Katie Holmes is serious with Jamie Foxx, but would ‘choose her family over him’

Low-key couple Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, last spotted together at Jamie’s lavish 50th birthday party last month, are continuing to take baby steps in making their relationship public. The pair, who have been linked since 2013, are “starting to be more comfortable about their relationship,” according to US Magazine.
The magazine spoke to a friend of Jamie’s who notes that he and Katie “care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn’t want to ruin that.” Confirming what we already kind of knew to be true, the friend added that the two have “definitely become more serious” and that “Jamie brings a lot of joy and happiness into [Katie’s] life.”
The two may be getting closer, but they remain independent and keep their families in the forefront. US’s source acknowledged that “When they’re together it works. When they’re not, they’re on their own. It’s what works for them.” Case in point, the couple spent New Year’s Eve apart. Jamie partied the night away at Lavo nightclub in Singapore, celebrating the arrival of 2018 with his 23-year-old daughter Corrine and his sister, Deidra Dixon.
Katie spent the holiday with her 11-year-old daughter Suri. Mom and daughter bonded in the snow during a ski trip in Park City, Utah. At the opening of Las Vegas eatery Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer last Friday, the 38-year-old actress told PEOPLE, “I’m spending my New Year’s with family and I’m really happy about that. I’ve been doing a lot of skiing with my daughter and that’s been a really great joy for me.” Side note: apparently, Suri is quite the skier. And Katie is “an amazing mom,” an insider told US, confirming that “She’ll choose her family over [Jamie] any day.”
Katie does really seem like an awesome parent, and she’s managed to get past splitting with Tom Cruise (and the Church of Scientology) and regained her life and career – she’ll be on the big screen in Oceans 8 this summer, which I can’t wait to see. She’s due some true happiness, and I hope that’s what she’s got with Jamie.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
Jamie Foxx’s daughter is purdy. That’s all I got.
I wish her all best with Jamie too and agree that from outside she seems like an amazing mother.
Can I just throw in one thing that has been bugging me about the coverage of her marriage to Tom Cruise?
I was in the thick of it when their relationship started and followed the coverage right until she finally left him. And it is entirely possible that she was young and blinded by the starpower of Tom Cruise. BUT from everything we know about how ‘casting’ for his relationships worked and the obvious and public way the divorce from Nicole Kidman played out… I never believed that she didn’t go into this marriage with eyes wide open. By the time she married him the fact that Scientology is a cult was no secret anymore. There were plenty of stories out there about this organisation and about how deeply involved Cruise was.
I believe that getting out of it was difficult and I am happy that she managed it and got her daughter out too. But I ALSO believe that she got herself out of a situation she willingly walked into.
But I ALSO believe that she got herself out of a situation she willingly walked into.
Oh yeah for sure. She wasn’t kidnaped. However they definitely did a number on her head. I think like many actresses she realized she was a medium talent at best and took a shot for superstardom…and paid dearly for it. I know she had the Batman role but at that time Nolan’s Dark Knight was not what it became. I’d like to say she’s a cautionary tale but it will happen again. Be careful ladies.
It continues to blow my mind that people still like and admire her ex-husband when he has apparently willingly abandoned his child for Xenu. It’s disturbing.
I know what your saying I was a huge Katie fan back in the day, the way she spilt with Chris and went to see Josh at the play in London then disappeared for like 30 days was super sketchy. Katie was very very naive and very ambitious. She spoke many times about how Tom Cruise was her crush when she was younger. I think she was blinded by the fact a massive movie star she had a major crush on “seemed” to have a crush on her. And she fell pregnant and then realised what a mistake she made but it was too late at that point. I used to believe Suri wasn’t his but she looks exactly like him. And Scientology wasn’t as widely criticised as it is now. And from all past members Tom Cruise isn’t actually gay he’s just got a huge ego.
“BUT from everything we know about how ‘casting’ for his relationships worked and the obvious and public way the divorce from Nicole Kidman played out… I never believed that she didn’t go into this marriage with eyes wide open. By the time she married him the fact that Scientology is a cult was no secret anymore. There were plenty of stories out there about this organisation and about how deeply involved Cruise was.”
people who get into cults often do so with the best possible intentions. they’re manipulated into not believing ‘rumours’ and it’s usually too late once they realise what they got into. katie was lucky to have what seems to be a very supporting family, but i still fully believe she was manipulated into thinking scientology really wasn’t as bad as everyone says.
She may very well have known what she was walking into but I think she miscalculated when weighing the pros and cons, the pull and power that TC has within the church. She became like a trophy wife who’s not allowed to tarnish her politician husband’s reputation. Add to that the extra dose of CRAZY that goes beyond the political world when it comes to the COS! It was probably a mix between puppy love/ former crush and pragmatic and tactical career move. By all accounts, TC has ALL the marks of a guru (charisma first and foremost) and is very persuasive and charming. Even Lainey mentioned what it’s like to meet him in person and how intense it is, even for a short red carpet interview. I can only imagine the damage he can do to a young actress who has aspirations AND used to kiss his posters on the wall every night!
I am starting to feel like they are overthinking it. I mean there are a lot of single people/parents on this earth with full time jobs and kids and responsiblity to care for their sick elderly parents, etc. and they manage to get together, fell in love, built new life together and not to continue thinking about relationships in that duality of my family versus my love life. They need to cool. Yes, raising childeren and sustaining relationships is also hard work but it does not have to be a constant struggle
Maybe, but at the same time I’d read that she wasn’t allowed to go public with a relationship for five years per her exit agreement with Cruise. I’d think after a traumatic ordeal like that she’s be super cautious about any relationship, to the point of overthinking things.
isn’t sort of well known she had to sign a discretion agreement of some sorts, and then he would leave her alone?
Yes. And I’d be very cautious allowing any man into my 11 year old daughter’s life after everything Suri’s been through.
Jamie shows none of his women in public. The mother of his last child he never admitted to. It’s only known who she is because photos were caught of them when on vacation together with their daughter. This is nothing new for Jamie. He dumped a girl because she thought she was going to an awards show with him.
My feeling is Katy is being seen with him a little bit now in a very vague way, because she is pushing for it. Jamie has always been way over the top the way he hides his relationships.
I agree with the commenters above. I believe she knew what she was getting into. She had stars in her eyes. Goes to show the grass isn’t always greener. She more than likely realized she got shafted and needed out. Who knows what life was like with him and how she matured in that time. I do know both her and Nicole have some similarities in how they handle them after the breakup. Kinda strange their quietness.
And yes, over thinking! It’s nit a bad thing to show your children that you love and care for someone. It’s opening the heart. We mature and change throughout our life. Trying to find balanace is always a struggle but better tonstriggle then to sacrifice.
I like the short hair in these particular photos but I’m not sure about the heavy eye makeup. I found the first photo jarring. She and Jamie seem cute, wishing them happiness.
I really like the way Katie’s handled herself since her divorce. She seems like a good person and a great mother.
Why does she have to choose between her family and JF? You can have both, family love and personal love. They can co exist.
I think it in her last marriage she chose her husband and it deeply affected her relationship with her family. Then they were there for her to help her get out. She’s probably overly worried about making the same mistake again.
That makes sense. Hopefully she will not have to choose this time around.
I think she’s handled herself well too, and I agree, why should she have to choose? She’s very close with her family again after the Cruise/COS nightmare, and a good partner wouldn’t make her choose. I think she learned a lot from that mess and somehow came out of it OK, as did her daughter. If she’s found happiness with Jamie, that’s great, and I wish them the best.
She was married to the cult. Guess she is scared but also doesn’t wanna put pressure on her relationship with Foxx.
they’ve probably been serious for a while, but couldn’t be open about it because of crazy cruise.
I don’t know anything about this couple but why is the “such a good mom – she’ll choose her family over [Jamie] any day” is a positive thing? Is Jamie an abuser or something? Why is throwing away a relationship with ease means being a good mom?
Why shouldn’t it be a good thing? Her daughter is 11 and depends on her. She puts her first and wouldn’t put any man before her. How is that negative?
For many children the new partner of their parent is a threat. Someone that maybe tries to take the place of another parental figure, someone that takes away their time with their parent, someone that brings on changes and someone they might not get along with. Katie makes it clear that Suri doesn’t have to worry about any of that. No matter what happens she is their for her. I wish more parents would act like that, instead of forcing their new partners at their children, no matter how long or stable a relationship might be.
She isn’t throwing away her relationship with Jamie. Considering that they’ve been serious for years I wish them nothing but happiness. I guess they’re fine. Jamie spents time with his children as well. I guess that they all met each other as well and maybe they are closer than we know.
Him and Katie are mature adults that handle a patchwork situation well. Congrats to them!
Eh. I take all tabloid stories about their relationship with a grain of salt. These two are very private, and the press has no idea what’s going on so they just write these vague statements.
A couple months ago I saw photos of Katie’s nephew with Jamie Foxx at an event. ( I recognized him from Katie’s instagram)
Their families are probably more integrated than people realize. That said I would love to see a photo of Jamie with Katie’s daughter. He seems like such a loving father, while Suri’s father is a jerk who abandoned her. So it would be great to get confirmation that Jamie’s involved in her life.
I never say this, but Katie looks great! Very cute hair
She’ll take her family over Jamie any day – kind of an odd comment. They’ve been together for years so is there a problem?
I prefer her hair long…. that’s all I got. 😏
Katie is very private and always was, it was Tom who put her on display like a trophy wife
I dont think that she knew back then the whole story about scie.
Cant figure why he doesn’t marry a scie girl, that would be so much easier for everyone, but no he wants the women he wants and then tries to change them into what he wants.
Jamie, well I think he does make Katie happy, and he is a very sweet father, but I hope that it doesn’t go further. He can’t keep her a secret, lets be honest, she is very different to anyone he’s been with, and her life is different to anything he ever had.
I desperately want to trust Jamie, but if you go on youtube to find out more things about him, you come away thinking, ” tread carefully katie”
Some things turned me off him, but maybe there is another side to him, there is def another side to her,not too many people see I think, and 2 Saggies can have a lot of fun together.
I’m forever a fan of hers since I read that she and her people used burner phones to make the getaway from Cruise.
I agree. Everyone thought she was a stepford wife but I’m still cheering her on for getting her daughter out of that cult. Nicole Kidman didn’t even think about leaving, much less getting those two poor kids out.
I think she was super ambitious (at the idea of A list coupledom) and was totally in love with TC at the same time. You could literally see her face becoming more drawn over the years as she got deeper into the cult. She seems happy with her life these days; there’s no more crazy A-list couple stuff in the TC sense but her daughter’s safe and well away from the cult.
I’ve followed this mysterious relationships over the years and I think, one, the agreement relating to no public dating for five years exists. Just look at the timeline; they went public or were careless enough to be photographed on the beach clearly as a couple just three or four months after the five year period. Even though it’s not enforceable in a court (too onerous on one party), there are other ways the cult and its members can enforce things (see how auditing sessions require you to bare your soul and how they’re recorded and kept as leverage).
Second, I think the agreement includes not exposing Suri to boyfriends, as the rumours have always claimed. Why? Because Jamie Foxx’s Gossip Cop statements always clarify he has never even met Suri (highly unlikely) if it’s refuting the he’s-a-stepdad-to-Suri stories.
In short, TC is a control freak.
The wording of this is odd. Why would she have to choose? Is there a conflict or something? I don’t get it….
