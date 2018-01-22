“Gwyneth Paltrow’s engagement ring is possibly a big sapphire?” links
Gwyneth Paltrow’s engagement ring is a sapphire? Go to the link to see a blurry closeup. [Wonderwall]
Sterling K. Brown is getting all the awards. [LaineyGossip]
Jessica Chastain had some good sketches on Saturday Night Live. [Pajiba]
Tom Petty died of an accidental overdose. Sad. [Dlisted]
What’s going on with Bella Hadid’s boots? [Go Fug Yourself]
Tide Pod pizza bites exist now. [The Blemish]
This is such a clever snow joke. [OMG Blog]
Jill Zarin: only some of the Real Housewives have reached out. [Reality Tea]
ICE needs to f–king stop. [Jezebel]
Kim Kardashian is so self-absorbed. [Buzzfeed]

13 Responses to ““Gwyneth Paltrow’s engagement ring is possibly a big sapphire?” links”

  1. Lorelai says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    That is one ugly engagement ring.

  2. minx says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Looks like a gumball ring.

  3. Onerous says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    The doctor being arrested by ICE – he’s from my city. He’s on a legal greencard -his wife thought it was a joke.

    I am conflicted about it because this story is being picked up around the globe – as it should – it’s a disgrace. However, this is happening to brown people every damn day and it’s not international news.

  4. Annika says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    That ring isn’t my cuppa tea but I adore sapphires. I would’ve been thrilled with a sapphire engagement ring!
    I do love my classic diamond ring though.
    My birthstone is ruby. Never had any rubies before, but my hubby got a me a sweet pair of delicate ruby studs for our anniversary last year. I wear them constantly. 😍

  5. Hh says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Kim Kardashian’s response to that tweet was actually pretty funny.

  6. Ankhel says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    That ring looks like an inept crook replaced the original stone with a blueberry lozenge. Ridiculous. There’s no way she likes it.

  7. Lala says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    I have a soft spot for Goop…and I just watched “View From The Top” again, one of my favorite happy movies…I take her lifestyle site with a grain of salt, which she would of course, frown upon…ingesting salt in ANY forms…but I can NO LONGER STAY SILENT ABOUT….

    HER. HAIR!!!!!! SERIOUSLY…WHY??????????????!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  8. wood dragon says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    ICE has become our gestapo. They are rounding up people, locking them up and throwing them out without a trace of humanity. Perhaps they should start practicing the phrase ‘ I was just following orders’?

  9. KiddV says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    At least the stones keep getting bigger with each engagement. Her 4th fiancé will have to get her the Taylor-Burton diamond.

  10. No notone says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    What I find appalling is they reverenced Pitts ring and relationship as if the other two were less important. I do not like the way the media is so disrespectful of Gwen’s and Jennifer’s husbands🔨
    It is atrocious and they are probably better partners.

