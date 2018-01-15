Liam Neeson’s has some really terrible & patronizing thoughts on sexual predators

Last Friday, we discussed Liam Neeson’s comments on pay equality and how he absolutely would not be interested in taking a pay cut to help his sisters out. We debated whether or not he was joking about that, and at this point, I think he was 100% serious – he believes, in theory, that women and men should be paid equally. But he won’t personally lift a finger to do anything about it, or offer to take a pay cut to ensure that his female costars are paid fairly. The reason I believe that? Because Liam has some sh-tty thoughts on the #MeToo movement and whether we’re all overreacting. During an interview with RTE (an Irish broadcaster), Neeson discussed the Garrison Keillor thing – where Keillor was fired from NPR after an incident came to light about Keillor groping a coworker – and then Neeson went a lot further.
On Garrison Keillor: “There’s some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl’s knee or something and suddenly they’re being dropped from their program.” Neeson called Keillor an “extraordinary writer, radio star” before recounting the story that Keillor told publicly about an incident involving a colleague that was supposedly why the radio host was fired. “He put her hand to his back, like this … and she had a blouse on and it was her bare back. I don’t know what the blouse was like. And he immediately took his hand away and apologized,” said Neeson.
On Dustin Hoffman: When Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy tried to shift the conversation with Neeson by saying “and yet there’s the other side of things,” the actor replied, “Weinstein,” but did not elaborate further. “Kevin Spacey? Dustin Hoffman?” asked Tubridy. “The Dustin Hoffman thing — I’m on the fence about that,” said Neeson. Neeson brushed off the allegations against Hoffman as “childhood stuff” and just part of “silly things” that happen in the theater world. “Because when you’re doing a play and you’re with your family — other actors, technicians — you do silly things,” Neeson said. “And it becomes kind of superstitious. If you don’t do it every night, you think it’s going to jinx the show… I think Dustin Hoffman was… I’m not saying I’ve done similar things like what he did — apparently he touched another girl’s breast. But it’s childhood stuff.”
But Neeson appreciates the movement or whatever: Neeson added: “But there is a movement happening.” “It’s got to be healthy,” Tubridy replied. “It’s healthy, and it’s across every industry,” Neeson responded. “The focus seems to be on Hollywood at the minute, but its across every industry,” he added, noting reports of female farm laborers being sexual harassed.
The Garrison Keillor thing is still strange to me, but that’s because we never learned anything beyond Keillor’s very odd statement and NPR’s boilerplate “he’s been let go, for reasons” announcement. We never heard from the woman Keillor groped. Because we’ve never heard her story, Liam Neeson is just paraphrasing Keillor’s oddly-worded half-denial as some kind of defense. Personally, I always thought there was something left unsaid (publicly) about Keillor’s behavior for NPR to fire him so quickly. But I find Neeson’s whole vibe to be so patronizing about this, like he knows exactly what happened and it’s “proof” that #MeToo is going too far or something. Bullsh-t.
As for his defense of Dustin Hoffman… that actually disgusts me. Neeson is trying to minimize what were some of the most horrific stories about a serial sexual abuser operating in plain sight for decades. It wasn’t superstitious theater sh-t – Dustin Hoffman was and is a flat-out predator.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
“And it becomes kind of superstitious. If you don’t do it every night, you think it’s going to jinx the show”
“Sorry Karen, I sexually assaulted you before the first show so I gotta keep doing it to not jinx our performance! Trust me, I hate it as much as you do”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Precisely.
That is the most ridiculous of all excuses ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The mental and moral gymnastics Liam went through to even create this statement is stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First comes the stupid comments, them comes the half a$$ed apology that his publicist will put out… rinse and repeat
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The absurdity in his statement/thinking…WOW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor commenter VC, she is going to be heartbroken. She loves Liam
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*Sighs for the bazillionth time into Oblivion and combusts* I can’t even today. We seriously cannot have nice things anymore. All these people want is to watch the world burn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are…are Hollywood stars just not using publicists to prep anymore? Or are publicists suddenly completely inept? I’m so shocked by the awful PR I can’t even be upset about the content yet.
Oh and before people start “cancelling”; after his comments his movie performed above expectations at the box office. Just a friendly reminder that twitter and message board comments are not the general public…and a good chunk of of them don’t care. There’s been a bit of change yes…but not much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get the Garrison Keilor story either. It seems like a mistaken hand movement on his part which sounds plausible to me. Were there other stories about him that I missed?
But Hoffman is a pig. I can’t believe Neeson thinks what Hoffman has been accused of is acceptable behavior. It shouldn’t surprise me though since Neeson was a serial cheater before he met his wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Were there other stories about him that I missed?”
Not that have come out but I’m willing to bet there must have been. If it was just a mistaken hand slip he could sue the pants off his former employer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, if you listen to his telling of the story it is. We don’t know all the details and if the woman or women won’t come forward (which is their right), we won’t know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And as ever I wonder why he’s so keen to support abusers, to excuse some shit behaviour of his own methinks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what a lot of people have been wondering. In fairness I’ve never heard any stories about him. He was known as a serial womanizer (which as long as everything was consensual is absolutely fine). Unfortunately I recall rumours he did not give up the womanizing entirely when he married (gross, but again as long as everything was consensual that was Natasha and their family’s business). Still…if true it implies a certain mindset. Sigh…we will see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Childhood stuff? Hoffman was 39 or whatever ….
I love Liam Neeson but feck sake that is some major excusing he is doing .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He lost his hotness when he opened his mouth! I actually enjoyed the middle aged action hero because it reflected diversity. Color me stupid!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not him too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cancelled forever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Liam is a big tall strong dude. I’m sure it’s hard to fathom being afraid of someone forcing themselves on you. I think what we have learned is that most men have zero empathy (no shocker most serial killers are men) and that most of Hollywood pretends to be down for all these liberal causes but it’s just lip service.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dear god.. I’m starting to think all men are like this, I must strongly remind myself that is not the case but it’s hard seeing how things are going.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That top picture is so Trump-like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think, perhaps, he had a bit of work done? His eyes look tweaked and his skin strangely smoothed.
He was aging well. I wish he hadn’t done that as he now looks like a wax figure of himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s had work done, too. But I think the similarity is in the type of pose he struck. It reminds me of those covers of Trump acting like he’s a badass celebrity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate that everyone feels they have to make statements. I know they are being asked. But think and have a statement that you have come up with then move on. This is all getting a bit crazy. Women and Men should be able to have a work environment that is safe. That they shouldn’t have to deal with abuse of any kind. But now anyone that works or worked with one of these people are now having to explain it. I don’t know. I’m sure there are people that I work with that have some shady or even criminal background. I just don’t want to to carry the weight of that. But this is how change begins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn, guess I ain’t seeing his movie this week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s ok. If you’ve ever seen any of his movies then you have seen all of his movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
eh, about him not wanting to get a paycut, seriously, why should he? Why should he be the one who get the burnt of the problem?
You know who who get the benefits without sharing the responsibility THE EMPLOYER. They’re the one who should pay people equally. When the male co-stars get the paycut just to get female paid equally, the employer lose nothing and responsible for nothing while they’re the one who should be the one to be fair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This I agree with whole heartedly. The movie companies are making enough that no one should have to take a pay cut. That’s how they make it an us vs them argument when it shouldn’t be. There are plenty of profits to go around.
The rest of his comments are trash
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tide is surely turning about this one.
Not long ago, the only mildly scandalous thing about him was his 34 year old self embarking in a relationship with a then 19 year old Julia Roberts.
But of course, since he was generally adored and she’s always been the evil witch, the narrative was that this abominable shrew broke his poor little heart.
Every other actor in the same profile of relationship always gets a massive side eye and disapproval, suspicion of imbalance of power but Leeson somehow remained this “could always and forever get it ” actor.
I knew his fall from grace would come, just thought it would be thanks to a problematic relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think there was a little scandal when Natasha dumped her husband for Liam.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His opinions are disgusting. No, Hoffman was not just “being silly.” How can he read what Hoffman did and even say that?
I used to watch his movies. Not anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse