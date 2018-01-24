“Dylan Farrow brilliantly educated Justin Timberlake on Twitter” links

Dylan Farrow owned Justin Timberlake on Twitter. [The Blemish]
The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time. You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. – retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. – eating the cake).
— Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) January 23, 2018
YASSSSSS, Dylan! Come through!
WORD.
#NeverForget
Murder!
Really? He doesn’t know what that means? Obviously, you can’t HAVE your cake and eat it too. If you eat the cake, you no longer HAVE it. Dylan’s analogy was spot on.
Lol! Yup, he is a complete moron! And Dylan is awesome for never letting these assholes off the hook.
He totally walked into that one. What an idiot
I fainted and came back after reading her response. EPIC.
Oooooh burn!
Go Dylan!
Maybe JT needs Matt Damon to mansplain it to him.
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Dylan !!
