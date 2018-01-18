Gerard Butler would rather make out with Jennifer Aniston than Angelina Jolie

God, remember when I had a crush on Gerard Butler? It was a good seven or eight years ago. I was really into him. My crush died over time, but I still held some general affection for him, from afar. Gerard Butler could have been a huge deal but he made too many bad movies and he said yes to every script that came his way. He’s currently promoting Den of Thieves, which I’m not going to watch. I’m including some photos from last night’s premiere in this post – he walked the carpet with his on-again girlfriend, Morgan Brown. They’ve been doing the on-and-off thing for years now.

To promote this latest film, Butler (G-But) appeared on What What Happens Live. Suffice to say, Ol’ G-But was reminded of the fact that he’s one of the few actors to act against both Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, and he got to kiss them both on-screen (Jolie in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Aniston in Bounty Hunter). During the Plead the Fifth game, Butler was asked which woman was the better kisser. From The Daily Mail:

The 48-year-old Scottish actor participated in a Plead The Fifth game where he was asked by the 49-year-old host which between the star actresses is better to smooch.

As he had already plead the fifth once, he looked pained to have to answer as he finally said: ‘Jennifer Aniston. I’m just going, you know, I’m just taking you by surprise.’

There you go: Ol G-But thought Jennifer Aniston was the better kisser. Boom. The Team Jolie/Team Aniston War shall never die. Here’s the video:

In this clip, Butler talks about weird places he’s had sex. Um, the porta-potty never comes up!

Jennifer Aniston, Gerard Butler

45 Responses to "Gerard Butler would rather make out with Jennifer Aniston than Angelina Jolie"

  1. tracking says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Rumor had it he and Jen A were FWB while making that terrible film they did together, so this was the politic answer.

    Reply
  2. Clare says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Sure, but would either of them want to kiss HIM?

    It’s gross that men are goaded into making these ridiculous comments, firstly pitting women agaisnt one another and secondly implying that this random man gets to pick who he’s going to be intimate with, as if the women are inanimate objects.

    Andy Cohen – do better. But what can we expect from a man who had made a career out of portraying women as shrews and pitting them against one another.

    Reply
  3. Prairiegirl says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Ew. Stupid interviewer.

    Reply
    • Savasana Lotus says:
      January 18, 2018 at 12:08 pm

      It was a ridiculous question, but not surprising from a host who hangs his rep on sophomoric schtick and dick jokes. I imagine it must be exhausting for these two women to be continually lumped together even after they neither are involved with Pitt. It’s stupid. One thing I don’t care for is when aging men are dissed for getting older. The reason why I don’t like it is cuz I hate that it’s done to women. I don’t follow Butler, but have seen his rep from browsing headlines. Apparently he’s gotten around…but why are men or women compared to how they looked 10 or 20 years before. Some people work hard or regress the age spots and sagging and wrinkles at the doctor and some don’t. Aging can be unkind. It happens whether or not people sleep around or drink or misbehave. It’s presumptuous to assume ones looks are attributed to any specific factors when you don’t know them AT ALL. If you don’t like them say so, but leave their looks out of it…it’s very sophomoric like Andy Cohen

      Reply
  4. SilverUnicorn says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:46 am

    At the time of the Lara Croft movie, there was actually a sort of ‘on-set’ cold feud between him and Angelina. So not surprised he decided to go for a kiss with Aniston as they went on several dates during and after the Bounty Hunter (has anyone forgot his famous finger into Aniston’s crack in Paris?!?!?)

    Reply
  5. Mia4s says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Sigh…I remember for 10 minutes years ago it looked like he might turn out to be an interesting actor. Oh well, get paid I guess. Fair enough.

    Reply
  6. Jana says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Team Jen

    Reply
  7. OriginalLala says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:50 am

    oh I remember Gerard Butler in 300, I thought he was the bees knees then….but then he got all gross John Mayer-style :(

    Reply
  8. Mina says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I hate these type of questions. But Butler and Jennifer Aniston became good friends while filming their crappy movie, so I’m not surprised he would pick her, kissing talent aside.

    Reply
    • LetItGo says:
      January 18, 2018 at 11:55 am

      That was pure PR. I remember she was inviting Butler to Mexico for her birthday which doubled as promo for that trash movie they did. The idea was to generate all kinds of are they or aren’t they headlines in anticipation of the release. I’m pretty certain had he been serious Aniston would have been Jennifer Butler in a NY minute, she’s that girl and she was always still competing with Brangelina, it fueled her fame and gave her
      coattails long past Friends, she was trying to grab headlines that she was desirable enough that another leading man ‘type’ wanted her. But Butler wouldn’t play the game like she wanted, and kept hitting the rags and mags as a lothario which made her look like she was going to be a woman scorned again. She seemed po’d at him at the end.

      That said. Post Weinstein, everyone now knows how these PR agencies are fos and comply it in all kinds of fakery– their number one goal is to increase their clients profile and bank account and thusly, theirs. So their clients know what to do to scratch each others backs. Nothing’s genuine.

      Andy Cohen, Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston are all loyal longtime CAA. Andy knew what Butler’s answer had to be before he asked the question.

      Angelina is notorious for not having a PR agency for publicity.

      Reply
  9. jess1632 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Stupid. People (cough cough men) gotta stop pitting women against each other. It’s ridiculous.

    Reply
  10. SM says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:56 am

    I am sorry but I have a bad taste in my mouth. Not because of Gerry or his answer but because Andy Cohen or whoever is responsible for that program’s content had the audacity to ask that question. Was that necessary to reduce the question to sexual content and fuel further the perception of women always compeating against each other.

    Reply
  11. Mar says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Didn’t these 2 date for 5 minutes? Or try to convince us they were?

    Reply
  12. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:00 am

    I used to love GB, but he had to open his mouth. I don’t think it was necessarily bad movies that sunk him. I always go to Samuel Jackson for proof that simply working is good for good’s sake (+125 movies). He says that he would never turn down a script and was thankful for getting them (although now he goes cerebral… his words lmao). I think Butler is Butler’s demise.

    Reply
  13. happyoften says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Both Angie and Jen are currently rinsing with germex at the memory.

    Reply
  14. Seraphina says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Can’t he just be answering honestly? Maybe she is the better kisser. Who cares. Doesn’t mean squat. One man’s pleasure is another man’s displeasure.

    Reply
  15. hellokitty says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Randomly enough, I met Gerry (and Morgan) once briefly after a spin class in London, where I live. In person he is very gregarious but a) not that attractive (lots of Hollywood magic going on there) and b) not very tall (5′ 8/9″ maybe).

    Reply
  16. Ex-Mel says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:13 am

    It’s bad enough that he would even consider replying to such a question, but then he says: ” I’m just taking you by surprise.’ ”
    Some compliment.

    Reply
  17. bonobochick says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Ugh that he was asked that question.

    Also, I am so over folks who put these two woman against each other. Both have moved on with their lives and it remains gross that anyone gets a kick out of making them seem like rivals.

    Reply
  18. marianne says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:25 am

    I still remember a Mean Tweets video he did, where it was implied he does all these crappy movies because he has student loans to pay off and it still makes me laugh.

    Reply

