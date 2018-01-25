Kylie Jenner ‘didn’t want her pregnancy to be a circus,’ the family is ‘worried’

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:40am PST

Kylie Jenner is probably due in a few weeks. While I don’t think there’s any conspiracy about it, I have to admit that I am shocked by how quiet she’s been throughout her pregnancy. There were no more sketchy, Photoshopped Instagrams, and no pap strolls. She didn’t appear in her family’s Christmas card, and in the new Calvin Klein ads, Kylie is hiding her bump under a blanket. What will happen once the baby girl is born? Lord knows. I hate to even write this, but I doubt we’ll see Kylie for a while, because she won’t want to be seen until she loses weight or has even more plastic surgery. People Magazine is trying to keep up with Kylie Jenner, so they’ve done a series of articles about her third trimester. Some highlights:

She’s ready for the baby: “Kylie is definitely ready for baby to arrive! Coming up on the end of pregnancy, there are a lot of different emotions. She’s excited, she’s anxious … there are a lot of feelings, but she’s ready for what’s next.” She doesn’t want the spotlight: “She clearly made a conscious decision to step away from the spotlight. Kylie didn’t want her pregnancy to be a circus. She is actually very private about certain aspects of her personal life, and staying low key has given her time to really prepare for what’s coming.” Her family is worried: “Her sisters have tried to give as much advice as possible. The family is still worried because Kylie is so young, but they will all support and help her once the baby arrives.”

[From People Magazine]

Kylie is one of those famous Millennials who often talks about her fantasies of walking away from stardom and going off to live a quiet life. Kendall talks that way too, as do the Hadid sisters. In Kylie’s case, I think she might actually do it. I think Kylie is a dumb kid too, but I also believe that she’s not going to just drop the baby off with Kris Jenner for days at a time. Kylie wanted a separate life from her family – so let her figure it out.

Also: TMZ got some blurry photos of Kylie’s bump – go here to see.

