Kim Kardashian & Kanye West refused multiple offers to sell Baby West #3′s photos

I’m less concerned with the idea that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may sell their baby’s photos than I am with the idea that they’ll name this poor child something awful. Historically, Kim and Kanye haven’t done the typical celebrity stuff when it comes to baby photos and all of that. Kim wants her weddings in People Magazine but not her babies. Photos of the babies are saved for social media. Which I believe is the way to do it. If a celebrity wants to sell the photos to a magazine, do it for charity, and in all other cases, just put the photos on social media and be done with it. In any case, TMZ reports that Kim and Kanye have rejected offers of money for Baby Girl West’s first photos.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been offered multi-million dollar deals to provide first photos of their new baby … and they have REJECTED all of them. Sources familiar with the offers tell TMZ, various websites and magazines started making offers months ago. All of the offers were north of a million dollars and several outlets offered between $2 and $5 million. The offers were never entertained … they were immediately rejected. We’re told Kim and Kanye would never consider taking money for the first photos of the baby … doing so would violate their morals. But there’s more … Kim and Kanye place the security and safety of their family above all else. They realize the media will eventually get pictures of the baby but they want to do it on their own timetable … when they’re comfortable the safety of the baby is secured. As for what they’ve done in the past … Kim and Kanye posted the first pic of North 2 months after she was born. As for Saint, they also waited 2 months. So check Kim’s Instagram in March.

[From TMZ]

Again, this doesn’t surprise me. Kim and Yeezy are probably more focused on just bonding with baby and nesting right now. Plus, both Kim and Ye have done a pretty good job of decreasingly their public profiles over the past year and a half. Kanye went low-key to save his marriage and his sanity. Kim went low-key because she’s still traumatized from the Paris robbery. So… yeah, I’m not expecting baby photos any time soon. Why would we need to see the photos anyway? We know Kim and Kanye make beautiful children. Saint and North are gorgeous.

I can’t wait until we hear the name though. I’ve heard the leading suggestions… Wild, South, West (as in, West West), Swift, Queen, whatever. What will it be?