Angelina Jolie kept it simple in grey & white ahead of the Golden Globes

Here are some photos of Angelina Jolie in Hollywood on Saturday. She attended the American Cinematheque and Hollywood Foreign Press Association-sponsored event for the Foreign Language nominees. She didn’t bring along her kids, or if she did, they didn’t walk the carpet. She did the carpet with Loung Ung (whose memoir was the basis for the film), and producer Rithy Panh. She posed with other directors too, which just reminded me that she’s the only female director nominated for anything at the Golden Globes. #GlobesBoysClub
Angelina wore a relatively simple ensemble – a conservative full skirt in a charcoal grey, a simple white blouse and a grey wrap. And those f–king nude heels, which just anger me. I swear to God, Angelina’s shoe game is worse than the Duchess of Cambridge’s. Jolie looks pretty-but-tired, and I still believe that post-Brad, the Jolie-Pitt kids are the ones who are styling her. I think the kids want her to dress more conservatively – no black leather, no vamp style, nothing low-cut. I bring this up because Angelina will be at the Golden Globes tonight. She’s nominated for Best Foreign Film – she’ll probably lose – and she’s scheduled as a presenter. I think she’ll probably be wearing black, meaning she’ll be participating in the Globes Blackout. But will she wear the Time’s Up pin? I don’t know. I feel like her black gown will probably be pretty conservative and simple too.
Notably, Jolie’s First They Killed My Father didn’t even make the first shortlist for the Best Foreign Film Oscar nominations. I wasn’t too broken up about that, although I will be disappointed if we only see Angelina at the Globes during this awards season. I would love it if she was invited to be a presenter at the Oscars.
Check out Angelina’s ring! This is very pretty. I generally think her preferred jewelry style is chunky ‘70s style, but this looks like an Art Deco piece. Interesting.
I think she looks gorgeous and she seems to gain weight more and more.
The children may dress her and she is probably indulging them as a lot happened the last year or so.
I hope she wears a lovely black dress and her hair half up and half down. Like Oscars 2009 – she blew everyone away that night.
PS: Maleficent 2 has been confirmed to start shooting in April in UK. Can not wait to see where they take this story. I want her to become fully evil and some amazing action scenes.
Regarding weight.
Jolie doesn’t gain in her limbs. It’s all torso centered. When her arms and legs are covered she looks like she’s gained. When you see her arms she looks like she’s lost. Unless she’s on another extreme nutritional regimen she doesn’t gain in her limbs. And those regimens… difficult. I’ve wondered if she has a possible digestive issue making it tougher to put on and keep on weight.
And her outfit is classic day to night. I love it on her.
She said she went into menopause once she had her hysterectomy, that would account for waist gain and not limb gain. Menopause is a bitch on the waist.
I must be looking at different pictures
Seriously. To me, she looks dowdy. Pretty face, hair, but that shawl! Grandma called and wants it back.
I didn’t really care for the shawl, but when it’s off that blouse looks even worse. Her hair looks great in the closer shots, but I love when she wears it in a tight chignon, and her eyes are accented. Unlike the features most rhapsodize over, I think her eyes are stunningly far-set.
Same she looks terrible. Dowdy and very tired. Also needs to lay off the fillers. She was so beautiful. Not looking good…
I think her conservative clothing is some kind of strategy for the future.
I don’t know how to properly drape scarves, either, Angie. I just wish I was thin and beautiful enough to get away with looking thusly disheveled. Also, I will most certainly tie an 80′s style knot in a white-button blouse, even as formalwear. Could someone please tell me what is unfashionable about nude heels? I’m looking into finally buying a pair. I read they make one’s legs appear longer?
Every single person I know who knows a thing or two about fashion and style or is a professional, swears the best shoes are the nude ones, but I personally dislike them so so so much, they always make a look unfinished to me. Same with this Angie look!
I see what you mean! Maybe if she added an anklet? lol
I think they work with certain neutral colors and fabrics, but not at all with this gray skirt and shawl.
i think if they’d been oxblood or red it would have popped the outfit somewhat. i believe nude shoes are great for neutral work wear when you cant be bothered to match. but her nude shoes arent actually nude for her either.
You’re right. I also noticed that they don’t quite match her skin tone.
I think maybe a black heel would have worked better?. Those are cream, and it looks odd with the white blouse.
Is oxblood a UK thing? That has to be the most disgusting name for a color. It’s like calling something Brain Tissue Pink, Baby Poop Yellow, or even Colostomy Output Brown.
I agree Kelly. But that’s what I call it here in Texas too. Just bought a pair of oxblood loafers myself to spiff up outfits rather the usual basic black flats. Mahogany would sound better.
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with nude heels, but like Kate Middleton and wedges for awhile, it is the only shoe she wears. No matter the outfit or level of formality or colors she’s wearing, nude heels.
Traditionally, (and by that I mean from the era when women wore hats as a matter of course) the shoe was meant to be of a darker hue than the outfit, to ground it. So nude heels would look best with light-colored clothing. Better neutrals for most winter-wear are black, gray, navy, and dark taupe (mushroom). Someone mentioned oxblood as a good look with this outfit, and that could also work as a more interesting staple.
If you want your legs to appear longer without looking like you’re barefoot, play with hemlines and waistlines. Sometimes wearing long hair up can also give the appearance of longer legs.
She is gorgeous.
I agree. And I love that she looks warm!! I’m all for the wraps. Even here is CA it gets chilly!!
I saw pictures last week of people in LA and they were wearing t-shirts in 80F weather. How cold does it get in Cali in the winter?
Lady D, in winter our highs can be in the mid to upper 50s some days, lows in the low 40s. More usually, it is 60-65*.
This has been a warm “winter”. I put it in quotes, because it feels like we’ve barely had fall weather, let alone winter yet. Saving grace: we’re finally expecting some rain Mon. and Tues. (which I LOVE, but it’s awful for our horribly burned out areas this year).
I was in Southern California during the Christmas holidays. It was pretty mild, mid 60s to low 70s. But I’ve been there other winters when the temperature hit 90.
Agree, she’s beautiful. She looks like she’s living life, raising her kids, trying to do meaningful work. Except for the shoes I like her look.
Meh. I think you can look conservative yet still be chic and AJ just looks frumpy to me. Sort of an “old maid schoolteacher: caricature.
Loung’s look shows so much more style to me, I love it even if the skirt is too long, lol.
agree
she is a beautiful woman. That is a fact for me. But she looks so dowdy. you can be both. She is both in this instance. Beautiful and dowdy.
“Her shoe game is worse than the Duchess of Cambridge’s.” Let’s not get crazy.
I actually thought the same thing when I saw the photos! Lovely conservative outfit (although the blouse doesn’t fit), but those shoes! Always with the boring shoes! She’s just not a shoe woman, I guess. She more than makes up for that with her jewelry & bags.
And boots!
I hate the shoes, too! Blech – color of liquid makeup (foundation). YUCK! I think the shawl looks better when it’s closed, but this whole outfit is a miss (imo). However, Angie looks really gorgeous. QUESTION: I wonder how gray her hair would be if she stopped dyeing it? Any ideas?
I actually love the outfit minus the bloody nude shoes.
Yells at the wind!!
Only she can get away with sultry frumpy. Still love you Ange.
Loung Ung on the other hand is beautifully dressed! I rarely see silk done right on the red carpets!
Nude shoes almost always look like a mismatch to me. For some reason I see them as a kind of beige. So if an outfit clashes with beige — like this one — it looks off.
Oh wow she looks gorg & well rested,can’t wait for the globes this evening!
I think she dresses more conservatively when she’s wearing her director’s hat. Elegant back trousers would have looked far better than that awful schoolmarm skirt though. And I wish she’d jettison all gray from her wardrobe. It may be a classic color but it’s not good for her skintone, washes her out. That is definitely one gorgeous ring.
Nude shoes look bad to me because it looks like the person is barefoot. Even wearing flip flops would look better than nude shoes
Those shoes don’t go with gray. They have a goldish-tinge to me against the dark gray.
she is boring
Angie always wears very simple looks but she looks great here. She’s looking well.
I like her ring.
I saw and read this and had a rush of love for her. She and I are the same age and I think we are both aging nicely. I had a bad thing happen to me recently. I’ve been trying to help the homeless a lot lately, volunteering, and during this I was robbed by a homeless person. It’s really made me question my faith in humanity. But I’ve decided not to give up and keep helping. It’s been an intense journey. Seeing her makes me feel the need to keep going.
I am so sorry to hear about your ordeal but I am also glad it hasn’t taken away your compassionate heart.
Thank you. I felt very swayed by the ordeal. But I now see it as a challenge to keep helping.
Take care of yourself.
I always do. But others need our help as well.
Oh that face! I can stare at it all day! She is one gorgeous woman!
Are the diamonds in her ring repurposed from her engagement ring?
I doubt it. I can’t imagine a jeweler agreeing to chop a gorgeous diamond into strips. I wouldn’t be surprised if she auctioned it off for charity eventually.
Not great fashion choices, but I love that ring. I usually dislike her taste in jewelry, but that ring is gorgeous.
Isn’t The Breadwinner expected to be nominated for best animated feature at the Oscars?
I think Coco is expected to win, but wouldn’t she be a nominee if The Breadwinner is nominated?
ETA: Whoops, I thought she was a producer, but she’s actually an executive producer on it so she wouldn’t be nominated.
Grey suede cutaway pump.
That is all.
Ooh, I like that.
I’m surprised this article didn’t plug in the quote she gave. She said “whether you attend the globes or not, wear black or not we have a lot of work to do”.
Look at that bone structure!
That is a gorgeous ring and as usual I want her sunglasses.
Harley, I hope you speak? and say who were part of your parties that actors participated? bye: pitt, george, dammon, ben a, casey a and johhny deep. ALL OF THEM ARE REALLY VERY FAKE HYPOCRITES.
they say that in the golden globe, this is c list. If for them A list are those pedophiles, they drink like a sponge and hit a woman
believe me it’s the first time I agree with this year’s guest list.
This just looks bad. Messy hair, washed out face, 80′s looking blouse, horrible skirt, ugly shoes. We all know she has access to any tailored suit she could want and she looks amazing in them. I don’t know if she is just trying to play up being a single mom now or what but this just makes her look messy. Not something one would wear to be viewed as a serious director.
This is her trying to be professional as the one and only female director in this category.
I think she would be better suited if she had done a shorter skirt and gotten rid of that grey scarf, shawl thing. And a different pair of shoes.
Yeah I don’t get her style. At all. She is beyond beautiful. That face. But sometimes I wish she would dress casual. I almost feel that she is so thin that it makes her self conscious. I felt like that at a time in my life. But I think she would look great in a good fitting pair of jeans and boots. It can be with a black, flowey top if she likes, but her attire does not accent her. She needs a good stylist to accentuate her body.
I don’t think she’s worn jeans in YEARS.
Angie is just ridiculously beautiful. She dresses like a 65-year-old schoolmarm, though (and I say that as a 40-year-old teacher…who dresses far more stylishly than she does…as do my 65-year-old colleagues). But great googly moogly she is just so beautiful.
Here is nothing good about this outfit. Nude shoes don’t go with everything and especially not with gray tones. The shirt looks cheap and doesn’t fit – I saw anther pic where she had a huge gap between the first two buttons. I get dressing conservatively, but surely a tailored suit would be more professional than this mess.
