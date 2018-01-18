Gerard Butler would rather make out with Jennifer Aniston than Angelina Jolie

God, remember when I had a crush on Gerard Butler? It was a good seven or eight years ago. I was really into him. My crush died over time, but I still held some general affection for him, from afar. Gerard Butler could have been a huge deal but he made too many bad movies and he said yes to every script that came his way. He’s currently promoting Den of Thieves, which I’m not going to watch. I’m including some photos from last night’s premiere in this post – he walked the carpet with his on-again girlfriend, Morgan Brown. They’ve been doing the on-and-off thing for years now.

To promote this latest film, Butler (G-But) appeared on What What Happens Live. Suffice to say, Ol’ G-But was reminded of the fact that he’s one of the few actors to act against both Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, and he got to kiss them both on-screen (Jolie in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Aniston in Bounty Hunter). During the Plead the Fifth game, Butler was asked which woman was the better kisser. From The Daily Mail:

The 48-year-old Scottish actor participated in a Plead The Fifth game where he was asked by the 49-year-old host which between the star actresses is better to smooch. As he had already plead the fifth once, he looked pained to have to answer as he finally said: ‘Jennifer Aniston. I’m just going, you know, I’m just taking you by surprise.’

There you go: Ol G-But thought Jennifer Aniston was the better kisser. Boom. The Team Jolie/Team Aniston War shall never die. Here’s the video:

In this clip, Butler talks about weird places he’s had sex. Um, the porta-potty never comes up!

