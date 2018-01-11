Harvey Weinstein & Georgina Chapman finalized their divorce settlement

Violence is never the answer. But I’m not even sure what happened this week to Harvey Weinstein even counts as a violent attack. Harvey Weinstein is still in Arizona, in “rehab” for being a rapist, only probably not. I think Weinstein is just staying at a nice hotel in the desert, going out to eat and probably catching up on some reading. Anyway, Weinstein and his “sober coach” (??) went out to dinner at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale. TMZ claims that this guy came up to Weinstein, tried to act chummy and ask for a photo, and Weinstein was polite but he refused to take a photo with the guy. As Weinstein was leaving, the same guy “slapped” Weinstein and berated him for being a “piece of sh-t for what you did to these women.” There’s a video, which is NSFW for language.

If this happened to someone nice, I would consider it a misdemeanor assault. Considering Weinstein stands accused of raping, assaulting, abusing and harassing dozens of women, I consider these “slaps” to be rather mild. TMZ is really throwing a pity party for Poor Harvey though, so that’s affecting how I view this mess.

Meanwhile, apparently Harvey and Georgina Chapman have worked out their divorce. That was… quick?

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and his estranged wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, have agreed ​on​ an eight-figure divorce settlement, sources told The Post. The former couple inked the deal, which is estimated to be worth between $15 and $20 million, at the end of last year, a source said. Paperwork will be filed in court in the coming days, the sources said. The settlement came just as their marriage was approaching the 10-year mark. Their prenuptial agreement says Weinstein must pay Chapman $300,000 in spousal support for each year of marriage. After a decade that figure jumps to $400,000. Chapman will also get a slice of their marital assets and other payments, sources said. Their holdings include a $15 million West Village townhouse and a $12 million Hamptons beach house. The painstaking settlement nearly collapsed, which would have required the parties to bring a public divorce case, sources said. The “Shakespeare in Love” producer was once worth an estimated $240 million, but he’s been spending millions of dollars on lawyers, private investigators and publicists since over 100 women came forward accusing him of sexual abuse and rape. Chapman, 41, announced she was leaving Weinstein, 65, in October. They have two kids, ages 7 and 4. She will get primary custody, sources said.

I like how custody of their children was thrown in as an afterthought at the end of the story. I mean, obviously, Harvey Weinstein doesn’t give a sh-t about custody of his kids. His biggest priority was keeping enough of his assets around so that he could pay for all of his lawyers, publicists, Mossad-trained private investigators, crisis managers and fake sober coaches. I’m glad Georgina has some closure and that she’s getting a serious slice of their joint assets and some of his separate assets. I would also assume that Weinstein’s heavy investment in Marchesa has been given to Chapman – like, he won’t have a say in anything involving Marchesa now, so the label is sink-or-swim on Georgina’s shoulders alone.