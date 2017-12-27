Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and kids spent Christmas as a family

Another holiday another pr fluff piece about how Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and their kids are spending Christmas together. Now we have Garner’s social media presence to fill in the blanks too. She’s made “bread men” for her kids, she’s revealed that two out of three of them believe in Santa still, and she reading books to the family dog as part of her advocacy for early childhood literacy, which is nice actually. I buy that she’s like this and that her family and kids come first. She’s definitely extra though although she owns that. Meanwhile Affleck was seen stepping out with Lindsay Shookus yesterday, both of them looking matchy and miserable. Here’s People’s blurb about Affleck and Garner’s Christmas and the fact that he’s continuing treatment, I’m also including a little filler from a past story but there’s more:
Affleck, who’s been continuing treatment for alcohol addiction, joined Garner and the kids on Christmas Day, a source tells PEOPLE.
Affleck and Garner have continued to spend time together with their kids, and usually spend holidays as a family.
While he has “had a rough year,” a family source previously said, “at the moment, he is doing great. He seems more honest with himself.”
Affleck has also enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, 37. The two are now sharing a New York City apartment when the actor is in town.
This is what we’ve heard for years during their separation, that they’re still spending time together as a family for their kids. The one thing that’s changed is that Ben has a girlfriend now. (I mean I’m sure he’s had several in the past, but this is the one he’s brought out in public.) Ben took Lindsay to Nobu the day after Christmas and maybe it was the presence of the paparazzi, more than one outlet had these photos, but they did not look happy. They do look like two peas in a pod though. Do you think Lindsay changed her style for Affleck or do you think she’s always dressed like that? On many of their outings, like this one, they look perfectly matched, expressions included.
A lot of women go for these powerful rich men, but imagine having to put up with Ben Affleck’s hot and cold moods and his manipulation. Is all the jewelry worth it? A ride in a private jet might be thrilling and I would do a lot not to have to fly commercial ever again, but I wouldn’t attach myself to someone who would treat me like crap and lie to me. You may think I’m jumping to conclusions about Affleck but we saw him grab Hilarie Burton’s breasts (on camera) and then later characterize it as an accusation of “touching her breast while I gave her a hug.” Do you think he ever owns up to anything ever? Or do you think he gaslights the hell out of a partner the minute she questions him or feels hurt? We know he slept with the nanny.
Photos credit: Backgrid and WENN
Normally I cringe every time I see Jennifer Garner having ANYTHING to do with Ben Affleck: seriously, girl??!! But being together while the kids open presents is acceptable; they’re strictly trying to give some normalcy for the kids. No amount of money could entice me to sleep with Ben Affleck; he’s appalling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just cringing at the PR. Lots of divorced parents spent Christmas together for the kids (celebrity and otherwise) but not many felt the need to put out a press release. And when neither has a project to promote? Sigh…OK.
She’s gone full mommyblogger which is interesting. I guess she’s accepted she needs to make her own way and can no longer just coast as an A-list wife. She can’t compete for the top roles (or my guess would be even most of the mid-range) in her demographic so this is probably a good move.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
S/O: Garner has recently become a ballet super fan and is promoting dancers, choreographers and teachers on her IG. I love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He would have to lavish me with things for my bedroom and home, an awesome gamer computer with all the frills, clothes, and kitchen appliances for days. I don’t think that I’m golddigger enough to date him, though. Even if we both knew that it was an arrangement, I don’t think that I could ever pretend to love someone just for what they could provide for me materially.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mark the calendar! Look at Jen’s shoes!
Honestly, they all probably have enabled him. Jen would have probably stayed with him come hell or high water if the nanny had not gone public. It was her decision to stay with him – kids or not. Lots of women with lesser means divorce their husbands, and that’s fine, that’s HER decision. They all have crap to answer for.
I think Ben is playing the long game. He wants to see his kids for sure but all this is documented because they are famous and he can say to his kids “I was there” blah blah blah.
You would be surprised what women will put up with for money, lifestyle and status (and I mean both Lindsay and Jen).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t get past the Seinfeld puffy shirt in those pics to even get to the shoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had the exact same reaction it’s totally the Seinfeld puffy shirt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, I didn’t even realize she had on some nice shoes…for a change. All I could think was I had such a lovely outfit for Christmas this year and I’m no celeb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is an alcoholic, with all the traits of an alcoholic. Only lasting sobriety and a real commitment in therapy to deal with his issues and behaviors will change anything about this guy. I get that he felt the need to dry out a bit, but if he’s at Passages Malibu, he is not trying to get sober. I would not want to be in JG’s shoes, that’s a lot to manage, but clearly she’s doing it and he’s not challenging her over the kids, which is the go-to threat when these types don’t get their way. The whole thing is really sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I think Jen is in a very difficult position. She is really trying to keep her kids’ childhood as normal as possible. I had an uncle who was an alcoholic and a womanizer. After he and wife divorced, she did the best she could to keep their 3 kids close to their father. He did his share by always supporting them financially. In later years, they were actually friendly and my cousins can say they had a good dad. It’s a difficult balancing act, but it’s possible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But which one is Ben and which one is Lindsay?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bwahaahaha. Comment of the day!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Garner’s kids still believe in Santa? I wonder if she’s even told them the truth about where their father is right now. Something tells me those kids live in a dark bubble and it’s going to be ugly when it pops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This Jenn-good, Ben-bad narrative is getting old. How is this monthly pap message reminding us, constructive for the kids or Ben’s alleged recovery?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s right for the tabloids/paps to have someone stationed outside his rehab to monitor his comings and goings. I think that is the People source, not Ben or Jen. The article didn’t reveal any new details and didn’t even mention where he went for Christmas Day. Are Jen and the kids in Montana? Is there proof? It’s not a real inside source, it’s someone watching his rehab and saw him leave and return.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Regardless of what you think of Ben he still seems to put his family first and spends quality time with his kids and that is what counts. I guess Shookus is happy to take the leftovers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah this. Shookus is apparently too good for him and we can’t believe that she’s spending this time with him but … Garner was with him for 10+ years and brought kids into his craziness and disrespect. Look at their lives over the last few years. He never treated Garner right, there have been rumors for years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse