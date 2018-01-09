Duchess Kate repeated a Moloh coat for church with the Queen… and Pippa!

Because of the Golden Globes, we didn’t get to talk about these photos before now. On Sunday (January 7th), the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Norfolk, and they walked to church with Prince Philip. The Queen went to church as well, she just made the journey by car. Kate repeated a tweed coat by Moloh, which we had last seen on her on Christmas 2014. It seems that Prince George and Princess Charlotte stayed home instead of going to church.

I don’t know if William and Kate have been at Anmer Hall this whole time or what – they were definitely at Anmer over Christmas, when they hosted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Then Harry and Meghan went to Monaco for the New Year, and my guess is that Will and Kate stayed at Anmer through this past weekend, and that they invited the Middletons to spend New Year’s and the first week of January with them. Why is that my suspicion? Because Pippa Middleton turned up in this church stroll. Not just Pippa – Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews was there too! I wonder… if James is truly so terribly moderately wealthy, why haven’t they bought their own country pile in Norfolk? Hm? I also think Carole was probably in residence at Anmer, and that she was looking after George and Charlotte.

In any case, the Cambridges were back in London by Monday morning, because Charlotte had to start nursery school, and I would guess that George was back at his big-boy school too.

PS… Terribly Moderately Wealthy James has a touch of precious Jared Kushner to his profile, doesn’t he?

67 Responses to “Duchess Kate repeated a Moloh coat for church with the Queen… and Pippa!”

  1. Nicole says:
    January 9, 2018 at 7:49 am

    I like the coat but I hate that hat. Hated it in black and I hate it in brown lol

    Reply
  2. A Croatian says:
    January 9, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Omg, Pippa looks like her mother so much, never realized this before!!

    Reply
  3. First wife says:
    January 9, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Terribly moderately wealthy, lol. First laugh of the morning.

    Reply
  4. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 9, 2018 at 7:53 am

    *eyeroll* We should get used to seeing the Middleton Shadow court at events like this as they will continue to push to be seen as part of the RF – by the time Twit and Twat get to the top it will be normalized behaviour with Pippa doing charity events on behalf of her sister.

    Reply
    • Ankhel says:
      January 9, 2018 at 7:56 am

      Ouch. And it’s true, too. I wonder if that’ll be the end for the Firm?

      Reply
      • Boston Green Eyes says:
        January 9, 2018 at 9:03 am

        I often wonder if the Firm will end sooner rather than later. Most Brits don’t even give them a thought. Of course, everyone loves the Queen because she’s so hard-working and well, she’s THE QUEEN. I even love her. But –

        That love does not shine itself upon the younger royals, even – and perhaps, especially – the Prince of Wales. So it will be very easy to get rid of them if there comes a time when it’s just not feasible to maintain them – financially or emotionally.

        So perhaps Diana’s prophecy that Charles will not be King will come to fruition. What Diana probably could not foretell is that her son William will probably not be King either.

      • Amy says:
        January 9, 2018 at 9:35 am

        I think Charles will be king but it could end with him, and I would be okay with that. I feel like Charles has earned it with his work. And he’s waited for soooooo long. I also just kind of like Charles. He seems like a royal, like a real, regal, aristocratic man with his looks, amazing tailoring, his charity work, his home and garden, the way that he led Britain and the world into sustainable, organic gardening, his work for the environment, his bringing awareness to global warming and living more sustainably. He has actual causes that we feel like he actually cares about. He seems to care about being King and will take it seriously. William just seems like he wants all the perks without having to do any of the work. You can just see it in will’s face that he doesn’t give 2 shits about the people of Britain, or charity work, and that he has no causes that he feels strongly about. He doesn’t enjoy doing his duty as a royal and as the future king, and he doesn’t even see why he should have duties or why the people expect anything from him. Charles knows his duty and he performs it well.

      • AideVee says:
        January 9, 2018 at 9:45 am

        i wonder if the end is nigh for the royals too, certainly in this guise. It looks so grotesquely mediaeval how they are strolling past the well wishers dressed in cheap tracksuits, penned back by the police.

        Why anyone would stand around on a freezing January morning to spectate this cavalcade of expensively dressed antiques and paraphernalia (Sorry Pippa), I have no idea.

      • magnoliarose says:
        January 9, 2018 at 7:20 pm

        Charles is an old style royal gentleman. He fits the role but the others uh not so much.

    • Seraphina says:
      January 9, 2018 at 7:59 am

      DU, do you think it will ever change? I’m so bored with this family. You are correct in your assessment.

      And we don’t see anyone else’s family THIS closely tied to any of the golden geese.

      Reply
    • Lauren says:
      January 9, 2018 at 8:06 am

      Michael will get a title when William becomes King, I am sure. They’ll justify the family doing events with the title.

      Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      January 9, 2018 at 8:52 am

      I really think you’re on to something there Digital Unicorn. Mr and Mrs Terribly Moderately Wealthy Mathews have a severe case of The Smuggies: “Well, just look at us, everyone. See? We. Did. It. ” 👑 👸 🤴

      Reply
    • Veronica says:
      January 9, 2018 at 11:58 am

      Deleted

      Reply
  5. Lainey says:
    January 9, 2018 at 7:55 am

    I doubt they were at anmer this whole time. Why didn’t they go to church the weekend before if they were? This is pretty much the only time they actually go to church- and last year they went at easter as well, with the queen for the first time.
    George is only going back to school today. Many thought charlotte would be going today despite her school starting last week because his didn’t start until today. Lot easier to get away with charlotte missing school than George.

    Reply
  6. Milla says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:01 am

    I like Pippa’s coat and hat. They are sisters, nothing wrong with going to church together.
    There. I was nice and I didn’t bitch about the firm.

    Reply
    • Winteriscoming says:
      January 9, 2018 at 11:50 am

      I have a twin sister and 2 older sisters and if anyone of them happened to be the DoC I would surely attend church with them sometimes and if people thought that made me an attention loving royal wanna be …I’d be content in the knowledge that we had always and would always stand by one another through good and bad. To me that defines a good sister, willing to court criticism rather than change a relationship based on what other people think they know.
      I’m not a Pippa apologist but I am a fully dedicated sister so this criticism seems unjust to me. Now if you want to talk about Pippa Tips…that’s another story but has zilch to do with her relationship with Kate.

      Reply
  7. L84Tea says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I actually really love Kate’s coat. I’m a sucker for tweed though because I think it looks so smart and sturdy.

    As for Pippa, when I saw that star on the side of her hat (or whatever it is), the first thing that came to my mind was, “Mornin’ Constable!”

    Reply
  8. Ollie says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:16 am

    Pippa and husband are just 2 of William und Kate’s guests. You can see a bunch of them walking behind Pippa. I guess they all were there for an early birthday party for Kate.

    It’s nice to see William and Kate with Philip. I don’t think he’ll make it through 2018.
    He looks so sickly and is shrinking. He was such a tall man once.

    Reply
  9. Natalie S says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I give up. I like Kate’s overacting that always makes her look like she’s on something and I like Pippa’s tacky star. Pippa always brings that little bit of extra-ness to everything she does and I look for it now. Go on and wear your star hat to church, Pippa.

    Reply
  10. seesittellsit says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Like this outfit of Kate’s much better than the Christmas one. I hated the ensembles that both Kate and Markle put together for Christmas. The longer coat looks nicer on Kate, and I don’t mind the Russian Princess look hat with this coat, although I thought it looked absurd with short coat with gold buttons. Pippa’s outfit is boring. Well, it is church.

    As for hosting his brother-in-law and fiancée over Christmas and her sister and brother-in-law over New Year’s – what is the big deal about that? Sounds like a perfectly logical arrangement to me.

    Reply
  11. Guest says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Lmao, lord that picture of her makes her look stupid.

    Reply
  12. vava says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:37 am

    I hate those fur hats Kate collects and wears. Just not a very appealing style on her. Not a fan of the coat, either.

    Reply
  13. Jennifer says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Is Pips preg?

    Reply
  14. NOLA says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:16 am

    I have so many questions. Are paparazzi there every Sunday just in case the family strolls to church ?

    Does Philip always walk to church while the Queen is driven over, or did he stroll because W&K were there ?

    Why do they do a church walk in the first place? I thought that was a special tradition thing for Christmas as opposed to a weekly occurrence, no matter the occasion.

    Reply
  15. phaedra says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Holy osteoporosis: Philip comes up to Will’s shoulder! Good on him for walking: I hope I can at that age, if I make it that long!

    Reply
  16. Deedee says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Both Middleton girls have had the navy Carmen Sandiego look going lately, haven’t they?

    Reply
  17. Becks says:
    January 9, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I kind of love Pippa and JM. JM just always looks so happy when he’s with her, like he won some huge prize or something (and maybe, for him, she was/is.) And I feel like Pippa does look happier when she is with him. I know it’s cheesy but I cant help it lol.

    Reply
  18. Anastasia says:
    January 9, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Why do the men never wear hats? It’s cold enough for Kate to wear that big fur monstrosity (AND IS IT REAL FUR???) and gloves, it’s cold enough for everyone to wear long coats, but the men never wear hats.

    Weird.

    And HA! I just realized I had completely forgotten Kate was even pregnant.

    Terribly Moderately Wealthy James seems much more human than Jared Kushner. He always looks so happy, too.

    Reply
  19. homeslice says:
    January 9, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Both sisters look terrible. Compare them both to the refreshing look MM wore and they both look dowdy and tired. Kill those hats Kate!!! and UGH the cuffs…I die.

    Reply
  20. Bianca says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    This is how you wear brown!

    Reply
  21. Eleonor says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Call me crazy but I love Pippa Carmen Sandiego cosplay.

    Reply
  22. HoustonGrl says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Man, it must be nice to have off the first week and half of January.

    Reply
  23. Pandy says:
    January 9, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    TMWJames is better looking than Kushner. No comparisons there. I LOATHE fur so I don’t like that she wears it but I do admire that 60s vibe that her hat gives off.

    Reply

