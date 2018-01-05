‘Fire and Fury’ will be released early after Donald Trump tried to shut it down

Can you believe we’re only in the fifth day of the new year? Take care, peeps. Get your eight hours of sleep, hydrate, eat your veggies. And then dig in, because sh-t is getting real. Sh-t’s been real for a few years now, to be fair, but it does feel like we’re on the precipice of something… interesting. Something unique in modern history. As we discussed, Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House has been getting all the headlines this week. Wolff was given unprecedented access (or as Bigly would say, unpresidented access) to Trump and all of the Deplorables working on the campaign and in the administration. The stories are… frightening, infuriating, anxiety-producing and devastating. The book could have been called Portrait of an Unhinged Lunatic and His Enablers. Anyway, Trump and his people have been in a tizzy about this, and on Thursday, this happened:
President Trump's attorney has sent a letter to both Michael Wolff and publisher Henry Holt demanding that they “immediately cease and desist from any further publication, release, or dissemination” of Wolff’s book about the Trump White House, "Fire and Fury."
— NPR (@NPR) January 4, 2018
Which makes zero sense. Trump’s lawyers are trying to shut down the publication of a book because… the book makes the president look bad. That’s not a legal argument. That’s not the way any of this is supposed to work, you guys! Anyway, the book was supposed to come out next week. Now the book is being released today, four days early.
Here we go. You can buy it (and read it) tomorrow. Thank you, Mr. President.
— Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) January 4, 2018
So, there you go. Well done, Curious Case of Bigly Buttons. You just gave a sh-t ton of free publicity to a book which explicitly makes the case that you are an infantile, semiliterate moron. Would you like more highlights from the book? Here you go:
How Trump spends his evenings: “If he was not having his 6:30 dinner with Steve Bannon, then, more to his liking, he was in bed by that time with a cheeseburger, watching his three screens and making phone calls — the phone was his true contact point with the world — to a small group of friends.” He and Melania have separate bedrooms too.
Corey Lewandowski and Hope Hicks had a romantic relationship: Hicks, Trump’s current communications director, and Lewandowski, his former campaign manager, reportedly had an on-and-off romantic relationship that ended with a public fight on the street. After Lewandowski was fired, Hicks asked Trump and his sons how she could help the lawyer, to which Trump replied: “Why? You’ve already done enough for him. You’re the best piece of tail he’ll ever have.” Hicks then immediately fled the room, according to Wolff.
Ann Coulter warned Trump against nepotism. “It was Ann Coulter who finally took the president-elect aside. ‘Nobody is apparently telling you this,’ she told him. ‘But you can’t. You just can’t hire your children.’”
He doesn’t want White House staffers touching his sheets? Trump would let housekeeping know when he wanted his sheets done, according to Wolff, and he also would strip his own bed.
The stories from this book continue to be chilling. New York Magazine explicitly said what Wolff and seemingly every single person in Washington says under their breath: Donald Trump is unwell. He is not healthy. His mind and body are in steep and rapid decline. He is unfit to be president by any metric or psychological test you could use. The Republican leadership in Congress – and the Cabinet – know this and they still refuse to do anything about it.
And finally, Trump had to tweet something about “sloppy Steve.”
I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018
Horsesh-t.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I went on Amazon to preorder it, it says Jan 9 for release date? Plus Wolfe says he was present at meetings and everyday events. I believe trump authorized it, his big ego believing he would be portrayed as this amazing Pres, now he’s going off the rails. Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was supposed to be released on the 9th but it has been moved up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I ordered it on kindle, and it’s now available to read–so it’s out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just grabbed a copy on audible!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hardly ever buy Kindle books especially at full price, but I felt overwhelmingly compelled to get this one only to boost up sales and protest the Orange Blowhard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Snowflake– of course the book was approved. The author had a WH pass and apparently has tapes. Old Donnie BedBurgers is using weaker and weaker excuses to deflect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The most hilarious thing about all this is that a decade ago Michael Wolff sucked up to Rupert Murdoch for access in order to write a biography, then wrote a tell-all which pretty much tore him limb from limb.
The Trump WH is so dumb that not one person apparently bothered to Google the guy…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elkie, it’s like inviting Kitty Kelley into your inner circle, expecting a completely glowing, skeleton-free biography. Not gonna happen.
I think Wolff is a modern day Kelley, except he got a front-row seat with his subjects.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Donnie BedBurgers! Perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wasn’t just any ole pass. He got a blue all access pass! I read that somewhere it is the highest pass you can get from Secret Service. So yes, he could literally roam around the WH burying his shoes too!
Sometimes it’s best not to say anything at all, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@RAPUNZEL
Old Donnie Bedburgers has me on the floor 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump just assumed Wolff was there to write a fanboy version of the Trumpian Presidency. He had full access and was in full view of Trump many times.
This is just like Trump trying to call Papadopolous (sp?) a low level unpaid volunteer and Bannon a coffee boy when they started saying things he didn’t like. Or claiming Manafort had little to do with his campaign and he hardly knew him after the indictments. I guess he figures his core supporters will believe anything he says, no matter how ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
jwoolman, you’d think his supporters would figure out eventually that there must be something going on with Donnie BB (thank you, Rapunzel. That was inspired) himself that these same scenarios keep happening to different people in his circle. It’s like they say, the link between all of your failed relationships is you… You know, maybe he has borderline personality disorder along with all of his other issues. People with BPD tend to have volatile relationships and lots of platonic breakups due to actual and perceived betrayals. They’re also extremely sensitive to criticism and reactive.
Disclaimer: I don’t work in the mental health field. I’m just personally fascinated by it and enjoy reading about abnormal psych.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right I saw the news it was moved up too but I can’t find any retailers actually selling it today (well- I searched amazon and Barnes & noble). Who’s actually selling it today?
Edit: ok I found out via CNN that it will be available at 9 am at BOTH amazon and B&N- and the tablets. I have the nook (I know, I’m like the only one) so….Squee! Can’t wait to read it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rapunzel, LMAO at Donnie BedBurgers. I just sprayed hot tea on my cat. Omg.
I heard the book goes on sale tomorrow morning after Wolff’s appearance on some TV show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Book bad! Sloppy man bad!! NEVER said book was all-wight!!
(Jezz wrong grammar is actually hard xD)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I ordered a Kindle copy yesterday with the original date of Jan 9. it ended up being emailed to me today at 9:18am. Technically 18 minutes late but I am excited!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, mine was delivered to my iPad this morning. I let out an evil cackle. I wish I didn’t have to work today so I could read it, but now I know how I’m spending my Saturday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me, too! I can;t wait to get started.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of my co-workers said he has it on audible (got it as his 1st free book) and is already through the 2nd chapter. Maybe he meant Amazon kindle?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amazon is also selling it in audio book format. Don’t know the price, since it just shows as $0 for me if I get the free trial of the audio service. The Kindle version was $14.99, the hardcover just a few dollars more.
So if your friend is taking the free trial offer, the audio version was free.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The juice floweth from this book and I was late coming on because I was reading it to my husband and then calling and getting calls and dishing with others all morning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can someone explain what does this “best piece of tail” mean?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Splinter- tail equals ass in this case. He’s saying she was a piece of ass. It’s implying Hicks was the best sex Lewandowski ever had. And it’s gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best sex, I believe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s classy talk with a k, or in his case, three.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s an awful, anti-woman way of saying someone to have sex with. See also ‘piece of ass’, another ugly term. Certainly not appropriate in the workplace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The best sex he’s ever had. It’s not a profanity like “f*ck”, but it’s very crude and not something you would say in front of your mother. That Trump chose to use that term with Hicks makes his comment even more dehumanizing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s what he said about Marla Maples, which got splashed all over the cover of the NYC tabloids.
EVERYTHING with this assh**e has to be “the best.”
What’s the deal with his sheets? Did he do that in the Moscow pee-pee gate hotel?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone on Twitter said he may be incontinent. Yep he is smearing his orange goo all over the sheets. They should burn the sheets when this regime is over. No way should it be recycled.
After what he said to Hicks, she’s still there. I do not respect her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, thank you all!
What a lovely thing to hear from your boss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL, yeah it’s just horrible.
Still I don’t feel bad for Hope. Lewandowski is a POS and so is Trump and she willingly entered into (personal and professional, respectively) relationships with them both. She knew she wasn’t dating/working for the Dalai Lama. Their awfulness was apparently fine by her…until it was turned on her? Nah, no sympathy from me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, diaper dumpster drump called Sally Yates the “c” word.
drump’s misogeny is hideous enough. But add in all his other vile statements about other people and you have a subhuman monster no better than the worst dictators who ever lived. But just below the surface you can see that drump has always been a weak, pathetic, crass bully who delights in devaluing and demeaning everyone so that he can feel better about himself.
We must vote and also help others who feel disenfranchised to vote in 2018. Our government is being ruled by a monster and the Mercers who think they can contol drump with their money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To clarify my “LOL yeah it’s horrible” remark was 100% sincere, no sarcasm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A boss which she apparently considers a father figure and he considers a daughter!
You know what’s really sad, he would probably say this exact same thing about his own daughters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Laura, he basically HAS said the same.
he’s on the records as saying that if Ivanka weren’t his daughter, perhaps he’d be dating her. add to that the creepy Lolita pics of them…. *shudders*
google “Ivanka and Donald awkward pics” and you’ll see the ones I’m talking about. some are photoshopped but the ones of her as a teen/pre-teen sitting on his lap (there are a few) are really cringe-worthy.
https://www.metro.us/sites/default/files/styles/gallery_landscape/public/main/articles/2017/09/08/donald-trump-ivanka-bed-kiss.jpg
the above (hope the link is OK, Celebitchy) is one I had never seen before today and found when I googled. EW.
PS – there are some good pics of her pre-surgery face in that dump, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are others that just “poof” disappear off the internet with them looking way too wrong. It isn’t surprising he said that about HH.
How would he know though?
YUCK!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking “looks” but sex makes sense too. Its especially gross b/c the book also supposedly says Trump sees Hicks as his daughter and Ivanka as his wife. *vomit*
If that’s how Trump views a prodigal daughter maybe its best he doesn’t like Tiffany.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think looks and sex are both implied in the expression. which kinda makes it worse. Because of course Trump ranks the worth of any woman by how physically attractive she is, and everyone knows (sarcasm) the sex is better if the woman is beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, looks and sex are both part of the equation when referring to women as pieces of ass or tail. I would add that it is referring to women as bodies used for sexual consumption.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks are secondary, the phrases piece of tail and piece of ass have everything to do with viewing the woman as just a living sex doll. It’s all focused on the genital area, they don’t really care what’s higher. That’s why it’s so insulting and if he said that, Hicks must have been deeply hurt. For whatever reason, she actually admires Trump and him saying that must have been like a dagger plunged into her heart. I hope she flips…. She deserves better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sloppy Steve and the guy with zero access have hit a nerve. And Trump is shaking so bad he couldn’t even face the press for 5 minutes yesterday and sent a video for SHS’ briefing, despite being in the vicinity.
We need marching in the streets, folks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, I am flabbergasted that people are just going about their normal business as if we didn’t have a raging lunatic-buffoon at the helm. I couldn’t sleep the other night after his bigly buttons and fake news awards tweets.
And the video for the briefing yesterday? That was insane. I can only imagine what crazy he’ll unleash next.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where’s the video?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
not just “in the vicinity”.
LITERALLY 150 feet away, down the hall.
he’s a bigly coward. as most bullies are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anastasia: he did canned video while he was right down the hall so he wouldn’t have to face questions, while Goodwife Sanders turned dutifully to look at the image of Dear Leader.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cHjrrLboBM
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL Goodwife Sanders. So dead on it hurts. LOL
I can’t stop laughing and wheezing about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the final thing that finally crushes Trump. We first thought that it was going to be the Access Hollywood tapes, the “making fun” of the handicapped reporter, the Russia thing, the other Russia thing, the other other Russia thing, the Russia thing that was actually started by the Democrats and the Two Scoops of ice cream…. But this… this is the final one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, you know what they say: “567th time’s the charm.”
Also “If at first you don’t succeed, try try try try try try try try try [gasping for breath] try try try try … try try try again.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are right. It is an onslaught of information, and it is believable which makes it worse. There is nothing in here that seems out of character.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If only the current Republican controlled Congress would do something about him, but they won’t. Bastards.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He probably has dirt on many Republicans. They would rather support him than have their skeletons come out of the closet and lose their jobs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mitch McConnell was quoted as saying “He’ll sign anything we put in front of him.” That’s the main reason the Republican Congress won’t take action against Trump. They need him to sign their heinous bills (tax cuts) into law.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But wouldn’t Pence also sign anything they want? I’m really having a hard time figuring out why Republicans will not do anything about him. He can’t have dirt on all of them…. can he??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Putin owns McConnell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pence doesn’t come with a free sideshow of insanity. That narcissistic, baby fisted moron keeps people distracted from really looking at what the gop are pushing through.
Also, if the dems were hacked then so were the gop. There’s kompromat on the higher ups in the gop.
Putin owns McConnell, I also think Paul Ryan is compromised in the same way as the turtle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Louisa
The deplorables are now in charge of the GOP, the establishment is out of favor. Pence doesn’t have the full support of the deplorables. He is too close to his establishment buddies in congress to be fully trusted, no matter how often he kisses Trump’s azz. The deplorables hate the establishment.
The GOP needs Trump because he can convince the deplorables to support any policy like the tax cut which screws them over. Trump is a celebrity and a cult figure to the deplorables.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The GOP and their congressmen were hacked. So you know there is so much dirt that would make them never want to be seen in public again. And I believe some have business ties and were lured into them to blackmail them into doing Thug Putin’s bidding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is very true, most of the Republicans are looking the other way in order to get their agenda thru. Only a few like Bob Corker, Jeff Flake, John McCain, etc. are speaking out. Unfortunately, unless the Republicans lose control of the House or Senate, things will not change. It is up to the voters to finally say enough is enough and make the changes necessary to save this country. I don’t know if that will happen but I keep hoping it will before this man starts a war. You don’t need this book to point out what is going on, just read his twitter comments .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Flake et al may ‘speak out’ but their votes ‘speak in’ lock step with the Republicans.
Trump has already intensified (sent more troops and dropped more bombs) every military involvement he inherited.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are just angling for a future but not honest in their objections. Their true colors were exposed with the tax bill.
All of them are disgusting and have just lost a host of seats.
Hammer this narrative until it is so exhausting there is no way a person would bother themselves to vote for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course they won’t. They have been waiting for 8 years now to get a Republican in the White House so they can further their agenda.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We could start a campaign to send all Members of Congress copies of this book. Lots of copies. Let their offices be overflowing with copies.
We should find out the best way to get them past the security hoops nowadays. Would sending directly from Amazon with a gift card do it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just keep sending them over and over until it becomes another story and a nuisance. Send them everywhere. To Fox and Friends. To baby boy Tucky Carlson. Hannity and his hellhounds. The Mercer-bigot family. Alex whatever his fool name is and Coulter. Limpbaugh. Bo Jeffery. Domina Louise and Her sub Steve (that sounds like a kinky sitcom).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read this morning that The Mercer’s are cutting Bannon loose, and his position at Brietbart is tenuous – one can only hope he burns everything to the ground, in retaliation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bannon is speculated to have flipped for Mueller – so he is kind of burning it to the ground if that’s true.
Also: heard the rumor that Bannon and Bekah Mercer – she of the what the heck is her face doing – dated. Blorch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Word is that they are pulling his funding, but Sloppy is wealthy on his own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Mercers are fighting a $6.8 billion dollar tax bill with the IRS. They picked the side that can make the problem go away. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-10-27/dispute-over-mercer-hedge-fund-taxes-moves-to-irs-appeals-office
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why these people think they don’t have to pay taxes! This is infuriating. Thanks for the article, hindulovegod.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Bannon owned Breitbart? He was portrayed that way during the election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The board of Breitbart can fire him – that’s what boards are for, to police the top person in the event he/she is doing something illegal or that goes against company policy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He will burn it and fiddle away as it rages. That is his nature. He is not about to go gently into the night.
If he can’t be inside and if he has to go down then he is taking some folks with him, and he loves feeling powerful. He wants to make history, and if he can’t do it as he planned then SB will settle for notoriety and infamy, but he will go big with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Belated Xmas gift. Even Ann Coulter is all up in her feelings, hahaha. This is a must read, wish I had it NOW. Favorite outtake, or one of them anyway so far, Ivanka is dump as a brick. Preach on Captain Obvious. This is going to be so good. No place to run, no place to hide…..maybe in Melania’s room on a different floor?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can download the Kindle version today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Would you go up in my comment and change dump to dumb please…..lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m picturing Ivanka taking a very painful dump on Melania’s floor. Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No please don’t change it. It is weirdly fitting, I think!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@pupsie: My youngest is 15 months. She likes to wake up early, so I’m right there with her. When I look at some of my early am posts, I cringe. Lol…..but you’re right, dumb, dump, all befitting donny t’s lady of the house!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know, the only one of these revelations to surprise me is that he strips his own bed. I know that it is probably related to his rumoured OCD but I can’t believe that he would deign to perform “menial” labour. What will we learn next, that he brings his own dirty dishes to the kitchen??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he’s incontinent, I was thinking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard that yesterday. In his physical condition (and with his dementia progressing this rapidly), not surprising.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lawrence O’Donnell speculated incontinence on his show. I almost feel bad for Melania getting peed on every night. Almost.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Incontinence was my first thought too. Which makes his decision to have prostitutes piss the bed that the Obamas slept in rather curious, now that I think about it. Any psychologists out there?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kelly – They have separate bedrooms. If Melania is being peed on it’s by someone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah, thanks you-all for figuring it out. Makes sense. Donnie wets the bed now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Re: Moscow hotel bed, that was a few years back, he might have been okay then but ‘indulging’ in his own private perversion. He’s really mixed up about sex and power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m betting he is. There’s that classic “sh*t stain in golf pants” photo as back up. Oops – no, went to link to it but apparently it’s an April Fools Day hoax pic …. if we believe that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are loads of ways to deal with incontinence today since varying degrees of it are such a common problem for adults especially as they age, including for men with any prostate problems (leakage often occurs). There wouldn’t have to be a single clue on the sheets. But White House staff seem to be relatively tight-lipped about confidentiality, although Trump might not realise that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Renee2- I was surprised at first. But then realized he probably strips the sheets to avoid others seeing the pee or shit stains he leaves. He’s 71 and I’m sure he has bowel/bladder issues.
Also telling: He wanted a lock on the bedroom. Does he have someone special coming over? Is that related to the sheet striping?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Rapunzel,
If what you and others have posited is true, it makes me feel a bit bad for him, which I don’t like. Also that makes your bedburgers moniker, which I love BTW, even grosser!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Renee2- don’t feel bad… It’s his own fault for drinking 12 cokes a day…. Lol
Seriously though, He could wear Depends if he wanted instead of soiling the bed. And I really think he does soil the bed. It explains why he dislikes not sleeping in his own bed (longtime rumor).
And lmao at how this makes my Bedburger nickname even grosser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not all 71 year-olds have incontinence issues. In any event if he does, stripping the sheets wouldn’t hide it…the laundry staff would see the stains anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m guessing his little rocket has no bullets due to his age and cholesterol levels. He will need a lot of viagra. I think he just likes having beautiful women around (for decoration as opposed to flowers like normal people). Pretty sure Hope Picks is safe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Incontinence is not funny, especially among the elderly. It’s a source of shame and emotional stress and makes traveling and social events impossible or anxiety ridden.
Just what Trump, however, deserves. *shrug*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rapunzel – I think he has always preferred sleeping at home. I can understand that since I’m the same way and always have been. It just is so much easier to sleep in a familiar environment. A lot of people find bedtime rituals help them sleep and this is probably related to that. There are certainly people who are fine with traveling and sleeping in a different bed every night, but Donald and I just aren’t part of that group…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The most surprising thing about this is that Hicks was dating Lewandowski and not Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This isn’t new info. I am of the belief Lewandowski was removed because it interfered with Trump’s attempts to sleep with Hicks. He has a history of behavior like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally missed this — and yuck. Also just read he’s married with 4 kids. What a jerk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps Cheeto Mussolini was speaking from his own experience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely. It is not in his nature to have it otherwise.
Hope is a curious figure, and there are things about her that just don’t come together totally. I have a few theories but not enough facts. There are too many empty spots in her bio.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the term the media is using “dated” for Lewandowski and Hicks . They “dated” ignoring the fact that Lewandowski was married with 4 kids at the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, they sound like a lovely couple, don’t they??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not a legal argument. That’s not the way any of this is supposed to work, you guys!
Unfortunately, that stopped being true the second he won the GOP nomination. That is exactly how it works now.
I have a feeling that if he can’t get the publication stopped and Wolff comes out with some hard proof of what he’s saying in this book – audio and photos – 45 will retaliate by canning Mueller because sooner or later this will get framed as part of the wider Democratic witch hunt and that is kind of the only ace he has left to play.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of his threats of lawsuits make the ‘nothing-burger ‘ secrets of his life look as juicy as the burgers he’s laying in bed eating every night. Can’t wait to read it! I’ve also ordered The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Burgers are likely not juicy but overdone like his crappy ketchup steaks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it weren’t -500 degrees outside I’d go to the book store and buy it today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you have an iPad or a cell phone? Download the Kindle app (it’s a freebie) and then buy the Kindle book from Amazon and they will deliver it to your device immediately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sharks are freezing to death in the ocean, iguanas are falling frozen from the trees in Florida and the Calgary Zoo has brought their penguins in from the cold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is immense amount of schadenfreude for me in watching women who help men like Trump get into power have their illusion of being “part of the boy’s club” shattered in front of them. Suck it, Hope Hicks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know I shouldn’t take pleasure in that, but yes. It’s like in the Mummy when Evelyn tells Bennie that the little turds always get what’s coming to them – and in movies they do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Indeed. There is nothing more tragic than the “Conservative Cool Girl” in politics who doesn’t realise that no matter how subservient she is, how much she “thinks like a man and acts like a lady”, how much she decries the feminism without which she wouldn’t have the vote, let alone a high-profile job in government; she will ALWAYS be thrown to the wolves when she outlives her usefulness.
Take the first female campaign manager to ever organise a successful presidential run (Kellyann Conway) – reduced to a credibility-free punchline telling stupid obvious lies for 300lbs of pork rinds and racism who doesn’t think she’s hot enough to bother sexually assaulting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jane Swift, shoved aside for Mitt Romney. Kay Bailey Hutchinson, cast aside for Sarah Palin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been schadenfreuding all this intel on Hope Hicks being brought to light, especially since she has been been trying to remain in the background since the campaign days. All the information about her has framed her as spineless and (unsurprisingly) incompetent. She might not be as publicly shameless about her support for Trump and her role in the administration the way KellyAnne Conway and Sarah Huckabee have been, but she is just as complicit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My bae Rachel Maddow pointed out that beyond the human drama, there is a very real accusation of obstruction in this book. A witness to the Air Force one sh!tshow where Trump tried to concoct a lie about his son’s involvement in the Trump tower meeting. This book probably gave Mueller a full witness list. Yay! That coupled with the news that broke last night about Trump trying to stop Sessions from recusing himself from the Russia investigation (and the explicit detail that Mueller knows this happened) has me feeling pretty optimistic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The guy who resigned after that plane trip truly is a big piece of the story that is being overshadowed by the Sloppy and Semi-Literate feud headlines. At least one person had enough sense to bail, due to believing they witnessed obstruction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to mention Mueller could use the book to request the tapes of the people saying these things. Wolff apparently has a lot of recordings of what is in the book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if Wolff already shared his tapes and transcripts with Mueller. He might even have been asked to wait to publish, if so then something might be coming down the chimney soon (just in time for Russian Christmas).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was also news about a WH attorney who tried to stop the Comey firing by telling Orange Lizard that he did not have a right to do so (not true but he suppressed the finding for the good of the country). Mueller should interview him too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pray the stars keep aligning to end this clown show of an administration. We can’t survive another year of this insanity. I wasn’t planning to buy the book, but now I will just to help it reach #1 on the best sellers list.
No doubt Trump will weasel out of his February physical after these revelations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s already on Amazon’s best seller list, lol. I was going to line up for it at the library but I don’t think I want to wait.
My son and I were just talking about his physical after I told him about the cheeseburgers in bed thing. I cannot imagine him going through with it but how will he be able to get out of it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’ll find a way. They can “accidentally” double book him at the time the physical is and the other one will be more important than the physical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just put it on my mom’s Kindle. She’s so excited!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just put a hold on it in our library here in Canada – I’m almost #1300 on the list with no copies yet lol. I’m dying to see it ROCKET to the top of the bestsellers both here and the US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had preordered it for my Kindle but it’s still not on there. Is the early release for the hard copy only?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I ordered it, 9 am was the listed release time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Try rebooting your tablet. It should be there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I ordered the Kindle version this afternoon and it was delivered with no problem. They probably had to wait until after the author’s tv interview this morning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The word on morning TV is that Repubs are delighted that Sloppy has supposedly imploded. Not that Orange’s own senior staff are continuing to portray a difficult, possibly non-functioning WW situation that is a clear and present danger. Priorities!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to wait one more day. My husband wants to go have brunch and cocktails and then across the street to B&N to buy it in celebration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can I come too? That sounds like a perfect Saturday to me. Enjoy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m number 477 on my library’s waitlist, 70+ copies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My library’s waitlist is going to look insane too. Just like when Hillary’s book was released. I finally got to read it after waiting two months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Hollywood Reporter has a new article quoting Michael Wolff:
‘As for his credibility being questioned, Wolff referenced his body of work and repeated that he stands by “absolutely everything” in the book: “My credibility is being questioned by a man who has less credibility than perhaps anyone who has ever walked on Earth at this point.”
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/michael-wolff-stands-by-book-responds-trump-cease-desist-1071820
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He appeared on a network show this AM, and doubled down on the wide allegations that Orange is like a self-indulgent child.
He also wants to send a box of chocolates, since his subject is not only helping promote the book, but is confirming what’s in it. This author seems able to take the punches.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Self-indulgent child”:
This reminds me of something Eugene (Escape to Chimp Eden) said about the intelligence of chimps. They’re as smart as human toddlers, yet have the strength 5x’s that of a grown man. Imagine the tantrums.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to the liquor store across the street at 10 this morning. Then grabbing my iPad and reading. Day drinking seems appropriate while reading this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. And I love your name, LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha, I had the same thought.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And during this distracting shit storm, be mindful of what the bloody republican weasels will be sneakily passing through.
You know they are just waiting to piss on our constitutional rights some more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Support the book, folks. Trump or his spokesperson said it would end up in the cheap bin, because no one will buy it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve just bought the kindle version – apparently it’s #1 in the UK kindle sales already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So believable. “Donald and Melania lived apart in Trump Tower and would go DAYS without crossing paths while ‘absentee’ Trump barely knows Barron and only mentions wife to boast about her looks, book says.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Barron is probably better off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope the publisher can get Hillary to do the audio for this book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol! And if Hillary is not available, Morgan Freeman!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, I just got it from the library, but I would pay a hundred dollars for an audio of Hillary reading this with her own commentary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just yesterday I pre-ordered the book on Book Depository. Might take 15 working days to get all the way south to Argentina but from what I read from an excerpt, everyone who can, should read it. Just to confirm how much of a shit show the US government has become with Trump in Office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“A” cheeseburger? Let’s get real. Can you see him eating dinner? He’s in ginormous man panties to accommodate his diaper, a wife beater, and black socks with garters. He’s splayed out, shouting at the television and pointing his grease-smeared remote in the wrong direction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, that was a bit *too* vivid. But probably 100% accurate. Barf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HA!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I’ve downloaded the book (I’m in Australia and it’s now 1am on Jan 6). Good god, I’ve only read the first 40 pages but it is an unbelievable read. I can’t believe this guy is your President. My deepest sympathy and I hope we all survive him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tell me about it…I have been sick for over a year now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I KNOW! I had to take a break. I am on a 45 free diet but this book…Wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m buying it even if I don’t read it. $15 worth of protest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha ha. I did exactly the same thing. Bought the Kindle version simply as an act of protest and to support the author. Haven’t even looked at it yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s this gem: “Hicks, sponsored by Ivanka and ever loyal to her, was in fact thought of as Trump’s real daughter, while Ivanka was thought of as his REAL WIFE.” (Chapter 15). Yikes!!
BTW the hard copy is completely sold out on Amazon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At some point in the — hopefully not too distant future — this whole mess is going to be made into a movie. I can’t help but cast this movie in my mind. I figured out last night that somehow George Clooney will play Muellar. It’ll probably be in a film he produces and directs.
This is my little bit of mental saving grace trying to keep myself from going crazy after reading hoe scary this sh*t. He’s putting the county and world in danger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot imagine how many movies and additional books will cover this fiasco. We aren’t even to the one-year anniversary of the swearing in (biggest ever!), and look at what has been revealed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
O.K. Gang how long will it take Trump’s people to organize another expensive, on the tax payers dollar, Pep rally in some deep red state?? They have to keep his overinflated ego pumped up somehow after this delicious profile, in anything but courage, of our mentally challenged leader.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this is a page six about the Hope/Corey fight.
https://pagesix.com/2016/05/19/trump-campaign-staffers-get-into-public-screaming-match/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We all know this book will be the most read IF any book clubs exist among our elected representatives ie Congress. Maybe now they’ll stop burying their sorry ass heads in the sand and stand up for the democracy that was in place prior to Cheeseburger’s reign.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As @Shambles said, no one is coming to our rescue, we have to save ourselves by voting. The GOP already knows all this stuff and 80% of it was reported in 2017 by the NYT, Wapo, CNN, MSNBC as well as by Republican senators Flake and Corker. They don’t care as long as they can use Trump to pass their crappy bills. In fact Republicans are already on TV dismissing the book as tabloid trash and defending Trump.
The deplorables will buy it and see no problem with Trump’s behavior. I’m happy to have purchased a copy to keep it on the best seller’s list to piss off Trump!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think cheeseburgers in bed are great. you’ve been a bad boy sloppy steve
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mine was delivered to my Kindle just a while ago. I plan to curl up with a glass of wine in 7 layers of fleece (b/c it is -3 degrees) and enjoy the half soap opera half real life horror book of the year. Reading about this cluster of an administration may require several bottles of wine to get me through, but I am a patriot… if it annoys Trump I am in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’re also hovering around zero degrees Fahrenheit, above and below zero by a few degrees. We have become wimps with milder winters lately.
But on New Year’s Day it went down to minus 14 degrees. The water supply line to the toilet froze! I found a bottle of mouthwash that had slipped down in back of the toilet – and it was frozen solid.
All the sink faucets have been streaming so I could manually fill the toilet tank while waiting for a space heater to thaw the line. To avoid a refreeze, I had to force the toilet to run continuously by adding a few clothes pins to the float ball connector.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So Janice Min, former editor of US Weekly, has been tweeting about the veracity of the book’s claims and she confirmed that the contents were true: https://twitter.com/janicemin?lang=en
She was actually at the Ailes-Bannon dinner. The dinner was at Wolff’s house. Go read this it is fascinating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dear God. Ann Coulter was the voice reason? Heaven help us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s clearly unaware of the Streisand Effect. I was just going to read whatever excerpts came out but instead my audio book is downloading as I am typing. Pretty sure it will confirm what we all know. He’s a fucking idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. I wasn’t going to buy it (too much to read already plus a 5 month old), but I just paid my $15 and have loaded it up on my Kindle. Doing what I can to help the ratings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve got bettter things to r ead and I’m sure the media will report the highlights anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly, like everything else with this president, it doesn’t seem to matter. No matter what he does, the dumb dumbs who voted for him will continue to support him (see: Dunning-Kreuger effect) and the GOP “leadership” will keep him around because a disgusting, feeble-brained moronic Republican is better than a Democrat-anything, so they can continue their agenda of stripping every resource this country has to the benefit of their billionaire overlords. And the rest of us — those in between the morons and the billionaires — are out here wondering how the hell our country has become this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Got it on Kindle and have read most of it…skimmed through a couple of the chapters. Trump comes off as you would expect (uh, very poorly). The books ends in October, I wish it could have included the Roy Moore defeat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just downloaded to my Kindle. Looking forward to reading it. Though I’m 5 months pregnant and already deal with nausea every day, so the book will likely make me want to heave. But it’ll be worth it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse