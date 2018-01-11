Harvey Weinstein & Georgina Chapman finalized their divorce settlement

Violence is never the answer. But I’m not even sure what happened this week to Harvey Weinstein even counts as a violent attack. Harvey Weinstein is still in Arizona, in “rehab” for being a rapist, only probably not. I think Weinstein is just staying at a nice hotel in the desert, going out to eat and probably catching up on some reading. Anyway, Weinstein and his “sober coach” (??) went out to dinner at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale. TMZ claims that this guy came up to Weinstein, tried to act chummy and ask for a photo, and Weinstein was polite but he refused to take a photo with the guy. As Weinstein was leaving, the same guy “slapped” Weinstein and berated him for being a “piece of sh-t for what you did to these women.” There’s a video, which is NSFW for language.
If this happened to someone nice, I would consider it a misdemeanor assault. Considering Weinstein stands accused of raping, assaulting, abusing and harassing dozens of women, I consider these “slaps” to be rather mild. TMZ is really throwing a pity party for Poor Harvey though, so that’s affecting how I view this mess.
Meanwhile, apparently Harvey and Georgina Chapman have worked out their divorce. That was… quick?
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and his estranged wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, have agreed on an eight-figure divorce settlement, sources told The Post. The former couple inked the deal, which is estimated to be worth between $15 and $20 million, at the end of last year, a source said. Paperwork will be filed in court in the coming days, the sources said.
The settlement came just as their marriage was approaching the 10-year mark. Their prenuptial agreement says Weinstein must pay Chapman $300,000 in spousal support for each year of marriage. After a decade that figure jumps to $400,000. Chapman will also get a slice of their marital assets and other payments, sources said. Their holdings include a $15 million West Village townhouse and a $12 million Hamptons beach house.
The painstaking settlement nearly collapsed, which would have required the parties to bring a public divorce case, sources said. The “Shakespeare in Love” producer was once worth an estimated $240 million, but he’s been spending millions of dollars on lawyers, private investigators and publicists since over 100 women came forward accusing him of sexual abuse and rape. Chapman, 41, announced she was leaving Weinstein, 65, in October. They have two kids, ages 7 and 4. She will get primary custody, sources said.
I like how custody of their children was thrown in as an afterthought at the end of the story. I mean, obviously, Harvey Weinstein doesn’t give a sh-t about custody of his kids. His biggest priority was keeping enough of his assets around so that he could pay for all of his lawyers, publicists, Mossad-trained private investigators, crisis managers and fake sober coaches. I’m glad Georgina has some closure and that she’s getting a serious slice of their joint assets and some of his separate assets. I would also assume that Weinstein’s heavy investment in Marchesa has been given to Chapman – like, he won’t have a say in anything involving Marchesa now, so the label is sink-or-swim on Georgina’s shoulders alone.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Yeah, that was fast. Chapman treated that marriage like a burning house and that’s hardly a surprise.
Or perhaps she wanted to grab a lump sum settlement before his accusers are awarded his assets in court settlements. I suspect that was the reason for speed.
(Whoops, didn’t mean this as a reply to @wood dragon!)
You know those civil suits are coming. I hope his victims take everything he owns, including his Marchesa shares.
good point. seems on the low side though given his wealth, but hey, she wants things wrapped up quickly.
So when are his court cases expected to start? And has there been any word on whether or not the police are going to charge him with anything?
I’m glad she got some money, if only as punishment to him. Sometimes I would feel bad for her, but that always subsides when I see photos of those two. There’s just no way a woman who looks like her married a man who looks like him (old and sleazy) and it’s for his personality/love. Exact same feeling I get with Melania and Donald. I don’t feel bad for her either. These aren’t the type of men that women marry because of their sparkling personality, charm, and affection.
Marchesa was only working because Harvey forced his victims to wear it. Has anyone worn Marchesa this award season at all?
The label has been tainted a lot
It would be prudent to retire it altogether. I don’t think any celeb would want to endorse it, either because it reminds them of the coercion of HW or it will be out of fashion this yr
“Marchesa was only working because Harvey forced his victims to wear it. ”
THIS! No need for anything else to say. Even if she had no clue of his behaviour (which is not possible) she married him because he could force actresses to wear her stuff. Good riddance, Georgina.
yes i agree mostly bc marchesa was a pox on fashion. if i were her PR person i would advise her to retire marchesa. discontinue the notte line in department stores and take that money. then liquidate couture inventory via auction with proceeds going to a woman’s charity. then if she wanted to stay in fashion – cool off for a year or two and do a big comeback with an editorial job at a fashion magazine and do a capsule collection with an already established fashion house. then – if it is successful she could start a new line that would have to be hugely divergent from marchesa’s style.
Excellent advice!
That was fast. Which is good I guess, though I have zero sympathy for Georgina
Then I hope she lives of all that dirty, disgusting money she made on the backs of victims.
Also the dude slapping Harvey is no hero, he complitmented him first and when Wankstain didnt respond he slapped him. So its really not standing up for anything, just entitlement.
Two tools, one room. *Yawn*
” I’m glad Georgina has some closure and that she’s getting a serious slice of their joint assets and some of his separate assets.”
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Assets built on the backs of sexual assault and rape victims. I’m not even going to watch Project Runway next season because she is a judge and it turns my stomach.
Not on board with assault, regardless of the person being assaulted/slapped/abused. Where do we draw the line on who deserves it or not? People’s standards for who deserves to be slapped in the face are very different – who decides when it is ok and when it isn’t?
Don’t get me wrong, Harvey is disgusting and belongs in prison. But, we can’t go around condoning people going around slapping other people. If it was one of his victims, or a victim’s friend/family perhaps I could get on board – but in this case it appears like its some guy looking for attention, anyway.
Part of me is like “yasss girl get your money!” and the other part is like, that money is tainted! He made it off the many, many woman he bullied, assaulted and raped.
