Can I just say? Paris Fashion Week happened a few weeks ago and the photos were a total snooze. Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber seemed like the biggest names, and as they wandered around Paris looking fashionable, barely anyone paid attention to them. So look at these photos of Angelina Jolie being swarmed wherever she goes in Paris this week. She couldn’t even leave her hotel (Le Meurice) without a swarm of Parisians with their cameraphones out. It seemed like one fan brought a large package or, like, all of his tax documents from the past decade, and he tearfully asked Jolie for her autograph. She gave him a hug AND an autograph.

But really, this reminds me that Guerlain was very smart to hire Angelina to be the face of their beauty brand in 2016. This is a mountain of free advertising, and all she had to do was visit Paris and stop by the Guerlain shop. There was another swarm of people there too.

Angelina also stopped by the Elysees Palace on Tuesday too – she met with French first lady Brigitte Macron outside of the palace, and People Magazine says that Angelina met with President Macron inside the palace. Jolie and Madame Macron “met for an hour” and talked about “education, violence against women and [Jolie]’s activities as UNHCR Special Envoy and her visit to Jordan.” Apparently, Angelina will be at The Hague today.

43 Responses to “Angelina Jolie was swarmed by fans everywhere she went in Paris on Tuesday”

  1. Alexandria says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:19 am

    I’d swarm her 😍 #sorrynotsorry

    Reply
  2. Fa says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Photos with President Macron.
    https://twitter.com/jesuisangelina/status/958655578930384896

    Reply
  3. OSTONE says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:21 am

    She looks absolutely gorgeous in the pictures. Breathtaking!

    Reply
  4. CairinaCat says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:22 am

    So beautiful

    Reply
  5. Ophelia says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Angelina >>>>>>>>> Insta-models, anytime, any day, anywhere.

    Reply
  6. V4Real says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:24 am

    Why wouldn’t she be she’s AN.

    But what’s up with that picture with the blonde lady? Is it the pic itself or something about her face is really off. Maybe it’s the heavy make-up

    Reply
  7. Jenna says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:24 am

    What a woman.

    Reply
  8. Andrea1 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Wow what a lovely woman so much for people saying Angelina Jolie is done in Hollywood and that nobody what’s to have anything to do with her. She is a force to be reckoned with love her or hate her that’s who she is…
    And she is looking lovely and well rested!

    Reply
  9. Maya says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:30 am

    A true feminist and not only talks the talk but also walks the walk.

    Amongst the hate and disheartening politics news globally, it’s nice to read about a woman who actually cares about others.

    She truly looks happy these days so I think things must go well with the children and Brad. I sometimes wonder if Brad regrets not getting help for his alcoholism before it became too late and he lost his family.

    Finishing with something superficial – she looks absolutely gorgeous and as women usually gains weight when suffering from menopause, this clearly helps Angelina.

    Reply
  10. Xboxsucks says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:31 am

    I would have to control myself to not follow her
    She looks amazing , glad she picking up with her humanitarian job, it seems the divorce really put a brake ( understandable ) in it .

    Reply
  11. SK says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Her outfits here are lovely. I love her in the red and soft pink! I wish she wore colours more often. I love the work she does the most though.

    Reply
  12. ALLY says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Look at that dork in the first picture trying to get a selfie with Jolie in the shot, as though all his friends would be like, “You hung out together?” 🙄

    Dignity and class, look into it.

    Reply
  13. Gaby says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:59 am

    The red lippy is just perfect on her face! And the white outfit is gorgeous.

    Reply
  14. Insomniac says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:03 am

    1. She looks stunning. The definition of glamorous.

    2. How in the world can she stand those crowds? I get a mild panic attack just *looking* at those pictures.

    Reply
  15. Sansa says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Oh Angie, you look beautiful again, very nice to see you so glamorous.

    Reply
  16. Nope says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:04 am

    She looks lovely.

    Also that guy takes so many pictures with celebrities….

    Reply
  17. Peggy says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:14 am

    They guy she hugged, had a sketch he drew of her at the Golden Globes.

    Reply
  18. minx says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:28 am

    She looks incredibly beautiful here. Whatever she’s doing, she should keep on doing it.

    Reply
  19. Guest says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:00 am

    She’s gorgeous

    Reply
  20. truth hurts says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Did she fire Jen Rade because her look has been flawless in France. It looks as if she has a spray tan also. Her team did really well on her look. She does look healthier and happier. I don’t know what is going on with them nor where Brad is but hopefully he has gotten himself together for the sake of his relationship with his kids and his health overall.
    Anyways love her and admire her work. I think she is just happy to be out of the chains of having to be in America and to travel abroad. She did do Cambodia this time last year then Africa in the Summer for a few days but that was it. I know she feel revived. I don’t know if their proceedings had something to do with that but this is what she hinted at in that interview with Marianne Pearl. She said something to the decree that she couldn’t right now and needed to be at home with her kids making sure they were ok.

    Reply
  21. Div says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Angelina looks great and better than she has looked in years (not that she ever looked bad). I feel like her personal style improved or she hired a new stylist and she gained a bit of weight.

    Reply
  22. Tallia says:
    January 31, 2018 at 10:13 am

    She looks so much better. The only thing is…the ta tas. I wish she would have gone smaller. They look large and hard as rocks.

    Reply
  23. Lylia says:
    January 31, 2018 at 10:16 am

    She is stunning. She looks so healthy and happy. I loved her in colors. I know the colors were mainly neutral. Nobody yell at me for this. I think she might have finally finished her reconstructive surgery. She looks more busty. I heard those surgeries can take several months. She just doesn’t seem to be “wearing” pain. I know she was looking frail and she was dealing with some illnesses for awhile. I know when I am going through stressful things I get really frail like her and wear the pain all over my face. I can’t have any medical procedures done or they take forever. I am happy to see her look so healthy and pain free. I bet she’s happy about it too. :)

    Reply
  24. marybea says:
    January 31, 2018 at 10:16 am

    What, no kids?

    Reply
  25. laet says:
    January 31, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Yeah and you look like such a delight…

    Reply
  26. Lady D says:
    January 31, 2018 at 10:54 am

    @laet, sticking up for a pedophile using childish insults? Interesting.

    Reply

