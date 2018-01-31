Angelina Jolie was swarmed by fans everywhere she went in Paris on Tuesday

Can I just say? Paris Fashion Week happened a few weeks ago and the photos were a total snooze. Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber seemed like the biggest names, and as they wandered around Paris looking fashionable, barely anyone paid attention to them. So look at these photos of Angelina Jolie being swarmed wherever she goes in Paris this week. She couldn’t even leave her hotel (Le Meurice) without a swarm of Parisians with their cameraphones out. It seemed like one fan brought a large package or, like, all of his tax documents from the past decade, and he tearfully asked Jolie for her autograph. She gave him a hug AND an autograph.
But really, this reminds me that Guerlain was very smart to hire Angelina to be the face of their beauty brand in 2016. This is a mountain of free advertising, and all she had to do was visit Paris and stop by the Guerlain shop. There was another swarm of people there too.
Angelina also stopped by the Elysees Palace on Tuesday too – she met with French first lady Brigitte Macron outside of the palace, and People Magazine says that Angelina met with President Macron inside the palace. Jolie and Madame Macron “met for an hour” and talked about “education, violence against women and [Jolie]’s activities as UNHCR Special Envoy and her visit to Jordan.” Apparently, Angelina will be at The Hague today.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
I’d swarm her 😍 #sorrynotsorry
Not if I get there first 🤣
She’s gorgeous with red lipstick!
Agree, the color lights up her face.
Photos with President Macron.
https://twitter.com/jesuisangelina/status/958655578930384896
Love the photos
Amazing pics.
Nice photos. Thanks
She looks absolutely gorgeous in the pictures. Breathtaking!
She is so glamorous in these photos. Oh my.
I gasped, a bit. She looks like a total bombshell.
So beautiful
Angelina >>>>>>>>> Insta-models, anytime, any day, anywhere.
Why wouldn’t she be she’s AN.
But what’s up with that picture with the blonde lady? Is it the pic itself or something about her face is really off. Maybe it’s the heavy make-up
Haha that’s the First Lady of France..
That was supposed to say AJ but my phone likes calling her AN.
First Lady of France, got it. Forgive my blonde woman.
Wig on Macron throwing it off I think
Yes, that MUST be a wig. A bad wig.
What a woman.
Wow what a lovely woman so much for people saying Angelina Jolie is done in Hollywood and that nobody what’s to have anything to do with her. She is a force to be reckoned with love her or hate her that’s who she is…
And she is looking lovely and well rested!
It was Page 6 and THR who kept saying that while covering for the likes of Harvey and Spacey.
A true feminist and not only talks the talk but also walks the walk.
Amongst the hate and disheartening politics news globally, it’s nice to read about a woman who actually cares about others.
She truly looks happy these days so I think things must go well with the children and Brad. I sometimes wonder if Brad regrets not getting help for his alcoholism before it became too late and he lost his family.
Finishing with something superficial – she looks absolutely gorgeous and as women usually gains weight when suffering from menopause, this clearly helps Angelina.
+1
I would have to control myself to not follow her
She looks amazing , glad she picking up with her humanitarian job, it seems the divorce really put a brake ( understandable ) in it .
Her outfits here are lovely. I love her in the red and soft pink! I wish she wore colours more often. I love the work she does the most though.
+1!
Look at that dork in the first picture trying to get a selfie with Jolie in the shot, as though all his friends would be like, “You hung out together?” 🙄
Dignity and class, look into it.
The red lippy is just perfect on her face! And the white outfit is gorgeous.
1. She looks stunning. The definition of glamorous.
2. How in the world can she stand those crowds? I get a mild panic attack just *looking* at those pictures.
She got used to. That’s why I would never be able to cope with fame.
Oh Angie, you look beautiful again, very nice to see you so glamorous.
She does look glamorous and I agree it’s nice to see.
She looks lovely.
Also that guy takes so many pictures with celebrities….
They guy she hugged, had a sketch he drew of her at the Golden Globes.
She looks incredibly beautiful here. Whatever she’s doing, she should keep on doing it.
She’s gorgeous
Did she fire Jen Rade because her look has been flawless in France. It looks as if she has a spray tan also. Her team did really well on her look. She does look healthier and happier. I don’t know what is going on with them nor where Brad is but hopefully he has gotten himself together for the sake of his relationship with his kids and his health overall.
Anyways love her and admire her work. I think she is just happy to be out of the chains of having to be in America and to travel abroad. She did do Cambodia this time last year then Africa in the Summer for a few days but that was it. I know she feel revived. I don’t know if their proceedings had something to do with that but this is what she hinted at in that interview with Marianne Pearl. She said something to the decree that she couldn’t right now and needed to be at home with her kids making sure they were ok.
Angelina looks great and better than she has looked in years (not that she ever looked bad). I feel like her personal style improved or she hired a new stylist and she gained a bit of weight.
She looks so much better. The only thing is…the ta tas. I wish she would have gone smaller. They look large and hard as rocks.
She is stunning. She looks so healthy and happy. I loved her in colors. I know the colors were mainly neutral. Nobody yell at me for this. I think she might have finally finished her reconstructive surgery. She looks more busty. I heard those surgeries can take several months. She just doesn’t seem to be “wearing” pain. I know she was looking frail and she was dealing with some illnesses for awhile. I know when I am going through stressful things I get really frail like her and wear the pain all over my face. I can’t have any medical procedures done or they take forever. I am happy to see her look so healthy and pain free. I bet she’s happy about it too.
What, no kids?
Yeah and you look like such a delight…
@laet, sticking up for a pedophile using childish insults? Interesting.
