Donald Trump ‘really wants’ Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘to be happy’

As we discussed on Friday, Donald Trump’s fat ass got booed at Davos. It was a good thing. He got up there are started whining about fake news and everyone in the room began booing and hissing. Which is how everybody should have reacted when he first came in the room, honestly. Anyway, in that post, I also talked a little bit about Trump’s interview with that sniveling jackass Piers Morgan. Piers fed answers to Trump and telegraphed what he wanted to hear, like you would do to a child you were coaching. As it turns out, Piers Morgan also asked Trump about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May wedding and whether he’s been invited yet. Enjoy.
Donald Trump has said he hopes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “happy” even if he does not receive an invite to their wedding. The US president also told how his late mother “loved the Queen and the UK”.In an interview with Piers Morgan, to be broadcast on Sunday night, Mr Trump revealed that he sometimes tweets from bed. And he suggested the US could return to the Paris climate accord if a better deal was struck.
The issue of whether Mr Trump would be invited to the Royal wedding on May 19 has become controversial due to the prince’s friendship with Barack and Michelle Obama. And Ms Markle has been highly critical of Mr Trump, once suggesting she would leave the US for Canada if he was elected president.
When asked if he had received an invitation, Mr Trump said: “Not that I know of.” He declined to address whether he would like to go, instead saying: “I want them to be happy. I really want them to be happy. They look like a lovely couple.”
When Mr Morgan reminded him that Ms Markle had called him a “divisive misogynist” the president replied: “Well, I still hope they’re happy.”
Mr Trump went on to say that his own mother had a “great sense of regal”. He added: “She had a love for the Queen. She had a love for the Royal Family. She really respected the Queen, and she loved the pomp and ceremony. The fact is, she loved the UK.”
Mr Trump accepted an invitation made by Theresa May a year ago for a state visit to the UK but no date had yet been fixed. Following their recent meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos officials said Mr Trump would go to the UK in the second half of this year, although it may be a lower key working trip rather than a full state occasion.
The president was asked if his late mother Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born on the Isle of Lewis, would have loved him to receive a state visit. He said: “Well, she would go back every year to Scotland, she just thought it was incredible. She came over to the United States when she was 19, she met my father, they got married, they were married for many, many decades, and they had a great marriage. You know, she was a terrific woman, and she loved Scotland. And maybe that’s one of the reasons that I feel the same way about it.”
I truly always forget that Trump’s mother was Scottish. Is Scotland partly to blame for Donald Trump? No, I won’t put that on Scotland. Trump is America’s demonic mistake, and we’re the only ones responsible for him. As for what he says about Harry and Meghan… I swear to God, I felt genuine relief that he didn’t say something terrible, racist, misogynistic or all of the above. My guess is that he truly wants an invitation and so he’s trying to be on his best behavior. Too bad, Stable Genius. Meghan’s already crossed you off the list.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, PCN.
Sounds like someone is kissing up to Harry and Meghan. Just watch, if he doesn’t get an invite he will turn on them. Twitter will not be able to handle all the insults he tweets about the couple and the royal family
Oh, absolutely. Homeboy wants an invite, bigly. It’s probably *killing* him not to be able to compliment Meghan by calling her a nice piece of ass.
My mother’s family is from Scotland. On behalf of that country, I disavow any responsibility for this pig. He must be a genetic mutation. Or his father’s fault, whatever.
I could easily see him making a trip to England fairly close to the royal wedding if he does not get an invite. That way his visit and all the turmoil( protests, social media meltdowns, etc) would overshadow the wedding. He would be that petty
I am Scottish and we want nothing to do with him – well maybe the SNP will considering he paid them off to approve his horrible golf course that’s destroying the local protected dunes. He has failed to honour promises made about that land – colour me NOT surprised at that.
Scotland hates him.
Every country hates him.
He wants an invite. Not for him, but for the first lady Ivanka…
He’s after Jay-Z on Twitter this morning. But not Eminem, cause Marshall ‘s white. Given that Meg is a WOC, I fully expect some Twitter nonsense if he doesn’t get invited. Possibly there will be Twitter nonsense even if he receives an invite. And imagine the nonsense if he goes. Personally, I don’t see him going, invite or not. The British hate him and he knows it.
I bet its about the interview he gave to Van Jones on CNN.
Yeah. Jay says he’s hurt because of the sh*thole countries comment, and this ambomination attacks him with “black unemployment” is historically low. Because that’s supposed to excuse his racism.
Disgusting mouthbreather. He doesn’t even walk upright.
#notmypresident
No US president has ever attended a royal wedding so this is completely ridiculous to even have this conversation. The security requirements would be crazy and distract from the event. And that is ignoring how this is a hateful racist KKK supporting man.
Nancy Reagan attended both Charles and Diana’s and Andrew and Sarah’s wedding but only the US ambassador attended Will and Kate’s wedding. There is no reason they would be invited based on protocol.
It’s really all about the Obamas and Dump’s racist hatred from everything they do. The UK should never have played into this.
Thank you, people keep assuming presidents attend these weddings.
Theresa May is being Theresa May. She has the political skills of a bowling ball.
They fell for it, and now the Obamas may not go. Michelle might though. It is crazy. Did anyone keep up with what W was doing after he left?
There was a little bit of shade against W. at the start of Obama’s presidency, buy nothing like now or the shade they are throwing at Hillary. W. like Obama has been a very quiet ex-President. I really hope Trump either becomes sick or involved in something else, or other, after his Presidency, because I can’t see him having the dignity of the last two. I think some of the reason for the nostalgia on these former Presidents, aside from the obvious with Obama that he was a good president, was even if you don’t agree with them they were decent human beings. I was not a W. supporter, and he was a terrible President, but I still think he did try to do what he thought was right. I feel like he was a decent human being, who got a lot of things wrong. I doubt I will ever think that of Trump.
I think the only reason this is a big deal is the possibility of the Obamas attending. This isn’t a state wedding. Unlikely any Heads of State will go so baffled why Trump would be invited. Is May even attending?
Please Meghan would rather anyone else (harry’s exes her horrible family) attend then this racist POS. Guaranteed
In many ways, the Brits wouldn’t mind Emperor Zero coming to town.
They could launch a deluge of Cockney insults at him while pelting his motorcade with all sorts of food items. I’m sure a few football “fans” from Liverpool and Manchester wouldn’t mind making the trip down to London. It’d be just like a home match for Chelsea or Arsenal! Ozil….your eyes are offside, your eyes are offside, your eyes are offside!
I would watch that reality show on the television!
Please, please, can you give a few Cockney insults that would apply to Dirty Donald? I love rhyming slang.
That May and her government are so intimidated by potential drump blackmail about not being invited while the Obamas attend is sickening.
And he keeps alluding to big deals for Britain post-Brexit as a carrot to do what HE wants. He is pure evil for injecting himself into every publicity rich opportunity.
Does May not see that drump is a con man? He will never deliver any big US “deals” to GB.
He has never delivered on anything, that is why so many of “Trump” branded things went under.
Like his tapwater that he bottled and called Trump water? Or those mystery meat steaks or his casino?
May is pretty much being dictated to by her Brexit overloads, and doesn’t really care about Britain at all. With the Tories, it’s party over country all day. Also, if they can’t sell the family silver, they don’t feel as if they are living.
Please. All that goodwill will disappear in a second if either of the Obamas gets an invite and none is extended to him (let’s face it, he could give a sh*t if wifey gets invited as a matter of protocol) regardless of the fact that no sitting president has ever attended a royal wedding or not. He’ll wait until he has another one of his Nazi rallies to do it, but he’ll slip something in about loser Harry and his washed up actress of a wife and then let his racist minions run with it.
I love that MM was so vocal about Dump before not being able to be!
Trump wants a state visit so badly. Even if he doesn’t get an invite, I believe he’s afraid that attacking Meghan, future granddaughter in law of the queen and daughter in law of the heir apparent Charles, would put it at risk, despite Meghan’s criticism of Trump. I’m afraid he will be invited to a Royal wedding – Eugenie and Jack’s – as compensation, and he shouldn’t be.
Trump will definitely lose it if and when Harry and Meghan get a Scottish title and he’s not welcome in his mother’s home country.
I repeat, his disgraceful tweet about kate Middleton is the reason he hasn’t met the queen and the reason he won’t get an invite.
Also: his comments about Diana. There is no way in hell he would be invited to this wedding.
Ah, interesting, I hadn’t heard about that. I wish the press would bring this up, I wish Piers had confronted him about these comments, because he needs to be held accountable.
William obsessively reads everything written about him (and likely Kate as well). I’m sure he saw those tweets and Kate will NEVER EVER meet Trump. They’ll be no photo of the royal children with any member of this Administration or family.
+10000
What did he tweet about Kate? I must’ve missed it. I know what he said about Diana, but not Kate.
I like how you included that picture of harry looking like he’s holding his nose bc he smelt something awful. “Harry, how do you feel about president trump being invited to your wedding?” *holds nose, makes face*
Cheeto cannot step back when he sees a way to bully. And to get worldwide publicity at the same time, well, that is heaven for him.
“A great sense of regal” 😂
God, he is such an idiot.
Kudos Lorelai!
😂😂😂😂😂
Trump has told May in phone calls that he will not visit unless there are no protests. She can’t guarantee that and his delicate ego won’t allow it. So that’s the end of that.
