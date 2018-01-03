Meghan Markle schedules an event for next week, after ‘partying with tycoons’ in Monaco

As we discussed yesterday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jetted off to the South of France for New Year’s Eve. I had some questions about whether they were really in Monaco, or whether they were staying somewhere else on the French Riviera. As it turns out, they really were in Monaco, and they stayed for two nights, and returned to England on Tuesday. Even though much was made of Meghan and Harry’s “budget” plane tickets, it sounds like a very expensive two-day jaunt.
Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle flew out of the billionaire tax haven of Monaco on a helicopter today after celebrating New Year ‘partying like tycoons’. A source on the French Riviera told MailOnline that the couple arrived on December 31st and met up with friends. There was speculation that the group may have included Prince Albert, and his wife, Princess Charlene, who are the most senior royals in the millionaires’ playground in the south of France.
‘Monte Carlo is party central at this time of the year and the word is that the British Royals really enjoyed themselves,’ a source in the principality said. ‘What’s certain is that they were partying like tycoons on New Year’s Day. Fun around Monaco is never understated, and always costs a fortune.’
The couple’s trip to Monaco was kept as private as possible, thanks to a massive security operation. Three bodyguards accompanied them on a British Airways flight from London to the French city of Nice on New Year’s Eve, when they took up three rows of economy seats. There was no first class on the short flight, but when they got to Nice they boarded helicopters for the seven-minute hop to Monte Carlo. They spent two nights in the principality, and were then seen boarding helicopters again at 11am on Tuesday morning. The loved-up royal couple’s private flight was a considerable upgrade from their economy trip to Nice – where they are said to have sat beside the toilets among other passengers.
I need Meghan to start to understand that her life has already changed in fundamental ways. If this was a story about a TV actress flying economy to Monaco and partying with billionaires, I would say… more power to her. But it looks bad when you’re the TV actress about to marry a British prince, whose lifestyle and security is funded by taxpayers. Does she get that? I always thought she was so savvy, especially about the image she projected.
I feel like Kensington Palace – perhaps even Meghan and Harry – realized that this was yet another misstep, because as soon as the news came out about their Monaco jaunt, Poor Jason confirmed Meghan and Harry’s keenness to do some work next week.
She may be busy planning her wedding to Harry at Windsor Castle in May, but Meghan Markle is clearly keen to get stuck into royal duties. The former Suits star, 36, will join her fiancé for a visit to Reprezent 107.3FM in Brixton, South London on Tuesday next week, her first official engagement of 2018.
Meghan and Harry will meet presenters, content producers, volunteers and staff involved in the Reprezent training programme which was set up in Peckham in 2008 in response to an alarming rise in knife crime. The programme has helped more than 4,000 young people develop and socialise by learning media and workplace skills at the radio station, and is viewed as a hotbed of emerging UK music talent. It also offer support to young people with mental issues, a cause very close to Prince Harry’s heart.
The visit will be Meghan’s second official royal engagement, after she joined him on a visit to Nottingham days after they announced their plans to wed.
Ten bucks says Keen Kate schedules something for the exact same day. If not an event, I bet she’ll be keen to get pap’d, just like she got mysteriously pap’d at the train station on the very same day as Meghan’s first royal event. Anyway, this kind of obvious counterprogramming is usually done for William and Kate – whenever they f-ck up and get bad press for going on vacation, Poor Jason suddenly announces a bunch of new events for them. Will Meghan and Harry follow the same path? Ugh. I had such high hopes for them.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Pacific Coast News.
A few mishaps I will forgive so let’s see how these two behave once married.
If this was Kate everyone would attack her rightfully so honestly hearing stories like this really makes me wish they would abolish the damn thing
Kate skated by for years. The criticism wasn’t bad early on. She was promoted by her own words. Then excuses. Delays. Etc…
Even now the press is overwhelmingly kind. People forget this because we remember with hindsight.
MM is getting equal treatment if not slightly less.
Kate had years of good will.
No one attacked Kate for a very long time. One can always g back and re-read articles and comments. She was so much liked and praised.
@Ytbtet, Kate had years of good will from the press. That is what has always been the sticking point on the part of royal observers, that the press treated Kate during her years as girlfriend and later as Duchess very well, in spite of the many ways in which she legitimately fell short of the mark. You can’t judge the press coverage from the commentators on this site alone.
Exactly. They aren’t married yet! I don’t recall anyone judging Kate except that fact that she never held a job and hung around for William, but I didn’t pay much attention to them then so I could be wrong.
If anything William was judged for how he treated Kate. This inflated by her own narrative. Being lead on. Being cheated on. Giving the prince the best years of her youth meaning the 20s. And then being dumped.
Kate got lots of slack so she could plan the wedding. Enjoy her honeymoon. Enjoy her 1st year of marriage. Enjoy her husband’s job and being a raf wife. Enjoy the wuiet country life before working. Enjoy being pregnant. Enjoy being a mom. Enjoy being pregnant. Enjoy being a mom. Renovation, renovation, renovation, renovation. The list is never ending. Meanwhile MM just got engaged and she is being held to the highest exposed standard. Just like the old Fergie vs. Diana headlines. Meghan is fighting an uphill battle. Harry’s wife was always going to be the scapegoat to excuse the heirs wife. That people are so eager to jump on her before she’s even married. To buy into the sensationalized articles. That’s not surprising in a world where Trump is president and Twitter ranting about nuke button launch sizes. Nothing is shocking anymore. Just disappointing.
Kate was treated WAY worse than Meghan.
Not in 2011 she wasn’t.
@MagnoliaRose, even the worst excesses of the press (Waity Kaity, the pictures of her with her skirt flying up, etc.) were often staunchly criticized by fans who thought that the nicknames and the pictures were sexist and misogynistic, and held up Kate’s “response” (or lack thereof) as something admirable and inspiring in the face of such embarrassment. She always had more fans than not, and I can’t imagine MM being given the same sort of defense that Kate gets so often.
Sorry, but if my dog had two broken legs I know where I’d be and it wouldn’t be partying like, or with, tycoons. She’s gone down so much in my estimation – the BRF needs an animal lover!
Their tone deafness bugs me but leaving her sick dog bugs me even more. I really didn’t think she was going/immature/shallow enough to have her head turned by the gold and glitter the BRF offers, but I was wrong.
And yippee!!!! They are doing one event. None the last month. And I say that more to him than her.
But if she keeps wearing extravagant clothes and hopping on planes and helicopters, I can’t feel sorry for what the press is going to do. I thought she was smarter.
Yes a few ALREADY and they haven’t even been public for that long. I really don’t think they’re going to be any better than William and Kate.
Perhaps I am alone in this but they went away for two days when most of the world is also off of work? I know that it was a costly trip but i don’t think we can write them off before they even get started. They got engaged around the holidays, there’s a lot
Of travel and celebration during that time anyway. I didn’t even know she was ABLE to start working in that capacity before she was married.
I wonder about this too. Is it the glitz of Monaco that’s bugging people? Or that the whole roast chicken by the fire story of their relationship was only part of the story?
It’s all about optics. And taxpayer money
That’s true it’s all about the optics. First the dress and please stop saying that she bought it herself for 5 grand because for now that is only an assumption the only known facts are it’s priced at 75 grand and was privately purchased. Then vacation. For now it’s really not looking good. If they are using their own money and Charles which basically comes from the taxpayers, it would be really great if it will be clearly stated so all the negative impressions would also stop
@ANNABANANA – Yes, that 5 grand price is STILL a rumor. I can’t believe people are repeating it as fact. Rumors aren’t reality just because you like what’s being said.
In regards to this, I’m still gonna give Harry and Meghan a pass. One, I’m all for a traveling. Two, Monaco is a playground for the wealth. Unless they had super normal, non-wealthy friends who lived there, then they were bound to be a party with very wealthy people. Three, of other royals were there (I know it’s Charlene and Albert, but still) I don’t think it looks that bad.
+100 if Meghan or Harry were using money they earned, that would be fine. The only difference between that and Trumps vacations is that they’re not getting extra money in their pockets for staying in the hotel Trump owns.
I hope Meghan doesn’t go overboard and keep throwing taxpayer money away with expensive dresses and vacations.
Exactly its not the vacation. I never thought they would hit the ground running now anyways. That was the pedestal people put her on because they want her to be better than Kate. However with this family its about appearance and they know they messed up here
If William and Harry would stop the “we’re normal just like you” narrative, things like a $75,000 dress and a jaunt to Monaco wouldn’t be a big deal. But since they insist in pretending they are just like us, we expect them to act just like us.
I think it’s a lot of “what do they need a vacation FROM?” because they’ve been living pretty great lives. I mean, everyone has different, varying levels of stress. But between traveling back and forth to see each other, and the fact that they’ve BEEN on multiple trips together already – I just find it kind of frivolous – especially when he’s been on and on about wanting to have a more normal life. Traveling is tiring – but when you’re visiting a completely different country to visit your significant other – there’s no way you can’t at least somewhat consider that a vacation. You’re traveling, you’re seeing new places, doing new things and most importantly not working.
I don’t think anyone actually expected them to be working on NYE. How many of us are – I’d say the majority aren’t. But most of us aren’t also able to just pick up and fly internationally many times a year. Most of us have time off – but we have other responsibilities, and don’t have the means to just up and fly whenever we want. And I kind of doubt he’s making her foot the bill for all of this travel. If he’s suggesting going to Botswana, or France or wherever, I’m going to assume he’s paying. And you can argue that it’s his money – but at the same time it’s not. And I doubt she’s made a ton of her own money. I mean she’s very very wealthy compared to myself – but in the scheme of well known actresses she doesn’t stack up high on the list.
I think my issue with Meghan and Harry is more that she’s being pushed so hard as something different and amazing and refreshing and it gets grating. It’s partially her fault – but a lot of it isn’t. It’s not like you’re going to be “hey guys, I’m not that great, tone it down”. But so many people are in LOVE with her. In a way I find really strange. They get so defensive. And sometimes it’s 100% warranted. But there’s way too much defensiveness towards people who are just in the realm of fair criticism. If they aren’t rabidly in love with her they’re jealous or racist, or whatever. Some people are those very things. But some just genuinely are here for the gossip like any other celebrity. Then you have Harry going on about how he’s just wanting a normal life – and privacy or whatever. But he’s still enjoying every bit of that lavish lifestyle he’s gotten by being who he is.
And after years and years and years of being in the public eye and making huge mistakes (or watching his other family members making them) you’d think he’d be a bit more savvy.
I personally don’t care about the dress because it made for ridiculously pretty photos. She likely was cut a good deal or whatever. That doesn’t particularly annoy me for official photos. It’s the private life stuff that I’m more inclined to be annoyed by. I’m not hating either of them. But I’m not wearing rose colored glasses either.
I agree, why is it such a big deal to go away for new year’s? Don’t all the royals do this? I mean, so many people do things like this. Yes, not with billionaires, but they are clearly hanging with HIS crew, which obviously isn’t manned by people like me (proud thousandaire over here, lol). What are they supposed to do, go play cards at sandringham? They also JUST got engaged! Are they allowed to celebrate at all? My hubby and I went to vegas when we got engaged and it was awesome! Also, it was probably super stressful to be at sandringham for christmas, so this was probably a relief, for her at least! I just feel like Harry has been partying around the world for a while, so what’s the big deal now?
I totally agree with this. They’re young, they’re celebrating their engagement and EVERYONE goes out on New Years. What are they supposed to do, pop into the pub? It’s not like their options are unlimited. I hate that there’s backlash already. I’m conflicted about the monarchy as an institution, but it exists and she’s in it now, and she’s got to do what they do for the most part. Her private life is OVER. It’s all body guards and “can’t go there” for the duration. Cut her some slack.
I believe they were w friends. Like everyone else on NYE.
“Partying like tycoons” is the usual Monaco 1960s PR drivel to get more Russians in. Keep your grain of salt handy.
Notice how many front-loaded words were packed into the article? Billionaire, tax haven, glitz, millionaire’s playground, tycoons, massive security operation, *always* cost a fortune…yet no real facts were provided. They could have spent hundreds of thousands on blackjack and blow or they could have spent $150 on a bottle of wine and some flowers for the wealthy friends they crashed with free of charge. It could have been baby talk with Charlene versus baccarat with sheiks.
The knives are out and people are falling for the hack job. Did the Weinstein debacle not teach us anything about how easy it is to tear down someone by controlling her narrative in the media? It’s so gross.
Precisely. All. Those. Words! I imagine the writer being handed a list of terms to incorporate. On our own NYE, Mr L and I could have been described as partying lavishly with tycoons (or moguls, in today-speak, eh?) with fine cars and wine and a private chef in a world class city if you wanted to stretch and embellish and twist it. So obvious someone has social daggers out for MM and PH.
Oh my god, that article was so awful I couldn’t even believe it. Whoever wrote that was really playing it up. I’ve been to Monaco and our time there was fairly low-key. The DM is on a tear.
@Lorelei, so true. The DM Is definitely on a tear.
So I’m not the only one who read this in Robin Leach’s voice?
Two can play at that game…
“And in other news Enough Already reportedly rang in the new year sipping champagne with notable Ivy league scholars, supermodels and celebrated international artists. She danced the night away in a glitzy NYC fete that ran into the early hours.”
Read: A proseco toast in the Bronx with her Columbia University husband and nieces/god daughter, one of whom was featured in her official book trailer, one who is a Korean-American cellist and one who is an eye-rolling pianist. The entourage proceeded to startle the family dog by singing loudly into their hairbrushes and trying to teach the aforementioned husband how to struggle twerk. The party may or may not have died down after the guacamole ran out. Just sayin’.
The DM have a very specific agenda towards Meghan. I’ve never seen such a straight forward agenda to destroy someone. One of their plants in the comments section keeps posting lies…..pretty vicious lies. The latest I saw was one where they were trying to spin a narrative that Doria (Meghan’s mother) was missing for a few years and that there are rumors that she was serving time during that gap.
I struggle to understand what would motivate someone to be so hateful towards someone they’ve never met and I keep drawing a blank.
It is a very slanted DM hit job. I find it hard to be bothered about any of it at this point. You learn on the job but I don’t expect perfection nor do I fash myself about it.
Much too early and the criticism is too harsh this soon.
He does have money from his mother, but I am hundred percent certain they didn’t pay for any of it. Royals rarely pay for anything because people like having them around for social cred and they sponsor everything just for that reason.
I went to a birthday party in the late 90s in the Hamptons and mind you the birthday girl was 15, but it was full of European royals. Some of them I know had titles, but not a red cent to their names and yet dressed in the latest designs
Harry would be a HUGE get. Bigger than William because he is more popular and seen as the cooler Prince. Then they can say oh Hank and Megs popped in, but it was no big deal and then gossip about their impression and feel important. Celebrities get the same treatment.
Lolol Hank and Megs!
It’s so cringe worthy. A friend of mine who used to drag me to all the best parties would get so excited about the celebrities there but it just used to make me feel…sad? They were there to be worshiped and really seemed to need it and the non-famous people really seemed to need to be in the same room with them and I don’t know, it just felt empty and desperate. Maybe the New Yorker in me is too cool for school but I can’t imagine a life of status and celebrity one upmanship. My crowd these days is far more research scientist than small screen sensation and it’s awesome.
Harry is a royal and royals benefit immensely from people who will front their luxuries in exchange for access but how will Meghan adjust to the fawning? She just doesn’t strike me as egotistical or arch. A little try-hard but also genuinely likeable and sincere in a girl next door kind of way. My hope was that Harry would protect her while she learned the ropes but um…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even then, there be people here bitching about the carbon foot-print of the train journey to Portsmouth harbor train st.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella D
You’re right, of course. I guess I thought Harry would take a cue from Charles. The heir is far more of a purveyor of the grand life but you wouldn’t know it. He works hard, keeps his and Camilla’s head down and listens to his team. Harry, not his wife, will have to realize this is not a drill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. Meghan just got engaged, so one special engagement dress and one two-day vocation, even though super expensive, seem okay to me. Her “royal career” just started, let’s give her some time to figure it out.
Too soon.
Exactly! Way too soon. If it’s still like this two years from now…have at it!
?? High hopes? Yes, I suppose they are supposed to sit at home and knit during holidays. (but the tax payers!) the drama is a bit much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that is quite highly exaggerated (the high hopes statement). She has barely gotten started, not even married yet. It is okay to keep a scorecard but give it some time until we see what type of pattern emerges. As of now, there is none.
We also need to be honest about the Royal Family and who they have shown themselves to be over the years. They like a good time and a good life. Meghan had to obviously have been exposed to this via Harry and she’s good with it. I’m not so sure what she was supposed to join the family and then all of a sudden become.
They’re entitled to take the trip. It’s just, people would be shrieking if it were William and Kate, and I’m not even a fan of theirs. This notion that Harry is some noble humanitarian is silly. He’s spoiled and entitled, just like his brother, but he has a better personality.
They aren’t WK, they aren’t even married. They JUST got engaged. Can they live a little? It’s a freaking holiday, during the Holidays. :/
passerby, I don’t have a problem with it.
Oh ok. I was commenting on the whole- “It’s just, people would be shrieking if it were William and Kate, and I’m not even a fan of theirs.” argument. You can’t/ it isn’t fair to compare the four, at this stage in their relationship.
One of the reasons we would be shrieking is because Kate only put in 100 hours of work this year. She did next to nothing. Meghan, on the other hand worked all year, full time, until her engagement in late November. She probably put in 100 hours every 2-3 weeks. So yeah, I don’t have a problem with this NYE trip.
Maria – she wasn’t shooting 12 months of the year. Come on, now. Filming is April – November, maybe shorter. She’s not in every scene, likely not present every single day/for the whole day. Some days are probably long ones. Some aren’t. It’s not like she’s working 40+ hours a week ALL year long. And if we’re saying that Kate only worked 100 hours total – assuming any prep/hair/makeup time doesn’t count – then a good chunk of Meghan’s time wouldn’t count because she would be doing the same while shooting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Erinn this is not exactly how it should be counted though. We should then also count the time to do research and learn lines. An actress who has been steadily employed is clearly good at both these and takes them seriously. As well as any promotional activities and endorsements and other side projects. As a performer myself, I can guarantee that the work people see or know is not more than 65% of the actual amount of work done.
Four or five big trips in one year – five, if they went to Norway as many here claimed they did last year. A 75k dress. A dog left home with 2 broken legs. The trips at taxpayers’ expense who say, “WHAT are they possibly vacationing FROM?”
I think anyone objective would say this looks bad. Meghan doesn’t seem interested in being “normal” anymore if you go by the optics. And as a PR person for a big corporation, I have to say they either need better PR people or need to LISTEN to what the PR people are telling them. Cause if brexit brings the expected hardships, the whole bunch of them will be skating on thin ice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still going on about a 48 hours trip? I see. Royal engagements are planned months in advance. They don’t just happen because Royal X does something some people don’t like.
Exactly. I think all of this is going on about a NYE trip is over the top and ridiculous.
oh no, they celebrated New Years with friends. fetch my clutching pearls.
They were gone for two days, it’s not like it was a week long bender. Plus I’m sure she doesn’t call the shots when it comes to security so it would have been quicker / safer/more economical getting a helicopter than having a motorcade.
Right? Maybe we should all invest in a sturdy double-strand, for all the clutching ahead! 😮
I’m sure JTV will sell you one cheap. In case you want one to wear during the royal wedding to clutch over the lack of Elvi.
I think partying like a tycoon in Monaco is exactly what Meghan had in mind when she accepted a “blind” date with the son of the heir to the British throne. But keep telling yourself she just wants a bigger platform for her humanitarianism, it’s adorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
+2 Also, totally consistent with her demeanor since getting engaged. Engagement photo OTT ballgown, quickly jettisoning all work and charitable commitments tied to her old life, performative PDAs. Princess fantasy all the way.
Helicopter rides to Monaco.. It actually does sound like the plot of a princess movie. Not hating on her for it, I’m just now feeling that MM is more like KM than we thought.
Agree
yep. yep. yep– this thread, yep!
Bingo!
Agreed!
Thank you. The rebranding and canonization of Meghan Markle has been exhausting to watch.
Yep. Did anyone seriously expect something different!? She is not a shy English lass counting the days to be his bride. She is first and foremost an actress, at 36 has been around the block, and as a divorced woman, tried this out before. Harry, look before you leap! Oh cynical me, perhaps this will be the storybook marriage just like his moms. Oops, bad example.
Been around the block is a phrase that has never been used to praise a woman’s virtue. Your internalized misogyny is showing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Co-sign Enough Already. If I want to see comments like this I’ll just go read the DM.
@Nancy
His mother was a “shy English lass counting the days to be his bride…”. remind us again how that went?
@m
I suspect we have a lot of migrants from DM, eager to air their “views” about Meghan to fresh eyes.
All evidence points to this.
I’m starting to believe this as well, she’s showing people who she is. If she cares even a little bit , even just how it seems she wouldn’t be doing this after the first mishap she would’ve been more careful but she’s not so maybe it’s because she doesn’t care. Maybe it’s also time to believe what her actions is showing. She’s not a young lady who doesn’t know what she’s doing , she does.
Perfectly said
Thank you. She’s not some babe in the woods who just stumbled into Harry’s world.
Yes to this thread. She always looks like the cat that swallowed the canary to me. And honestly who wouldn’t look like that after bagging the biggest trophy out there? It’s the canonization of her that is the real problem.
So people who like doing charity work are also never allowed to celebrate on a New Year trip with friends? I see a whole lot of reaching here. Let’s sit back and see what happens in the next year.
Harry did an event on Dec 27 and then was back from this trip on Jan 2. What has William done during that time? He is the future monarch after all.
what evidence is there that she is all into charity? Wasn’t her last charity event a year ago – and something that was paid for by the charity itself? Wouldn’t she be doing more throughout the year?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, nota. “This thread” should be acknowledged for its astounding hyperbole and projection. Pedestal? Canonization? Really? I imagine there’s not one person here who could find a CB comment over the past year or so that matches those massive exaggerations. We get it; some of you don’t like her, but please don’t assume that any one who has something positive (or even neutral) to say about MM believes she is a saint or the best hope for the monarchy’s future. What it would *cost* any of you to give her the benefit the doubt until she’s a full-time royal is a complete mystery to me.
Add me to the yeses.
Has the Daily Mail released the hounds on celebitchy? Lots of new voices, I see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes and No but it is the usual people who have never liked her or the royals or are Kate fans or ? Not objective on this subject so take that into account.
This is why no woman wanted to sign up for being married to one of them and live under the biased criticisms or vitriol for fictional wrongdoings as well as valid ones.
To each their own but I would prefer her actually to be married before expecting royal behavior.
Comparing her to Kate who has been on the scene for 15 years and is the married mother of two makes no sense. Of course, expectations are different. I will always expect more from the mother of the future King and the consort that will be Kate than I do Meghan. Different roles.
@AbbyRose
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love how the Meghan fans are making personal attacks on people expressing their opinions on Megs & Hank! For what it’s worth I think she’s in a very tough spot. She’ll get unfairly hit by the racists, the classists for things that will often be Harry’s fault. That said, there have been some entitled missteps of late which are disappointing. Harry is also spoiled, entitled and petulant – just more charming. I think he actually cares about his causes unlike William who is a seething pile of resentment every time he has to grace us plebes with his presence…
Well, I for once have refused dates with guys that didn’t have a “good financial picture” as to speak. Some were even unemployed for long periods and I didn’t even want to talk to them. I am a fairy normal person and I work hard myself so IF I am going to change my life for someone as she did he better be a prince lol. That said, as much as we like to dream about her, of course she will behave accordingly to the family where she is going to marry. Harry must set the tone of their life and he doesn’t know any other life besides of that of a prince and the son of the future King o England so…. She knew who she dated and she wanted that life he had and there is nothing bad in that. Who doesn’t want a life of luxury??
As far as their vacations are concerned I feel like the opinions of those who will actually pay for them weigh a little more than those who will not but think that Harry and Megan deserve a break after all their hard work.
Who is saying that? I like them both but even I’m not delusional to think they’ve been working hard. They did ONE engagement for Pete’s sake!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, um. Gazillion pound dress? Fuck up, whoever paid. Helicopters? Fuck up, whoever paid. It’s just ridiculously oblivious when the top news in the UK today is that the NHS has postponed tens of thousands of elective surgeries booked for January because the government has failed to resource it properly for winter seasonal crises. We’re doing “Well, plebs, it’s a difficult flu season”. They’re doing “Wot? No first class on this flight? Whatever next? That’ll be three rows (not seats) please.”
On the upside? Peckham? Knife crime? Shall we prepare ourselves for the inevitable Fail STRAIGHT OUTTA PECKHAM headline? Perhaps John Boyega can weigh in. There might be some grim amusement ahead.
Oh, sigh. If they could just get on with flying Elvi, I’d be grateful.
Thank you, Sixer, for articulating what my cold addled brain cannot.
I think the unnecessary extravagance speaks for itself but… really? Peckham? Knife crime? The first proper engagement? Is this wise? Is this me being overly sensitive? Or is this literally inviting the WORST possible takes from our charming tabloid contingent?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am getting bored of all the coverage now, good and bad. But, yes it does seem she is Katie Keen 2.0 with the dresses and helicopters (thou to be fair I have done the helicopter ride to Monaco from Nice and its not as mega expensive as everyone thinks – i think we paid about 700 euro’s between 3 people) – even yesterday i was still hoping that they were a bit more clued up but alas it looks like they are not. Saying that Harry needs to break free from the toxic team that supports his brother – maybe once they are married they will get their own household which includes more competent PR people and advisors, failing that he should go back to this father’s team.
I think their best hope is in forging a separate path from the other two.
To be fair to Kate, I don’t think she ever blew her own trumpet as directly as MM. That article she wrote for Elle; “I’ve never wanted to be a lady who lunches; I’ve always wanted to be a woman who works.” Haha, and then she marries into the the most traditionalist multimillionaire family and resigns. And that OTT engagement dress that screams “I’m a princess now”.
Ah why the hell not. They’ll make for good drama at least, H&M, unlike the dullards that are W&K.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress: I will keep repeating this as someone who works in the industry: no one paid much for that dress with that much PR value attached for British fashion business, and the price would be inflated for PR impact as well.
Walking around in Primark or Top Shop in an engagement photo might be “better optics” to some, as everyone likes to say, but it won’t fix what a ballot box can, and it certainly won’t solve the NHS. Unless you ban every other celeb and politician from having a night out too. Suffering together is an easy statement but not an effective plan for change, as my first CEO would say.
The problem is that both of our major parties are committed to a disastrous path that is going to make us all poorer. Labour is not going to increase its electoral base beyond this past election as long as Corbyn is leader because moderates are terrified that he’s going to introduce real Venezuela-style socialism. The reality we’re faced with is that Brexit isn’t going anywhere and neither is the monarchy, at least in the short term. But as long as both of those things are true, the gap between ordinary people and the royals is going to get bigger and bigger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Celebs can do what they want. It’s their money and no one cares.
Politicians and public servants should always mind public opinion especially if their position is dependent on said public opinion.
The Camerons and all their Cabinet cronies took staycations throughout their tenure even though everyone knew they were multi-millionaires. And when they went abroad, they took the cheapest route, and no 3rows buffer between them and the plebs.
As soon as they voted out or resigned, they stopped hiding their millionaire lifestyles and no one cares because they aren’t public servants anymore.
One could argue that MM isn’t a public servant yet, but as soon as she accepted the engagement, she acquired her very own police protection. That trip she took to LA pre-christmas? She would have taken a coterie of RPOs and the city would have been responsible for her protection. She’s already a public servant albight one engaged rather than married. The establishment is taking care of her.
However, i blame Harry rather than her. She probably doesn’t think it’s a big deal, especially as rest of the country is also on hols, but he should know better.
I mean, quite clearly this is true, Liberty. But I’d also respectfully submit that it’s *not the point*. As Nicole said above, it’s the optics. And it’s not the optics of an actor not wanting to bugger up their box office. It’s the optics of a family whose whole existence on public funds is based on their embodying the nation’s best values.
I’m a republican so I think the whole shebang is a useless anachronism and should get in the sea. But mine is the minority view and the UK is a constitutional monarchy. It is what it is. And what it is means we have a royal family with a constitutional function given hyper-privilege for that function. The state of the nation is a political thing, yes, but the royals aren’t apolitical. They’re non partisan. Two different things.
Harry has a simple choice before him – opt out of a public role and live on private money/get a job, or opt in to a public role and accept the limitations it puts on him.
No one will hear you on the dress even though I know the truth as well as you do. I don’t care about criticisms, but I prefer them to at least be rooted in facts. What something is worth and what someone pays are not the same in the game of PR or fashion.
These are obviously slanted leaks to smear. The language usage and details are too specific and pointed. There is someone behind it. These aren’t innocuous reports. Someone is purposely sabotaging but the question is who it could be? There is a list of people who would want that. The stories are too OTT.
I am not familiar with Peckham, so I have no idea if it is good or bad.
This is the political climate in which they are operating:
http://www.theguardian.com/society/2018/jan/03/windsor-council-calls-removal-homeless-people-before-royal-wedding
This is why they need to be better.
Yes, bring on the Elvi, biscuit cake, and some kind of carriage.
They’re in the first few months, still working with idiot Jason who hasn’t learned anything about crisis management IMO. They need to be looking to Charles as the PR master. Charles needs to put his foot down and combine all press offices again – permanently instead of letting them go rogue. And they all need to get the f*ck to work, MM post-wedding.
It’s too late to blame anything on Charles. Harry’s a grown man who makes poor choices. If the queen and Charles have let the brothers go their own way, make their own mistakes, then what’s different now? That he’s screwing up now on a grand scale and in his own right? Let the consequences fly and let’s see if finally Harry gets a clue. It is not up to Charles to intervene in and fix a grown man’s life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I originally misread that as
Yes, bring on the Elvi, biscuit cake, and some kind of carnage
Trump times have corrupted my cognitive abilities
I’m really pleased Celebitchy is dialling down the fawning of MM. I know Daily Mail readers get a lot of flack on this site but out of curiosity I looked at some of the articles. Where the story features MM’s mum/dad a significant number are quite ‘protective’ saying she did not ask for publicity and is going about her day (some are very complimentary about her phenomenal health and figure for a woman of her age!) but they had the exact same issues with Will & Kate. Taxpayers are starting to get fed up of the jollies these guys go on. So far on Celebitchy the narrative was that this C list actress was going to be ‘oh so different’ but the reality is she is rightly being put to the same judgement as Will/Kate are. They need to prove their worth to the taxpayers and so far a hideously overpriced engagement dress, a couple of protocol missteps (I don’t understand the need to curtsy to any human being so don’t care) and jollies in a relatively short time of joining the Firm suggest MM may have secured the idiot prince but that may be because she is in fact about as bright as him if the errors so far are anything to go by??
When you place someone on the unwarranted pedestal that some on this site had MM on, the disappointments are bound to happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You automatically lose any credibility when you give credibility to the racist cesspool that is the Daily Fail.
Her curtsy was fine, Kate Middleton’s was her typical shambles. Since you believed the drivel written by the Daily Fail, apparently you don’t know that.
I’m not seeing a lot of pedestals. I saw a lot of defense of her, from me included, for the sheer amount of racist hate sent her direction.
She’s smart enough to graduate from Northwestern, so no, she isn’t an idiot. She was on a successful tv show for seven years. In that profession, that is a success no matter how much some people want to discount it. She has shown that she has the ability and ambition to do the royal job.
Let’s see what happens in the year after the wedding. See if she does the job and does it well, or if she takes bad inspiration from some of the people around her.
And you’re 100% right to defend her from all the racist crap that gets thrown at her. I was talking about the fact the tone of some of the articles and comments about MM on this site made it sound as if she was the second coming of christ, yet it didn’t take but a dress and a New Year’s trip to turn the tide completely and have us talking about our hopes in past tense. It’s just interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And, by the way, it’s not that being a graduate automatically guarantees that you are not an Idiot. nor it guarantees you are smart or particularly cultivated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please the dailymail comments are ridiculous. It’s one thing to not like someone, and judge someone. The dailymail goes above and beyond that. One comment said the kate shouldn’t let megan around her kids, and don’t forget the racist comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds like fan fiction to say that they were partying with Prince Albert and Charlene.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See. Someone is a planting false narratives. I thought so. It is too much to be true and way too detailed with negatives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Genuine question: Will she revert to her real name, or will she keep Meghan?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Much Ado about nothing. It’s not like William ditching Remembrance Day to go on a boy’s weekend in Verbier and get caught with randoms and caught on film. This is also not Harry’s Vegas adventure complete with nudes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t get the outrage here.
It’s not as though they canceled events to go on holiday (hmmm) , she’s not married yet, and heck almost everyone is on holiday this time of the year.
Traveling anywhere for these two is going to be expensive, with the added security costs.
If this turns out to be a pattern it’s a problem, right now I’m giving them a bit of a grace period.
lmao i’m sorry but the outrage is ridiculous were they expected to work on NYE or stay home and stop hanging out with her rich friends ?
Wealthy people have wealthy friends. *shrug*
The coverage and outrage is OTT. It’s actually making me lol. It really is becoming kind of amusing to me. I personally save this kind of disgust for the Trumps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said Kaiser. It really got me thinking I was sure Meghan was media savvy what happened. Did Harry influence her? After all the first impression is so important. And if it means not using helicopters to go to monte carlo a place for rich then yeah, make that sacrifice, they could take several holidays later. This time is crucial, so many small mistakes already. Why why?
Why would anyone have high hopes for them?
Harry works even less than workshy Will, and for years now he hasn’t even bothered to pretend he has a ‘real’ job taking up his time. He’s 33 years old! If he was going to get it together and start doing 400-600 engagements a year like young working royals did in the past, it would have happened by now. There’s been absolutely nothing stopping him.
As for Meghan, she looked at Harry and the way he lives his life and was attracted to that. Extreme laziness is not a trait any go-getter finds attractive. She seems like a nice woman, I think she’ll do the job well when she shows up, but despite the hype nothing about her suggests she’s going to be particularly hard-working. She’s been 6th string on a TV show for years (her only notable job), she’s done a little charity work, she had a small blog and she did some internships when she was younger. Perfectly respectable, and obviously more than Kate (and William and Harry) ever did, but it’s not the resume of some ambitious game-changer who’ll shake up the status quo. The last few years she had like 6 months off at a time and did nothing much with it. Following along with Harry’s empty schedule isn’t going to be a big step back for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oooooh, wow, Jussie. Great points. I’d honestly nevr heard of Megh before it was revealed she was seeing PH, and I’ve never bseen Suits. I’m prepared to cut her a lot of slack as a human, but she’s now one half of a much-watched couple, whose lives are funded mostly by hard-working Britons. The least they can do is prove they’re worth it, and that, we shall we.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can’t say that Harry works far less than William, according to military sources he is very engaged in the Invictus Games – he made them big and this was not a predictable thing to happen. Plus he founded his own charity more than 10 years ago. I’ve yet to hear of anything comparable that William did in his own right. More than that what Harry did benefits society, not just orphans in Lesotho but also soldiers worldwide. That is an accomplishment, he used his platform as public servant and global media player perfectly with his projects.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
6th string? LOL! Stop it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The one point I absolutely agree with is they don’t work enough. Harry looks good compared to Billy B Normal, but they are not like Charles.
I dislike affluent, lazy nonworkers with a passion but I do believe in change. Harry has the potential, and he did serve in the military which I heard is what he wanted to keep doing but was a security risk during the war.
I think both men have been able to do less because of Diana’s death, but I think William is more to blame because as the heir he should be more like Charles. Harry can’t outshine him, so then that feeds into the dynamic.
She will have to make sure she watches out for herself and her image separate from his and not get lulled into the idle trustfunder life by the other three. It can be hard because she isn’t on her turf, but she has the grit and determination to do it if she chooses. It can seem dazzling because it is. Especially for her and I dare say anyone in her shoes especially if they aren’t incredibly wealthy or titled.
She has had to support herself in a business that is unkind to minorities and women, so she isn’t as vulnerable or precious about negative comments or rejection.
I think Harry likes to dazzle her, but he needs to get undazzled and knock it off now. Low key is a better look in this climate. A few lush life moments are fine, but it should be balanced with more “I feel the people” moments.
I expect stumbles and mistakes. They are human. I expect them early.
But a year after marriage and she hasn’t improved then I throw her in with Kate.
Way too soon and unfair at this point.
A black hole could outshine William. He’s the dullest individual alive. Both Cambridge’s are so boring now, it was fun when Kate’s skirts blew up – we had something to talk about! I for one love a bit of scandal with my Royals, it’s just so vanilla otherwise. I don’t mind at all about this trip but I’d prefer her to be with her dog right now, I’m sure he needs her more than she needs a holiday.
Yea, I think that a lot of the pearl-clutching is a bit much. As others have stated, them taking a quick jaunt to the south of France while a lot of the Western world is still on holiday is not particularly extravagant or untoward. She is rich – a former actress from a b/c list show who pretended to be someone else for a living – and married into an extremely wealthy family, whose “work” mainly consists of appearing at charitable events, shaking hands, making concerned expressions, making a few quips with the occasional speech thrown in. It’s not like she blew off her shift with a crisis centre, or performing surgery on children with disabilities to go and party with tycoons in Monte Carlo. For all we know, they could have been networking, making contact with people who will write the cheques that will fund their charitable work and projects!
Furthermore, why is it that we are expecting a woman of colour to single handedly change the monarchy let alone a man in his mid-thirties who has already shown that he is loathe to work?? People marry into that family for the perks, so why shouldn’t she partake? Yes, they are the biggest welfare recipients in Britain and how they obtained their wealth was despicable, but her refraining from spending it does not mean that they are going to share it with the masses or return it to the descendants of those from whom they’ve stolen it. If anything, her being able to partake in what the BRF obtained from England colonizing coutries throughout the world, enslaving people like Meghan’s ancestors on her mother’s side and forcing them to toil for free, and from ravaging said enslaved individuals homelands is a bit of twisted poetic justice. Never mind the way that Diana was treated when she began to outshine Charles. There is NO WAY Meghan can forge ahead of Harry where their “work” is concerned.
Just because Waity Katie recycles a few of her ugly-ass button-clad frocks doesn’t mean that she’s not blowing through money hand over fist in other ways. Yes, the sympathy for Megan is limited because she chose to marry into that dysfunctional, racist, inbred, and deeply problematic family but the amount of scrutiny and pressure to which Black women are subjected is really ridiculous, and I am not here for it.
Agreed 100%. Although I do think she will do more than Kate in terms of charity work (the bar is already set kind of low tbh) – people need to chiiillll. She is still marrying a goddamn prince. She can want to marry him AND want to do good work. Not everything is black and white and she isnt even married to him yet. People who have problems with what they are doing need to undersrand that they have problems with THE MONARCHY existing as a whole, not her specifically. And thats a separate issue imo.
She never claimed she was going to change things, she claimed she was passionate about charity and service and planned to do that with harry once shes apart of the royal family. She technically isnt yet so calm your horses and let this woman live.
Also being passionate about charity/humanitarian work does not mean you cant buy expensive things and must donate your entire salary.
@ KDLAF, I am cosigning all that you’ve stated here. No lies detected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Renee2
It’s going to get soooo much worse, especially if children come along and Meghan’s mom spends more time at the palace. Meghan will have to become very strong very quickly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I love the irony, so therefore I love that she is there.
The insane amount of pressure bothers me because she is a woman of color and has nothing to do with how the UK chooses to treat their royals. The tone is very different even questioning why anyone really likes her when I don’t recall that question about Kate or Chelsy or Cressida or Camilla. What does Zara do other than sometimes riding?
I think the problem is the monarchy.
This is how Harty lives. But sure, blame Meghan. She should’ve known better.
As if she’s gonna tell Harry “think of how this looks…” when he’s already spent lots of taxpayer money flying back and forth to see her in Canada.
Seriously, folks, let’s not blame the new lady for her experienced husband’s mistake. He’s the one that should know better.
And let’s be realistic in expectations: Royals will always waste taxpayer dough. That’s the nature of the beast.
Let’s not forget these are two very wealthy people in their 30s. They have private lives FFS. I can’t believe the pettiness of people constantly sniping about how much a coat cost or where they go on vacation. Harry and Meghan could spend the rest of their lives wearing clothing from a thrift store and ladling soup to homeless people and folks would still find something to nitpick about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She got engaged to him to have this kind if life, is it so hard to understand for people? They, the people are agreeing to pay for it and more so why the surprise??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously, who on this board would turn down a quick NYE’s weekend trip to the South of France with their lovah . . . especially when you are in the grips of “new love”? NOBODY. And no one would say, at this stage in the game, “oh wait . . . how will this look” especially given the NYE’s context.
I get the outrage. I do. Here in the US, we have Steve Mnunchin & his wife (that Louise woman) and we have Trump and his family of grifters. So, I get the outrage. I just don’t get why with this couple? They haven’t even been public long enough to generate hate? She is still very much a girl friend but looks to be on the path to outpace Kate in terms of what passes for Royal work.
BTW: someone will have to take over the Prince’s Trust. I’m thinking that will be MH.
The Prince’s Trust is the Prince of Wales Trust, complete with Prince of Wales feathers as the logo. Management of The Duchy and The Prince’s Trust are William’s duty to take over, since he will be the Duke of Cornwall and Prince of Wales. None of this is Harry’s responsibility or role, just as it hasn’t been for Anne, Andrew, or Edward.
Yes, H&M need to get out there (her post-wedding) and get to work, but let’s not assign Harry tasks and responsibilities that are William’s by law and inheritance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anybody know what happened to her dog with the two broken legs? Holy cow there were 100,000 articles about “Meghan’s anguish” and her need for the best vet in England, but everyone is sworn to secrecy about what happened. Someone on twitter said she was talking on her cell phone and fell on him. Seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There have also been comments on various articles as to how the dog broke it’s legs. I’ve read it jumped out a moving vehicle to Harry in a fit of rage threw it against a wall. I’ve also read Harry threw it out of the moving vehicle. If this had been Lupo or on of the Queens corgi’s we would have been told how it happened. I also sort of don’t get why they released this story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let me guess. Did those commenters have names like Jersey, banana, and felix? Those lies would have come straight from the extremists on tumblr. I hope some of the many lawyers Harry alluded to in November 2016 are hard at work going after those tumblrs and their other sites.
@nota nope. I saw plenty on the DM and all over. Besides for the most part Jersey Banana and Feliz like Harry so I don’t think they would spread that. I agree with you I hope his lawyers do do something. I still don’t get why they released the story about the dog though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of those tumblr crazies post on the DF under different names. They talk about doing that on tumblr in order to push their narrative in order to attack Meghan. I’ve also seen them say bad things about Harry in order to attack Meghan, it’s nuts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m mostly joking, but the corgis did kill Bea’s dog.
Y’all do realize Will and Harry was raised almost the same right? Harry is Will with charm, red hair and without the future king palace protection from the media.
People are going to drag them regardless so they might throw all their f***s out the window.
Harry was raised as the spare, openly used and abused for PR by both his father and brother. While they both had a ridiculous 1 percenters upbringing? William has been protected by the press for 30 years, while Harry has been attacked by it for the same amount of time. That does make a difference in perspective and attitude I’d think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How has William used and abused his brother in the press? I want to see actual cases of him actually doing this. Not speculation, not so and so saying this. But flat out proof of them using their son and brother in the press. I’m asking because you said it as fact. I want to know which cases this happened in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Malia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?t=11s&v=ER-wEpFitvo
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-WIqvb4IfkA
This is one of many documentaries with news editors discussing the heir vs the spare policy. There are plenty more about William and Harry and other heirs vs spares with editors discussing how they are handled.
One of the notorious cases involve Charles presenting himself as the caring father. He leaked the story of Harry being a druggie and Charles having to take him to rehab to scare him straight.
JLP was notorious for downplaying any negative William story by encouraging party prince Harry stories it always happened like clockwork all the way from William killing an endangered bird in Kenya to William’s joyriding RAF helicopters.
LAK is correct. I would add that Charles has thrown Harry under the bus but although William benefits immensely from the heir versus the spare legacy there is no proof that he has himself has ever instigated it. For many here it is too hard to admit that William and Harry are cut from the same cloth and that more often than not, Harry has often been Harry’s worst enemy. I know this might make some heads explode around here but William actually, inadvertently helped to mitigate some of the fallout from Harry’s Nazi costume adventure. This coming from the reporter who actually broke the story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Harry and KP are doing the scheduling, not Meghan. The proper phraseology is that Meghan and Harry are scheduled to do an event next, not that Meghan has scheduled it. It’s a subtle but important difference. And I think it’s a Good Thing. And I hope for heaven’s sake that she doesn’t wear another of those huge bulky Swallow the Girl Inside coats. They only make her look bulky. Meghan, try a sleeker tailored coat with seaming at the sides that emphasizes the waist, instead of a big tied belt that actually makes you look thicker in that area.
And for the record since I mentioned clothes – I LIKED the hat. It had a very Retro look, something you might have seen on Vogue model from the 1950s. It just didn’t work on a short girl in a coat that was swallowing her.
Meghan and Kate share a fashion trait: they know how to identify interesting components of an ensemble, but put them together wrongly. I liked Meghan’s coat, and I liked the hat. Just not together and on a short woman who ended up looking like a mushroom.
@ Enough Already,
I am cringing at the thought of the coverage when/if that happens. You are right, she had better steel herself, Princess Michael of Kent was only the beginning. Oh, wait, she wasn’t. The racist undertones to the British press coverage of their courtship was and then carried on through to the Straight-otta-compton coverage of her family. Ugh. I’m not even into the BRF but I feel compelled to comment because of the offensive way in which she is discussed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This!
I completely agree with others that this kind of lifestyle – helicopter rides, NYE in Monaco, etc – was part of the attraction for MM to Prince Harry – I don’t think it was the driving force, I don’t think it was the only thing, I don’t think she’s a gold digger – but if you meet a man who is nice and you two get along and have similar values – being wealthy would be a big plus in my opinion. Look at how they dated. It seems they were either in Toronto, at KP, or on expensive vacations – Norway to see the northern lights, Botswana, weddings in the Bahamas, etc. She knew what she was getting in one respect at least, and I can’t really fault her for that.
I also never bought into the narrative that she is SO INTO WORKING and SO INTO CHARITIES and SUCH A HUMANITARIAN – I mean it sounds like she is/was a harder worker than Kate, and she sounds like she tried to do something with what she had, charity-wise, but I never thought we were going to see her devote her every waking hour to charitable causes and patronages. She doesn’t have to though – at this point, if she just does 3 or 4 engagements a week she’ll blow Kate out of the water. The bar is set pretty low. And I feel its really super early to say “I thought she would be different.” Maybe she will be. Time will tell. But she’s going to have to move fast.
Anyway, like I said yesterday – I don’t care that they went on an expensive NYE jaunt to Monaco, I’m more just scratching my head that neither of them realized how it was going to play out. Like Kaiser said, I thought Meghan was a bit more media savvy than that. The reactions are not surprising. Or maybe they expected these reactions and just didn’t care.
I also wonder if Will and Kate were harder working if the reactions would be like this. I feel like many people thought – “well Kate doesn’t do anything, but Meghan will! She will be different! She wont take expensive vacations or wear expensive clothes unless she does the work first!!!!” and apparently….people like expensive vacations and expensive clothes, even without “working” for them. But I wonder if Kate didn’t have the reputation she has, for shopping and vacations to Mustique and Fiji and ski chalets and basically avoiding work at all costs, if the reaction to this trip would have been different.
And this is only January 3.
I have no problem with the two-day jaunt.
Meghan did after all have a job all year and is a wealthy woman in her own right. I’m sure this isn’t a first for her. I still hold that the dress was a misstep. Not ready to give up just yet.
Alternative headlines for this story:
“Couple with established history of luxury travel continues to travel luxuriously”
“In less than a week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle transition from bright light of 2017 to 2018′s lost hope”
“Shock and horror as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reject plea to stay in the house”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s a question: would the “expectations” have been any different if she were a ‘white’ and British/European actress?
I am not sure, but I am inclined to think so. Many people, however, like to pretend that racism is a one-way street.
Let’s not make everything about racism. Those of us on this site who questioned the wisdom of the price of the engagement dress would be even more outraged if Kate had done it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maria – *I* never made it about race; in fact, I was always appalled by the many who did.
But it does appear to be an issue (for many) – see the many jubilant posts around the web that are about her race – and it would be disingenuous to deny it. I may be totally wrong, but I have a distinct feeling that if she were not a) biracial and b) American, many people, here and elsewhere, would not be projecting quite as enthusiastically as they do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maria
Report this comment as spam or abuse
$75.000 for one dress for her engagement pic. Criticising that isn’t racism. It is pointing out that the upper classes live an obscene life while the paupers starve literally. While there aren’t enough beds in British hospitals. While British teachers don’t know how to pay their ordinary lowly middle class bills. While British students don’t know how to finance their university degrees. While pensioners don’t know how to pay rent or tickets for public transport.
And so on and so forth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So much of Meghan’s coverage in tinged with racism? Like what? Spending 75k on a dress? Yes racism is well and alive. I don’t read DM, only this site. And I don’t see it here. You don’t even know what race I am, yet you insist it may not be an everyday possibility for me. Interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maria
Are you awake? That’s why I said “may not”. Expensive dress or not my point still stands.
I am not surprised a bit by the level of insane criticism towards Meghan. There are people that believes she is only with Harry for money and status, there are those that took all the compliments she received as a threat to kate, there are those who went out of their way to place her on a pedestal too height to reach in less than a month after her engagement, just to watch her fail. There are those that doesn’t think she belongs or wants her to prove that she does. This outrage towards this girl is only going to get worst. She will be asked to work harder than anyone, be more than their own imagination of what think she should be. I only wish people can be truly honest about why a woman who worked all last year, took a 2 days vacation during new year celebration, something every other people do. Meghan, good luck to you! You should know by now that as a WOC this is our story, you work twice as hard to proof you belong or not a gold digger. Because you know, why else would a Prince want you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Mel Well, Kate is white and she gets plenty of this sort of treatment. It is what to press does especially in the UK – build ‘em up to knock ‘em down.
Yup, and look what the press did to Fergie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate got criticism after she was married and didn’t do much work. The take on her was very different and it seems as if people have convenient memories. The criticism is here for Meghan is also because she’s a woc. If she were a white aristo there may be criticism but it wouldn’t be half much.
So CB is racist because shes let down? (I don’t agree with CB) but I’m trying to see what you are saying. Cause I’m kind of feeling like it’s little to do with her race and more to do with her being an woman. Women always get way more harsher and higher standards here. I also feel like CB never really liked MM in the first place. I feel like she wants perfection and as she’s said before about another WOC, she wants her to “do more” which in a way makes me side eye. Why we always gotta do more?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My how the tone of the articles have changed. Everything is now a misstep or a potential problem. So Harry took her to Monaco for a weekend. Big deal. That’s like me taking a jaunt to Miami or the Bahamas for the NYE weekend.
He clearly wants to introduce her to the jetset lifestyle. Bet she laps it up like a kitten to milk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has to deliver. He wants to marry a celebrity actress who has certain expectations: she wants to marry into luxury and into money and into a higher social status. And he has to provide that.
Kaiser, FYI—KP announced separate engagements for Kate and Will on the 10th and another engagement together on the 16th at the same time they announced the Radio station visit.
2nd huge misstep. First that $75.000 dress and now a party in Monaco with billionaires who have a very bad reputation. You don’t find decent millionaires or billionaires in Monaco. Because they go there to save taxes and that is their only reason to go there. Even Will and Kate never partied with obscenely rich tax fraudsters in Monaco. Or did they and the press didn’t report?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it wasn’t “party with tycoons” – the DM said “party LIKE tycoons.”
Aren’t Harry and William kinda rich because Diana left them her settlement which was like 30 million? Why do people go on about taxpayers money?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because they are public employees and perception is everything.
Their royal protection officers are paid with taxpayer money. So when the flit off to Mustique, or Monaco, or Verbier they take at least 2 sometimes 3 RPOs per individual. Will/Harry may pay for their own travel, but taxpayers pick up all expenses for the RPOs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only time WHK pay for their own travel is when they travel budget economy. All the reporters confirm this.
Secondly, without the taxpayer subsidies, WHK currently receive £3-4M PER YEAR from Charles, plus from the Sovereign grant in terms of all royal duty expenses reimbursements, clothing budget divided up between Charles, and the foreign office and or taxpayers of the countries hosting their holi-tours etc, the Sovereign grant picking up their helo habit expense, they wouldn’t be able to live as large as they do.
Diana left £10M each. That’s not enough to purchase Anmer Hall and refurbish it and it’s annual upkeep. The flat at KP is worth £20M at conservative estimate when compared to similar flats in the neighbourhood.
Speaking of refurbishment, WK spent £6M of taxpayer money to refurbish Anmer Hall and their KP flat.
Without taxpayer money, they are not as fabulously wealthy as they live. With it, they live like Billionaires.
Diana got £17m in the divorce (bet Chas wishes he had agree yearly alimony!) and apparently she left about £21m which attracted around £8m in inheritance tax.
Didn’t they (and their cousins) also get huge trust funds from HM’s mother? I think it helps support Bea and Eugenie’s lifestyle.
All of those defending this as just a weekend jaunt and super ok because lots of other people are off – would you say the same thing if it were William and Kate?
I think Harry and Meghan are going to live lives very similar to WillKat. Similar work schedules, similar vacation schedules. I would bet my first born on it.
So if you are ok with it then you should be ok with the vacationing lifestyles of other royals, including the Cambridges and Bea and Eugenie.
My personal take is that it is what it is and they all need to manage their brands effectively so that it is ok with the public.
Holy melodrama Batman! Weekend/short term travel is so much easier and super common in Europe, I don’t know why we’d assume that a wealthy couple wouldn’t do the same kind of holiday traveling that ordinary people do all of the time. A weekend in the south of France or in Monaco is so hilariously routine for even middle class Europeans that I’m genuinely surprised at the web of tales that folks have managed to spin off of this. 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those dress pictures are still a problem. Because she is wearing that 56,000 pound dress in their “Official” photos, they are being used and reused again and again.
So we have the headline ‘Helicopter jaunt to Billionaire playground’, next to photo of Harry and Meghan in ridiculously overpriced see-thru ballgown. Luxury on top of eye-watering expenditure.
But wait! Never fear! Megs is doing charity work, she’s here for *you*!
Sooo we have the announcement of charity work in Peckham, with the headline ‘Royal couple to visit crime ridden Peckham!’ next to… photos of her and Harry where she is, yes, still wearing that ice-skater-chic ballgown.
It just looks bad*
*the dress and the PR
Were I them, i would call up Chris Jackson pronto, take a few more “Official” snaps, maybe in tweed (!) and distribute those. Because JMO, Expensive ballgown-Billionaire helicopter press is ruining their “Jus’ folks” PR game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With regard to the dress. I think someone is taking notice. The dress she wore to the Christmas do with the royals, after church on Xmas day, she wore it under the camel coat, was a burgundy dress from Club Monaco valued at around $400(Canadian). According to Hello.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had no illusions that she was going to be some kind of humanitarian savior of the RF. I think she’ll do her duties with good humor but that’s about it. Harry and the RF will control their lives, and if he wants to live large she will go along with whatever he wants.
Right?!?!🤔😐😣😮
I’m not sure why anyone is surprised. Her Instagram before this whole thing was that of a spoiled sorority girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, her Instagram reads of someone who enjoyed the fruits of her labor. She shared images of good times, good food and amazing travel with friends. Nothing about that appears spoiled when you work for a living.
Fedoras and the amalfi coast, filters, bratty group shots, poolside, always flattering of course. Not very considerate of the poor and starving people out there and not reflecting much humility or values. But that’s just my opinion, I respect that there are different ones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gosh, I see both sides. As an american I don’t have a flame in this fire. A few things: the Whales brothers seem to use their privilege and wealth when convenient. Most the time “they are just like us”, until they want to do something crazy, over the top just because they can. I know they don’t know anything but their own life, but the level of guilt I would carry knowing families paid for my lavish lifestyle…would really upset me.
She’s changing her career, getting married, not only moving but moving to a new country–those things alone are major stressors in life. I would say that we give her some time to settle down into that new life, and see what happens then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think people care that they went on holiday. It’s the games they play that annoy – so they put it out there that they flew ECONOMY CLASS- OMG THEYRE JUST LIKE YOU OR ME! And then it comes out that they booked out 3x3x2=18 seats for 5 people. They should have just flown club as people expect and it wouldn’t have been such a stunt.
The dress was a mistake- she could have worn it for their private photos and no one would have know and just worn a nice £500 for the public and everyone would have loved her. Optics are everything. They have misplayed the game. Fetishising ‘normal’ annoys people when they clearly don’t have normal worries like paying the mortgage or how to manage a job and childcare.
I worked Christmas too Harry – a 12.5 hr shift looking after sick people. Not 20 mins shaking a few hands. He needs to grow up- what he said negated good stuff from the today programme and she needs to maybe take charge on how they play optics.
@Penguin, thank you for the cureer you chose!!! Being a nurse is one of the most selfless jobs someone could pick, in my humble opinion. I always wanted to be an EMT until I realized I’m not emotionally cut out for it. I grew up on ‘Rescue 911’, a dramatic actor reenactment of emergencies that 99% of the time turned out okay(my fuzzy childhood memories)! Anywho, thank you! Nurses are angels!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been saying since Day 1 I do not understand the hype about her especially on this site. He lives a fancy lifestyle and hangs out with the extremely wealthy. He does some good works for sure. But she’s after the wealthy lifestyle period. She hit the jackpot and knows it. And no I haven’t gotten past the dog abandonment. That’s my hot button.
I haven’t either on the dog issue. Plus, her other dog broke two legs and she jets off to Monaco. Pretty awful if you ask me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no excuse for the unjustified malice being expressed here or anywhere else about her, especially when you have no personal knowledge of or insider information about her or her pets.
I take issue with the information we DO have.
@HoustonGrl, just to be frank, on a very superficial, gossipy level I used to “take issue” with Carole and Pippa because it appeared they were constantly grasping for the spotlight or seeking personal gain by association. I did not, however, feel any malice towards them, consider social climbing as something awful (watching them was actually pretty amusing), and would never suggest or accuse them of doing anything criminal (domestic animal neglect and abandonment in my area are criminal offenses) without a legal verdict. So, when I speak of unjustified malice, it means I believe accusing someone of a crime without proof is just that: malicious and unjustified.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Olenna, personally I think that importing birds from France to be shot (as we know Carole Middleton did last year) is worse than anything anyone has alleged about Meghan. It’s not a crime in the UK, but it’s fairly morally indefensible in my book.
@otherrenee, I want to believe and I hope it’s true that the dog is with the chef in Toronto. He shared custody with Meghan, she had mentioned that. She was sort of vague in the interview, but she couldn’t get well say that the dog is with her ex. The other dog breaking both is legs is another story. Don’t want to speculate. I certainly don’t think Harry did anything to him. The RF are animal lovers, except when they go shooting.
I’m sure the dog is recovering and is being taken care of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry resembles both her father and her first husband.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s amazing what a stylist and good make-up can do for a person:
https://www.wikifeet.com/Meghan_Markle#&gid=1&pid=14
Report this comment as spam or abuse
you do realize you’re linking to a foot fetish website, right? kinda gross
The dress thing would be so easy to fix imho. Tout the British designer and thank them for making the dress available to MM and H for their special engagement photos. Announce that the dress is being donated to a charity auction. Everyone wins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would have been. The fact that it hasn’t been seems to indicate that they simply. do. not. care.
Can someone explain if there’s ever any difference btw Harry’s money and taxpayer money? Has he ever earned a salary? My understanding of the inner workings of the monarchy pretty much come from here. I’m just trying to understand when and how he can vacation (or do anything for that matter) on his own dime. And even then, since he requires so much security, are the taxpayers essentially always footing the bill?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry inherited a fair amount from both Diana and the Queen Mother (because he would not be given the income from the Duchy, as William will). He earned a salary in the army, but it wouldn’t have been more than £40k pa. I’d estimate that he’s worth around £15 million. That sounds like a lot, but I’d be very surprised if he touched the capital. Nottingham Cottage is his rent-free, and he is compensated (by the Duchy, via Charles) for the royal work that he does. Security is always paid for by the taxpayer, and those costs would dwarf the cost of any holiday he goes on. I was once at a resort hotel where Tony Blair was staying. There was a team of 4 POs, 2 on duty each 12 hour shift.
Ok I deleted my comment because Tina said it much better !
I do not for one second blame either Harry or Meghan for this, but it illustrates the toxic mix of privilege, class and social issues that are inextricably bound up with the monarchy today: the head of Windsor and Maidenhead Council is demanding that the police clear the area of homeless people before the wedding: https://www.theguardian.com/society/2018/jan/03/windsor-council-calls-removal-homeless-people-before-royal-wedding
my city is hosting the superbowl this year and the nfl has requested the same. they’re both just trying to cater to the 1% by hiding reality so they can get more $$ out of the event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is harsh. Windsor in May is a lot warmer than Minneapolis in early February! I hope they at least give the homeless a decent place to sleep and a good meal (she says, without hope).
I’m starting to get a bad feeling that this isn’t going to go well for Meghan. “This” being marrying into this family and getting chewed up and spit out by the British Press. They aren’t going to want her to outshine William and Kate.. and they don’t do much as it is. Guh. Meghan Girl…. you in danger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also the Middleton’s are going to have the knives out for her as well.
Allegedly Carole M is also chummy with the DM editor so it would be…interesting.
This is so OTT and to see and read the change in tone in these H & MM articles in the last what week, two weeks is very interesting. Everything is a problem, a misstep. But as a black woman, I knew this would happen eventually. I know some don’t think any of this involves race, but it does. We make one mistake or what is perceived to be a mistake and the “take-down” starts up real quick. I’ve seen it happen over and over. If you don’t see it happening here, it’s cause you’ve never had to. 2017 was more than enough and I’m not here for this same bs this year.
Hahaha I’m laughing my head off over the back and forth with MM and Harry’s popularity.
One minute they are the second coming of Jesus, the next they are Judas.
I suspect their passion is hot and heavy now and they can’t take their hands off each other. I think MM happened to be at the right place at the right time, ie Harry is at an age he should be married and popping out a baby or two. She is also in her mid-thirties, her career as an actress isn’t anything to write home about so she must have been to find something or someone to propel her to the next phase of her life: marriage (again) and babies (possibly).
So they happened to be at an impasse (if you will) and met each other and BOOM!
Do I want them to be genuinely happy? I do, but I suspect this is a marriage based on hotness, the right time etc. than actual ride-or-die love.
Pretty sure in a few years once the bloom has worn off and there’s a baby or two, they will cool off. I can’t see this lasting long term without drama.
I really hope I’m wrong. It would be nice if the lust also becomes the basis of a true partnership, but only time will tell.
whats the difference between hotness & right time and ride/or/die love?
serious question i swear to god lol when does the hotness wear off? 3 1/2 years in with one and it’s hotter than ever and we have been through some hellish shit together and still standing by one another. is it aways one or the other or what?
this isn’t a big deal. A young couple traveling to an exciting place for New Years hardly is scandalous.
I do side eye her for having a dog with broken legs and abandoning another. Sounds like she should give all her animals to the Chef because she is a bad dog owner. Your dog breaks its legs and you go leave the country to party? Either she is cold and detached enough person to do this to her animals or she is already swept up in the RBF/ Harry marriage and losing herself. She sure has given up a lot. Either she is so in love/ambitious she is willing to become a person who ditches their injured and old animals or she will wake up one day very very resentful of Harry for making her give up her entire self.
I feel like Harry and William really had no chance at finding love in a “normal” way. They were targets: the only women who would want this life would be ones who would seek it out, just as Kate and MM did. Both women were very calculating in the ways that they sought these men out.
Pure speculation, but I think there is a reason Chelsy Davy didn’t marry Harry, and it wasn’t for lack of love. It’s a lifestyle many of us don’t want.
There’s a palpable change in the type of coverage Meghan has been getting from the British press in recent weeks, especially after Christmas. If I were conspiracy-minded (which I am only 30% of the time, ha), I would pinpoint the exact change at around the time Princess Mikey showed up for the Christmas luncheon with her brooch. My memory isn’t working well right now, but that was also around the time that her engagement photos came out, no? And the Sun had that awful article with that terrible headline printed about her? But there was a momentary spate of good news around the time the engagement was announced, and while yes, there was still an effort on the part of the tabloids to be disgraceful, there’s a new level of viciousness in the coverage now that there wasn’t before. Almost like it’s dawned on people that yes, this marriage will go forth, and they’ve amped it up in response to that.
All I can say is, while some of the Kate Middleton comparisons are inevitable, and some others are fair, I can’t recall a time during her engagement or her decade as a girlfriend when she was scrutinized to this degree or in this manner. The negativity regarding MM has been nearly relentless. The Daily Mail didn’t treat Kate Middleton like this, and while I understand that the coverage on MM has always been this way, it’s still a bit sad to see it.
Yes, it is, but they should know this. They should see this. Any halfway competent media advisor would be able to get them in and out of the UK quietly and have all the media coverage focused on the engagement next week. This is amateur hour. Someone needs to step it up. Jason: you’re incompetent. Let Meghan bring in her Hollywood pros.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really thought Harry and Meghan did a fantastic job throughout the year they dated. They kept their trips quiet until long after it was done, when both of them were back at their respective jobs after each trip. Whatever the heck it was they were doing then is the thing they should be doing now. PR missteps all around, and the Daily Mail is lapping it up like the terrible people they are.
