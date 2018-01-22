Kate Hudson in Valentino at the SAG Awards: the worst dress of the evening?

I’ll say something nice at the very beginning: I think Kate Hudson looks good with short hair. Michelle Williams has given this Audrey Hepburn-esque haircut a bad name over the years, so it’s nice to see a Hollywood woman really doing the pixie cut well. As for the rest of it… my God, what a mess. I hated this dress so much I thought it had to be Stella McCartney. It’s not – it’s Valentino, which is a whole other tragedy. Kate attended the SAGs with her mother Goldie Hawn and it felt like Goldie was even side-eyeing the sh-t out of her daughter’s dress (my mom would have too).

What do you hate most about this? The Pepto-pink? The heart-shaped polka dots? The polka dots combined with lace? The high, Victorian-style lace neck? The f–king ruffled peplum? The ruffled cleavage line? THE BOW? There are like ten different elements on the dress which need to be burned in 2018. My God. As for Goldie, she wore a rather lovely Monique Lhuillier gown. Goldie, come and style your daughter.

The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby also wore Valentino. I dislike this gown too, but at least it doesn’t seem like a joke. I would have been fine with this dress on Kate Hudson.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

99 Responses to “Kate Hudson in Valentino at the SAG Awards: the worst dress of the evening?”

  1. Léna says:
    January 22, 2018 at 6:23 am

    Who let Kate Hudson dress like that! My God! Everything about the dress is wrong

    Reply
  2. Maum says:
    January 22, 2018 at 6:24 am

    It looks like she’s auditioning for Westworld.

    I hate the hair on her too- unless she’s styled and made up it just emphasises her ears and ages her.

    Goldie, on the other hand, looks fabulous.

    Reply
    • tegteg says:
      January 22, 2018 at 6:52 am

      Bahaha you’re right, it does look like it’s from WW!

      I actually do like the hair on her, and I think her ears are cute. I’m probably in the minority about that though.

      Goldie does look like a million bucks and that gown is a total win for her.

      Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      January 22, 2018 at 8:57 am

      I hate the hair too. It looks pretty here, but any other time, no.

      Reply
    • Amy says:
      January 22, 2018 at 9:03 am

      I don’t think she pulls off this hair AT ALL. I think Michelle Williams does, and I was kind of surprised at the post saying that Michelle has ruined the pixie cut for women. And then to say that kate Hudson has redeemed it? I feel exactly the opposite.

      And this dress is m wretched. I feel like I’m living in an alternate universe when it comes to fashion. I hate 90% of what I see lately. What is happening? Nothing is beautiful anymore. It’s like designers are just working off a few tropes: see through, mega embellished, cut outs, skin tight, or Victorian woman, and they just throw whatever fabric or embellishments they need at a dress firm to check the boxes for whichever trope they’re going for without actually thinking if the final result will be beautiful or interesting or flattering in any way. It seems like everything is being designed by color blind interns forced to use whatever fabric was on sale.

      Reply
      • Goats on the Roof says:
        January 22, 2018 at 9:38 am

        Yeah…I adore Michelle Williams’ hair and think she really pulls it off. Kate Hudson, not so much.

      • RedOnTheHead says:
        January 22, 2018 at 9:49 am

        Amy, you nailed it exactly. And I’m with you. I think there’s a certain level of haute couture fashion that I was never meant to understand and that’s ok. But like most people, I know ugly when I see it. And I see many levels of ugly in Kate’s dress.

        I get that fashion has a place in art and some of it is supposed to be edgy and experimental and push boundaries and blah, blah, blah. But over the last few years I’ve been wondering where all of the beautiful gowns went to die.

  3. BooRadley says:
    January 22, 2018 at 6:28 am

    Ha!! I kinda like the absurdity of it lol

    Reply
  4. Alissa says:
    January 22, 2018 at 6:28 am

    I’m cackling at how bad this is. Vanessa Kirby’s hair looks very lazy, but the dress is fine.

    Reply
  5. Josephine says:
    January 22, 2018 at 6:30 am

    Not the worst dress by any stretch, but pretty awful. Ruffles were in and almost no designer got it right imho. There were many bad ruffle-concoctions out there. I actually like the hair and I think she could pull off a better ruffled dress. This one is just mean on the eyes.

    Reply
  6. AnnaKist says:
    January 22, 2018 at 6:31 am

    Oooooo. Owww. Kate Hudson’s dress looks like the fuggly dress I made in Year 10 needlework class. I mean, sure, I got excellent marks, but that monstrosity never saw the light of day again. Neither should this.

    Reply
  7. Midigo says:
    January 22, 2018 at 6:33 am

    Valentino…I havent’t seen one decent gown since Valentino Garavani retired.

    Reply
  8. Electra says:
    January 22, 2018 at 6:35 am

    I like it. I can’t explain why, but I do.

    Reply
  9. Mia4s says:
    January 22, 2018 at 6:49 am

    Terrible dress yes….but she got her name and picture first in the title of this post (and I’m sure many other places) despite not having been relevant in…how long has it been? Method to the madness I think.

    Reply
  10. Maddy says:
    January 22, 2018 at 6:51 am

    I love Vanessa Kirby’s dress

    Reply
  11. Mandymc says:
    January 22, 2018 at 6:58 am

    Goldie, YASSSSS
    Kate, No!!

    Reply
  12. mellie says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:07 am

    Goldie looks amazing, that color is fabulous on her and the cut and draping of the entire dress is just gorgeous.

    Reply
  13. Slowsnow says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:08 am

    Call me crazy but I like it! (It looks like a Sevillana dress.)

    And is pink the new black or were these women wearing said colour in hommage to the women’s marches?

    Reply
  14. Chaine says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:29 am

    She looks lovely from the neck up… otherwise there is really nothing good about the dress.

    Reply
  15. Beth says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:33 am

    That’s a really ugly dress, but maybe it wouldn’t be as bad if it didn’t have the black lace on the chest

    Reply
  16. marianne says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Its crazy and weird and yet…I also kind of dig it? LOL. I dont mind the pink and and I dont mind the hearts. I think it would have been improved if the black lace had been taken out.

    Reply
  17. Lala says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:40 am

    What in the Miss Kitty, Bonanza Saloon HEYLL did Valentino do to that DRESS ON KATE?!?!?! Seriously…it’s AWFUL! On a good note…Kate and I are BOTH currently rocking the HECK outta pixie haircuts…and I’m HERE FOR HERS!!!!

    Reply
  18. Va Va Kaboom says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I don’t understand how Kate Hudson is doing the pixie cut right, but Michelle Williams gave it a bad name for years. They both carry it off almost identically in my opinion.

    Reply
  19. Lucy2 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:51 am

    That is one of the worst dresses I’ve ever seen. And why was she even there?
    Goldie looks good, but it’s amazing to me she hasn’t changed her hair and make up in decades.

    Reply
  20. SM says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:57 am

    I assume she came there separatly from Goldie because judging by Goldie’s look she would have spilled a drink over it on the way over. And rightly so.

    Reply
  21. magnoliarose says:
    January 22, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Diesel Punk gone wrong.
    I like this hair on her.

    Reply
  22. Deets says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Remove the sleeves, remove the lace and it’s tree but fine.

    Reply
  23. MI6 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Kate is awful. Ugh. Why doesn’t she just stay home? How does she keep getting invited to these things? When is the last time she even worked??
    The hair IS good, tho.

    Reply
  24. Megan says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:07 am

    The pink dress reminds me of Jessica McClintock (?) prom dresses from the 1980′s. Ugh.

    I do love the short hair on her though.

    Reply
  25. Kirsten says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I LOVE her hair!!!!!!

    Reply
  26. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:17 am

    There is absolutely no way Kate saw this dress and did an excited dance, clasped her cheeks saying, “Omg this is it! I love, LOVE it!” Either she lost a bet or simply wanted everyone to be talking about her.

    Reply
  27. Lucy says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Before she got a buzzcut, Kate was probably the last woman I’d ever imagine carrying such a look. I used to see her as all long, beachy waves. She has absolutely proved me wrong. The hair works because she wears it very naturally and obviously seems to love it.

    Reply
  28. Malificent says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:28 am

    If a rerun of the Lawrence Welk Show procreated with a high school production of Hello Dolly…..

    Reply
  29. Shannon says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:31 am

    OMG. The hair? Fine, whatever, I love a good pixie cut and personally I think her AND Michelle Williams rock it just fine. But the DRESS? I sh!t you not, I literally beggggged my parents for something almost identical to this for my first school dance (I was in middle school, circa 1989) and they advised against it but got it for me. Now, I actually BEG people not to post pictures of me with it on facebook. I mean, is she like a happy widow or … a desperate 7th grader … what is she trying to say with this.

    Reply
  30. will says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:48 am

    She looks the best she’s looked in ages. I love her hair

    Reply
  31. tracking says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:49 am

    WTAF? It looks like something my 4 y o daughter would have designed.

    Reply
  32. Pix says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Embarrassing dress on every level. I wonder if she was trying to get attention without showing skin. I can’t believe she didn’t know she’d be the worst dressed. I mean, she has a stylist right?

    Reply
  33. Spicecake38 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:53 am

    This look should be called pre school call girl chic

    Reply
  34. Lizzie says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:02 am

    its as if kate is trying to make a case for her usual half naked cutout dresses. like – SEE – when i’m covered up i look terrible. i need cut outs. her hair looks great though. she should stay short for a minute.

    Reply
  35. mkyarwood says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Looks like something her mum would have worn in the 70′s. Or maybe Carol Burnett.

    Reply
  36. Kamelia says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:14 am

    My first thought looking at he face and hair in these pictures is that she looked very Vulcan-ish, she only needs the ears and I mean this in a good way. Now the dress it needs some editing, remove the arms and ruffles along the bustline and the blavk lace and it would have been a nice dress.

    Reply
  37. Linda says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Kate looks good with short hair. Goldie looks fabulous. Everything else is just tragic.

    Reply
  38. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:54 am

    I guess I’m squarely in the minority but I liked Kate’s dress a lot. It was fun over the top and costume-y. Maybe not the dress for the SAG Awards but it would be perfect for Cannes.

    Reply
  39. SlightlyAnonny says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:55 am

    To quote another site, Kate Hudson is a scroll-down fug. But tht haircut really highlights how genuinely pretty she is.

    Reply
  40. Christina S. says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:57 am

    I’m one of those haters of the pixie cut and wish it would go out of style. I don’t think it looks good on anyone except men.

    Reply
  41. Penelope says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I like the second Valentino on Vanessa Kirby. It’s lovely and she looks elegant and stylish in it.

    Reply
  42. tw says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Goldie is a godess. I’m pretty sure she’s had a very well-done facelift. I have no problem with a little “help”. She looks fantastic.

    Reply
  43. Pandy says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Kate’s dress is something a Duggar kid would wear to a prom! No saving this one. Her hair is really cute on her though. Goldie looks amazing!!!! I like the other dress as well. It’s okay.

    Reply
  44. K0n4y says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I kind of like Kate’s dress. Ruffles seem to be in. Definitely agree that it would look better in a different color. Selena Gomez wore a similar style dress lately.

    Reply
  45. Aurelia says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:33 am

    MERCY, Goldie has never looked better. Sublime. From the sublime to the ridiculous. = Kate.

    Reply
  46. Other Renee says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:35 am

    When she looked in the mirror, did she really say to herself, “Dang, I look great!” ??? Lady needs a new optometrist.

    Reply
  47. holly hobby says:
    January 22, 2018 at 11:03 am

    That is one hideous dress. It should be burned. That dress reminds me of what a small child would wear to their piano recital. Goldie, please help your daughter.

    Reply
  48. starkiller says:
    January 22, 2018 at 11:11 am

    I actually would not mind Kate’s dress on someone else and without the cleavage ruffle and the black lace part—minus those, it would be cute and whimsical on the right person. Kate doesn’t pull it off, though. Goldie kinda looks like the Statue of Liberty.

    I don’t find Vanessa’s dress offensive in and of itself, but it’s clearly too big on her—it would benefit a lot from some tailoring. And can we please stop with the “wet” look hair on the red carpet? It photographs like you’ve just got greasy hair!!

    Reply
  49. Stacy Dresden says:
    January 22, 2018 at 11:43 am

    The real problem is the neck and bustline. From the bust up is tragic.

    Reply
  50. reverie says:
    January 22, 2018 at 11:46 am

    This dress is like those paintings in museums where you say: “eh? I could do that.” It’s there not because its beautiful or difficult to design or revolutionary. It’s there because that’s what it is. It’s value is in what it doesn’t have or contribute to fashion. It’s using form, colour, line, graphic and composition to evoke a non-linear response.

    Reply
  51. Green Is Good says:
    January 22, 2018 at 11:48 am

    I love her hair. She’s got the face/ bone structure for it. I hope she doesn’t end up mangling her face like her mother.

    Reply
  52. noway says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Kate’s dress is just too funny it’s like Bonaza meets Beverly Hillbillies with a dash of Lawrence Welk, but Goldie Hawn looks amazing. For a while the botox was just too much, and you can still see a bit of the overdone, but it is amazing and Goldie look beautiful.

    Reply
  53. christy j says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    I love Hudson’s dress! I think it’s over the top and fun! I esp love the hearts and black lace detail. I think it all works and I appreciate how she just goes for it. She looks great!

    Reply
  54. Ozogirl says:
    January 22, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    I actually don’t hate Kate’s look…

    Reply

