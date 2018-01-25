Katy Perry in head-to-toe Versace in Hollywood: glam or tacky?

With the new season of FX’s American Crime Story airing, it seems the fashions from the house of Gianni Versace are experiencing a mini-renaissance. The brand is bringing back a taste of the excessive 1990s with the recent launch of its Spring/Summer 2018 Versace Tribute collection, reintroducing the leopard prints, rich colors and architectural patterns that hearken back to 1992 – and the days when supermodels were superstars.

In our contemporary times, no one screams “fashion excess” more than Katy Perry, so she seems a natural fit for vintage-inspired Versace. The newly-appointed American Idol judge stepped out in head-to-toe “Ver-sayce” on Tuesday night. Katy wore a cropped, crew neck sweatshirt and matching skinny jeans featuring the Wild Baroque print from the new collection. Among her accessories were a pair of Versace Tribute strappy black calf leather sandals, featuring small golden Medusa medallions, dangling gold earrings, and a black belt with a gold buckle. Love the shoes.

Katy couldn’t resist sharing some snaps of her ensemble to social media before heading out to dinner at West Hollywood eatery Craig’s. Katy modeled her outfit while lip syncing to the Bruno Mars jam “Versace on the Floor” and joking in a caption, “All she needs is a wall to work.”

If you want to replicate this look, you had better save up. The outfit will set you back $3,695 – $1,225 for the top, $1,475 for the pants and $995 for the shoes. Yikes. I sure can’t afford that. Aside from the shoes, I don’t think I’d be able to pull it off either. For whatever reason, it looks fine on Katy. She’s worn better and she’s certainly worn worse, but I don’t mind this. I would have preferred she broke the outfit up, wearing the top with black pants or the pants with a simple, solid-hued top.

Not to get all “Who wore it better,” but Lady Gaga was spotted in Barcelona earlier this month rocking a pink suit from the same Versace Tribute collection, and she looked great. Yes, it might be a little bit of pink overload, but I love the cut of the pants, the plunging neckline and the signature gold necklace (also from the collection).