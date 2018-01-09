2018 BAFTA nominations: no directing noms for Jordan Peele or Greta Gerwig

I know this isn’t the biggest breaking news in the world, but I’m always interested in seeing how the BAFTA nominations shake out. The BAFTAs are just the British Oscars, and the BAFTAs obviously put more emphasis on British performers and British filmmakers and British-made films, although they do recognize actors and filmmakers from other countries too, obviously. The BAFTAs are way more international than the French Cesar Awards, let’s say that. One thing the BAFTAs have in common with almost every awards show: they don’t care for female directors, or female-led stories or female-led productions. Lady Bird and Greta Gerwig were snubbed for Best Picture and Best Director nominations at the BAFTAs. The BAFTAs haven’t nominated a female director since Kathryn Bigelow in 2013. Here are the big noms (you can see the full list here)

BEST FILM

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri BEST DIRECTOR

Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve

Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh BEST ACTRESS

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird BEST ACTOR

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristen Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

[From THR]

The BAFTAs also nominated Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig for Best Screenplay… but neither of them for director. No director nods for Dee Rees or Patty Jenkins. I’m so tired of this. I’m tired of the arguments of “well, maybe no female directors made a big enough movie” or “how hard is it to make Lady Bird?” Please – if a man had written and directed a brilliant coming-of-age film about a young man, that man would be heralded with awards far and wide.

I guess we should give the BAFTAs some credit for nominating Daniel Kaluuya though – he got a Golden Globe and SAG nomination too, and I think/hope there’s a good chance he could get an Oscar nomination. Please! But it probably won’t matter – Gary Oldman is waging his stupid f–king campaign for that Churchill movie. As much as I want all of the awards to go to the Daniels (Kaluuya and Day Lewis), I bet Oldman gets what he wants.