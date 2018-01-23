Jordan Peele on his Oscar noms: ‘What’s the opposite of the Sunken Place?’

After so many years of #OscarsSoWhite, I was already moderating my expectations for this year’s Oscar nominations. Like, I thought it would be a miracle if Greta Gerwig got nominated for directing Lady Bird (she did!). But I didn’t expect the biggest story to be the Academy’s complete and total embrace of Jordan Peele. Peele got the “triple crown” for writer-directors: he was nominated for Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture (he produced Get Out as well). Apparently, Peele is the third person in Oscar history – and the first African-American artist – to get those three nominations in the same year. The other two were Warren Beatty and James L. Brooks.
After the nominations came out, Jordan tweeted this:
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018
Which is perfect. He also tweeted this:
What’s the opposite of the Sunken Place?
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018
I just spoke to Daniel. You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that.
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018
Right now I’m just thinking about everyone who bought a ticket and told someone else to. You did this. Thank you. ✊🏾
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018
I get the feeling that Peele was a lot like all of us, preparing for the worst, preparing for another #OscarsSoWhite, preparing for a wave of bullsh-t. It’s incredible that he made such a brilliant film AND the Academy recognized it as such.
Jordan did an interview with CBS Sunday Morning too. This is a great interview:
Photos courtesy of WENN.
just LOVE. LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bravo, Mr. Peele. No one deserved it more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love him for all the hours of pleasure he’s given on Key and Peele and now Get Out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this may be one of the first times a horror film has been nominated ( except for silence of the lambs which im not sure is horror or suspense). So exciting, Peele seems like such a nice guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haven’t seen any of his work but I loooove his wife Chelsea Peretti. She’s the best part of Brooklyn 99 and the season she took off for maternity leave was so boring without her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did not know they were married!!! I love both of them, and would love to be a fly on the wall in their living room. Can you even imagine the laughs?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
:: takes this moment of “people did the right thing” and tucks it in a box to be cuddled later in 2018, when people disappoint me again ::
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. Great idea!! It probably won’t be too long until you need to pull it out though
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVED this movie – I want it to win it all!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This!!!!
Mr Rice and I were very apprehensive about seeing this. Being both black, we thought it would be another run-of-the-mill-movie about racism. But at the end, we actually applauded. Get in, Get it, Get Out!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SO happy for him and Daniel! It’s so rare that a movie I genuinely liked gets that much Oscar attention. Well-deserved!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it…much deserved. Not sure there was a more layered film that calls out not only outright racism but the carefully hidden racism of supposed “allies”. All while being a comedy, drama, horror movie. Brilliant #BlackManJoy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His film was truly a triple threat: funny, serious and artistic, he is a genius.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So happy for him! Also, I loved his response to that interviewer’s indignant comment of “Can you believe some politicians won’t go to the president’s state of the union address because they believe he’s a racist!” with, “Well, the president IS a racist”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats!
I’d like to see him go up with Keanu (the kitten) and accept the award, that’d be funny, well to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, so happy for him and everyone involved in the film! It was much deserved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn, that interview isn’t available in my country…. I’m in Canada! Right beside you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I finally watched Get Out on HBO the other night and I thought it was just okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did as well. I have felt scared to voice that opinion. I saw it in theaters. There was so much more they could do with the film in my opinion and some parts didn’t completely make sense. But I am glad to see a great man getting an opportunity to shine. He seems to be truly grateful and that goes so far to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The movie was great,very unique and well deserved, but many well deserved movies and actors have been overlooked in the past. I hope they didnt just hand these noms because Hollywood is in the crap house right now and they couldnt afford another Oscarsowhite at this moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
my favorite movie this year. I’ve seen many of the Best Picture nominations and Get Out is still my favorite movie of the year. Hope it wins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse