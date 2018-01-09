Angelina Jolie ignored Jennifer Aniston while Dakota Johnson tried to watch

75th Golden Globe Awards

Angelina Jolie didn’t win anything at the Golden Globes, but I think she probably had a nice time. She got to high-five Frances McDormand and present with Isabelle Huppert. She got to spend time with her son Pax and sit at the same table as Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi. Her film was nominated and she was the only female director nominated for anything. But of course people are still talking about the fact that Angelina and Jennifer Aniston were at the same event, in the same vicinity. Some eagle-eyed viewers even screencapped an image of Jennifer Aniston on stage, and you could clearly see that A) Angelina looked like she was literally eating crackers (cracker-eating bitch!!) and ignoring Aniston and B) Dakota Johnson was trying to look at Angelina to see her reaction to Aniston being on-stage. This photo has everything:

Never have I felt like Dakota Johnson speaks for me as a person until now. That’s exactly what I would do too – “oh there’s Jennifer Aniston on stage let me sneak a peek at Angelina’s expression.”

What else? Us Weekly tried to do a “what happened behind the scenes with Angelina” story only they barely had any details. Apparently, Angelina stopped at one point to fix Pax’s velvet jacket. She and Pax sat together, obviously, at the same table. She “chatted” with Chris Hemsworth and apparently “took several laps around the room to chat with fellow attendees.” An onlooker told Us Weekly, “Pax seemed very protective over his mom.” I think both of the older boys are very protective of Angelina – it was Maddox who apparently got in between Angelina and Brad on the plane in 2016, which started this whole thing.

75th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

75th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

146 Responses to “Angelina Jolie ignored Jennifer Aniston while Dakota Johnson tried to watch”

  1. TheBees says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:26 am

    I’ve got nothing but the giggles… Dakota is a tabloid personified right now… How will she act? What face will she make ? Lol

    Reply
    • & says:
      January 9, 2018 at 10:18 am

      😆 Some of these comments remind me of those couples who get into arguments about random stuff, but always bring up that one thing the other did wrong years ago. Every Angelina and JA thread. This horse is so dead and decomposed y’all are just beating air this point.

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        January 9, 2018 at 11:28 am

        They are the Liz Taylor/Debbie Reynolds of their generation. It will never stop. Younger people don’t care/don’t know, it’s the ones who were teens when it happened who still ride the train. Just guessing…..boring.

      • Carrie1 says:
        January 9, 2018 at 2:16 pm

        I’m not exact on this but Debbie and Liz had more class and smarts between them. They knew he wasn’t a catch. They were friends in time. I think AJ, as much as I respect her, did so much downlow manipulative things, She and Aniston will never compare.

        I think Jen is good and has been for a long time. She knew this was on Brad. It was always his responsibility for this mess.

        ETA: not invested in this war. I like all their works, all of them, across the board.

      • Caroline says:
        January 9, 2018 at 3:08 pm

        Carrie1, just what ‘downlow manipulative’ things did Angelina do? She did nothing! It was Aniston that hired Chelsea Handler to make vicious and racist attacks against Angelina’s children. It was Aniston has made passive-aggressive digs about Angelina for 10 years. It was Aniston who mocked shooting Angelina. Angelina has been silent and classy, never once responding to Aniston’s downlow nasty and manipulative agenda. Darn right they will never compare. Angelina showed class and grace under a nasty woman’s vendetta against her. Aniston is an example of how NOT to handle a breakup. Not to mention the downlow and manipulative things she did to Heidi Bivens.

      • Carrie1 says:
        January 9, 2018 at 4:54 pm

        Caroline, I’ve not invested in this feud so only caught bits while reading other things on each of them over the years. Leaving you to it. It’s such a mess.

      • LetItGo says:
        January 9, 2018 at 6:14 pm

        Really? Debbie and Liz were classier because they had Eddie Fischer and not Brad Pitt?

        Yea that makes sense.

        Oh and Brad is totally “responsible” but Angelina was “downlow and manipulative?” I’ll regret asking this, as you sound vaguely ‘Chelsea Handler-ish,’ but how so?

        By falling in love with a man who was officially and legally separated yet not divorced, after he pursued you and your kid around the globe?

        Is that different than Aniston scooping up Heidi Bivens 14yr long live in partner unbeknownst to her?
        I think it’s vastly different.

        Seems like Brad and Angelina were upfront and honest, and even Aniston’s friends said he didn’t cheat and was “honest with Jen.” Angelina didn’t even know he was separated and wasn’t entertaining the idea (why she was dating Jonny Lee Miller at the time) Brad told her he had split from his wife and was interested at some point post his official split, and they got together.

        Don’t see that as down low or manipulative. Lose the evil witch tabloid narrative written by handler.

      • LetItGo says:
        January 9, 2018 at 6:16 pm

        Amen @caroline +1000

      • Helen Smith says:
        January 9, 2018 at 7:25 pm

        Letitgo

        Brad and Jennifer weren’t separated when he and Angelina fell in love during filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

        Hooking up with a mew partner happens but Brad shouldn’t have gone about things the way he did. When the marriage is over call it quits instead of waiting for the next woman to come along.

        My issue with Angelina was how much she is rumored to be behind the Jennifer hates kids line.

    • Dtab says:
      January 9, 2018 at 10:20 am

      Dakota is doing it much more subtle than I would be….I would be staring with my mouth open. This is my fave pic of Dakota ever

      Reply
    • & says:
      January 9, 2018 at 10:20 am

      Sorry, posted in the wrong spot. Fairly new to commenting

      Reply
    • Paris says:
      January 9, 2018 at 1:31 pm

      It was funny! :)
      Dakota – “I need to see her reaction. It’s going to be … interesting?”
      Chris – “What? Jen?”
      Angelina – “Who? I don’t know her!”

      Reply
  2. Tanesha86 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:26 am

    More than 10 years later and we still can’t let it go 😂. Even though these two are like polar opposites I almost wish they’d become friends

    Reply
    • VirgiliaCoriolanus says:
      January 9, 2018 at 8:32 am

      Given that Jennifer almost exclusively condemned Angelina in all of her public interviews regarding Brad/Angelina’s relationship, I can’t imagine why anyone thinks they would want to be friends.

      Reply
      • Dee says:
        January 9, 2018 at 10:30 am

        I don’t see why Jennifer condemning Angelina is wrong. Yes, she should blame Brad but Angelina 100% knew that he was married and should have had some morals laying around somewhere to be like ‘hmm no better not’. She bares some responsibility as well. It’s not that hard to stay away from married men. It’s also not the first marriage she broke up, so.

      • Shuki says:
        January 9, 2018 at 10:53 am

        Brad Aniston Angelina,each two of three will never be friends,and I think they even don’t want have meetings with the other,lol
        So everyone should move on

      • Otaku Fairy says:
        January 9, 2018 at 11:35 am

        @Dee: That’s only true if the story about Brad and Jen having already been separated is false.

      • Jenny says:
        January 9, 2018 at 12:54 pm

        Otaku Fairy: Angelina herself sort of confirmed Brad lied about that when she said that they fell in love on Mr and Mrs Smith. Even if they didn’t consummate their relationship during filming (which I find hard to believe) Brad was emotionally unfaithful if he fell in love with another woman during the making of that movie. And Angelina def knew he was married and you could argue for the sake of the universal sisterhood of women should have stayed away from her co-star both physically and emotionally. Also, not the first time for Angelina to have an affair with a man already in a committed relationship (just ask Laura Dern). If you have a developed sense of personal morals it’s not that hard to stay away from married men/men in a committed relationship even if they pursue you vigorously. I know, I’m considered “beautiful” and attractive and have often had even married men come on to me but I’ve never ever gotten involved with any of them, no matter how tempted I was (and believe me I was tempted a couple of times) because I try to always live by the Golden Rule. So while it wasn’t Angelina’s responsibility to not cheat on Aniston or Dern since she wasn’t married to either of them, she certainly did a morally reprehensible thing when she entered relationships with Pitt/BBT.

      • Milla says:
        January 9, 2018 at 1:11 pm

        They should not be friends. They could pretend, pr gold, but they are smart and above that crap.

        Both women managed to make their own careers, but let’s talk about drunk and high Brad… They are famous cos of him, right? Nope?

      • magnoliarose says:
        January 9, 2018 at 1:19 pm

        Brad and Anniston weren’t separated, and the AJ and BP had a hot affair that turned into a relationship.
        That is true.
        What is also true is that the relationship with Anniston and Brad had a lot of problems and was on fumes if not vapors.
        There is no real villain here. There were just good/bad timing issues and messy people doing messy things. There is no saint or angel either.
        Just three people in a complicated situation that wasn’t handled as subtly as it could have been and then tabloid lies, smears and manic overselling.
        I think the reason it keeps being dragged out is that it is messy and their fans don’t want to admit all three people had some hand in the making and selling of the triangle.
        What I disliked about Anniston was her heavy-handed PR victimhood routine to build a career. I disliked the Brange fans denying they had done some wrong.
        A person doesn’t even have to have inside knowledge to see that, but their fans are determined to scapegoat someone even though there are three people involved.

      • STICKS says:
        January 9, 2018 at 2:01 pm

        Did she almost exclusively blame Angie? I haven’t read enough but the only comment she made that remains in my mind is when she said Brad was missing a sensitivity chip.

      • Carrie1 says:
        January 9, 2018 at 2:20 pm

        @Jenny +1 that’s why it’s always hard for me to get close to anyone in this mess. It’s a terrible thing to do to anyone.

        @Sticks ditto. I didn’t read as much because it was all just painful and sad. Could’ve missed if there was more. It’s so long now, ugh 😑

      • LetItGo says:
        January 9, 2018 at 2:41 pm

        @Dee

        I don’t know if you’re young, or just weren’t paying attention 13 years ago, so you may not be aware of the timeline and all the interviews from the three parties saying no one cheated.

        All three parties say no cheating occurred. All. 3. So no one else’s opinion should carry weight.
        Even if you think Brad and Angelina are demon spawned liars, you have Christ-like Jennifer herself, who I suspect you like the best, saying same.

        Plus, Aniston’s best friends said they didn’t believe Brad cheated, in Aniston’s VF tell all.

        Brad officially separated from Aniston, complete with a mutual press release statement from both of them, in Jan of 2005, and people said they were unofficially separated as early as Nov 2004.

        Angelina has said early on while filming MAMS, she assumed Brad was one of the few people on set who was in a happy marriage.

        MAMS filmed off and on for almost a year (so the principals could stop and complete other films/do promotions- Brad the Oceans 12 movie and promo of Troy, Angelina, Oliver Stone’s Alexander and Shark’s tale) they started in the fall of 2004 filming and did shoots and reshoots went all the way up to a few weeks before the film premiered in June 2005. Angelina and Brad supposedly got together spring of 2005, some say March, some say April or May.

        Either way, do the math – if you believe them and I do. That’s anywhere from 2 mos to 4-5 mos after Brad and Jennifer officiallly released a statement to press saying they were officially and legally dunzo.

        It’s crazy for certain women to be outraged over something Aniston herself (and her pals) claim didn’t happen.

      • Caroline says:
        January 9, 2018 at 3:10 pm

        Dee, Angelina did nothing wrong. Brad told Aniston he had feelings for Jolie. He left Aniston, then persued Angelina. As he said, he pursued her. Not the other way around. There was no affair. Angelina did nothing wrong. Aniston has no grounds to attack Angelina, considering Aniston herself is the one who has the history of breaking up marriages and relationships. Angelina doesn’t.

        BTW, for those who talk about Dern, it was proven she had broken up with BBT LONG before Angelina even got with BBT. Even Dern’s father and her publicist exposed Dern as lying. So Angelina was exonerated there, too.

      • LetItGo says:
        January 9, 2018 at 5:17 pm

        @jenny

        Please see my previous post. I can do this all day.

        Mams started shooting in Fall of 2004, and wrapped in spring 2005. It was an off and on again shoot as the principals had to finish shooting other films and start promotions of other films.

        Pitt split with Aniston in the fall of 2004 (Nov-ish she was spotted sans ring) and they officially separated via a mutual press release in Jan of 2005.
        Brad and Angelina got together in the spring of 2005.

        Yes they were still filming and filmed reshoots (end scene in therapists office) almost close to the premiere date- literally the week or two before.

        So Brad was still filming months after he had officially separated from Aniston. I don’t find it hard to believe they didn’t cheat before Brad separated because at their core I think they’re honest people,especially Angelina. Angelina says she assumed Brad was happily married until she found out months later via him, that he wasn’t even with his wife and was staying with the producer of the film.

        Brad says Angelina wasn’t the cause of his marriage with Aniston ending- and anyone who followed him knew they had separations and that Brad was having to answer for his comments about their marriage (it’s a grand experiment and we might not last) way before he even met Angelina.

        As for your ‘well there’s emotional cheating’ back pedaling– come on now, that’s some bs. Either you commit infidelities or you do not. Angelina is not responsible for Brad crushing.

        Finally we went through the Laura Dern stuff yesterday- Billy said they were dunzo. As did Bruce Dern and Laura herself did much later. Since Laura went on to literally cheat for realz with married with children musician Ben Harper whose wife was expecting at the time (Laura got knocked up at the same time, how cute) i have no idea why you’d believe anything she said since you come off as highly judgemental of cheaters.

        Laura actually is a real one..who did an actual real “morally reprehensible” thing, unlike Angelina.

    • Alexandria says:
      January 9, 2018 at 8:32 am

      I can’t take it! Dakota is all of us! Hahhahaha

      Reply
      • Winteriscoming says:
        January 9, 2018 at 11:38 am

        It was exactly what most of us would do… celebrities are just like us! I thought it was hilarious! You know this bunch of gossips here would be grabbing a wine glass and channeling their inner Sherlock Holmes as both ladies were scrutinized for reactions!
        Angie’s “isn’t this cutlery/cracker/phone/linen table cloth” suddenly so hypnotizing reaction wasn’t so well played as when she had Brad next to her and managed to watch Jen and Jack Black present a few years back.
        And Jen…I agree with the poster below who said she probably had a smidgen of “not so fun being the divorcee with all eyes cataloging your every movement” thought. In contrast to Jolie her reaction seemed better played this time around…no flubbed lines.
        Probably easier to be relaxed when you know the other woman is the one whose reaction is of primary interest. Thus each lady made a better showing when the attention was more focused elsewhere.

    • V4Real says:
      January 9, 2018 at 8:32 am

      It’s been more than 10 years but it doesn’t mean that Jen didn’t get a little bit of satisfaction knowing that the man who divorced her to be with another woman, also divorced that woman. What goes around comes around.

      Reply
    • Shuki says:
      January 9, 2018 at 10:50 am

      I think general public already let it go
      Especially the young generation,this is just too old
      The view ratings still declined

      Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Pax is such a dashing young man! But honestly, what does everyone expect them to do? Engage on a hair-pulling catfight in front of the whole room?

    Reply
    • Shannon says:
      January 9, 2018 at 8:32 am

      Right? I mean, did they expect Angelina to flip her off or stick out her tongue? LOL Now that’d I’d pay attention to. They’re in the same industry and roughly the same level, so inevitably they’re going to be at the same events sometimes. I thought that had already happened before anyway (them attending the same event)

      Reply
  4. Wal says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Come on, can we let these two women be. Why are they always being pitted against each other?
    I don’t see Angelina ignoring Jennifer in this picture. Or Dakota staring at Angelina.
    In actuality it’s Armies hammers wife staring at something in the distance.

    Reply
  5. Juls says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:29 am

    LoL everybody has weird looks on their faces. The lady closest to the stage looks like she just smelled a fart. Chris Hemsworth looks like he just saw a ghost.

    Reply
  6. Adorable says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:30 am

    This is so stupid!Jf you actually see the video,Dakota is not even looking at Angelina,& angelina looked like she quickly sneaked in a sweet/chocolate & clapped.Said it yesterday & I’ll say it again,both women are probably over “The triangle”,but Aniston most definitely doesn’t mind it.

    Reply
  7. Zapp Brannigan says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:31 am

    “it was Maddox who apparently got in between Angelina and Brad on the plane in 2015, which started this whole thing. ” Nope, let’s not blame the minor child but the fighting adults please.

    As for AJ and JA I would think they have both moved on by now but funny pic anyway.

    Reply
  8. boredblond says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:31 am

    I honestly don’t know why this jen vs ang stuff goes on..looks to me like two accomplished women who are doing what they want to do..how many years are others going to gleefully hope for a stereotypical catfight?

    Reply
    • Alexandria says:
      January 9, 2018 at 8:37 am

      God knows. I’m an Angie stan and I try very hard not to bring up Jennifer.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      January 9, 2018 at 9:48 am

      It is pretty nuts this is STILL going on. Let it go…

      Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      January 9, 2018 at 11:47 am

      “I honestly don’t know why this jen vs ang stuff goes on.” It all goes back to objectification. Just imagine how different the reaction would be if the genders in this triangle were reversed. An attractive male humanitarian celebrity would not still be getting shamed by members of his own sex 12, 13, or 14 years later for being the guy a female celebrity left her celebrity husband for (quietly separated or not). And people wouldn’t still be trying to stir up drama between celeb hubby#1 and celeb hubby #2 after this much time has passed and people have moved on to new relationships.

      Reply
    • Kelly says:
      January 9, 2018 at 7:35 pm

      I bet Heidi Bivens is really tired of being dragged into it. If it was someone other than the man who moved on to Anniston, few who be bemoaning Heidi’s pain. Same with BBT. If he’d left Laura Dern for someone other than Angie, there were be more generalized sympathy for her. And I noticed a lot of trashing of Oprah yesterday, because someone dared to call her a humanitarian. It’s creepy.

      Reply
  9. IlsaLund says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Let me preface my comments by saying I am no Jolie or Aniston Stan. I wish grown folks would honestly just let this nonsense die. I recognize it’s great for gossip but jeez, it really needs to just end pitting these two women against each other over some lame ass dude who isn’t worth it.

    Looking at that photo there appear to be other people “ignoring” and not paying attention to Jennifer Aniston. No one called them out. That photo (and all the internet comments about it) seem like much ado about nothing. It’s like folks are trying to make something up to keep this nonsense alive. I read the original poster’s comments and the person definitely didn’t like Jolie cause their comments were spiteful. And it’s as if the original poster intentionally placed themselves backstage to monitor and watch Jolie’s reaction to Aniston. How come no picture of Aniston in the audience reacting to Jolie on the stage.

    This is just total nonsense. Smdh.

    Reply
  10. xena says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:36 am

    The first time I started to feel sorry for both women was at the Oscars, when Jennifer presented and the camera was non stop on Brad and Angelina …. Both women are trying what is possible not to feed the narrative when they are in a professional setting together … I think both would appreciate o be let off this hook. If they would be allowed to relax a little bit more in this particular situations maybe both of them would appear less awkward?

    Reply
    • Carrie1 says:
      January 9, 2018 at 2:25 pm

      Yeah good point. It takes other people to stir the pot. Gossip. As we are on a gossip site guess it fits. This stuff can hurt a lot.

      Reply
    • LetItGo says:
      January 9, 2018 at 6:34 pm

      I disagree and am astounded by the statement that ‘both women are trying not to feed the narrative.’

      That’s a lie.

      Once again, Angelina is nominated for two films. Is the only woman director in the room who has a film nominated and the only person with a film she directed and produced (two) up for awards.

      Aniston is presenting.

      Someone tell me what the reaction to Angelina would be, if the situation was reversed and this hypothetical occurred: Let’s say Jennifer had come out against Weinstein, then had two films nominated in one year, and let’s say Angelina was the one who saw fit to bring the tabloid nonsense to bear on Jennifer’s ceremony…

      …all of the anti Angie people would be tying her to a stake and lighting it. Beating her up for showing up and trying to take away Jennifer’s spotlight.

      It would be a nonstop drag and you know it.

      Aniston gets more sympathy and more passes than anyone in Hollywood and all because people still want to identify with and lift her up over the beautiful girl.

      Reply
  11. tracking says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Sigh.

    Reply
  12. Adorable says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:38 am

    For some strange reason(Obviously speculating)I’ve always felt Brad & Pax aren’t that close,so I think the arguement probably involved him,instead of Maddox & we did see both Pax & Brad(separately)entering they’re therapist office.

    Reply
    • Suzy says:
      January 9, 2018 at 10:45 am

      That’s not important
      They divorced
      I don’t think Brad sees the kids very often,he seems ok with that
      Jolie Stan should let brad go,move on

      Reply
      • VirgiliaCoriolanus says:
        January 9, 2018 at 10:54 am

        If you followed it, you would know that they actually are not divorced yet. They have not filed any paperwork regarding their divorce or custody issues since January 2017 when they went private.

        From the emails in the fall of 2016 and Brad’s GQ interview/Angelina’s VF interview, I’m guessing that all of them are in therapy (individual, coparenting, and family), as well as Brad in some sort of a recovery program and are trying to get to a certain point in their therapy before anything is finalized. If you google, most family type counseling in this kind of a situation says that it takes about an average of two years. After that time period is up, then I think their divorce will be finalized. Neither of them seem to be in a hurry though.

      • Shuki says:
        January 9, 2018 at 11:23 am

        I don’t know much about Angelina
        I’m a Brad Stan.Brad never look back,especially it’s a nasty divorce
        And their relationship is in trouble for a long time,they should split instead of marry in 2014,both will be happy
        I can tell you still hope for a reconciliation that will never happen

      • VirgiliaCoriolanus says:
        January 9, 2018 at 12:10 pm

        I say neither of them are in a hurry because a) the most likely delay is therapy and child custody (as in they could have bifurcated their divorce and settled custody later), and b) the fact that when Angelina filed for divorce, she had her lawyer send a letter/email stating that Brad did not have to respond to the divorce petition within the 30 or 60 days that you have to respond (otherwise if you do not respond, then the divorce automatically goes forward)…….obviously Brad *did* respond…..but it seems like working through their issues as an actual family is more important over finalizing their divorce within a specific timeline.

      • Mildred Pierce says:
        January 9, 2018 at 1:03 pm

        Where did Brad say he doesn’t look back when it comes to relationship? Not talking of a really reconciliation here but, I keep seeing this quote here and I’ve been wondering when he said it.

      • magnoliarose says:
        January 9, 2018 at 1:49 pm

        @Mildred Pierce
        It is his pattern. He is not a look back type and has always moved on, and it is always final. This is no different.
        He has stated he does not want to reconcile and he is ready for the divorce.
        He does see the kids for the thousandth time, but it is not publicized. They do live lives when cameras aren’t around.
        Brange is done. Neither is interested anymore.

      • Mildred Pierce says:
        January 9, 2018 at 5:54 pm

        You didn’t answer my question. Where did Brad say he doesn’t look back when it comes to relationships. You say it’s his pattern as if you know him personally. How many people go back to their exes anyway so please stop acting as if he’s special.
        Plus I see noone wishing for a reconciliation here.

      • magnoliarose says:
        January 9, 2018 at 7:39 pm

        You don’t really expect someone to go hunting through the internet. You accuse me of acting as I know him when you are acting like you them. No one knows here who anyone knows.
        If it is that important to you, then you can look it up. It isn’t to me.

  13. Fa says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Here the video telling different story. It was a split second Angelina picking up something from her plate but still was looking at the stage.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/goldenglobes/status/950180369042567168/video/1

    Reply
  14. roses says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Thank you. Plus as others up thread have said there is GG video footage of Burnett and Aniston during their time on stage and Jolie is looking at them then looks down for second and then resumes looking at the ladies. Twitter does the most sometimes and the media needs to move on like these women have.

    Reply
  15. Maya says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Rolling eyes – there were other people in the audience who looked absolutely bored but that is not being mentioned.

    The triangle benefitted Jennifer the most so she must be a bit sad it’s not there anymore.

    Plus CAA is exploding so waiting to see how that is going to effect Jennifer’s PR games. She won’t have her dear friend Huvane anymore to threaten the media to be nice towards her or block them when they dared to write the truth about her.

    Reply
  16. Talie says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:42 am

    If it is true that these two still have to avoid each other, that’s just stupid. It’s been soooo long. I can’t imagine either one cares anymore.

    Reply
  17. Alexandria says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Any bets on how many comments this post would have? I’ll start, 350.

    Reply
  18. Mary says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:46 am

    When you look down because you know you are in the wrong

    Reply
  19. Jana says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Team Jen

    Reply
  20. SM says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:50 am

    I like watchig audiniences when the came os on the room. What I saw a few times was Angelina chatting away with Taika (as everyone should) so I am quote over people making something dramatic out of anything and portraing Angelina as some stuck up ice queen or misserable murder ploting bitch. I think Angelina has much more on her mind that some decade long media generaded tringle. And I say that npt because I am AJ fan or something. I just think this triangle things is beyond ridiculious. What I want to know what was the reason for that surprise on Chis Hemsworth’s face? Pricless. Did he just in that moment aquired a superpower to see people with no cloths on?

    Reply
  21. Lola says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Jolie ignored Aniston because she feels embarrassed

    Reply
    • minx says:
      January 9, 2018 at 9:09 am

      Embarrassed about what?

      Reply
    • I'mScaredAsHell says:
      January 9, 2018 at 9:14 am

      Don’t feed the trolls

      Reply
    • Enny says:
      January 9, 2018 at 9:28 am

      I think that’s part of it. Not because she has reason to be embarrassed, but because she knew at this moment she would become an unwilling curiosity for others – this picture and the overanalysis of it is just proof of that. And she was a little self-conscious! OMG! What this picture reveals is (gasp) Angelina is a real person! She feels nervous at times – just like us!

      Reply
    • Carmen says:
      January 9, 2018 at 11:54 am

      Or maybe she thinks there are people more worth her notice?

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      January 9, 2018 at 12:39 pm

      Anniston has spent 12 years slamming her, smearing her and spreading ignorant rumours about her. Anniston has backed her horribly racist friends calling B&A’s children the most foul names. Who would support someone that would do or allow that to happen to small children? Anniston spent 12! years on a very, very publicized pity tour. And then there’s the oh-so-famous I wanted to give Brad children…..remember the I did, I do, I will line, that was spread from magazine to magazine around the world? She used and abused Brangelina for publicity for years.
      Maybe Angelina didn’t look at her because she wasn’t sure she could control the anger she feels towards poor sweet innocent Jen. Or maybe Angie doesn’t feel any anger towards her at all, but she’s still the woman that allowed their innocent children to be so viciously smeared. Really don’t think embarrassment is what she feels towards Jen. Would you?

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        January 9, 2018 at 1:54 pm

        Three people involved. She may have had more PR “poor me” shenanigans, but AJ did her share of PR maneuvers as did BP.
        They are people, not martyrs.
        Of course, they don’t like each other. But my guess is AJ was just sort of so what about it. She has seen her in social situations numerous times.
        Dakota has her own reasons for checking it out.

  22. FishBeard says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:55 am

    It doesn’t seem to me that Dakota was looking, and she’s being dragged into this mess for doing nothing. All three women behaved like mature adults.

    Reply
  23. Patty says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Jolie has No Shame

    Reply
  24. Lilith says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:09 am

    I wish I could high five Frances McDormand. Just love her.

    Reply
  25. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Dakota is simply looking left. There might be some peripheral advantage but nah lol.

    Reply
  26. M.A.F. says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:29 am

    I kept secretly hoping they would present together and just squash all the bs that has been surrounding them.

    Reply
  27. Veronica says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:38 am

    I think she was probably just hungry and the camera caught her in the split second she was munching on something, lol. It’s been ten years. Awkward, yes. Vicious? Nah.

    I was pretty protective of my mom after her divorce. She was the one who sucked up most of the losses from the marriage since she’d given up her profession to raise kids before my father decided to end it. If there were more serious problems going on with Pitt, I can see why the older boys feel the need to take care of her somewhat. Single-parenthood changes the dynamic between parent and child considerably.

    Reply
  28. Falum says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Just want to remind everyone that Brad Pitt was the one who left his marriage for Angelina. Nobody forced him. Sick of Jen and Angie still having to bear this melodrama while nobody puts the blame on him for dishonoring his marriage vows (even if it was going to end sooner rather than later)

    Reply
  29. Tallia says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Why is this still a thing? Ugh.

    On another note, I finally saw First They Killed My Father. I was very surprised at the historical inaccuracies, especially the lack of mention of King Sihanouk’s role with the KR. I did appreciate the perspective of the movie being from the child. However, I thought despite, the pretty cinematography, there was little depth to the story (while the book itself was amazing) and the child actor (specifically the lead) seemed removed and involved. (I cringe when I think of what these children went through during auditions.) Maybe I was thinking the movie would be along the lines of The Killing Fields with it’s impact. Just my two cents.

    Reply
  30. Anare says:
    January 9, 2018 at 10:31 am

    All the folks in that pic are staring at JA’s face trying to figure out why she couldn’t talk and seemed so spazzy except for Dakota who is glancing sideways to see if she is the only one thinking WTF?

    Reply
  31. MellyMel says:
    January 9, 2018 at 10:49 am

    And like clockwork, the trolls are out!!

    Reply
  32. LittlefishMom says:
    January 9, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Pax is very handsome. Loved his tux. How old is he now? My gosh I feel like she JUST adopted him. Time flies.

    Reply
  33. robyn says:
    January 9, 2018 at 11:27 am

    My god isn’t it time to let this go? None of these people want to be involved in this tired old tale and money-making scheme for the celebrity magazines. It’s fiddling with meaninglessness while Rome burns. For heaven’s sake Trump is at the helm and the ship is sinking. The world needs to be uplifted. It could use your help and mine … not our fruitless imaginings.

    Reply
  34. Savasana Lotus says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Brad and Jennifer were married in summer of 2000. She was his rebound from Paltrow. I remember we were at the beach over Pt. Dume and we went to Neptunes net to eat. It was a huge mess in traffic on PCH and we drove right past the wedding. In January 2004 he filmed Mr. and Mrs. Smith and fell in love with Angelina Jolie. This means they had a 3.5 year marriage. It took another year to separate, but he was already gone. In his marriage to Jolie, they separated 3 years in, and a couple more times. They were separated not long before their marriage which was a Hail Mary. Considering the fact that 5 kids and a mastectomy and hysterectomy took place in the 10 years they were together, not counting the year after they met while pining for each other, I would say Jolie’s marriage to Pitt was ‘THE marriage’ regardless of how they got together. BUT, AJ IS being rude by ignoring Aniston while she’s on stage in this picture. Carol Burnett too. Who knows, maybe before and after the pic she was looking intently into Aniston eyes…but I doubt it.

    Reply
  35. Keeks says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    I think everybody should just realize this: it’s still a thing when somebody back stage took this photo to get this reaction and/or a keep the narrative. Just enjoy the talk about it and stop taking things so seriously. You don’t even know either one of these women, sometimes it’s all in fun. Married – jeese!

    Reply
  36. roses says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    OT and on a lighter note Drake finally got his moment to meet up with Jolie at the Netflix after-party LOL!
    https://mobile.twitter.com/DrakeDrizzy_Br/status/950728048978087937

    Reply
  37. Jag says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    How does one plan that out? Leave a certain number of crackers on one’s plate so that when their nemesis of 10 years in the tabloids presents, they may be eaten innocently with judicious focus so as to not get crumbs on one’s dress, while at the same time allowing for perfect attention to be on the crackers and not the presenter? I must practice this!

    Reply
  38. Jaded says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    All I have to say is Pax is growing into a handsome young man.

    Reply
  39. Nene's Wig says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    The plane incident was 2016, not 2015.

    Reply
  40. Pppx says:
    January 9, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    For the record, the plane situation happened in 2016, not 2015 like the post states. I had to check because it freaked me out for a second – time flies fast, but not that fast luckily, lol.

    Reply
  41. Luci Lu says:
    January 9, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    Brad and Angelina broke Jennifer’s heart, but for some reason we, as a society, love to blame the female as the “evil temptress”, who “stole” him away from his loving wife. And although Jennifer may be deriving a bit of pleasure in the ultimate failure and demise of Brad and Angelina’s betrayal, she will never, ever really forgive, or forget being treated like her feelings didn’t matter, and being tossed aside, like yesterday’s trash. Truth.

    Reply
    • Caroline says:
      January 9, 2018 at 3:25 pm

      Lol if you read interviews, it is Aniston that betrayed Brad and broke his heart. Aniston was not betrayed or tossed aside like she wants you to think she was. Aniston lied to Pitt about a family, had an affair with Matt LeBlanc while still married to him, then had the gaul to fan the flames of making Brad out to look like the bad guy, despite him being the victim. Aniston got the most good out of all of this, Brad suffered. Aniston is a master manipulator and cruel.

      Reply
  42. Abby says:
    January 9, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Bahahahah I love this.

    Reply
  43. Katherine says:
    January 9, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    I don’t know, I like Dakota, she’s chill

    Reply
  44. L84Tea says:
    January 9, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    I don’t think Dakota is even looking at AJ. She looks like she’s sitting too far in front of her to be looking straight at her. I think she’s looking at someone or something further away.

    Meanwhile, AJ looks like she’s eating melba toast.

    Reply
  45. Layla Love says:
    January 9, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Third time will be the charm for Brad

    Reply

