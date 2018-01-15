Donald Trump: ‘I am not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed’

Embed from Getty Images

I will probably always vote straight-ticket Democrat, but please don’t think that means I will fail to criticize my party. We’re in a unique moment where it looks like the Democratic Party will sweep through the midterm elections this year and take back the House and Senate. But of course the Democratic Party has stolen defeat from the jaws of victory before, and I worry that will happen again. Like, Donald Trump is crazy, and crazily unpopular. He only has two bases of support at this point: his batsh-t insane cult of deplorable personality, which is about 20-30% of voters, and Congressional Republicans. Those are his two “bases.” The midterm elections will be a “blue wave” if we keep the message really simple: Donald Trump is crazy, racist, unfit for the presidency and destroying the republic from within, and vote for me because I will keep this madman in check. It really is that simple.

So what worries me? The fact that Republicans and Democrats alike seem to follow Trump’s own crazy little newscycle off a cliff, day after day. Last week, Trump met with Republican and Democratic congressmen about DACA. It was in that meeting that he made the “sh-thole countries” remark. That remark seemed to eclipse the fact that Trump actually rejected the bipartisan DACA deal that the congressmen had put together – Trump rejected it because he thought we should be punishing immigrants from “sh-thole countries” even more. So not only did he reject the DACA deal, now it’s looking like a government shutdown will be happening soon. Democrats are walking away, and Republicans – who hold the majority in every branch of government – are now trying a multi-pronged strategy where they’re preemptively blaming the Democrats for shutting down the government AND the Republicans are just blatantly lying about Trump’s “sh-thole” comments now too.

[The failed DACA deal] likely increased the odds that Congress fails to strike a deal before the government runs out of money on Friday. While forcing a shutdown over the fate of the Dreamers had once seemed like a risky strategy for Democrats, the uproar over Trump’s remark makes it easier for them to blame the situation on the unreasonable demands of a demonstrably racist president. But over the weekend, Republicans came up with a plan: 1) Insist that despite what you might have heard, Trump wouldn’t say something so racist. 2) Complain that they are at the mercy of the Democratic minority, whose members are hell-bent on shutting down the government. While Fox News’s initial instinct was to argue that Trump is right about the countries being “sh-tholes” (and thus, their inhabitants being less deserving than people from awesome countries like Norway), some GOP lawmakers tried a different tactic: claiming the president said nothing of the sort. On Sunday Republican Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue said that they didn’t hear Trump make the vulgar remark in last week’s Oval Office meeting, essentially calling Democratic Senator Dick Durbin a liar. Trump, who didn’t initially deny making the remark, helped muddy the waters when he tweeted that he used language that was “tough,” but not what Durbin said. He added that he didn’t insult Haiti, allowing for the possibility that he did insult El Salvador and African countries. The president issued a clearer denial on Sunday evening, when reporters outside Trump International in Miami asked about his controversial remarks. “They weren’t made,” Trump said. As for the accusations of racism, he responded: “No, no, I am not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That, I can tell you.”

[From NY Magazine]

He’s the least racist person, do you hear? It’s not that he’s NOT racist. It’s that everyone you’ve ever met in your life is MORE racist than him. Trump was also tweeting dumb sh-t about DACA and the Democrats over the weekend:

DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT. No more Lotteries! #AMERICA FIRST — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

He makes me so angry I can actually feel my blood pressure skyrocket. Anyway, the point of this is that Democrats are like “actually maybe we don’t want anything to do with this racist motherf–ker” and now the GOP is trying to blame them for anything. I think it’s the right strategy though. Dems shouldn’t participate in The Daily Deplorable Show, you know? Stay focused, stay steady, don’t take the bait from Mr. Least Racist Sh-thole.