Katy Perry in head-to-toe Versace in Hollywood: glam or tacky?

With the new season of FX’s American Crime Story airing, it seems the fashions from the house of Gianni Versace are experiencing a mini-renaissance. The brand is bringing back a taste of the excessive 1990s with the recent launch of its Spring/Summer 2018 Versace Tribute collection, reintroducing the leopard prints, rich colors and architectural patterns that hearken back to 1992 – and the days when supermodels were superstars.

In our contemporary times, no one screams “fashion excess” more than Katy Perry, so she seems a natural fit for vintage-inspired Versace. The newly-appointed American Idol judge stepped out in head-to-toe “Ver-sayce” on Tuesday night. Katy wore a cropped, crew neck sweatshirt and matching skinny jeans featuring the Wild Baroque print from the new collection. Among her accessories were a pair of Versace Tribute strappy black calf leather sandals, featuring small golden Medusa medallions, dangling gold earrings, and a black belt with a gold buckle. Love the shoes.

versace-katy-perry-shoe

Katy couldn’t resist sharing some snaps of her ensemble to social media before heading out to dinner at West Hollywood eatery Craig’s. Katy modeled her outfit while lip syncing to the Bruno Mars jam “Versace on the Floor” and joking in a caption, “All she needs is a wall to work.”

vesace-katy-perry

If you want to replicate this look, you had better save up. The outfit will set you back $3,695 – $1,225 for the top, $1,475 for the pants and $995 for the shoes. Yikes. I sure can’t afford that. Aside from the shoes, I don’t think I’d be able to pull it off either. For whatever reason, it looks fine on Katy. She’s worn better and she’s certainly worn worse, but I don’t mind this. I would have preferred she broke the outfit up, wearing the top with black pants or the pants with a simple, solid-hued top.

Not to get all “Who wore it better,” but Lady Gaga was spotted in Barcelona earlier this month rocking a pink suit from the same Versace Tribute collection, and she looked great. Yes, it might be a little bit of pink overload, but I love the cut of the pants, the plunging neckline and the signature gold necklace (also from the collection).

Katy Perry last night in her Versace outfit Source: Katy Perry Instagram

Katy Perry last night in her Versace outfit Source: Katy Perry Instagram

Katy Perry out for dinner with friends at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood

Katy Perry out for dinner with friends at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood

Photos: Instagram, Snapchat, WENN.com

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Katy Perry in head-to-toe Versace in Hollywood: glam or tacky?”

  1. AmandaPanda says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:21 am

    I can’t get over how horrendous her hair is. Why, Katy, why?! (I know it’s been like this for ages but it takes my breath away every time I see it.)

    The Versace is fug, but it all is, isn’t it? She’s working it well for what it is.

    Reply
  2. T.Fanty says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Tacky, but for her, that’s actually an improvement.

    Reply
  3. Lolo86lf says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Katy looks good and her outfit is a bit busy but it doesn’t look bad.

    Reply
  4. Val says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:27 am

    I don’t intend to be mean, but WHAT THE HELL IS SHE DOING? Like I understand she has every right under the sun to look how she wants, no question about that. But why? She looks so utterly ridiculous and tacky. Whyyyyyyy? She’s a beautiful (average type beautiful, but whatever) woman, with a killer figure, pretty face. Why make herself look so unbelievably trashy. Is that just her style? She was quirky before but this is out of control.

    *rant over*

    Reply
  5. ZAN says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:27 am

    I think it’s a fun outfit, I wouldn’t wear it but she can.

    Reply
  6. Ktae says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Yikes

    Reply
  7. Aerohead21 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Tacky for a dinner date, but totally fun for a casual red carpet or some low key event.

    Reply
  8. Lilith says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:29 am

    What a mess! Her outfit looks like a dog’s breakfast.

    Reply
  9. OriginalLala says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:30 am

    that’s alot of money to look that cheap

    Reply
  10. Seraphina says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:30 am

    That picture should be beside the word Eurotrash in the dictionary. I visit family every so often in Europe, and the women at the cafes would probably laugh their arses off. She could do so much better and so could the fashion house.

    Reply
  11. Escondista says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:33 am

    She looks like a 60 year old who travels to Florida every winter.

    Reply
  12. sparrow2 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Oh Dear…why does she insist on looking like a cartoon character?

    Reply
  13. Ira says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:48 am

    The baroque print itself is tacky and will look tacky to anyone.

    Reply
  14. Lucy says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:15 am

    I like it. She pulls it off.

    Reply
  15. grabbyhands says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:18 am

    God, that hair just doesn’t do her any favors, does it?

    Reply
  16. Naptime says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:38 am

    I love EVERYTHING about this look. Definitely not for everyone, but she killed it. Surprised by how much everyone seems to hate her hair. I think it’s fabulous.

    Reply
  17. JeanGenie says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:41 am

    I can’t believe she’s still famous. In the ’80s, barely-talented pop stars went away so much faster.

    Reply
  18. magnoliarose says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:42 am

    I would wear the pants with a dark mid-calf length fitted men’s cut jacket and dig out some vintage Manolo mules, sleek ponytail, bare eyes, red lips and a solid loose top. I don’t like head to toe prints that loud, but just the pants with tailored pieces with an edge and some vintage would work.

    Reply
  19. MellyMel says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:44 am

    I think she pulls it off. I feel like high fashion should be fun and this is a fun outfit! I really love the shoes, but I would have worn a black top (turtleneck maybe) with the pants instead.

    Reply
  20. Other Renee says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Except for the stupid poses she’s doing, she looks super cool. The effect wouldn’t be the same if you wore either the top or the bottom separately. The coolness comes from wearing them together. And the shoes are fabulous. I could never pull it off — I’d look like Sylvia Fine on “The Nanny” — but Katy is thin and hot and it works on her.

    Reply
  21. JA says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:53 am

    All that money but no taste!!!! Man if only I had the budget, trust that this tacky nightmare would not happen.

    Reply
  22. serena says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:44 am

    I hate that haistyle on her, it makes everything look bad.

    Reply
  23. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:56 am

    She really needs to grow out that “I want to speak to your Manager” haircut. It’s horrible and ages her.

    Reply
  24. stinky says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:06 am

    since when has she not looked tacky.
    ‘she-clown’ is her signature look.
    this ensemble is the bomb but she ruins it!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment