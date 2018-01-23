The Kardashian-Jenners are part of Calvin Klein’s ‘Americana’ ad campaign

I believe in a lot of dumb conspiracies. Over the weekend, I was still trying to put the pieces together of the Rand Paul-neighbor conspiracy, which surely involves Obama and chemtrails. But one conspiracy that I can’t get behind is basically every conspiracy about Kylie Jenner – everything from “she’s not really pregnant” to “she was pregnant but she was Kim’s gestational carrier” to “it’s all for ratings!” Kylie is a dumb kid who didn’t use protection, and she got pregnant. It really is that simple. What’s slightly surprising is that Kylie has been in hiding ever since the news came out – no selfies of her body, few pap strolls, etc. But now Kylie and her sisters star in the latest Calvin Klein campaign. And so there are new conspiracies about how she’s hiding her bump. Again, this isn’t a conspiracy – she likely has body dysmorphia and she doesn’t want to be seen “looking pregnant.”
Designer/CK creative director Raf Simons is doing an “Americana” theme this year and what’s more American than the Kardashian-Jenners? Vogue had a lengthy write-up about the Kardashian-Jenners starring in this global ad campaign shot by Willy Vanderperre. Calvin Klein got them in a barn (!!!) and basically these images are terrible. All the sisters look like lifeless mannequins. From Vogue:
That sense of adventure and togetherness was at the crux of the campaign, shot by Willy Vanderperre, at a secret location in Los Angeles. The images portray the sisters posing together in a barn-like setting, and its focus on family unity is what drew the sisters to the idea. “As sisters, we talk to each other all the time,” adds Kourtney. “We’re definitely a modern family, and Calvin Klein embodies Americana.”
The Kardashian-Jenner family are just the latest in Calvin Klein’s new family-oriented jeans and underwear campaigns, which have been rolling out on social media since November. The first was a group of artists including Kelela and Dev Hynes picked by Solange Knowles; the second, the A$AP Mob; and the third were Kaia and Presley Gerber. Every campaign was shot in the same rustic local with Calvin Klein’s patchwork blankets also featured. The multi-month roll out—and A-list stars—is a new tack for the Calvin Klein brand at large, which previously issued just two big seasonal campaigns.
“Raf had this American vision in a barn with my family,” says Kim, with Kendall adding, “Everything we wore, the ranch where we shot it—it was all iconic.”
Khloé, who was pregnant while shooting the campaign, hopes the new campaign will ultimately shed light on the family’s authentic dynamic. “The bond we share is infectious,” she says. “Even though we pick on each other like normal siblings, we are each other’s biggest supporters . . . I want people to see unity, loyalty and strength. We’re a mix of everything, and I think family is the ultimate American dream.”
Are the Kardashian-Jenners really the “ultimate American dream”? They’re financially successful and famous, which is what counts in their world. But let’s face it: their lives often play out like Kris Jenner literally made a Faustian bargain.
Never Have I Ever with #MyFamily #MyCalvins @CalvinKlein pic.twitter.com/F8eJqXMKZT
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 22, 2018
Ad images courtesy of Calvin Klein.
“…in which they look absolutely nothing like themselves”. That’s what’s missing on the title.
And yet, they look exactly the same, it’s almost like they are the same person.
Exactly. I don’t see how a family tweaked and tucked to the nth degree to look like the same dead-eyed clone is “Americana”. And I could have composed and styled a better shoot with my eyes shut.
It is truly awful.
They will never ever go away 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩
The world would be such a nicer place.
And yet never have I ever wanted someone to go away so badly
I feel the same way . I used to wish Paris would go away. You know, when Paris and Nicole were doing the show “the simple life.” This is a million times worse 😖
No, they are the Kockroaches of America. God help you.
@vaya what exactly have they done that makes you hate them to the degree that their mere existence makes the world a bad place?
Why does Kim’s outfit in the first picture look like she’s going to work on a chain gang?
Do they know what iconic means? Brooke Shields Calvin ad is iconic, as were the Kate Moss ads for Obsession, but this ad series, be it Kardashians or the Crawford-Gerber kids, yeah, no.
It was back when Klein was his own boss. This is just not anywhere near his idea of what was CK.
…..even Demi Moore with her pregnant belly on a magazine cover. After the first time, it’s no longer “iconic.” Idc if Kylie is pregnant, a virgin (lol) or working in a rodeo. They play their games and obviously have an audience. Kim and Kourtney are pushing 40. Khloe has dated at least four pro ballers. (She can date the whole league, but we don’t need to know). PMK had her earlobes done. Stop the madness. Let them live their sad little lives away from the camera. Enough is enough is enough is enough.
I don’t think they would know how to “live” without the cameras. I highly suspect a camera crew has been with Kylie through this whole pregnancy and we will see it all during the second season of her show.
Who would want to buy ANY of this clothing? This ad is clearly about “OMG, look how covered up Kylie is to hide her pregnancy!” What I don’t get is how it will generate any actual sales for CK.
Honestly, it shocks me too but I think they generate an incredible amount of sales. The other day I got so angry at my little cousin for her love of all things Kylie and Kim. Some people are just blind, and stupid. And those same people have disposable income
Agreed! Their bodies emphasize how bad the clothes are. Their asses are exploding out of the jeans and the huge seams on the poorly-fit bras and underpants will look terrible underneath most clothing. This was a bad idea all around from design to ad campaign.
They will NEVER EVER go away will they, there is also about 10 of the next generation waiting in the wings…so maybe another 20 years of non stop Kardashian-Jenners.
Your comment is so effing depressing but true, I can picture pimp Mamma Chris dreaming up story lines for her grandchildren for the next 25 years.
I will give them another season or two. PMK is in her sixties, and she can change every body part, but can’t make herself younger. They were the family people loved to hate in the beginning…..now you can scratch off the word “loved” from that sentence. They are yesterday’s news.
I also don’t think they’ll ever go away, because year after year, they still keep enough people interested and talking about their family. I can’t even remember how many spin off shows they’ve had, and now as all these grandchildren are being born, there’s more to keep their fans watching and interested.
Remembering that this family became so rich and famous because of a stupid sex video is so depressing
Beth, we can all thank Ryan Seacrest. He and PMK got that show on his little station almost as quick as they leaked that pathetic tape. Kim, mom, all of them would come up with a million reasons that Ray J and Kim going at it didn’t make them famous, and every reason would be a lie. They’re good at lying. Ironically, if a sex tape appeared now, from almost anyone, ten years later, no one would blink. She knows the truth……but she can’t handle the truth….lol!
I feel like they’re going to turn into killer robots. Hug me I’m scared.
LOL! I was thinking they all look like cyborgs – looking all the same with the same plastic surgery (ginormous butts, huge fake boobs and lips), same expressions and vacant stares. PMK is evil incarnate for selling her family out. I guess I’ll have to give my Calvin stuff a second thought now. SMH
I can’t stand this family, they are uninteresting, narcissistic and only famous because they have completely sold their souls for advertisements. I can’t wait until they go away.
Ugh, ugh, ugh, go away.
I think of the Calvin Klein line as sleek, minimalist, classic. Not these tacky overblown sex dolls.
But most of the clothes they’ve been put in look soooo fugly.
i know, I’m thinking of the old Calvin Klein, not this crap.
The double denim on Kim… looks like a janitor’s outfit.
Is CK trying to tell us wearing the same jeans as Kim will make your butt smaller and make you look 6 inches taller?
I think they all have that body dysmorphia. No one has the original face they came with
A fact that should rightfully break PMK’s heart; instead, she’s probably the cause. At the very least, she encourages it.
Is it wrong that I like the quilt?
That quilt is the best part of these pictures! It is gorgeous.
Very beautiful, I hate that it is in an ad with these people.
Love the quilt – not wrong that you like it.
What a beautiful quilt, I would love it in white and navy.
That is my “say something nice” for today.
ewwww in one shot Kim I think it’s her doesn’t even look like herself. No I think of CK as classic.. I too am tired of them wish they’d drop off the face of the earth but I have a feeling they won’t. Sad. That Gerber child too she needs to be in school lol. God forbid don’t let education come between her Calvins/ or Chanel’s.
never have i ever….considered a college-education.
never have i ever….lied about plastic surgery.
never have i ever … made a contribution to society
Ok that was mean
Not mean, it’s the truth.
They have made a contribution to society, but the value of it is negative IMO.
Kourtney has a degree
i don’t understand why designers and ad-people are still so hell-bent on hiring the kardashians for their campaigns. sure, they generate buzz, but are they driving actual sales? aren’t we at a point where consumers decide against products because the k-name is attached? make-up may be the exception, because that’s really on-brand and not too much of an investment.
ever since calvin klein had that justin bieber campaign, it is not sexy anymore and waxy kim and her fam don’t make it better.
Dear, Calvin. No! from a FORMER customer.
How is Kendall a model? She looks the worst of all of them , beautiful girl but she has no life in her photos at all .
They photoshoopped Kim’s face into oblivion in the last photo.
OUR FAMILY? Where’s Rob?
Rob has never been part of the family. They cannot exploit his body like they do the girls.
All he needs are some lip injections, butt injections, breast implants or padding, and lipo on the waist, and he’d be good to go !
“Raf had this American vision in a barn with my family,” says Kim, with Kendall adding, “Everything we wore, the ranch where we shot it—it was all iconic.”
…. No. Get a dictionary. A BARN is not iconic, neither is silicone!
All that’s missing is a giant red circle around Kylie’s belly with the word pregnant written in. How subtle.
Also, those jeans look fug. What gives, Calvin Klein?
Stop posting about the Kardash/Jenner’s like you did with Paris and Lindsey. The clicks are not worth it
I hate the way Kendall looks in the last 2 shots, she looks ginormous next to her sisters. Kylie’s face looks so constructed , In real life it must be a real mess.
I don’t understand what is happening in the first photo AT ALL.
Okay. This is a serious question. When someone has had as much plastic surgery as Kylie Jenner, what happens to the “alterations” during pregnancy?
Either Kim got a new face (again) or they went a lil heavy with the Photoshop. With her you never know.
BWHAHAHAHAHA! HAHAHAHA! Crying. HAHAHAHAHA.
Oh hey look Kylies period boobs…oh wait i guess they’re pregnancy boobs now…but definitely not plastic surgery…nope nothing to see here
Look, it’s (almost!) Kendall’s original lips!
Barf. Human trash with so much money.
As if the Klein brand wasn’t trashy enough already. They bring out fragrance after fragrance, watery nothings, and next time around they’re discontinued. Not quality anymore … if the brand ever was. And now the Kardashians? Give your head a shake, Calvin! They make obscene amounts of money for nothing. Nothing! I can smell the silicone through my computer screen.
I like those black boots.
I think CK punked the Kartrashians- those pics are horribly hilarious! 😂
Khloe is the most unrecognizable I think. I saw this ad somewhere else from farther away (another site) and thought “who is the blond?” I didn’t know it was a strictly Kardashian ad at the time.
Me too ! I thought at first it was Hailey Baldwin !
They all got so much plastic surgeries done it’s hard to tell if it’s their real face or photoshopped.
that first pic has Kim’s butt photo-shopped to s$%^!! shame she spent all that money on making it big just to have CK make it smaller. and PUUUUULLLEEEAAASSEEEE, Kylie hiding herself in all these pix! trying to hide her mistake. might as well have sent her off to “boarding school”. if she were proud of her pregnancy she’d be all flashing that baby belly for the extra press! ugh, this family…..just ugh.
But they could have just photoshopped out her “baby bump”. The fact that she is so covered up (which is super rare for her) and the fact she keeps a blanket over her stomach makes us want to believe she’s hiding a bump. This is all planned and calculated. I think she IS pregnant and I definitely believe they are milking this “conspiracy” for all it’s worth.
Lastly, if the American dream is to have zero self-respect and have millions of people hating everything you do, then yup spot on ! Also, since when is Kim taller than Kylie??!!
Not them again! No! No! No!
Boycott Calvin Klein!
Boycott the Kardashians!
Boycott the Jenners!
Maybe none of you are old enough to remember how how contentious Calvin Klein’s Brooke Shields, the sexy Bruce Webber ones, the “heroin chic” or group sex ones among others? These ones are totally “meh” in comparison.
In terms of perceived salaciousness, yes*. But the other ads had the benefit of real human beings and some decent art direction.
* Though the group-sex/underage dressing-room ones were really gross.
So much plastic in one picture! Is Kim wearing a wig or did she finally get rid of that awful hair color?
I’m not buying what they’re selling. I don’t think any of them are particularly close.
Never Have I Ever…given a rat’s a$$ about any of these people.
