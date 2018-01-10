Duchess Kate wore Hobbes & Seraphine to her first royal event of 2018

I truly hoped that the entrance of Meghan Markle into the royal fold would make the Duchess of Cambridge… different. Like, she would seem more engaged, she would be happier to be seen. That happened immediately before, during and after Meghan and Harry announced their engagement – I had never seen Kate so happy to be photographed, to show her face to photographers, to be seen as engaged and joyful during events (and pap strolls). But like most things, it was temporary. Kate barely turned her face to the cameras today in west London. I don’t know why. This was her first royal event of the year – she visited the Reach Academy Feltham, an academy “that works with the children’s mental health charity Place2Be to help pupils, teachers and parents.”

For today’s event, Kate wore a £299 wool coat by Hobbs, which I think is new-to-us, meaning this is the first time she’s worn this to an event? It’s hard to keep up with Kate’s collection of blue coats though, so this could easily be a repeat. I enjoy the shade of rich navy, and I enjoy the shininess of the buttons. That’s why this coat was chosen: shiny, shiny buttons. Underneath her coat, Kate repeated a maternity-wear Seraphine dress. Also: WIGLET WATCH! I feel like she just velcros that sh-t to the back of her head.

Kate also celebrated her 36th birthday on Tuesday. Like most years, Kate didn’t do anything publicly for her birthday – according to Kensington Palace sources, she was “celebrating privately with [Prince] William and the children…It’s just a quiet celebration at home. No big party.” I believe it. I also believe William and Kate will sneak off and go on holiday, maybe to Mustique, sometime soon.

