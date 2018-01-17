Kim Kardashian & Kanye West refused multiple offers to sell Baby West #3′s photos

I’m less concerned with the idea that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may sell their baby’s photos than I am with the idea that they’ll name this poor child something awful. Historically, Kim and Kanye haven’t done the typical celebrity stuff when it comes to baby photos and all of that. Kim wants her weddings in People Magazine but not her babies. Photos of the babies are saved for social media. Which I believe is the way to do it. If a celebrity wants to sell the photos to a magazine, do it for charity, and in all other cases, just put the photos on social media and be done with it. In any case, TMZ reports that Kim and Kanye have rejected offers of money for Baby Girl West’s first photos.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been offered multi-million dollar deals to provide first photos of their new baby … and they have REJECTED all of them. Sources familiar with the offers tell TMZ, various websites and magazines started making offers months ago. All of the offers were north of a million dollars and several outlets offered between $2 and $5 million.
The offers were never entertained … they were immediately rejected. We’re told Kim and Kanye would never consider taking money for the first photos of the baby … doing so would violate their morals. But there’s more … Kim and Kanye place the security and safety of their family above all else. They realize the media will eventually get pictures of the baby but they want to do it on their own timetable … when they’re comfortable the safety of the baby is secured.
As for what they’ve done in the past … Kim and Kanye posted the first pic of North 2 months after she was born. As for Saint, they also waited 2 months. So check Kim’s Instagram in March.
Again, this doesn’t surprise me. Kim and Yeezy are probably more focused on just bonding with baby and nesting right now. Plus, both Kim and Ye have done a pretty good job of decreasingly their public profiles over the past year and a half. Kanye went low-key to save his marriage and his sanity. Kim went low-key because she’s still traumatized from the Paris robbery. So… yeah, I’m not expecting baby photos any time soon. Why would we need to see the photos anyway? We know Kim and Kanye make beautiful children. Saint and North are gorgeous.
I can’t wait until we hear the name though. I’ve heard the leading suggestions… Wild, South, West (as in, West West), Swift, Queen, whatever. What will it be?
#momofthree pic.twitter.com/EMDztAvEZH
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 17, 2018
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Shouldn’t TMZ have to tell us when they are just re-posting a press release from a publicist? That statement is ridiculous, especially coming from a family with a reality show about their lives and their children’s lives.
That said, my money for the name is on some variation of three. Tres West? Third West? Etc.
Riiiight. This clan is so overexposed that the more likely scenario is nobody wanted to pay what they were asking.
Kanye was seen heading in to the studio just yesterday so he’s not home “nesting” with baby. I love how TMZ said they don’t want to sell pics of the baby because of their “morals” lol. That’s funny considering Kim and her family sell their whole lives on their reality show. Is she saying Kourtney is “immoral” for allowing the birth of her children to be filmed for their show? I don’t get this family one bit. Either way, yes the child will be beautiful and the name will be interesting…that we know for sure.
