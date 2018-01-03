Donald Trump threatens nuclear holocaust, brags about the size of his ‘nuclear button’

I really wanted to see how long I could go in 2018 without having to look at Donald Trump’s bloated pumpkin face, and the answer is… not even three f–king days. Again, it’s never the case that Trump isn’t doing newsworthy and deplorable sh-t every single day, it’s that I can’t bring myself to write about him every day. He spent the Christmas and New Year’s holidays in Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, where he golfed every day after Christmas and tweeted out random insults and conspiracy theories. Then on Tuesday, Trump decided to threaten nuclear war as a way of bragging about his bigly “button.” These are two tweets from Bigly from last night:
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018
I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018
Pathetic. Gross. Deplorable. “I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” When the nuclear holocaust comes, you can tell your children that it was all for the glory of our dear leader’s penis envy. I doubt that Trump’s 71-year-old, KFC-fueled “button” even works, just as I doubt that it was ever big or powerful. His button is tiny and vulgar, just like his hands.
If the 25th Amendment wasn't created to stop a sundowning rageaholic currently jerking off in public to visions of a nuclear holocaust then what was it even written for.
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) January 3, 2018
This Tweet alone is grounds for removal from office under the 25th Amendment. This man should not have nukes. https://t.co/ymWija85o3
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) January 3, 2018
Our fake president is literally ranting “my button is bigger than yours” to taunt a nuclear-armed nation. Delusional, demented behavior embarrassing & endangering our nation is grounds for #25thAmendment removal from office IMMEDIATELY. https://t.co/6xlZWjtiZr
— Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) January 3, 2018
Every Republican needs to be asked about these tweets. I want to hear them justify this on the record.
“I’m warming up to [Trumps] tweets.” -Mitch McConnell, like two weeks ago
“I haven’t seen the tweets yet” – Paul Ryan. And probably every other republican.
Those ghouls don’t care. As long as they got their tax cuts. They have kissed the ring of the Dear Leader and they’re not turning back.
I emailed them to his office last night. While I’m sure he didn’t see my communication, if his chief of staff didn’t lead with the tweets in his morning briefing, someone needs to be fired.
Call them. Demand they do more than justify. Demand they do their jobs and remove him.
Just imagine if Obama did this sh@t. The Republicans would put on their faux patriotism hats and call for hearings and he would have been removed immediately. Fox News would have their snowflake bros crying patriotic tears stoking all the fears of an impending nuclear holocaust.
Just imagine any president saying his buttons are bigger. It’s scary but also you get a feeling you are in South Park…
He’s just joking. He’s tellin’ it like it is. He doesn’t back down. He knows how to give it right back.
I can hear them chanting already. They stand in long lines with wads of gold Lamé to wipe his ass.
I find it comforting that lame and lamé look the same, here
LOL! Arses and puns! The gold Lamé has me all out of focus right now. I’ll have to come back later and read the rest of the comments.
Yes, we need to hold our representatives and senators accountable. They can no longer put party before country. This is too far over the line.
Apparently, they don’t CARE what we think… until it’s time for reelection…IF we’re all still here when it comes around. It feels like spitting into the wind…sigh.
I’m just so damned tired already…and it’s only Jan. 3rd! WHEN will this nightmare be over?? MUELLER!!!! MUELLLLLLLLLLLER!!!!!
🎼Mueller, can you hear me? Can you hear me calling? Mueller can you hear me? Can you feel me need you?? Ohhhh Mueller? Mueller? Mueller? Mueller??🎶
2018 is the year of the mid-term, and EVERY representative needs to have a fire under their azz, lit by their constituents.
I have faith in Mueller, but that is one big rats nest of financial crimes. It will take a while to unravel fully. We need our congressional members to do what is right. They need to know that the longer they stick with him, the more they are tainted.
Neelyo, I’m with you, but if this hasn’t got the GOP thinking it’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment, then nothing will.
Harvard psychiatrist Lance Dodes is calling Trump a “sociopath” and a “very sick individual”, but the GOP leaders are saying nothing.
As my hero Joy Reid tweeted today in response to Trump’s “My button is bigger than yours” taunting of a nuclear-armed North Korea, “The fact that an entire political party is willing to stand back and let this game go on, for no better or more dignified reason than tax-cut greed, hatred of the safety net, and partisan thirst for power, is incredibly depressing and worse, perilous to our democracy.”
I would add, “…and perilous to life on our planet.”
I wonder who’s being indicted this week. Since the insanity + stupidity of these tweets is at a different level than usual (he’s having a d*ck measuring contest with Kim Jong Un, for Christ’s sake), I say it’s Jared. Happy New Year!
God I hope you’re right. Mueller’s been so quiet.
It will soon be Kushner’s time in the barrel. I suspect Preibus spilled all the tea about how Cambridge Analytica fed RNC voter files to Russia.
I heard speculation last night (either The Last Word or The Eleventh Hour) that indeed, Jared is up next. It was an off-the-cuff comment, but it struck me as a dangerous thing to say unless there was hard evidence off the record.
It makes sense that Mueller would target Jared — Jared does not want to end up in prison like his father.
CNN just broke a story about Bannon straight up accusing Trump, Junior and Kushner of money laundering for Russia. I assume someone called the White House for comment, hence the barrage of crazy on Twitter.
Please, please, please, more indictments please.
Megan, the White House Statement on Bannon is INSANE!!!
This is going to get crazy, folks.
The Bannon story: What a shit show! It’s like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest in the WH–anyone still sane better get out now.
You are right. These tweets are next level… even for the dotard. Something is about to break.
Completely agree and can’t wait for that. It’s the only thing that doesn’t make me completely crazy to hear about his tweets….it’s knowing that something bad is coming down for him and their family. Yippee is what I have to say to that.
They were at a different level. Equally disturbing to me was that in the next breath he was tweeting about his made up “fake news awards.” And people were joking about that…but I think we’re beyond joking now. What in the actual f^ck is happening? I don’t think he’s ever been this unhinged.
I know. I know. “Fake News Awards”…. it’s fascist and insane. It’s also completely transparent, what he’s trying to do. I’m telling you, either Jared or Don Jr will be indicted by Friday.
He’s actually going to have his own one-man Twatter ceremony for those news awards, isn’t he? That’s if he hasn’t got over-excited with his ginormous nuclear button before then.
I really felt like if there was ever a night Trump needed to be removed from the WH in restraints, last night was it. Adam Schiff tried to joke on Twitter…I was happy to see most of the replies taking him to task, pleading for him to help in some way. Not that he could…but he at least could not joke about this.
I hope that’s true, but I also think this could be even simpler: he hasn’t been the center of attention for almost two whole weeks! Time to tweet dumb sh*t, get himself back in the headlines.
Someone is getting Muellered soon
I see you with your Mueller verbiage over here
MAGA= Mueller Ain’t Going Away. Not one tweet yet today from the dotard about Bannon, wonder why. I’m guessing because Bannon knows where all the bodies are buried. Bannon says they committed treason, it’s going down and it’s ugly and dirty. Bannon says all about money laundering and Mueller is going to break dotard jr like an egg.
B n A fn, they didn’t tweet about Bannon, they released a White House statement and it is soooooo bitter. Get the popcorn, this infighting is going to get ugly!
I wish I shared everyone’s thoughts about a possible indictment.
But what I think what is really happening here is that Trump is back at The White House, has resumed his usual TV habits and now is firing off these tweets while watching Fox News.
That’s absolutely true. Someone shared how each of his tweets corresponded with a Fox News segment. But that doesn’t mean indictments might also be imminent. I personally am not holding my breath but I guess you never know.
He’s ranting because of the latest articles in the NY Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/02/opinion/republicans-investigation-fusion-gps.html?_r=0) and other publications.
Fusion GPS is clapping back at the Republican party by revealing their testimony, and now the Repubs are all cornered. All of their conspiracy theories have unraveled, and it seems that the the “Deep State” conspiracy so beloved by Trump followers was actually coming from the White House.
So now we can expect them all to turn on each other like sharks.
Oh, plus there’s this in the Guardian: “Trump Tower meeting with Russians ‘treasonous’, Bannon says in explosive book”. So the turning has already begun.
He’s controlling the news cycle. The Fusion story was being covered last evening, and he wanted to quickly shift the ‘breaking news’. And he did!
This was great (from the article):
“We don’t believe the Steele dossier was the trigger for the F.B.I.’s investigation into Russian meddling. As we told the Senate Judiciary Committee in August, our sources said the dossier was taken so seriously because it corroborated reports the bureau had received from other sources, including one inside the Trump camp.”
This is so important toppling the right-wing narrative. It was revealed this week that Papodopolous told an Australian ambassador that the Russians had dirt on Hillary Clinton. When the hacked emails started being released, they reported it, and that started the FBI investigation. That supports what they are saying above.
I hope you are right, Shambles, but I think it’s just a petty knee jerk response to Kim Jung Un’s comments about his own nuke buttons. I wish it was because of indictments, but it doesn’t take that level of provocation to get him to fly off the handle anymore.
it’s alarming how often I wish his tweets were faked.
I know, every day is a fking nightmare with this idiot.
In case anyone was having any lingering doubts about this being nothing more than a dick swinging contest between to bloated, insecure manchildren using nuclear weapons as game pieces.
People can scream about the 25th amendment all they want – it will never be invoked. The GOP was silent about this latest embarrassment and his supporters think it is hilarious because in their heads, this is what strong leadership looks like.
About the only hope this country has is that we make it to the next election before these morons kill everyone. Assuming voting rights haven’t been completely dismantled by then.
So President Tiny Hands DOES have a tiny pee pee – and just told the entire world. Can you imagine the jokes?
How tragic for our country that the spineless Republicans all fell in line behind a maniac just to get their money. It really is the root of all evil – along with Trump.
OH MY GOD. How did we get here? What the hell is this? WHO TALKS LIKE THAT??
I know. Never in a million years would I have expected a POTUS to spew sh^t like he did yesterday. I cannot, cannot believe how far we’ve fallen.
I’m old enough to have lived through Nixon and Watergate, and of course Bush, and this is so much worse. We have a dangerously narcissistic ignoramus with signs of dementia and a complicit congress. I just can’t believe what a nightmare this is. The country careens from one horror to the next.
Haha I would like to thank every asshole republican and white person that voted for this monster because of jobs or something.
Meanwhile PR still has no power and are dying but sure let’s have a d*ck swinging contest.
I honestly hate everything about our politics and if I could move tomorrow I would.
Same Nicole. It is terrible feeling this way but I can’t help but have utter contempt for anyone who helped get us to where we are today. What an absolute disaster.
I am stuck here for the time being, but I feel lucky to have dual citizenship. I am so ashamed I have literally bought something new every week with the Canadian flag or variant of so people assume I am not American (or worse case only half).
There’s nothing like seeing a tweet taunting a nuclear armed nation to immediately burn off the last of the holiday spirit. Happy new year.
Well, taunting one nuclear power and harshly criticizing another with whom we have a pretty complex relationship. His tweet against Pakistan caused a public uproar everywhere but here.
I’ve decided to live in altered reality in 2018. 2017 damn near killed me. I can’t let this piss monger control my emotional status and be a whole, well person.
I left Facebook and Twitter in 2017, to preserve my sanity and emotional well-being. It has been incredibly pleasant to have, almost exclusively, real-life relationships and conversations without worrying about getting troll-flamed. People are nuts when they get on a keyboard. IRL? Not so much.
You haven’t met my Trumpster family.
CharlieBouquet, you have to do what keeps you sane. IMO If it means eliminating certain news sources or social media or people, so be it. I’m fortunate that my husband, siblings, kids, closest friends and co-worker are informed and sensible. I frankly don’t care what anyone else has to say and if they are a Trump voter I don’t want to know them.
yes! i have been on the road traveling with my boyfriend for the past 8 days and haven’t been following news until today. politics can be a fun discussion topic but honestly it’s all just so depressing what trump is doing and it’s way better being in a bubble when you don’t hear about it or think about it. Because in all seriousness, the past 8 days have been wonderful and whatever Trump wrecked in the past 8 days hasn’t actually effected us in any meaningful way
Barron looks like he has given up on life. A child that young shouldn’t be looking that depressing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My heart goes out to him. He didn’t choose this.
Barron looks depressed and his wife looks like a monacan in Macys window, all dressed up without any emotions or say. I bet she’s one depressed woman just going through the motions. I bet he must be hell to live with, but she made her choice for money and fame.
I feel for the kid. Melania made choices that got her where she is today. No sympathy.
Yup. As they say, when you marry for money, you earn every cent.
I looked at that last picture and thought, “are these in Madame Tussauds?”.
I saw a comment that said “when you’re waiting for your Sims to start moving”
Hard to believe the three of them are even related, they all look so detached from one another.
i agree. that child looks very very unhappy. strange family. it looks very broken.
I’m sorry. I do live in a very impoverished and rural area, so I hear you. I just don’t talk about it anymore. Unplugging from social media took a lot of my angst away.
Hey #notallmen: this is what feminists mean when we say “Toxic Masculinity.”
… nooo, toxic masculinity isn’t typically this bad.
F*cking moron
I don’t wanna hear anymore “Pence would be worse” arguments. Anything has to be better than this reckless lunatic playing at badass, macho man, dictator.
Agreed. He may be a religious woman and LGBTQ hating extremist, but at least if we survive the 3-7 years we can reverse of the destruction.
Well there you go. My obliterate the world button is bigger than yours. Button envy. And you all thought this year would be different. Mother effer…
Mike Judge was right about “Idiocracy” becoming reality eventually, but I was hoping it was at least a few decades off….
In Idiocracy President Camacho recruits the smartest man in the world to his administration, bases decision-making on scientific evidence and willingly resigns his position to the far better-qualified leader.
Trump is literally, demonstrably stupider than the stupidest president in the stupidest administration, in the stupidest America, in a movie all about stupidity that the creator of Beavis & Butthead could even imagine…
*** weeps ***
If we make it through the year without getting burnt to a crisp because of this dickless moron in the WH, it’ll be a goddamn miracle.
OMG! When will someone remove him from the Oval Office? Taunting a madman about button size isn’t something a real president should ever think of doing. He’s gotta stop playing games and realize he’s not a private citizen in Trump Tower making these tweets, he’s the president
You can cut him off at the knees come November. I wish you great luck in the Nov mid-terms.
“My P#nis is bigger than yours” in political language. What a crybaby…
Let me get the magnifying glass out so I can compare the “buttons” of these two “leaders.”
That baby fists tweet is deeply disturbing on so many levels.
I’m so exhausted with this man, whenever I see him on the tv 📺 I turned the channel. I told my friend I need a few mental health days from his nonsense. I have a feeling this year he’s going to work himself up so much he’s going to have a heart attack. There is no way this can go on for another full year.
I was watching cnn and they are saying he has written 16 tweets yesterday. When is he going to get the time to do the business of the country. Also, the news is saying he tweeted that his red button is bigger than Kim’s nuclear button. God help us. It appears that he might blow us all up in order to silence Mr Mueller’s findings. I’m praying 🙏 for all of us, because the republicans are not trying to stop this unhinged man before it’s to late.
The only thing I can add to what everyone has already said is, my god, do I feel bad for Barron. He always looks so miserable. You can see in his eyes that he’s smarter than the rest of Trump’s kids combined, and he always looks like he just wants to GTFO.
Don’t be fooled. All the trump spawn were children at one time. Won’t dare say a word about him now, but wait ten years if his father doesn’t kill us all first.
“You can see in his eyes that he’s Smoother than the rest of the Trump’s kids combined…” I can see depression or something else in his eyes not sure it because he’s smarter. I wish him good luck with the rest of his life.
Barron is the same age as my son, and I do always feel for him every time I see a picture of him. Not once have a seen any contact or connection of any kind – never mind affection – between him and his father. It’s like Trump doesn’t even acknowledge him. I really do hope there is someone in the boy’s life showing him love.
So the Idiot in Chief has BIG hands and a BIG nuclear button.SMH
God have Mercy on us all.
Has he removed that tweet? I reported it last night, but went back this morning because I wanted to see some of the comments (I know.. I know…) and it was gone. That has to be first? I don’t remember him deleting any of his tweets before.
It is still there. Did you report it? Sometimes when you report something on Twitter, it will disappear from your feed.
People were demanding that his entire account be deleted last night.
Ok thanks. Yeah I reported it, so that must be why it’s gone.
There is no way Twitter will delete his account. And I really fear where it’s going to lead us.
The fake news awards tweet wouldn’t show up last night when I clicked on it. But when I went to it this morning to see if it was deleted like I thought it was, it was still there…Its weird bc I reported both that tweet and the NoKo tweet and yet could see the NoKo. Twitter is fickle I guess.
There was something different.. more desperate, reckless and combative than his previous idiotic tweets. He sounds, if it’s possible, even MORE unhinged. It’s terrifying.
Trump should be impeached based on this tweet alone, It was a blatant abuse of the power of the office he holds (illegitimately)
It should be abundantly clear to any person with a functioning brain that the Orange Emporor is dangerously unwell. He is endangering and playing with the lives of millions.
#25thAmendmentNow
Remember when Trumpeters laughed when we talked about him having access to the nuclear button? Thought we were being overly dramatic? Wonder what they’re saying? I want to look but i dont want to look
From what I’ve seen, they think it’s hilarious. That “this is how you deal with” NK. I’ve given up ever expecting anything of them.
They think it’s hilarious and want a Nuclear War because they are brain dead morons and they are ignorant-for example they think any radiation will be contained and will not drift over here
As a not US person all i want to say is that i don’t want to die because some white dudes from the south of the United States decided to give another try to facism. The President of the USA is a liability for the entire world.
Calls and letters to congressmen won’t do it. Take a page of South Korea or Rumania, in which massive pacific protests achived big political changes last year.
Hopefully the button is too big for his tiny hand to push.
There is literally nothing he can tweet that will shock his supporters and put his job in peril.
I’ve said before and it’s still true.
Drumpf could kill one of his supporters’ children in front of them and they’d say “eh, the brat deserved it.”
that’s how far gone they are. drunk on power since they “vanquished the libtards”…they don’t care what their guy does, as long as HRC isn’t in office. it’s much more about “pissing off the lib’ruls” than it is actually being happy about what the GOP is doing.
Agreed! All they want is for the Snowflakes to tremble in their boots. Its all a reality show to them.
But, but… corduroy has no button.
He really can’t help himself. Who brags about the size of your nuclear button. It’s horrifying that countries feel the need to have one at all.
Can someone please tell me what work Trump is doing, other than tweeting? According to Politico he has his briefing at 11:30 and lunch with Pence, Mattis, etc and that is all.
R Painter has been consistently calling out this fiasco, and he was the ethics lawyer for a GOP president.
As he said in an interview not long ago, if Congress would do their job we’d not be talking about this.
The fact that this man can have a job & I cannot… I just cannot understand.
Time to go Mr. Trump. Justice is closing in … soon, soon.
Me thinks the Mueller noose is tightening around orange Hitler’s neck, and the thought of exposure and global humiliation is sending him to the highest level of terror and crazy.
I read this morning that Steve Bannon has come right out and said “They’re going to crack Trump Jr. like an egg on live tv.” Bannon also hates Kushner and Manafort. Omg, the creepy devil is going to pick their bones clean.
Look forward to it…..
I fear for our nation. And so many people are still supporting him! How can anyone think this kind of behavior is okay?
Anyone heard that Steve Bannon wrote a book; “Zero” and he’s spilling the beans. He has implicated the dotard saying he knew about the meeting and met with the Russian , etc, etc, ect it’s all over the news now. It’s going down!!
Bannon has turned on Trump? That would make me so happy!
Thanks guys, you rock as always. I take two ADs and they just can’t keep up when my mind is a political hamster wheel, human suffering etc. Crikey. Turmoil all over the globe, in all forms. Natural disasters etc. It feels like there is this crescendo of epic proportions. Please stay warm for this deep freeze. We live next to the Niagara River and the wind is tearing ass. Anyone driving, keep a full tank of gas and warm gear in case you get stuck. And your car charger.
Last night Rachel Maddow broke the story that the owners of Fusion GPS wrote an article in the NYT about their testimony to Congress and they called out the GOP for pursuing fake investigations in the dossier and selectively leaking information about their testimony to mislead the public. It resulted in calls for Grassley to release the transcripts like he promised. Now all of this being overshadowed by the fake Bannon Trump war. Instead of focusing on Fusion GPS, the press has completely focused on this brewing Bannon and Trump war. I wish the press would start thinking smarter. Now that everyone is focused on the fake Bannon and Trump war, Grassley is back to doing the Dotard’s dirty work. Instead of releasing the transcripts like he promised, Grassley demanded that Fuson GPS have another hearing before Congress, but this time making it public. Fusion GPS wrote a letter in response to Grassley’s attempts to obstruct justice, they asked him to release the transcripts so that the public isn’t getting a one sided story about the dossier from the GOP(Gowdy, Nunes, and Jim Jordan).
