Gerard Butler would rather make out with Jennifer Aniston than Angelina Jolie

God, remember when I had a crush on Gerard Butler? It was a good seven or eight years ago. I was really into him. My crush died over time, but I still held some general affection for him, from afar. Gerard Butler could have been a huge deal but he made too many bad movies and he said yes to every script that came his way. He’s currently promoting Den of Thieves, which I’m not going to watch. I’m including some photos from last night’s premiere in this post – he walked the carpet with his on-again girlfriend, Morgan Brown. They’ve been doing the on-and-off thing for years now.
To promote this latest film, Butler (G-But) appeared on What What Happens Live. Suffice to say, Ol’ G-But was reminded of the fact that he’s one of the few actors to act against both Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, and he got to kiss them both on-screen (Jolie in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Aniston in Bounty Hunter). During the Plead the Fifth game, Butler was asked which woman was the better kisser. From The Daily Mail:
The 48-year-old Scottish actor participated in a Plead The Fifth game where he was asked by the 49-year-old host which between the star actresses is better to smooch.
As he had already plead the fifth once, he looked pained to have to answer as he finally said: ‘Jennifer Aniston. I’m just going, you know, I’m just taking you by surprise.’
There you go: Ol G-But thought Jennifer Aniston was the better kisser. Boom. The Team Jolie/Team Aniston War shall never die. Here’s the video:
In this clip, Butler talks about weird places he’s had sex. Um, the porta-potty never comes up!
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Rumor had it he and Jen A were FWB while making that terrible film they did together, so this was the politic answer.
Rumours were also that Gerard and Angelina could not stand each other during the filming of Lara Croft, so not surprising he gave that answer.
Yea it’s true. There’s a well known pic of them posing for a pic, someone snapped them from behind and he’s pretending to finger Aniston up the butt or v. Pretty disgusting overall. I recall when that horrible. Movie came out they were trying to tease a relationship, or her PR was, which he kept messing up by being seen with other women. Lmao
I agree that was politically correct since they (Jen and he) absolutely had something going on, while AJ wanted nothing to do with him.
Oh please he briefly dated Jen so of course he’s going to say that.
Sure, but would either of them want to kiss HIM?
It’s gross that men are goaded into making these ridiculous comments, firstly pitting women agaisnt one another and secondly implying that this random man gets to pick who he’s going to be intimate with, as if the women are inanimate objects.
Andy Cohen – do better. But what can we expect from a man who had made a career out of portraying women as shrews and pitting them against one another.
THIS THIS THIS
Yeah it really does not matter who he picks
He always looks unwashed to me.
@minx – yer, he’s gross. But even if he was the hottest man on earth, this line of questioning is the kind of thing that perpetuates shitty behavior.
He was HOT during his Dracula 2000 days. Now? No.
Eh- I’ve heard several interviews when women were asked about kissing male co-stars. I remember one in particular when they asked Jamie Lee Curtis who was the best kisser and she answered Dan Aykroyd. And here’s an entire article compiling interviews with women about kissing male co-stars.
http://www.clevver.com/male-celebrities-who-are-good-kissers/
@KatieBo that is also gross, but given the ratio of male sexual aggressors v female sexual aggressors, and then general social narrative of males pursuing women with/without their consent – ‘the chase’- etc, I would argue that it is less urgently troubling.
Not cool, not ok, but just less urgent.
You nailed this, thanks.
“It’s gross that men are goaded into making these ridiculous comments.”
I couldn’t agree more, Clare. And it’s kind of gross that we’re still pretending there’s some kind of conflict going on between these two women regarding ANY man. Just who do men think they are?
100%
Do you really expect anything more from Andy Cohen? I don’t . I think the selection of unstable housewives he goads each season for ratings is reprehensible. The alcohol fueled embarrassing behavior, those driven to rehab, the shredding of reputations on camera, the backstabbing and cattiness that is encouraged through (presumably) producer manipulations, the outing of family secrets… I could go on. He destroys mentally fragile people for money.
Andy sucks.
Absolutely this.
This! About 10 years ago maybe, now? Like kissing that drunk sloppy guy at the bar when you are tipsy yourself, so…nope.
Cosign what Clare said
I came to say just this. I’m sure either of these women would love to kiss a bloated also-ran who smells of Porta Potty. Ten years ago, maybe, but those days are long gone.
Ew. Stupid interviewer.
It was a ridiculous question, but not surprising from a host who hangs his rep on sophomoric schtick and dick jokes. I imagine it must be exhausting for these two women to be continually lumped together even after they neither are involved with Pitt. It’s stupid. One thing I don’t care for is when aging men are dissed for getting older. The reason why I don’t like it is cuz I hate that it’s done to women. I don’t follow Butler, but have seen his rep from browsing headlines. Apparently he’s gotten around…but why are men or women compared to how they looked 10 or 20 years before. Some people work hard or regress the age spots and sagging and wrinkles at the doctor and some don’t. Aging can be unkind. It happens whether or not people sleep around or drink or misbehave. It’s presumptuous to assume ones looks are attributed to any specific factors when you don’t know them AT ALL. If you don’t like them say so, but leave their looks out of it…it’s very sophomoric like Andy Cohen
At the time of the Lara Croft movie, there was actually a sort of ‘on-set’ cold feud between him and Angelina. So not surprised he decided to go for a kiss with Aniston as they went on several dates during and after the Bounty Hunter (has anyone forgot his famous finger into Aniston’s crack in Paris?!?!?)
Wait….what??
Sigh…I remember for 10 minutes years ago it looked like he might turn out to be an interesting actor. Oh well, get paid I guess. Fair enough.
Team Jen
oh ffs
Jana posts that inane comment on every thread related to Jolie or Aniston. Some kind of brain warp.
Seriously?
LOL Stans never die
well at least someone wanted to kiss jennifer aniston
oh I remember Gerard Butler in 300, I thought he was the bees knees then….but then he got all gross John Mayer-style
I hate these type of questions. But Butler and Jennifer Aniston became good friends while filming their crappy movie, so I’m not surprised he would pick her, kissing talent aside.
That was pure PR. I remember she was inviting Butler to Mexico for her birthday which doubled as promo for that trash movie they did. The idea was to generate all kinds of are they or aren’t they headlines in anticipation of the release. I’m pretty certain had he been serious Aniston would have been Jennifer Butler in a NY minute, she’s that girl and she was always still competing with Brangelina, it fueled her fame and gave her
coattails long past Friends, she was trying to grab headlines that she was desirable enough that another leading man ‘type’ wanted her. But Butler wouldn’t play the game like she wanted, and kept hitting the rags and mags as a lothario which made her look like she was going to be a woman scorned again. She seemed po’d at him at the end.
That said. Post Weinstein, everyone now knows how these PR agencies are fos and comply it in all kinds of fakery– their number one goal is to increase their clients profile and bank account and thusly, theirs. So their clients know what to do to scratch each others backs. Nothing’s genuine.
Andy Cohen, Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston are all loyal longtime CAA. Andy knew what Butler’s answer had to be before he asked the question.
Angelina is notorious for not having a PR agency for publicity.
Stupid. People (cough cough men) gotta stop pitting women against each other. It’s ridiculous.
I am sorry but I have a bad taste in my mouth. Not because of Gerry or his answer but because Andy Cohen or whoever is responsible for that program’s content had the audacity to ask that question. Was that necessary to reduce the question to sexual content and fuel further the perception of women always compeating against each other.
Didn’t these 2 date for 5 minutes? Or try to convince us they were?
I used to love GB, but he had to open his mouth. I don’t think it was necessarily bad movies that sunk him. I always go to Samuel Jackson for proof that simply working is good for good’s sake (+125 movies). He says that he would never turn down a script and was thankful for getting them (although now he goes cerebral… his words lmao). I think Butler is Butler’s demise.
Both Angie and Jen are currently rinsing with germex at the memory.
Can’t he just be answering honestly? Maybe she is the better kisser. Who cares. Doesn’t mean squat. One man’s pleasure is another man’s displeasure.
Randomly enough, I met Gerry (and Morgan) once briefly after a spin class in London, where I live. In person he is very gregarious but a) not that attractive (lots of Hollywood magic going on there) and b) not very tall (5′ 8/9″ maybe).
Interesting!
I can believe that he looks better onscreen.
It’s bad enough that he would even consider replying to such a question, but then he says: ” I’m just taking you by surprise.’ ”
Some compliment.
Ugh that he was asked that question.
Also, I am so over folks who put these two woman against each other. Both have moved on with their lives and it remains gross that anyone gets a kick out of making them seem like rivals.
I still remember a Mean Tweets video he did, where it was implied he does all these crappy movies because he has student loans to pay off and it still makes me laugh.
