Duchess Kate wore McQueen & houndstooth Catherine Walker in Stockholm

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, visit The Karolinska Institute

Here are some photos from Day 2 of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of Sweden. Their tour seems to only include Stockholm, which I guess is fine considering that William and Kate are only staying in Sweden for two days, then it’s off to Norway for two days. Today, Will and Kate joined Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel at a reception at a local school, where the focus is on children’s mental health programs.

Quick question: if the whole point of William and Kate “touring” European countries is “post-Brexit soft diplomacy aimed at strengthening Britain’s European ties, especially in regards to trade,” why haven’t the Cambridges done more photo-ops around the issue of trade? Ponder that while we talk about fashion! I actually like Kate’s outfit here, even if I think she and William could have done more to coordinate. William looks like a shady Russian banker who lives in Switzerland in the off season. Kate looks Duchess Barbie. Her red-and-white houndstooth coat was by Catherine Walker and I actually like it? But I LOVE her Alexander McQueen bouclé dress. That is an adorable dress. Kate accessorized with pearl earrings from Swedish designer In2Design. Her purse was Chanel.

Princess Victoria could have done better with her look, but I appreciate that she tried out a well-cut pantsuit.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, visit The Karolinska Institute

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, visit The Karolinska Institute

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, visit The Karolinska Institute

83 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore McQueen & houndstooth Catherine Walker in Stockholm”

  1. CynicalAnn says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Pretty sure she’s worn that coat before-and I HATE it-the red is horrible and it’s just garish. And the dark red shoes and handbag clash with it. The dress under it is beautiful-couldn’t she have stayed with that Chanel theme for her coat as well? My other positive-her hair looks great.

    Reply
  2. Rapunzel says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:42 am

    The dress is fantastic. Houndstooth is not a print I would wear while pregnant, but Kate’s so thin even pregnant that it somehow works.

    Reply
  3. Nicole says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Muchhhh better. Lord that other dress in the last post was hideous.
    As for the diplomacy I did wonder why there aren’t more photo ops conveying…whatever their position is. And I assume their office would arrange that so not sure why they didn’t. Maybe Norway?
    These pictures make me miss Sweden. Was just there last year and I loved it

    Reply
  4. Léna says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:43 am

    This coat is giving me a headache but I really like the dress !!

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I love her hair here, would like to see a few more inches off and not as fluffy on the bottom. Sleeker.
    The white dress is very pretty.

    Reply
  6. jeanne says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:45 am

    i love everything about her outfits. i think she looks perfect here but maybe a little juvenile – like it wasn’t the right look for the event.

    In the pics with her and victoria and daniel she looks out of place like she’s a child. they all look like grownups out to do work and she looks like just wanted to look pretty for the camera. i’m not saying that was the case, it just looked like that to me.

    maybe that’s because daniel looks heavenly in that camel coat and victoria looks like a baller in that suit. victoria represented in that suit.

    Reply
    • Honey says:
      January 31, 2018 at 10:51 am

      Jeanne, people criticize people for criticizing Kate but that which you just mentioned, her looking juvenile/childish and ornamental, is what drives a lot of the criticism—at least mine. Some of her outfits are cute and she is a nice looking BUT is that it? It that the bar? Well, if so, can she not at least look appropriate for her public role is the question that drives most of her critics batty, I think. Then that, of course, gets into the question of what’s her background (knowledge) and why isn’t she getting this “right”? Which, of course, brings up other stuff, e.g. the lack of work experience, the waity years, friends and networking groups, and William’s lack of the same (although not brought up as frequently). It’s really what you so simply pointed out (and you are a fan / I’m not tripping) that drives the criticism.

      Yes, the dress is cute.

      Reply
  7. lightpurple says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Beautiful dress.

    Reply
  8. katie3 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:47 am

    William looks like a shady Russian banker who lives in Switzerland in the off season.
    ————————————————————————————————————————–
    LOL – i just spit out my coffee all over my screen!!! Thanks ;(

    Reply
  9. Hh says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:47 am

    LOVE the dress. Meh on the coat. Something about her styling and/or cuts is a blast from the past.

    Reply
  10. MellyMel says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:50 am

    So much better! She looks so pretty here and her hair is fantastic! I love the dress and that bag! I love houndstooth, but usually in black and white. The red is too much in my taste.

    Reply
  11. Becks says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I love the dress. If it were mine, I would be really sad that I would probably never wear it again (since it’s clearly cut for her pregnancy.) And the shoes and handbag work really well with it. Her hair looks great. Yay Kate! You redeemed yourself after the horror of last night.

    I don’t mind the coat in itself, although she does have a very similar red one from Catherine Walker. The buttons are just to be expected by this point. But the red of the coat really clashes with the shoes and handbag and makes the whole outfit seem off.

    Reply
    • Amy says:
      January 31, 2018 at 10:25 am

      The coat was a horrible choice to wear with this outfit. It clashes terribly with her shoes and bag. I know they don’t follow normal-people packing and traveling rules, but if I were going away for a trip, I would pack one very good coat that worked with all of my outfits, in a neutral color like black or camel. This almost looks like she accidentally only packed this one red houndstooth coat, and so she is forced to wear it over everything, even this outfit where it clashes terribly with the shoes and purse. It seems like such an accident to choose this cost with those accessories

      Reply
  12. Merritt says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:54 am

    I have mixed feelings about the houndstooth coat but I like the dress. I’m not sure about the combo of Victoria’s light pink coat and light blue suit.

    Reply
  13. liriel says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Lately Kate’s been looking fantastic. Of course the Erdem dress was probably the worst dress she’d ever worn but other than that I’m kind of impressed. Agree about hair. Pregnancy suits her, I love her face!
    Celebitchy, we started to like Kate, what happened to us? :D

    Reply
  14. Kitty says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Off topic but Chanel is not as great as it once was. That Chanel bag is not pretty.

    Reply
    • Imqrious2 says:
      January 31, 2018 at 9:29 am

      Isn’t that the same bag she used with the Chanel dress when she and Will were in Paris (was it last year??) in front of the Eiffel Tower? I’m too lazy to look it up lol, but it looks familiar. And I KNOW those shoes are repeats.

      This dress is one of the best she’s worn while pregnant. She looks great. I even like the coat. Well done. (And happy to see she’s not teetering around in high spiked heels at this point!)

      Reply
    • Nikki says:
      January 31, 2018 at 9:36 am

      Really? I hate the dark red bag, but I like the little brown Chanel bag. I was coveting it and the white dress!

      Reply
  15. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Love the coat and dress but NO to the shoes and bag – they do not match the look. Neither she or her ‘stylist’ can put a outfit together to save their lives.

    Reply
  16. Tw says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:02 am

    She is the same in every photo. Tacky wiglet, harsh makeup and knee length coat that serves as entire look.

    Reply
  17. Lifeside says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Love both looks. She also looks like the only one happy to be there?
    Don’t even talk to me about last nights effort *shudder*

    Reply
  18. Maria F. says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:07 am

    i love the coat and the dress, but the wine red accessories do not go with the red of the coat.

    What a bummer.

    Reply
  19. Amelia says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:10 am

    DIANA COSPLAY ALERT! Check this out. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5334869/Kate-wears-houndstooth-coat-looks-just-like-Dianas.html

    Reply
  20. Scal says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Love the white dress. Although Victoria is knocking it out of the park. She makes Kate look frumpy in every shot I’ve seen

    Reply
  21. Sherry says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:37 am

    I loathe the coat and the shoes, but she looks really fresh and pretty in the McQueen dress. More of that please!

    Reply
  22. Chaine says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:40 am

    She looks fantastic in both. The shorter cut is so much better. And the pregnancy weight does wonders for her skin and face. Looks years younger.

    Reply
  23. aquarius64 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:47 am

    The coat looks like a picnic table cloth.

    Reply
  24. Maria says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Are these coats (today and yesterday) all maternity coats? Because if they are that’s three new coats in 24 hours that she won’t be able to recycle. Yikes!

    Reply
    • Merritt says:
      January 31, 2018 at 10:34 am

      She can always have them altered or loan them to Meghan if Meghan becomes pregnant.

      Reply
    • whatever says:
      January 31, 2018 at 12:26 pm

      It’s a no win situation for her – she needs new coats for her pregnancy that are warmer than the caots she already has but as with anything it costs money. Off the top of my head, there are only 4 coats that she was worn in other pregnancies that she hasn’t worn in this one yet. But none of them are suitable for this tour because either the material is too thin for this cold weather, the colours of the coats are too summery or the hemline is too short.

      Reply
  25. vava says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:56 am

    I like the dress and her hair looks good. Could have done something better with shoes and handbag. Does anyone notice aside from me that suddenly Kate is carrying small satchels instead of her usual clutch bags?

    Now that coat. It’s hideous. I hate it more than the Erdem dress from the night before. First off, the positioning of those buttons, two right over where her nipples are. Secondly, with a bold print like this fabric is, buttons really don’t work very well – they detract from the design. It would have looked better with a different sort of closure. Thirdly, the way she has styled this coat is typical Kate. It would look much better with wool trousers. Can’t say I’m at all fond of Catherine Walker choices on this trip, it seems quite obvious that Kate is using HER MOTHER as her stylist. I hope in the future she finds someone who knows what they are doing…..

    Reply
  26. Cher says:
    January 31, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I dislike the coat. The dress is nice but in the photos of Kate sitting you can see that it is to tight or maybe because of her pregnancy tummy.
    I just wish that Kate would consider the fact that she’ll be bending over greeting people and kids as far as her dress hems are concerned.

    Reply
  27. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 31, 2018 at 10:24 am

    That coat is tragic. But the dress is one of the best dresses she’s ever worn. I love it.

    Reply
  28. Anguishedcorn says:
    January 31, 2018 at 10:59 am

    LOL. I read the headline and thought as I was clicking to open, “Oooo, I do love houndstoo…. OH MY GOD NO.”

    Reply
  29. Lainey says:
    January 31, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Hate the coat but the dress is lovely. Dont like the accessories with the coat though.
    And I agree with the whole trade thing. Why arent they meeting ministers and you know those people who would have a hand in actually making trade agreements. School kids dont give a damn about Brexit. How do these tours actually help?

    Reply
  30. Karen says:
    January 31, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Hate the coat. Who acccessorizes tomato red with burgundy accessories? Also the white dress is washing her out.

    Reply
  31. Guest says:
    January 31, 2018 at 11:11 am

    She looks better today. But man this tour is boring beyond belief and I usually love watching what Victoria does, but even she is not bringing it.

    Reply
  32. CrystalBall says:
    January 31, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Another Look-At-Me outfit. She would do well to remember that Victoria outranks her in every way.

    Reply
  33. carolind says:
    January 31, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Love the coat. Maybe not so keen on the heavy looking dress but it’s a classic. Who says she wont’t be able to recycle? Baby No 4?

    Reply
  34. HK9 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 11:41 am

    I actually like the whole thing. The coat is loud but she looks good in vibrant colours and the dress underneath is classic and stylish. While I’m not a fan of the shoes, I think the look is nice.

    Reply
  35. Lorelai says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    I love the white dress, and her hair looks really pretty.

    The coat is a disaster.

    Reply
  36. Cerys says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    The dress is lovely and she really suits it. Her hair, accessories etc all looked good. I didn’t like the coat. It is rather garish and very similar to a suit that Diana wore, which I thought garish too. Victoria looked very professional and smart.

    Reply
  37. eeeeetrainnnn says:
    January 31, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Why did my pervy eyes go straight to Will’s…willy in that one photo. How you doin’?

    Reply
  38. Persistent Cat says:
    January 31, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    I’m a sucker for houndstooth and gasped at that coat, it’s gorgeous. The purse and shoes are ugly and don’t match, I’d wear black patent maryjanes with a spiked heel and a black patent bag. I also love the dress. I love texture.

    Reply

