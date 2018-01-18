Brigitte Bardot thinks #MeToo victims are ‘hypocritical, ridiculous & uninteresting’

Last week, Catherine Deneuve and some-odd 100 Frenchwomen signed an open letter declaring that the #MeToo movement was going too far, and that it would be the end of flirtations and consensual sexual relationships, because logic. That open letter/petition was not well received. But Brigitte Bardot read that and thought “hold my beer.” Bardot is 83 years old and she believes that women should be flattered when they are sexually harassed and that victims coming forward are just looking for attention. Sure.

Brigitte Bardot, who publicly supports the far-right National Front and has at least five convictions for inciting racial hatred, was asked in an interview with the French magazine what she thought of actresses alleging sexual harassment under the #MeToo banner.

“In the vast majority of cases, they are being hypocritical, ridiculous, and uninteresting,” Bardot, 83, replied. “There are many actresses who flirt with producers in order to get a role. Then, in order to be talked about, they will say they have been harassed. In reality, rather than benefiting them, it harms them.”

In the new interview, according to a translation at The Daily Telegraph, Bardot says: “Me, I was never the victim of sexual harassment. And I found it charming when men told me that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside. This kind of compliment is nice.”

I totally forgot that Bardot is a racist and a fascist to boot. Damn, she really got crazy as she got older, right? Do we have to even take her seriously enough to get angry about her comments? To all of the victims of abuse, assault, harassment and rape, please know this: you are not hypocritical, ridiculous or uninteresting. You don’t have to pass some kind of Bardot-Damon threshold to be believed. Brigitte Bardot is an a–hole.

68 Responses to “Brigitte Bardot thinks #MeToo victims are ‘hypocritical, ridiculous & uninteresting’”

  1. Bettyrose says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Racist, fascist, and reading straight from the “cool girl” playbook.

    Reply
  2. Sherry says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:27 am

    I think Bardot and Deneuve are from a different era of “Boys will be boys, men will be men” and they make excuses for that.

    There is a difference between a man on the street saying, “You’re beautiful. I’d love to take you out for a drink” and a man in charge of hiring/firing you saying, “You’ve got a nice body, I’d love to get together with you to discuss your career.”

    Reply
  3. JA says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Hmmm time was not kind to her and it seems it shouldn’t be. Aged former “sex pot” who never had anything to offer to society besides her looks and confirms it by spouting off sexists bull crap. Go away Bardot, I’m sure they will name drop you again in some fashion magazine in some cliche way.

    Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I had no idea she was such a vile person. I did know she was/is very active in fighting for animal rights. Guess she doesn’t care that much about human rights.

    Reply
  5. Zapp Brannigan says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:31 am

    It must be nice to have the privilege to be able to think that the sexual assault of others is “uninteresting”, what is that kind of disconnect from the reality of life like? What must it feel like to live with that level of security knowing that you are special enough not to ever be bothered by something as vulgar as “real” life.

    Reply
    • Lirko says:
      January 18, 2018 at 11:11 am

      That’s the word I found most offensive (and telling, too). Sorry, Ms. Bardot, for boring you…shame on us! She says she was never the victim of sexual harassment, so, why are her opinions even relative? If the women and the movement are so uninteresting to her, why even comment? Gah! This woman is one of the most shameless xenophobic and racist voices out there, I should not be at all surprised, but, damn, when any woman speaks this way, I can’t help but be disappointed.

      Reply
    • Chaine says:
      January 18, 2018 at 11:42 am

      Agree with both of your comments… plus the idiocy of “you are so uninteresting to me that I am not only going to sign a letter decrying you, but I am also going to give an interview about just how uninteresting I find you, please stop attracting my attention and wrath with your uninteresting-ness!”

      Reply
  6. Beth says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I’m flattered when a guy flirts with me, but sexual harassment doesn’t feel flirtatious and it’s NOT flattering

    Reply
    • Nanny to the Rescue says:
      January 18, 2018 at 10:55 am

      I know, right. After this and all kinds of answers on the Ansari article, I wonder: What do people understand under the word “flirting”? Dunno, but I wouldn’t describe a potential boss (= a producer in her case) commenting on my tush “flirting”. Or some dude I don’t know doing that on the street or in a bar. I think we’d have to be at least on date #3 for that not to be weird.

      Reply
  7. Mia4s says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Guys don’t waste your time on being upset about things Bridgette Bardot says, you won’t have time left to breath. She hate humans (humans of colour in particular though) and has forever. She should not be dignified with any attention.

    Reply
  8. Gutterflower says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Does she remind anyone else of Ursula?

    Reply
  9. Talie says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:35 am

    I am stunned she’s still around…with all the Marlboro Reds she’s smoked!

    Reply
  10. teacakes says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:39 am

    She’s like the living illustration of that page from that Roald Dahl book that talks about how people with good thoughts are beautiful even if they’re all wonky-featured, while people with ugly thoughts end up ugly on the outside too, with time.

    Photographs of her younger self may end up on fashion designers’ moodboards every year (those damn off-shoulder tops), but no amount of ignoring what the older Bardot has become will actually make anyone forget.

    Reply
  11. Kate says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:46 am

    She is a vile human being who does not care for other humans, especially if they are Black or Muslim or both. Go away, Brigitte!

    Reply
  12. Girl_ninja says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:46 am

    She’s also a racist with an uncanny resemblance to the orange demon.

    Reply
  13. Mama says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Dr. Laura – the far right “help” radio person also says women should feel complimented when a random man just calls out, “Nice ass!” She says she loves it! Is this an older generation thing?

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      January 18, 2018 at 11:48 am

      It is a way of coping, IMO. Tell yourself everything is fine and in fact that this attention directed at you is good, not bad. Just like when I was a little girl, if a boy bullied or was physically violent, the (invariably female) adults in my life would tell me that I should take it as a compliment and “he’s only behaving that way because he likes you.”

      Reply
  14. noway says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Hey why did you throw Damon in this post. I know his comments have been bad, but there are others worse than him by a mile. I’m all for throwing Trump in any of these posts though. We constantly need to press he’s a sexist harasser. Trump does so much wrong I think this behavior doesn’t get enough attention, as obviously we have to pound it in to some peoples skull so they won’t elect him again.

    I do think some of this is age, and these women just see life as it used to be, and they adapted to it. All women should feel thankful that today is different, not perfect, but a bit better , and we should strive for even more. She did indirectly make one good point. There are some women and men who use sex to get jobs and other things. How do we reconcile this, as obviously with the casting couch some people willingly went. I think we need to talk about that, because there is still the power imbalance and I think we need to teach those in power you shouldn’t do this at all. This may inhibit relationships in the workplace, but honestly I’m not sure what else to do.

    Reply
    • Jeannie says:
      January 18, 2018 at 11:28 am

      I agree! Abt two years ago, a guy i wa seeing asked me why i cared so much abt politics. Because a hundred years ago, i couldn’t vote or own property or wear pants, for God’s sakes! The personal is definitely political.

      I also will say (and here’s where im too much of a sap), is that Brigitte Bardot was obviously taught that the only value she had was her looks, and now that she’s degenerating into old age, she feels nasty and combative abt young women getting attention. It makes me feel bad for her. Not enough to think she’s a good person, or to pay her any inordinate amount of attention, but no one should have to go through life thinking that the only thing valuable abt them is their exterior. That’s not fun, and it’s very damaging to a person.

      I’m binge-watching shameless, and im at the point where Emmy Rossum (can we have more Emmy Rossum posts, please?) is taking a poll of the women she works at her grocery w, and they vote in favor of continuing to blow the manager (everyone had been doing it but her, the manager was exploiting his position because these are poor women that need jobs.) Sometimes people accept things in life because they’re driven by economic circumstances. Brigitte Bardot wanted to be a movie star; she obviously thought sex would get her there. And it’s sad, we should actually pity her and make sure it doesn’t happen again, that no young girl needs to be in that position.

      Reply
  15. Mar says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Old school European points of view obviously vary. Some women are ok with being viewed as sexual objects. It is what it is. Some built their careers on it. American women are less likely to agree because America has its own set of standards, everyone here has to work to get ahead and women are just as aggressive and competent as men.

    Reply
  16. Maum says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Bardot is a charming woman who wrote in her autobiography (for the world to read) that when she was pregnant with her son she felt the growing baby was like a tumour growing inside of her.
    She also said years later than having him was her biggest regret.

    Reply
  17. Lizzie says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:07 am

    this reminds me to put on sunscreen

    Reply
  18. Tan says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:07 am

    She probably is angry
    She comes from an era where an actress without much social standing was a free for all game. God knows the things she went through and internalized silently to get through

    Now that she sees women coming forward, not tolerating the bullshit, demanding safety, calling put harassers, she probably feels devalidated and frustated for not having the same opportunities.

    And all these lead to blaming women more

    Reply
  19. Littlestar says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Eww didn’t know she was a racist. So we have a r*pe apologist racist, yikes.

    Reply
  20. marianne says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Shes comes from a different era. She grew up in a very Mad Men-esque world where it was it the norm. It still was wrong back then too, but I can sort of understand why she doesnt think its a big deal.

    Reply
  21. minx says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:17 am

    What a horrible person.

    Reply
  22. Anniefannie says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:19 am

    My mother was RIGHT! ” Don’t get mired down in hatred or you’ll get the face you deserve! “

    Reply
  23. HK9 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:22 am

    “If a person has ugly thoughts, it begins to show on the face. And when that person has ugly thoughts every day, every week, every year, the face gets uglier and uglier until you can hardly bear to look at it.” Roald Dahl

    This is the only thing I think of when I look at this woman. She’s a nasty piece of work.

    Reply
  24. WendyNerd says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Yeah, well she also thinks mixed race children are “half breed bastards” so WGAF about what she thinks?

    Reply
  25. starkiller says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:39 am

    I think Brigitte Bardot is ridiculous, hypocritical and uninteresting, so I guess we’re even.

    Reply
  26. Belle says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Welp, she got the face she deserved.

    Reply
  27. mk says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:50 am

    bless her heart.

    sharon stone had it right, we (our generation) has been taught to accommodate men, hopefully future generations will be more equal.

    Reply
  28. Anastasia says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Well, of course! She got somewhere via sexual harassment and (most likely) assault. It “worked” for her. So how dare women complain about it?

    Sheesh. This one needs to sit down.

    Reply
  29. Miss Melissa says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Bardot takes this position because

    A) She knows all she ever had to offer were her looks. Without them, she would never have been famous. No one comments about her stellar and emotive talent.

    B) She thinks that sexual currency is the only currency any woman has to offer, because see A.

    C) She is actually the irrelevant actress speaking up and trying to get attention, because she no longer has B and still believes in A, therefore, what other way can she get press?

    What a revolutionary idea, that women are people too, just like men and should be treated with respect and professionalism… instead of as objects here for a man’s pleasure.

    Reply
  30. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    And here’s yet another former sex kitten complaining about the movement. I’m tellin’ ya, any woman whose fame owes the male psyche will protest #metoo. Every dis has been generated from someone who capitalized on tits and ass. That’s their claim to fame, they used it, they benefited from it, and they openly received crass, wonton, sexually explicit pressures from men of all ages during beauty years. This movement treads on their life’s ‘work,’ and they live dangerously close to being part of the problem. They don’t have to be. They can still be strong and stand for women and victims, but they’re staying true to their airhead persona exhibiting nothing but designs for gratuitous attention. Sickening.

    Reply
  31. H says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:30 am

    My grandmother, who died last year at 95, would have never stated that sexual harrassment was “okay.” It’s not Bardot’s age that makes her a vile person, it’s her racist/sexist beliefs.

    Reply
  32. noway says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:58 am

    No but I bet your grandmother’s definition might be slightly different than yours. Now if some guy yelled at me like Nice Ass above, until recently I would have just thought that was a creepy guy, not necessarily harassment, whereas others might think differently. I do get her comment about a man you work with saying something about your appearance meaning something different to various women. Still, I don’t think any of the stories coming out have been like that.

    Reply

