LuAnn de Lesseps got arrested on Christmas Eve for being a drunk, violent mess

Luann de Lesseps used to be a friggin’ countess! She married a COUNT and people called her Countess LuAnn. I still call her Countess LuAnn, even though she divorced the Count years ago. What I’m saying is the in the landscape of gauche American reality stars, I probably would have said that we would never get any stories about Countess LuAnn behaving like a drunken frat boy on Christmas Eve. LuAnn has had a rough year – around this time in 2016, she married Tom D’Agostino, a dude who repeatedly cheated on her. She married him knowing he was shady and a cheater, and then after eight months of shambles, they announced their split. How is LuAnn doing post-split? Well… she got arrested on Christmas Eve for being a drunken mess and kicking the sh-t out of a police officer.
Luann de Lesseps was arrested early Christmas Eve morning in Palm Beach, Florida. E! News can confirm the 52-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star was taken into custody for drunk and disorderly conduct around 1:25 a.m. We’re told she was arrested on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person.
According to the Palm Beach Post, de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked an officer during her arrest. She also reportedly yelled out, “I’m going to kill you all.” She was later taken to Palm Beach County Jail and was released without bond.
The publication also reported that during her court appearance this morning, Judge Ted Booras suggested she hire a defense attorney as four of the five charges—battery on police officer, resisting arrest with violence and the two corruption by threat charges—against her are felonies. She is due back in court on Jan. 25.
I’m not saying I condone violence in the least, but if you’re going to get arrested, be sure to scream “I’m going to kill you all” in a drunken rage as you try to kick your way out of being arrested. Scratch that – I’m pretty sure that kind of thing only works when you’re a middle-aged white woman. If anyone with a skin color darker than parchment paper tried to do that, this story would be about how Palm Beach cops shot another person of color to death. Anyway, yes, LuAnn needs a lawyer. Are they filming RHONY right now? Because this drama could fill an entire season’s worth of storylines.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Yes, they’re filming, but they’re on a two-week break for the holidays. Oh, Luann, she has been a mess for years now…but it makes good TV. I can’t help but love her and her clueless ways.
So LuAnn will most likely pay a hefty fine and then release the standard “ I have a substance abuse problem and going to rehab” statement.
Where as a POC in similar situation would most likely be sitting in jail waiting for a court date and as for rehab be looking at a waiting list or unable to afford it.
Yup. Gross.
And the Orange Turd in the White House has emboldened this prejudicial treatment.
Yes! White, rich privilege at its finest. Smh.
Oh my, my thoughts on overserved woman, ugh. I would more expect this of Bethany Frankel, she’s so dramatic….but I’ve haven’t watched any of the housewives for years for obvious reasons.
Seriously. This would have turned out very differently had she been wearing a hoodie and not been white.
Disgusting.
Yep,
I came to the comments section to see if anyone posted this.
Honestly, if this was anywhere but Palm Beach, she would’ve been tasered. But this police dept is probably used to dealing with rich ladies gone wild.
Thank you, MI6–exactly what I came here to say. Exactly.
“I’m going to kill you all” should be her new tag line.
I guess money really can’t buy you class!
And apparently elegance can be unlearned.
If she ever had it in the first place.
Nice!!!!
Super surprised she didn’t pull a “don’t you know who I am” tbh
Released without bond = dead.
The Island is small, and the police know everyone and drunken holiday behavior isn’t unheard of, and the crime rate is low. It is an insular world, so they knew her already.
There aren’t a lot of residents of color so the chances of a no bond zero unless the person is a guest. They would stand out immediately and wouldn’t get a chance to be drunken and belligerent.
Once you drive over the bridge, it is a world of pure social privilege and everything that comes with that including a hierarchy. The fact that LL was even arrested and reported is a sign that she is not a protected insider.
In your fifties and acting like this? Where’s the wisdom you are supposed to gain as you age? I do believe she has a drinking problem and needs to address it.
Double-standard. Rich white Lady doesn’t have to post bond. Jane average would still be in lock-up on a million dollar bond.
Luanne puts on a “countess” exterior, but she’s really just a broad from Connecticut.
Yeah, that’s why I like her—ordinary chick from a regular family. She’s both dumb & smart.
The cast of RHNY either of alcohol issues- Luann, Dorinda, Ramona, Tinsley or eating disorders-Bethany and Carole.
My black a$$ would have been handcuffed, tased, beaten, and shot. Then the police would have said they shot me I reached for their gun (while handcuffed) .
Exactly right, sadly. I’m a white woman with a mixed-race family, and the only family members I worry about every time they go out are the black ones, because it’s a simple, horrible fact that black people are treated differently than whites by law enforcement and, as this case shows, also by the court system. Pretty sad when one race has to fear the very people and agencies charged with protecting citizens and their rights.
When you are deunk and behaving like this? You do need rehab.
And yes, she is lucky she is a white woman acring like this. Any woman of color would have been treated VERY differently.
I got that way once – well, not that extreme. I ‘just’ yelled at the cop and acted belligerant and stupid. I was drunk and got into it with some dude in a convenience store (this was right after Trump was elected and a bad breakup). I got arrested and spent the night in jail. Got ‘public intoxication’ and ‘resisting arrest’ – which they dropped. I was out w/o having to post bond the next morning and had to pay a fine. It definitely occured to me that if I wasn’t white, I’d probably be dead for how I acted. Police have shot people for FAR less than what I did, like Philandro Castille, who did nothing.
