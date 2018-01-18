Brigitte Bardot thinks #MeToo victims are ‘hypocritical, ridiculous & uninteresting’

Last week, Catherine Deneuve and some-odd 100 Frenchwomen signed an open letter declaring that the #MeToo movement was going too far, and that it would be the end of flirtations and consensual sexual relationships, because logic. That open letter/petition was not well received. But Brigitte Bardot read that and thought “hold my beer.” Bardot is 83 years old and she believes that women should be flattered when they are sexually harassed and that victims coming forward are just looking for attention. Sure.
Brigitte Bardot, who publicly supports the far-right National Front and has at least five convictions for inciting racial hatred, was asked in an interview with the French magazine what she thought of actresses alleging sexual harassment under the #MeToo banner.
“In the vast majority of cases, they are being hypocritical, ridiculous, and uninteresting,” Bardot, 83, replied. “There are many actresses who flirt with producers in order to get a role. Then, in order to be talked about, they will say they have been harassed. In reality, rather than benefiting them, it harms them.”
In the new interview, according to a translation at The Daily Telegraph, Bardot says: “Me, I was never the victim of sexual harassment. And I found it charming when men told me that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside. This kind of compliment is nice.”
I totally forgot that Bardot is a racist and a fascist to boot. Damn, she really got crazy as she got older, right? Do we have to even take her seriously enough to get angry about her comments? To all of the victims of abuse, assault, harassment and rape, please know this: you are not hypocritical, ridiculous or uninteresting. You don’t have to pass some kind of Bardot-Damon threshold to be believed. Brigitte Bardot is an a–hole.
Racist, fascist, and reading straight from the “cool girl” playbook.
Yea, i was gonna say, as soon as I read this headline, Brigitte Bardot is an actual racist and has been saying stupid sh-t for years, to the point where she’s been fined for it. We should just ignore her.
But thank you for adding your disclaimer abt believing victims Kaiser.
Bardot supports Le Pen and le Front National. Proof that animal lovers can also be sh*tty human beings.
I think Bardot and Deneuve are from a different era of “Boys will be boys, men will be men” and they make excuses for that.
There is a difference between a man on the street saying, “You’re beautiful. I’d love to take you out for a drink” and a man in charge of hiring/firing you saying, “You’ve got a nice body, I’d love to get together with you to discuss your career.”
And said man on the street if you tell him no just moves on.
honestly, unless it’s my romantic partner, I don’t want men talking about my body. It’s kind of gross.
Yes! Exactly. I was feeling more in the past days that i wanted to wear more clothing, so that random people didn’t comment on or notice my body. It’s so weird. I can’t tell if it’s just in my head or the feeling is a result of this movement, but i don’t think you should have to diligently guard you body, your movements and your actions to keep other people’s behavior in check. It’s made me hyper-aware, and not in a good way 😥👎🏻
Ugh. I used to have a male coworker who regularly commented on my clothing choices. He framed it as flattery but it came across as controlling, like he wanted a say in what I wore and rewarded me with compliments when I chose correctly.
My (french) grandmother is her age, and she is really happy about this movement. “It’s about time, your generation can do something really big here” she said to me at Christmas dinner. It’s also educational I believe, and my grandma has never been the outspoken feminist. We never talked about this before
Yay!! Good for you and your grandma, léna
Yes, I was also surprised by my 70 year old mother being fully behind this movement. Strongly behind it! But then she experienced years of sexual harassment in her 20s and 30s.
Good for your grandmother!
Not only that, I think her generation was taught that women only have value if men find them physically attractive. Many girls I know still think like that, imagine how it wasn’t back then. It’s natural that they take harassment as a compliment.
agree, internalized misogyny is real
Bardot lost her V card to the late Roger Vadim. Deneuve has a child by him. Jane Fonda married him, and has a daughter, Vanessa Vadim, by him.
A few years prior to his death, Vadim wrote a tell-all about his affairs, specifically Bardot, Deneuve and Fonda. He was a mysoginist a**hole, who seemingly enjoyed using women as playthings while lavishing attention to his femme du jour. A master manipulator.
He told Bardot she couldn’t be both a virgin and a woman; Fonda acquiesced to his need to have another woman in their marriage bed (the threesomes ended their marriage and almost broke her).
I’m not making excuses for Bardot’s comments, or Deneuve’s, for that matter, because they seem to be all in with their comments. But given their history with Vadim, I’m not surprised by their attitudes.
Fonda couldn’t live with him anymore, and left him.
That’s really interest king about Roger Vadim. Love when someone in the comments has some good vintage knowledge!
Hmmm time was not kind to her and it seems it shouldn’t be. Aged former “sex pot” who never had anything to offer to society besides her looks and confirms it by spouting off sexists bull crap. Go away Bardot, I’m sure they will name drop you again in some fashion magazine in some cliche way.
I’m guessing she got to her fame by offering sex – she was indeed hot back in the day, but terrible at acting – and is now surprised people find that gross.
Her age, past career choices and looks should not place a woman under attack. Her views are horrible enough to do that.
i agree. thanks for saying it
I had no idea she was such a vile person. I did know she was/is very active in fighting for animal rights. Guess she doesn’t care that much about human rights.
Same here. I love that she loves animals. But the rest is horrible. I have no idea what to think… She’s weird. To put it mildly.
I recall reading a quote from her saying something to the effect of “I gave my youth and beauty to men. The animals get all of me that’s left”. At the time, I remember thinking she wasn’t such a “superfan” of men, and was kind of implying she maybe felt a bit exploited, but I guess she enjoyed all the attention while it lasted.
It must be nice to have the privilege to be able to think that the sexual assault of others is “uninteresting”, what is that kind of disconnect from the reality of life like? What must it feel like to live with that level of security knowing that you are special enough not to ever be bothered by something as vulgar as “real” life.
That’s the word I found most offensive (and telling, too). Sorry, Ms. Bardot, for boring you…shame on us! She says she was never the victim of sexual harassment, so, why are her opinions even relative? If the women and the movement are so uninteresting to her, why even comment? Gah! This woman is one of the most shameless xenophobic and racist voices out there, I should not be at all surprised, but, damn, when any woman speaks this way, I can’t help but be disappointed.
Agree with both of your comments… plus the idiocy of “you are so uninteresting to me that I am not only going to sign a letter decrying you, but I am also going to give an interview about just how uninteresting I find you, please stop attracting my attention and wrath with your uninteresting-ness!”
I’m flattered when a guy flirts with me, but sexual harassment doesn’t feel flirtatious and it’s NOT flattering
I know, right. After this and all kinds of answers on the Ansari article, I wonder: What do people understand under the word “flirting”? Dunno, but I wouldn’t describe a potential boss (= a producer in her case) commenting on my tush “flirting”. Or some dude I don’t know doing that on the street or in a bar. I think we’d have to be at least on date #3 for that not to be weird.
Guys don’t waste your time on being upset about things Bridgette Bardot says, you won’t have time left to breath. She hate humans (humans of colour in particular though) and has forever. She should not be dignified with any attention.
I agree. Sometimes the phrase “the only way to win is not to play,” applies; it does here. Don’t look for the logic in her arguments, it doesn’t exist.
I agree. Can we just not with these women? They have severe ingrained misogyny and the lack of desire or inability to recognize it, and we shouldn’t bother with them.
Does she remind anyone else of Ursula?
Yes.
If you’re referring to Ursula from The Little Mermaid, might I add:
Ursula: I’m not asking much, just a token really, a trifle. What I want from you is your voice.
Ariel: But without my voice, how can I-
Ursula: You’ll have your looks, your pretty face. And don’t underestimate the importance of body language, ha! (…) Come on, (men) are not all that impressed with conversation.
True gentlemen avoid it when they can. But they dote and swoon and fawn on a lady who’s withdrawn. It’s she who holds her tongue who gets a man!
Sounds about right for her, doesn’t it?
Congrats Brigitte, you’re legit a Disney villain!
Omg you guys are so spot on!
I am stunned she’s still around…with all the Marlboro Reds she’s smoked!
She’s like the living illustration of that page from that Roald Dahl book that talks about how people with good thoughts are beautiful even if they’re all wonky-featured, while people with ugly thoughts end up ugly on the outside too, with time.
Photographs of her younger self may end up on fashion designers’ moodboards every year (those damn off-shoulder tops), but no amount of ignoring what the older Bardot has become will actually make anyone forget.
She is a vile human being who does not care for other humans, especially if they are Black or Muslim or both. Go away, Brigitte!
Don’t forget, she also particularly hates gay people.
She’s also a racist with an uncanny resemblance to the orange demon.
Dr. Laura – the far right “help” radio person also says women should feel complimented when a random man just calls out, “Nice ass!” She says she loves it! Is this an older generation thing?
It is a way of coping, IMO. Tell yourself everything is fine and in fact that this attention directed at you is good, not bad. Just like when I was a little girl, if a boy bullied or was physically violent, the (invariably female) adults in my life would tell me that I should take it as a compliment and “he’s only behaving that way because he likes you.”
Hey why did you throw Damon in this post. I know his comments have been bad, but there are others worse than him by a mile. I’m all for throwing Trump in any of these posts though. We constantly need to press he’s a sexist harasser. Trump does so much wrong I think this behavior doesn’t get enough attention, as obviously we have to pound it in to some peoples skull so they won’t elect him again.
I do think some of this is age, and these women just see life as it used to be, and they adapted to it. All women should feel thankful that today is different, not perfect, but a bit better , and we should strive for even more. She did indirectly make one good point. There are some women and men who use sex to get jobs and other things. How do we reconcile this, as obviously with the casting couch some people willingly went. I think we need to talk about that, because there is still the power imbalance and I think we need to teach those in power you shouldn’t do this at all. This may inhibit relationships in the workplace, but honestly I’m not sure what else to do.
I agree! Abt two years ago, a guy i wa seeing asked me why i cared so much abt politics. Because a hundred years ago, i couldn’t vote or own property or wear pants, for God’s sakes! The personal is definitely political.
I also will say (and here’s where im too much of a sap), is that Brigitte Bardot was obviously taught that the only value she had was her looks, and now that she’s degenerating into old age, she feels nasty and combative abt young women getting attention. It makes me feel bad for her. Not enough to think she’s a good person, or to pay her any inordinate amount of attention, but no one should have to go through life thinking that the only thing valuable abt them is their exterior. That’s not fun, and it’s very damaging to a person.
I’m binge-watching shameless, and im at the point where Emmy Rossum (can we have more Emmy Rossum posts, please?) is taking a poll of the women she works at her grocery w, and they vote in favor of continuing to blow the manager (everyone had been doing it but her, the manager was exploiting his position because these are poor women that need jobs.) Sometimes people accept things in life because they’re driven by economic circumstances. Brigitte Bardot wanted to be a movie star; she obviously thought sex would get her there. And it’s sad, we should actually pity her and make sure it doesn’t happen again, that no young girl needs to be in that position.
Old school European points of view obviously vary. Some women are ok with being viewed as sexual objects. It is what it is. Some built their careers on it. American women are less likely to agree because America has its own set of standards, everyone here has to work to get ahead and women are just as aggressive and competent as men.
Bardot is a charming woman who wrote in her autobiography (for the world to read) that when she was pregnant with her son she felt the growing baby was like a tumour growing inside of her.
She also said years later than having him was her biggest regret.
Wow. Just wow. I hadn’t heard that one. Your own child…that’s on a whole other level.
Yikes.
this reminds me to put on sunscreen
She probably is angry
She comes from an era where an actress without much social standing was a free for all game. God knows the things she went through and internalized silently to get through
Now that she sees women coming forward, not tolerating the bullshit, demanding safety, calling put harassers, she probably feels devalidated and frustated for not having the same opportunities.
And all these lead to blaming women more
Hurt people hurt people. The saying is true.
I am in awe of your compassion, truly. (no sarcasm whatsoever)
Eww didn’t know she was a racist. So we have a r*pe apologist racist, yikes.
Shes comes from a different era. She grew up in a very Mad Men-esque world where it was it the norm. It still was wrong back then too, but I can sort of understand why she doesnt think its a big deal.
What a horrible person.
My mother was RIGHT! ” Don’t get mired down in hatred or you’ll get the face you deserve! “
“If a person has ugly thoughts, it begins to show on the face. And when that person has ugly thoughts every day, every week, every year, the face gets uglier and uglier until you can hardly bear to look at it.” Roald Dahl
This is the only thing I think of when I look at this woman. She’s a nasty piece of work.
Yeah, well she also thinks mixed race children are “half breed bastards” so WGAF about what she thinks?
I forgot abt the nastier things she has said. Let’s just cancel her right now.
Ugh. So if this gross bish, actually once said that about children, why is she even getting press now? Who gaf what some racist demon thinks? She was cancelled when she grunted her first racist bs.
I think Brigitte Bardot is ridiculous, hypocritical and uninteresting, so I guess we’re even.
Welp, she got the face she deserved.
bless her heart.
sharon stone had it right, we (our generation) has been taught to accommodate men, hopefully future generations will be more equal.
Well, of course! She got somewhere via sexual harassment and (most likely) assault. It “worked” for her. So how dare women complain about it?
Sheesh. This one needs to sit down.
Bardot takes this position because
A) She knows all she ever had to offer were her looks. Without them, she would never have been famous. No one comments about her stellar and emotive talent.
B) She thinks that sexual currency is the only currency any woman has to offer, because see A.
C) She is actually the irrelevant actress speaking up and trying to get attention, because she no longer has B and still believes in A, therefore, what other way can she get press?
What a revolutionary idea, that women are people too, just like men and should be treated with respect and professionalism… instead of as objects here for a man’s pleasure.
And here’s yet another former sex kitten complaining about the movement. I’m tellin’ ya, any woman whose fame owes the male psyche will protest #metoo. Every dis has been generated from someone who capitalized on tits and ass. That’s their claim to fame, they used it, they benefited from it, and they openly received crass, wonton, sexually explicit pressures from men of all ages during beauty years. This movement treads on their life’s ‘work,’ and they live dangerously close to being part of the problem. They don’t have to be. They can still be strong and stand for women and victims, but they’re staying true to their airhead persona exhibiting nothing but designs for gratuitous attention. Sickening.
My grandmother, who died last year at 95, would have never stated that sexual harrassment was “okay.” It’s not Bardot’s age that makes her a vile person, it’s her racist/sexist beliefs.
No but I bet your grandmother’s definition might be slightly different than yours. Now if some guy yelled at me like Nice Ass above, until recently I would have just thought that was a creepy guy, not necessarily harassment, whereas others might think differently. I do get her comment about a man you work with saying something about your appearance meaning something different to various women. Still, I don’t think any of the stories coming out have been like that.
