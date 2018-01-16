Lifetime announced plans to make a budget movie about Prince Harry & Meghan

Prince Harry Meghan Markle visit Reprezent Radio studio

I love to look at jewelry, I love to talk about jewelry, I love to write about jewelry, but in my real life, I don’t wear a lot of jewelry. I haven’t worn earrings in years, I have zero brooches, I only have a few bracelets and… I do love rings. I have a lot of rings, some high-quality, some of the very inexpensive and simple. What I like about Meghan Markle is that, for the most part, she seems to prefer smaller jewelry for her daily wear – she keeps it simple with small earrings, her engagement ring (which is nice size for her slender fingers) and lately, a very simple pave-diamond “stacker” ring on her left hand. Well, People Magazine has the ID on her pave diamond ring – it’s from Zofia Day, it’s yellow gold and it retails for $715. The designer, Lisette Polny, is “honored” that Meghan has been wearing a few of her pieces in the past year, and it’s cool that Meghan is supporting a small, female-owned business. You can see a close-up of the ring here – it looks uncomfortable to me? That straight-bar design would drive me crazy.

Meanwhile, much like Prince William and then-Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan are going to have to sit through a terrible Lifetime movie about their romance.

Lifetime, home of TV movies including The Murder of Princess Diana and the upcoming Catherine Zeta-Jones vehicle Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story, is turning its lens on the upcoming royal wedding.

The female-skewing cable network announced over the weekend that it is readying Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story, a TV movie about the romance between Prince Harry and Suits star Meghan Markle. The movie will be exec produced by Meredith Finn and Michele Weiss (Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic and Petals on the Wind) and directed by Menhaj Huda (The Royals, Coronation Street). Lifetime has yet to cast either of the royal couple.

Here’s Lifetime’s description of Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story (working title): “Harry & Meghan chronicles the courtship and love story between a beloved prince and his new fiancée. The film will examine the history of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the moment they met after being set up by friends, through their initial courtship when they were able to keep their romance under wraps, and ultimately the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship and Meghan’s life as a divorced American actress.”

I remember that Will & Kate’s Lifetime movie came out before the wedding, so Lifetime was able to do a pretty quick turnaround on their budget production. But surely there’s not enough time to write a script, scout locations, cast the film, shoot it, edit it, mix the sound and add a soundtrack all before Harry and Meg’s May wedding? What am I saying? Lifetime should be able to bang this out in a week. I could easily write the script for this in one afternoon, Lifetime. Call me!

Oh, but who will Lifetime cast as Meg and Harry? I say… Rupert Grint and… Stacey Dash. So messy.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during a visit to youth-orientated radio station, Reprezent FM, in Brixton, south London to learn about its work supporting young people

55 Responses to “Lifetime announced plans to make a budget movie about Prince Harry & Meghan”

  1. Seraphina says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:15 am

    To be expected. Moving on, is like to see the Queen in more interviews. Yesterday clip with her and the crown really made me smile.

  2. Alright says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:15 am

    And it’s going to be gloriously horrible 😂😂😂😂

  3. Lila says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:15 am

    Leave it up to Lifetime. Their whole relationship was kept private, how do they have content to make a movie?

  4. Shannon says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:16 am

    OMG I hate myself for saying this, but Stacy Dash really does look quite a bit like Meghan. But no, NOOOOO LOL

  5. Renee2 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Maybe she could play herself, lol. Or perhaps Jennifer Connelly could.

  6. Sixer says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:24 am

    UGH!

    Mind you, I say that having never watched a Lifetime movie in my life. Are they as bad as I imagine?

  7. Me says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Too bad its not Hallmark! :-) i love megan’s Hallmark movie she made

  8. Caity says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:33 am

    The will and Kate one was delicious trash. You bet i’m watching this one

  9. Liberty says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Nooooo. From what I’ve seen, this calls for nothing less than a Hallmark Channel movie!! They do all the sweet-kind-commoner-meets-a-prince-and changes-his-life movies. I was in Seattle about a year ago and a friend had a big silly fun “Hallmark pajama bridal shower party” with a day of their TV movies. Hallmark for the win!

    & You know Lifetime will just hire Lyndsey Lohan and David Hasselhoff, and film it in Chicago by Buckingham Fountain lol.

  10. Caly says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:34 am

    You are really messy for suggesting Stacy dash 😂

    Why Catherine Zeta-Jones playing Griselda blanco? They couldn’t find a Latina to play the role? Hollywood is so damn incorrigible.

  11. Anna says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Quick question, has there ever been a lifetime movie for Will and Kate?

  12. AbbyRose says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Meghan should totally play herself! Lifetime movies are about her level of acting talent anyway.

  13. Alexandria says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Meh movie idea sounds as trashy as Will and Kate’s but since I’m here, I’m gonna throw in Paula Patton and Domhnall Gleeson / Devon Murray with dyed hair.

  14. Enough Already says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Lifetime plans to make a budget movie could have been shortened to Lifetime plans to make a movie.

  15. Tamy Tammy says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:18 am

    This is going to be an epic trash mess fest! And I’m here for it! I’ve got my popcorn ready. Bring it on!

    I think Carson Wentz should play Harry since he is basically Prince Harry but I think he has games so….maybe Oliver Jackson cohen from Emerald City and Dracula. Just gotta dye his hair and for Meghan, well definitely not Stacy Dash but maybe Brooklyn Sudano or Candice Patton or even Natalie Emmanuel.

  16. Petty Riperton says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Lifetime needs to call Paula Patton she would be perfect as Meghan

  17. seesittellsit says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:49 am

    What took them so long? Well, they made cheesy TV movies out of Charles and Diana, then there was the one about Mary and Frederik of Denmark (“The Prince and Me”), so it was a foregone conclusion that Harry and Meghan would get one. It goes with the territory.

  18. Starryfish says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:19 am

    This will be a mess and I love it. I cannot wait to live tweet this.😂

  19. Ally says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:24 am

    As if anything could be better than The Windsors. Omg, bless Netflix for adding it to their lineup.

