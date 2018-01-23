Ciara is so preachy & judgmental about single women these days, right?

Ciara used to be in a messy situation with Future. They dated, they were engaged, she had a baby, they broke up, and honestly, it’s still messy – they’re STILL fighting about their son and they’re still dealing with the aftermath of all of their relationship drama. But Ciara moved on to Russell Wilson, who seems to treat her like a queen. They waited for their wedding night to have sex, and now Ciara seems super-churchy. Which is fine, for her. That’s her growth as a person, and she’s now a wife and mother and that’s her business. The problem is that she sometimes comes across as preachy and judgy. Preachy about women shouldn’t “give away” their bodies to men, which is a horrible way to have sex-positive education for women, or to address consent culture. She also judges women who aren’t married, because wow, Ciara just needs to STOP. She posted this Instagram over the weekend:
The #LevelUp offends me, like Ciara is going to preach to all the single ladies about what they’re doing wrong, like Ciara didn’t spend years as a messy single woman who chose to have a baby out of wedlock with one of the biggest players in the music industry. Like, girl go back to your glass house before you throw those #LevelUp stones. The actual message of the sermon is so offensive too – it’s religious misogynoir, just another way to blame black women for being mistreated by men. Not to mention this important point too: what about the women who don’t give a sh-t about marriage? Do they need to Level Up too? Or can they just live their f–king lives any way they please? Or in Ciara’s world, are all women supposed to aspire to marriage and motherhood and that’s all?
Twitter wasn’t happy with Ciara, and she eventually posted a statement about the mess she caused. She wrote:
“I was one that girl wanting to be loved a certain way but was making the wrong choices. I found myself at my lowest moment. I was a single mom sitting at home, and then I realized that the perfect love I was looking for was how God loves me, how He wants me to be loved, and who He was calling me to be as a mom and a woman. That’s when I realized married of not married… I needed to love myself. #LevelUp”
To me, this is a gigantic eyeroll but I’m sure a lot of people are buying her message. It’s important for women to make “the right choices” for sure – if you’re dating a series of douchebags and wondering why you feel like a douche-magnet, of course you should look within yourself and try to figure out why you keep choosing to be with d-bags. But also: blame the douchebags for being douchebags, you know? Instead of spreading a message of “make the best choices for yourself right now and for your future,” Ciara comes across as smug and preachy, like a recent convert who thinks she has all the answers.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Girl, you had a child with Future.
Lol exactly 😂
I think some people tend to take on the personality of the person they’re in a relationship with. Russell is definitely rubbing off on her and it’s not all good. Ciara you have been used by the men in the industry for sex from 50 cents to producers. I was happy that you finally found someone who treated you with respect and gave you the love you so desperately needed. As much as,I adore you I will not agree with your preachy tone to other single women and mothers.
Perhaps you should be humble and say I once was a single mom, I let men use me for sex to stay relevant in this industry. But I was lucky enough to find someone like Russell who showed me respect, kindness and love. To all women who are searching for this I wish you well. But if you’re content with who you are and where you are in life please know that that is alright as well, no one should judge you.
Your second paragraph is so nuanced and lovely. You have a PR gift.
Laughable coming from her.
So because she had a child with Future that means she is never allowed to express an opinion due to poor decisions of her past? If that’s the case than most of us need to stfu and leave it to perfect people to voice an opinion.
I can’t stand self rightists. How someone chooses to live their lives is their own business. Of it doesn’t directly effect you, keep your mouth shut.
Her followers on social media do seek her advice on this subject & always want to know how she was able to turn public humiliation into marital bliss. So this is not coming from nowhere, actually.
She may be going about it in a less than stellar way but she relates and speaks to her audience. She’s talking to woc who are tired of dealing with relationships where they consistently chose partners who don’t value them. It’s a problem.
I think after the situation with Future, Clara had to reevaluate her life decisions and that’s what she meant with the level up.
I don’t think she’s being preachy, just telling her fans how she got to this point in her life.
Agreed. If she just posted the video without commentary about her own experience I’d side eye. But shes saying how she learned a lot from not valuing herself and wants people to learn from her experience. Nothing wrong with that imo. Dont really agree with “spirit of the girlfriend” mumbo jumbo but if it teaches you to not settle for less then kudos to you.
What I got from what she wrote is that she “leveled up” by learning how to love herself, married or not. Can’t say for sure that’s what she meant, but if it was, it’s a nice message.
The problem is Ciara didn’t start that journey into self worth until she met Russell. He instilled those values in her. If not for him she would probably still be doing some of the same things she was doing before she met him.
Financial freedom makes an incredible difference. Ciara couldn’t have made a ton of $$$ from her recording career – no touring, no publishing. I still think that the engagement with Future was a way to save face and that they weren’t that “together” when she got pregnant. And I also wonder had she not met Russel, if she would still be trying to record and get back out there.
Something had to change within her to even consider dating a man like Russell Wilson. I give her credit for at least knowing she had to change her perspective on dating.
Agreed. I don’t think she’s preachy. If you read her comments before the video her fans were always leaving comments asking what was her exact prayer. Meaning what did you pray for to find a good man like Russell Wilson. It’s silly but I believe that was the motivation for the posts. It wasn’t unsolicited.
I don´t see why people are up in arms because it´s quite obvious that Ciara is speaking from her own experience AND as a black christian woman facing different issues when it comes to dating in America. She is talking about self love & not settling for assholes.
She is one of the most humble and positive celebs out there ,i see no reason to attack her for posting this, she isn´t shaming anyone. Iam not offended, as a single womanI myself often went with the wrong choices because I wasn´t taught how to best value myself.
I appreciate someone who has been there & has done that sharing her experience to empower others who might be struggling with this.
#LevelUp indeed
” like Ciara didn’t spend years as a messy single woman who chose to have a baby out of wedlock with one ”
Maybe this is why she posted the message.
(also, women who have babies out of wedlock aren’t bad people. You are clutching your pearls a bit too tight in this post.)
That video is not talking about self-love. It’s all about what you need to do to find a husband and who you are in relation to that man. I, personally, didn’t take offense to it, but that video was so depressing. All these women lapping up silly words from a preacher in skinny jeans who’s probably plowing through that congregation.
ETA: Wasn’t Russell the one that said they should hold out for marriage?
@Reef
I agree about the video. One of the best lessons I ever learned in church (from a woman) is be happy where you are at. Stop sitting around waiting and wishing to be married, go live your life! I do get tired of the narrative that women are supposed to be preparing themselves to be married. I do think that for Ciara, she wanted to be married. I also think the people who follow her may be similar, so her experiences (even having a baby out of “wedlock”) will resonate with them. I don’t think this was for everybody, but I also think this post went too far in judging her (and her out of “wedlock” baby) too hard.
I can tell you this is huge issue in the black community and a lot of women that I have dealt with regurgitate that stupid message. I’m not married and have no children and I’m fine with that but it seems to bother other women. Like, I will get asked if I’m married or have children and when I say no to both, some act like I have nothing else to offer or my life must be so empty.
My sister is getting remarried this year and I could not be happier for her. What offended me was women asking me “Are you okay?” I’m like “ Why would I not be okay???”
I stopped going to church for many reasons but one was that I felt as if I was being treated like a pariah because I was not married. I too get tired of being blamed for men’s behavior. Why is always that the woman has to change????
This my opinion of her post and second post. She’s speaking to women who want to be married. I agree with what she said from the standpoint of why settle for the worst just to have a man? If you want to be married, care for yourself first. Then, you will be able to have a healthy relationship with a worthy partner. I don’t have an issue with her sharing something from her personal experience to help someone else.
I think if she had just gone with the second post and left the video out of it, maybe it would have been received better.
I’m white, although in US I wouldn’t be thought as such (I’m slavic-mediterranean)-and I have to admit that is one of the things that gets me so angry when thinking about subtle racism in US. I just don’t get that!! I live in a pretty tradionalist country-you know, the young people are actually fairly liberal (half of them stays liberal, half of them slowly morphs into conservative stances of their parents when they get married/grown-up), but the odler generations are conservative. And Still, the judgement I heard, as a spectator, of, especially black women and their marital status (or sometimes, even the fact that they “don’t have a man”, sounding like any man, no matter how bad, would be better than no man) in some circles in US is on par with a conservative 101 year old nana who finished only elementary school and lives in one of those remote villages on the side of the mountain that has 5 residents and no running water (seriously, those kind older nanas were the tipping point in voting :no! on legalization of same-sex marriage).
I just don’t get it: how is it that in 21st century, a part of ultra-progressive and modern country you still have the mindset, brainwash and terminology of patriarchal society of the late 19th century?!
What on Earth are you on about? Of course you’d be considers white in the US, but even if you weren’t, what’s the issue? Do you feel there’s something wrong with not being white? Because honestly, that’s what your post makes it sound like…
My issue is that she frames everything in the context of God, children, and marriage. For a lot of women none of those three have anything to do with finding yourself and finding your own way. And the implication that being a single mom was obviously her lowest point is so f*cked. And that it was her “fault” for not loving herself enough to pick the right man? ALL of that may be true for her but don’t project your messiness onto other women. There’s a very high possibility that as a straight woman, you WILL “pick” the wrong dude at least once. Why? Because many of them suck. … Or need to find God or something.
I really don’t think her lowest point was being a single mom, per se. It was being a single mom of Future’s 5th or 6th kid. She thought that she would be the one to change the douche, like he was some prize to be won.
Oddly enough, I don’t think this was her being judgy of other women, but being self-deprecating (look guys, if I could find a good guy, so can you). Perhaps I’m giving her too much credit…
She sounds a lot like my elderly southern Baptist neighbor who talks a lot about her faith and everything ties into that faith for her. It doesn’t bother me much, but some of the stuff she comes out with is very wtf. Like how a man “lifts a woman up” through marriage or some such nonsense. What does that even mean? And why do I need a man to do that for me? I tend to nod and make noncommittal noises a lot around her.
Maybe she posted something on *her* social media that *she* could relate to. Every message doesn’t have to apply to every body. There are indeed women who want to marry, are believers in Christ and could benefit from the sermon snippet. There are indeed women in all stages of life who are waiting to have sex. If it’s not a message for you.. then okay.
But to try to proceed to tear her down for her (perhaps new) perspective or choices…. has what benefit? Those who are bothered…. may want to ask themselves why?
Well said. I think we often make the mistake of thinking that every message out there is about us. We are becoming more and more self-centered as a society. If Ciara’s perspective doesn’t relate to you, then fine, it doesn’t relate to you. She hardly meant any harm by it.
Girl, some of us don’t need their life to be defined by a man. We march to our own tune.
Hello, thank you! THIS.
And that’s fine. You don’t have to relate to her message.
Your choice on how you see your past & how you live your life going forward. But you lost me women “giving their bodies”. Pretty sure that whatever I choose to do, I still own my body.
You and your preacher can have two eye rolls & several seats
Isn’t her husband gay? Or am I thinking if someone else?
It doesn’t matter if he is. It has nothing to do with her comments. Why are you passively trying to use his supposed gayness as an insult?
No insult intended. I’m not familiar with these people, merely asked.
No, he isn’t. Don’t use homosexuality as a slur. Shame on you for even posting that.
How am I using homosexuality as a slur? I have a gay brother. I merely asked if he was, I apologize if it seems offensive but that wasn’t my intent.
No, not that we know of. I think you’re thinking of someone else maybe.
You’re thinking of Star Jones, maybe?
No but he is quite possibly a google bot. This article made me laugh so hard:
https://deadspin.com/russell-wilson-googled-how-to-describe-a-beautiful-wom-1755727770
I’m not sure why everyone is acting so confused. There were definitely rumors about that at some point. Rumors, of course, nothing confirmed.
She’s taking us back decades. Reading what you wrote, took me back to listening to my mom, her churchy Baptist friends and prayer circles with me in the middle (because I was so fallen). No. I dared to look them in the eyes and call them hypocrites. But as a teen, that was just me being led by the devil. I’m angry just thinking about it. We can gossip, laugh at celebrities, be superficial, be angry with politics and debate daily faux paus, but we can not, we must not instruct others how to live or berate them for the choices they made that make them happy. High horses are only good if you’re willing to jump down and share the joint. Heh heh.
It’s problematic but she’s doing the best she can with the experiences she has had. Black women have a complicated, tortured relationship with sex and sexuality. Virtue signalling and slut shaming are rampant in our culture yet for generations we have been systemically sexually exploited and hypersexualized. Woc have Inherited and internalized some incredibly weighty issues and I refuse to judge a black woman by the same woke standards as I do other women.
“Woc have Inherited and internalized some incredibly weighty issues and I refuse to judge a black woman by the same woke standards as I do other women.”
Girl, what?!! (steeples fingers) WHAT?!!!
She sounds like some married women I know who think they are the cat’s pajamas now that they are married.
Havng said that, there is a difference between a sex positive woman who really enjoys having sex and someone who uses sex to gain attention from their sexual partner of choice. They are not the same thing and should not be treated as such. Neither one deserves to be treated like crap from men and women, but there is a difference to me. A woman should have sex when she feels that she ready to have sex with someone, as often as she wants. The only caveat I have is she needs to have safe sex.
I am also sick and tired of us black women, taking advice from black men about what to do with our bodies. Steve Harvey, that idiot in her Instagram video or whatever it is, No longer Dr. Umar, and Tareeq Nasheed, and any other hotep that I cannot recall at the moment. These men and their “advice” keep us black women enslaved in an ashy ankled, misogynistic, homophobic cycle that we cannot ever get out of. Dumbasses like them want to replace white male supremacy with black male supremacy, but keep EVERYTHING else the same. And some black women eat it up because some of them are taught that the only value that they have is if they have a man by their side. I feel like all of those men are like Dump and the people who follow them are Dump supporters.
I’d like to see a cat in pajamas.🐈
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It cannot be stressed enough that Steve Harvey and his ilk are pushing the damaging misogyny in a different skin.
I agree with you on Steve Harvey. His stupid act like a lady book. I’m not black, so I wouldn’t know on that. But I’m so sick of the message that women have to act a certain way to get a man. Meanwhile men have no societal expectations on their behavior. When it comes to dating and sex I mean
This!
And to think there’s so many who believe equality has been achieved and we don’t need feminism or civil rights activism anymore. Subjugation of women is so deeply ingrained in our society on so many levels that we uncover more layers every day. Beware those who want to overthrow the current ruler only to snatch the throne for themselves.
You said everything I wanted to so I’ll just +10000000000000000000000000000000.
If I may step into the land of petty for a minute,Dr. Umar isn’t actually a Dr. even though he still uses the title. You can’t imagine how happy I was when I found out.
The cat thread made me giggle. The rest of your comment made me wanna scream AMEN from my desk
I guess I kind of see the point she’s trying to make? I guess? But it’s stated so poorly and I can’t. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being “just” a wife and mother if that’s how your life works out and you’re happy, fine. But it’s clearly not the only way to live or even the best way.
The double standards on sleeping around are what piss me off. Some people act like a woman can’t find a good man unless she keeps her legs closed. We don’t give men that message! I’ve had guys tell me how I’m great cause I’m not one of those girls who sleep around. Well, honey, I used to do. But we’re supposed to keep our vagina practically brand new or we might not find a husband! But yet, it’s OK for men to sleep around and then settle down. But for women, they say, can’t turn a ho into a housewife. Bulllshit double standards.
The problem I have with this preacher’s message is that once again, its being put upon the woman to stay pure, don’t sleep around and you’ll find a good man. That’s how I took it. Typical Christianity, putting it on the woman to keep her legs closed. I’ve never heard advising men to keep their dick in their pants if they want to find a good woman.
Virginity and purity is so overrated. I thought so as a teenager and I think so now. Especially since it only seemed like it applied to women while men got to prance around sticking their dick into whatever they pleased and actually getting an “atta boy” by doing so. Never bought that load of garbage. Always felt like I was being lied to, like I wasn’t being told something, and gee willickers, I was right.
What matters is making good decisions for YOU and YOUR health, mental and physical. That will take different forms for different people and it’s really nobody else’s business. Be smart, and don’t compromise yourself for another person, whether that means having sex when you don’t want to or not having sex if you want to. You are worth good decisions, and only you know what good decisions look like for you.
As a woman, I look at promiscuity both ways. If a man brags about how many women he’s slept with, then that is not attractive at all. That is just my personal feelings on the matter.
Eh, she’s doing her own thing. It doesn’t fit my life, or my beliefs or my personality, and I’d shut that shit down if it were directed at me, but it’s her private Instagram, I’m sure there’s a demographic who agrees with her and is happy with her message, and she can preach whatever she wants.
this is typical self righteous bullshit that comes from people who are “born again”
What is walking around with the spirit of “girlfriend”? Seriously what in the hell does that mean?
In the christian church the only thing a woman should be working towards is being a wife. They look down on single women, as single women are seen as temptation to men, and being married elevates a woman’s social status within the church. You’re only truly arrived or made ‘respectable’ when you’re married. It’s used a weapon against single women all day every day. The attitude is you’re single because something’s wrong with you. Hence Ciara’s preachy post.
Unexpectedly triggered by this post and I didn’t even know I felt some of the things I’m feeling right now. I grew up in the Methodist church but now I’m like a weird agnostic sort of Hindu maybe Buddhist yogi who is cool with Jesus as a person. Anyway, I had some youth leaders I was very close to when I was younger, but there came a point when the women started straight-up ignoring me because I grew into an attractive, single young woman. How f*cked up is that from someone who is supposed to be giving you guidance?
Shambles, how dare you grow into the beautiful, smart young woman God actually designed you to be? It’s terrible what they they do to young women and wonder why we leave the church. I used to have women openly discuss in front of me where I would find a husband since there were so few available men in the church. What that did to my 15 year old brain I can’t even tell you.
She needs a lesson in women supporting women. Give advice if it’s warranted, and if it’s not, that’s ok too. We can and should agree to disagree. We can have different opinions and that’s fine. The support should still be there. If you don’t get that, then I feel bad for you.
My sister did this to me after she got married. Like all of the sudden she had all the answers and I was just an idiot for being single. I think finding the right person just comes down to dumb luck. And there’s NOTHING wrong with being single.
100% agree !
The problem is that she, like many women, believes her value as a woman is determined by the worth of her man, that only the right man increases her worth. A good woman exists regardless of the man (or woman) she is with.
Amen, +1.
This doesn’t bother me at all. Think of the problems of all the single unwed mothers out there, and all the fatherless kids. I think she is preaching to “her” fans and telling them to hold out for better.
That was how I took it, too. Simply “hold out for better”. I teach my sons this, also.
Kaiser, I am **loving** your tone in this piece! You make some excellent points. Also, damn Ciara. Like really? The landscape of romance is changing. Dating is f*cking brutal. Society needs instant gratification these days. People are reevaluating their values and what it means to be tied/tethered/chained (however you want to see it) to someone legally (and in some cases, forever).
After going through a super rough breakup, I realized that while finding a partner is important to me, but it can’t be the be all end all.
I grew up in Russell Wilson-land as far as religion goes and I gathered my brains and left as soon as I was a legal adult. To my parents eternal heartbreak I might add. But the religious culture RW lives in is so f-d up and so misogynistic I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. Also there are more women than men in those churches usually so my advice for any sister who’s looking to score a good husband would be to leave those churches and find yourself a real man in the real world. Worked for me and 20 years later I’m happy as a clam with my agnostic husband…
I’m so tired of all the “relationship goal” bullshit Ciara and a lot of these famous (Instagram relevant only) women are preaching!
I loathe this couple. LOATHE.
I’m a white woman who spent years not valuing myself. I come from a poor background, and that also makes a difference in how you are taught to value yourself.
I was a single mother of two, and dating every asshole in my city (exaggeration, but it sure felt like it). I felt like i needed to “win” the attention of men, and i was misguided about what sexual liberty actually is. It isn’t sleeping with guy because that’s what he wants, and the reward for you giving in is not being lonely. It was only when I met my fiance that i actually felt liberated. Sex wasn’t the currency required to keep his attention.
Is Ciara coming across as preachy? Yes. Do i think that’s what she intended? No. I think she meant it as, “I didn’t value myself, this is what taught me to start to.” I tell the young girls in my life to not give it up to guys (or girls) unless it’s what THEY want. Not for attention, or money, or anything that doesn’t make them feel good about themselves.
