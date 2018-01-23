Carey Mulligan: ‘If Dee Rees was a white man, she’d be directing the next Star Wars’

I was waiting to cover this until the Oscar nominations came out, because I wanted to see if Mudbound’s quiet Oscar campaign worked at all. It didn’t – Mary J. Blige got an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and Virgil Williams and Dee Rees got nominated for Adapted Screenplay, but the film was snubbed for Best Picture, and Dee Rees was snubbed for Best Director (she would have been the first African-American woman to be nominated). Ahead of the nominations, Carey Mulligan – part of the Mudbound ensemble – spoke to Variety about Dee Rees and representation in directing.

Actress Carey Mulligan called out the “Star Wars” franchise’s lack of female directors as well as their lack of representation at award shows while at the Sundance Film Festival.

“If Dee Rees was a white man she’d be directing the next ‘Star Wars,’ she’d be nominated for an Oscar without question,” Mulligan said at Variety’s Sundance studio, just prior to Tuesday’s Academy Award nominations. Many thought that Rees, who directed the critically-acclaimed “Mudbound,” was snubbed from this year’s Golden Globes race for Best Director along with “Lady Bird’s” Greta Gerwig and “Wonder Woman’s” Patty Jenkins.

“There’s something not right, and we’re working on it,” she added. “I think Greta [Gerwig] and Patty Jenkins have been overlooked for too long. If it doesn’t happen I fell like it will send out a big signal and I think that people will react to that.”

On the “Star Wars” front, J.J. Abrams directed 2015’s “The Force Awakens” — and is set to return for Episode IX — with Rian Johnson taking control for last year’s “The Last Jedi.” Gareth Edwards led the franchise’s first anthology film “Rogue One” in 2016, and Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were tapped to direct the Han Solo origin film before being replaced with Ron Howard. Kathleen Kennedy has stated in the past her desire to hire a female helmer for a “Star Wars” film.

“There’s nothing we’d like more than to find a female director for ‘Star Wars’,” she said. “There is an assumption made that the people involved should predominantly be men. There are women who are ‘Star Wars’ fans. That’s what’s so insane.”

It should be said that Carey Mulligan is somewhat of a Hollywood outsider, but she’s respected in Hollywood because of her talent, and this is a pretty big call-out that will be noticed and remembered. Carey is telling no lies though – if a white male director had done Mudbound – or Lady Bird, for that matter – they would be taking meetings at Disney and being seriously considered to direct some $100 million franchise film. Why isn’t that that the case with Dre Rees and Greta Gerwig again?

Also: Mary J. Blige is now the first person to be nominated for an Oscar in a performance directed by an African-American woman. Baby steps? Ugh.

33 Responses to “Carey Mulligan: ‘If Dee Rees was a white man, she’d be directing the next Star Wars’”

  1. Lucy says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Good lord does everything have to be an issue now ?

    Reply
  2. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:46 am

    No lie detected

    Reply
  3. FishBeard says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:54 am

    It’s true. Dee Rees is incredible, but she has to work twice as hard to get half the recognition.

    Also, great to see that a Hispanic actress like Carey getting roles.

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Gotta love Carey

    Reply
  5. Her Higness says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:57 am

    this is so sickening. the truth is people/humans we like to have hierarchy and exclude people from access to all things. fight as we may, there are too many who dont want to give it up (power to call the shots and control things, give permission for other to have and ‘do things’ ie black women directing a multimillion dolla movie. Im ready to die.

    Reply
  6. DiligentDiva says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Her film would certainly be nominated for best director no doubt.

    Reply
  7. Bridget says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:59 am

    *cough* or Jurassic Park

    I have to admit though, it frustrates me that Mudbound is a Netflix movie, because the Academy is still unofficially boycotting Netflix movies. I am genuinely amazed it got the nominations it did.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      January 23, 2018 at 10:07 am

      Yeah handing the keys to Jurassic Park to that guy was puzzling. He had a only a few small films, low profile films, under his belt, and somehow got $150 million and an established franchise. And then he was briefly going to be a Star Wars director!

      I do agree, being on Netflix only is going to hurt films’ chances for a while to come, I think.

      Reply
    • Frosty Flakes says:
      January 23, 2018 at 10:58 am

      This is an important point. While it’s absolutely true that Dee Rees has been discriminated against because she dares to be a) African American and b) a woman (*insert shocked gasp*) no-one seems to be asking whether the movie might have been recognised in those ‘big’ categories if it hadn’t been distributed by Netflix. There’s a real push-back against Netflix within the Industry

      Reply
  8. Jenna says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:59 am

    It’s difficult for to people of privilege to wrap their minds around disparity, discrimination. This is an issue. Thank goodness we are finally in a space as a society where we can discuss it.

    Reply
  9. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:05 am

    I’ve been a Star Wars fan since the very very very beginning. Shush, I’m old. I’ve always been more of a fan of “guy movies” in that I love science fiction, fantasy, horror and action/adventure. I still remember arguments with mom plopping in front of the TV on Sundays to catch “Boo,” some mystery theater that always aired creature features and classic horrors (she always gave in… better Godzilla than Three’s Company or Soap… she chose her arguments).

    How awesome it’s been throughout the years to see a rise in female fans, creators, artists, et al. So yeah, it’s way past time to scoot men over and let women take the wheel. Star Wars needs to get back on track. I’m still not sure if Disney was a smart move, but the franchise needs to quit pandering to a clueless audience. Just an observation lol. And women know how to do that better than men. Period.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      January 23, 2018 at 10:09 am

      The casts of the movies have gotten much more inclusive, which is a very good thing. But it would be great to see Patty, or Ava, or some other good female director get to direct one.

      Reply
      • Mia4s says:
        January 23, 2018 at 10:20 am

        The casts have; but man they need to stop casting White British Brunettes as the lead actress. That casting of dragon lady from Game of Thrones in Solo made the issue noticeable and laughable. Hell, cast a redhead for variety.

        With new leading men they’ve done great with John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Diego Luna, even Donald Glover (although this one they didn’t have a choice in).

      • lucy2 says:
        January 23, 2018 at 11:04 am

        True, but Kelly Marie Tran had a significant role in TLJ, so there is some progress.

      • TaraT3 says:
        January 23, 2018 at 1:11 pm

        Agreed. The brunette, white lead is definitely a self insert for Kathleen Kennedy.

        I do think the only recent casting (between the reboot, Rogue One, and Solo project) that really worked was Felicity Jones. But, luckily with Rogue One they had so many minorities within the ensemble that it was really enjoyable for me. Imagine if they would’ve had a minority lead too! That would’ve been ground breaking and so refreshing.

  10. SM says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:26 am

    She would definitely get an Oscar nom for her movie. On the other hand, if she was a white man she would have never probably made that masterpiece that is Mudbound. I don’t know why the lack of love for Mudbound this awards season makes me so angry, but it does…..

    Reply
  11. Mina says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Dee Rees is a talented filmmaker with a great future ahead of her. But even if she was a white man, she wouldn’t have the profile to direct a Star Wars movie. You need to be a studio person, and work in an environment in which you have to juggle your control on set with the very controlling demands of the people above you, who don’t care so much about your vision as they care about keeping the franchise in line. So Star Wars is hardly the place for an indie filmmaker with a unique voice to thrive, bad example, Carey Mulligan.

    As for her place in the Oscars. Well, the problem is she’s directing a movie that got distributed by Netflix, and the movie industry is still very much at odds with Netflix’s vision of movie distribution. I think the politics of it all prevented Mudbound to be seriously considered by the Academy. It’s taken a few years for TV to catch up, but it will be even longer for movies.

    Reply
  12. Tw says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:04 am

    MARY J – what’s the 411?! She was so great in this film. Unrecognizable and I’ve been a fan for 25 years.
    My only criticism of the film is that it wrapped up a tad too quickly. We had to rewind the last ten minutes twice in order to absorb it all. Otherwise, it was just so well-done, one of those films that takes you there.

    Reply

