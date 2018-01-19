Colin Firth on Woody Allen: ‘I wouldn’t work with him again’

For a while there, Dylan Farrow only really called out the actresses who worked with Woody Allen. In the past few months, Dylan has been questioning why the actors work with Woody so much too, but that still doesn’t mean that actors have actually been questioned by the media about their choice to work with Woody. It feels like… I don’t know, maybe 90-95% of the time, it’s just about the actresses. Justin Timberlake still hasn’t gotten any questions about Woody. I would be shocked if Joaquin Phoenix had gotten any questions, or Tom Hiddleston or Owen Wilson or Jesse Eisenberg. I would be absolutely shocked if Colin Firth – who worked on Woody Allen’s 2013 film, Magic in the Moonlight, with Emma Stone – had ever been seriously questioned about Woody Allen in any kind of interview. But on the same day that Dylan Farrow’s interview aired on CBS’s This Morning, Firth issued a one-sentence denunciation. I guess we can call it that?

Colin Firth is the latest actor to publicly rebuke Woody Allen, telling the Guardian he won’t do any projects with the director in the future. “I wouldn’t work with him again,” Firth said in response to the Guardian’s inquiry on Thursday, the same day Dylan Farrow gave her first televised interview accusing her adopted father of sexually assaulting her when she was seven years old. Firth acted in Allen’s film Magic in the Moonlight in 2013, before Farrow published an open letter the following year alleging that her father molested her in an attic and accusing Hollywood of turning a “blind eye”. Allen denied the accusation as “untrue and disgraceful” at the time and again rebutted the claims this week, accusing the Farrow family of “cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time’s Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation”.

[From The Guardian]

That’s literally it. I was waiting to see if Firth expounded on this thought with a larger, multi-sentence statement, perhaps. He did not. He did not apologize, he did not announce a donation to a charity, none of that. Firth just won’t work with Woody again. Okay.

Also: my guess is that Firth is still feeling a bit wounded – professionally, and possibly personally – over Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein nurtured Firth’s career for decades and Firth released a statement about Weinstein too, only that one had a bit more feeling.