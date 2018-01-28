Donald Trump ‘really wants’ Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘to be happy’

President Donald J. Trump returns to WH after attending the World Economic Forum in Davos

As we discussed on Friday, Donald Trump’s fat ass got booed at Davos. It was a good thing. He got up there are started whining about fake news and everyone in the room began booing and hissing. Which is how everybody should have reacted when he first came in the room, honestly. Anyway, in that post, I also talked a little bit about Trump’s interview with that sniveling jackass Piers Morgan. Piers fed answers to Trump and telegraphed what he wanted to hear, like you would do to a child you were coaching. As it turns out, Piers Morgan also asked Trump about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May wedding and whether he’s been invited yet. Enjoy.

Donald Trump has said he hopes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “happy” even if he does not receive an invite to their wedding. The US president also told how his late mother “loved the Queen and the UK”.In an interview with Piers Morgan, to be broadcast on Sunday night, Mr Trump revealed that he sometimes tweets from bed. And he suggested the US could return to the Paris climate accord if a better deal was struck.

The issue of whether Mr Trump would be invited to the Royal wedding on May 19 has become controversial due to the prince’s friendship with Barack and Michelle Obama. And Ms Markle has been highly critical of Mr Trump, once suggesting she would leave the US for Canada if he was elected president.

When asked if he had received an invitation, Mr Trump said: “Not that I know of.” He declined to address whether he would like to go, instead saying: “I want them to be happy. I really want them to be happy. They look like a lovely couple.”

When Mr Morgan reminded him that Ms Markle had called him a “divisive misogynist” the president replied: “Well, I still hope they’re happy.”

Mr Trump went on to say that his own mother had a “great sense of regal”. He added: “She had a love for the Queen. She had a love for the Royal Family. She really respected the Queen, and she loved the pomp and ceremony. The fact is, she loved the UK.”

Mr Trump accepted an invitation made by Theresa May a year ago for a state visit to the UK but no date had yet been fixed. Following their recent meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos officials said Mr Trump would go to the UK in the second half of this year, although it may be a lower key working trip rather than a full state occasion.

The president was asked if his late mother Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born on the Isle of Lewis, would have loved him to receive a state visit. He said: “Well, she would go back every year to Scotland, she just thought it was incredible. She came over to the United States when she was 19, she met my father, they got married, they were married for many, many decades, and they had a great marriage. You know, she was a terrific woman, and she loved Scotland. And maybe that’s one of the reasons that I feel the same way about it.”

[From The Telegraph]

I truly always forget that Trump’s mother was Scottish. Is Scotland partly to blame for Donald Trump? No, I won’t put that on Scotland. Trump is America’s demonic mistake, and we’re the only ones responsible for him. As for what he says about Harry and Meghan… I swear to God, I felt genuine relief that he didn’t say something terrible, racist, misogynistic or all of the above. My guess is that he truly wants an invitation and so he’s trying to be on his best behavior. Too bad, Stable Genius. Meghan’s already crossed you off the list.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during a visit to youth-orientated radio station, Reprezent FM, in Brixton, south London to learn about its work supporting young people

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle during a visit to Cardiff Castle as part of their royal duties

36 Responses to “Donald Trump ‘really wants’ Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘to be happy’”

  1. RBC says:
    January 28, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Sounds like someone is kissing up to Harry and Meghan. Just watch, if he doesn’t get an invite he will turn on them. Twitter will not be able to handle all the insults he tweets about the couple and the royal family

    Reply
  2. Rapunzel says:
    January 28, 2018 at 8:39 am

    He’s after Jay-Z on Twitter this morning. But not Eminem, cause Marshall ‘s white. Given that Meg is a WOC, I fully expect some Twitter nonsense if he doesn’t get invited. Possibly there will be Twitter nonsense even if he receives an invite. And imagine the nonsense if he goes. Personally, I don’t see him going, invite or not. The British hate him and he knows it.

    Reply
  3. Nic919 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 9:11 am

    No US president has ever attended a royal wedding so this is completely ridiculous to even have this conversation. The security requirements would be crazy and distract from the event. And that is ignoring how this is a hateful racist KKK supporting man.

    Nancy Reagan attended both Charles and Diana’s and Andrew and Sarah’s wedding but only the US ambassador attended Will and Kate’s wedding. There is no reason they would be invited based on protocol.

    It’s really all about the Obamas and Dump’s racist hatred from everything they do. The UK should never have played into this.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      January 28, 2018 at 9:18 am

      Thank you, people keep assuming presidents attend these weddings.

      Reply
    • dodgy says:
      January 28, 2018 at 9:56 am

      Theresa May is being Theresa May. She has the political skills of a bowling ball.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      January 28, 2018 at 9:57 am

      They fell for it, and now the Obamas may not go. Michelle might though. It is crazy. Did anyone keep up with what W was doing after he left?

      Reply
      • noway says:
        January 28, 2018 at 12:45 pm

        There was a little bit of shade against W. at the start of Obama’s presidency, buy nothing like now or the shade they are throwing at Hillary. W. like Obama has been a very quiet ex-President. I really hope Trump either becomes sick or involved in something else, or other, after his Presidency, because I can’t see him having the dignity of the last two. I think some of the reason for the nostalgia on these former Presidents, aside from the obvious with Obama that he was a good president, was even if you don’t agree with them they were decent human beings. I was not a W. supporter, and he was a terrible President, but I still think he did try to do what he thought was right. I feel like he was a decent human being, who got a lot of things wrong. I doubt I will ever think that of Trump.

    • Louise177 says:
      January 28, 2018 at 12:54 pm

      I think the only reason this is a big deal is the possibility of the Obamas attending. This isn’t a state wedding. Unlikely any Heads of State will go so baffled why Trump would be invited. Is May even attending?

      Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    January 28, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Please Meghan would rather anyone else (harry’s exes her horrible family) attend then this racist POS. Guaranteed

    Reply
  5. Eric says:
    January 28, 2018 at 9:23 am

    In many ways, the Brits wouldn’t mind Emperor Zero coming to town.

    They could launch a deluge of Cockney insults at him while pelting his motorcade with all sorts of food items. I’m sure a few football “fans” from Liverpool and Manchester wouldn’t mind making the trip down to London. It’d be just like a home match for Chelsea or Arsenal! Ozil….your eyes are offside, your eyes are offside, your eyes are offside!

    I would watch that reality show on the television!

    Reply
  6. Indiana Joanna says:
    January 28, 2018 at 9:27 am

    That May and her government are so intimidated by potential drump blackmail about not being invited while the Obamas attend is sickening.

    And he keeps alluding to big deals for Britain post-Brexit as a carrot to do what HE wants. He is pure evil for injecting himself into every publicity rich opportunity.

    Does May not see that drump is a con man? He will never deliver any big US “deals” to GB.

    Reply
  7. grabbyhands says:
    January 28, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Please. All that goodwill will disappear in a second if either of the Obamas gets an invite and none is extended to him (let’s face it, he could give a sh*t if wifey gets invited as a matter of protocol) regardless of the fact that no sitting president has ever attended a royal wedding or not. He’ll wait until he has another one of his Nazi rallies to do it, but he’ll slip something in about loser Harry and his washed up actress of a wife and then let his racist minions run with it.

    Reply
  8. HeyThere! says:
    January 28, 2018 at 9:55 am

    I love that MM was so vocal about Dump before not being able to be!

    Reply
  9. aquarius64 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Trump wants a state visit so badly. Even if he doesn’t get an invite, I believe he’s afraid that attacking Meghan, future granddaughter in law of the queen and daughter in law of the heir apparent Charles, would put it at risk, despite Meghan’s criticism of Trump. I’m afraid he will be invited to a Royal wedding – Eugenie and Jack’s – as compensation, and he shouldn’t be.

    Trump will definitely lose it if and when Harry and Meghan get a Scottish title and he’s not welcome in his mother’s home country.

    Reply
  10. HoustonGrl says:
    January 28, 2018 at 11:14 am

    I repeat, his disgraceful tweet about kate Middleton is the reason he hasn’t met the queen and the reason he won’t get an invite.

    Reply
  11. Amy says:
    January 28, 2018 at 11:19 am

    I like how you included that picture of harry looking like he’s holding his nose bc he smelt something awful. “Harry, how do you feel about president trump being invited to your wedding?” *holds nose, makes face*

    Reply
  12. adastraperaspera says:
    January 28, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Cheeto cannot step back when he sees a way to bully. And to get worldwide publicity at the same time, well, that is heaven for him.

    Reply
  13. Lorelai says:
    January 28, 2018 at 11:47 am

    “A great sense of regal” 😂

    God, he is such an idiot.

    Reply
  14. Eric says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Kudos Lorelai!
    😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  15. minx says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Trump has told May in phone calls that he will not visit unless there are no protests. She can’t guarantee that and his delicate ego won’t allow it. So that’s the end of that.

    Reply

