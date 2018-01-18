Brigitte Bardot thinks #MeToo victims are ‘hypocritical, ridiculous & uninteresting’

Embed from Getty Images

Last week, Catherine Deneuve and some-odd 100 Frenchwomen signed an open letter declaring that the #MeToo movement was going too far, and that it would be the end of flirtations and consensual sexual relationships, because logic. That open letter/petition was not well received. But Brigitte Bardot read that and thought “hold my beer.” Bardot is 83 years old and she believes that women should be flattered when they are sexually harassed and that victims coming forward are just looking for attention. Sure.

Brigitte Bardot, who publicly supports the far-right National Front and has at least five convictions for inciting racial hatred, was asked in an interview with the French magazine what she thought of actresses alleging sexual harassment under the #MeToo banner. “In the vast majority of cases, they are being hypocritical, ridiculous, and uninteresting,” Bardot, 83, replied. “There are many actresses who flirt with producers in order to get a role. Then, in order to be talked about, they will say they have been harassed. In reality, rather than benefiting them, it harms them.” In the new interview, according to a translation at The Daily Telegraph, Bardot says: “Me, I was never the victim of sexual harassment. And I found it charming when men told me that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside. This kind of compliment is nice.”

[From The Daily Beast]

I totally forgot that Bardot is a racist and a fascist to boot. Damn, she really got crazy as she got older, right? Do we have to even take her seriously enough to get angry about her comments? To all of the victims of abuse, assault, harassment and rape, please know this: you are not hypocritical, ridiculous or uninteresting. You don’t have to pass some kind of Bardot-Damon threshold to be believed. Brigitte Bardot is an a–hole.

Embed from Getty Images