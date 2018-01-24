“Dylan Farrow brilliantly educated Justin Timberlake on Twitter” links
  • January 24, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

75th Golden Globe Awards

Dylan Farrow owned Justin Timberlake on Twitter. [The Blemish]
Do you ever sit there and binge-watch Drunk History clips? Just me? [Pajiba]
Shakira has to pay taxes in Spain? Hm. [Dlisted]
Jason Momoa somehow makes this fugly hat work. [LaineyGossip]
I actually think Diane Kruger is pulling this off? [Go Fug Yourself]
50 Cent was an early believer in bitcoin. [Wonderwall]
Matt Bomer is one of the Boys In The Band. [OMG Blog]
Kim Zolciak’s daughter earned $120K for one season. [Reality Tea]
Sharks are the new Hillary. [Jezebel]
This story needs a lot of attention – please read and share. [Buzzfeed]

 

10 Responses to ““Dylan Farrow brilliantly educated Justin Timberlake on Twitter” links”

  1. Hh says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    YASSSSSS, Dylan! Come through!

    Reply
  2. Nev says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    WORD.

    #NeverForget

    Reply
  3. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Murder!

    Reply
  4. me says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Really? He doesn’t know what that means? Obviously, you can’t HAVE your cake and eat it too. If you eat the cake, you no longer HAVE it. Dylan’s analogy was spot on.

    Reply
  5. Odetta says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    He totally walked into that one. What an idiot

    Reply
  6. Cheeky Squirrel says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    I fainted and came back after reading her response. EPIC.

    Reply
  7. Pamela says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Oooooh burn!

    Go Dylan!

    Reply
  8. damejudi says:
    January 24, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Maybe JT needs Matt Damon to mansplain it to him.

    Reply
  9. Canadiangirl says:
    January 24, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Dylan !!

    Reply

