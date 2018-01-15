Donald Trump: ‘I am not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed’

I will probably always vote straight-ticket Democrat, but please don’t think that means I will fail to criticize my party. We’re in a unique moment where it looks like the Democratic Party will sweep through the midterm elections this year and take back the House and Senate. But of course the Democratic Party has stolen defeat from the jaws of victory before, and I worry that will happen again. Like, Donald Trump is crazy, and crazily unpopular. He only has two bases of support at this point: his batsh-t insane cult of deplorable personality, which is about 20-30% of voters, and Congressional Republicans. Those are his two “bases.” The midterm elections will be a “blue wave” if we keep the message really simple: Donald Trump is crazy, racist, unfit for the presidency and destroying the republic from within, and vote for me because I will keep this madman in check. It really is that simple.
So what worries me? The fact that Republicans and Democrats alike seem to follow Trump’s own crazy little newscycle off a cliff, day after day. Last week, Trump met with Republican and Democratic congressmen about DACA. It was in that meeting that he made the “sh-thole countries” remark. That remark seemed to eclipse the fact that Trump actually rejected the bipartisan DACA deal that the congressmen had put together – Trump rejected it because he thought we should be punishing immigrants from “sh-thole countries” even more. So not only did he reject the DACA deal, now it’s looking like a government shutdown will be happening soon. Democrats are walking away, and Republicans – who hold the majority in every branch of government – are now trying a multi-pronged strategy where they’re preemptively blaming the Democrats for shutting down the government AND the Republicans are just blatantly lying about Trump’s “sh-thole” comments now too.
[The failed DACA deal] likely increased the odds that Congress fails to strike a deal before the government runs out of money on Friday. While forcing a shutdown over the fate of the Dreamers had once seemed like a risky strategy for Democrats, the uproar over Trump’s remark makes it easier for them to blame the situation on the unreasonable demands of a demonstrably racist president. But over the weekend, Republicans came up with a plan: 1) Insist that despite what you might have heard, Trump wouldn’t say something so racist. 2) Complain that they are at the mercy of the Democratic minority, whose members are hell-bent on shutting down the government.
While Fox News’s initial instinct was to argue that Trump is right about the countries being “sh-tholes” (and thus, their inhabitants being less deserving than people from awesome countries like Norway), some GOP lawmakers tried a different tactic: claiming the president said nothing of the sort. On Sunday Republican Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue said that they didn’t hear Trump make the vulgar remark in last week’s Oval Office meeting, essentially calling Democratic Senator Dick Durbin a liar. Trump, who didn’t initially deny making the remark, helped muddy the waters when he tweeted that he used language that was “tough,” but not what Durbin said. He added that he didn’t insult Haiti, allowing for the possibility that he did insult El Salvador and African countries.
The president issued a clearer denial on Sunday evening, when reporters outside Trump International in Miami asked about his controversial remarks. “They weren’t made,” Trump said. As for the accusations of racism, he responded: “No, no, I am not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That, I can tell you.”
He’s the least racist person, do you hear? It’s not that he’s NOT racist. It’s that everyone you’ve ever met in your life is MORE racist than him. Trump was also tweeting dumb sh-t about DACA and the Democrats over the weekend:
DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018
I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT. No more Lotteries! #AMERICA FIRST
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018
He makes me so angry I can actually feel my blood pressure skyrocket. Anyway, the point of this is that Democrats are like “actually maybe we don’t want anything to do with this racist motherf–ker” and now the GOP is trying to blame them for anything. I think it’s the right strategy though. Dems shouldn’t participate in The Daily Deplorable Show, you know? Stay focused, stay steady, don’t take the bait from Mr. Least Racist Sh-thole.
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Well, when there is an anal sphincter where one’s mouth should be, one cannot expect anything but excrement to spill forth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, if your only other interviews have been Hitler and David Duke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you have to explain to people that you aren’t a racist, you probably are one.
And go Democrats, take no prisoners because America is wide awake.
Republicans and Trump can try as much as they can but they won’t win the war.
Mueller time is coming soon and I am willing to bet some very high level Republicans go down with him.
Hopefully they will take Mercers, Koch and Murdoch with them. Especially Fox TV should be charged with treason as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
my concern about the midterms is that people are pretty much saying it’s a definite and also I watched a video before Christmas (I can’t for the life of me remember where but it was why he had delayed signing the tax changes until a certain date), where it was detailing how all of the negative effects of his awful policies won’t actually have an impact on voters until after the midterm dates such as people wont lose their healthcare etc until afterwards, clearly this was done on purpose and given how utterly stupid and blindhis supporters are, they’ll fall for it hook line and sinker right before the arse falls out of their incomes but the damage will be done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In 2016 people thought sanity would lead to the only obvious result: Hillary Clinton winning. Never trust sanity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was hoping 2018 would be better than 2017. 2 weeks into the new year and already I am sick to my stomach , my blood pressure is high and I have no hope thanks to this man who calls himself president.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My blood pressure has skyrocketed, too. I’ve gained ten pounds stress eating.
I hope I live long enough to see this “boil on the butt of humanity” along with his greedy family and coterie of enablers behind bars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a very good article from the NYT about racism.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/13/opinion/sunday/heartbeat-of-racism-denial.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every Dem needs to keep screaming that if Trump really wanted DACA to live, he and the MAJORITY GOP don’t need to deal with any Democrat.
These racist f-ers just don’t want DACA and we can’t let them get away with blaming the Dems for this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have a Delusional, racist, lying 🤥 madman running our country. The most hurtful part is all those Senators who were in that meeting and are now covering without shame saying they did not heard the dotard say s…h… it’s so sad to read the comments from some of the people who voted for the dotard saying they agree with him. We have sunk to the bottom of the barrel IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The midterm elections will be a “blue wave” if we keep the message really simple: Donald Trump is crazy, racist, unfit for the presidency and destroying the republic from within, and vote for me because I will keep this madman in check. It really is that simple.
Respectfully, I disagree on this. This strategy didn’t work earlier when all the Democrats had to show for their efforts was a string of “moral victories” (and worse, a lot of the party thought this was satisfactory) and no real progress. The voters proved over and over again that no matter what else they might want to hear from a candidate, 45 being a racist nutjob was not one of them. I’ll say it again – the mid-terms are not a lock by any means. If the Democrats want to take a lot of seats back, they need a clear, strong, concise message about what they’re going to do for people and EVERYONE needs to vote. They cannot waste time with “Well, the president is crazy and there’s all you need to know! Vote for me!”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Especially as someone earlier noted much of the legislation that will negatively impact voters will not be felt until post-midterm. We are past the point where the Dems can use moral victories. Almost hate to say it, but Dems need a Karl Rove/Steve Bannon or at the very least a good shake up and strong messaging.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This asswipe and his enablers make my blood boil. He tweeted about how the Democrats don’t want DACA and Michael Wolffs book was fake news, but didn’t say anything about the false alarm missle scare in Hawaii
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still waiting for him to comment on the loss of life and property due to the California wildfires and subsequent massive mudslides. I guess if it’s happening in a blue state and he’d have to interrupt a golf game to comment, it won’t happen. SMDH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He could easily have put out a tweet saying “ what I said was wrong and insulting “ instead he has to tweet that he is not a racist. He just confirmed he is with this tweet.
On a side note, has anyone noticed the lack of or slow response to events in areas that are mostly Democrat states? I have yet to hear any comment on the landslides in California and he also took his time in commenting on what happened in Hawaii. Seems to be a pattern….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would rather the Democrats not have a message than have a message of hate, lying and race bating. Republicans are without conscience and are proud of it. I would never be a republican after watching what they would put up with for $10 more in their paycheck every two weeks. And don’t tell me about the stock market is high, most of them don’t know jack squat how the stock market works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All my father in law wanted to talk about yesterday was the story that Walmart is giving $1/h raise because of how tremendous trump is. Trying to explain that $11/h is still poverty wages, the minimum wage should be $22 if it kept pace with inflation from its high in 1968, and that Walmart employees are the single biggest recipients of SNAP among SNAP recipients who are employed(and most are), is like talking to a tomato. Completely infuriating waste of time. He will hear nothing that does not come from Fox or Limbaugh. He says the shithole comments are lies, trump loves the negros and besides those kind of immigrants are ruining America. He is an immigrant btw. (from a country that was destroyed after WWII and could have classified a shithole by trumps definition) and I know he is not unique in his racism, ignorance, and willingness to follow trump into the apocalypse. I pray good people will pay attention and vote Dem in Nov, but I’ve little faith in my fellow citizens any longer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My friend was telling me just now about a building, public housing, in the Bronx the tennents have not had heat since Christmas. He said they have called every agency in the city and no help. He said a man in his 90’s is living in one of the apartment. I replied, that’s the dotard’s own hellhole, The next borough to the dotar’s birthplace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, some Walmart workers are getting a little raise, but they’re closing over 63 Sams Club stores which leaves thousands unemployed. Trumpsters were cheering about the bonuses AT&T were giving, but ignored the fact that they were laying off tons of employees. Do Trumpsters remember that his Carrier deal didn’t go the way he said it would, and most of those people are losing their jobs? Macy’s, Kmart, Sears are closing hundreds of stores and leaving thousands unemployed, but I don’t think FOX mentions that. I even know someone who believes that Trump is telling the truth when he said it wasn’t him on the Access Hollywood tape. She must have forgotten that he admitted and apologized for what he called “locker room talk.” Things like FOX News and Rush Limbaugh, are brainwashing the country. Tremendously frustrating
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The AT&T and many of other bonuses were also already planned; I believe in the AT&T situation they were also tied to some sort of settlement.
And yup, bunch of people are getting a bonus however if you read the small print to get the full amount you had to have worked at WalMart forever (it seems), and it quickly decreases. Plus 11,000 layoffs, read in several cases people showed up for work and the doors were locked with police on hand. No notice. Nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m black and never believed that he was NOT racist. Housing discrimination, Central Park 5 then birtherism sealed the deal. I’m surprised that so many people are surprised b his comments. Cotton just wants the CIA job an this is his test for loyalty!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A large portion of government workers are democrats, so in a way Trump wins because he punishes them when the government shuts down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not really true…I wouldn’t say most are Democrats. Federal workers are diverse in terms of politics and many of them vote against their own best interests. I can’t remember how many times I’d walk past someone’s desk and they’d be listening to Rush Limbaugh on the radio. It always amazed me when you’d hearing an employee complaining about the attack on federal pay and benefits, yet they voted for the idiots who are doing the attacking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I don’t understand is why did not the interviewers ask those senators that if they did not recall the dotard saying hellhole, why did not ask what was said in that meeting , no one asked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could we somehow stop giving him any kind of attention already? If we all ignore him, maybe he’ll shut up finally? It’s clear that even he doesn’t know anymore what the f*ck is he blabbing about most of the times. I’m so f*ckin’ tired of this Trump shit all over the news and social media, need a break from the world. And I’m not even American, I feel for you, America!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This Orange Turd is single-handedly turning the US into a shithole country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He gets more pathetically tiresome with each passing day.
I’ve got my walking shoes ready for the Women’s March on Saturday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We get it.
You have big hands.You are mentally stable.You are one of the smartest people.You are the least racist person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The 2016 election proved that many White Americans don’t care if Trump is racist, Sexist or Xenophobic. #Never forgetter. Mid-term elections are about local things and all politics is local. Democrats need to have a message that deals with local issues of wages, healthcare, childcare etc. Those who already hate Trump will vote regardless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m surprised he didn’t say he was the best racist given he’s always got to be the best at everything… Must’ve killed him…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whenever Trump defends himself with statements like “least racist person” or “really smart” it reminds me of the time I watched Nixon say ” I am not a crook” or Clinton “I did not have sexual relations with that woman”. Well, we all know how that ended.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you all noticed it’s the calm before the storm?
Mueller has been very silent in recent weeks but he’s ready to strike. My prediction is that he will levy indictments on perps on symbolic days, including Washington’s or Lincoln’s birthdays, around Super Bowl time, near or at the State of the Union, one year anniversary of Inauguration Day, or a relatively unknown anniversary of treachery re Flynn, et al.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope you’re right, Eric. We sure need some good news right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m counting on this, Eric. When Cheeto rages, Mueller is usually about to act. I can only hope so. . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Add “racist” to the list of words Trump doesn’t know the meaning of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, it took them a few days (holiday weekend!), but here Republicans go, furiously spinning their alternate reality for their eager masses. The news alert I got from the NYT yesterday essentially said, “Republicans said this never happened.” Oh, they did? Well great then, moving along! Tom Cotton, by the way, is supposedly next in line to be CIA director, which every thinking person in Washington has said would be a terrible idea (Cotton has fever dreams about war with Iran and as director could be in a position to….make those dreams a reality…ahem). And, hilariously, since he heard on the tee vee that he didn’t say it, Trump now actually believes that the words that came out of his own mouth really didn’t. This alternate reality isn’t just for Trump voters. It’s for Trump too. Which is doubly terrifying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse