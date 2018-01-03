“Sarah Silverman responded with love & compassion when she was insulted” links
  • January 03, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

'I Love You, America' Photocall in Los Angeles

A Twitter person called Sarah Silverman a C-U-Next-Tuesday and she responded with love and kindness. Good for her, I couldn’t do that. [LaineyGossip]
Amber heard & Elon Musk are back together and traveling in Chile. [Dlisted]
Jesse Williams & his ex-wife are still bringing the drama. [Wonderwall]
Does Call Me By Your Name have a good shot at some Oscars? [OMG Blog]
Iceland is your new Woke Bae. [Jezebel]
Steve Bannon says Don Jr. & Jared Kushner committed treason. [Pajiba]
Justin Timberlake will release a new single on Friday. [JustJared]
Jennifer Garner in drag looks like Kaley Cuoco’s fiance. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Disembodied heads floating in inky space, promoting A Wrinkle In Time. [GFY]

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - The FOX Searchlight Party - Red carpet arrivals

 

  1. Tiffany says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    The film might not but Timothee Chalamet might as he was absolute perfection. I walked away hella impressed with him and it sucks he chose he big follow up to be a Woody Allen film.

  2. HH says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    I was hoping you guys would cover Beyonce headlining Coachella this year. I wanna go, but I’m in need of some good tips on accommodations (Hotel v. Airbnb v. camping) and what to expect.

    I’m excited for JT’s new single. I hope I like it. I was rather underwhelmed by the 20/20 experience overall, but still loved a few songs. I wish I wasn’t a JT fan, but I am… I am.

  3. Slowsnow says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Woa, Sarah Silverman is Wonder Woman.

  4. sa says:
    January 3, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    She really is. I didn’t really have an opinion about her before, but now she will forever have my admiration.

    I was replying to “Sarah Silverman is Wonder Woman.” But I did something wrong…

  5. Lori says:
    January 3, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    All trolls have their issues, I wish more people handled them like this.

  6. kay says:
    January 3, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    compassion is not weakness. it is strength. and validating. thank you, sarah silverman, for getting it. <3

  7. Jayna says:
    January 3, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    I’ve always liked Sarah.

  8. Juliaoc says:
    January 3, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Oh, that Sarah Silverman thing…wow.

    SHE MADE ME HAVE FEELINGS.

  9. Pedro45 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    I love her for her openness about mental illness. She has a description of depression that really stayed with me, “It’s like being homesick, but I’m home.

    I also loved that she wholeheartedly supported HRC in the general election even though she was originally a Bernie supporter. That’s how you do it, Susan Sarandon.

  10. SK says:
    January 3, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    I love Sarah Silverman. She is amazing and has so much integrity … other are celebrities often praised for their interactions with their fans but that doesn’t really compare to this, in my eyes

  11. minx says:
    January 3, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Ha! Trump is mad that Bannon threw him under the bus, says Bannon has “lost his mind.” Love it!

  12. flan says:
    January 3, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    She’s a goddess.

