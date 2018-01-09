Angelina Jolie ignored Jennifer Aniston while Dakota Johnson tried to watch

Angelina Jolie didn’t win anything at the Golden Globes, but I think she probably had a nice time. She got to high-five Frances McDormand and present with Isabelle Huppert. She got to spend time with her son Pax and sit at the same table as Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi. Her film was nominated and she was the only female director nominated for anything. But of course people are still talking about the fact that Angelina and Jennifer Aniston were at the same event, in the same vicinity. Some eagle-eyed viewers even screencapped an image of Jennifer Aniston on stage, and you could clearly see that A) Angelina looked like she was literally eating crackers (cracker-eating bitch!!) and ignoring Aniston and B) Dakota Johnson was trying to look at Angelina to see her reaction to Aniston being on-stage. This photo has everything:
This picture of Dakota Johnson sneaking a glance at Angelina Jolie while Jennifer Aniston presents needs to be put in the Met. pic.twitter.com/e9wnSb5H8S
— mary arndt (@MaryPerson) January 8, 2018
Never have I felt like Dakota Johnson speaks for me as a person until now. That’s exactly what I would do too – “oh there’s Jennifer Aniston on stage let me sneak a peek at Angelina’s expression.”
What else? Us Weekly tried to do a “what happened behind the scenes with Angelina” story only they barely had any details. Apparently, Angelina stopped at one point to fix Pax’s velvet jacket. She and Pax sat together, obviously, at the same table. She “chatted” with Chris Hemsworth and apparently “took several laps around the room to chat with fellow attendees.” An onlooker told Us Weekly, “Pax seemed very protective over his mom.” I think both of the older boys are very protective of Angelina – it was Maddox who apparently got in between Angelina and Brad on the plane in 2016, which started this whole thing.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’ve got nothing but the giggles… Dakota is a tabloid personified right now… How will she act? What face will she make ? Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😆 Some of these comments remind me of those couples who get into arguments about random stuff, but always bring up that one thing the other did wrong years ago. Every Angelina and JA thread. This horse is so dead and decomposed y’all are just beating air this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are the Liz Taylor/Debbie Reynolds of their generation. It will never stop. Younger people don’t care/don’t know, it’s the ones who were teens when it happened who still ride the train. Just guessing…..boring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not exact on this but Debbie and Liz had more class and smarts between them. They knew he wasn’t a catch. They were friends in time. I think AJ, as much as I respect her, did so much downlow manipulative things, She and Aniston will never compare.
I think Jen is good and has been for a long time. She knew this was on Brad. It was always his responsibility for this mess.
ETA: not invested in this war. I like all their works, all of them, across the board.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Carrie1, just what ‘downlow manipulative’ things did Angelina do? She did nothing! It was Aniston that hired Chelsea Handler to make vicious and racist attacks against Angelina’s children. It was Aniston has made passive-aggressive digs about Angelina for 10 years. It was Aniston who mocked shooting Angelina. Angelina has been silent and classy, never once responding to Aniston’s downlow nasty and manipulative agenda. Darn right they will never compare. Angelina showed class and grace under a nasty woman’s vendetta against her. Aniston is an example of how NOT to handle a breakup. Not to mention the downlow and manipulative things she did to Heidi Bivens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Caroline, I’ve not invested in this feud so only caught bits while reading other things on each of them over the years. Leaving you to it. It’s such a mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? Debbie and Liz were classier because they had Eddie Fischer and not Brad Pitt?
Yea that makes sense.
Oh and Brad is totally “responsible” but Angelina was “downlow and manipulative?” I’ll regret asking this, as you sound vaguely ‘Chelsea Handler-ish,’ but how so?
By falling in love with a man who was officially and legally separated yet not divorced, after he pursued you and your kid around the globe?
Is that different than Aniston scooping up Heidi Bivens 14yr long live in partner unbeknownst to her?
I think it’s vastly different.
Seems like Brad and Angelina were upfront and honest, and even Aniston’s friends said he didn’t cheat and was “honest with Jen.” Angelina didn’t even know he was separated and wasn’t entertaining the idea (why she was dating Jonny Lee Miller at the time) Brad told her he had split from his wife and was interested at some point post his official split, and they got together.
Don’t see that as down low or manipulative. Lose the evil witch tabloid narrative written by handler.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen @caroline +1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Letitgo
Brad and Jennifer weren’t separated when he and Angelina fell in love during filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
Hooking up with a mew partner happens but Brad shouldn’t have gone about things the way he did. When the marriage is over call it quits instead of waiting for the next woman to come along.
My issue with Angelina was how much she is rumored to be behind the Jennifer hates kids line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dakota is doing it much more subtle than I would be….I would be staring with my mouth open. This is my fave pic of Dakota ever
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, posted in the wrong spot. Fairly new to commenting
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was funny!
Dakota – “I need to see her reaction. It’s going to be … interesting?”
Chris – “What? Jen?”
Angelina – “Who? I don’t know her!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More than 10 years later and we still can’t let it go 😂. Even though these two are like polar opposites I almost wish they’d become friends
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given that Jennifer almost exclusively condemned Angelina in all of her public interviews regarding Brad/Angelina’s relationship, I can’t imagine why anyone thinks they would want to be friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see why Jennifer condemning Angelina is wrong. Yes, she should blame Brad but Angelina 100% knew that he was married and should have had some morals laying around somewhere to be like ‘hmm no better not’. She bares some responsibility as well. It’s not that hard to stay away from married men. It’s also not the first marriage she broke up, so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad Aniston Angelina,each two of three will never be friends,and I think they even don’t want have meetings with the other,lol
So everyone should move on
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Dee: That’s only true if the story about Brad and Jen having already been separated is false.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Otaku Fairy: Angelina herself sort of confirmed Brad lied about that when she said that they fell in love on Mr and Mrs Smith. Even if they didn’t consummate their relationship during filming (which I find hard to believe) Brad was emotionally unfaithful if he fell in love with another woman during the making of that movie. And Angelina def knew he was married and you could argue for the sake of the universal sisterhood of women should have stayed away from her co-star both physically and emotionally. Also, not the first time for Angelina to have an affair with a man already in a committed relationship (just ask Laura Dern). If you have a developed sense of personal morals it’s not that hard to stay away from married men/men in a committed relationship even if they pursue you vigorously. I know, I’m considered “beautiful” and attractive and have often had even married men come on to me but I’ve never ever gotten involved with any of them, no matter how tempted I was (and believe me I was tempted a couple of times) because I try to always live by the Golden Rule. So while it wasn’t Angelina’s responsibility to not cheat on Aniston or Dern since she wasn’t married to either of them, she certainly did a morally reprehensible thing when she entered relationships with Pitt/BBT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They should not be friends. They could pretend, pr gold, but they are smart and above that crap.
Both women managed to make their own careers, but let’s talk about drunk and high Brad… They are famous cos of him, right? Nope?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad and Anniston weren’t separated, and the AJ and BP had a hot affair that turned into a relationship.
That is true.
What is also true is that the relationship with Anniston and Brad had a lot of problems and was on fumes if not vapors.
There is no real villain here. There were just good/bad timing issues and messy people doing messy things. There is no saint or angel either.
Just three people in a complicated situation that wasn’t handled as subtly as it could have been and then tabloid lies, smears and manic overselling.
I think the reason it keeps being dragged out is that it is messy and their fans don’t want to admit all three people had some hand in the making and selling of the triangle.
What I disliked about Anniston was her heavy-handed PR victimhood routine to build a career. I disliked the Brange fans denying they had done some wrong.
A person doesn’t even have to have inside knowledge to see that, but their fans are determined to scapegoat someone even though there are three people involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did she almost exclusively blame Angie? I haven’t read enough but the only comment she made that remains in my mind is when she said Brad was missing a sensitivity chip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jenny +1 that’s why it’s always hard for me to get close to anyone in this mess. It’s a terrible thing to do to anyone.
@Sticks ditto. I didn’t read as much because it was all just painful and sad. Could’ve missed if there was more. It’s so long now, ugh 😑
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Dee
I don’t know if you’re young, or just weren’t paying attention 13 years ago, so you may not be aware of the timeline and all the interviews from the three parties saying no one cheated.
All three parties say no cheating occurred. All. 3. So no one else’s opinion should carry weight.
Even if you think Brad and Angelina are demon spawned liars, you have Christ-like Jennifer herself, who I suspect you like the best, saying same.
Plus, Aniston’s best friends said they didn’t believe Brad cheated, in Aniston’s VF tell all.
Brad officially separated from Aniston, complete with a mutual press release statement from both of them, in Jan of 2005, and people said they were unofficially separated as early as Nov 2004.
Angelina has said early on while filming MAMS, she assumed Brad was one of the few people on set who was in a happy marriage.
MAMS filmed off and on for almost a year (so the principals could stop and complete other films/do promotions- Brad the Oceans 12 movie and promo of Troy, Angelina, Oliver Stone’s Alexander and Shark’s tale) they started in the fall of 2004 filming and did shoots and reshoots went all the way up to a few weeks before the film premiered in June 2005. Angelina and Brad supposedly got together spring of 2005, some say March, some say April or May.
Either way, do the math – if you believe them and I do. That’s anywhere from 2 mos to 4-5 mos after Brad and Jennifer officiallly released a statement to press saying they were officially and legally dunzo.
It’s crazy for certain women to be outraged over something Aniston herself (and her pals) claim didn’t happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dee, Angelina did nothing wrong. Brad told Aniston he had feelings for Jolie. He left Aniston, then persued Angelina. As he said, he pursued her. Not the other way around. There was no affair. Angelina did nothing wrong. Aniston has no grounds to attack Angelina, considering Aniston herself is the one who has the history of breaking up marriages and relationships. Angelina doesn’t.
BTW, for those who talk about Dern, it was proven she had broken up with BBT LONG before Angelina even got with BBT. Even Dern’s father and her publicist exposed Dern as lying. So Angelina was exonerated there, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jenny
Please see my previous post. I can do this all day.
Mams started shooting in Fall of 2004, and wrapped in spring 2005. It was an off and on again shoot as the principals had to finish shooting other films and start promotions of other films.
Pitt split with Aniston in the fall of 2004 (Nov-ish she was spotted sans ring) and they officially separated via a mutual press release in Jan of 2005.
Brad and Angelina got together in the spring of 2005.
Yes they were still filming and filmed reshoots (end scene in therapists office) almost close to the premiere date- literally the week or two before.
So Brad was still filming months after he had officially separated from Aniston. I don’t find it hard to believe they didn’t cheat before Brad separated because at their core I think they’re honest people,especially Angelina. Angelina says she assumed Brad was happily married until she found out months later via him, that he wasn’t even with his wife and was staying with the producer of the film.
Brad says Angelina wasn’t the cause of his marriage with Aniston ending- and anyone who followed him knew they had separations and that Brad was having to answer for his comments about their marriage (it’s a grand experiment and we might not last) way before he even met Angelina.
As for your ‘well there’s emotional cheating’ back pedaling– come on now, that’s some bs. Either you commit infidelities or you do not. Angelina is not responsible for Brad crushing.
Finally we went through the Laura Dern stuff yesterday- Billy said they were dunzo. As did Bruce Dern and Laura herself did much later. Since Laura went on to literally cheat for realz with married with children musician Ben Harper whose wife was expecting at the time (Laura got knocked up at the same time, how cute) i have no idea why you’d believe anything she said since you come off as highly judgemental of cheaters.
Laura actually is a real one..who did an actual real “morally reprehensible” thing, unlike Angelina.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t take it! Dakota is all of us! Hahhahaha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was exactly what most of us would do… celebrities are just like us! I thought it was hilarious! You know this bunch of gossips here would be grabbing a wine glass and channeling their inner Sherlock Holmes as both ladies were scrutinized for reactions!
Angie’s “isn’t this cutlery/cracker/phone/linen table cloth” suddenly so hypnotizing reaction wasn’t so well played as when she had Brad next to her and managed to watch Jen and Jack Black present a few years back.
And Jen…I agree with the poster below who said she probably had a smidgen of “not so fun being the divorcee with all eyes cataloging your every movement” thought. In contrast to Jolie her reaction seemed better played this time around…no flubbed lines.
Probably easier to be relaxed when you know the other woman is the one whose reaction is of primary interest. Thus each lady made a better showing when the attention was more focused elsewhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s been more than 10 years but it doesn’t mean that Jen didn’t get a little bit of satisfaction knowing that the man who divorced her to be with another woman, also divorced that woman. What goes around comes around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the divorce was because Brad wanted children and Jennifer didn’t… Probably just speculation though 🤷🏾♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer did a lot worse towards Heidi so waiting for Jennifer to get her karma right?
As you say, what goes around comes around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Angelina is divorcing him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except it’s pretty clear Angelina dumped Brad and did it cold and did it loud.
If anything Jennifer ought to be thanking her stars she dodged a bullet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Way to try to rewrite history. Angelina dumped Brad, and not because he was seeing another woman. “Karma” had nothing to do with anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who gives a crap whose divorcing who. The fact remains Jen and Brad are divorced and now AJ and Brad are divorcing.
And I bet Jen got some satisfaction out of Brad and AJ being no more. I don’t give a damn about Heidi, Jen or Justin. I’m talking about Jen feeling somewhat satisfied about the divorce. Maybe AJ is smacking down on the crackers to avoid looking at Jen out of embarrassment. And my what goes around come around statement is about the divorce, he is now divorced from Jen as well as AJ.
BTW they are both divorcing each other. Just like it takes two people to marry, it takes two people to divorce. She might have been the one to file for the divorce but they are both divorcing each other unless he is fighting the divorce. I highly doubt that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Embarrassed? It’s a second of footage. I guess her eyes were suppose to stay glued to Aniston. She couldn’t look away for a second.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TL;DR but nice try though to say she got dumped when it’s the other way round.
Talk about rewriting history.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol, what?! Let me take my stanning behind out this post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think general public already let it go
Especially the young generation,this is just too old
The view ratings still declined
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? I was still playing with bratz dolls when this tabloid drama first went down. The tea is not just cold, but expired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think in general the younger generation don’t give a damn about AJ, Brad or Jennifer so it’s nothing for them to really let go of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pax is such a dashing young man! But honestly, what does everyone expect them to do? Engage on a hair-pulling catfight in front of the whole room?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? I mean, did they expect Angelina to flip her off or stick out her tongue? LOL Now that’d I’d pay attention to. They’re in the same industry and roughly the same level, so inevitably they’re going to be at the same events sometimes. I thought that had already happened before anyway (them attending the same event)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on, can we let these two women be. Why are they always being pitted against each other?
I don’t see Angelina ignoring Jennifer in this picture. Or Dakota staring at Angelina.
In actuality it’s Armies hammers wife staring at something in the distance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed that too. Dakota is trying to sneak a peek. Hammer ‘s wife is straight up staring (it appears) at Angie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Let’s let it go.
Dakota is not at an angle where she could possibly see or be looking at Angelina. She’s looking to her left, but she’s situated like a foot in front of where Angelina is on the other side of the table. She’d have to turn her head and look back over her shoulder to see Angelina. I don’t understand how this conspiracy has caught on other than people wishing it were true.
Elizabeth Chambers is looking at something but not Angelina, she’s looking past and slightly in front of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I laughed at “PITTed against each other. I’m immature.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol I missed that entirely ☺️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LoL everybody has weird looks on their faces. The lady closest to the stage looks like she just smelled a fart. Chris Hemsworth looks like he just saw a ghost.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that stedman in the bottom of the photo?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is all of us who are sick and tired of the ongoing A vs. J BS stories
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is so stupid!Jf you actually see the video,Dakota is not even looking at Angelina,& angelina looked like she quickly sneaked in a sweet/chocolate & clapped.Said it yesterday & I’ll say it again,both women are probably over “The triangle”,but Aniston most definitely doesn’t mind it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“it was Maddox who apparently got in between Angelina and Brad on the plane in 2015, which started this whole thing. ” Nope, let’s not blame the minor child but the fighting adults please.
As for AJ and JA I would think they have both moved on by now but funny pic anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not blaming Maddox. She’s saying Maddox stepped in to save Angelina, Brad apparently took a swing at him, and that’s when Angelina noped out, and Brangelina came to an end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly don’t know why this jen vs ang stuff goes on..looks to me like two accomplished women who are doing what they want to do..how many years are others going to gleefully hope for a stereotypical catfight?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God knows. I’m an Angie stan and I try very hard not to bring up Jennifer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is pretty nuts this is STILL going on. Let it go…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I honestly don’t know why this jen vs ang stuff goes on.” It all goes back to objectification. Just imagine how different the reaction would be if the genders in this triangle were reversed. An attractive male humanitarian celebrity would not still be getting shamed by members of his own sex 12, 13, or 14 years later for being the guy a female celebrity left her celebrity husband for (quietly separated or not). And people wouldn’t still be trying to stir up drama between celeb hubby#1 and celeb hubby #2 after this much time has passed and people have moved on to new relationships.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely a male/female thing. When’s the last time there was an entire thread devoted to a man looking down, oh what could it mean?!? So embarrassing to see such nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet Heidi Bivens is really tired of being dragged into it. If it was someone other than the man who moved on to Anniston, few who be bemoaning Heidi’s pain. Same with BBT. If he’d left Laura Dern for someone other than Angie, there were be more generalized sympathy for her. And I noticed a lot of trashing of Oprah yesterday, because someone dared to call her a humanitarian. It’s creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let me preface my comments by saying I am no Jolie or Aniston Stan. I wish grown folks would honestly just let this nonsense die. I recognize it’s great for gossip but jeez, it really needs to just end pitting these two women against each other over some lame ass dude who isn’t worth it.
Looking at that photo there appear to be other people “ignoring” and not paying attention to Jennifer Aniston. No one called them out. That photo (and all the internet comments about it) seem like much ado about nothing. It’s like folks are trying to make something up to keep this nonsense alive. I read the original poster’s comments and the person definitely didn’t like Jolie cause their comments were spiteful. And it’s as if the original poster intentionally placed themselves backstage to monitor and watch Jolie’s reaction to Aniston. How come no picture of Aniston in the audience reacting to Jolie on the stage.
This is just total nonsense. Smdh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The first time I started to feel sorry for both women was at the Oscars, when Jennifer presented and the camera was non stop on Brad and Angelina …. Both women are trying what is possible not to feed the narrative when they are in a professional setting together … I think both would appreciate o be let off this hook. If they would be allowed to relax a little bit more in this particular situations maybe both of them would appear less awkward?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah good point. It takes other people to stir the pot. Gossip. As we are on a gossip site guess it fits. This stuff can hurt a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree and am astounded by the statement that ‘both women are trying not to feed the narrative.’
That’s a lie.
Once again, Angelina is nominated for two films. Is the only woman director in the room who has a film nominated and the only person with a film she directed and produced (two) up for awards.
Aniston is presenting.
Someone tell me what the reaction to Angelina would be, if the situation was reversed and this hypothetical occurred: Let’s say Jennifer had come out against Weinstein, then had two films nominated in one year, and let’s say Angelina was the one who saw fit to bring the tabloid nonsense to bear on Jennifer’s ceremony…
…all of the anti Angie people would be tying her to a stake and lighting it. Beating her up for showing up and trying to take away Jennifer’s spotlight.
It would be a nonstop drag and you know it.
Aniston gets more sympathy and more passes than anyone in Hollywood and all because people still want to identify with and lift her up over the beautiful girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For some strange reason(Obviously speculating)I’ve always felt Brad & Pax aren’t that close,so I think the arguement probably involved him,instead of Maddox & we did see both Pax & Brad(separately)entering they’re therapist office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not important
They divorced
I don’t think Brad sees the kids very often,he seems ok with that
Jolie Stan should let brad go,move on
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you followed it, you would know that they actually are not divorced yet. They have not filed any paperwork regarding their divorce or custody issues since January 2017 when they went private.
From the emails in the fall of 2016 and Brad’s GQ interview/Angelina’s VF interview, I’m guessing that all of them are in therapy (individual, coparenting, and family), as well as Brad in some sort of a recovery program and are trying to get to a certain point in their therapy before anything is finalized. If you google, most family type counseling in this kind of a situation says that it takes about an average of two years. After that time period is up, then I think their divorce will be finalized. Neither of them seem to be in a hurry though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know much about Angelina
I’m a Brad Stan.Brad never look back,especially it’s a nasty divorce
And their relationship is in trouble for a long time,they should split instead of marry in 2014,both will be happy
I can tell you still hope for a reconciliation that will never happen
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I say neither of them are in a hurry because a) the most likely delay is therapy and child custody (as in they could have bifurcated their divorce and settled custody later), and b) the fact that when Angelina filed for divorce, she had her lawyer send a letter/email stating that Brad did not have to respond to the divorce petition within the 30 or 60 days that you have to respond (otherwise if you do not respond, then the divorce automatically goes forward)…….obviously Brad *did* respond…..but it seems like working through their issues as an actual family is more important over finalizing their divorce within a specific timeline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where did Brad say he doesn’t look back when it comes to relationship? Not talking of a really reconciliation here but, I keep seeing this quote here and I’ve been wondering when he said it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mildred Pierce
It is his pattern. He is not a look back type and has always moved on, and it is always final. This is no different.
He has stated he does not want to reconcile and he is ready for the divorce.
He does see the kids for the thousandth time, but it is not publicized. They do live lives when cameras aren’t around.
Brange is done. Neither is interested anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You didn’t answer my question. Where did Brad say he doesn’t look back when it comes to relationships. You say it’s his pattern as if you know him personally. How many people go back to their exes anyway so please stop acting as if he’s special.
Plus I see noone wishing for a reconciliation here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You don’t really expect someone to go hunting through the internet. You accuse me of acting as I know him when you are acting like you them. No one knows here who anyone knows.
If it is that important to you, then you can look it up. It isn’t to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here the video telling different story. It was a split second Angelina picking up something from her plate but still was looking at the stage.
https://mobile.twitter.com/goldenglobes/status/950180369042567168/video/1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was also nonsense being said about how Jolie “ was disturbed” and had to stand up to give Aniston a standing ovation. The crowd gave Carole Burnette a standing ovation, not Aniston. The things and lengths people go to keep this nonsense going is ridiculous.
#Leavethemalone #Letitdie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol. It looks to me like AJ is taking a pill. haha. But who knows? It’s less than 1 second of footage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks. It’s so clear she was watching and looked away for a split second to take a bite. But, there was always going to be something played up however innocuous. I loved the feather dress and her son is very handsome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ughhh i could tell from the still that this was blown WAY out of proportion. Dakota isnt even looking in Angie’s direction and Angie looked down for like one second!! This story is fanfic – highly recommend you guys watch this video instead
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. Plus as others up thread have said there is GG video footage of Burnett and Aniston during their time on stage and Jolie is looking at them then looks down for second and then resumes looking at the ladies. Twitter does the most sometimes and the media needs to move on like these women have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rolling eyes – there were other people in the audience who looked absolutely bored but that is not being mentioned.
The triangle benefitted Jennifer the most so she must be a bit sad it’s not there anymore.
Plus CAA is exploding so waiting to see how that is going to effect Jennifer’s PR games. She won’t have her dear friend Huvane anymore to threaten the media to be nice towards her or block them when they dared to write the truth about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For the record, the “Triangle” ended when Aniston got engaged and then married. I very much doubt she’s “sad” to see it end. The tabs probably miss it though, since that sold copies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, Felicia, it’s the tabs that miss this “triangle.” It sold a lot of rags.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it is true that these two still have to avoid each other, that’s just stupid. It’s been soooo long. I can’t imagine either one cares anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Any bets on how many comments this post would have? I’ll start, 350.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you look down because you know you are in the wrong
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? Not maybe you just are flicking crumbs off your lap? Or checking your phone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, but when you’re flicking crumbs off your lap, you must then know it was WRONG to be eating so messily. And when you check your phone, you realize it was WRONG to be checking your phone, or something. Makes perfect sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry you’re having marital troubles, Mary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina has never done anything wrong. I guess that is why Aniston has avoided Angelina for 12 years. Aniston is embarrassed that she used Angelina for fame and then hurt Heidi.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Team Jen
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The trolls have arrived. Ignore them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s with this team nonsense? What are you, six?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Team Heidi Bivens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like watchig audiniences when the came os on the room. What I saw a few times was Angelina chatting away with Taika (as everyone should) so I am quote over people making something dramatic out of anything and portraing Angelina as some stuck up ice queen or misserable murder ploting bitch. I think Angelina has much more on her mind that some decade long media generaded tringle. And I say that npt because I am AJ fan or something. I just think this triangle things is beyond ridiculious. What I want to know what was the reason for that surprise on Chis Hemsworth’s face? Pricless. Did he just in that moment aquired a superpower to see people with no cloths on?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you watch the video, the expression on Hemsworth’s face is (sadly) a screenshot of the guy eating with his mouth open. Ewww
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jolie ignored Aniston because she feels embarrassed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Embarrassed about what?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t feed the trolls
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that’s part of it. Not because she has reason to be embarrassed, but because she knew at this moment she would become an unwilling curiosity for others – this picture and the overanalysis of it is just proof of that. And she was a little self-conscious! OMG! What this picture reveals is (gasp) Angelina is a real person! She feels nervous at times – just like us!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe she thinks there are people more worth her notice?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anniston has spent 12 years slamming her, smearing her and spreading ignorant rumours about her. Anniston has backed her horribly racist friends calling B&A’s children the most foul names. Who would support someone that would do or allow that to happen to small children? Anniston spent 12! years on a very, very publicized pity tour. And then there’s the oh-so-famous I wanted to give Brad children…..remember the I did, I do, I will line, that was spread from magazine to magazine around the world? She used and abused Brangelina for publicity for years.
Maybe Angelina didn’t look at her because she wasn’t sure she could control the anger she feels towards poor sweet innocent Jen. Or maybe Angie doesn’t feel any anger towards her at all, but she’s still the woman that allowed their innocent children to be so viciously smeared. Really don’t think embarrassment is what she feels towards Jen. Would you?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Three people involved. She may have had more PR “poor me” shenanigans, but AJ did her share of PR maneuvers as did BP.
They are people, not martyrs.
Of course, they don’t like each other. But my guess is AJ was just sort of so what about it. She has seen her in social situations numerous times.
Dakota has her own reasons for checking it out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It doesn’t seem to me that Dakota was looking, and she’s being dragged into this mess for doing nothing. All three women behaved like mature adults.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jolie has No Shame
Report this comment as spam or abuse
okay…I responded to your comment. Now go away
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@patty hands down, the most stupid comment. No shame in what? Eating? Something everyone tells her to do, for constantly being bodyshamed. For attending a ceremony that she was nominated? No shame for what? @patty?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why should she? She isn’t the one who did wrong. Aniston is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish I could high five Frances McDormand. Just love her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Priceless
https://twitter.com/full0fwine/status/950443960891269120
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Frances is life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOVE her. She is one of my all-time favorite actresses. If she is in it, I will see it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dakota is simply looking left. There might be some peripheral advantage but nah lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kept secretly hoping they would present together and just squash all the bs that has been surrounding them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she was probably just hungry and the camera caught her in the split second she was munching on something, lol. It’s been ten years. Awkward, yes. Vicious? Nah.
I was pretty protective of my mom after her divorce. She was the one who sucked up most of the losses from the marriage since she’d given up her profession to raise kids before my father decided to end it. If there were more serious problems going on with Pitt, I can see why the older boys feel the need to take care of her somewhat. Single-parenthood changes the dynamic between parent and child considerably.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just want to remind everyone that Brad Pitt was the one who left his marriage for Angelina. Nobody forced him. Sick of Jen and Angie still having to bear this melodrama while nobody puts the blame on him for dishonoring his marriage vows (even if it was going to end sooner rather than later)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are correct. He has always skated by blameless, when the two women were both ripped apart by tabloids and people for years. He’s the one who tanked both marriages, and look at the nonsense still hung on these two women (and briefly Marion Cotillard, who was not even involved!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. So annoying that his affable demeanor and possession of a penis means he skates, in both cases.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is this still a thing? Ugh.
On another note, I finally saw First They Killed My Father. I was very surprised at the historical inaccuracies, especially the lack of mention of King Sihanouk’s role with the KR. I did appreciate the perspective of the movie being from the child. However, I thought despite, the pretty cinematography, there was little depth to the story (while the book itself was amazing) and the child actor (specifically the lead) seemed removed and involved. (I cringe when I think of what these children went through during auditions.) Maybe I was thinking the movie would be along the lines of The Killing Fields with it’s impact. Just my two cents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved the book – I had to special order it when it first came out. I was intrigued because I heard a radio interview with the author. I was planning to watch the movie but I’m now too uncomfortable with the things I’ve read.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All the folks in that pic are staring at JA’s face trying to figure out why she couldn’t talk and seemed so spazzy except for Dakota who is glancing sideways to see if she is the only one thinking WTF?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are a troll?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did think Jennifer Anniston’s speech seemed really slurred — like she’d just had oral surgery or a few too many cocktails.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And like clockwork, the trolls are out!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not everyone that dislikes Angelina and likes Jennifer is a troll. They are allowed to voice their opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pax is very handsome. Loved his tux. How old is he now? My gosh I feel like she JUST adopted him. Time flies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It surely does. Z turned 13 yesterday. Now Angie has three teenagers in the house.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Creepy AF you know the kids birthday… good lord that’s disturbing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read it on another website, honey. Don’t get your drawers in a wad. You know what’s disturbing? Being obsessed with the motives of everyone who posts on here. Now that’s REALLY creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My god isn’t it time to let this go? None of these people want to be involved in this tired old tale and money-making scheme for the celebrity magazines. It’s fiddling with meaninglessness while Rome burns. For heaven’s sake Trump is at the helm and the ship is sinking. The world needs to be uplifted. It could use your help and mine … not our fruitless imaginings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad and Jennifer were married in summer of 2000. She was his rebound from Paltrow. I remember we were at the beach over Pt. Dume and we went to Neptunes net to eat. It was a huge mess in traffic on PCH and we drove right past the wedding. In January 2004 he filmed Mr. and Mrs. Smith and fell in love with Angelina Jolie. This means they had a 3.5 year marriage. It took another year to separate, but he was already gone. In his marriage to Jolie, they separated 3 years in, and a couple more times. They were separated not long before their marriage which was a Hail Mary. Considering the fact that 5 kids and a mastectomy and hysterectomy took place in the 10 years they were together, not counting the year after they met while pining for each other, I would say Jolie’s marriage to Pitt was ‘THE marriage’ regardless of how they got together. BUT, AJ IS being rude by ignoring Aniston while she’s on stage in this picture. Carol Burnett too. Who knows, maybe before and after the pic she was looking intently into Aniston eyes…but I doubt it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t call it rude or say she was ignoring her when it was a second of footage. How dare she look down for a second to eat!!! I hope you realize I’m being sarcastic.
Someone post this on Twitter. Angie is looking up and several others aren’t looking at the stage.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTHGlaBVwAAQO-x?format=jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think everybody should just realize this: it’s still a thing when somebody back stage took this photo to get this reaction and/or a keep the narrative. Just enjoy the talk about it and stop taking things so seriously. You don’t even know either one of these women, sometimes it’s all in fun. Married – jeese!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OT and on a lighter note Drake finally got his moment to meet up with Jolie at the Netflix after-party LOL!
https://mobile.twitter.com/DrakeDrizzy_Br/status/950728048978087937
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww, cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How does one plan that out? Leave a certain number of crackers on one’s plate so that when their nemesis of 10 years in the tabloids presents, they may be eaten innocently with judicious focus so as to not get crumbs on one’s dress, while at the same time allowing for perfect attention to be on the crackers and not the presenter? I must practice this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I have to say is Pax is growing into a handsome young man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait till he’s 18 or 19. He’s going to be breaking hearts all over the place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The plane incident was 2016, not 2015.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For the record, the plane situation happened in 2016, not 2015 like the post states. I had to check because it freaked me out for a second – time flies fast, but not that fast luckily, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad and Angelina broke Jennifer’s heart, but for some reason we, as a society, love to blame the female as the “evil temptress”, who “stole” him away from his loving wife. And although Jennifer may be deriving a bit of pleasure in the ultimate failure and demise of Brad and Angelina’s betrayal, she will never, ever really forgive, or forget being treated like her feelings didn’t matter, and being tossed aside, like yesterday’s trash. Truth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol if you read interviews, it is Aniston that betrayed Brad and broke his heart. Aniston was not betrayed or tossed aside like she wants you to think she was. Aniston lied to Pitt about a family, had an affair with Matt LeBlanc while still married to him, then had the gaul to fan the flames of making Brad out to look like the bad guy, despite him being the victim. Aniston got the most good out of all of this, Brad suffered. Aniston is a master manipulator and cruel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bahahahah I love this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, I like Dakota, she’s chill
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Dakota is even looking at AJ. She looks like she’s sitting too far in front of her to be looking straight at her. I think she’s looking at someone or something further away.
Meanwhile, AJ looks like she’s eating melba toast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Third time will be the charm for Brad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wasn’t for Angie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse