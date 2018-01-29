Lorde didn’t perform at the Grammys because they wouldn’t let her perform solo

Embed from Getty Images

Lorde did not walk the red carpet at the Grammys. I kind of think she didn’t walk because she was pissed at the Grammys, which I’ll get to in a moment. She did wear a pretty dress – a red Valentino – and she sat with her brother and the producer of her album, Jack Antonoff. Jack brought his sibling as his official date too, his sister. A few days ago, Us Weekly reported that Jack Antonoff does have a new girlfriend post-Lena Dunham, and that girlfriend is… model Carlotta Kohl. Us Weekly has photos of Jack and Carlotta together in New York. Which is pretty good evidence, except that Jack and Lorde basically spent all of Grammy weekend together, which made it seem like their coming out as a couple.

As for why Lorde was probably pissed at the Grammys – she was nominated for Album of the Year, and she lost to Bruno Mars, but that’s not why. She was the sole female nominee in that category and Grammy producers asked her to perform… but not solo. The Grammys tried to force her to perform as part of the Tom Petty tribute and she refused, which is completely understandable. Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich tried to justify the screw-up, saying: “It’s hard to have a balanced year and have everyone perform. We can’t have every nominee perform. These shows are always a matter of choices. She had a great album, but there’s no way we can deal with everybody. Maybe people get left out who shouldn’t, but we do the best we can to make sure it’s a fair and balanced show.” To which I say… the producers managed to find time for Sting and Shaggy to get something like 10 minutes of airtime. Surely they could have allowed the ONLY female AOTY nominee a solo performance slot?

As for this Valentino dress, Lorde had a #TimesUp message sewn onto the back, a quote from Jenny Holzer’s “Inflammatory Essays”: “Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take coverage for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom.” She posted the message to Instagram:

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

30 Responses to “Lorde didn’t perform at the Grammys because they wouldn’t let her perform solo”

  1. Slowsnow says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:03 am

    Jenny Holzer is the best.

    That’s the crappiest excuse for not treating their nominated artists right.

    And Lorde is truly badass for refusing something she wasn’t comfortable with.

    Reply
  2. Louise177 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:13 am

    Album nominees always perform and I think always solo. It’s the biggest award. Forcing Lorde to do a group tribute for someone who she’s probably not a big fan of is ridiculous. A skit couldn’t be taken out?

    Reply
  3. Mina says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:21 am

    Serious question, but does Lorde have a hit song currently? Where I live, we haven’t really heard anything from her since Royals.

    Reply
  4. diana says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:26 am

    I absolutely love her.

    Reply
  5. magnoliarose says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:35 am

    I think they are very close friends who drift into sexual territory sometimes but I am not sure it is a full relationship. I have a very close guy best friend who no one believed we weren’t a couple because we get along so well but we flirted around with romance, but we work better as friends. Besides, we know each other so well, too well to find each other’s faults tolerable in a relationship not to mention all the less than stellar things we have done in the past. 15 years is nearly half my life, and he knows the dirt. lol
    We are affectionate and familiar with each other which hasn’t been easy on the people we dated in the past, but he’s more like my twin brother than anything I guess. It is hard to explain.

    Maybe Lorde and Jack are like that. It is a possibility, or they could be a thing, but Lena is supposedly dating around and has been so there is no reason to think she cares. Or the model could be a PR ruse. The photo is very PR friendly. Denials are worthless and almost like an automatic message you get when you send an email to a company and get the auto-response saying they received your email.

    Reply
    • Slowsnow says:
      January 29, 2018 at 6:42 am

      I find it really stupefying that people really can’t tolerate the idea that they are really really good friends. I have the same kind of relationship with my best friend from school who is a very good looking man. We never ever had any physical relationship nor a platonic one for that matter. It’s so infantile. Particularly in these contexts where people work late hours and share really close stuff bc of writing.
      Ready to eat my hat if they do date though.

      Reply
    • Kali says:
      January 29, 2018 at 7:15 am

      Magnolia, how curious. I’m sure you get younger as the posts go by.

      Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      January 29, 2018 at 7:25 am

      People find it almost impossible to understand that others don’t have to behave the way *they* would behave in any given situation. If people would love to be with someone who is sexy or funny or kind or intelligent then they can’t believe that someone else may not crave a similar relationship with that person.

      Reply
    • M4lificent says:
      January 29, 2018 at 11:37 am

      That’s how it is with my work husband. By the time we were both single at the same time, we knew each other other’s flaws to well to actually be interested.

      Reply
    • Veronica says:
      January 29, 2018 at 12:21 pm

      I think it’s inevitable that two people with a similar orientation who are emotionally close will likely have some very mild “romantic” overlap, i.e. they tend to be a little more physically demonstrative with each other and have occasionally flirtatious overtones to their interactions, but it doesn’t mean it ever evolves into overt sexual attraction.

      Reply
    • SK says:
      January 29, 2018 at 12:55 pm

      I have a number of close male friends that most people assume or have assumed at some point that there is something going on. There isn’t. There never has been. Not the slightest sign of sexual anything. We might adore each other as people, hang out constantly, be affectionate with each other, be there for one another, but there is nothing romantic or sexual. We vibe off each other as close friends but not sexually. My closest male friend used to get really annoyed about it because everyone in his life assumed we were just keeping “it” a secret (the people in my life are used to me having close male mates – I’ve had them all my life). I’m not his type, he’s not mine. He’s my brother from another mother. The thought of anything sexual with him gives me the icks and he is the same about me. When people spend a bit more time with us they realise that it will never happen, has never happened, etc. I don’t know why people find it so hard to accept that males and females can have extraordinarily close friendships without the slightest bit of sex or romance involved. You know if this was Kanye going on about Jay-Z back in the day no one would have thought they had something going on. I’m ready to believe that Lorde and Jack are just great friends, collaborators, etc. Perhaps they do have something, but there’s just a good a chance that they are what they say they are: friends.

      Reply
  6. BooRadley says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:41 am

    I love how comfortable in her own skin she looks. Gone is the sullen teenager it seems.

    Reply
  7. Scal says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Sting got to perform twice-U2 got to perform on a barge (which do they even have anything out right now?) But the Grammys couldn’t find the time to have Lorde song by herself. Okay sure.

    And Melodrama might not have gotten as much airplay but it really is excellent.

    Reply
  8. Daisy says:
    January 29, 2018 at 9:00 am

    Sam Smith, who got no nomination at all, got to perform on his own. They could very well have given his slot to her.
    Anyway, Neil Portnow went on and on about Grammy’s “excellence” and yet they keep rewarding mediocre performers.
    And yes, I’m still bitter on Kendrick’s behalf being robbed for the THIRD time), and even thought I also love Bruno, 24K Magic was his weakest album.

    Reply
  9. Lylia says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Lorde you should have flipped them off. I hope you did!!!! I know I am aging myself here but when I watched the Grammy’s in the 80′s & 90′s it seemed that all the major artists nominated performed. Now, they just put the oddest selection of “stars” up there that have no rhyme or reason. I love Sting but WTH did he need to perform there. I thought this Shaggy thing was a joke. OMG, It’s not a joke! I am sick for her.

    Reply
  10. tinyfencer says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Legit question – the last time she performed at an awards show didn’t she skip singing altogether and just prance around the stage instead? If I’m remembering that correctly then I honestly don’t blame them for not inviting her to perform solo.

    Reply
  11. Dee says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Ok, I really really hate Lena Dunham but Jack’s new girlfriend must really be such a smack in the face and just the proof in the pudding that he used her to get to where he is. He even said it in one of his first win speeches that he thanks her for letting him crash on her couch for x amount of time until the band he was in (FUN) made it.

    Reply
  12. mill says:
    January 29, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Have you guys seen her godawful performance at the VMAs? Prancing around like an idiot for the sake of art is not exactly worthy of a solo Grammys slot, especially when you have great performers like Bruno Mars and Kendrick or popular hits like Wild Thoughts..

    Reply
  13. Jordan says:
    January 29, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Why does she look 30?

    Reply
  14. Lobbit says:
    January 29, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Love that quote and the she incorporated it into her styling. Gorgeous.

    Reply

