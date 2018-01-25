Katy Perry in head-to-toe Versace in Hollywood: glam or tacky?

With the new season of FX’s American Crime Story airing, it seems the fashions from the house of Gianni Versace are experiencing a mini-renaissance. The brand is bringing back a taste of the excessive 1990s with the recent launch of its Spring/Summer 2018 Versace Tribute collection, reintroducing the leopard prints, rich colors and architectural patterns that hearken back to 1992 – and the days when supermodels were superstars.
In our contemporary times, no one screams “fashion excess” more than Katy Perry, so she seems a natural fit for vintage-inspired Versace. The newly-appointed American Idol judge stepped out in head-to-toe “Ver-sayce” on Tuesday night. Katy wore a cropped, crew neck sweatshirt and matching skinny jeans featuring the Wild Baroque print from the new collection. Among her accessories were a pair of Versace Tribute strappy black calf leather sandals, featuring small golden Medusa medallions, dangling gold earrings, and a black belt with a gold buckle. Love the shoes.
Katy couldn’t resist sharing some snaps of her ensemble to social media before heading out to dinner at West Hollywood eatery Craig’s. Katy modeled her outfit while lip syncing to the Bruno Mars jam “Versace on the Floor” and joking in a caption, “All she needs is a wall to work.”
If you want to replicate this look, you had better save up. The outfit will set you back $3,695 – $1,225 for the top, $1,475 for the pants and $995 for the shoes. Yikes. I sure can’t afford that. Aside from the shoes, I don’t think I’d be able to pull it off either. For whatever reason, it looks fine on Katy. She’s worn better and she’s certainly worn worse, but I don’t mind this. I would have preferred she broke the outfit up, wearing the top with black pants or the pants with a simple, solid-hued top.
Not to get all “Who wore it better,” but Lady Gaga was spotted in Barcelona earlier this month rocking a pink suit from the same Versace Tribute collection, and she looked great. Yes, it might be a little bit of pink overload, but I love the cut of the pants, the plunging neckline and the signature gold necklace (also from the collection).
Photos: Instagram, Snapchat, WENN.com
I can’t get over how horrendous her hair is. Why, Katy, why?! (I know it’s been like this for ages but it takes my breath away every time I see it.)
The Versace is fug, but it all is, isn’t it? She’s working it well for what it is.
If it was just dark and in that cut – it’d improve a tonnnn. As it stands it’s way too Kate Goslin-y
She has a really long, tall head. Short hair only accents it. Like Mrs Potato Head.
Yes! She looks exactly like Kate Goslin with this hair. Never noticed it before but now that you wrote it, I think they could pass for sisters.
I know! Me too! The cut is bad but the color is so bad too. I’m not sure which is worse. I think the color. She looks like a completely different person from her “I kissed a girl” days. I thought she was very pretty back then, but now, without the hair, I’m looking at her face, and it’s just rather average. I think her hair did a lot towards making her look so young, fresh, and pretty. Now, she looks like a middle aged soccer Mom who hasn’t had the time to get her roots done in months. The over the top make up is not helping, either. She just looks soooooo dated.
Yeah I honestly can’t think of a celebrity who’s more unattractive than Katy, she doesn’t have the face for that hair and the pounds of makeup looks awful.
Hate the hair, the cut and color are so unflattering. She’s a brunette, she needs to go with that,
She’s a natural blonde. She went black for drama in the beginning, which I think she looks best as.
It ages her tremendously.
It’s the combination of the bad color, dated styling, and terrible makeup. Really, really terrible makeup.
I’m with you guys. Her face is way too long to wear short hair. I get she’s working so she has to pile on the makeup, but ick, she’s looked better. But, I love the outfit. If only I was famous for a day and could romp around in that Versace. I would definitely rock the shoes. Can see it now, me and my 16 month baby diva dancing around the house, actually we do it all the time!
Tacky, but for her, that’s actually an improvement.
*grabs burn ointment*
Katy looks good and her outfit is a bit busy but it doesn’t look bad.
Agree. It’s something a NJ Housewife would wear, but it does look good on her.
I don’t intend to be mean, but WHAT THE HELL IS SHE DOING? Like I understand she has every right under the sun to look how she wants, no question about that. But why? She looks so utterly ridiculous and tacky. Whyyyyyyy? She’s a beautiful (average type beautiful, but whatever) woman, with a killer figure, pretty face. Why make herself look so unbelievably trashy. Is that just her style? She was quirky before but this is out of control.
*rant over*
I think it’s a fun outfit, I wouldn’t wear it but she can.
Exactly. I am a shameless Gianni Versace fangirl, and this era of the House’s designs makes me all 90s nostalgic. It was supposed to be over the top and excessive, and yes I am in the minority here, but I love it. LOVE.
#LeopardPrintIsANeutral
From the neck down, it’s fun. It’s the neck up where I think she stumbles!
I love it too. She makes it work and it’s a classic Versace pattern/look.
Yikes
Tacky for a dinner date, but totally fun for a casual red carpet or some low key event.
What a mess! Her outfit looks like a dog’s breakfast.
that’s alot of money to look that cheap
Love the Dolly reference!
That picture should be beside the word Eurotrash in the dictionary. I visit family every so often in Europe, and the women at the cafes would probably laugh their arses off. She could do so much better and so could the fashion house.
She looks like a 60 year old who travels to Florida every winter.
Yup. She looks very Boca Grandma to me.
Oh Dear…why does she insist on looking like a cartoon character?
The baroque print itself is tacky and will look tacky to anyone.
Not really. Evangelista, Guauri, Schiffer looked gorgeous .
I like it. She pulls it off.
God, that hair just doesn’t do her any favors, does it?
I love EVERYTHING about this look. Definitely not for everyone, but she killed it. Surprised by how much everyone seems to hate her hair. I think it’s fabulous.
I can’t believe she’s still famous. In the ’80s, barely-talented pop stars went away so much faster.
I would wear the pants with a dark mid-calf length fitted men’s cut jacket and dig out some vintage Manolo mules, sleek ponytail, bare eyes, red lips and a solid loose top. I don’t like head to toe prints that loud, but just the pants with tailored pieces with an edge and some vintage would work.
I was imagining the pants with a boxy black sweater and black ballerina flats with some huge, fuck-off black sunglasses. To give it a vintage vibe.
That sounds like a very chic outfit…like the way you think!
I think she pulls it off. I feel like high fashion should be fun and this is a fun outfit! I really love the shoes, but I would have worn a black top (turtleneck maybe) with the pants instead.
Except for the stupid poses she’s doing, she looks super cool. The effect wouldn’t be the same if you wore either the top or the bottom separately. The coolness comes from wearing them together. And the shoes are fabulous. I could never pull it off — I’d look like Sylvia Fine on “The Nanny” — but Katy is thin and hot and it works on her.
All that money but no taste!!!! Man if only I had the budget, trust that this tacky nightmare would not happen.
I hate that haistyle on her, it makes everything look bad.
She really needs to grow out that “I want to speak to your Manager” haircut. It’s horrible and ages her.
since when has she not looked tacky.
‘she-clown’ is her signature look.
this ensemble is the bomb but she ruins it!
