“Sarah Silverman responded with love & compassion when she was insulted” links

A Twitter person called Sarah Silverman a C-U-Next-Tuesday and she responded with love and kindness. Good for her, I couldn’t do that. [LaineyGossip]
Amber heard & Elon Musk are back together and traveling in Chile. [Dlisted]
Jesse Williams & his ex-wife are still bringing the drama. [Wonderwall]
Does Call Me By Your Name have a good shot at some Oscars? [OMG Blog]
Iceland is your new Woke Bae. [Jezebel]
Steve Bannon says Don Jr. & Jared Kushner committed treason. [Pajiba]
Justin Timberlake will release a new single on Friday. [JustJared]
Jennifer Garner in drag looks like Kaley Cuoco’s fiance. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Disembodied heads floating in inky space, promoting A Wrinkle In Time. [GFY]
The film might not but Timothee Chalamet might as he was absolute perfection. I walked away hella impressed with him and it sucks he chose he big follow up to be a Woody Allen film.
I was hoping you guys would cover Beyonce headlining Coachella this year. I wanna go, but I’m in need of some good tips on accommodations (Hotel v. Airbnb v. camping) and what to expect.
I’m excited for JT’s new single. I hope I like it. I was rather underwhelmed by the 20/20 experience overall, but still loved a few songs. I wish I wasn’t a JT fan, but I am… I am.
I heard there might be a Destiny’s Child reunion at Coachella this year !
Woa, Sarah Silverman is Wonder Woman.
That was an even better story than I expected. I’m sure she gets a TON of crap like that online, so I wonder what it was that made her stop and engage there. It really does show that most (not all) hate and anger is rooted in something personal.
I hope the guy gets some help.
Sarah was on Bill Maher’s show and they were discussing pro-choice, which she was deeply involved with. He made a very negative comment about pro-lifers, and one I don’t disagree with, and Sarah shut that right down.
You should see his Twitter now; he’s full of niceness and being kind to others.
Shows you what an act of kindness can do, even on social media.
She really is. I didn’t really have an opinion about her before, but now she will forever have my admiration.
I was replying to “Sarah Silverman is Wonder Woman.” But I did something wrong…
All trolls have their issues, I wish more people handled them like this.
compassion is not weakness. it is strength. and validating. thank you, sarah silverman, for getting it. <3
+1! When I taught, in my office I had a little sign I’d read every day: “The people who deserve love the least need it the most.”
I’ve always liked Sarah.
Oh, that Sarah Silverman thing…wow.
SHE MADE ME HAVE FEELINGS.
Me too, me too.
I love her for her openness about mental illness. She has a description of depression that really stayed with me, “It’s like being homesick, but I’m home.
I also loved that she wholeheartedly supported HRC in the general election even though she was originally a Bernie supporter. That’s how you do it, Susan Sarandon.
I love that description too.
I always found her a little annoying/abrasive with her comedy, but then listened to a few lengthy interviews with her, and found myself liking and relating to her. I’m definitely a fan of her as a person now.
I love Sarah Silverman. She is amazing and has so much integrity … other are celebrities often praised for their interactions with their fans but that doesn’t really compare to this, in my eyes
Ha! Trump is mad that Bannon threw him under the bus, says Bannon has “lost his mind.” Love it!
Ha ha. One of my favorite quotes is from Bottle Rocket, Dignan’s response to Kumar (RIP) about “Did you ever have a touch to lose, man?” That came to mind with these two: Did you have a mind to lose, man?
She’s a goddess.
