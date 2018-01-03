Paris Hilton is engaged to Chris Zylka, are you surprised?

Paris Hilton told us her boyfriend Chris Zylka was the one and by gum, it looks like he is. Chris apparently popped the question on a romantic snowy hilltop while the two celebrated the New Year in Aspen, Colorado. They were just grabbing some lunch when he dropped to one knee and pulled out a pear shaped diamond the size of a small country to ask if Paris would spend the rest of her days with him. Fortunately for the couple and all of us, there just happened to be a professional photographer in that exact same location who was able to capture not only the moment but Paris’s acceptance and the kiss that sealed the deal.
The official story is that the couple was posing for a photo and Chris completely surprised Paris with a proposal. No, for real. Paris said, “I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!” So, see? Super surprised. No, that is pure sarcasm. Paris has been telling us for months that they couldn’t wait to get engaged and get started on a family. She also mentioned how much work the planning of her wedding would be, and I don’t doubt her engagement was included in that planning. Even if it wasn’t Paris herself, somebody told Chris the time and place to show up with a ring. I don’t doubt they are happy about planning their wedding and couldn’t wait to tell the world about it but no one in this scenario was surprised by anything.
Not to mention – the ring. That is a 20-carat pear shape diamond Chris presented her with. Exactly how much did he earn while on The Leftovers? If you click through the photos in her Instagram, the sixth picture displays the ring beautifully, which I am guessing is not a coincidence.
Check out that ring! @parishilton and #TheLeftovers star Chris Zylka are engaged: https://t.co/m8j6yim9IE pic.twitter.com/nFsEQI9TSz
— ExtraTV (@extratv) January 2, 2018
It’s a stunning ring. I mean, it’s huge and would get in the way of must household chores but let’s face it, that’s not something Paris spends a lot of time worrying about, is it? Still, my gawd the stone is spectacular. Paris was impressed too, “The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen.” In Paris’ defense, she doesn’t say where she saw it first. Could you imagine walking around with that thing in you pocket? I’d have been shaking too. Oh, and if that number ’20-carat’ is ringing bells to you, that’s because that is the same sized ring Paris’ frenemy Kim Kardashian received as a gift from Kanye West and then, tragically, had stolen during the Paris robbery.
Regardless of whether or not this proposal was a surprise, congratulations to the couple for getting what they wanted. My personal feelings about Paris aside, I cannot wait for this wedding and all the selfies we’ll get during the planning. This will be nothing short of epic. And considering how she packs to work in Ibiza, can you imagine how she will pack for a honeymoon?
Photo credit: Instagram, Twitter and WENN Photos
I am feeling happy today.
So congratulations Paris. No snark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy that is one ugly ring in my humble opinion
Report this comment as spam or abuse
seriously it looks like a spaceship or something. horrible display of conspicuous consumption, and I enjoy a celeb ring as much as the next gal. But this is next level.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That thing reaches her knuckle! I’m not into large rings for myself, and while I do appreciate a fine piece of jewelry, that just seems a little over-the-top. But then I’m also not a wealthy socialite, so there’s that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So ugly smd there is no way he bought a ring that cost that much, he is rich but not that rich
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, it’s pretty tacky to me. Rings are one of those things where size and proportion make a huge difference in appearance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I enjoy nice, big diamonds as well, but that is other-worldly ugly. If someone offered me that, I’d gladly accept and then have it made into a pendant immediately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s honestly one of the worst, tackiest, gaudiest rings I’ve ever seen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I felt the same way when I saw it yesterday. I sent a screenshot to my daughter and said, “Paris’ ring is hideous! It looks like something you’d get from a vending machine.”
Gawdy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations I guess. I wonder if they’ll actually make it to the alter.
Hasn’t she been engaged a few times before?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I vaguely remember her being engaged to Stavros or the other Paris back in the day, but it’s been so long. And maybe one other person too.
I think this one will sticks. She wants babies so she can stay relevant with magazine covers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shes been engaged two other times and he’s been engaged once before.
The nice thing about this one though is that if it doesn’t work out she should be able to keep the ring that she clearly bought herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate I know this but he’s actually been engaged twice before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From the side view, he looks like her ex Nick Carter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i remember the engagement to paris latsis. those were great days for celebrity gossip. he was a prettyboy then, but he is looking really rough nowadays. https://goo.gl/images/WFiP4t
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get the fuss? Hasn’t she been engaged like fiftyleven times?
Happy for her and hope it works out this time though!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That ring is ridiculous. No way she didn’t pick it out and buy it herself but if she’s happy with it and him, good for her. I hope it’s a long, happy marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like something from a gumball machine. But she said “yas,” lol.
I liked him in The Leftovers. Now I’m questioning my taste. But you’re right, if they’re happy I hope it works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There aren’t many men who would have as much money as her…so she maybe she just decided to get herself a hot boytoy where she could call the shots. I mean, she apparently wants kids and she is closer to 40 than 30, so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that’s what I think. She buys the ring, controls most of the money, and he goes along with it. If it they don’t care it’s nobody’s business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol girlfriend is posing like “this is my new MySpace profile pic” for her engagement photo. Never change, Paris. Thank you for bringing us the sweet, soothing balm of the early 2000s, when Donald Trump was nothing but an idiot developer with a stupid tv show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The video of “the moment” on her Instagram could not be more gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My god, I always forget what a terrible actress she is. Thank you for pointing us to that; it made my day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am loathe to admit this, but I saw that, too- and was struck by how grabby she was- she snatched that box from his hand like a raptor snatching its prey.
It says a lot, IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, good luck to them. Both have a history of volatile relationships, so I’m guessing the marriage will last two years, tops. Long enough to produce one child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The video is super awkward and looks staged. She grabs the box and puts the ring on and then they kiss and then he walks off… Weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course it’s staged which makes the behavior even worse. Why would she post that? First she grabs the box and puts the ring on herself. Then he just walks off like he fulfilled his required duty and he’s off to get warm. She’s obviously excited by the ring- the man and marriage seem secondary in the video.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s super into the ring and he’s all whatevs lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly…it’s like someone shouted “and…cut!” And the guy walks back to his trailer to get ready for his next scene.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly… even without the volume, it was painful to watch. The grabbing of the box and putting it on herself? Wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ring is disgusting, she could end poverty with that thing and instead chooses to flaunt it online.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry. but that ring is incredibly tacky and ugly in my opinion. However, she has the right to buy herself whatever tacky jewelry she wants. He clearly didn’t/couldn’t pay for it. His last couple of relationships ended in a really messy way and she’s been engaged multiple times. If they actually make it down the aisle, I hope they have a happy life together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s hot….says nobody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow- that’s one tacky ass ring!
So, in other words…totallllly perfect for Paris!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That ring is tacky. Rings that size always look fake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is looking be more and more like Kathy with each enhancement.
And I kinda feel bad for this dude. I think Paris just wants a wedding and will not care about the marriage after the honeymoon. She will get bored with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The way she grabbed it and put it on made it obvious she bought it…lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sounds exactly like Meghan Trainor in her announcement:
- love of my life
- dreams come true
- soulmate
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I don’t know. As much as I like Chris and I like him A LOT. He’s always been like this. I think he REALLY needs to be with somebody and be engaged. He’s been engaged basically with all of her girlfriends post Lucy Hale. Even if he’s been dating them for a couple of months. This is his thing, so, I don’t know. Wishing both the best!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Give them a show! I’d totally watch that. They look good together. She might need a body guard when she’s wearing that ring though. That would make me nervous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so freaking CORNY. She’s such a try-too-hard in everything she does that it makes me cringe and avert my eyes. I’m actually embarrassed FOR her. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That ring is ugly and doesn’t even look real! It looks fake. I have seen a lot big ring that are gorgeous and look real. It’s not a good looking fake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the ring is gorgeous…as a cocktail ring. A bit tacky as an engagement ring. Too much bling for an everyday ring. It looks like it has side diamonds and maybe diamonds on the band? I can’t really tell, but if it were just the huge-ass diamond on a simple plain band, I would like it better for an engagement ring.
But, Paris is skiing in a gold outfit, bling is her thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How many soulmate fiances is that now, Paris? 5? 6?
That is one gaudy ring. Kind of looks like a cheap costume jewelry piece.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hasn’t she been engaged a few times? I’ll believe it when I see it. Also he’s been engaged before too? Well I wish her all the happiness of course but hopefully this is the one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That isn’t an engagement ring, it’s an offensive weapon. She could put someone’s eye out with it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone has already said it all about the ring and the fiftyleven previous engagements between the two of them.
The only thing I have to add is that I love that long dress she’s wearing that looks like Fruit Stripes gum. I would wear the hell out of that thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is hilarious. That ring is the ugliest ring I have EVER seen. It looks like it’s fake, for one, and on top of that the “diamond” looks cloudy AND it’s so large that it’s comical. Like one of those ring pop rings you get out of a machine. Then you have her appalling ski outfit that looks like it came from Justice (the tween girls store) and THEN you throw in that she’s pretending to have been “surprised”. Oh Paris. Never change. NEVER change. LMAO!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paris looks just like her aunt Kyle Richards (and her mother Kathie) in the first red carpet picture.
Also, fiance looks like a dolt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, am I terrible if the first thing I thought was- there is NO way in hell he paid for that (seriously ugly) ring himself?! Like, zero chance. He’s done ok as an actor, but not even CLOSE to a 2 million dollar engagement ring ok!
Second thought… meh. Paris seems to be really into him, but I wonder is it more just the idea of falling in love, marriage and babies she’s into? She’s talked repeatedly the last couple years about seeing the happiness her sister has and wanting it for herself, and I’ve known a few people who went down that road, because of wanting the fantasy or feeling under pressure from time, or whatever, and it didn’t end well for any of them.
Plus, Chris Zylka ALWAYS seems dreamy-in-love, head over heels for whoever he’s with- right up until it’s over! I’ll never forget the way he went off on Lucy Hale after they broke up- I’d really liked him up until then, and I was so sad they broke up when they seemed so adorable together, but that really showed me his true colours and left a nasty taste in my mouth. I hope for Paris’s sake that it all stays going well, and if it DOES end, that he treats her with more respect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse