Brad Pitt ‘would definitely like to spend more time’ with his kids than he does

We’re still getting occasional updates on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce, even though it really doesn’t seem like anything has changed in months. Angelina still seems to have primary custody, and Brad’s time with the kids still seems pretty limited. I’m not even sure if the older boys (Maddox and Pax) even want to see Brad at all at this point. But this week’s Us Weekly cover story is trying to spin it all as “Brad is super-involved and he just wants to see his kids more because he’s sober now, Poor Brad!” I remain unmoved.
The operation is handled with the utmost discretion. A few times a week, Brad Pitt waits in his beloved Craftsman home in the Hollywood Hills as SUVs descend to deliver precious cargo: any or all of his six kids. Though a Pitt insider notes the actor lives “just down the street” from his ex and the children’s mother, Angelina Jolie, “it’s never Brad or Angie that does the handoff. It’s always the bodyguards and nannies.” And as soon as papa Pitt takes over care of Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, or twins Knox and Vivienne, 9, he settles the brood in for some quality time. “Brad doesn’t go out much with the kids or leave the house,” the source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He prefers to keep things very private and safe.”
That’s his whole philosophy these days. Following his shocking split from Jolie, 42, in September 2016, the actor “lives a quiet life and spends a lot of time at his home,” says the source. “It’s his sanctuary and just being there is where he finds peace.” The Ad Astra star, 54, continuously creates more zen there, notes the source: “He has projects around the house and is always making things or changing things around.”
Pitt, who gave up drinking following his divorce, has also committed himself to therapy. “He goes to therapy every week and is mostly interested in learning and bettering himself as a man and father,” the source tells Us. Though he and Jolie are still hammering out a custody agreement behind the scenes, Pitt sees his kids a few times a week. “But Brad would definitely like to spend more time with them than he does,” says the insider.
When he’s not on dad duty, Pitt has been enjoying reconnecting with old friends including Fight Club director David Fincher and his longtime makeup artist Jean Black. Says the source, “They’ve always been loyal to him and were there for him when the marriage ended.” He’s also having a great time getting back into two of his biggest hobbies: art and music. “He visits galleries and goes to a lot of concerts.”
The subtext here is that Brad sees the kids more than people believe, and he wants you to know that he can see the kids without bringing them out in public, which is what Angelina does. I’ve heard some people complain about Angelina bringing her kids on so many red carpets in the past year, but to me… none of the kids look like they’re being dragged, you know? Maybe Vivienne, granted. But the older kids – Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh – all seem eager to stand up with and for their mom. Besides, Brad making a case about privacy rings hollow when he was right there, for years, using the kids for publicity and his image, the same as Angelina.
Here are some photos of Brad at Sean Penn’s Haiti fundraiser over Golden Globes weekend. I think this was the only appearance Brad made over the weekend.
It’s hard without knowing the details. I find it curious that he doesn’t already have 50/50 custody, or isn’t going for it. I think if he wanted 50/50 custody and fought for it, he would probably get it, at least with the younger kids (assuming he’s cleaned up his act). I think with his image and money, it wouldn’t be hard to get a judge to agree.
So, why hasn’t that happened? I think that’s on him. I kind of side eye his whole “poor me” situation.
I thought they already had joint custody for some reason. So Angelina has sole custody?
I think right now she has primary custody and he has some sort of visitation. That may have changed. I also think he’d have done a pap stroll by now if he had them that often, but that’s my cynical side talking.
I’m on board with your cynical side. Pitt’s estrangement from his children was/is a monumental celebrity story. If there was positive news from his side to be shared I believe it would be. (Within the confines of their privacy agreement, whatever that is.)
I wonder this too. Presumably a judge ruled on a temporary custody agreement a year ago, pending the final divorce settlement. I thought 50-50 custody was pretty standard in CA. I can envision two scenarios: either he’s actually satisfied with less visitation but spinning the ‘sad dad’ yarn for PR or he agreed to therapists’ and/or judge’s recommendation that he get less visitation for a period of time while receiving individual and family therapy but hopes for an even split as part of the final custody agreement. Time will tell.
I have a third option, strictly uneducated guessing. The relationship between the parents is so contentious that neither will agree to less than exactly what they want, and they have the lawyers and means to fight it out for an extended period of time.
LadyT, I think that is very likely, but wouldn’t explain the rationale for the current (presumably temporary) ruling. I guess what we don’t know is whether Pitt agreed to this, or had no choice.
Again- possible third option. Could they not be still fighting to have the original ruling changed? He agreed to it initially and so far as I know it still stands. To change it would require her team to give ground I sssume and they could be fighting through lawyers not to do that.
Oh I see what you mean. I guess I presumed a judge would have intervened by now if Pitt challenged the original ruling (and Jolie did not agree) to mediate but, yes, don’t know how the legal wrangling would work on both sides and how long that might take.
Primary custody only means their home base. You can have it that way and often it is that way because one parent works more or they don’t like the total split back and forth idea.
It isn’t a friendly divorce.
3 days a week IS 50-50. The original stipulation DOESNT still stand. A new one was filed with the court in January 2017. It’s on the court docket.
If it’s 3 full days one week and 4 the next, including overnights. The article doesn’t give that impression.
I think whatever happened on that plane was pretty bad and he does struggle with substance abuse. Kids can test all your patience and get on your very last nerve, which maybe isn’t what he needs if he’s serious about recovery. Also, he would not be the first person to find the daily reality of a large family to be more than he could really handle.
Keeping kids inside is not healthy how they are going to socialise with other kids of their ages, at least with Angelina they go with her shopping or she takes them to judo. Brad pr doesn’t know how to justify why he do not see his kids much, they’re argument is weak. The kids are having fun with their mother and it shows when they are with their mother.
Maybe they can invite item friends over? It is a big house. Their cousins could visit there, too.
Yeah, I think being at home is an ideal environment for meaningful social interactions, as long as their friends and playmates are ok with coming to their place. Which I’m guessing they are! Just getting out to the store or wherever doesn’t necessarily do much for their social skills. Hopefully they get a decent balance between both parents.
Doing things in LA without being papped is possible. I know superfans of people like to think otherwise, but it isn’t true. You can.
The jumping out of bushes days are over since the internet allows anyone with a cellphone to snap a photo. There are no substantial money enticements anymore when they can just get a phone call, show up, snap some good pics and get a paycheck.
He looks great
No, he looks like he drinks, and the effects of alcohol are catching up on his face. Without botox he would probably look a hard 60+ by now. You can’t drink for 35 years straight and not have it show up on your face. Nobody can. He would probably look incredible right now if not for the booze.
Agreed
He looks really good. I would, absolutely I would.
Sean Penn……there’s another one that should take a hit. #Time’sUp
I think every man in Hollywood should.
He’s a hooker addict. I mean, Sean Penn being exposed for being gross would stop no presses. There’s no impact for stating the obvious.
As far as pulling Harvey antics and professional abuse that is murky because he is just so nasty.
Anticlimatic.
Rusell Crowe could use an airing out. Literally and figuratively.
So we will keep “forgetting” what Pitt did?
Yes. Cos he’s so dreamy. *Sarcasm
I think it their call and the court, not ours.
It’s not our place to forget, or to forgive for that matter. That’s between him, Angelina, and the children. I believe he is remorseful of his actions and trying to make amends with his family. He f*cked up royally, that’s obvious, but the persistent narrative that he doesn’t really love or want his children and cares only about himself and his image is exhausting. And before anyone accuses me of being a Brad “stan” or apologist, I’m a fan of both and was disappointed to see the break up of their family, and the reason behind it, but I’m not going to condemn the man for the rest of his life over it.
May I add that “cos he’s so dreamy” is an offensive assertion that all women have based a well-thought-out opinion in any way on his looks.
There is more to this whole thing. Of course.
Neither is a saint. Neither is issue free.
Divorces don’t happen because of an incident, and they don’t happen because of one person.
And yes it becomes exhausting.
I agree with magnolia rose. Three, four years back she was at some premiere with Pitt and raving about him being a “wonderful” dad. Something we’re not privy to lies behind the scenes, as everything about this should have been.
The whole public nature of this divorce has been weird, as in TMI, too much information. He hasn’t crossed a line (i.e., criminal) where it would justify as a public takedown like Polanski or Allen.
I really don’t care how much he sees his kids, and I don’t want to know these kids as public figures, but I wish those kids the very best as their lives seem like a big circus. Keep it private.
A number of poster’s have expressed disapproval of Jolie bringing her kids to so many red carpets but I don’t ever recall the reason being the kids were forced to be there. (Maybe the youngest girl.) I don’t know where that idea came from.
No one can force kids to do something they do not want to do.
Umm. Is this sarcasm?
I know, right? Rules, expectations, responsibilities and consequences are a big part of responsible parenting in my book. Strange tangent.
You can certainly force kids to do things that they don’t want to do. But you can’t force them to look happy about it.
@Malificent “You can’t force them to look happy about it”.
People may not approve of her bringing the kids to red carpet events but they can’t say the kids look like they were forced to be there. They look happy.
I don’t think it’s a question of forgetting what brad did. I do think he should see the kids as much as they would like to see him. Particularly the older children can voice if they want to spend more time with him and they should be able to and she Angelina should let them. I work in the family courts and too often parents use their children as weapons. I hope that isn’t what is happening here on either side but it’s hard to know without being privy to all the details. I do think demonising Angelina or Brad is really not the way to go full stop in my experience these things are always more complicated
I second this.
Of course, they are.
This completely. People are so effin weird expecting that commenters should advocate for separating a father from his children because, gossip.
Yes, great comment. Visitation and custody agreements should be based on the best interests of the children, and that’s not something the public has to know about. Yes, it is obvious that Brad really screwed up, but if it wasn’t part of a long-standing pattern and he is stable now, then it’s in the best interests of his children that they be allowed to have a meaningful relationship with him.
I see Pitt’s PR team is at it again. I believe every word of what was leaked. He sees them his appointed time, exactly what she asked for in the beginning. He doesn’t have joint custody yet,maybe he will in time but I cannot understand why not yet!
I have had my share of the whoa is me from him and his team. My conclusion is he can’t go out with them alone by himself yet.
Maybe she takes them on these red carpets because it is fun to them and considering what they have been through it distracts them from certain things. They seem to enjoy themselves. She doesn’t have to comply but she does. Brad can stfu because all this is his fault. You can tell he is an entitled little prick. But mama Jolie ain’t playing with him. Money and power can’t get you out of some things. She took a massive beat down but in the end I believe she will tell you the health and sanity of her children was more important.
You see Pitt wants you to know “I spend time with them and we have fun too.” Angie is pouring it on too thick for him right now. lol Him seeing Pax at the GG’s with her stung him a little.
He knew she was taking Pax because Brad Pitt bodyguard was with them at the GG.
I do wonder if they still share security team? Because the same bodyguard was with Brad the night before the GG.
Knowing and seeing is two different things, don’t you think he would have loved to be there?
That’s very interesting @Fa. Was it in fact the same bg – why would they be sharing security? That makes no sense.
re kids being on the r.c., one key to getting Jolie is that she was and is a hollywood kid.
True. Her dad had her in film and on the carpet at the age of 7.
You know, that’s a point I never thought of. I’m critical of celebrities who bring their kids down the RC for photos, magazine covers, etc…but I’m coming at it like a “normal” person who would feel that kind of attention was overwhelming, and feels like kids should have as much privacy as possible.
She’s coming at it from someone who is used to it and lived it herself growing up.
That said I do not understand what this huge deal is now about this temporary family plan . What possible difference does it really make? It is not permanent and can’t be because they are legally still married. Technically they both have full custody both legal and physical . If they dropped this today do people think they have to go to court to give him rights to live in the same house with his kids ? (If a judgement was rendered that would be different , but it hasn’t been ) Do people understand how absurd that is ? He still has all his legal rights as does she
Are they actually divorced yet? I’m guessing a reconciliation is definitely off the table? Seriously asking, does anyone think I’d MAYBE they went to therapy it could work out?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who knows.
Personally I think that they are in personal, coparenting, and family therapy. At the very least family therapy. At first for visitation etc with Brad they were following what the DCFS recommended, after he was cleared by them….which is what caused trouble because after a few months Brad wanted more visitation with all of the kids/the ones who wanted to see him, as well as a new therapist because he felt his needs were not being addressed. Angelina wanted to follow DCFS recommendations to the letter but was concerned because the kids were not opening up to the therapists or to her. This was when TMZ was getting an update every hour.
In January however they finally agreed to seal the case (Angelina was the hold out…she said she didn’t want to go to court and thus no seal) and have a private judge overseeing their case (same judge who married them). They are not divorced yet.
I think that it will be a 2 year period of family therapy, as when Brad’s divorce lawyer started floating around a name or 2 for therapy, basically the amount of time for “family reunification” is 2 years of therapy. After that time, then I think their divorce will be finalized.
I very much doubt that. I think she’s done with him. If you noticed, she looks much happier and more relaxed since they split up.
I still think there is deep love there. I think they are both so sad. I don’t know, they seem like they can’t live without each other. Such a deep loss. Who knows really. I guess I’m a sucker for things working out. Sucks all around for all of them.
This article makes a point to state the children are handed off thru nannies and bodyguards only. Still sounds like an ongoing, ugly divorce to me.
I don’t see any hint of reconciliation, and it doesn’t seem like there’s any contact other than through lawyers and other staff.
I hope eventually, for the kids, they are able to be civil and work together as parents. A good first step to that would be for his camp to stop putting out these “woe is me” stories.
Is he or any other celeb really putting these stories out? Tor me this story and others are coming from when Brad and Angelina were “in court” about custody ie Brad wanted more visitation from what the DCFS therapists were pushing for. The essence of that story was Brad wanted the kids more….Angelina wouldn’t let him (which is a gross simplification….but tabloids). Which after they sealed their case in January 2017 has been the story in the tabloids. That doesn’t actually have to come from Brad. I mean does anyone think Angelina is putting out the “I’m so hot and over Brad I’m dating xyz billionaire this week”?
I say this just bc Brad has already gone to court once because he was dissatisfied about the amount of time he had with their kids. We don’t know what happened after because they sealed their case but I kinda tend to think that if he was still dissatisfied (a year later!) then there would have been more paperwork filed in their case.
I also say that bc apart from being photographed at a few events and mainly on his way to and from his art studio/on his motorcycle and once with him and Pax on their way (separately) to a therapists office…..I see someone deliberately keeping a low profile and trying to repair his relationships with his kids.
Nope. It is done. Stick a fork in it.
They are done with each other.
I agree Maya. It is so sad. That is why I always let it be known. He has skated by while she is left to hang since 05. He did the same to Aniston by saying she didn’t want kids. That is why it irks me that she and the hens defend him. Jolie didn’t publicly call her a boring snooze fest that was wasting her time.
He tried it with Jolie via his lawyer with that self regulatory defamation but Angie fired back on him and he shut that shite down quick cause she will use the ammo if necessary. He is lucky he is the kids dad, that is his saving grace.
These women kill me with that Team Jen crap like we are kids. Jolie is the target of any woman who has been wronged by a man. People keep hitting her and I will bet my paycheck that they won’t say a bad thing about the man who hurt them. Isn’t it an odd entity.
That is why I love her. I know it was wrong to even consider talking to Brad but I will bet he told her lies. Men are the same whomever they are. I want to hear the real story one day from the time they met and I believe I’m right. If she would do it all over, I don’t think she would bother.
Angie has daddy issues and her mom effected her in more ways than one. I listen to her talk and when she spoke about doing all those things on the red carpet with BBT because it made him happy and he wanted her to do it, I realized then she has a weakness.
Brad did the same things but in a different way. She did things to please them maybe thinking she wouldn’t wind up being her mother. But here we are in 2018 she has six children practically raising them alone with limited help from their father before and after filing for divorce. Brad is crying to the public about spending time with them only after she filed because of his image. According to him he had became and absentee dad emotionally and physically.
They’re both pretty boring characters, but Pitt picks good box office tentpoles and I’m usually happy to catch his films. The rest I can do without. They’re wealthy people, with lots of resources at their disposal to live great lives no matter what, and don’t deserve that much energy invested in them as far as their personal lives and constant PR machines go. Wish those kids the best though.
He is so happy
You can keep trying to convince yourself of that, but the fact is he looks anything but happy. He looks looks like a man who knows he effed his life up.
I worked in a bar for years, and I had several regular customers that wore Brad’s look. They were all late forties, early fifties, mostly divorced, and daily(early starters) drinkers. These men have the same alcohol abuse/regret face that Brad is wearing these days. They all act like they have all their balls in the air, but their face tells a different and sad story. Personally, though I am not fond of the guy I do hope he finds some happiness. It will help make him a better father.
Since I worked in the bar I have felt mostly pity for alcoholics. I’ve often said it’s a disease I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy and I meant it. Then I spent a year watching the Trump administration at work…
From what I hear he is fine. He just misses the kids and wants the divorce final so that he can move on.
It is nothing against her, but when a marriage is over, eventually the former partners move on. *shrug*
I don’t know why the stans find that a problem but when a relationship doesn’t work. It is best to let it go.
Looks good. I’m glad you did the work on yourself so that you can continue to be a great actor and great father. Really proud of you! Young Job Job:) Waiting to meet your new girlfriend.
So good to see him out and about. I don’t hate the beard either. Don’t get why some are mad that he went to an event.
They are mad about the end of Brange. I guess.
I actually think they are more friendly than it’s been reported. No contentious couple will share the same bodyguard especially the head of security.
It wouldn’t surprise me if Pitt continues to handle security for the family. Whether or not the relationship is contentious, both surely agree on the safety of the children.
There is something that has been so bizzare to me from the start of this. I’ve followed Brad and Angelina’s relationship pretty much from beginning to end, at one point I was even mildly obsessed. So here’s what I find strange: Angelina has always, ALWAYS praised Brad’s skills as a father, going on and on about how great he was with them and how he’s the best dad ever, best partner, her best friend and love of her life. Now we are supposed to believe that because of one incident on a plane, all his kids refused to see him and it all ended at once? After the separation, they saw him very little (at least in the beginning of the whole mess, the psychologists were all sharing the opinion that the children should not be forced to see their father if they didn’t want to) and I still believe it was their choice not to spend time with him. Now, what I wonder is: was Angie lying all these years about how great a father Brad is? Because it seems to me there were issues for a while. This whole thing didn’t happen because of that one time he got drunk on a plane, because if it was, Angie would be open to therapy together and second chances. So… yeah, that’s what I wonder… for how long has this been happening and was she lying to everyone.
I take it as her version of people who post over the top stuff on social media about their spouses and how happy and perfect their life is, when in reality there’s hardship and difficult times just like anyone else. She was trying to put out a great image, and probably trying to convince herself as well. He admitted to a decades long drinking problem. This wasn’t a one incident split.
When you are drinking things get worse in a household and Brad Pitt said his drinking get worse over the last fews years. He was good father and still believe he is a good father but unfortunately it is hard for kids to watch their father drinking too much and things get out of hand that day.
You should be skeptical because there is a lot of projecting going on.
However, alcoholics spiral when things are going bad and their relationship had issues before this. They both had some things to improve, but his drinking wasn’t good. There is no way an alcoholic can be a good parent. But I am not on the poor AJ train either.
I liked them together. I like them apart. I have criticisms for both, but they aren’t a hidden scandal with nasty shocking things under the surface by HW standards.
That was a fiery, volatile love they had so I am sure it takes a long time to let that level of passion go.
I wish they could mend it all and be a family again, just because broken families are sad and they made for fun gossip and great photos. They just seemed better together.
This argument is so black and white, it completely ignores the nuances of personal relationships, yet it keeps being made over and over again.
Married couples frequently present a united front publicly, despite whatever problems they may have internally. That’s normal.
She may have believed it when she said it, but he did something to change her opinion. That happens too – people change their minds. That’s normal too.
Does anyone remember what Dr Drew said years ago about these two? I think his comments and predictions were on point. He said the breakup was inevitable and would be massive.
I don’t know that she goes out with the kids for publicity reasons. As someone in much the same situation (without the fame, fortune, or beauty) , my kids who are teen/college age are often my “dates” or companions simply because I don’t want to do stuff alone and I’m not ready to date. It’s nice to have their company when I’m feeling tender. Maybe she just wants their company.
Whether Brad and Angelina were together, I don’t think it would have changed if the kids went. Angelina has stated that this is a family project (not just for her family, but in general)/film…..all of their kids were on the set, and a few worked on it. Just like with Unbroken–when she said that it was a family film, because of the themes……they had the kids go to one of the premieres, etc…..with FTKMF……she has said over and over again that she has done this film for Loung, but also for Maddox and his heritage…..
I’m guessing Maddox is totally over premieres, because he went to one or two months ago, and then hasn’t gone to any since.
Brad is liar
Brad may have belonged to his side of the street, but the streets have two sides. He was not at the wedding alone. He saw a good thing, but also the angelina. He took the fall and we may never know how she contributed to the marriage breakdown, but Brad did not do it alone. Brad wisely, just talked about his side of the street. Because he is exploring his contribution to the disappearance of marriage, he will learn and grow from here a wiser and better man. He is open to new love. When you are not happy in a relationship and can not find a way forward, it’s time to move on. Angelina belongs to a particular magazine in brads life. This door is closed. As he said, he has much love to give and receive. I look forward to seeing them on both sides.
I think it’s funny that in the second photo, Sean Penn is talking and Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, is rapt.
What has happened with Angelina moving to London? Didn’t the split prevent this from happening? What happened to,those British women she was spending time with?
She was never moving to London. It was a tabloid story. If I remember correctly it was started by the daily mail. Her reps said it wasn’t true several times. She was photographed with one of the women a few months ago for a humanitarian trip.
