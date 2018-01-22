“Gwyneth Paltrow’s engagement ring is possibly a big sapphire?” links

Gwyneth Paltrow’s engagement ring is a sapphire? Go to the link to see a blurry closeup. [Wonderwall]
Sterling K. Brown is getting all the awards. [LaineyGossip]
Jessica Chastain had some good sketches on Saturday Night Live. [Pajiba]
Tom Petty died of an accidental overdose. Sad. [Dlisted]
What’s going on with Bella Hadid’s boots? [Go Fug Yourself]
Tide Pod pizza bites exist now. [The Blemish]
This is such a clever snow joke. [OMG Blog]
Jill Zarin: only some of the Real Housewives have reached out. [Reality Tea]
ICE needs to f–king stop. [Jezebel]
Kim Kardashian is so self-absorbed. [Buzzfeed]
That is one ugly engagement ring.
I agree. I guess she is going to wear that for the rest of her life? Huh. It seems to be a reaction to her other more traditional engagement rings – like she intentionally went into the other direction.
Looks like a gumball ring.
The doctor being arrested by ICE – he’s from my city. He’s on a legal greencard -his wife thought it was a joke.
I am conflicted about it because this story is being picked up around the globe – as it should – it’s a disgrace. However, this is happening to brown people every damn day and it’s not international news.
That ring isn’t my cuppa tea but I adore sapphires. I would’ve been thrilled with a sapphire engagement ring!
I do love my classic diamond ring though.
My birthstone is ruby. Never had any rubies before, but my hubby got a me a sweet pair of delicate ruby studs for our anniversary last year. I wear them constantly. 😍
I got a sapphire engagement ring a year ago. I do believe this means that Goopy’s hopelessly behind, poor thing.
Kim Kardashian’s response to that tweet was actually pretty funny.
That ring looks like an inept crook replaced the original stone with a blueberry lozenge. Ridiculous. There’s no way she likes it.
@Ankhel: 👏🏻😂
I have a soft spot for Goop…and I just watched “View From The Top” again, one of my favorite happy movies…I take her lifestyle site with a grain of salt, which she would of course, frown upon…ingesting salt in ANY forms…but I can NO LONGER STAY SILENT ABOUT….
HER. HAIR!!!!!! SERIOUSLY…WHY??????????????!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ICE has become our gestapo. They are rounding up people, locking them up and throwing them out without a trace of humanity. Perhaps they should start practicing the phrase ‘ I was just following orders’?
At least the stones keep getting bigger with each engagement. Her 4th fiancé will have to get her the Taylor-Burton diamond.
What I find appalling is they reverenced Pitts ring and relationship as if the other two were less important. I do not like the way the media is so disrespectful of Gwen’s and Jennifer’s husbands🔨
It is atrocious and they are probably better partners.
