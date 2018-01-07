Angelina Jolie kept it simple in grey & white ahead of the Golden Globes

Golden Globe Foreign-Language Nominees Series 2018 Symposium

Here are some photos of Angelina Jolie in Hollywood on Saturday. She attended the American Cinematheque and Hollywood Foreign Press Association-sponsored event for the Foreign Language nominees. She didn’t bring along her kids, or if she did, they didn’t walk the carpet. She did the carpet with Loung Ung (whose memoir was the basis for the film), and producer Rithy Panh. She posed with other directors too, which just reminded me that she’s the only female director nominated for anything at the Golden Globes. #GlobesBoysClub

Angelina wore a relatively simple ensemble – a conservative full skirt in a charcoal grey, a simple white blouse and a grey wrap. And those f–king nude heels, which just anger me. I swear to God, Angelina’s shoe game is worse than the Duchess of Cambridge’s. Jolie looks pretty-but-tired, and I still believe that post-Brad, the Jolie-Pitt kids are the ones who are styling her. I think the kids want her to dress more conservatively – no black leather, no vamp style, nothing low-cut. I bring this up because Angelina will be at the Golden Globes tonight. She’s nominated for Best Foreign Film – she’ll probably lose – and she’s scheduled as a presenter. I think she’ll probably be wearing black, meaning she’ll be participating in the Globes Blackout. But will she wear the Time’s Up pin? I don’t know. I feel like her black gown will probably be pretty conservative and simple too.

Notably, Jolie’s First They Killed My Father didn’t even make the first shortlist for the Best Foreign Film Oscar nominations. I wasn’t too broken up about that, although I will be disappointed if we only see Angelina at the Globes during this awards season. I would love it if she was invited to be a presenter at the Oscars.

Check out Angelina’s ring! This is very pretty. I generally think her preferred jewelry style is chunky ‘70s style, but this looks like an Art Deco piece. Interesting.

Embed from Getty Images

Golden Globe Foreign-Language Nominees Series 2018 Symposium

Golden Globe Foreign-Language Nominees Series 2018 Symposium

Angelina Jolie leaving The Egyptian Theatre

Photos courtesy of Getty and WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

63 Responses to “Angelina Jolie kept it simple in grey & white ahead of the Golden Globes”

  1. Maya says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:01 am

    I think she looks gorgeous and she seems to gain weight more and more.

    The children may dress her and she is probably indulging them as a lot happened the last year or so.

    I hope she wears a lovely black dress and her hair half up and half down. Like Oscars 2009 – she blew everyone away that night.

    PS: Maleficent 2 has been confirmed to start shooting in April in UK. Can not wait to see where they take this story. I want her to become fully evil and some amazing action scenes.

    Reply
  2. unmade_bed says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I don’t know how to properly drape scarves, either, Angie. I just wish I was thin and beautiful enough to get away with looking thusly disheveled. Also, I will most certainly tie an 80′s style knot in a white-button blouse, even as formalwear. Could someone please tell me what is unfashionable about nude heels? I’m looking into finally buying a pair. I read they make one’s legs appear longer?

    Reply
  3. AnnaKist says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:26 am

    She is gorgeous.

    Reply
  4. Esmom says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Meh. I think you can look conservative yet still be chic and AJ just looks frumpy to me. Sort of an “old maid schoolteacher: caricature.

    Loung’s look shows so much more style to me, I love it even if the skirt is too long, lol.

    Reply
  5. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:45 am

    “Her shoe game is worse than the Duchess of Cambridge’s.” Let’s not get crazy.

    Reply
  6. monette says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:46 am

    I actually love the outfit minus the bloody nude shoes.
    Yells at the wind!!

    Reply
  7. Alexandria says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Only she can get away with sultry frumpy. Still love you Ange.

    Reply
  8. Neverwintersand says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Loung Ung on the other hand is beautifully dressed! I rarely see silk done right on the red carpets!

    Reply
  9. Other Renee says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Nude shoes almost always look like a mismatch to me. For some reason I see them as a kind of beige. So if an outfit clashes with beige — like this one — it looks off.

    Reply
  10. Adorable says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Oh wow she looks gorg & well rested,can’t wait for the globes this evening!

    Reply
  11. tracking says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:49 am

    I think she dresses more conservatively when she’s wearing her director’s hat. Elegant back trousers would have looked far better than that awful schoolmarm skirt though. And I wish she’d jettison all gray from her wardrobe. It may be a classic color but it’s not good for her skintone, washes her out. That is definitely one gorgeous ring.

    Reply
  12. Beth says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Nude shoes look bad to me because it looks like the person is barefoot. Even wearing flip flops would look better than nude shoes

    Reply
  13. Jayna says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Those shoes don’t go with gray. They have a goldish-tinge to me against the dark gray.

    Reply
  14. Vanessa says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:12 am

    she is boring

    Reply
  15. Rosey says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Angie always wears very simple looks but she looks great here. She’s looking well.

    Reply
  16. LL says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:21 am

    I like her ring.

    Reply
  17. Tina says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:21 am

    I saw and read this and had a rush of love for her. She and I are the same age and I think we are both aging nicely. ;) I had a bad thing happen to me recently. I’ve been trying to help the homeless a lot lately, volunteering, and during this I was robbed by a homeless person. It’s really made me question my faith in humanity. But I’ve decided not to give up and keep helping. It’s been an intense journey. Seeing her makes me feel the need to keep going.

    Reply
  18. Andrea1 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Oh that face! I can stare at it all day! She is one gorgeous woman!

    Reply
  19. Jenfem says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Are the diamonds in her ring repurposed from her engagement ring?

    Reply
  20. lucy2 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Not great fashion choices, but I love that ring. I usually dislike her taste in jewelry, but that ring is gorgeous.

    Reply
  21. KBB says:
    January 7, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Isn’t The Breadwinner expected to be nominated for best animated feature at the Oscars?

    I think Coco is expected to win, but wouldn’t she be a nominee if The Breadwinner is nominated?

    ETA: Whoops, I thought she was a producer, but she’s actually an executive producer on it so she wouldn’t be nominated.

    Reply
  22. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    January 7, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Grey suede cutaway pump.

    That is all.

    Reply
  23. Nope says:
    January 7, 2018 at 11:28 am

    I’m surprised this article didn’t plug in the quote she gave. She said “whether you attend the globes or not, wear black or not we have a lot of work to do”.

    Reply
  24. pOOP says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Look at that bone structure!

    Reply
  25. Sage says:
    January 7, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    That is a gorgeous ring and as usual I want her sunglasses.

    Reply
  26. Andy says:
    January 7, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Harley, I hope you speak? and say who were part of your parties that actors participated? bye: pitt, george, dammon, ben a, casey a and johhny deep. ALL OF THEM ARE REALLY VERY FAKE HYPOCRITES.
    they say that in the golden globe, this is c list. If for them A list are those pedophiles, they drink like a sponge and hit a woman
    believe me it’s the first time I agree with this year’s guest list.

    Reply
  27. bunnyears says:
    January 7, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    This just looks bad. Messy hair, washed out face, 80′s looking blouse, horrible skirt, ugly shoes. We all know she has access to any tailored suit she could want and she looks amazing in them. I don’t know if she is just trying to play up being a single mom now or what but this just makes her look messy. Not something one would wear to be viewed as a serious director.

    Reply
    • Nope says:
      January 7, 2018 at 2:44 pm

      This is her trying to be professional as the one and only female director in this category.

      She does look a bit pale, but she is still very beautiful. Her hair looks fine?

      I think she would be better suited if she had done a shorter skirt and gotten rid of that grey scarf, shawl thing. And a different pair of shoes.

      Reply
    • Tina says:
      January 7, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      Yeah I don’t get her style. At all. She is beyond beautiful. That face. But sometimes I wish she would dress casual. I almost feel that she is so thin that it makes her self conscious. I felt like that at a time in my life. But I think she would look great in a good fitting pair of jeans and boots. It can be with a black, flowey top if she likes, but her attire does not accent her. She needs a good stylist to accentuate her body.

      Reply
  28. themumy says:
    January 7, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Angie is just ridiculously beautiful. She dresses like a 65-year-old schoolmarm, though (and I say that as a 40-year-old teacher…who dresses far more stylishly than she does…as do my 65-year-old colleagues). But great googly moogly she is just so beautiful.

    Reply
  29. Polly says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Here is nothing good about this outfit. Nude shoes don’t go with everything and especially not with gray tones. The shirt looks cheap and doesn’t fit – I saw anther pic where she had a huge gap between the first two buttons. I get dressing conservatively, but surely a tailored suit would be more professional than this mess.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment