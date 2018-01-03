Paris Hilton is engaged to Chris Zylka, are you surprised?

Paris Hilton told us her boyfriend Chris Zylka was the one and by gum, it looks like he is. Chris apparently popped the question on a romantic snowy hilltop while the two celebrated the New Year in Aspen, Colorado. They were just grabbing some lunch when he dropped to one knee and pulled out a pear shaped diamond the size of a small country to ask if Paris would spend the rest of her days with him. Fortunately for the couple and all of us, there just happened to be a professional photographer in that exact same location who was able to capture not only the moment but Paris’s acceptance and the kiss that sealed the deal.

The official story is that the couple was posing for a photo and Chris completely surprised Paris with a proposal. No, for real. Paris said, “I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!” So, see? Super surprised. No, that is pure sarcasm. Paris has been telling us for months that they couldn’t wait to get engaged and get started on a family. She also mentioned how much work the planning of her wedding would be, and I don’t doubt her engagement was included in that planning. Even if it wasn’t Paris herself, somebody told Chris the time and place to show up with a ring. I don’t doubt they are happy about planning their wedding and couldn’t wait to tell the world about it but no one in this scenario was surprised by anything.

Not to mention – the ring. That is a 20-carat pear shape diamond Chris presented her with. Exactly how much did he earn while on The Leftovers? If you click through the photos in her Instagram, the sixth picture displays the ring beautifully, which I am guessing is not a coincidence.

It’s a stunning ring. I mean, it’s huge and would get in the way of must household chores but let’s face it, that’s not something Paris spends a lot of time worrying about, is it? Still, my gawd the stone is spectacular. Paris was impressed too, “The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen.” In Paris’ defense, she doesn’t say where she saw it first. Could you imagine walking around with that thing in you pocket? I’d have been shaking too. Oh, and if that number ’20-carat’ is ringing bells to you, that’s because that is the same sized ring Paris’ frenemy Kim Kardashian received as a gift from Kanye West and then, tragically, had stolen during the Paris robbery.

Regardless of whether or not this proposal was a surprise, congratulations to the couple for getting what they wanted. My personal feelings about Paris aside, I cannot wait for this wedding and all the selfies we’ll get during the planning. This will be nothing short of epic. And considering how she packs to work in Ibiza, can you imagine how she will pack for a honeymoon?

wenn31754524

wenn33325737

wenn33458570

Photo credit: Instagram, Twitter and WENN Photos

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

50 Responses to “Paris Hilton is engaged to Chris Zylka, are you surprised?”

  1. Tan says:
    January 3, 2018 at 7:18 am

    I am feeling happy today.

    So congratulations Paris. No snark.

    Reply
  2. Lora says:
    January 3, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Holy that is one ugly ring in my humble opinion

    Reply
  3. Mara says:
    January 3, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Congratulations I guess. I wonder if they’ll actually make it to the alter.
    Hasn’t she been engaged a few times before?

    Reply
  4. Wunderkind says:
    January 3, 2018 at 7:32 am

    I don’t get the fuss? Hasn’t she been engaged like fiftyleven times?

    Happy for her and hope it works out this time though!

    Reply
  5. Froggy says:
    January 3, 2018 at 7:33 am

    That ring is ridiculous. No way she didn’t pick it out and buy it herself but if she’s happy with it and him, good for her. I hope it’s a long, happy marriage.

    Reply
  6. Talie says:
    January 3, 2018 at 7:36 am

    There aren’t many men who would have as much money as her…so she maybe she just decided to get herself a hot boytoy where she could call the shots. I mean, she apparently wants kids and she is closer to 40 than 30, so…

    Reply
  7. Shambles says:
    January 3, 2018 at 7:38 am

    lol girlfriend is posing like “this is my new MySpace profile pic” for her engagement photo. Never change, Paris. Thank you for bringing us the sweet, soothing balm of the early 2000s, when Donald Trump was nothing but an idiot developer with a stupid tv show.

    Reply
  8. choupette says:
    January 3, 2018 at 7:54 am

    The video of “the moment” on her Instagram could not be more gross.

    Reply
  9. tracking says:
    January 3, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Well, good luck to them. Both have a history of volatile relationships, so I’m guessing the marriage will last two years, tops. Long enough to produce one child.

    Reply
  10. Mgsota says:
    January 3, 2018 at 8:02 am

    The video is super awkward and looks staged. She grabs the box and puts the ring on and then they kiss and then he walks off… Weird.

    Reply
  11. Wen says:
    January 3, 2018 at 8:05 am

    The ring is disgusting, she could end poverty with that thing and instead chooses to flaunt it online.

    Reply
  12. Deanne says:
    January 3, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Sorry. but that ring is incredibly tacky and ugly in my opinion. However, she has the right to buy herself whatever tacky jewelry she wants. He clearly didn’t/couldn’t pay for it. His last couple of relationships ended in a really messy way and she’s been engaged multiple times. If they actually make it down the aisle, I hope they have a happy life together.

    Reply
  13. Nancy says:
    January 3, 2018 at 8:42 am

    That’s hot….says nobody.

    Reply
  14. Sarah says:
    January 3, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Wow- that’s one tacky ass ring!
    So, in other words…totallllly perfect for Paris!

    Reply
  15. Renee says:
    January 3, 2018 at 9:13 am

    That ring is tacky. Rings that size always look fake.

    Reply
  16. Tiffany says:
    January 3, 2018 at 9:19 am

    She is looking be more and more like Kathy with each enhancement.

    And I kinda feel bad for this dude. I think Paris just wants a wedding and will not care about the marriage after the honeymoon. She will get bored with him.

    Reply
  17. Calla Lily says:
    January 3, 2018 at 9:25 am

    The way she grabbed it and put it on made it obvious she bought it…lol.

    Reply
  18. greenmonster says:
    January 3, 2018 at 9:25 am

    She sounds exactly like Meghan Trainor in her announcement:
    - love of my life
    - dreams come true
    - soulmate

    Reply
  19. Ferdinand says:
    January 3, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Well, I don’t know. As much as I like Chris and I like him A LOT. He’s always been like this. I think he REALLY needs to be with somebody and be engaged. He’s been engaged basically with all of her girlfriends post Lucy Hale. Even if he’s been dating them for a couple of months. This is his thing, so, I don’t know. Wishing both the best!

    Reply
  20. benchwarmer says:
    January 3, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Give them a show! I’d totally watch that. They look good together. She might need a body guard when she’s wearing that ring though. That would make me nervous.

    Reply
  21. RachelPhelps says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:01 am

    She’s so freaking CORNY. She’s such a try-too-hard in everything she does that it makes me cringe and avert my eyes. I’m actually embarrassed FOR her. Ugh.

    Reply
  22. bella says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:51 am

    That ring is ugly and doesn’t even look real! It looks fake. I have seen a lot big ring that are gorgeous and look real. It’s not a good looking fake.

    Reply
  23. KiddVicious says:
    January 3, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    I think the ring is gorgeous…as a cocktail ring. A bit tacky as an engagement ring. Too much bling for an everyday ring. It looks like it has side diamonds and maybe diamonds on the band? I can’t really tell, but if it were just the huge-ass diamond on a simple plain band, I would like it better for an engagement ring.

    But, Paris is skiing in a gold outfit, bling is her thing.

    Reply
  24. lucy2 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    How many soulmate fiances is that now, Paris? 5? 6?

    That is one gaudy ring. Kind of looks like a cheap costume jewelry piece.

    Reply
  25. Amelie says:
    January 3, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    Hasn’t she been engaged a few times? I’ll believe it when I see it. Also he’s been engaged before too? Well I wish her all the happiness of course but hopefully this is the one.

    Reply
  26. spidee! says:
    January 3, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    That isn’t an engagement ring, it’s an offensive weapon. She could put someone’s eye out with it! :)

    Reply
  27. Yup, Me says:
    January 3, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    Everyone has already said it all about the ring and the fiftyleven previous engagements between the two of them.

    The only thing I have to add is that I love that long dress she’s wearing that looks like Fruit Stripes gum. I would wear the hell out of that thing.

    Reply
  28. Peanut Gallery says:
    January 3, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    This is hilarious. That ring is the ugliest ring I have EVER seen. It looks like it’s fake, for one, and on top of that the “diamond” looks cloudy AND it’s so large that it’s comical. Like one of those ring pop rings you get out of a machine. Then you have her appalling ski outfit that looks like it came from Justice (the tween girls store) and THEN you throw in that she’s pretending to have been “surprised”. Oh Paris. Never change. NEVER change. LMAO!

    Reply
  29. Lama Bean says:
    January 3, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Paris looks just like her aunt Kyle Richards (and her mother Kathie) in the first red carpet picture.

    Also, fiance looks like a dolt.

    Reply
  30. xdanix says:
    January 3, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Well, am I terrible if the first thing I thought was- there is NO way in hell he paid for that (seriously ugly) ring himself?! Like, zero chance. He’s done ok as an actor, but not even CLOSE to a 2 million dollar engagement ring ok!

    Second thought… meh. Paris seems to be really into him, but I wonder is it more just the idea of falling in love, marriage and babies she’s into? She’s talked repeatedly the last couple years about seeing the happiness her sister has and wanting it for herself, and I’ve known a few people who went down that road, because of wanting the fantasy or feeling under pressure from time, or whatever, and it didn’t end well for any of them.

    Plus, Chris Zylka ALWAYS seems dreamy-in-love, head over heels for whoever he’s with- right up until it’s over! I’ll never forget the way he went off on Lucy Hale after they broke up- I’d really liked him up until then, and I was so sad they broke up when they seemed so adorable together, but that really showed me his true colours and left a nasty taste in my mouth. I hope for Paris’s sake that it all stays going well, and if it DOES end, that he treats her with more respect.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment