Kylie Jenner ‘didn’t want her pregnancy to be a circus,’ the family is ‘worried’

Kylie Jenner is probably due in a few weeks. While I don’t think there’s any conspiracy about it, I have to admit that I am shocked by how quiet she’s been throughout her pregnancy. There were no more sketchy, Photoshopped Instagrams, and no pap strolls. She didn’t appear in her family’s Christmas card, and in the new Calvin Klein ads, Kylie is hiding her bump under a blanket. What will happen once the baby girl is born? Lord knows. I hate to even write this, but I doubt we’ll see Kylie for a while, because she won’t want to be seen until she loses weight or has even more plastic surgery. People Magazine is trying to keep up with Kylie Jenner, so they’ve done a series of articles about her third trimester. Some highlights:
She’s ready for the baby: “Kylie is definitely ready for baby to arrive! Coming up on the end of pregnancy, there are a lot of different emotions. She’s excited, she’s anxious … there are a lot of feelings, but she’s ready for what’s next.”
She doesn’t want the spotlight: “She clearly made a conscious decision to step away from the spotlight. Kylie didn’t want her pregnancy to be a circus. She is actually very private about certain aspects of her personal life, and staying low key has given her time to really prepare for what’s coming.”
Her family is worried: “Her sisters have tried to give as much advice as possible. The family is still worried because Kylie is so young, but they will all support and help her once the baby arrives.”
Kylie is one of those famous Millennials who often talks about her fantasies of walking away from stardom and going off to live a quiet life. Kendall talks that way too, as do the Hadid sisters. In Kylie’s case, I think she might actually do it. I think Kylie is a dumb kid too, but I also believe that she’s not going to just drop the baby off with Kris Jenner for days at a time. Kylie wanted a separate life from her family – so let her figure it out.
Also: TMZ got some blurry photos of Kylie’s bump – go here to see.
Photos courtesy of Kylie’s Instagram.
Heard via someone who allegedly knows her first hand she is having a girl and just wants to keep it private. The father seems to be awol. Let’s see if she keeps the baby private after it’s born if she does good on her. This is fourth hand so it’s probably still 50/50 lol!
perhaps because the father is awol, it’s a bit of private issue at this point and she isn’t in the mood to share and face questions about him/their relationship/lack there of. i’m sure being pregnant is tough enough without having to explain a less than ideal situation like this. “i got pregnant by a hook up at 20 years old and he has walked out” that’s not a story that should be shared with the public and i think it’s good she’s keeping this private asa’m sure it’s been a challenge for her.
a surprise pregnancy has got to be overwhelming and when the man skips out on you – it’s go to be double overwhelming and i’m sure she has some mixed emotions going on. especially considering her obvious insecurities and public life.
i hope this is a blessing to her life and she is able to turn this bad situation around and into something great for her and her daughter. Say what you will about the kardashians, but those K’s are thick as thieves and she and her daughter will have plenty of familial support even if that dad never comes around. Her and that child will be ok.
It’s going to sound bad but I really do hope Kylie uses this baby as a way to leave Hollywood. Focusing on her Lil girl and being the head of her make up line, while keeping her head out of the tabloids would be a good and mature move I think.
never going to happen.
this women love fame more than anything. they hustle all day everyday for the fame and money, no way are they walking away. and no way is Kris Jenner with her fake butt going to let one of her cash cows walk away either. shes not done milking them.
I think it’s partially wanting privacy and partially being incredibly uncomfortable with the changes in her body. She has always been insecure in regards to her physical appearance. I’m just always skeptical about someone who posts photos as much as she does and still talks about privacy. I think what celebs really mean is that I want to be free to be narcissistic and seek validation without the paparazzi/public intrusion.
They live for circuses. They are a circus and their fame and money come from being a circus. So, just no.
I suspect of all of Kris’ kids, Kylie is the one that is most likely to stand up to her and actually walk away if she’s wants to. I hope she does. She’s made enough money with the lip kits to live a comfortable life without ev t selling herself or anything again.
Kim and Khloe recently joked on their show that Kylie is now Kris’s fav child because she brings in the most money now. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s some truth to that. Kris won’t let Kylie “retire”. What she might do is secretly take over Kylie’s make-up line while making us think Kylie still has anything to do with it.
It looks like Kris has had the rear enhancement from pictures in link why oh why’? Kylie looks wonderful. Good luck to her and baby.
Oh dear, I thought that was Kim!
Ohmy god, yes she did! It looks hideous of course. What a profile, like a full diaper.
I noticed that too during a recent episode of their show. I was like, where did that ass come from?
Oh gross!!!!!! She is RI-diculous!!!! Granny with a diaper. Great look…..
I think it is more about sucking away normally distributed body fat with lipo or what have you. When you gain ( metabolism slows with age), fat goes to the remaining fat cells, wherever they are… in her case fat sucked out of torso becomes extra junk in the trunk.
Her butt has become a rectangle.
I dont think she is hiding from publicity i think she is just waiting to announce it on the show. Same thing happened with Khloe and the other kids, always announced on the show. Also this info is coming from People magazine meaning Kris Jenner, so grain of salt
I think she has had a camera crew with her this whole time and will feature her pregnancy on the next season of her own show.
most plausible observation.
This. This family sells everything, including Kylie. The only time they withhold is when they think they can profit more later.
Her being so secretive and in hiding has had pushed her even more into the spotlight I think. Sure, stay off social media if you want more privacy, but don’t stop living your life.
Judging from the Calvin Klein photos, it looks like Kylie stopped the fillers since getting pregnant. I hope it gives her a chance to love and appreciate her natural beauty.
Of all of them, I feel sorry for her. Imagine growing up in that fish bowl with Kris Jenner as your mother ready to pimp you and any life experience you have for a buck. I remember when Kim applauded her little sister for NOT wanting to go to college. UGH.
She never had a chance. Hope she gets it now if possible.
Her cloak and dagger routine about her pregnancy means one of two things: 1) she has been filming for her own reality show/her family show and will announce it at some point like Khloe did for the ratings. 2) she really just wants privacy during her pregnancy and wants to keep the paparazzi at bay for her own sanity and her baby’s. I can’t imagine being hounded by the paps when you’re pregnant and feeling so vulnerable.
I remember Kim went into hiding towards the end of her pregnancy with North/the first few months after North was born, the assumption being she wanted to lose weight before reemerging into the world. I can’t remember if she did the same with Saint but with Chicago she doesn’t have to as there was surrogate this time around.
I’m sure it’s mostly for her show. Didn’t her solo show in the first season have lower ratings than was anticipated?
i think she’s gone underground for few reasons
1.) she got pregnant to make tyga jealous and it blew up in her face
2.) being a narcissistic millennial influencer with body dysmorphia – she is freaking out about the changes in her body. her whole worth has been tied to her looks and body and pregnancy changed all that
3.) the dad went AWOL and she is feeling embarrassed/ashamed/doesn’t want to talk about that
she made a series of pretty bad decisions to get herself to this point and I think she probably realizes she needs to take a break, get her life together and focus on raising this baby and nothing else.
Also her lips looked noticeably smaller in the CK ad so I’m sure that didn’t help.
I think Tyga was so desperate to get her knocked up ($$$) that it never occurred to her Travis might just bounce.
yeah, she is off the plastic surgery for sure. all that plastic surgery masked a pretty insecure person and she has none of those tools to prop herself up anymore. I imagine this whole pregnancy would have sparked some serious introspection and self evaluation on her part (like what the hell am I doing? how did I get here? why do I care so much about fame and men? why do I choose men who treat me like garbage? why do I hate myself so much that I would sabotage my life this way?).
Girlfriend has issues but don’t we all. The fact she is staying out of the public eye might be a sign of some contemplation going on in her head.
I watched this show periodically ten years ago when she was still a child. She was an attention seeking brat and excessively jealous of Kendall, who still a tween had modeling aspirations which Kim encouraged of course, and it freaked Kylie out. Then as time passed she stated she couldn’t handle the stress of school and of course, PMK home schooled her. School was stressful, yet dating a 25 year old man was awesome. To make a long story longer, this woman/child has issues. She stated she wants a quiet life then ig’s everything in her life. She and Rob both in my living experience psychology suffer from depression and self-esteem issues. Her parents were too blind to see from the flash of gold in their faces. Shame on them both.
