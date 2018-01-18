Stormy Daniels describes her 2006 sex with Donald Trump as ‘textbook generic’

Disney ABC Winter TCA 2018

For the better part of the past week, I’ve been avoiding this Stormy Daniels story like the plague. It’s not that I disbelieve p0rn star Stormy Daniels’ long-time claim that she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006. I believe her. It’s not that I disbelieve that Trump’s lawyer paid Stormy $130,000 to get her to sign an NDA. I believe that too. It’s just that in the giant scope of this Sh-thole Presidency, the fact that Trump had an affair with a consenting adult woman a dozen years ago really isn’t that big of a deal (to me). Does it smack of hypocrisy, especially considering Trump’s deep support in the Evangelical pearl-clutching community? For sure. But those Sh-tholier-than-thou Evangelicals were already turning a blind eye to Trump’s sexual assault, sexual harassment, racism, Nazi agit-prop, misogyny, and general desire to kill poor people and split up families and communities all for the glory of Dear Leader.

In any case, sure, Stormy Daniels willingly banged Trump in 2006. She gave interviews about it. Then in 2016, those interviews began cropping up again, and Trump’s lawyer paid her off in exchange for an NDA. But now In Touch Weekly is publishing an old interview they did with her in 2011 where she spoke in detail about how she met Trump, what he was like in bed, and more. Apparently, it’s a 5,500-word cover story, and here are some details and quotes:

She says she first had sex with Donald Trump in his Lake Tahoe, Nev., hotel suite in 2006. This was a story that was corroborated to In Touch in 2011 by her good friend Randy Spears and supported by her ex-husband Mike Moz. Stormy also took and passed a polygraph test at the time of the interview. Stormy told In Touch, “[The sex] was textbook generic,” discussing the fling they had less than four months after Donald’s wife, Melania, gave birth to their son, Barron. “I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me.’”

How they met: It all started at the American Century celebrity golf tournament in July 2006. “[Trump] was introduced to everybody. He kept looking at me and then we ended up riding to another hole on the same golf cart together,” recalled Stormy, adding that the business mogul later came to the gift lounge her adult-film company, Wicked Pictures, sponsored and asked for her number, which she gave him, before they posed for a photo together. “Then he asked me if I wanted to have dinner that night. And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course!’” Stormy, dressed up to go out on the town, arrived at Trump’s hotel room, where she says she was greeted by a bodyguard named Keith, who let her inside. Stormy claims Trump was sprawled on the couch watching TV, wearing pajama pants. “We ended up having dinner in the room.”

He was waiting for her. At one point, Stormy told In Touch, she excused herself to go the bathroom. “When I came out, he was sitting on the bed and he was like, ‘Come here.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go.’ And we started kissing.” After having “textbook generic” sex, Stormy said, “We hung out for a little while and he just kept saying, ‘I’m gonna call you, I’m gonna call you. I have to see you again. You’re amazing. We have to get you on The Apprentice.’”

He really did call: After the encounter, Stormy says Trump pursued her and the two met on several more occasions, including at his private bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in LA.

What the sex was like: It was “nothing crazy. It was one position, what you would expect someone his age to do.” She also said that they did not use protection, which, the magazine reported, “is unlike her.”

He complimented her by comparing her to Ivanka: “We had really good banter. He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful, smart, just like his daughter.” Trump even had a nickname for her, she said: “honeybunch.”

[From In Touch Weekly & The Daily Beast]

I laughed. I’m sorry. Stormy is funny. “Please, don’t try to pay me” and “I actually don’t even know why I did it” and “It was one position, what you would expect someone his age to do.” Ouch. I wonder if Trump will go on a tweet-storm about how the most stable genius lover of all time when this story really begins picking up some steam. Also: how f–king creepy is it that the highest compliment Trump can give a woman is “you’re like Ivanka.” He said that to a p0rn star he was banging, he told her she was like his daughter. *shiver*

Exxxotica Expo 2014 Chicago

Donald Trump speaks at US Air Force Base Yokota

Photos courtesy of WENN, cover courtesy of In Touch Weekly.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

93 Responses to “Stormy Daniels describes her 2006 sex with Donald Trump as ‘textbook generic’”

  1. queenE says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:29 am

    *vomit

    Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:30 am

    I can imagine the tweets now ‘I’m the best and biglyist lay you ever had. Period.’.

    Reply
  3. Alix says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:34 am

    “Textbook generic”? She’s lying — no way it was even THAT good.

    Reply
  4. Lahdidahbaby says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:35 am

    After reading that, I feel like I need a tetanus shot or something.

    Reply
  5. Aang says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Did she she means revolting and grotesque?🤢🤮

    Reply
  6. RBC says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Gross

    Reply
  7. Belle Epoch says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:41 am

    This will amount to nothing, right?

    Reply
  8. TPOE says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:44 am

    You know the craziest thing about all this? Trump will focus, not on allegations that he cheated on his wife with a porn star, or that he paid said porn star hush money, but that she considered the sex to be “textbook generic”. That will be the one part of the story he has a problem with.

    I can see the unhinged tweet now: “Slimy Daniels, who I never had sex with, despite her constantly chasing me and begging for it, says the sex was “textbook and generic”. If I had had sex with slimy daniels the sex would have been tremendously amazing. I can tell you that. Believe me! SAD!”

    Reply
  9. grabbyhands says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Gross.

    Unfortunately, what would have once been a major scandal for a president isn’t even going to cause a ripple for 45. It is going to slide off him just like everything else does.

    Reply
  10. aquarius64 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:46 am

    You don’t admit that something like Trump touched you for no amount of money. Trump hasn’t dragged her on Twitter…that tells you something.

    Reply
  11. Pedro45 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:49 am

    On the bright side, he will never tell another woman that she reminds him of Tiffany. No one reminds him of Tiffany.

    Reply
  12. Beth says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Ugh. Give me a barf bag! When will enough be enough for Melania to leave? Sticking around after the pussy grabbing tape, forgiving him for his locker room talk and cheating, is making her look weak and pathetic. I don’t care how rich and famous a guy is, I wouldn’t forgive and forget any dishonesty

    Reply
    • Odetta says:
      January 18, 2018 at 8:25 am

      My guess is she is waiting for him to die…I doubt she cares if he’s sleeping with other women, it’s probably keeping him away from her.

      Reply
    • Elkie says:
      January 18, 2018 at 8:26 am

      But you’re probably burdened with things called “self-respect” and “morals”.

      Melanie OTOH has no problem with Two Scoops behaviour as long as she never has to work for a living. In fact, the only time i’ve ever seen her look unrobotic and full of life is when she was pushing the racist “Birther” crap whilst hocking her tacky jewellery range on some shopping channel, so her personal values probably align more closely with his than we’d like to think. His cheating is just another one of those things – POC, the LGBT community, not dying in a nuclear Armageddon, CYBERBULLYING(!) – that she couldn’t care less about.

      Reply
    • fubar says:
      January 18, 2018 at 8:46 am

      She can’t leave now because his base would make her life a living hell.

      Reply
    • Pedro45 says:
      January 18, 2018 at 9:00 am

      She can’t leave until her contract is voided. Maybe she should call Katie Holmes’ s father.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      January 18, 2018 at 10:05 am

      Melania was a high-end escort and more like Stormy than not. She did not marry for love. She married him for the same reasons Stormy dated him. Cold hard cash. He is an unlovable person and incapable of love.
      45 was her chance to live the life of a wealthy woman who does nothing of substance with her days. Her whole history has been scrubbed from the internet, but it isn’t like it is a secret. Journalists just haven’t been interested in her. She didn’t want this whole thing, and at this point, she is an afterthought anyway.
      But they really should look at her ties to Russia.
      If her credit cards are still active and her bank account is flush, she is fine.

      Reply
    • Rhys says:
      January 18, 2018 at 10:05 am

      I don’t think she’ll leave him simply because her life with him always suited her. I do wonder if she knew that he is sleeping with other women? I remember a story in PageSix a long time ago how an allegations of him cheating came out and he seemed very scared that Melania would believe it, squashing the rumors and insisting he never cheat on her. I think Trump values her as a wife – she is the perfect half to his crazy so he wouldn’t want a divorce.

      Reply
  13. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:04 am

    “No protection”, “unlike her”. Why this particular emission? (I’m trying to remember the Legally Blonde line and failing). No protection, hello baby.

    Reply
  14. SoulSPA says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I don’t understand. She got money to sign an NDA yet she talked about the “encounters”. No repercussions for her? Or him? I wish I had gone straight to the comments. It’s the first time I read about that deed here at CB. I could only picture in my mind what I read. Ugh. My bad. I should have only read the comments! Now I cannot unsee it!!!!

    Reply
  15. Reef says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:31 am

    I, too, laughed at that interview. Stormy Daniels is really funny. Her ” I don’t even know why I did it” had me crying.

    Reply
  16. Anniefannie says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:33 am

    So his moronic team paid Stormy $130,000 NDA when a detailed account had already been published?
    I hope they’re ineptitude in cover ups is equally idiotic w/Russia

    Reply
  17. Eric says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I just vomited in my mouth. Ol limpy got a rise when he thought Stormy D reminded him of Ivanka.
    *hurl*

    Haha! Stormy D and EZ-D sitting in a tree…

    *hurl*

    Reply
  18. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:38 am

    The only thing I read just now was that they didn’t use protection. Gross. Otherwise this is the most boring Trump story since he started running.

    Reply
  19. Who ARE These People? says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Why care: Because these behaviors leave him vulnerable to blackmail and control by hostile foreign powers who not only knew about this but likely know about other, far more compromising, events. He’s not a private citizen any longer. He’s the President.

    Reply
  20. tracking says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Here’s the thing. It’s yet another piece heaped onto the huge pile of evidence that he’s a shitty human being and a fucking liar.

    Reply
  21. JenB says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:49 am

    This is funny because it pits his instinct to defend the details of the encounter against his obligation to deny it ever happening. Ha.

    Reply
  22. EOA says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:51 am

    The affair is whatever but the real issue, as Rachel Maddow pointed out last night, is whether or not they used campaign funds to pay her off.

    Reply
  23. Rapunzel says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:00 am

    No protection? This tells me Trump ain’t worried about illegitimate babies…because he probably pressures any accidentally pregnant women into abortions. Now, if we could find a woman who he paid to have an abortion, then the Evangelicals might care.

    Reply
  24. Slowsnow says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Nothing promises a good shag more than someone waiting for you in his pajamas while watching TV and comparing you to his daughter.
    Lucky girl!

    Reply
  25. FLORC says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:00 am

    I’d love to see if his lawyers come after her for the 130k. Doing so would give her story credibility. Admission of the NDA. I don’t doubt her story though. Everything about it seems legit. So gross.

    Reply
  26. Tiffany says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I never thought I would say this but, I am digging that sweater Melania is wearing.

    Oh and I thought Stormy said geriatric, which would have been great.

    Reply
  27. Littlestar says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:22 am

    Why did I read that, I may have to curl into the fetal position until I recover.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment