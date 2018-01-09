Duchess Kate repeated a Moloh coat for church with the Queen… and Pippa!

Embed from Getty Images

Because of the Golden Globes, we didn’t get to talk about these photos before now. On Sunday (January 7th), the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Norfolk, and they walked to church with Prince Philip. The Queen went to church as well, she just made the journey by car. Kate repeated a tweed coat by Moloh, which we had last seen on her on Christmas 2014. It seems that Prince George and Princess Charlotte stayed home instead of going to church.

I don’t know if William and Kate have been at Anmer Hall this whole time or what – they were definitely at Anmer over Christmas, when they hosted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Then Harry and Meghan went to Monaco for the New Year, and my guess is that Will and Kate stayed at Anmer through this past weekend, and that they invited the Middletons to spend New Year’s and the first week of January with them. Why is that my suspicion? Because Pippa Middleton turned up in this church stroll. Not just Pippa – Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews was there too! I wonder… if James is truly so terribly moderately wealthy, why haven’t they bought their own country pile in Norfolk? Hm? I also think Carole was probably in residence at Anmer, and that she was looking after George and Charlotte.

In any case, the Cambridges were back in London by Monday morning, because Charlotte had to start nursery school, and I would guess that George was back at his big-boy school too.

PS… Terribly Moderately Wealthy James has a touch of precious Jared Kushner to his profile, doesn’t he?

