Lifetime announced plans to make a budget movie about Prince Harry & Meghan

I love to look at jewelry, I love to talk about jewelry, I love to write about jewelry, but in my real life, I don’t wear a lot of jewelry. I haven’t worn earrings in years, I have zero brooches, I only have a few bracelets and… I do love rings. I have a lot of rings, some high-quality, some of the very inexpensive and simple. What I like about Meghan Markle is that, for the most part, she seems to prefer smaller jewelry for her daily wear – she keeps it simple with small earrings, her engagement ring (which is nice size for her slender fingers) and lately, a very simple pave-diamond “stacker” ring on her left hand. Well, People Magazine has the ID on her pave diamond ring – it’s from Zofia Day, it’s yellow gold and it retails for $715. The designer, Lisette Polny, is “honored” that Meghan has been wearing a few of her pieces in the past year, and it’s cool that Meghan is supporting a small, female-owned business. You can see a close-up of the ring here – it looks uncomfortable to me? That straight-bar design would drive me crazy.
Meanwhile, much like Prince William and then-Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan are going to have to sit through a terrible Lifetime movie about their romance.
Lifetime, home of TV movies including The Murder of Princess Diana and the upcoming Catherine Zeta-Jones vehicle Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story, is turning its lens on the upcoming royal wedding.
The female-skewing cable network announced over the weekend that it is readying Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story, a TV movie about the romance between Prince Harry and Suits star Meghan Markle. The movie will be exec produced by Meredith Finn and Michele Weiss (Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic and Petals on the Wind) and directed by Menhaj Huda (The Royals, Coronation Street). Lifetime has yet to cast either of the royal couple.
Here’s Lifetime’s description of Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story (working title): “Harry & Meghan chronicles the courtship and love story between a beloved prince and his new fiancée. The film will examine the history of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the moment they met after being set up by friends, through their initial courtship when they were able to keep their romance under wraps, and ultimately the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship and Meghan’s life as a divorced American actress.”
I remember that Will & Kate’s Lifetime movie came out before the wedding, so Lifetime was able to do a pretty quick turnaround on their budget production. But surely there’s not enough time to write a script, scout locations, cast the film, shoot it, edit it, mix the sound and add a soundtrack all before Harry and Meg’s May wedding? What am I saying? Lifetime should be able to bang this out in a week. I could easily write the script for this in one afternoon, Lifetime. Call me!
Oh, but who will Lifetime cast as Meg and Harry? I say… Rupert Grint and… Stacey Dash. So messy.
To be expected. Moving on, is like to see the Queen in more interviews. Yesterday clip with her and the crown really made me smile.
And it’s going to be gloriously horrible 😂😂😂😂
Yessss !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Lol I know.
I still can’t believe Latinas didn’t go off at Catherine Zeta Jones being cast in that part. Like they couldn’t find one Latina actress? Come on now.
In contrast, you know black folk would go off if they got someone like say, oh, Emma Roberts to play Meghan Markle. Lmao
Stacey Dash. That’s hilarious. Isn’t she 60yrs old?.. And a wingnut.
Leave it up to Lifetime. Their whole relationship was kept private, how do they have content to make a movie?
ITA.
They don’t. It will be concocted phone calls:
H: My darling, I must see you soon, or I shall go mad!
M: Oh, Harry, my love! My only *true* love! We must wait! And choose
our time carefully! The palace and courtiers will go mad, Mad!!
H: I don’t care! I am a prince of the realm!
M: (cradling phone next to her cheek, caressing it) Yes, you are…. you
Are MY prince. I love you so, my ginger prince!
H: And I you, dearest Meg!
Oh barf! Lolol. (And for the record, I DO like them!! Just don’t see how a LIFETIME movie, or any one for that matter, can hold any dignity or truth).
They totally should recruit Liberty to help with the script. Especially where W&K pop in
Agreed. Will and kate had years and years of being in the spotlight and talked about their relationship. These two were pretty short and under wraps the entire time.
But it will be hilariously bad and I will enjoy roasting it
I’d expect lots of scenes of hill walking around random countryside with blurry white country house in the background, plus at least one visit of the Harry character to a tv set. And just to please Sixer, there will be the proposal scene complete with roasted chicken.
OMG I hate myself for saying this, but Stacy Dash really does look quite a bit like Meghan. But no, NOOOOO LOL
They look nothing alike. Also, Stacey is over a decade older than Meghan.
Sorry, but I can see the resemblance. And like Hollywood cares about getting age right. Look, I can’t stand Stacy Dash, but when it was put out there, I was like, OMG I can actually see the similarity. I think she’s blackballed from Hollywood now so calm down.
But Hollywood would cast someone in her twenties not fifties like Dash.
I’m thinking of the Stacey in clueless, (way before she became abhorrent and a rightwing nutjob) and I hate to admit it, but I think they did resemble once upon a time. I think it’s that ski slope nose. Meghan’s is courtesy a nose job/tweaking. Stacey’s had hers forever, so it could be natural.
From what I can tell, Meghan Markle has the same nose as her father.
Here’s a side-by-side of Dash and Markle. I’m not seeing the resemblance, and I hope no one casting the movie does either. Slide #3, https://www.bet.com/celebrities/photos/2012/10/celebrity-doopelgangers-part-two.html
And, not that it matters if MM tweaked her nose, it does look the same to me here:
http://welikeworld.com/genes-plastic-surgery-24-photos-famous-beauties-childhood/
Maybe she could play herself, lol. Or perhaps Jennifer Connelly could.
Lmao. I was going to say, didn’t she used to act on these budget romantic films before Harry?
UGH!
Mind you, I say that having never watched a Lifetime movie in my life. Are they as bad as I imagine?
Yeeesss! But they are so bad that they are good. You cannot stop watching a movie. And i know I’m gonna watch this and laugh at myself.
Any recommendations, @Milla?
When I were a young ‘un, I used to do this with Mills & Boon romance novels. My friend and I used to collect the best (well, you know, worst/most cringe-making) quotes and have battles over who had the best ones!
@SoulSPA a classic from my childhood was one with the guy from the Wonder Years as an abusive boyfriend to Candice Cameron Bure. I forget the name of it. She has been in these crapfests for years but I can’t stop watching them.
I tend to prefer Hallmark movies. They are complete trash but schmaltzy and sweet. Lifetime movies quickly veer into “women in nightmare scenarios”
Sixer, did you ever do that with Barbara Cartland novels? The … Regency … ones … with … more … … … than … actual … words … in … the … dialogue?
They are terrible! Having said that, the gold standard for me is A Woman Scorned: The Betty Broderick Story. It’s even in two parts! It’s about a narcissistic rich lady in San Diego who killed her narcissistic ex-husband and his new wife (the woman he left her for). It’s fantastically bad.
OMG Pedro! When the The Betty Brodrick movies is on, both mine and my sisters households come to a halt! ( it’s a commitment too because if you watch back to back its about 6 hrs ) but sooo worth it.
Betty wins for managing to be the worst Mother AND wife….
Too bad its not Hallmark! i love megan’s Hallmark movie she made
The will and Kate one was delicious trash. You bet i’m watching this one
Nooooo. From what I’ve seen, this calls for nothing less than a Hallmark Channel movie!! They do all the sweet-kind-commoner-meets-a-prince-and changes-his-life movies. I was in Seattle about a year ago and a friend had a big silly fun “Hallmark pajama bridal shower party” with a day of their TV movies. Hallmark for the win!
& You know Lifetime will just hire Lyndsey Lohan and David Hasselhoff, and film it in Chicago by Buckingham Fountain lol.
You are really messy for suggesting Stacy dash 😂
Why Catherine Zeta-Jones playing Griselda blanco? They couldn’t find a Latina to play the role? Hollywood is so damn incorrigible.
Quick question, has there ever been a lifetime movie for Will and Kate?
If I’m not mistaken, there is both a Lifetime AND Hallmark Will and Kate movie.
Yes, It’s called William and Kate. It was made in 2011. They played it on BBC Canada when Prince George was born and it was on US Netflix as well. There are all kids of clips and trailers on Youtube. Possibly even the whole movie.
Yes! I saw some clips last night. Quite hilariously horrible. Kate’s the only one not interested in Wills at school — until their eyes meet. Lifetime loves nothing more than a shoddy biopic.
Yes! I watched it…it was so bad that it was good lol. Very cheesy but that’s Lifetime for you.
Meghan should totally play herself! Lifetime movies are about her level of acting talent anyway.
LOL. Now, if Harry had thrown in the towel and given up his place in line, and said he was marrying Meghan and moving to L.A. – she could have married a Prince AND played herself in the movie of her life.
Meh movie idea sounds as trashy as Will and Kate’s but since I’m here, I’m gonna throw in Paula Patton and Domhnall Gleeson / Devon Murray with dyed hair.
@alexandria
That is some inspired casting! I’d be here for that.
Lifetime plans to make a budget movie could have been shortened to Lifetime plans to make a movie.
Lol. No lies here.
This is going to be an epic trash mess fest! And I’m here for it! I’ve got my popcorn ready. Bring it on!
I think Carson Wentz should play Harry since he is basically Prince Harry but I think he has games so….maybe Oliver Jackson cohen from Emerald City and Dracula. Just gotta dye his hair and for Meghan, well definitely not Stacy Dash but maybe Brooklyn Sudano or Candice Patton or even Natalie Emmanuel.
Natalie looks like her cept she has to have an American accent, am I right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paula and Meghan have very different body types and Paula looks way older. Unfortunately I can totally see that not deterring a casting director.
+1 for Paula Patton just to see things come full circle. Meghan did Paula and Robin Thicke’s wedding invitations as one of her early calligraphy jobs. Now Paula plays Meghan in a movie. That’s a storyline in itself!
What took them so long? Well, they made cheesy TV movies out of Charles and Diana, then there was the one about Mary and Frederik of Denmark (“The Prince and Me”), so it was a foregone conclusion that Harry and Meghan would get one. It goes with the territory.
I remember a glossy one about Fergie and Diana called The Women of Windsor from back in the day.
I don’t remember that one, but I do remember the early Diana one with Catherine Oxenburg.
Nota: i definitely remember the Catherine Oxenberg one. 😊
This will be a mess and I love it. I cannot wait to live tweet this.😂
As if anything could be better than The Windsors. Omg, bless Netflix for adding it to their lineup.
I have that on my watchlist…it looks really funny.
It’s really funny, but i hate the way it depicts the Yorkies because people don’t separate fiction from reality. It happened with Spitting Image too where people took their political representations from the show and repeat talking points absorbed from that show decades after it went off the air.
