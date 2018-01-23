Jordan Peele on his Oscar noms: ‘What’s the opposite of the Sunken Place?’

After so many years of #OscarsSoWhite, I was already moderating my expectations for this year’s Oscar nominations. Like, I thought it would be a miracle if Greta Gerwig got nominated for directing Lady Bird (she did!). But I didn’t expect the biggest story to be the Academy’s complete and total embrace of Jordan Peele. Peele got the “triple crown” for writer-directors: he was nominated for Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture (he produced Get Out as well). Apparently, Peele is the third person in Oscar history – and the first African-American artist – to get those three nominations in the same year. The other two were Warren Beatty and James L. Brooks.

After the nominations came out, Jordan tweeted this:

Which is perfect. He also tweeted this:

What’s the opposite of the Sunken Place? — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018

I just spoke to Daniel. You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018

Right now I’m just thinking about everyone who bought a ticket and told someone else to. You did this. Thank you. ✊🏾 — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018

I get the feeling that Peele was a lot like all of us, preparing for the worst, preparing for another #OscarsSoWhite, preparing for a wave of bullsh-t. It’s incredible that he made such a brilliant film AND the Academy recognized it as such.

Jordan did an interview with CBS Sunday Morning too. This is a great interview: