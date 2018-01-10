“Penelope Cruz didn’t wear Versace to the ‘ACS: Gianni Versace’ premiere” links
  • January 10, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Premiere

Penelope Cruz didn’t wearing Versace to the premiere of American Crime Story: Gianni Versace. This gown is Stella McCartney. [Go Fug Yourself]
Russell Simmons hit the brakes on his asinine #NotMe campaign just before two additional women came forward to say that he raped them. [Dlisted]
Lena Dunham is so exhausting, but here’s a good rundown of the timeline surrounding the breakup announcement. [LaineyGossip]
Disney’s live-action Aladdin already sounds like a mess. [Pajiba]
Think of how many H&M people approved of this before anyone had a problem with it. It’s mind-blowing. [The Blemish]
Will you drink Diet Coke with a Millennial rebranding? [Buzzfeed]
The new American Idol will skip the best part. [Reality Tea]
Eric Clapton says he’s going deaf. [Wonderwall]
Meryl Streep called Mariah Carey a bitch. [OMG Blog]
Stable Genius says words about DACA. [Jezebel]

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Premiere

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to ““Penelope Cruz didn’t wear Versace to the ‘ACS: Gianni Versace’ premiere” links”

  1. HH says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Of course Aladdin isn’t going well. As soon as Disney said it was hard finding people to cast, I knew we were in for a rough ride.

    Reply
    • broodytrudy says:
      January 10, 2018 at 12:58 pm

      It’s interesting because I wonder how Disney might otherwise handle the specific issue of darkening crew that might be seen. I can certainly see where they’re coming from, a white guy floating around in the background of a scene would cause uproar. The obvious answer would be to hire darker skinned crew members, but that can go awry in legality, right? Specifically because it’s not casting? If this was the only issue we had dealt with from Disney regarding this movie, things might be different, but god they’re really fucking this up, aren’t they? It’s not like they don’t have enough money to fix this issue with different casting/jobs. Jfc.

      Reply
  2. Chaine says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    OMG, Lena’s IG post “Starting over is the beautiful moment where you choose yourself”—-that means for the last five years what we have been seeing is the selfless Lena who put others first… just think about that, and then, buckle up b***hes, because from now on we are going to see a Lena who is focused on herself!

    Reply
  3. Milla says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Not me is not gonna happen. And it sounds so toddler- ish.

    Reply
  4. SM says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Penelope looks gorgious! She makes this dress work.

    Reply
  5. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    January 10, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Hopefully the Diet Coke thing will be the final push that puts Trump over the edge so the 25th amendment can be invoked.

    Reply
    • mia girl says:
      January 10, 2018 at 2:00 pm

      This made me laugh! Yes! It would be amazing if his tiny little hands just can’t handle the new taller can and that is what finally makes him snap!

      *Imagines Trump curled up in a ball, rocking back and forth while moaning “Make Diet Coke Great Again, Make Diet Coke Great Again”*

      Reply
  6. themumy says:
    January 10, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Penelope Cruz is a gorgeous woman and also has an amazing body, but that dress is just not very flattering. The color and fabric are nice and the cut could have really worked, but somehow it’s just off shape-wise. Leave it to Stella to screw every dress up. ::shrug::

    Reply
  7. jferber says:
    January 10, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    It’s disrespectful of Penelope not to wear Versace, especially in light of the fact that the family is already unhappy with the show and their people not being included in research for the story. So stupid, too. Just wear Versace to your Versace movie, Penelope! Jeez.

    Reply
  8. Bliss 51 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    The Dlisted link on Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan brought back memories of what was a shocking attack on an Olympic athlete. Kerrigan, for a short while, was America’s sweetheart (although there were some jokes about the “why, why, why . . . ) but when she did the parade at Disneyland w/ her pissy attitude and comments (yup, it was corny), the American public turned on a dime. Add to that her coach leaving his wife for Kerrigan. Problem is she didn’t have the PR teams, “people” if you will, celebrities have these days. Now there would be a pr driven/social media apology. It was entertaining (not the attack) to see an unpolished celebrity w/ behavior to match.

    Reply
  9. Edith says:
    January 10, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Maybe Donatella didn’t want to dress her because she’s so unhappy about the series….

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment