‘Fire and Fury’ will be released early after Donald Trump tried to shut it down

President Donald Trump departs from The White House ahead of Christmas vacation

Can you believe we’re only in the fifth day of the new year? Take care, peeps. Get your eight hours of sleep, hydrate, eat your veggies. And then dig in, because sh-t is getting real. Sh-t’s been real for a few years now, to be fair, but it does feel like we’re on the precipice of something… interesting. Something unique in modern history. As we discussed, Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House has been getting all the headlines this week. Wolff was given unprecedented access (or as Bigly would say, unpresidented access) to Trump and all of the Deplorables working on the campaign and in the administration. The stories are… frightening, infuriating, anxiety-producing and devastating. The book could have been called Portrait of an Unhinged Lunatic and His Enablers. Anyway, Trump and his people have been in a tizzy about this, and on Thursday, this happened:

Which makes zero sense. Trump’s lawyers are trying to shut down the publication of a book because… the book makes the president look bad. That’s not a legal argument. That’s not the way any of this is supposed to work, you guys! Anyway, the book was supposed to come out next week. Now the book is being released today, four days early.

So, there you go. Well done, Curious Case of Bigly Buttons. You just gave a sh-t ton of free publicity to a book which explicitly makes the case that you are an infantile, semiliterate moron. Would you like more highlights from the book? Here you go:

How Trump spends his evenings: “If he was not having his 6:30 dinner with Steve Bannon, then, more to his liking, he was in bed by that time with a cheeseburger, watching his three screens and making phone calls — the phone was his true contact point with the world — to a small group of friends.” He and Melania have separate bedrooms too.

Corey Lewandowski and Hope Hicks had a romantic relationship: ﻿Hicks, Trump’s current communications director, and Lewandowski, his former campaign manager, reportedly had an on-and-off romantic relationship that ended with a public fight on the street. After Lewandowski was fired, Hicks asked Trump and his sons how she could help the lawyer, to which Trump replied: “Why? You’ve already done enough for him. You’re the best piece of tail he’ll ever have.” Hicks then immediately fled the room, according to Wolff.

Ann Coulter warned Trump against nepotism. “It was Ann Coulter who finally took the president-elect aside. ‘Nobody is apparently telling you this,’ she told him. ‘But you can’t. You just can’t hire your children.’”

He doesn’t want White House staffers touching his sheets? ﻿Trump would let housekeeping know when he wanted his sheets done, according to Wolff, and he also would strip his own bed.

[From The Cut]

The stories from this book continue to be chilling. New York Magazine explicitly said what Wolff and seemingly every single person in Washington says under their breath: Donald Trump is unwell. He is not healthy. His mind and body are in steep and rapid decline. He is unfit to be president by any metric or psychological test you could use. The Republican leadership in Congress – and the Cabinet – know this and they still refuse to do anything about it.

And finally, Trump had to tweet something about “sloppy Steve.”

Horsesh-t.

President Trump Leaves The White House For Florida

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

  1. Snowflake says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:27 am

    I went on Amazon to preorder it, it says Jan 9 for release date? Plus Wolfe says he was present at meetings and everyday events. I believe trump authorized it, his big ego believing he would be portrayed as this amazing Pres, now he’s going off the rails. Lol.

    Reply
  2. Splinter says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Can someone explain what does this “best piece of tail” mean?

    Reply
  3. Rapunzel says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Sloppy Steve and the guy with zero access have hit a nerve. And Trump is shaking so bad he couldn’t even face the press for 5 minutes yesterday and sent a video for SHS’ briefing, despite being in the vicinity.

    We need marching in the streets, folks.

    Reply
  4. wood dragon says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:36 am

    If only the current Republican controlled Congress would do something about him, but they won’t. Bastards.

    Reply
    • RBC says:
      January 5, 2018 at 7:51 am

      He probably has dirt on many Republicans. They would rather support him than have their skeletons come out of the closet and lose their jobs.

      Reply
    • IlsaLund says:
      January 5, 2018 at 7:59 am

      Mitch McConnell was quoted as saying “He’ll sign anything we put in front of him.” That’s the main reason the Republican Congress won’t take action against Trump. They need him to sign their heinous bills (tax cuts) into law.

      Reply
      • Louisa says:
        January 5, 2018 at 8:16 am

        But wouldn’t Pence also sign anything they want? I’m really having a hard time figuring out why Republicans will not do anything about him. He can’t have dirt on all of them…. can he??

      • lightpurple says:
        January 5, 2018 at 9:04 am

        Putin owns McConnell.

      • Sophia's Side eye says:
        January 5, 2018 at 12:16 pm

        Pence doesn’t come with a free sideshow of insanity. That narcissistic, baby fisted moron keeps people distracted from really looking at what the gop are pushing through.

        Also, if the dems were hacked then so were the gop. There’s kompromat on the higher ups in the gop.

        Putin owns McConnell, I also think Paul Ryan is compromised in the same way as the turtle.

      • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
        January 5, 2018 at 1:11 pm

        @Louisa

        The deplorables are now in charge of the GOP, the establishment is out of favor. Pence doesn’t have the full support of the deplorables. He is too close to his establishment buddies in congress to be fully trusted, no matter how often he kisses Trump’s azz. The deplorables hate the establishment.

        The GOP needs Trump because he can convince the deplorables to support any policy like the tax cut which screws them over. Trump is a celebrity and a cult figure to the deplorables.

      • magnoliarose says:
        January 5, 2018 at 4:00 pm

        The GOP and their congressmen were hacked. So you know there is so much dirt that would make them never want to be seen in public again. And I believe some have business ties and were lured into them to blackmail them into doing Thug Putin’s bidding.

    • jj says:
      January 5, 2018 at 9:17 am

      This is very true, most of the Republicans are looking the other way in order to get their agenda thru. Only a few like Bob Corker, Jeff Flake, John McCain, etc. are speaking out. Unfortunately, unless the Republicans lose control of the House or Senate, things will not change. It is up to the voters to finally say enough is enough and make the changes necessary to save this country. I don’t know if that will happen but I keep hoping it will before this man starts a war. You don’t need this book to point out what is going on, just read his twitter comments .

      Reply
      • Who ARE These People? says:
        January 5, 2018 at 2:04 pm

        Flake et al may ‘speak out’ but their votes ‘speak in’ lock step with the Republicans.

        Trump has already intensified (sent more troops and dropped more bombs) every military involvement he inherited.

      • magnoliarose says:
        January 5, 2018 at 4:03 pm

        They are just angling for a future but not honest in their objections. Their true colors were exposed with the tax bill.
        All of them are disgusting and have just lost a host of seats.
        Hammer this narrative until it is so exhausting there is no way a person would bother themselves to vote for them.

    • M.A.F. says:
      January 5, 2018 at 2:47 pm

      Of course they won’t. They have been waiting for 8 years now to get a Republican in the White House so they can further their agenda.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      January 5, 2018 at 3:37 pm

      We could start a campaign to send all Members of Congress copies of this book. Lots of copies. Let their offices be overflowing with copies.

      We should find out the best way to get them past the security hoops nowadays. Would sending directly from Amazon with a gift card do it?

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        January 5, 2018 at 4:09 pm

        Just keep sending them over and over until it becomes another story and a nuisance. Send them everywhere. To Fox and Friends. To baby boy Tucky Carlson. Hannity and his hellhounds. The Mercer-bigot family. Alex whatever his fool name is and Coulter. Limpbaugh. Bo Jeffery. Domina Louise and Her sub Steve (that sounds like a kinky sitcom).

  5. Clare says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:36 am

    I read this morning that The Mercer’s are cutting Bannon loose, and his position at Brietbart is tenuous – one can only hope he burns everything to the ground, in retaliation.

    Reply
  6. Nancy says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Belated Xmas gift. Even Ann Coulter is all up in her feelings, hahaha. This is a must read, wish I had it NOW. Favorite outtake, or one of them anyway so far, Ivanka is dump as a brick. Preach on Captain Obvious. This is going to be so good. No place to run, no place to hide…..maybe in Melania’s room on a different floor?!

    Reply
  7. Renee2 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:39 am

    You know, the only one of these revelations to surprise me is that he strips his own bed. I know that it is probably related to his rumoured OCD but I can’t believe that he would deign to perform “menial” labour. What will we learn next, that he brings his own dirty dishes to the kitchen??

    Reply
  8. Millennial says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:43 am

    The most surprising thing about this is that Hicks was dating Lewandowski and not Trump.

    Reply
  9. grabbyhands says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:44 am

    That’s not a legal argument. That’s not the way any of this is supposed to work, you guys!

    Unfortunately, that stopped being true the second he won the GOP nomination. That is exactly how it works now.

    I have a feeling that if he can’t get the publication stopped and Wolff comes out with some hard proof of what he’s saying in this book – audio and photos – 45 will retaliate by canning Mueller because sooner or later this will get framed as part of the wider Democratic witch hunt and that is kind of the only ace he has left to play.

    Reply
  10. Beth says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:45 am

    All of his threats of lawsuits make the ‘nothing-burger ‘ secrets of his life look as juicy as the burgers he’s laying in bed eating every night. Can’t wait to read it! I’ve also ordered The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump.

    Reply
  11. Aang says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:48 am

    If it weren’t -500 degrees outside I’d go to the book store and buy it today.

    Reply
  12. Veronica says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:53 am

    There is immense amount of schadenfreude for me in watching women who help men like Trump get into power have their illusion of being “part of the boy’s club” shattered in front of them. Suck it, Hope Hicks.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      January 5, 2018 at 8:03 am

      I know I shouldn’t take pleasure in that, but yes. It’s like in the Mummy when Evelyn tells Bennie that the little turds always get what’s coming to them – and in movies they do.

      Reply
    • Elkie says:
      January 5, 2018 at 8:26 am

      Indeed. There is nothing more tragic than the “Conservative Cool Girl” in politics who doesn’t realise that no matter how subservient she is, how much she “thinks like a man and acts like a lady”, how much she decries the feminism without which she wouldn’t have the vote, let alone a high-profile job in government; she will ALWAYS be thrown to the wolves when she outlives her usefulness.

      Take the first female campaign manager to ever organise a successful presidential run (Kellyann Conway) – reduced to a credibility-free punchline telling stupid obvious lies for 300lbs of pork rinds and racism who doesn’t think she’s hot enough to bother sexually assaulting.

      Reply
    • Korra says:
      January 5, 2018 at 3:02 pm

      I have been schadenfreuding all this intel on Hope Hicks being brought to light, especially since she has been been trying to remain in the background since the campaign days. All the information about her has framed her as spineless and (unsurprisingly) incompetent. She might not be as publicly shameless about her support for Trump and her role in the administration the way KellyAnne Conway and Sarah Huckabee have been, but she is just as complicit.

      Reply
  13. Shambles says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:55 am

    My bae Rachel Maddow pointed out that beyond the human drama, there is a very real accusation of obstruction in this book. A witness to the Air Force one sh!tshow where Trump tried to concoct a lie about his son’s involvement in the Trump tower meeting. This book probably gave Mueller a full witness list. Yay! That coupled with the news that broke last night about Trump trying to stop Sessions from recusing himself from the Russia investigation (and the explicit detail that Mueller knows this happened) has me feeling pretty optimistic.

    Reply
  14. IlsaLund says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Pray the stars keep aligning to end this clown show of an administration. We can’t survive another year of this insanity. I wasn’t planning to buy the book, but now I will just to help it reach #1 on the best sellers list.

    No doubt Trump will weasel out of his February physical after these revelations.

    Reply
  15. tmbg says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:06 am

    I had preordered it for my Kindle but it’s still not on there. Is the early release for the hard copy only?

    Reply
  16. Christin says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:10 am

    The word on morning TV is that Repubs are delighted that Sloppy has supposedly imploded. Not that Orange’s own senior staff are continuing to portray a difficult, possibly non-functioning WW situation that is a clear and present danger. Priorities!

    Reply
  17. Jessica says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I have to wait one more day. My husband wants to go have brunch and cocktails and then across the street to B&N to buy it in celebration.

    Reply
  18. Betsy says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:15 am

    I’m number 477 on my library’s waitlist, 70+ copies.

    Reply
  19. IlsaLund says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:15 am

    The Hollywood Reporter has a new article quoting Michael Wolff:

    ‘As for his credibility being questioned, Wolff referenced his body of work and repeated that he stands by “absolutely everything” in the book: “My credibility is being questioned by a man who has less credibility than perhaps anyone who has ever walked on Earth at this point.”

    https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/michael-wolff-stands-by-book-responds-trump-cease-desist-1071820

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      January 5, 2018 at 8:27 am

      He appeared on a network show this AM, and doubled down on the wide allegations that Orange is like a self-indulgent child.

      He also wants to send a box of chocolates, since his subject is not only helping promote the book, but is confirming what’s in it. This author seems able to take the punches.

      Reply
  20. Anastasia Beaverhausen says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:30 am

    I’m going to the liquor store across the street at 10 this morning. Then grabbing my iPad and reading. Day drinking seems appropriate while reading this.

    Reply
  21. Chef Grace says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:51 am

    And during this distracting shit storm, be mindful of what the bloody republican weasels will be sneakily passing through.
    You know they are just waiting to piss on our constitutional rights some more.

    Reply
  22. Jayna says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:00 am

    Support the book, folks. Trump or his spokesperson said it would end up in the cheap bin, because no one will buy it.

    Reply
  23. Tia says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:07 am

    I’ve just bought the kindle version – apparently it’s #1 in the UK kindle sales already.

    Reply
  24. Jayna says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:10 am

    So believable. “Donald and Melania lived apart in Trump Tower and would go DAYS without crossing paths while ‘absentee’ Trump barely knows Barron and only mentions wife to boast about her looks, book says.”

    Reply
  25. Lila says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:39 am

    I hope the publisher can get Hillary to do the audio for this book.

    Reply
  26. Cee says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Just yesterday I pre-ordered the book on Book Depository. Might take 15 working days to get all the way south to Argentina but from what I read from an excerpt, everyone who can, should read it. Just to confirm how much of a shit show the US government has become with Trump in Office.

    Reply
  27. Kelly says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:47 am

    “A” cheeseburger? Let’s get real. Can you see him eating dinner? He’s in ginormous man panties to accommodate his diaper, a wife beater, and black socks with garters. He’s splayed out, shouting at the television and pointing his grease-smeared remote in the wrong direction.

    Reply
  28. Yup, Me says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:57 am

    HA!

    Reply
  29. Jen says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Well, I’ve downloaded the book (I’m in Australia and it’s now 1am on Jan 6). Good god, I’ve only read the first 40 pages but it is an unbelievable read. I can’t believe this guy is your President. My deepest sympathy and I hope we all survive him.

    Reply
  30. Katy says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:10 am

    I’m buying it even if I don’t read it. $15 worth of protest.

    Reply
  31. Carmen says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:58 am

    There’s this gem: “Hicks, sponsored by Ivanka and ever loyal to her, was in fact thought of as Trump’s real daughter, while Ivanka was thought of as his REAL WIFE.” (Chapter 15). Yikes!!

    BTW the hard copy is completely sold out on Amazon.

    Reply
  32. Laura says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:21 am

    At some point in the — hopefully not too distant future — this whole mess is going to be made into a movie. I can’t help but cast this movie in my mind. I figured out last night that somehow George Clooney will play Muellar. It’ll probably be in a film he produces and directs.
    This is my little bit of mental saving grace trying to keep myself from going crazy after reading hoe scary this sh*t. He’s putting the county and world in danger.

    Reply
  33. OT Hush says:
    January 5, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    O.K. Gang how long will it take Trump’s people to organize another expensive, on the tax payers dollar, Pep rally in some deep red state?? They have to keep his overinflated ego pumped up somehow after this delicious profile, in anything but courage, of our mentally challenged leader.

    Reply
  34. AppleTartin says:
    January 5, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    this is a page six about the Hope/Corey fight.

    https://pagesix.com/2016/05/19/trump-campaign-staffers-get-into-public-screaming-match/

    Reply
  35. OT Hush says:
    January 5, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    We all know this book will be the most read IF any book clubs exist among our elected representatives ie Congress. Maybe now they’ll stop burying their sorry ass heads in the sand and stand up for the democracy that was in place prior to Cheeseburger’s reign.

    Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      January 5, 2018 at 2:21 pm

      As @Shambles said, no one is coming to our rescue, we have to save ourselves by voting. The GOP already knows all this stuff and 80% of it was reported in 2017 by the NYT, Wapo, CNN, MSNBC as well as by Republican senators Flake and Corker. They don’t care as long as they can use Trump to pass their crappy bills. In fact Republicans are already on TV dismissing the book as tabloid trash and defending Trump.

      The deplorables will buy it and see no problem with Trump’s behavior. I’m happy to have purchased a copy to keep it on the best seller’s list to piss off Trump!

      Reply
  36. Rebecca Kwangware says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    I think cheeseburgers in bed are great. you’ve been a bad boy sloppy steve

    Reply
  37. Liz version 700 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Mine was delivered to my Kindle just a while ago. I plan to curl up with a glass of wine in 7 layers of fleece (b/c it is -3 degrees) and enjoy the half soap opera half real life horror book of the year. Reading about this cluster of an administration may require several bottles of wine to get me through, but I am a patriot… if it annoys Trump I am in.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      January 5, 2018 at 4:24 pm

      We’re also hovering around zero degrees Fahrenheit, above and below zero by a few degrees. We have become wimps with milder winters lately.

      But on New Year’s Day it went down to minus 14 degrees. The water supply line to the toilet froze! I found a bottle of mouthwash that had slipped down in back of the toilet – and it was frozen solid.

      All the sink faucets have been streaming so I could manually fill the toilet tank while waiting for a space heater to thaw the line. To avoid a refreeze, I had to force the toilet to run continuously by adding a few clothes pins to the float ball connector.

      Reply
  38. holly hobby says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    So Janice Min, former editor of US Weekly, has been tweeting about the veracity of the book’s claims and she confirmed that the contents were true: https://twitter.com/janicemin?lang=en

    She was actually at the Ailes-Bannon dinner. The dinner was at Wolff’s house. Go read this it is fascinating.

    Reply
  39. M.A.F. says:
    January 5, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    Dear God. Ann Coulter was the voice reason? Heaven help us.

    Reply
  40. Jacqueline says:
    January 5, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    He’s clearly unaware of the Streisand Effect. I was just going to read whatever excerpts came out but instead my audio book is downloading as I am typing. Pretty sure it will confirm what we all know. He’s a fucking idiot.

    Reply
  41. Penguen says:
    January 5, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Yup. I wasn’t going to buy it (too much to read already plus a 5 month old), but I just paid my $15 and have loaded it up on my Kindle. Doing what I can to help the ratings.

    Reply
  42. U.S and them says:
    January 5, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    I’ve got bettter things to r ead and I’m sure the media will report the highlights anyway.

    Reply
  43. Stacy Reardon says:
    January 5, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Sadly, like everything else with this president, it doesn’t seem to matter. No matter what he does, the dumb dumbs who voted for him will continue to support him (see: Dunning-Kreuger effect) and the GOP “leadership” will keep him around because a disgusting, feeble-brained moronic Republican is better than a Democrat-anything, so they can continue their agenda of stripping every resource this country has to the benefit of their billionaire overlords. And the rest of us — those in between the morons and the billionaires — are out here wondering how the hell our country has become this.

    Reply
  44. minx says:
    January 5, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Got it on Kindle and have read most of it…skimmed through a couple of the chapters. Trump comes off as you would expect (uh, very poorly). The books ends in October, I wish it could have included the Roy Moore defeat.

    Reply
  45. Lindy says:
    January 5, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    Just downloaded to my Kindle. Looking forward to reading it. Though I’m 5 months pregnant and already deal with nausea every day, so the book will likely make me want to heave. But it’ll be worth it.

    Reply

