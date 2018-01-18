Stormy Daniels describes her 2006 sex with Donald Trump as ‘textbook generic’

For the better part of the past week, I’ve been avoiding this Stormy Daniels story like the plague. It’s not that I disbelieve p0rn star Stormy Daniels’ long-time claim that she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006. I believe her. It’s not that I disbelieve that Trump’s lawyer paid Stormy $130,000 to get her to sign an NDA. I believe that too. It’s just that in the giant scope of this Sh-thole Presidency, the fact that Trump had an affair with a consenting adult woman a dozen years ago really isn’t that big of a deal (to me). Does it smack of hypocrisy, especially considering Trump’s deep support in the Evangelical pearl-clutching community? For sure. But those Sh-tholier-than-thou Evangelicals were already turning a blind eye to Trump’s sexual assault, sexual harassment, racism, Nazi agit-prop, misogyny, and general desire to kill poor people and split up families and communities all for the glory of Dear Leader.
In any case, sure, Stormy Daniels willingly banged Trump in 2006. She gave interviews about it. Then in 2016, those interviews began cropping up again, and Trump’s lawyer paid her off in exchange for an NDA. But now In Touch Weekly is publishing an old interview they did with her in 2011 where she spoke in detail about how she met Trump, what he was like in bed, and more. Apparently, it’s a 5,500-word cover story, and here are some details and quotes:
She says she first had sex with Donald Trump in his Lake Tahoe, Nev., hotel suite in 2006. This was a story that was corroborated to In Touch in 2011 by her good friend Randy Spears and supported by her ex-husband Mike Moz. Stormy also took and passed a polygraph test at the time of the interview. Stormy told In Touch, “[The sex] was textbook generic,” discussing the fling they had less than four months after Donald’s wife, Melania, gave birth to their son, Barron. “I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me.’”
How they met: It all started at the American Century celebrity golf tournament in July 2006. “[Trump] was introduced to everybody. He kept looking at me and then we ended up riding to another hole on the same golf cart together,” recalled Stormy, adding that the business mogul later came to the gift lounge her adult-film company, Wicked Pictures, sponsored and asked for her number, which she gave him, before they posed for a photo together. “Then he asked me if I wanted to have dinner that night. And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course!’” Stormy, dressed up to go out on the town, arrived at Trump’s hotel room, where she says she was greeted by a bodyguard named Keith, who let her inside. Stormy claims Trump was sprawled on the couch watching TV, wearing pajama pants. “We ended up having dinner in the room.”
He was waiting for her. At one point, Stormy told In Touch, she excused herself to go the bathroom. “When I came out, he was sitting on the bed and he was like, ‘Come here.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go.’ And we started kissing.” After having “textbook generic” sex, Stormy said, “We hung out for a little while and he just kept saying, ‘I’m gonna call you, I’m gonna call you. I have to see you again. You’re amazing. We have to get you on The Apprentice.’”
He really did call: After the encounter, Stormy says Trump pursued her and the two met on several more occasions, including at his private bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in LA.
What the sex was like: It was “nothing crazy. It was one position, what you would expect someone his age to do.” She also said that they did not use protection, which, the magazine reported, “is unlike her.”
He complimented her by comparing her to Ivanka: “We had really good banter. He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful, smart, just like his daughter.” Trump even had a nickname for her, she said: “honeybunch.”
I laughed. I’m sorry. Stormy is funny. “Please, don’t try to pay me” and “I actually don’t even know why I did it” and “It was one position, what you would expect someone his age to do.” Ouch. I wonder if Trump will go on a tweet-storm about how the most stable genius lover of all time when this story really begins picking up some steam. Also: how f–king creepy is it that the highest compliment Trump can give a woman is “you’re like Ivanka.” He said that to a p0rn star he was banging, he told her she was like his daughter. *shiver*
*vomit
Well, now that I’ve lost my appetite for breakfast…….
My weight loss plan will involve reading this story every time I want to snack. Barf.
You people are so funny
I can imagine the tweets now ‘I’m the best and biglyist lay you ever had. Period.’.
That, or his standard “I don’t know her, I never met her” (even though there are pics), followed by “she’s ugly I would never touch her.”
Vivid Video is probably already shooting the porn parody. Evan Stone has already played Trump in one so maybe he’s game again.
“Textbook generic”? She’s lying — no way it was even THAT good.
Lololol! You win the morning. Afternoon, too. I’ll get back to ya on the evening.
You took the words right out of my mouth.
Depends on grade level of her textbook.
I think her “Ugh, here we go” says it all.
LOL Alix!!
I honestly thought textbook generic is: kissing, head, missionary, her on top, doggy style. It sounds like he did only 1/3 of even that.
Hahahahahahahaha! Perfection!
Now excuse me while I bleach my brain and take a hazmat shower after reading this *shudder*
After reading that, I feel like I need a tetanus shot or something.
Tetanus shot!! What you may need, after reading that are the strongest antibiotics available at hospitals. You will have to be in isolation until the filth leaves your body.
…I’ll see your antibiotics & isolation and raise you five years of therapy or a memory-cleansing hypnosis.
Did she she means revolting and grotesque?🤢🤮
Gross
This will amount to nothing, right?
Of course. Evangelicals will ignore this or say Jesus has forgiven his sins.
Franklin Graham:
https://twitter.com/Franklin_Graham/status/953649908422242304
They are so predictable
Difference being King David was deeply sorry. Being King Biglyburgerbuns means never saying you’re sorry.
Yup! Nobody cares.
Heavy. Sigh.
You know the craziest thing about all this? Trump will focus, not on allegations that he cheated on his wife with a porn star, or that he paid said porn star hush money, but that she considered the sex to be “textbook generic”. That will be the one part of the story he has a problem with.
I can see the unhinged tweet now: “Slimy Daniels, who I never had sex with, despite her constantly chasing me and begging for it, says the sex was “textbook and generic”. If I had had sex with slimy daniels the sex would have been tremendously amazing. I can tell you that. Believe me! SAD!”
LOL!
Damn that’s a top-shelf DJT impression right there LOL. Well done.
He would also be sure to mention Stormy voted for “Crooked losing Hillary” as well, since he can’t move on from 2016.
And Obama before that. Twice.
Gross.
Unfortunately, what would have once been a major scandal for a president isn’t even going to cause a ripple for 45. It is going to slide off him just like everything else does.
@grabbyhands She probably “slid” off of the gelatinous orange mass, too. Ew.
@ punkymomma: I laughed out loud at your comment, then vomited in my mouth a little. You are spot on, though. She said “one position” and after your comment it occurred to me that he, of course, would just lay there and make her do all the work. I’ll pass around the brain bleach and show myself out……
All slick with Big Mac sauce and KFC grease, no doubt.
trumptrickle, I am actually reading this wis a grimace on my face. That description! Ughhhhhhhhhh🤢🤮
You don’t admit that something like Trump touched you for no amount of money. Trump hasn’t dragged her on Twitter…that tells you something.
On the bright side, he will never tell another woman that she reminds him of Tiffany. No one reminds him of Tiffany.
Since Tiffany is the spitting image of her father, I’m surprised he doesn’t think more highly of her. Ah, but I guess she’s no Ivanka.
Ugh. Give me a barf bag! When will enough be enough for Melania to leave? Sticking around after the pussy grabbing tape, forgiving him for his locker room talk and cheating, is making her look weak and pathetic. I don’t care how rich and famous a guy is, I wouldn’t forgive and forget any dishonesty
My guess is she is waiting for him to die…I doubt she cares if he’s sleeping with other women, it’s probably keeping him away from her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I think too. Him shagging other women means she doesn’t have to do it. I’m sure she’s happy with that. I’d almost believe they agreed on that but on the other hand, I think he’s too narcissistic to realize his wife doesn’t crave to have sex with him.
I agree with you to a point…while she is probably happy he gets it somewhere else, she’s probably not at all happy that he’s humiliating her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But you’re probably burdened with things called “self-respect” and “morals”.
Melanie OTOH has no problem with Two Scoops behaviour as long as she never has to work for a living. In fact, the only time i’ve ever seen her look unrobotic and full of life is when she was pushing the racist “Birther” crap whilst hocking her tacky jewellery range on some shopping channel, so her personal values probably align more closely with his than we’d like to think. His cheating is just another one of those things – POC, the LGBT community, not dying in a nuclear Armageddon, CYBERBULLYING(!) – that she couldn’t care less about.
She can’t leave now because his base would make her life a living hell.
The sh-thole would also fight her on custody for Barron, even 5ough he barely acknowledges the kid, you can be sure. That AND the payout is what’s keeping her there.
She can’t leave until her contract is voided. Maybe she should call Katie Holmes’ s father.
Melania was a high-end escort and more like Stormy than not. She did not marry for love. She married him for the same reasons Stormy dated him. Cold hard cash. He is an unlovable person and incapable of love.
45 was her chance to live the life of a wealthy woman who does nothing of substance with her days. Her whole history has been scrubbed from the internet, but it isn’t like it is a secret. Journalists just haven’t been interested in her. She didn’t want this whole thing, and at this point, she is an afterthought anyway.
But they really should look at her ties to Russia.
If her credit cards are still active and her bank account is flush, she is fine.
Magnolia Rose- agreed on Melania. I’m not sure if she isn’t a Russian agent.
I don’t think she’ll leave him simply because her life with him always suited her. I do wonder if she knew that he is sleeping with other women? I remember a story in PageSix a long time ago how an allegations of him cheating came out and he seemed very scared that Melania would believe it, squashing the rumors and insisting he never cheat on her. I think Trump values her as a wife – she is the perfect half to his crazy so he wouldn’t want a divorce.
“No protection”, “unlike her”. Why this particular emission? (I’m trying to remember the Legally Blonde line and failing). No protection, hello baby.
Emission … or omission? Or both? : )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand. She got money to sign an NDA yet she talked about the “encounters”. No repercussions for her? Or him? I wish I had gone straight to the comments. It’s the first time I read about that deed here at CB. I could only picture in my mind what I read. Ugh. My bad. I should have only read the comments! Now I cannot unsee it!!!!
This was an old interview recycled. She signed the NDA after this interview was initially published.
The interview is from 2011..she wasn’t paid off until just before the election.
Thanks @Izzy and @Odetta.
Oh.
I, too, laughed at that interview. Stormy Daniels is really funny. Her ” I don’t even know why I did it” had me crying.
She was hypnotized by the bizarre spiral patterns in his hairstyle, and it was all an orange blur after that.
LOL! Everyone here is just killing it today!
So his moronic team paid Stormy $130,000 NDA when a detailed account had already been published?
I hope they’re ineptitude in cover ups is equally idiotic w/Russia
Nailed it. I believe they are all inept in the Russia cover-up. Case in point: Donnie Jr. Releasing his emails that basically prove he committed treason, thinking it would exonerate him. Morons, all of them. You’d have to blend all of their brains together in a blender just to come up with one functioning brain cell.
So, while he was parading Bill Clinton’s women on stage to embarrass Hillary, during the debates, he was paying off several women to keep his affairs secret from the American people.
THIS
She should have turned down the money, waited a couple of months and written a book about the whole encounter with the puffy fluffy one, and how they tried to pay her off.
Working title: “Dough Dough”.
I’m hoping there is a guy in the pile of alleged ex-loves, and that someone will pay any legal fees if they signed NDAs. See how the base deals with that!
I just vomited in my mouth. Ol limpy got a rise when he thought Stormy D reminded him of Ivanka.
*hurl*
Haha! Stormy D and EZ-D sitting in a tree…
*hurl*
O-M-G. So spot on.
That tree branch better be really strong.
The only thing I read just now was that they didn’t use protection. Gross. Otherwise this is the most boring Trump story since he started running.
A baby might well trump an std in some people’s world.
And maybe he wasn’t worry of yet another progeny because he might have gotten a vasectomy at some point.
And I agree, this **is** the most boring #45 story since sh1t hit the fan.
He’s such a famous germophobe, it’s odd that he’d not use protection even though she was probably very careful to practice safer sex in the business.
Why care: Because these behaviors leave him vulnerable to blackmail and control by hostile foreign powers who not only knew about this but likely know about other, far more compromising, events. He’s not a private citizen any longer. He’s the President.
Here’s the thing. It’s yet another piece heaped onto the huge pile of evidence that he’s a shitty human being and a fucking liar.
This is funny because it pits his instinct to defend the details of the encounter against his obligation to deny it ever happening. Ha.
Hahaha, yes!
The affair is whatever but the real issue, as Rachel Maddow pointed out last night, is whether or not they used campaign funds to pay her off.
Would they have been that stupid? Never mind, don’t answer that.
How about ‘charity’ funds?
I paid Charity not to tell the failing fake news media about our golden shower at Mar a Lago. Why isn’t the media talking about my amazing record breaking tax cuts, the 8 year rise in the stock market that I caused, my yuge hands, or the big beautiful wall that Mexico has begged to pay for? Weak on crime and terrorism, very weak! SAD!
This, this is the story.
No protection? This tells me Trump ain’t worried about illegitimate babies…because he probably pressures any accidentally pregnant women into abortions. Now, if we could find a woman who he paid to have an abortion, then the Evangelicals might care.
They would not care. They have excused every lying 🤥 racists, and ignorant thing he has done. I believe if they saw him having sex with a woman not his wife they would say the woman was raping him. They are totally drunk from drinking the Koop aid.
That tells me that he may have gotten the ‘snip’ after Barron was born. From what I recall Melania had to persuade him to let her have a child, one of the conditions was that she got her figure back to ‘normal’ as soon as after the birth.
He’s never wanted to be a father.
Digital Unicorn- I’m not sure I see him being considerate enough to get snipped. I see him as a guy who.would make avoiding pregnancy the woman’s job.
He seems like the type that would still try to have one more baby at 80 to prove how virile he is. No snips for Two Scoops Mcbedburgers.
Nothing promises a good shag more than someone waiting for you in his pajamas while watching TV and comparing you to his daughter.
Lucky girl!
I’d love to see if his lawyers come after her for the 130k. Doing so would give her story credibility. Admission of the NDA. I don’t doubt her story though. Everything about it seems legit. So gross.
I never thought I would say this but, I am digging that sweater Melania is wearing.
Oh and I thought Stormy said geriatric, which would have been great.
Why did I read that, I may have to curl into the fetal position until I recover.
