LuAnn de Lesseps got arrested on Christmas Eve for being a drunk, violent mess

Luann de Lesseps used to be a friggin’ countess! She married a COUNT and people called her Countess LuAnn. I still call her Countess LuAnn, even though she divorced the Count years ago. What I’m saying is the in the landscape of gauche American reality stars, I probably would have said that we would never get any stories about Countess LuAnn behaving like a drunken frat boy on Christmas Eve. LuAnn has had a rough year – around this time in 2016, she married Tom D’Agostino, a dude who repeatedly cheated on her. She married him knowing he was shady and a cheater, and then after eight months of shambles, they announced their split. How is LuAnn doing post-split? Well… she got arrested on Christmas Eve for being a drunken mess and kicking the sh-t out of a police officer.

Luann de Lesseps was arrested early Christmas Eve morning in Palm Beach, Florida. E! News can confirm the 52-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star was taken into custody for drunk and disorderly conduct around 1:25 a.m. We’re told she was arrested on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person. According to the Palm Beach Post, de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked an officer during her arrest. She also reportedly yelled out, “I’m going to kill you all.” She was later taken to Palm Beach County Jail and was released without bond. The publication also reported that during her court appearance this morning, Judge Ted Booras suggested she hire a defense attorney as four of the five charges—battery on police officer, resisting arrest with violence and the two corruption by threat charges—against her are felonies. She is due back in court on Jan. 25.

[From E! News]

I’m not saying I condone violence in the least, but if you’re going to get arrested, be sure to scream “I’m going to kill you all” in a drunken rage as you try to kick your way out of being arrested. Scratch that – I’m pretty sure that kind of thing only works when you’re a middle-aged white woman. If anyone with a skin color darker than parchment paper tried to do that, this story would be about how Palm Beach cops shot another person of color to death. Anyway, yes, LuAnn needs a lawyer. Are they filming RHONY right now? Because this drama could fill an entire season’s worth of storylines.