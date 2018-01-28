Donald Trump ‘really wants’ Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘to be happy’

As we discussed on Friday, Donald Trump’s fat ass got booed at Davos. It was a good thing. He got up there are started whining about fake news and everyone in the room began booing and hissing. Which is how everybody should have reacted when he first came in the room, honestly. Anyway, in that post, I also talked a little bit about Trump’s interview with that sniveling jackass Piers Morgan. Piers fed answers to Trump and telegraphed what he wanted to hear, like you would do to a child you were coaching. As it turns out, Piers Morgan also asked Trump about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May wedding and whether he’s been invited yet. Enjoy.

Donald Trump has said he hopes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “happy” even if he does not receive an invite to their wedding. The US president also told how his late mother “loved the Queen and the UK”.In an interview with Piers Morgan, to be broadcast on Sunday night, Mr Trump revealed that he sometimes tweets from bed. And he suggested the US could return to the Paris climate accord if a better deal was struck.

The issue of whether Mr Trump would be invited to the Royal wedding on May 19 has become controversial due to the prince’s friendship with Barack and Michelle Obama. And Ms Markle has been highly critical of Mr Trump, once suggesting she would leave the US for Canada if he was elected president.

When asked if he had received an invitation, Mr Trump said: “Not that I know of.” He declined to address whether he would like to go, instead saying: “I want them to be happy. I really want them to be happy. They look like a lovely couple.”

When Mr Morgan reminded him that Ms Markle had called him a “divisive misogynist” the president replied: “Well, I still hope they’re happy.”

Mr Trump went on to say that his own mother had a “great sense of regal”. He added: “She had a love for the Queen. She had a love for the Royal Family. She really respected the Queen, and she loved the pomp and ceremony. The fact is, she loved the UK.”

Mr Trump accepted an invitation made by Theresa May a year ago for a state visit to the UK but no date had yet been fixed. Following their recent meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos officials said Mr Trump would go to the UK in the second half of this year, although it may be a lower key working trip rather than a full state occasion.

The president was asked if his late mother Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born on the Isle of Lewis, would have loved him to receive a state visit. He said: “Well, she would go back every year to Scotland, she just thought it was incredible. She came over to the United States when she was 19, she met my father, they got married, they were married for many, many decades, and they had a great marriage. You know, she was a terrific woman, and she loved Scotland. And maybe that’s one of the reasons that I feel the same way about it.”