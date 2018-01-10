Duchess Kate wore Hobbes & Seraphine to her first royal event of 2018

The Duchess of Cambridge visits the Reach Academy Feltham

I truly hoped that the entrance of Meghan Markle into the royal fold would make the Duchess of Cambridge… different. Like, she would seem more engaged, she would be happier to be seen. That happened immediately before, during and after Meghan and Harry announced their engagement – I had never seen Kate so happy to be photographed, to show her face to photographers, to be seen as engaged and joyful during events (and pap strolls). But like most things, it was temporary. Kate barely turned her face to the cameras today in west London. I don’t know why. This was her first royal event of the year – she visited the Reach Academy Feltham, an academy “that works with the children’s mental health charity Place2Be to help pupils, teachers and parents.”

For today’s event, Kate wore a £299 wool coat by Hobbs, which I think is new-to-us, meaning this is the first time she’s worn this to an event? It’s hard to keep up with Kate’s collection of blue coats though, so this could easily be a repeat. I enjoy the shade of rich navy, and I enjoy the shininess of the buttons. That’s why this coat was chosen: shiny, shiny buttons. Underneath her coat, Kate repeated a maternity-wear Seraphine dress. Also: WIGLET WATCH! I feel like she just velcros that sh-t to the back of her head.

Kate also celebrated her 36th birthday on Tuesday. Like most years, Kate didn’t do anything publicly for her birthday – according to Kensington Palace sources, she was “celebrating privately with [Prince] William and the children…It’s just a quiet celebration at home. No big party.” I believe it. I also believe William and Kate will sneak off and go on holiday, maybe to Mustique, sometime soon.

127 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore Hobbes & Seraphine to her first royal event of 2018”

  1. Anastasia says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Is it warm there? The dress looks like a warm weather dress–short, thin material. But the coat is heavy and long-ish. I don’t get it.

    And yeah, that wiglet is SUPER obvious. Normally I have a hard time detecting hairpieces, but my first thought when I saw the top pic was “WIGLET!”

    On second look, the kids are all bundled up in down coats, etc. And that dress is UG.

    Reply
  2. Lilith says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Nice hair unit.

    Reply
  3. Maria says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Another coat! So many buttons!

    Reply
  4. WendyM says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:13 am

    I think I’d rather see her engaged with the people she’s there to visit rather than the photographers. I also think she looks quite lovely here.

    Reply
  5. Elisabeth says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I doubt they’re going to Mustique while Kate is pregnant with Zika being such an issue.

    Reply
  6. Chaine says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:15 am

    I really like the coat. But yes, the fake hair is really obvious here. Might she do better with a shorter hairstyle that would allow for more volume, so she didn’t need to supplement her existing hair?

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Love that coat. Navy is her color. Dress is fine but not my favorite.
    Don’t get the criticism of her not being happy to be seen. She looks happy with the kids who are the focus here. Who cares if she mugs for the cameras?

    Reply
  8. Nat says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Her outfits are so freaking boring.

    Why does she always wear the same old-lady clothes? I think Queen Elizabeth dresses much better and definitely more unique.

    She should change their whole wardrobe…and maybe then people would start paying attention to her.

    Reply
    • spidee!! says:
      January 10, 2018 at 11:39 am

      When she wears something brighter she is accused of being “look at me”

      Reply
      • Becks says:
        January 10, 2018 at 12:55 pm

        I like her in bright clothes! This coat is nice in itself but still boring.

        That said, I don’t expect her to dress in cutting edge fashion, and I’m fine if her style veers more towards the classic side of things (mine does as well.) But classy =/= boring or outdated or staid or matronly, which is where Kate seems to fall short.

        I just think in general she needs to hire a REALLY good stylist, who has experience actually styling people, and I think that would make all the difference in the world.

      • Natalie S says:
        January 10, 2018 at 5:03 pm

        If she wears it to the 9/11 memorial. Context.

        Though, to be fair she did get some comments for the red Alexander McQueen during the Jubilee but she was actually quite clever because she blended in with the other colors on the boat.

      • Lorelai says:
        January 10, 2018 at 7:17 pm

        @Natalie S: that’s exactly what I was going to say. The only time I recall her getting crap for wearing a bright color was because she wore it to the September 11th memorial FFS! The rest of the time, it’s fine.

  9. Kayzilla says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Wow, this is the first time I’ve ever been able to clearly see the wiglet. It’s not even close to the same color as the rest of her hair today! The color of the coat is beautiful, and she took it off while she was indoors, for once.

    Reply
  10. Lexa says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:22 am

    I like this look. She seems like she’s genuinely enjoying her time with the kids and is engaged with them, which is what matters.

    Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      January 10, 2018 at 1:15 pm

      This is, like, the third time in a row that she visited with children and NOT ONE SINGLE CHILD is even looking at her. She still has a manic smile on her face, but the CHILDREN are not engaged with her. I’ve said it before, why do they even make her bother? Just let her endlessly shop and go on vacation, and chalk it up to the price of having a monarchy. The forced visits just look painful for the kids to endure.

      Reply
  11. It’sJustBlanche says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Why does she wear fake hair? I thought she naturally had beautiful hair?

    Reply
    • FLORC says:
      January 10, 2018 at 9:31 am

      She has worn Wiglet and post wedding loads of extensions. It’s not about having nice hair. It’s about volume. Sometimes a stylist will add it. I’ve been a bridesmaid and we all got extensions to pull off the hairstyle. And I have lots of thick hair.
      But for sure. Kate during dating years had done hair. Then at engagement and wedding her hair tripled in volume.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      January 10, 2018 at 12:13 pm

      She does have lovely real hair and often people get them to have longer/fuller hair. I have no problem with her or anyone else wearing a wiglet but she created an issue out of this when she instructed Kensington Palace to send out a press release denying hair extensions when a tabloid printed a photo very clearly showing where the wiglet was glued to her real hair – they said it was a ‘childhood scar’. Plus her former hairdresser is on record as saying that she got extentions as he did them for her – thats why she stopped using him.

      With the resources she has at her disposal, why can’t she hire a decent hairdresser who can blend them properly.

      Reply
  12. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:25 am

    LOVE the coat and the shoes. She seems relaxed?

    Reply
  13. FLORC says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Last time Kate looked for the cameras with huge smiles was the tour of showing William what he’s missing.
    Now… I would bet someone is asking them to step up or things will look bad. Meghan getting great press.

    Reply
    • Maria says:
      January 10, 2018 at 9:35 am

      Also, someone is mentioning reducing her clothing budget. Because that coat costs much less than what she usually spends on a coat. And she is recycling it just as she recycled the coat she wore to church. A good start, thank goodness there’s a holiday coming up.

      Reply
  14. Bess says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Maybe pregnancy hair loss?

    Reply
  15. Chrissy says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Is it me or has her posture gotten worse? It looks like she has a hump in some of the pictures. I actually quite like the coat, especially the colour. Hate the dress and matchy-matchy shoes and the ridiculous hair though. Oh well, at least she took off her coat.

    Reply
  16. Sabrine says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:29 am

    That’s not a wiglet. It’s just a bad job of backcombing and styling. She has tons of her own hair. She looks quite sweet here, all her attention focused on the children, which is nice to see.

    Reply
  17. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Ok but pregnancy is the one time I think it’d be totally fine to wear wedges or flats, and NOW she chooses these constructing heels.

    Reply
  18. Beluga says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:31 am

    She took her coat off!! Progress!

    I wish she wouldn’t insist on wearing skyscraper heels when she’s meeting kids though.

    Reply
    • OriginalLala says:
      January 10, 2018 at 9:40 am

      I think it’s part of her image though, she is always described as being “immensely tall” – she is 5’9 I think so fairly tall but the sky-high heels make her towering. She very very rarely wears flats and then only if they are runners. It’s her thing, being super tall.

      Reply
      • Unoriginal Commenter says:
        January 10, 2018 at 12:41 pm

        And they also lengthen her legs. I’ve said before I am immensely jealous of her body structure because I am super short-waisted. She is long-waisted, and probably appreciates how the heels balance her proportions.

        Unfortunately for us short-waisted people, there is no lengthening the torso, haha!

      • Helen Smith says:
        January 10, 2018 at 4:55 pm

        kate is shorter than 5’ 9”. The media like to exaggerate her height. She is more like 5’ 7” to 5’ 8”. I see the same thing happening with Meghan. The media and internet have this idea that royal women need to be amazons rather than normal height women.

  19. CynicalAnn says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:38 am

    How many maternity coats could she need at this point? I find that so odd and wasteful three times in to have yet another coat.

    Reply
    • Adele Dazeem says:
      January 10, 2018 at 11:58 am

      True. My one question to add is…how many of these coats are true maternity coats and not just ‘sized up’ nonmaternity wear? I obviously can’t speak for all, but during my two pregnancies I couldn’t size up because of the change in shoulder width, sleeve length, etc…since my growth was mostly belly (and chest unfortunately lol) I *had* to do maternity.

      Sorry for that ramble. I’m wordy and not succinct today.

      Reply
    • Lorelai says:
      January 10, 2018 at 12:46 pm

      I could be wrong but I don’t think Hobbs even does maternity wear, so I think this is just a regular coat. She does have at least two actual maternity coats by Seraphine, but she seems to be able to make normal-sized coats work most of the time during her pregnancies.

      Regardless, why on earth did she need another brand new blue coat? 🙄

      Reply
  20. Starryfish says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:43 am

    There was some discussion that the mustique holiday had already happened, and that was why Charlotte started school later than the rest of her class. I’m not sure the Doolittles would have settled for that short of a vacay though.

    Reply
  21. Petty Riperton says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:52 am

    I’m not one to wiglet shame I’m all for it IF it looks good, here it does not!

    Reply
    • Joannie says:
      January 10, 2018 at 11:06 am

      That s because she’s not wearing one. It’s backcombed hair at the crown.

      Reply
      • LizB says:
        January 10, 2018 at 11:41 am

        No. It is a wiglet. There is no shame in wearing one – why the denial?

      • Becks says:
        January 10, 2018 at 12:59 pm

        It’s a wiglet. The defensiveness over this is amusing. If it was just “backcombed at the crown” then her stylist did a bad job with it. You can see the line between it and her regular hair.

      • Beluga says:
        January 10, 2018 at 2:20 pm

        Backcombed hair that’s also been dyed a different colour?

        There is nothing wrong with wearing wiglets/extensions. You’d be hard pushed to find a celebrity who never has, including the younger royals I expect. I’ve worn them at times, so have most of the women I know.

        Kate wears wiglets and that’s fine! (Apart from when it doesn’t match the colour of the rest of her hair, but this is the first time I’ve seen that happen so obviously). She didn’t suddenly spontaneously start growing an extra pound of hair the moment she got married. There really is no reason for anyone, especially Kate, to be sensitive about it.

    • Princessk says:
      January 10, 2018 at 11:12 am

      I think there is definitely something going on at the back of her head. I have noticed it with Meghan too. I was surprised to hear that denial from the palace about extensions?

      Reply
      • Ollie says:
        January 10, 2018 at 2:03 pm

        There was no such denial. One of the Daily Mail “journalists” spotted her big scar over her left ear at one of her first engagements. They mistoke it for a hair extentions clip and wrote like 6 articles advertizing cheap hair clips in Kate’s name. They linked shops with the exact “Kate proofed” extentions, prices and made up sources.

        When it was pointed out that it’s an old childhood scar (very visible through the girlfriend days) the DM dialed back. They then wrote articles about her and Williams scars… because of course

      • Natalie S says:
        January 10, 2018 at 5:07 pm

        There was a denial within the hour. It was clarified to the DM that it was a scar. I can’t from memory say it was Kensington Palace that issued the clarification but I think it was because of how unusual it seemed that they would say something about hair.

    • Veronica says:
      January 10, 2018 at 5:13 pm

      If my hair could look like this with a “wiglet,” sign me up! And. meghan doesnt have her natural hair, and probably has extensions. Why is there no mockery of her straightening her hair?
      BTW, I loved Kate’s wild hair when they were in the tropics once and I love Meghan’s natural curly hair. I have fine, blonde, wavy hair, and I hate it.

      Reply
  22. Kaz says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:55 am

    She’s visiting a school and wears high shoes and a short dress. Her style is so ‘dressy’, she is just no good at putting together separates or non-dressed-up non-court-shoes look. When I think of all the labels, styles and choices available to her….I could weep.

    Reply
  23. Jayna says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:22 am

    She looks great, very pretty. She is carrying her pregnancy well.

    Reply
  24. Citresse says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Different since the official arrival of MM?
    A leopard can’t change its spots (or buttons or shoes, or dresses) in Kate’s case.

    Reply
  25. Maria says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:38 am

    I don’t know much about hair extensions. To me she doesn’t need them if indeed she is wearing them. She has very thick hair and the last thing she needs is more hair. My hair is very thick and when I go to the hairdresser she snips a little off the bottom and then goes crazy with the thinning shears.

    Reply
  26. Joannie says:
    January 10, 2018 at 11:08 am

    I think she looks very pretty!

    Reply
  27. Georgia says:
    January 10, 2018 at 11:08 am

    I want that dress!

    An the coat!

    Well…might as well get the shoes too :P

    Reply
  28. Lorelai says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    She actually looks at ease and relaxed today. I always thought that dress was pretty on her. Still prefer her hair longer, but I know I’m in the minority on that one!

    Reply
  29. Becks says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Oooh people are feisty today in these comments!

    I actually like her dress here. I think she looks comfortable in it and I think it’s pretty .

    The coat – meh. It’s pretty, but she has a ton of these coats, and when you factor in the buttons – sigh.

    Reply
  30. Zondie says:
    January 10, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Kate has never been held accountable to anyone or anything except Carole. No wonder she blunders about. It would make an interesting case study on how to retard an individual’s development. I wonder how she got through university.

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      January 10, 2018 at 4:07 pm

      Uni – BRF connection. The woman cannot string a natural and comprehensive sentence together. The first married-in woman in the BRF with a uni degree. From St Andrew. Lol. Hahahaha! Wife to the future King. Hahaha. Can’t stop. Diana at 19 could speak better and more naturally. Kate’s now 36. WTF.

      Reply
  31. Pandy says:
    January 10, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    She looks puffy from her pregnancy. And maybe a bit tired. I cut her slack for being pregnant.

    Reply
  32. Beluga says:
    January 10, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    I really hope she keeps the extra weight on once she gives birth. She looks so much better and healthier with a fuller face and she was worryingly thin before, which we know isn’t natural for her.

    Reply
  33. StellaB says:
    January 10, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Wrong size pillow haha,
    She looks bigger a month ago, what a farce

    Reply
  34. Cerys says:
    January 10, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    I think she looks fine. It is a typical Kate outfit. She seems comfortable with coats, dresses, heels etc and is unlikely to change now. She seemed to interact nicely with the children who were the focal point of the visit so no criticism from me there. I agree with those who say she needs to cooperate with the media a bit more. A simple smile and a”good morning” would cost nothing. Camilla and Sophie usually acknowledge the media politely and get on with their work.

    Reply
  35. CrystalBall says:
    January 10, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    What’s with all the navy blue? Looks like someone is not very confident around children and is trying to be authoratative by dressing like a bobby!

    Reply
  36. Maria says:
    January 10, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    LOL! I agree about the navy coat. I thought it was the same coat she wore a month ago, but no, it’s a new one. Sigh!

    Reply
  37. seesittellsit says:
    January 10, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    It’s a perfectly nice outfit. And TBH I rather respect her for being herself and not immediately trying to copy the shiny new thing on the block – there have always been shiny new things on the block, and eventually, they face pitfalls and the bloom comes off the rose. And Kate has great legs – she does the natural thing when the waist is expanding: shifts the attention to her other great asset.

    I hope Meghan remains Meghan, and Kate remains Kate.

    Reply
  38. Cher says:
    January 10, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Whether it is a wiglet or not, it looks bad.
    And, she is wearing the same old dated clothing with lots of buttons. Get a stylist!!!!

    Reply
  39. liriel says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    I think she looks ok, navy is her colour. Her outfit is boring but she’s beautiful so almost everything she wears works. Lucky her.

    Reply
  40. Lorelai says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    I think she’s trying to create a timeless, consistent “look” like the Queen — basically the same silhouette over and over again in different colors and slightly different fabrics — so that years and decades from now, she won’t look dated in photos, but it ends up aging her. I kind of see what she’s doing, but it’s just not working. Not at her age, and not in 2018.

    Does anyone else see what I mean?

    Reply

