Ewan McGregor filed for divorce from Eve Mavrakis, his wife of 22 years

I understand the concept and the reality of open marriages, and God knows, it’s none of my business. But I can’t help thinking “why even get married if you’re just going to have an open marriage?” And say you do get married and you quickly fall into that kind of bohemian, love-the-one-you’re-with, both-spouses-getting-some-on-the-side open marriage. Say it works out and you are that rare success story for open marriages. Then why in the world would you leave your wife for a younger costar? Let me guess – you fell in love with her, your younger costar? And eventually you’ll want to marry her and have an open marriage with her too. That’s what I don’t get: why even bother with the paperwork?
Anyway, we learned last fall that Ewan McGregor left his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis. He left her for his Fargo costar, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. When Ewan won his Golden Globe, he thanked them both and maybe we’re supposed to believe that everyone is being mature and bohemian and everything is fine. So why even bother to file for divorce, as Ewan just did?
Ewan McGregor has filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years. Ewan cites irreconcilable differences as the reason he wants to end his marriage to Eve Mavrakis. McGregor, repped by attorney Fahi Takesh Hallin, wants joint custody of the couple’s 3 minor children. Eve, whose lawyer — disso queen Laura Wasser — filed her answer at the same time, is asking for sole physical custody with visitation going to Ewan.
McGregor says in the docs he’s willing to pay spousal support. As for property … our sources say there is no prenup so the assets should be evenly divided. The date of separation is listed as May 28th of last year.
News of Ewan and Eve’s split hit in October … with reports saying the two had separated as early as May. The announcement came shortly after pics surfaced of Ewan kissing his “Fargo” co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, at a London cafe.
Eve is generally pretty quiet – she’s not one of those celebrity-wives who fashions a secondary career out of being married to someone famous. She doesn’t give interviews, is what I’m saying. So it’s odd to me that Eve released a statement after the divorce filing, saying: “It’s disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are OK.” Says so much with so little. She’s basically telling us that this is his call, that he left her, and that this is what HE wants. More evidence: Ewan and Eve’s teenage daughter Esther is singing sad songs about betrayal about and to her father. Basically, Eve and the kids don’t get why he suddenly had enough of the marriage and family life. It all just feels like… a midlife crisis, right? He’s 46 years old. He already has a bunch of motorcycles, so he couldn’t scratch the midlife crisis itch that way. So he did this.
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty, Pacific Coast News.
They lasted a long time being married. I can’t believe she agreed to have an open marriage. Usually the ones who do that are gay men. Well, plenty of money is coming her way so I hope she can find solace after all is said and done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it wasn’t an actually open marriage but he was just a cheating mess and she tolerated it. I mean we never saw photos or heard rumors of her stepping outside of the marriage, it was always him and yes he’s the celebrity in the marriage but there still would have been whispers. But hey good luck to Mary Elizabeth with her prize that she think she’s won!
I never understood why he uprooted the family a few years ago form London to move to Hollywood of all places then, that probably was the beginning of the end there. Feel bad for the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why “he” uprooted? Maybe she wanted to go also. Maybe it was her idea If his work was becoming more and more over here. Maybe she wanted to live in sunny weather year-round. Who knows? They separated last spring. She could have taken the kids and moved back for the fall semester if she was only here for him. And isn’t their 21-year-old daughter at NYU and trying to get in the acting business over here?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could you have even told us the name of Ewan’s wife 2 weeks ago? No, there would not have been whispers. Simply put, we don’t know anything about their relationship and an absence of proof is not actually proof.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Straight men are no different than gay men when it comes to open marriages and/or cheating. Judgement should be based on the individual person, not a specific group of people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just looked at their marriage as he was gone for months at a time, and she turned a blind eye to any sexual encounters he might have while gone, not that they were always openly with other people or that she even knew if or when it happened. A full-blown affair with him in love, leaving the marriage, wasn’t something she expected
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. He had casual affairs, but this time he is in love and wants out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, Jayna. I think for Eve, the price of keeping him was to let him have small side-affairs, but she didn’t imagine he would fall in love. And the irony is that when he left her it was for a woman who looks a lot like her. I get their pics mixed up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG I was doing the same thing! Eve and Mary Elizabeth resemble each other enough where I have to check which woman is in which picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on, there are plenty of women out there who have made the choice to put up with the cheating, which is all this ‘open marriage’ was. He used to come home; this time not, but I doubt he’s going to ride off into the sunset with Mary Elizabeth, he’s probably just going to cat around for a long while, perhaps having come to the realization that marriage doesn’t make sense for him a la George Clooney. Eventually, of course, when he’s a good deal older and catting around isn’t quite so much fun, he’ll likely acquire a much-younger (I’ve still got it!) care-taker wife and she may get another kid or two out of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s going to marry Mary Elizabeth eventually and is in love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mte.
They lasted 22 years and they have 4 kids. The negative press comes to hunt Ewan cos he trashed Pierce Morgan and 45. Otherwise, this would remain a private matter. As it should be.
I do hope Eve will get someone new. Maybe there was an open marriage, maybe he cheated, but at some point you just move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL right!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Milla, it’s not a private matter because there’s little things to report even after the split and affair is known via photos, such as Mary Elizabeth’s ex’s comments, and comments such as these as time has gone on:
In November: “Clearly angered by their recent separation, a friend of the 51-year-old French beauty penned underneath: ‘I can’t believe Ewan would end things with u for that cheap w**re! U are so much better than him!!!! Take him for every penny u can!!!!’ To which a distraught Eve, who has four children with the actor, 46, simply replied: ‘What can I do?’”
Eve responding to his self-serving, disastrous comment in his acceptance speech where he thanked her for standing by him for 22 years. She wasn’t going to let that PR comment by him go by when asked for a response. I liked how she responded.
His teenage daughter sharing the video of her singing the self-penned song about him and the damage he’s done.
Eve’s comments on the filing of the divorce.
There is nothing wrong with any of these things as far as Eve responding in the way she feels she needs to. It’s a family reeling from the affair and him leaving in a way that hurts even more, the photos of him with Mary Elizabeth kissing, etc. Eve isn’t going to let him and Mary Elizabeth skate off with some PR silence from her for the sake of her husband’s and Mary Elizabeth’s career, with Eve acting like it is all amicable and friendly and that there isn’t pain right now. So that’s why it has still been covered for these months since he was caught in the photo and the announcement of their separation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My good friend’s parents have been happily married for 40 odd years and they are probably the most affectionate couple I know of and they have an open marriage. I think it’s a stereotype to say they don’t work. Some do. This was a 20 odd year marriage right? So although it’s ended it lasted for a long time.
BTW I wouldn’t want one myself but I think whatever makes you happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It can if you are absolutely rigid about rules, but I don’t see how there are enough hours in the day. Think about it: Work, spouse, kids, housework, side piece(s). How does anyone keep all that going. And, almost inevitably, despite the rules, one or the other get emotionally involved with the side piece or gets pregnant on the side and then pffft… big ole mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right! Who has the time for all that? I feel bad for his daughters. He is an ass for making out in public with his jump off. I mean is it really So hard to not suck face in public? His wife and kids don’t need that right now. He and Mary are selfish a-holes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with every word of your post, Nello.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Think about it: Work, spouse, kids, housework, side piece(s). How does anyone keep all that going.“
…seriously? “Side piece(s)”?
Answer me this: how do you have time to keep friendships going, then? Relationships with your siblings? Because non-monogamy is essentially an acknowledgement that love and attachment and commitment can come in many forms. Opening yourself up to the idea of loving or spending time with another person — that’s what friendship is, too. I have just as much time & emotional need for that girls weekend in Napa, whether we’re platonically sipping wine or we happen to share a bed during it. Same amount of time spent, same desire for human connection outside my day-to-day routine… but if my partner and i have different boundaries than you and yours, suddenly these women are just “side-pieces” and not worth the extra time?
These arguments are so weird and so judgey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
duplicate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did your friend’s parents have an open marriage as in allowed to see others on the side, or are they swingers, hooking up with other couples and switching sex partners at the end of the evening, group sex, etc?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for your comment. I have a few friends and acquaintances that have successful, honest and open relationships as well (and they are even out to their families about them). Open relationships can work if you choose to be honest and put the work in. Exactly like marriage. And cheating can happen in any relationship if there is a person being dishonest. For all we know, they have been having a successful open relationship marriage and then he cheated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People seemed to assume there was an open marriage but that’s nothing but conjecture and rumours. Zero confirmation. Sorry folks, but it’s more likely that all along Obi-wan was just a cheating dirtbag and she tolerated his infidelities. Tale as old as time.
“McGregor….wants joint custody of the couple’s 3 minor children. Eve…is asking for sole physical custody with visitation going to Ewan.”
Uh-oh. This looks to be a messy one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I’m going with the “cheating dirtbag” explanation over an open marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, I agree with you both, Mia4s and minx. Cheater, cheater. There must be something deep there for him, though, to end his marriage when, if it’s true he’s been a serial cheater, he’s never done it before. If he’s been catting around during their marriage and she turned a blind eye to it, there was likely very little, if any, discussion about his indiscretions. However, in my experience, when one party falls in love, there is a lot (more) of sneaking around and lying going on, too. I think all of this came as a complete shock to Eve.
I also think he will marry MEW, and as cordial as things appear right now, this could get filthy. That, or he’s going to shut it down by giving Eve what she wants, because he knows he looks really bad right now, and would like to appear less so. Oh, dear. What a mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. This is a cheater who got caught in public with a costar. Instead of keeping that lockdown to spare his family he parading her around town. His poor family.
I could see him getting married to MEW but I doubt he will be faithful to her. There’s already smoke about him cheating on her too. Which is hilarious and karma if true.
Let’s hope the kids have a good therapist to work through what I’m sure feels like betrayal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if it was one sided, if there wasn’t an expectation of sexual fidelity on his part and his wife was okay with it (and judging by the fact that it sounds like she’s unhappy that he chose to end the relationship, she was okay with it) it’s an open relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah she sounds pissed (American version). That statement, and asking for sole custody!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My impression about McGregor has always been that he’s a very talented actor but an arrogant, insufferable jerk as a person, like Jeremy Irons. Coming to think of it, these “virtues” are not rare among actors, on the contrary. I think “civilian” women who marry them might have saint-like, martyr-like qualities to put up with their crap (unless they are arrogant and insufferable themselves, like Hilaria Baldwin).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always thought of him as likable, nothing like Jeremy Irons’ personality, which does come across as insufferable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have always felt the opposite. He seems like a down to earth guy. Watching his Long Way Round documentary really gives good insight into his personality. But yes Jeremy Irons is an *sshole
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe a bit arrogant. But he seems like a good guy overall and he was right about many things. He doesn’t live in a bubble.
Irons has a history of abuse. Very different. No one complained that Ewan was anything but an actor on set.
Divorce is always better than fake marriage or marriage for the sake of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is Irons history of abuse? I’ve met both Jeremy and Ewan. Jeremy (and his family) was lovely. Ewan was so rude though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember seeing him on the cover of some magazine, supposedly driving a boat. In the photo, he was way too dangerously close to another boat, waking it & laughing. That kind of summed up him for me in terms of his “the world is my toilet” world view. Which is a shame because he always seemed to advocate for good causes awhile back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor kids. I just read that the pictures came out on the daughter’s birthday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just read that too. Poor girl, I feel for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of his daughters (15 year old) posted a song she wrote on instagram, she isn’t happy with her Dad.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BeEhCLkFOud/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_legacy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it’s not an open open marriage. He was a cheater and she turned a blind eye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They lasted 22 years. That’s nothing to sniff at when you have an over 50% divorce rate and the average length of marriages that end in divorce is 8 years. Is it a midlife crisis? Probably. But also if you are unhappy in a marriage I don’t think you should stay in it. Their having an open marriage (which I dont thinn they actually had) doesn’t make them any less vulnerable to unhappiness. It may actually make them more vulnerable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
According to that Daily Mail article, Eve also released a statement saying “No, I did not like his speech, for the exact reason that you’re here asking me about it.” Sooooo yeah. Lots of animosity here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ouch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope Mary Elizabeth remembers that “if they’ll do if for you, they’ll do it to you”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you turn a blind eye to cheating, tolerate it, it just prolongs the future pain of them leaving you later. Also, you will be older and their new woman will be a lot younger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, then Ewan would have to remember that Mary Elizabeth cheated on her husband with him. It goes both ways. She’s much younger. He might have to worry more about her being bored with him in ten years while off on set with a new co-star.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Midlife Crisis. His sidepiece looks like a younger version of his wife in the pics. So definitly midlife crisis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He definitely has a type.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My dad did this to us. He did it in the most humiliating and public way possible.He came back 2 years after, and my mom took him back, and i still don’t get why. It’s was her choice i guess.
I feel for Eve and her children. Ewan is a walking cliche.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know several people who got back together after an affair and split. I would never judge that. An ex-boyfriend’s parents had split over his affair with his secretary decades into their marriage. She kicked him out. She had her own career. And two years later they got back together and lived a long and happy life together. He died a few years ago. My sister had a wonderful couple that lived in her neighborhood. They were always together. Then in his late 40s he had an affair and left, A midlife crisis maybe. People were shocked. But a year later he and his wife reconciled and have been together for 15 years and definitely put the work in to re-establish trust and commitment. But they are very happy also.
Ewan and Eve lasted 22 years. Fifty percent of marriages end in divorce. Being off on location sometimes six months at a time in faraway countries as has been the case for him, I don’t get how they lasted this long in a business where you are thrown together for months at a time with members of the opposite sex, away from your family a lot. It’s a wonder they lasted as long as they did.
I feel for Eve, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just don’t see why that Mary Elizabeth. She’s so bland. It can only be the age and all her delightful Millenial ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he likes who he is with her. Maybe he loves her. I don’t know. Why is it always assumed a man is going for the beauty or sex pot. And I don’t like when women ask for sole custody because the spouse is a cheater. This looks like the typical road for Wesser and how most of her clients file and the statement too.
22 years is a long time. Maybe it is time for them to call it quits and find a new life. Sometimes marriages just run their course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think they had an open marriage, I think he’s just a cheating scumbag and she stuck with him, or he convinced her he wasn’t cheating. He’s just gross, and his new lady better not marry him because she will end up just like his wife, abandoned and heartbroken. Men like him always get tired of sleeping with just one person!
I don’t understand sleeping with a married man, when I was single I literally couldn’t be attracted to men who were taken. I’m attracted to loyalty, even if someone is good looking or sweet or whatever, if they were married and hit on me I instantly got disgusted, a man who would do that to his wife or significant other is truly pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Open or not, why would someone stay in a marriage that they were no longer committed to? That they should still live together and share a life even if one person is checked out? Because marriage’s defining characteristic isn’t sexual fidelity, it’s a desire to build and share a life with someone.
Eve seems unhappy and that she would have continued to stay married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think they had an open marriage, I think he cheated a lot and she forgave him. THis time things have changed Mary Elizabeth Winstead ended her marriage and now wants Ewan to to the same.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead should have played Kay Bennett instead of Jessica Bennett on “Passions”.All this drama is Kay Bennett stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always really liked Ewan, but even I had to admit there was something…slimy about him all these years.
My sympathy to Eve and children. This is brutal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just *love* how many of you assume that all the happy/successful couples you know are completely monogamous.
You have no idea how many of us there really are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I look at Mary Elizabeth and I remember when she was on the soap, “Passions”. You’ve come a long way, baby. I feel for his wife but I truly hope she will regain her strength soon. He is not worth a single tear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
open marriage or not, it’s important that the other people may not have been the ONLY problem in the relationship. Divorces are seldom one issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The whole thing is messy. Regardless of if it was cheating or an open marriage, the wife had to have known, so why stay for so long if you’re unhappy?
This is why I don’t think I could be an actress. If I was around gorgeous people everyday, who were flirting me to do something, I don’t know what I would do. I think most actors cheat on their partners, but we only know the ones who’ve gotten caught
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cheating is not a Hollywood (Actor). Actresses cheat too. Perhaps they just do it a bit better.
Teachers, Doctors, Car salesmen, Janitors, Scientist, you name a profession and they cheat. Hollywood is just in the spotlight. I can think of at least 3 people at my job that are cheating. And we have less than 60 people there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they have had issues for a long while or something. I remember in the documentary Long Way Down she came to visit him and the vibe from him was very weird. Like he wasn’t very happy and I felt sorry for her. I feel sorry for her now but she is better off without him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For a good few years he has come across as a pampered, pompous luvvie despite an absence of acting talent. So gross to see him and Gary Oldman winning awards. Fargo was cancelled for me after the second ep of his over-acting. Good luck to him preserving a relationship & getting his understandably bitter daughters to agree to shared custody staying with him and MEW. So horribly selfish of him to hurt his teen girls like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse