Will Paris Hilton have three weddings with Chris Zylka?

This is what I’d hoped for when Paris Hilton announced her engagement. I wanted something so outrageous, it would fulfill all my mindless gossip desires. If Paris was the type of person to have a small, quiet affair and send the rest of her “wedding fund” to a deserving charity, I would want that. But she’s not. She will make her wedding(s) into a huge spectacle and I am here for it.

Paris and Chris Zylka, who plays the part of “The Groom” in this story, are considering not one, not two, but THREE weddings as the culmination of their betrothal.

Paris Hilton says she and Chris Zylka are likely to marry three times in various global locations. The heiress, 36, got engaged last week to actor Zylka, 32, after he proposed while the couple was skiing in Aspen, Colorado. The pair were asked by Mark Wright in an interview for “Extra” TV at the Golden Globes when the wedding might be. Hilton replied “Soon.” Zylka added: “We’re going to have dinner with our parents to plan it.” The businesswoman revealed to the former “Towie” star she had big wedding plans.

She said: “For my 21st birthday I had five parties, so maybe for the wedding I’ll have a European one, an American one, one for everyone around the world.”

[From Page Six]

This makes perfect sense. Pairs is American so they obviously need to get married in America. But her name is “Paris,” which is in Europe (and in 19 US cities but whatever) so that necessitates a European ceremony. My favorite, though, is the ceremony for “everyone around the world.” This woman just gives and gives and gives. I wonder if we’ll get any say in that wedding. Like maybe a morning show could hold a contest to vote on cake flavors and bridesmaid dress designs? Speaking of bridesmaids – will Paris and Chris have the same wedding party for each ceremony or will there be a rotation?

Paris’ aunt, Kylie Richards, confirmed to Us Weekly that this Hilton wedding will be over the top, “like her ring.” I think her 20-carat engagement ring should be the theme for the world’s ceremony. Everything huge and teardrop shaped, like, “these are your tears of joy for me.” And this is all just for the initial getting married part. Can you imagine how many vow renewals there are going to be? I don’t think they’ll stop at annual renewals, they might go for bi-annual. Whatever they are planning to do, they better get busy because Paris is ramping up the talk about wanting a family and if we know one thing about Pairs by now, it’s that Paris gets what Paris wants.

Conspiracy theory: Paris’ engagement to Chris is her third, having been engaged to shipping heir Paris Latsis and model Jason Shaw. Hmmmm. Three engagements, three weddings – resets the scales, doesn’t it? Or is talking about having three weddings a good way to deflect criticism about Paris’ support for Time’s Up after she publicly condemned #45′s accusers?

