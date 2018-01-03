Donald Trump threatens nuclear holocaust, brags about the size of his ‘nuclear button’

Embed from Getty Images

I really wanted to see how long I could go in 2018 without having to look at Donald Trump’s bloated pumpkin face, and the answer is… not even three f–king days. Again, it’s never the case that Trump isn’t doing newsworthy and deplorable sh-t every single day, it’s that I can’t bring myself to write about him every day. He spent the Christmas and New Year’s holidays in Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, where he golfed every day after Christmas and tweeted out random insults and conspiracy theories. Then on Tuesday, Trump decided to threaten nuclear war as a way of bragging about his bigly “button.” These are two tweets from Bigly from last night:

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Pathetic. Gross. Deplorable. “I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” When the nuclear holocaust comes, you can tell your children that it was all for the glory of our dear leader’s penis envy. I doubt that Trump’s 71-year-old, KFC-fueled “button” even works, just as I doubt that it was ever big or powerful. His button is tiny and vulgar, just like his hands.

If the 25th Amendment wasn't created to stop a sundowning rageaholic currently jerking off in public to visions of a nuclear holocaust then what was it even written for. — Zeddy (@Zeddary) January 3, 2018

This Tweet alone is grounds for removal from office under the 25th Amendment. This man should not have nukes. https://t.co/ymWija85o3 — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) January 3, 2018

Our fake president is literally ranting “my button is bigger than yours” to taunt a nuclear-armed nation. Delusional, demented behavior embarrassing & endangering our nation is grounds for #25thAmendment removal from office IMMEDIATELY. https://t.co/6xlZWjtiZr — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) January 3, 2018

