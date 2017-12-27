Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and kids spent Christmas as a family

Ben Affleck takes his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus to dinner at Nobu
Another holiday another pr fluff piece about how Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and their kids are spending Christmas together. Now we have Garner’s social media presence to fill in the blanks too. She’s made “bread men” for her kids, she’s revealed that two out of three of them believe in Santa still, and she reading books to the family dog as part of her advocacy for early childhood literacy, which is nice actually. I buy that she’s like this and that her family and kids come first. She’s definitely extra though although she owns that. Meanwhile Affleck was seen stepping out with Lindsay Shookus yesterday, both of them looking matchy and miserable. Here’s People’s blurb about Affleck and Garner’s Christmas and the fact that he’s continuing treatment, I’m also including a little filler from a past story but there’s more:

Affleck, who’s been continuing treatment for alcohol addiction, joined Garner and the kids on Christmas Day, a source tells PEOPLE.

Affleck and Garner have continued to spend time together with their kids, and usually spend holidays as a family.

While he has “had a rough year,” a family source previously said, “at the moment, he is doing great. He seems more honest with himself.”

Affleck has also enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, 37. The two are now sharing a New York City apartment when the actor is in town.

[From People]

This is what we’ve heard for years during their separation, that they’re still spending time together as a family for their kids. The one thing that’s changed is that Ben has a girlfriend now. (I mean I’m sure he’s had several in the past, but this is the one he’s brought out in public.) Ben took Lindsay to Nobu the day after Christmas and maybe it was the presence of the paparazzi, more than one outlet had these photos, but they did not look happy. They do look like two peas in a pod though. Do you think Lindsay changed her style for Affleck or do you think she’s always dressed like that? On many of their outings, like this one, they look perfectly matched, expressions included.

A lot of women go for these powerful rich men, but imagine having to put up with Ben Affleck’s hot and cold moods and his manipulation. Is all the jewelry worth it? A ride in a private jet might be thrilling and I would do a lot not to have to fly commercial ever again, but I wouldn’t attach myself to someone who would treat me like crap and lie to me. You may think I’m jumping to conclusions about Affleck but we saw him grab Hilarie Burton’s breasts (on camera) and then later characterize it as an accusation of “touching her breast while I gave her a hug.” Do you think he ever owns up to anything ever? Or do you think he gaslights the hell out of a partner the minute she questions him or feels hurt? We know he slept with the nanny.

Jennifer Garner takes her children to church with ex-husband Ben Affleck's mother Christine

Ben Affleck takes his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus to dinner at Nobu

Jennifer Garner stops for a smoothie before hitting the gym

Photos credit: Backgrid and WENN

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to “Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and kids spent Christmas as a family”

  1. Nikki says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Normally I cringe every time I see Jennifer Garner having ANYTHING to do with Ben Affleck: seriously, girl??!! But being together while the kids open presents is acceptable; they’re strictly trying to give some normalcy for the kids. No amount of money could entice me to sleep with Ben Affleck; he’s appalling.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      December 27, 2017 at 10:22 am

      I’m just cringing at the PR. Lots of divorced parents spent Christmas together for the kids (celebrity and otherwise) but not many felt the need to put out a press release. And when neither has a project to promote? Sigh…OK.

      She’s gone full mommyblogger which is interesting. I guess she’s accepted she needs to make her own way and can no longer just coast as an A-list wife. She can’t compete for the top roles (or my guess would be even most of the mid-range) in her demographic so this is probably a good move.

      Reply
  2. Birdix says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:12 am

    S/O: Garner has recently become a ballet super fan and is promoting dancers, choreographers and teachers on her IG. I love it.

    Reply
  3. Jag says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:13 am

    He would have to lavish me with things for my bedroom and home, an awesome gamer computer with all the frills, clothes, and kitchen appliances for days. I don’t think that I’m golddigger enough to date him, though. Even if we both knew that it was an arrangement, I don’t think that I could ever pretend to love someone just for what they could provide for me materially.

    Reply
  4. Louise says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Mark the calendar! Look at Jen’s shoes!

    Honestly, they all probably have enabled him. Jen would have probably stayed with him come hell or high water if the nanny had not gone public. It was her decision to stay with him – kids or not. Lots of women with lesser means divorce their husbands, and that’s fine, that’s HER decision. They all have crap to answer for.

    I think Ben is playing the long game. He wants to see his kids for sure but all this is documented because they are famous and he can say to his kids “I was there” blah blah blah.

    You would be surprised what women will put up with for money, lifestyle and status (and I mean both Lindsay and Jen).

    Reply
  5. ELX says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:18 am

    He is an alcoholic, with all the traits of an alcoholic. Only lasting sobriety and a real commitment in therapy to deal with his issues and behaviors will change anything about this guy. I get that he felt the need to dry out a bit, but if he’s at Passages Malibu, he is not trying to get sober. I would not want to be in JG’s shoes, that’s a lot to manage, but clearly she’s doing it and he’s not challenging her over the kids, which is the go-to threat when these types don’t get their way. The whole thing is really sad.

    Reply
    • FHmom says:
      December 27, 2017 at 10:35 am

      I agree. I think Jen is in a very difficult position. She is really trying to keep her kids’ childhood as normal as possible. I had an uncle who was an alcoholic and a womanizer. After he and wife divorced, she did the best she could to keep their 3 kids close to their father. He did his share by always supporting them financially. In later years, they were actually friendly and my cousins can say they had a good dad. It’s a difficult balancing act, but it’s possible.

      Reply
  6. Shambles says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:27 am

    But which one is Ben and which one is Lindsay?

    Reply
  7. brenda says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Garner’s kids still believe in Santa? I wonder if she’s even told them the truth about where their father is right now. Something tells me those kids live in a dark bubble and it’s going to be ugly when it pops.

    Reply
  8. Original G says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:33 am

    This Jenn-good, Ben-bad narrative is getting old. How is this monthly pap message reminding us, constructive for the kids or Ben’s alleged recovery?

    Reply
  9. yuri says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I don’t think it’s right for the tabloids/paps to have someone stationed outside his rehab to monitor his comings and goings. I think that is the People source, not Ben or Jen. The article didn’t reveal any new details and didn’t even mention where he went for Christmas Day. Are Jen and the kids in Montana? Is there proof? It’s not a real inside source, it’s someone watching his rehab and saw him leave and return.

    Reply
  10. Betty says:
    December 27, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Regardless of what you think of Ben he still seems to put his family first and spends quality time with his kids and that is what counts. I guess Shookus is happy to take the leftovers.

    Reply
  11. yuri says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Yeah this. Shookus is apparently too good for him and we can’t believe that she’s spending this time with him but … Garner was with him for 10+ years and brought kids into his craziness and disrespect. Look at their lives over the last few years. He never treated Garner right, there have been rumors for years.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment