Katie Holmes is serious with Jamie Foxx, but would ‘choose her family over him’

Low-key couple Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, last spotted together at Jamie’s lavish 50th birthday party last month, are continuing to take baby steps in making their relationship public. The pair, who have been linked since 2013, are “starting to be more comfortable about their relationship,” according to US Magazine.

The magazine spoke to a friend of Jamie’s who notes that he and Katie “care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn’t want to ruin that.” Confirming what we already kind of knew to be true, the friend added that the two have “definitely become more serious” and that “Jamie brings a lot of joy and happiness into [Katie’s] life.”

The two may be getting closer, but they remain independent and keep their families in the forefront. US’s source acknowledged that “When they’re together it works. When they’re not, they’re on their own. It’s what works for them.” Case in point, the couple spent New Year’s Eve apart. Jamie partied the night away at Lavo nightclub in Singapore, celebrating the arrival of 2018 with his 23-year-old daughter Corrine and his sister, Deidra Dixon.

Katie spent the holiday with her 11-year-old daughter Suri. Mom and daughter bonded in the snow during a ski trip in Park City, Utah. At the opening of Las Vegas eatery Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer last Friday, the 38-year-old actress told PEOPLE, “I’m spending my New Year’s with family and I’m really happy about that. I’ve been doing a lot of skiing with my daughter and that’s been a really great joy for me.” Side note: apparently, Suri is quite the skier. And Katie is “an amazing mom,” an insider told US, confirming that “She’ll choose her family over [Jamie] any day.”

Katie does really seem like an awesome parent, and she’s managed to get past splitting with Tom Cruise (and the Church of Scientology) and regained her life and career – she’ll be on the big screen in Oceans 8 this summer, which I can’t wait to see. She’s due some true happiness, and I hope that’s what she’s got with Jamie.

