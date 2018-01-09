Meghan Markle wore honest-to-God trousers to her second royal event today

Meghan Markle stepped out today in Brixton with Prince Harry. This is her second real event as a royal fiancee, if we’re not counting the Christmas church walk as an event. As many of you know, I really hoped – and still hope – that Meghan would work a lot during the engagement, and be keen to be seen a lot. That comes from a selfish place for me: I want to see more of her. I want lots and lots of photos. And I want her to figure out her own “royal style.”
For today’s event, Meghan wore a Marks & Spencer sweater, Smythe coat and Burberry trousers. Yes, the American girl marrying a prince wore TROUSERS for her second royal event. The Duchess of Cambridge just gasped and dropped her wiglet in shock. Meghan also wore her hair up!! THIS IS SO SHOCKING! Anyway, I absolutely love this coat. It’s gorgeous! I have similar coloring to Meghan, and I always love the way I look in that kind of pale greyish beige too. Smythe calls this color “camel.” The coat costs about $800 off the rack. Here’s video of everyone screaming when Meghan waves:
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive at POP Brixton to visit @ReprezentRadio 🎧 pic.twitter.com/NsxphnLDod
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018
What else is going on with Meghan and Harry? There were some smaller stories around, which are worth mentioning. Allegedly, the Queen was delighted with Meghan’s jokey Christmas gift – a singing, toy hamster. The Queen liked it because the corgis started playing with it. Beats chutney!! The Daily Mail also reported that Meghan and Harry desperately wanted to hold their wedding reception at Frogmore House (where they took their engagement photos), but the Queen has told them they have to do it at Windsor Castle, just because the castle is a lot bigger. And finally, Meghan’s bitchy sister Samantha claims that Meghan’s father is definitely planning on walking her down the aisle. Whatever, peeps. Just enjoy the fact that we now have an almost-duchess who wears professional-looking trousers for a work event.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I love seeing the two of them together! They have that engagement love bubble around them.
Agreed. Love the outfit, love the way they interact and look like they want to get married. They are much more fun to watch and beautiful!
OMG I love that coat… I love the outfit… can’t see the shirt, but if it’s a button French tailored … wow.
Florc
She is wearing black sweater with puffy sleeves. Very chic.
And those high waist pallazos look amazing if you are skinny as Markle. She nailed the new minimalism.
She looks chic, comfortable, and ready to work. Absolutely adore this look.
Thank you for saying it. I love that they are in love. It may be viewed as adolescent or super naive by some, but I enjoy seeing them together.
I love their PDAs too. They are so cute together
Finally, some decent-looking slacks! Love the look! The scarf and the coat look great. Harry’s sweater? Um, okay.
Yasssss the slacks. Finally!! She gets points from me just for that.
Such a relief not to see jeggings, right?!
Cosigning ALL of this.
Lass has got style chops. The Wiglet Wonder must be flipping out.
This is a look I can get behind. I am not a dress/skirt wearer.
I actually LOVE this whole look. She looks very nice, put together, but she also looks like she came to work. The low, loose bun with slight wisps is lovely. This is the style I wanted from Meghan. Simple, classic, clean.
I think what is nice is that she looks age appropriate. A woman dressed properly for a work event…but a nice touch with the hair and scarf. With Kate, you never can tell actually what year it is when she steps out in her frumpy outfits. Diana cosplay for the win!
I think 2016/2017 was Kate finally coming into her own. Kate was not out in the workforce and it showed…badly. She wore outfits that interns would wear, in terms of hems, materials, and the cuts/shapes. When dressing for work, I’ve found the most inspiration from from coworkers. I’ve taken pointers from women my age and many years older.
I love a good coat with nice slacks and heels.
She nailed the casual working royal look! Love the fit of the coat, the perfectly executed scarf accessory, and the feminine, but not severe, loose bun.
Gorgeous face and hand holding are just icing on the cake!
Her face looks different to me when her hair is up. Not bad, or like she’s had work done, or anything like that…it just looks so different to me. I’m noticing her chin and jawline more. She is such a pretty woman.
Amy
I think she did sth to her eyebrows? Or she had some great facial. Cos she looks the same only better. No idea…
@Amy, yes her face is more prominent almost when her hair is up? Not in a bad way, but in a way that kind of shows her features and it looks nice. I hope she wears it up more often.
I like this too. Meghan looks gorgeous. The lines work on her. Always keep the coats tailored. I like this coat a lot. It is versatile and chic.
I loved the trousers + stiletto combo. I like the coat a lot as well. It’s tailored silhouette suits her but it does look at bit big in the shoulder area.
I think she looked appropriate for the occasion. Nice but sort of casual for an event thta was about connecting with people.
I think the same as you do. Very appropriate for the event.
And the pants are Burberry. Finally. You can’t go wrong with them usually for this type of event.
I think, once again, her clothes swallow her up. I like the trousers, like the coat and scarf for a taller woman. She disappears in these clothes, all her layers, all swaddled up. Hate the escaping hair, looks sloppy and unpolished.
So glad their vacay rested them up from all their hard work over Christmas.
I love the hair wisps. I hate when people’s hair and overall outfit look “just so” with everything in it’s exact place. It looks too try hard. However, that’s just my preference.
I don’t like the hair either. The only girl I know that intentionally did that with her hair growing up was a high maintenance brat who believed that because she watched so many teen movies in the mid-late 90s THIS was the way to look sexy. A chunk of hair down on both sides of her face.
For me – it almost looks like these are pieces that used to be shorter and more skimming and now she’s trying to grow them out to match the overall length of her hair. It just makes me automatically attempt to tuck my hair back from looking at it. I dont mind some soft angled pieces of hair framing someones’ face – but in this case it looks like two tiny chunks that just were omitted from the updo.
I think that the coat is a bit large in the shoulders because it is an “overcoat”, one that can be worn alone, or over a blazer, or heavy sweater. It is very common in a colder climate to wear one of these.
@Veronica: She needs to be fitted appropriately in petite sizes. She can say she’s 5’7, but she’s lucky if she’s even 5’4. There is nothing wrong with being tiny. If she doesn’t accept it for whatever reason, her clothes will continue to swallow her. Such problems…..lol
Frankly I can’t wait till it’s warmer to see more of her style.
Probably the best look she’s had so far to me. The lines are great, I love the coat. Not sure if I love the hair up or if I would’ve liked it down. But its a win
Agreed. She nailed it.
Greige is a hard color to pull off but she has beautiful rich tones so it suits her.
The trousers are a sharp Q. Letizia look and I like that MM is coveting it.
Agreed. She looks fabulous here. This was the fashion I was hoping for!
Glad that they are not too colour-coordinated this time.
I love this look. I would also like to point out that she’s wearing some type of trouser sock and I wonder if that means she’ll no longer go bare-legged?
That’s probably more to do with the fact it’s freezing here at the moment (not bomb cyclone cold obvs! Stay safe and warm everyone!) but for the UK it’s pretty nippy!!
She is so gorgeous! Every time I see a picture of her I’m a little mesmerized, I’m not what it is exactly but she is just so inviting and beautiful! Also if anyone wants to buy me that coat, I’ll bake them as many pies as possible for the rest of our lives 😉
Stop. I love pie. LOVE pie. One more time in case you didn’t understand. I love pie!!!!
I like fruit pies, custard, savory, tarts, galettes, tiny pies, pocket pies, pizza pies, punkin pies, sweet potato pies! I finally found a way to make a buttery tasting vegan one like they do in the south.
But to have someone back pies on command well that is just heaven on earth.
I was in Oregon a few years ago and had Marionberry pies. I love marionberry pies and muffins. If you can make muffins, then you can have a coat in every color.
Mince meat pie, you forgot the glorious mince meat pie. It’s my favourite of them all.
Now I want pie.
Blueberry pie! And I really like this outfit. The coat is more streamlined and less bulky. The heels/black pants work too.
If you have a perfect buttery and vegan pie recipe, you need to share that with fellow vegans now! Please!
@Jordana, there is a pie crust recipe out there that uses vegetable that I’ve tried and loved that’s great for vegans. It was from here: https://www.maureenabood.com/my-moms-best-pie-crust/
Great recipe, A. I bookmarked it.
For buttery flavor, I use Nutiva buttery coconut oil and Earth Balance butter. They have changed my baking life. It improves my mushroom pierogies too. There is even a buttery shortening alternative.
Also, I have to share this discovery, I use sweet white miso paste in place of sugar or sweetener in my Asian sauces or savory recipes, and it makes a huge difference in some instances.
To dissolve miso put a touch of hot water in it and stir so it will blend easier.
Thanks A!
Yes, Meghan is just so gorgeous every time she steps out. Also the coat is one that she has in her wardrobe and she has worn it before. I am looking forward to see the kind of clothes she will wear once her clothing allowance kicks in after her marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The difference is that Meghan would have been doing such work regardless of marrying Harry. Kate would not be were it not for her marriage to William. Kate would be a lady who lunches. Oddly enough, Pippa is on the charity circuit and doesn’t need to be. She also has a more lively, engaging personality. I’ve come to the realization that Kate will do her job and be fine, she’ll hit the mark, but she’ll rarely-if ever- “wow” me.
Everything is new and exciting for her that’s why she looks engaged. Give it 5 years and she will have a 100-yard stare when doing an engagement on a rainy Tuesday in Scunthorpe.
Kate did look more engaged when she was engaged. I dont know what happened there, probably her real “personality” came out.
@whatever – We’ll see. But as I said, Meghan was doing such work before Harry was in the picture, so I think she enjoys this work. Plenty of royals in the BRF and elsewhere don’t have the 100-yard stare. Not to say that she will never be bored at an event, but in general I think she likes meeting people and being of service to the community.
@llamas – In general, Kate had more of a personality pre-wedding, including the engagement. I think she even had more of a personality on their first overseas trip to Canada. I honestly think Kate was done trying very early on, which is probably due to her putting so much effort into their relationship for so many years. She put one final good foot forward and then was over it.
HH I agree that she put all her effort into getting the prize and once she got it she quickly realized “mehhhh.” She didnt have to keep it up anymore so she didn’t.
. I don’t think so whatever.
Extroverted people enjoy this stuff because they are energized by people. You have to be curious about people and honestly interested in what they have to say. I am very friendly because I like to meet people and I love hearing about their lives and find all kinds of situations and people interesting. Even a dull person is interesting because I want to find out why they are boring. People are shocked I remember details about them, and it is because I listen because I am interested. Human nature and behavior interest me.
HOWEVER
There is room in the world for all kinds of people, and no personality type is better or right. Just different. Some people are shy and feel awkward in social situations by no fault of their own. It is their nature for whatever reason. I think Kate doesn’t enjoy meeting people and that is ok. But I think she needs to find a way to compensate for it. Like small gatherings. Or sporting events like she likes. It is exhausting for introverts, and their natures shine in other areas rarely seen or appreciated as much as they should be.
If she and Meghan get along, it will benefit her to do some events together so she could focus on her comfort zones and Meghan could too and interact with each other to bring Kate out. She is always better when Harry is around.
@magnoliarose – Agreed. Kate needs to find ways to compensate. I think she does much better when she has something to do for an event as opposed to simply meeting people. Her sport-themed events always seem to be a high-point for her. However, the fact that she hasn’t done so yet, leads me to believe she doesn’t care or she definitely has the wrong team of people. It’s common sense to say if “a” doesn’t work, then let’s try b,c, etc.
Agreed. I’m an introvert and while I like meeting people…back to back events exhaust me. To the point of where I need a break. Its no coincidence Kate always looks the most engaged in small gatherings instead of the large ones. If that is the case her team should have her do more of those than forcing large overwhelming gatherings on her. See how that goes. Not everyone can be as on as Meghan but it doesnt make us less inviting or open than her. Different strokes
I agree that Kate did look more engaged and “into” events during her engagement. I was looking at pictures from their first Canada trip for some reason the other day and even then she looked much happier and more relaxed and like she was enjoying herself (mostly.)
I don’t think Kate likes a lot of the events that involve sitting around in a circle and talking to people about “initiatives” but when she is outdoors or doing something active she seems to open up. Her people should schedule more of those kinds of events to help even out the impression that she is “just there so [she] doesn’t get fined.” Her people need to help her play to her strengths. I think they thought she would do a lot better at more staged events and she just doesn’t do well, for whatever reason, so while she still has to do those types of thing, balance them out with events that are more her style, so that there are more images of her genuinely smiling and laughing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that Kate does better in athletic events. I think she could thrive at participating in PE classes with children, doing the actual events with them. Visiting old folks homes with the children, and teaching them young about meeting people and shaking hands. Maybe participating in on the senior events where they do exercises sitting down. If she’s into animals she should visit animal charities. I am most comfortable with animals and they really relax me.
Going to children’s hospitals with toys and/or books. There would be no grilling, just kids and parents who appreciate a quick visit, hand shake, and sympathetic smiling.
I think she could use a tutor, like Diana consulted with on improving her speeches. But Kate’s tutor could handle basic body language, simple standard replies and questions that show interest. No one is as good with kids as Diana, but I think Kate looks more relaxed and engaged with them. Make her platform children and give the rest to others.
I think for an introvert the criticisms about how they are in public probably makes it worse and harder instead of easier. I have sympathy for introverts because I have seen it physically exhaust them to have to be “on” for long periods of time. I like being alone, but I can socialize all day long if I have to. My husband can’t and gets grumpy if the situation is back to back to strangers for long periods of time.
I think introverts find people interesting in a different way. He likes to focus on one person to get to know. Two maybe. More than that he is polite, but it is enough for an evening. He is always surprised when I know things about people and I am always surprised when he doesn’t.
Neither of us is extreme on either end but tend toward one side or the other.
Our society is built more for people with extroverted tendencies, and it is unfair in many ways.
But for Kate, she has to find a way to organize her life around this fact. It isn’t a fault. Just her nature. If she is inclined. Idk.
KM has no problem at big events when she wants to be there (movie premieres, hanging with Ben Ainslie). When she is in smaller groups doing something she doesn’t want to do – like visiting a homeless shelter? That’s when we see her rolling her eyes and pulling away. No, I’m not talking about the gift wrapping event in NYC but a visit to a homeless shelter in the UK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I’ve been thinking same for a long time. Kate is fine with me ever since her wedding day when the camera captured her asking William if he was ok. I have such vivid memories of Diana and her boys, any woman they partner with has a greater load. I’m glad both found love that makes them happy. It may not be what all of us would choose but we are not them.
Kate may think her job and the purpose of her engagements is the image she projects not the actual activity she’s supposed to be viewing.
@Anna, Kate lives an obscenely privileged taxpayer funded life. She has had support and money to make every difficulty in her life as easy to cope with as possible including the best medical care in the world. She’s caught many breaks.
@Amy, I agree with you. Her body language speaks to her discomfort. What tells me she’s more involved with her children than people claim, is her handling of George’s activity in public events, and how she handled Charlotte’s tiny temper tantrum. I’ve seen people incapable of handling this type of thing in public my entire life. They’re exasperated, embarrassed, and worried about what observers are thinking. Kate did not look flustered or even embarrassed when Charlotte did her little throw down/foot stomping with ease and quickly, while knowing the world was watching. Very matter of fact and then went on with their business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Americans are more superficially friendly than British people. Genuine friendliness is different, and transcends nationality.
I love, love, love that coat. She is ridiculous pretty, so it probably wouldn’t look as good on me as it does on her. I wish we would stop comparing Meghan to Kate though. They will be different in fashion. Doesn’t make one better than the other. Yes, I know I’m boring because I don’t want drama between the two.
It’s difficult not to compare them, though. I agree that I don’t want drama between them because why can’t two women just be completely different people without there being a feud? But Kate is like a docile princess plucked from an old timey storybook and Meghan just comes across more as a real person living in 2018. So there’s a certain fascinating quality to seeing how they interact.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK….wow! you really summed in up in that neat little statement.
Bettyrose, more “real” people dont wear 75k gowns – can we please give up this fan fiction that Meghan is humble and down to earth and will work the rest of the family under the bus. She will be just like the rest of of the you g royals.
Veronica:
Fair enough, but she’s at least lived most of her life, however glamorous, in a more real world context than Kate seems to have.
That is true. I give her that, for sure.
Love it! Her jackets always look too long though. But her makeup is perfection, she’s gorgeous.
Agreed. Perhaps it would have been better suited for a dress that was shorter than the coat, rather than pants? It’s all just a little bottom heavy for me. I’m just being nit-picky, though! Overall, the color is lovely and she looks great!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sympathize with her coat problem because my frame is small on top and very little outwear fits well. As well, my face and head are small and easily overwhelmed. Boys sizes don’t work because they don’t accommodate a woman’s chest. When I do find tailoring that works properly, I love it so much. There aren’t that many Petite sized coats on the market and regular sizes are bulky and hard to tailor. Sad story, I know. Cold first world problems.
I have the opposite problem. I have broad shoulders and I’m very busty, so I have to wear larger things on top, which make me look twenty pounds heavier. They take away from the fact that I have slim hips long skinny legs, and a small butt. I would prefer to be a pear shape rather than a V shape, which is traditionally masculine. I guess my DD’s lend me some femininity, but keep me from looking “sporty”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hair seems a bit haphazard but she does look great and appropriate. I think trousers can look so fantastic as work wear and they don’t have to be boring at all.
I hope she wears her hair up for the wedding.
I am glad she does not fuss about her hair too much because it good get overprocessed.
Really nice coat. I want it. I hope she takes her title seriously and does use her possition of power to do some significant things in the world as opposed to Kate and Will who are lazy as shit
GIVE ME THAT WHOLE OUTFIT.
🤣🤣🤣😄😄
Love the coat, scarf, pants and shoes. I guess that’s everything.
Yasss Meghan!! Drag them into the 21st century where women wear PANTS! From the looks of the hems they look like nicely tailored pants as well. She looks great. And I love seeing photos of them together. They have such chemistry!
Sophie has worn pants and looks nice in them. Every woman wears what she feels she is most attractive in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s nothing wrong with being required to wear stockings, bare legs are unprofessional. I’m in the salon industry and I’ve never been allowed to go bare legged, even when I was in school. The only people who ever complain about it are the girls who are fresh out of school and don’t understand professionalism yet. And for the record, men can only wear trousers. At least us women have options.
@MissM that is an old fashioned and antiquated idea. Bare legs are NOT unprofessional. Mini skirts are unprofessional. Low cut tops are unprofessional. Sneakers are unprofessional. And I say this NOT as a “girl fresh out of college”. But as a 37 year old woman who works in an office. I also happen to work in the HR department of my company. Where we did away with stockings being a required part of our dress code years ago. Why? Because it was old fashioned and antiquated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I curse the never-ending trend of going bare legged. My skin is milk white, and almost transparent so every vein is visible. In my face, she can actually see the blue veins in my temple. I’ve tried a hundred different products to fake tan my legs, but no matter how careful I am, they end of blotchy which is actually more embarrassing than the veins.
I’m with you, Kelly. My legs look like uncooked chicken skin….I love hose and only go without when it’s too hot to wear. I love tights and I love leggings. I prefer dresses over trousers as I’ve a big butt. Dresses skim over it, trousers emphasize it (in mine own opinion of mine own butt). I’ve also tried to fake tan without success.
But when all is said and done, I prefer to wait and see how she does because after all “pretty is as pretty does”. I like that she’s on her second work specific event.
I have noticed that when Kate is around children she has no trouble being engaged. I agree with the comment above; book her into smaller events. She did beautifully with Charlotte’s little tantrum (so cute) and I think she`s busy being a mum to a future king, and a wife to another. And also, tho`she takes it to the limit, I kind of enjoy her theme dressing, and she does go to great effort with the details. Including many buttons….(giggle)……
Or the welcome to the 21 century where women shouldn’t be judged for what they wear, rather it be pants, dresses or a thong made of Skittles.
By saying this you are still having a outdated view of things.People wear what they are comfortable in.
Rather you think so or not is your opinion.
You’re literally on a gossip site where people talk about what women are wearing. This entire post is about what Meghan is wearing. So spare me the holier than thou finger wagging. If you take issue with what I said then you’re clearly on the wrong site.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you imagine the screams when they appear with the Obamas?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve noticed that Harry can also rock the business casual look as well.
I would wear the living daylights out of that outfit. So stylish, polished and comfortable.
So would I. Love it from head to toe.
I’m realizing how low I had set the bar for Kate.
Kate dresses like her mother. Or the ghost of Diana past. Nice to see Meghan dressed like a typical young woman going off to work in the city. Refreshing! I think Harry looks nice too…I like the sweater, lol!
She’s adorable. She looks at least ten years younger than her 36 years. What’s her secret???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
(Sniff and a tear comes down my sallow aging skin which I damaged by playing basketball with no sun protection)
She is at that sweet spot. At 36 everyone thought I was in my early twenties. A few years on, now I rarely get carded.
I agree with Ennie, from what I observe, I think it is mostly genes. Avoiding sun helps, but is not the main determinant.
Wait, are trousers not allowed? Seriously asking. I LOVE the way she’s dresses as much as I love them. They make me smile.
Trousers are allowed. The Queen, Princess Anne, Sophie Wessex, they have all worn trousers at work. I think Kaiser’s point was these are proper trousers, instead of the jeggings and skinny jeans Kate Middleton wears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Queen has worn trousers? I don’t think I’ve ever seen that, and I’m having a hard time picturing it. LOL
My grandma only wore dresses until she was in her 60′s, pants just weren’t appropriate (or so she thought). For Christmas my mom bought her a few nice trouser outfits (pants, top, light sweater or a jacket) and Grandma loved them so much she never wore a dress again for the last 30 years of her life.
Maybe someone needs to buy Kate a trouser outfit.
Yes, it just isn’t seen as often in the BRF. I think HM wore her trouser suits when she was recovering from knee surgery, but otherwise she doesn’t wear them.
KiddV: Ask and you shall receive:
http://www.fashion-era.com/images/SocialHistory/queentrousers.jpg
https://youforher.aleteia.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/5-GettyImages-57155703.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/6b/4f/15/6b4f151e62ed467f5cfc707b7e4fba46–new-fashion-trends-queen-elizabeth-ii.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/84/d7/9b/84d79b3d5bd4e9353fbcb53794f29da5.jpg
Thanks, LAK!
I’m digging her 50′s(?) turquoise outfit! She looks like a regular grandma in those last two pics, I think I prefer her strong coat/hat/dress game more. LOL
I thought Kate didn’t wear trousers because she likes to show off her legs? I never thought it was because she couldn’t wear them, as everyone points out, she definitely could have, and other royal ladies have. I like that Meghan seems into separates, and that she wears outfits that are quietly expensive, but that could also be recreated fairly easily (and cheaply) by basically anyone. Will be interesting going forward, to see what she wears, as that instinct would have more of a demonstrable impact on fashion and the fashion industry than Kate’s “I own 100 bespoke Catherine Walker coatdresses.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy moly; HM has worn trouser suits!!!
Meghan’s outfit is one that many women will want to wear because it can be worn at work and looks great. No regular woman really has a place to wear a coat dress unless they have princess activities.
Based on the headline, I wasn’t sure what the tone was of her “wearing trousers,” but I was glad to see it’s absolute praise. Why wouldn’t one wear trousers to a day time outdoor work event in January? She looks amazing.
She’s BEAMING. They are so much fun to watch. ❤️
My dog has one of those little rolling around and making weird noises hamsters and she chases it all around
Me likely this look very much, esp the coat – me want that coat. THIS is the kind of look I have been banging on about Katie Keen wearing – its classic, young(ish) and professional.
Wow she’s so beautiful – killer smile and the crowds are def captivated! I love how professional and modern she looks! A young woman out and about – not messing around and there as a brooch for her man! Bingo on every item chosen and all of them combined in one outfit! OMG also cannot believe how casual her hair looks in a low bun with hair strands flying out and those cool rings (saw on DM). Go, Meghan!!!!!
Would be a great outfit, but the coat doesn’t fit. At all. It’s massive and loose around the shoulders, and too long for someone of her height.
Maybe because I’m short, and maybe because I used to wear a giant oversized winter coat like that when I lived in a cold climate, but I just love it. I mean, I’d like to see more of the outfit, but the coat must be so warm and comfy. She definitely seems comfortable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg she is so lovely – like Pippa Middleton and Minnie Driver had a baby lol. Given her height I do wish the coat had stopped mid-thigh but yes, this is a gorgeous look for her.
LMAO!
HAHAHA!
Minnie Driver lol.
I’d love the coat more if it were just a couple inches shorter. And not just trousers but a MESSY bun. She pulled off a totally business casual look.
I am not a Royal Family sugar by any means, although I adore the Queen and always will for a variety of reasons (especially her dogs, tbh). HOWEVER, thanks to Meghan I would give my left arm for an invitation to this wedding. Harry and Meghan may very well end up ensuring that the U.K. remains a monarchy.
As an aside, I read a very interesting article in the New York Times on Sunday about the economic and political benefits of monarchies. Apparently having a monarch as titular head of state (while virtually all power and governance are held by elected officials) generally leads to more stable, prosperous societies. Royal families allegedly provide a sense of continuity and quiet, steady leadership. It was unclear to me though whether the benefits outweigh the costs of maintaining a monarchy.
They rank among the happiness nations. Whether or not that is because of being monarchies I don’t know.
The idea of a neutral, referee head of state is increasingly appealing.
It’s really hard to say. I do think that having a parliamentary system of government is preferable to the alternative. You have to pay for the head of state equivalent anyway. In unitary systems such as the US (at least up until Cheetolini) the ribbon-cutting and ceremonial roles are taken on by the VP and First Lady.
I can’t quite tell whether it’s the monarchy that provides the benefits or whether an elected or appointed head of state would do just as well, as they have in Ireland and Germany. Germany seems to have too many coalitions, but that is probably unrelated. (I just miss Merkel on the world stage and wish they would sort it out).
Many monarchies with that setup are also in Europe, where quality of life is simply a bigger deal than the United States.
It’s not just Europe – three out of the 10 happiest countries are Canada, Australia and New Zealand. They’re like the US but with health care and gun control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tina, I have to ask, have you ever *been* to Canada? To Old Quebec, the Maritimes, Upper Canada? To say that Canada is culturally more similar to the US than Europe (esp. the UK & France) is hilarious. What is a “bro”-ey culture? That’s a new one on me…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@DM2, sure! I lived in Toronto for a year on a fellowship, and visited various provinces. I visited Newfoundland for a conference, and that was by far the most European place I visited outside of Quebec. It is like Ireland, but it is very much a North American version of Ireland. Similarly, Quebec is “European” by North American standards, but it is a very North American place. As a Brit, Canada felt very American to me (I also lived in the Washington DC area for two years, which was very different and felt much more southern to me than Canada).
I knew that “bro”-ey would be a terrible way to describe it, but I couldn’t find another word. It’s a performative version of masculinity. Cowboy hats, horses, very much tied to sport (in the US, baseball and football, in Canada, hockey, in NZ, rugby and in Australia, Aussie rules, I suppose). Somehow tied to the land. We’d call it blokey.
@Tina – That’s the difference. I’m American and Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have felt distinctly different than the U.S. Yes there are certainly commonalities, as there are bound to be given the cultural over lap, but not enough that I would put them closer to the spectrum of the U.S. than the UK and Europe.
And Rugby is quite popular in the UK. Not to mention that football/soccer is ridiculously huge almost everywhere outside of the U.S. The U.S. seems to be more tied to sport in terms of having a new one for everyone season, and it being big at the school level, typically high school and college.
Also, DC feeling southern?! That’s interesting. While it’s obviously close to Virginia, it’s the parts of VA that are NOT southern. Having lived in the South and in DC for quite some time, they’re very different. Now DC isn’t Manhattan, but that’s the first I’ve heard of it’s southern feel.
@HH, have you ever lived outside the US? I really don’t understand what “the difference” is for you. For me, as a Brit, Canada, Australia and NZ seem closer to the US to me than they do to Europe. For you, as an American, I’m not getting a sense of why they would be more European, as opposed to generally foreign.
I’m aware that rugby (union – you probably don’t know the difference) is big in the UK (and Ireland, and Australia, and South Africa, and Canada, and especially NZ). Soccer is big everywhere, but it’s about the 3rd biggest sport in NZ, the 5th biggest sport in Australia and the 10th biggest sport in Canada and the US.
And I meant that DC felt more southern than other places in the US I’ve visited. And not necessarily geographically. Los Angeles was less southern than DC. Rural Pennsylvania? Much more southern.
Maybe the countries with monarchies are happy because they generally have great social safety nets for their people – nothing to do with a monarchy. The happiest countries are Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Canada, Australia. England, with the most famous monarchs in the world, didn’t make the top ten. The top ten have the highest taxes, which pay for strong social foundations. All of them have very strong safety nets from cradle to grave with free college as well.
Let’s not make conclusions from the wrong assumptions here. I cannot imagine any world in which supporting a monarchy makes people happy in their everyday lives. Doesn’t make any sense.
Well, I mean lots of countries that are less happy still have very strong social safety nets. The UK for sure, but that’s probably due to our weather and our f-ed up class system (which really isn’t the same thing as the monarchy). Of non-monarchies, Germany is really rich, and it, France and Ireland have strong social safety nets, but they’re not in the top 10 for happiness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Canada does not have free higher education. Working on it.
Canada and Australia in particular don’t have any real day to day contact with the BRF and they decide their policies without any interference. I agree completely that universal health care and proper parental leave is what helps boost the happiness. Not the Queen.
@HH – where I disagree with Veronica is on the issue of taxes. The top ten happiest countries do not have the highest taxes: https://www.investopedia.com/taxes/countries-highest-income-taxes/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2017/may/27/tax-britons-pay-europe-australia-us
Correlation is not causation.
Love the pants (but those heels are so high! at least they’re not stiletto).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is so beautiful, what addition to the Royal Family she will be, I hope these two put Will and Kate to shame and work hard.
I’ve been in the getting to know her stage and I really like the Meghan I’m meeting on almost all counts. I’m stoked for the wedding and really hope these two go from the honeymoon phase to a truly healthy and enduring love!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is sentimental but isn’t really appropriate. It is to be worn by the women of the Spencer family, and technically she isn’t going to be a Spencer.
Criticism wise it could be bad. Everything from “Does she think she is Diana?” to “The Queen hates her and wouldn’t loan her a tiara – so Harry had to beg this tiara from his Uncle”. Ditto if she were to wear a brand new tiara. The criticism would be either about the cost (I’d lead that charge, they don’t need to be buying new tiaras) or “Queen hates her so she wouldn’t loan her a royal tiara” etc.
My hope is she wears one from the British Royal collection, like the Teck Crescent or Diamond Lozenge if it is still exists. That would become the one she wears for most formal occasions.
That’s why I feel she should forgo the whole tiara mess since the ones that are left for her to wear are ugly.
@notasugar – I kind of agree with your tiara assessment. They’ll pick something out from the collection for her to wear on an ongoing basis. The Spencer tiara is out of the question, for the reasons you stated; Kate has worn the Lover’s Knot tiara several times already, so I don’t think that would work out. But there are plenty of others, including ones that the Queen Mother wore early on while Duchess of York and retired when she became Queen Consort. I’m thinking maybe the Greek key tiara? It’s not too big and Pss. Anne used to wear it. They did buy Fergie a new one for her wedding, with a matching necklace I think, but them days is over – the austerity and recession have redefined the landscape, and advertising that they can of course go out and spend $100K on jewels for Harry’s bride is probably not the way to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are so many tiaras in the vault for her to pick from. From the vault i hanker after:
-Oriental Circlet
-Queen Mary’s fringe (worn by HM and Anne at their weddings)
-Strathmore Rose (though this one is thought to be too fragile)
-Teck Crescent
-Teck circle (usually worn as a necklace by Margaret, but returned to the crown on her death)
And if she has to borrow a tiara from outside the family, how about Victoria’s Sapphire coronet which is thought to be owned by the V and A museum.
@LAK – I LOVE the Strathmore rose – why don’t they have the frame redone?! Shame to have that one out of sight. Am I remembering that the Queen Mother wore that down on her forehead like a circlet, or am I mixing that up with another?
The Fringe Tiara – is that the Russian one that was supposed to look like the classic Russian woman’s head adornment? That one is quite large and I think HM still wears it frequently. My guess is that they will lend her one in size more along the lines of the Cartier tiara that Kate wore. I’m very partial to the clean lines in the Greek key one. I think it would suit Markle’s modernist tastes better than something flowery.
As you can see, I’m really in this for the jewelry discussions.
I like the Vladimir tiara, and she could dangle whatever stones she wanted on it.
Seeittellit: the Greek key belongs to Anne and her family. Mind you, since the tiara is borrowed, and Anne has already said nice things about their (H&M) relationship, perhaps she could lend it to her.
I’d forgotten that HM still wears the fringe. It’s been a long time.
The Vladimir is too close a copy of the CLK in design AND HM still wears it regularly, so i think that’s out of the question.
Being so close in resemblance to the CLK, the Copy-Kate outcry would be too much.
Mind you, of all HM’s frequently worn tiaras, i adore the girls of Great Britain and Ireland. That one would suit any other wearer because it is so light and whimsical and fun. If it were in contention, that is the ultimate tiara i would want MM to get.
Fingers crossed she doesn’t give her the Brazilian Aquamarine and the Burmese Ruby tiaras. Those things are a crime against tiaras.
One more thing, even though tiaras are usually life loaners, i hope the cartier Halo and papyrus are still in contention for MM. Perhaps not the Cartier Halo as that was worn on a memorable occassion, but no one ever remembers Kate in the papyrus and that has the whimsy of the Strathmore rose.
Do you think they’d let her wear something more ostentatious than the Cartier, which Kate wore? If so, the Valdmir would be gorgeous with the emeralds for MM, as would the Fringe, the Oriental Circlet would be lovely, as well. But somehow, I don’t think TQ will lend her something too big and showy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK, the Queen Victoria Sapphire Coronet *is* owned by the V&A, after their successful fund raising campaign to keep it from leaving the country after a private sale. Gifted by William Bollinger.
The Girls is said to be HM’s best, so I don’t think MM will get that one. I think the bandeau base would be pretty just for the wedding, but don’t think it likely.
Any tiara designed by HM needs to be dismantled and turned in to something else. Neither she nor Edward have the gift of jewelry design that Prince Phillip has.
I’m hoping for Teck (my long-stated) or the Diamond Lozenge (without the silly pearl toppers) because it is simple and modern. Lozenge hasn’t been seen since the 1950s, so it may have been sold off quietly. It is a good starter tiara like the halo.
They have another fringe, Queen Adelaide’s Diamond Fringe, which was turned back to a necklace years ago. It is shorter in height than their other two fringes, but much longer in length. Returned to HM when the Queen Mum passed away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The same goes for the Vladimir. Both fringes are rather large (the Alexandra much more so imposing than Queen Mary’s) and also very, very unlikely contenders. The Alexandra fringe is simply too ostentatious and Queen Mary’s Fringe was worn by the Queen and her own daughter, while marry-ins have made do with other options. It would be a major departure to lend it to Meghan.
It is believed the Teck Circle tiara is in David LInley’s possession, if he still owns it. Also not likely to be seen on Meghan’s head, unless the Queen works out a deal to return it.
The Cartier Halo will be on tour in Australia until July, so it’s out. The Teck Crescent would be gorgeous, but perhaps not visually the best since it does have the Crescent motif and in these times people get their noses out of joint over anything.
Since HM is obviously very fond of Harry and his intended, it is not beyond the world of possibility that the CLK might be pressed into duty. But again, not likely, since Kate seems to have taken a liking to it.
So I think it’s going to be the Strathmore Rose, by pure elimination.
It’s high time a woman in that family wore pants. Why are women always expected to wear dresses and skirts? Blah, give me pants any day!
I’m with you. While I have a nice collection of skirts and dresses, I am most comfortable in pants. About the only place I have yet to wear pants is federal court. When I was a baby lawyer, wearing pantsuits in federal court was just not done. The message I got back then was that federal courts at all levels meant dark coloured skirt suits, pantyhose, and heels – full stop. Even though I doubt anyone would care if I wore a pantsuit in this day and age, I fear I would feel awkward and anxious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find the heels role baffling. What if you, like me, have an hereditary neuropathy (CMT), which makes the wearing of heels impossible? Seems sexist, too.
BearcatL, you should wear a pant suit to work just once. You might find it incredibly freeing, and never go back. Of course, it might also feel extremely weird, but it would be a memorable day either way.
The Countess of Wessex has worn pants for engagements.
Frogmore would have been a nice place for their reception, as it was for Peter and Autumn. I don’t remember where Sophie and Edward had their reception after their Windsor wedding. It could be for security reasons, since Frogmore is pretty open and accessible.
Frogmore isn’t large enough without a tent in the yard which is what Peter and Autumn did but they also had a much smaller guest list then H&M will. There simply isn’t enough space for 800-1000 people without breaking the bank. I think the whole point of them saying it has to be at Windsor is that Windsor already has enough space. Plus security will already be in place instead of spreading it thin.
They could have a smaller evening patty at frogmore with their friends but the big reception doesn’t make any sense.
AND she took her pretty coat off when she was inside like “normal” people do
And that outfit inside was great-modern, appropriate.
Yes it was.
You mean she stayed for more than a 1/2 hour??? And didn’t go shopping after???
Take note Katie Buttons!
Richard Palmer said they stayed 25 minutes longer than originally scheduled.
YESSSS. Spot on. I love her more every day!
Wow. What a great outfit! I do think she has great style and aside from a few speedbumps (like that engagement photo dress) she will come into her own and be a British style icon.
She is beautiful. The coat and pants are perfection. Excellent make up. Very professional. I hope she continues differentiating herself by wearing professional pants and different coat styles. They work for her.
Very good showing.
She needs to clip her hair strands back. Looks unkempt when they are flying in front of her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her hairdo (wear it up!), but then I was critical of her hair being down last time.
In the last few years Princess Madeleine has become the Queen of Messy Royal Buns, even with tiaras. MM could do worse than look to Madeleine’s examples.
@nota – hopefully, she won’t look to Madeleine for the wedding dress. What a disappointment THAT was on a woman that beautiful! IMHO, of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is all.
I like this coat much better. She doesn’t look swallowed up. I like the heels and trousers, too. Casual chic.
Yes. I see the beginnings of her personal royal style here and they are good.
A bit of refinement will be required but for s beginner this is very good,
She looks wonderful. I love her outfit, I wouldn’t change anything. I would like to see the top she has on underneath, am I missing the photos somewhere?
I’m not sure I like Harry’s style of coat lately. I love wool pea coats, short and long, on men so that may be my problem. I need to get used to something different. He looks nice, though.
I thought female royals can’t wear trousers for royal events. I never saw any royals wear pants before unless it’s sport related events.
She’s not married yet. She might be given more lee-way pre-wedding. I am completely guessing, however, and am not giving an answer set in stone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are allowed to wear trousers, they just don’t that often. Anne, Sophie, even the Queen have worn trousers on the job.
She looks great. Love the pants, and the messy type buns. You should read the dailymail and their bs about how Meghan should learn from Kate and her hair.
Meghan’s hair is too informal for professional Britain. It really is. You can wear such a style to the gym but not if you work in an office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most Americans have zero idea of how any of this works and that Charles will eventually pay for Meghan’s clothes with taxpayer money. We really are know-nothing bullies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@veronica Lol. That’s pretty true of americans.
Veronica
Generalize much?
Speak for/of yourself, Veronica. Some of us educate ourselves about other cultures that we’re interested in.
I disagree about professional Britain.
It depends on the job and the event. That is generalizing. Maybe it isn’t your style, and we are all different that way, but I don’t agree with the statement.
@Veronica
Umm please stop thinking and speaking for ‘all Americans’. Very few people, if any, think she’s perfect; we barely know her.
The pants are great. The only great thing. The coat fits well, but the color is so bland. Scarf is overwhelming and blends in with coat. Hair is tied back but still falling in her face? Not a good look and is not professional.
I think the light color is to be sure people can see her – the royals always try to wear something that people in backs of crowd can see. Except for red, she doesn’t seem to be fond of jewel tones, maybe they don’t favor her coloring, so the light neutrals are the choice. It also avoids the “too many colors” pitfall. Re the hair – well, that is kind of a “look”. As the rest of the outfit is casual, I don’t object to it. And full disclosure again: I hate “helmet hair”. It can be a challenge to combine a smooth look and avoid helmet head, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems to choose beautiful coats, but has had problems with the fit of them. I think this one looks like it fits nicely.
I really covet her outfit.
She really stepped up with this outfit. Hair up, work pants, including a British fashion label- good choices. The only thing I’m not crazy about is the scarf swallowing her face a bit. She can’t hide during a public event. It looks like she is trying to cover up her royal hickeys- they are clearly loved up!
Modern, nice!
Omg, I love her for wearing pants! She looks simultaneously professional, modern, and stylish! This is everything that Kate never pulls off.
Amazing outfit. I want to wear that coat to work. Those trousers!
What I like about the look is that it doesn’t seem like she spent hours and hours trying to get everything just right. With Kate ( I know you shouldn’t compare) everything has to be just so. All the buttons have to be perfectly aligned. This look is chic but casual.
YES this is what I like about it. It’s one step up from something I would wear, but the overall look is not unattainable. Coat, scarf, dress slacks, heels. She looks chic and stylish but she does not look like she spent an hour with her hair stylist this morning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think some people can pull off messy hair as being “stylish” and some can’t. I don’t think Kate can, and I don’t think she wants to. Her hair is always so sleek and styled. Which, despite all our criticism here, is clearly how she likes it so you do you Kate. Meghan is going to wear hers differently.
That said, i’ll admit I wish she had pushed it off her face when she was inside, but meh.
Veronica, Kate’s hair is a lot better since she had it cut. But in the early days it was always falling in her face and she was forever fiddling with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It also adds height.
Too bad the coat is way too big again. Too long for her and way too wide on the shoulders. It looks like shoulder pads and ruins her proportions.
Hair is a bit messy IMO because of the cold windy weather.
I think Meghan likes to dress like she is a much taller woman. Kate would look great in this coat with this sweater. Meghan should stick to very tailored coats, IMHO. Not a lot around her neck. She isn’t very tall, and she is petite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, so much for being frugal. Burberry pants start at around $700. For pants. Sheesh.
Yes, Kate is a spendthrift, too, but she will be the future Queen or consort, whatever you call it. “_
At least they’re less than $75K.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
700 dollars for a well made black pants for someone like Meghan to wear is not expensive. Show me a royal in a 200 dollar outfit consistently during public engagements.
Those pants can be worn over and over in many different combinations.
Hallelujah, pants. I love the entire outfit.
That outfit is amazing. I about melted when she waved to the crowd it was so cute and endearing. Who am I?! Girlfriend has charm in spades.
nope, I don’t like the style. Hair is too messy for a public event. Scarf and coat don’t really match and don’t really add to each other by way of contrast. Markle’s head is drowning in that scarf. Trousers are too long and slightly ridiculous the way they swing round her ankles. Another Princess High Heels. Coat and scarf and hair are too messy together and no fun. Though she can pull of the colours and her makeup is good in colour and not too much but flakey-unprofessional and it shows in the pictures. I like that she did wear trousers.
http://www.zimbio.com/photos/Kate+Middleton/Princess+Mary/Duke+Duchess+Cambridge+Denmark/Di25WQlOVA7
http://www.zimbio.com/photos/Kate+Middleton/Princess+Mary/Duke+Duchess+Cambridge+Denmark/Di25WQlOVA7
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The shoulder pads are a bit too much, she is petite and they overpower and give the coat an ill fit.
Look at the video, it’s all about her! And the ring;)
I just can’t warm up to Meghan. She always seems to be an actress playing the part of Harry’s loving fiancée. I’m just not getting a very genuine vibe from her/them. Maybe it would be easier to take them seriously if they had dated longer than 18 months (plus or minus several months depending on when they really met/started dating), if they hadn’t been trying to play coy with when and how they met, and she didn’t try to act like Harry’s proposal was such a surprise out of nowhere like she stated in their engagement interview. I mean, c’mon! She quit her TV show and moved her dogs (or at least one of them) to England. I’m sure that was under the promise of an engagement. I also don’t like the mistruths and misrepresentations about when/how they started dating. Even in the same interview they will look at the interviewer straight in the eye and say they had 6 months of dating in privacy before the media/public found out. They will go on to say that they met in mid July 2016 and their relationship was made public the end of October 2016. That’s not 6 months! Their relationship has just seemed very rushed and misrepresented by them to the general public. I just wonder why and on who’s end? Was it Meghan pushing for this or Harry or both? I really feel in the sense that Meghan has given up a heck of a lot more than Harry has for this relationship. She certainly has a lot more to lose if it doesn’t last long term than he has. I hope it’s worth it for her.
@Bianco and Sienna – I kind of agree with the assessment, but I just don’t care much. I’m now in it for the jewelry and clothes. I’m also American, and in the great scheme of things, I suppose who Harry marries is immaterial to me. I won my bet, I still think it was a done deal by the time the Vanitry Fair cover came out, and as it is a done deal, I just plan to relax and enjoy the jewelry/clothes/gossip. I feel similarly about her, but, er, just can’t get too invested. It’s Harry’s lookout, isn’t it?
My husband and I dated for 3 months before we got married. But we would tell people it was longer, we didn’t want to hear judgemental opinions from people. Maybe that’s why they fibbed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3908986/Harry-SECOND-hottie-Prince-secretly-dated-English-model-wooing-American-actress-Meghan-Markle-don-t-look-alike.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Meghan looks great. Her look is not the most polished look I’ve seen, but she looks pretty and happy and the clothes don’t seem like they are wearing her, which is often the case with Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And another thing – she’s fooling with her hair just as much as Kate does. Why does she get a pass and Kate gets criticized?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that she’s way too clingy. She’s also too touchy/feely when she out with Harry on these public engagements. She’s also trying to act sort of shy and has a “deer caught in the headlights” looks when she used to represent herself as an accomplished, confident, forward thinking woman. It’s coming across like she’s acting because this is how she thinks she’s supposed to act.
I think she clings because that’s what HE likes. He seems like he really wants to be seen (by her and others) as her protector and I think it’s him that wants to be holding hands all the time. Will doesn’t go so much for the touchy-feely stuff, so he and Kate don’t do it. Also both Harry and Will seem to regard the BRF as a fate worse than death (though, of course, not one whose perks they would willingly give up), so maybe he’s worried she’ll realize it’s not worth it and bolt, and he’s guarding against that. . . by PHYSICALLY RESTRAINING HER. Ha!
If you watch the video, when they get out of the car he reaches his hand back for her and then she takes his hand. He was also rubbing her back as they met their greeters. He’s the one initiating the public contact.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a broken record but I love the concept but she doesn’t have the height to truly pull it off
I actually really like this outfit, but i HATE her hair wisps. Combined with the fluffy shirt and loose pants, its too much and it makes her look disheveled. There are photos of them exiting and her hair looks so much better, I suspect that that is because she ended up tucking the wisps behind her ears as she realized she was fiddling with it while talking with people and it was unprofessional. Hopefully she learns from this.
I think she looks lovely and natural, and I hope she eventually lets her natural curly hair come out.
I don’t like comparing the two women too much but someone on DM said: ” Kate is often too overwhelmed by her hair and eyeliner”.
There is nothing better than looking as natural as possible, it also helps with the ageing process, as you have to keep piling on make up for years and years.
You’d freak if kate wore all black, try playing fair. Also, ‘m pretty sure Meghan has some “help” in her hair so quit ragging on Kate for having extensions.
Meghan has yet to put out a palace statement denying her extensions.
Until she uses the might of the Palace to deny the extensions like Kate did, we will go on ignoring her hair and whatever help she has!!!
Exactly.
We don’t care. It isn’t a big deal until it is made a big deal. Women in the 60s wore hairpieces all the time, and there is a time for them. Lying about it was unnecessary. You don’t respond to something that trivial.
I don’t mind the coat being that long. It’s a beautiful coat and well-fitted. Her pants are too long and take away from a finished look.
If Kate’s hair was that messy, the hyper-critical Kate posters would have a field day. “Oh, how dare she part her hair in the middle at her age. Look at all those straggly pieces in her face. The bun is a mess in the back with pieces sticking out.” I can hear it now. LOL
She is beautiful and seemed happy and engaged, with a great smile. They look happy and in love. My sister couldn’t believe her age. she thought she was 27, not 37.
I love her style and I love that they are so obviously in love! I can’t wait for this wedding in May!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I love love LOVE how engaged she and Harry are with the crowd and the people they’re visiting. Such a contrast to petulant William and distant Kate. (And yes, I’m going to compare them. Not their looks, but their work ethics and performances in the role).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I swear she makes Harry look better. Maybe it’s the love haze?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, I can’t tell for sure, but this coat seems like something she’s owned before? So that’s nice also, I think, that she’s mostly trying to wear things that she’s got and not stuff she’s purchased out of the gate for this. I hope she keeps that up after she gets married too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the sweater, don’t mind the length of her coat. I would have worn booties with loose pants, but that is a minor complaint. Loved her loose bun, I am not bothered by KM constantly touching her hair, so MM doing so too is not a problem.
I still think she loves fame and is enjoying attention, that was my impression of her upon seeing her Instagram account and The Tig. They had been reinforced by the VF cover, the $75,000 engagement dress and the reality TV engagement interview. While some see this as a good quality for a future member of the royal family, I think it is too much celebrity and royals are not celebrities. If they are, then why have them? Don’t we have enough celebrities already and their heirs, like Blue Ivy, North West, Shiloh, etc?
Love the slacks! OMG, we have been wanting Kate to wear them once, just once, for years we were begging. Love the casual work wear. She and Harry easily show their personality, not sure why it has been so abysmally missing from W&K. Definitely see some Julia Roberts in Meghan in some pictures too, very naturally pretty.
@BECKS – That’s fine. They’re under no obligation to answer any questions they don’t want to, but at least don’t lie about it. Decline to answer the question instead. If they’re lying about a simple thing like when/how they met, it makes you wonder what else they could be lying about. They are being too cutesy and coy about it like they’re trying to pull one over on everyone, and some are not amused.
