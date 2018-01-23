Jordan Peele on his Oscar noms: ‘What’s the opposite of the Sunken Place?’

43rd Annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards - Arrivals

After so many years of #OscarsSoWhite, I was already moderating my expectations for this year’s Oscar nominations. Like, I thought it would be a miracle if Greta Gerwig got nominated for directing Lady Bird (she did!). But I didn’t expect the biggest story to be the Academy’s complete and total embrace of Jordan Peele. Peele got the “triple crown” for writer-directors: he was nominated for Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture (he produced Get Out as well). Apparently, Peele is the third person in Oscar history – and the first African-American artist – to get those three nominations in the same year. The other two were Warren Beatty and James L. Brooks.

After the nominations came out, Jordan tweeted this:

Which is perfect. He also tweeted this:

I get the feeling that Peele was a lot like all of us, preparing for the worst, preparing for another #OscarsSoWhite, preparing for a wave of bullsh-t. It’s incredible that he made such a brilliant film AND the Academy recognized it as such.

Jordan did an interview with CBS Sunday Morning too. This is a great interview:

SAG Awards 2018 Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

21 Responses to “Jordan Peele on his Oscar noms: ‘What’s the opposite of the Sunken Place?’”

  1. Jeezelouisie says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:02 am

    just LOVE. LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE.

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Bravo, Mr. Peele. No one deserved it more.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Love him for all the hours of pleasure he’s given on Key and Peele and now Get Out.

    Reply
  4. Umyeah says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:08 am

    I think this may be one of the first times a horror film has been nominated ( except for silence of the lambs which im not sure is horror or suspense). So exciting, Peele seems like such a nice guy.

    Reply
  5. Linabear says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Haven’t seen any of his work but I loooove his wife Chelsea Peretti. She’s the best part of Brooklyn 99 and the season she took off for maternity leave was so boring without her.

    Reply
  6. Tiffany :) says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:13 am

    :: takes this moment of “people did the right thing” and tucks it in a box to be cuddled later in 2018, when people disappoint me again ::

    Reply
  7. Onerous says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:14 am

    I LOVED this movie – I want it to win it all!!!

    Reply
  8. Insomniac says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:15 am

    SO happy for him and Daniel! It’s so rare that a movie I genuinely liked gets that much Oscar attention. Well-deserved!

    Reply
  9. Nicole says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I love it…much deserved. Not sure there was a more layered film that calls out not only outright racism but the carefully hidden racism of supposed “allies”. All while being a comedy, drama, horror movie. Brilliant #BlackManJoy

    Reply
  10. HoustonGrl says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:19 am

    His film was truly a triple threat: funny, serious and artistic, he is a genius.

    Reply
  11. Meg says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:25 am

    So happy for him! Also, I loved his response to that interviewer’s indignant comment of “Can you believe some politicians won’t go to the president’s state of the union address because they believe he’s a racist!” with, “Well, the president IS a racist”.

    Reply
  12. Madpoe says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Congrats!
    I’d like to see him go up with Keanu (the kitten) and accept the award, that’d be funny, well to me.

    Reply
  13. Marty says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:28 am

    So, so happy for him and everyone involved in the film! It was much deserved.

    Reply
  14. Margo S. says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Damn, that interview isn’t available in my country…. I’m in Canada! Right beside you!

    Reply
  15. Bea says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I finally watched Get Out on HBO the other night and I thought it was just okay.

    Reply
    • gatorbait says:
      January 23, 2018 at 12:49 pm

      I did as well. I have felt scared to voice that opinion. I saw it in theaters. There was so much more they could do with the film in my opinion and some parts didn’t completely make sense. But I am glad to see a great man getting an opportunity to shine. He seems to be truly grateful and that goes so far to me.

      Reply
  16. Loopy says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:15 am

    The movie was great,very unique and well deserved, but many well deserved movies and actors have been overlooked in the past. I hope they didnt just hand these noms because Hollywood is in the crap house right now and they couldnt afford another Oscarsowhite at this moment.

    Reply
  17. isabelle says:
    January 23, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    my favorite movie this year. I’ve seen many of the Best Picture nominations and Get Out is still my favorite movie of the year. Hope it wins.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment