Kate Hudson in Valentino at the SAG Awards: the worst dress of the evening?

I’ll say something nice at the very beginning: I think Kate Hudson looks good with short hair. Michelle Williams has given this Audrey Hepburn-esque haircut a bad name over the years, so it’s nice to see a Hollywood woman really doing the pixie cut well. As for the rest of it… my God, what a mess. I hated this dress so much I thought it had to be Stella McCartney. It’s not – it’s Valentino, which is a whole other tragedy. Kate attended the SAGs with her mother Goldie Hawn and it felt like Goldie was even side-eyeing the sh-t out of her daughter’s dress (my mom would have too).
What do you hate most about this? The Pepto-pink? The heart-shaped polka dots? The polka dots combined with lace? The high, Victorian-style lace neck? The f–king ruffled peplum? The ruffled cleavage line? THE BOW? There are like ten different elements on the dress which need to be burned in 2018. My God. As for Goldie, she wore a rather lovely Monique Lhuillier gown. Goldie, come and style your daughter.
The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby also wore Valentino. I dislike this gown too, but at least it doesn’t seem like a joke. I would have been fine with this dress on Kate Hudson.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Who let Kate Hudson dress like that! My God! Everything about the dress is wrong
I can’t help thinking that most designers have run out of ideas and just throw anything together, knowing there are enough fashion tragics to buy their stuff because it has a famous label, or will trip over each other to be seen in some designer’s latest offering. Those guys must be having a real laaarf.
It reminds me of Paris Hilton spending a fortune on track suits and trucker hats. Maybe that’s the sign of true F-you money, wasting it on cloths that look like they came from any middle america mall.
Better question is why she is even there? This one was born under a lucky star for sure…limited talent, pretty in a standard way, but always “there”. I find her so very uninteresting. This dress is the only way she can draw attention her boring self…
Kate Hudson will go to the opening of an envelope. No surprise she there. Why she presented….? Now, *that’s* another story.
She looks beyond tragic in that dress. Little House on the Praire meets Whatever Happened to Baby Jane *shudder*
Goldie should’ve stopped a few plastic surgeries ago. She was a beautiful woman, and now her face barely moves.
It has to be a joke!
I actually like it. It’s that particular “ironic couture” , although, I thought Stella M had cornered that market. With the pixie haircut, it works, it’s youthful and on trend.
It would be a great look if she was attending an award show during the Gone With the Wind era.
Vivien Leigh wouldn’t be caught dead in this..this look pre-dates filmmaking
She must have lost a bet. Or else she knew something this hideous would get her a lot of attention. She does seem to like publicity…
Bingo on her knowing ugly would get attention. Jmo.
Ha! She got the attention she so desperately seeks as a 38 year old daughter of a once relevant woman. She was presented the worse dressed award! Hate to hate on this woman, but she reminds me of Ivanka in a way, we wouldn’t know who she was if it weren’t for a relative! I guess she is “Almost Famous,” but wasn’t that like twenty years ago??? Sorry Kate but you chose to wear this fiasco of a dress.
“Worst dress of the evening” is WAY too kind — more like worst dress of the CENTURY. When Goldie Hawn, bless her heart, is better dressed than her daughter, you know it’s bad.
My gran used to have a lamp like that.
Kate’s dress may have been passable if in white instead of pink or sleeveless. Too much is going on.
People kept complaining she always wore the same kind of dresses, well, she changed it up!
I kind of like it. With her haircut, I think its an interesting choice. She kind of reminds me of a lamp I used to have as a kid (top half was a barbie, the bottom half was a purple skirt a la Gone with the Wind).
I think she did it on purpose, so she can be talked about. She doesn’t do much these days. It’s pretty much the only reason people would have her on their radar.
btw why is she trying to single white female Michelle Williams?
It looks like she’s auditioning for Westworld.
I hate the hair on her too- unless she’s styled and made up it just emphasises her ears and ages her.
Goldie, on the other hand, looks fabulous.
Bahaha you’re right, it does look like it’s from WW!
I actually do like the hair on her, and I think her ears are cute. I’m probably in the minority about that though.
Goldie does look like a million bucks and that gown is a total win for her.
I hate the hair too. It looks pretty here, but any other time, no.
Her hair’s awful. Like a roman emperors. Thumbs down! You know you f’ed up when your own mother looks much more classy and beautiful than you.
I don’t think she pulls off this hair AT ALL. I think Michelle Williams does, and I was kind of surprised at the post saying that Michelle has ruined the pixie cut for women. And then to say that kate Hudson has redeemed it? I feel exactly the opposite.
And this dress is m wretched. I feel like I’m living in an alternate universe when it comes to fashion. I hate 90% of what I see lately. What is happening? Nothing is beautiful anymore. It’s like designers are just working off a few tropes: see through, mega embellished, cut outs, skin tight, or Victorian woman, and they just throw whatever fabric or embellishments they need at a dress firm to check the boxes for whichever trope they’re going for without actually thinking if the final result will be beautiful or interesting or flattering in any way. It seems like everything is being designed by color blind interns forced to use whatever fabric was on sale.
Yeah…I adore Michelle Williams’ hair and think she really pulls it off. Kate Hudson, not so much.
Amy, you nailed it exactly. And I’m with you. I think there’s a certain level of haute couture fashion that I was never meant to understand and that’s ok. But like most people, I know ugly when I see it. And I see many levels of ugly in Kate’s dress.
I get that fashion has a place in art and some of it is supposed to be edgy and experimental and push boundaries and blah, blah, blah. But over the last few years I’ve been wondering where all of the beautiful gowns went to die.
Ha!! I kinda like the absurdity of it lol
I’m cackling at how bad this is. Vanessa Kirby’s hair looks very lazy, but the dress is fine.
yes! I have to say on The Crown I found her stunningly beautiful … here not at all
she is stunning with darker hair, as a blonde it’s almost like you can’t notice her stunning features
@O. Luca.
For some reason, she appears to have a receding chin (wrong term, I know) in these pictures.
Totally agree that she is stunning and memorable with dark hair. The blonde actually makes her fade away but, when noticed, she isn’t even particularly attractive due to it. The contrast is really strange and striking. It is rare that there is such a dramatic change in the perception of beauty based on hair color.
Hard to believe it’s the same woman.
Not the worst dress by any stretch, but pretty awful. Ruffles were in and almost no designer got it right imho. There were many bad ruffle-concoctions out there. I actually like the hair and I think she could pull off a better ruffled dress. This one is just mean on the eyes.
Oooooo. Owww. Kate Hudson’s dress looks like the fuggly dress I made in Year 10 needlework class. I mean, sure, I got excellent marks, but that monstrosity never saw the light of day again. Neither should this.
Valentino…I havent’t seen one decent gown since Valentino Garavani retired.
+1
Truth. This looks like someone ate a pound of shrooms and decided to get creative.
I like it. I can’t explain why, but I do.
Me too! I love it…maybe because it’s not standard like Goldie’s dress. I prefer her hair a little longer but I think the short ‘do helps to pull off this dress. And I love Vanessa Kirby’s dress and look as well. Plus, I think Michelle William’s pixie really suits her. I never agree with the fashion posts on this site.
I also love Michelle Williams’s hair and, in comparison, I don’t think it suits Hudson quite as well. Without the comparison I would think it is fab on Hudson.
I love the dress on Vanessa Kirby, but not the wet-look Taylor Swift hair.
I’ll join you quietly in the corner of fashion shame because I kind of like this too … except the black lace part. Remove that, and one of the ruffles, and I’m good. It isn’t very Kate Hudson, though. I kind of feel like Elle Fanning should be wearing it?
Me too. And I really love it with her super short pixie.
Me too but I would edit out the lace the bow and the peplum. Kate looks beautiful though, the dress looks good on her.
Terrible dress yes….but she got her name and picture first in the title of this post (and I’m sure many other places) despite not having been relevant in…how long has it been? Method to the madness I think.
I love Vanessa Kirby’s dress
I really like it, too!
Me, too. Lovely.
Goldie, YASSSSS
Kate, No!!
Agreed. Maybe Goldie should style her style her daughter because I really have no clue WTH is going on with that dress.
Goldie looks amazing, that color is fabulous on her and the cut and draping of the entire dress is just gorgeous.
Call me crazy but I like it! (It looks like a Sevillana dress.)
And is pink the new black or were these women wearing said colour in hommage to the women’s marches?
I like it too!
She looks lovely from the neck up… otherwise there is really nothing good about the dress.
I agree! Love her hair and makeup.
That’s a really ugly dress, but maybe it wouldn’t be as bad if it didn’t have the black lace on the chest
Yeah, the black lace crap is what sends it over the top IMO.
Its crazy and weird and yet…I also kind of dig it? LOL. I dont mind the pink and and I dont mind the hearts. I think it would have been improved if the black lace had been taken out.
Same here. Only I would’ve also cut off the sleeves and the cleavage ruffle and left it with some narrow straps. And maybe also put it on someone like Margot Robbie
What in the Miss Kitty, Bonanza Saloon HEYLL did Valentino do to that DRESS ON KATE?!?!?! Seriously…it’s AWFUL! On a good note…Kate and I are BOTH currently rocking the HECK outta pixie haircuts…and I’m HERE FOR HERS!!!!
Dead! DWL!!!!!!!!!!!!! Nothing else to add.
I don’t understand how Kate Hudson is doing the pixie cut right, but Michelle Williams gave it a bad name for years. They both carry it off almost identically in my opinion.
Not a fan of the short hair either, on either of them. Perhaps the dress, if the material had been cut at the last ruffle, could be worn by a 17 year old girl going to prom. The bigger question to me is why does she appear at all of these events…….is she Goldie’s escort. Nepotism runs in the family.
“could be worn by a 17 year old girl going to prom”
More like a 7-year-old pretending to be a 17-year old.
That is one of the worst dresses I’ve ever seen. And why was she even there?
Goldie looks good, but it’s amazing to me she hasn’t changed her hair and make up in decades.
I assume she came there separatly from Goldie because judging by Goldie’s look she would have spilled a drink over it on the way over. And rightly so.
Diesel Punk gone wrong.
I like this hair on her.
Remove the sleeves, remove the lace and it’s tree but fine.
Kate is awful. Ugh. Why doesn’t she just stay home? How does she keep getting invited to these things? When is the last time she even worked??
The hair IS good, tho.
The pink dress reminds me of Jessica McClintock (?) prom dresses from the 1980′s. Ugh.
I do love the short hair on her though.
I LOVE her hair!!!!!!
There is absolutely no way Kate saw this dress and did an excited dance, clasped her cheeks saying, “Omg this is it! I love, LOVE it!” Either she lost a bet or simply wanted everyone to be talking about her.
Before she got a buzzcut, Kate was probably the last woman I’d ever imagine carrying such a look. I used to see her as all long, beachy waves. She has absolutely proved me wrong. The hair works because she wears it very naturally and obviously seems to love it.
If a rerun of the Lawrence Welk Show procreated with a high school production of Hello Dolly…..
OMG. The hair? Fine, whatever, I love a good pixie cut and personally I think her AND Michelle Williams rock it just fine. But the DRESS? I sh!t you not, I literally beggggged my parents for something almost identical to this for my first school dance (I was in middle school, circa 1989) and they advised against it but got it for me. Now, I actually BEG people not to post pictures of me with it on facebook. I mean, is she like a happy widow or … a desperate 7th grader … what is she trying to say with this.
Lol
She looks the best she’s looked in ages. I love her hair
WTAF? It looks like something my 4 y o daughter would have designed.
Embarrassing dress on every level. I wonder if she was trying to get attention without showing skin. I can’t believe she didn’t know she’d be the worst dressed. I mean, she has a stylist right?
This look should be called pre school call girl chic
its as if kate is trying to make a case for her usual half naked cutout dresses. like – SEE – when i’m covered up i look terrible. i need cut outs. her hair looks great though. she should stay short for a minute.
Looks like something her mum would have worn in the 70′s. Or maybe Carol Burnett.
My first thought looking at he face and hair in these pictures is that she looked very Vulcan-ish, she only needs the ears and I mean this in a good way. Now the dress it needs some editing, remove the arms and ruffles along the bustline and the blavk lace and it would have been a nice dress.
Kate looks good with short hair. Goldie looks fabulous. Everything else is just tragic.
I guess I’m squarely in the minority but I liked Kate’s dress a lot. It was fun over the top and costume-y. Maybe not the dress for the SAG Awards but it would be perfect for Cannes.
To quote another site, Kate Hudson is a scroll-down fug. But tht haircut really highlights how genuinely pretty she is.
I’m one of those haters of the pixie cut and wish it would go out of style. I don’t think it looks good on anyone except men.
I like the second Valentino on Vanessa Kirby. It’s lovely and she looks elegant and stylish in it.
Goldie is a godess. I’m pretty sure she’s had a very well-done facelift. I have no problem with a little “help”. She looks fantastic.
Kate’s dress is something a Duggar kid would wear to a prom! No saving this one. Her hair is really cute on her though. Goldie looks amazing!!!! I like the other dress as well. It’s okay.
I kind of like Kate’s dress. Ruffles seem to be in. Definitely agree that it would look better in a different color. Selena Gomez wore a similar style dress lately.
MERCY, Goldie has never looked better. Sublime. From the sublime to the ridiculous. = Kate.
When she looked in the mirror, did she really say to herself, “Dang, I look great!” ??? Lady needs a new optometrist.
That is one hideous dress. It should be burned. That dress reminds me of what a small child would wear to their piano recital. Goldie, please help your daughter.
I actually would not mind Kate’s dress on someone else and without the cleavage ruffle and the black lace part—minus those, it would be cute and whimsical on the right person. Kate doesn’t pull it off, though. Goldie kinda looks like the Statue of Liberty.
I don’t find Vanessa’s dress offensive in and of itself, but it’s clearly too big on her—it would benefit a lot from some tailoring. And can we please stop with the “wet” look hair on the red carpet? It photographs like you’ve just got greasy hair!!
The real problem is the neck and bustline. From the bust up is tragic.
This dress is like those paintings in museums where you say: “eh? I could do that.” It’s there not because its beautiful or difficult to design or revolutionary. It’s there because that’s what it is. It’s value is in what it doesn’t have or contribute to fashion. It’s using form, colour, line, graphic and composition to evoke a non-linear response.
The non-linear response being “WTF”?
I love her hair. She’s got the face/ bone structure for it. I hope she doesn’t end up mangling her face like her mother.
Kate’s dress is just too funny it’s like Bonaza meets Beverly Hillbillies with a dash of Lawrence Welk, but Goldie Hawn looks amazing. For a while the botox was just too much, and you can still see a bit of the overdone, but it is amazing and Goldie look beautiful.
I love Hudson’s dress! I think it’s over the top and fun! I esp love the hearts and black lace detail. I think it all works and I appreciate how she just goes for it. She looks great!
I actually don’t hate Kate’s look…
