Angelina Jolie kept it simple in grey & white ahead of the Golden Globes

Here are some photos of Angelina Jolie in Hollywood on Saturday. She attended the American Cinematheque and Hollywood Foreign Press Association-sponsored event for the Foreign Language nominees. She didn’t bring along her kids, or if she did, they didn’t walk the carpet. She did the carpet with Loung Ung (whose memoir was the basis for the film), and producer Rithy Panh. She posed with other directors too, which just reminded me that she’s the only female director nominated for anything at the Golden Globes. #GlobesBoysClub

Angelina wore a relatively simple ensemble – a conservative full skirt in a charcoal grey, a simple white blouse and a grey wrap. And those f–king nude heels, which just anger me. I swear to God, Angelina’s shoe game is worse than the Duchess of Cambridge’s. Jolie looks pretty-but-tired, and I still believe that post-Brad, the Jolie-Pitt kids are the ones who are styling her. I think the kids want her to dress more conservatively – no black leather, no vamp style, nothing low-cut. I bring this up because Angelina will be at the Golden Globes tonight. She’s nominated for Best Foreign Film – she’ll probably lose – and she’s scheduled as a presenter. I think she’ll probably be wearing black, meaning she’ll be participating in the Globes Blackout. But will she wear the Time’s Up pin? I don’t know. I feel like her black gown will probably be pretty conservative and simple too.

Notably, Jolie’s First They Killed My Father didn’t even make the first shortlist for the Best Foreign Film Oscar nominations. I wasn’t too broken up about that, although I will be disappointed if we only see Angelina at the Globes during this awards season. I would love it if she was invited to be a presenter at the Oscars.

Check out Angelina’s ring! This is very pretty. I generally think her preferred jewelry style is chunky ‘70s style, but this looks like an Art Deco piece. Interesting.

