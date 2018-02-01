Duchess Kate wore velvet Erdem in Stockholm: matronly, unflattering or fine?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, attend an event at the Fotografiska Galleries

Of all the designers the Duchess of Cambridge wears regularly, which designer or label do you think is consistently the best for her? I would argue that it’s probably Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, although Kate has worn a few terrible McQueen looks over the years. But can we say with 100% accuracy that Kate and Erdem is a collaboration that needs to end? I see why she wears Erdem, a label full of whimsy, florals, frills, lace, Victorian cosplay and sketchy hemlines. But those are the reasons why she should no longer wear Erdem!

On the first night of the Cambridges’ Sweden tour, Kate wore an Erdem gown which – I argued – was her worst look ever. She chose a different Erdem dress for an event on the second day in Stockholm. Will and Kate attended an event at Fotografiska Gallery, and I’m assuming the dress code was “cocktail.” This is Kate’s idea of cocktail-dress – a matronly, high-necked velvet frock with another f–king dust ruffle attached. Something nice: this one isn’t as bad as the rusty chartreuse gown from the previous night. But it’s still super-unflattering and just… bad. I don’t understand why this is SO hard for her! She obviously has unlimited funds and unlimited time to choose the best, the most flattering, the cutest and most event-appropriate looks. Kate was also photographed wearing a fur-trimmed coat by Swedish designer Ida Sjostedt. Blah.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, attend an event at the Fotografiska Galleries

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, attend an event at the Fotografiska Galleries

Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.

 

114 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore velvet Erdem in Stockholm: matronly, unflattering or fine?”

  1. Clare says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:26 am

    Are Edrem trolling her?

    Is SHE trolling us?

    These outfits are fing hideous, not flattering and worth over a month’s salary for a teacher or nurse.

  2. Basi says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Sad she chooses to wear real fur

  3. Hh says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Again, I’ll be in the minority, but I like this look. Hair and accessories are much better than they were with the other Erdem dress.

    However, if she’s going to pose with her hands in front and together, she should do a full grasp like William, or not at all. That little half hold makes her look like a shy child.

  4. Amy says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:30 am

    I know that this is irrelevant to that dusty rug of horror that Kate rolled into before she left for this event, but that picture of Hank Scorpio in the Featured Links section accompanying the “Why is Elon Musk selling flamethrowers?” article is frigging hilarious.

  5. Basi says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:30 am

    My eyes always go to other people she’s with. Victoria looks like a confident, self-assured woman. Kate looks like a little girl playing dress up.

    Reply
  6. Shelllley says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Maybe she just likes how they feel. . .
    If I was pregnant, even in the early stages, you’d be lucky to get me out of a mumu – cameras be damned.
    I don’t like the dress either but she still looks beautiful.

    • Becks says:
      February 1, 2018 at 7:36 am

      I don’t understand this argument – I see it a lot and I just don’t get it. Sure, Kate is under a spotlight most of us aren’t under, but most women have to “do things” when pregnant. They have to go to events late at night, go to work for long hours, travel for work, and so on. And they do it without wearing mumus.

      I would not want to be pregnant with a thousand cameras following my every move, so I do have sympathy for her, but its not like every other pregnant woman can just hide out in their house in maternity leggings for the duration of the pregnancy.

      • Clare says:
        February 1, 2018 at 8:09 am

        Right? A huge majority of women in professional jobs manage to turn up to work during their pregnancy looking professional. Surely someone in KAte’s position, who has everything done for her and an unlimited budget, can manage the same? I mean, I understand pregnancy is uncomfortable and fing hard on the body…but come on…somehow the rest of us manage not to look like we are wearing grannies sofa to work.

      • Goats on the Roof says:
        February 1, 2018 at 8:19 am

        Yes! I can’t stand the, “well she’s pregnant so she must be allowed her comfort!” There are many ways to be comfortable and well-dressed that don’t include wearing a 60s sofa.

      • magnoliarose says:
        February 1, 2018 at 8:39 am

        I don’t get it either. There are a lot of chic maternity lines nowadays, and she can have things made for her and tailored plus she has access to everything. Pregnancy isn’t an excuse for this Victorian upholstery disaster.

      • graymatters says:
        February 1, 2018 at 9:38 am

        What bugs me is that she so rarely wears maternity clothes. Instead, she has already expensive clothing expensively tailored to fit her pregnant body, and it so often doesn’t work well. She generally looks pretty good when she does wear maternity clothing, and it would be great for that industry for her to highlight that and maybe to even look good in maternity clothes post-birth, but before she’s completely back to her pre-baby body.

      • Nic919 says:
        February 1, 2018 at 9:52 am

        Most pregnant women would kill to look as good as she does pregnant. She really has nothing to complain about but she is obsessed with being thin and has no idea how to dress for her changing body. This dress hangs so poorly on her because it was a runway dress and not made for a growing belly. And it looks like a curtain.

      • perplexed says:
        February 1, 2018 at 10:04 am

        I don’t think she needs to hide. But I do cut slack on how pregnant women dress, even professional ones. I’m more reluctant to harshly evaluate the dressing style of someone, famous or not famous, who doesn’t have a flat stomach as an accessory. Honestly…. most don’t look as conventionally attractive (when I say this, I mean, she looks the same as a regular-sized person who ISN’T pregnant) as she does when pregnant so I do think she looks quite fine even if she’s wearing a couch sofa pattern as a dress.

    • Shelllley says:
      February 1, 2018 at 8:50 am

      She looks radiant, comfortable, confident and polished.
      Whether or not you like the pattern.. that’s subjective.

      Again, I don’t like it but I think she looks beautiful.

      • Jamie15 says:
        February 1, 2018 at 10:04 am

        Has she said out of her mouth she’s obessed with being skinny? She probably (like so many other women) maintains the weight she’s comfortable with.Am I obessed with being skinny because I like to keep myself under an certain weight? Kate has always been skinny, that could just be how she is.
        We have no way of knowing what she’s obessed with or thinks, unless she says so. I’m sick of all these comments that pop up about her having some type of eating issues or body issues. There is no proof of this and it is not our buiness .
        Even if there was proof, so what? Why is this constantly showing up on an thread about her clothes?

    • Moneypenny424 says:
      February 1, 2018 at 1:28 pm

      Seriously, as an attorney who needs to find business casual clothes and suits while pregnant (and who does not have everyone in the world who would wish to dress me), she does not get a pass from me. Of course, she should be comfortable, but that doesn’t mean it is curtains or a mumu vs. staying home. This look is still miles better than yesterday’s monstrosity.

      What I DO give her a pass for while pregnant are her short hemlines. I totally understand her wanting to show off her slim legs while she might feel bigger and frumpy (not that she is at all–she looks beautiful–but that is often how you feel pregnant).

  7. Lahdidahbaby says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:31 am

    The cut, style, and fabric of the dress make it so unflattering and frumpy. Too bad, because the color is absolutely lovely on her.

  8. Becks says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:34 am

    I feel like she wore that yellow monstrosity two nights ago just so we would be like, “well, at least this blue monstrosity isn’t as bad as THAT one.”

    This dress is not flattering on her, the shoes don’t work, her hair doesn’t work…..the earrings are nice I guess. Someone on twitter said that it looks better in person, which, okay, but these events are photographed and that’s part of the point of them – the pictures. She needs help picking out clothes that work in photographs.

    Her dress yesterday was so lovely and then this thing.

    Victoria looks chic and edgy – I know her outfit may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but she looks great overall. Kate looks so dowdy in comparison.

  9. AnnaKist says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:34 am

    !

  10. aquarius64 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Second Erdem dress and it’s horrible. Kate needs to improve her taste and/or fire her stylist. She and William are going to Norway today and tomorrow and Kate may fare better against Mette Marit. But Harry and Meghan have a black tie event tonight and if Meghan slays fashion and jewel wise the press will be merciless.

  11. phaedra says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:37 am

    On the plus side, Princess Victoria is sighing with relief, thinking, ‘Well. That wasn’t hard at all. All I had to do was put on a normal looking pair of trousers and I out-dressed the so-called Glamourous Brit. Thank God that’s over. Three days of stilted, awkward conversation. I wonder if I can get them to send Meghan next time?”

  12. Talie says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Whatever, I like her umbrella…I’m excited to see Harry and Meghan glammed up tonight. Haha

  13. OriginalLala says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I really hope that is fake fur because that would really be the icing on the hypocritical cake for this family

  14. aquarius64 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Did Kate courtesy to Victoria? They’re future queen but Victoria will be queen regnant.

    Reply
    • Amy Tennant says:
      February 1, 2018 at 9:08 am

      I don’t know what the rules are when they’re from different countries. Help! Monarchs shouldn’t curtsy to each other. That would seem bad, like your country is subservient. What about lesser royals? The same? A nice handshake should be appropriate.

      Reply
      • Amy Tennant says:
        February 1, 2018 at 9:15 am

        YAHOO answers: Heads of State do not bow or curtsey to each other. If Queen Elizabeth made an official visit to Spain, she would greet King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia based on the closeness of their relationships – with a handshake or a hug. During Queen Elizabeth’s most recent official visit to the Netherlands, she and Queen Beatrix greeted each other with a warm hug.

        Everyone but Heads of State is expected to show respect to the King or Queen of the given country by bowing or curtsying. There is no strict rule, however; essentially, it is upon your discretion.

  15. minx says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Oh dear.

  16. LizB says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I don’t mind it – I think she looks ok. The color is pretty and it looks like she’s trying to be kinda “funky” in her look with the earrings and the shoes.

    I also think CP Victoria looks fine. I’ve read a lot of hate on her outfit, but it’s edgey and sexy and fun.

  17. Prettykrazee says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:51 am

    This is why she needs a stylist. A stylist would have told her that fugly mustard colored Erdem did not flatter her skin tone. A stylist would tell her that you do not wear ankle strapped shoes with mid-calf hems. Or maybe a stylist would ban her from wearing god awful Erdem altogether.

  18. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I don’t know what is happening. This wouldn’t look great on anyone, it’s a fug dress. What is going on with her and Erdem? She’s worn some beautiful dresses by them but I think in general Erdem are best when they do daytime or summer. From the neck up she looks great.

  19. Nicole says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I could handle this a lot better if the bottom was cut off. It would be my favorite but I would like it SO much more

  20. Sullivan says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I want her umbrella.

  21. ALLY says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:09 am

    The Crown kind of schooled me on this. It’s not her job to be a fashion plate. Dressing differently even if that means old-fashioned and dowdy is a useful ‘distancer’ from the commoners to maintain mystique and respect for the monarchy, such as it is. Also reduces pap attention if every fashion rag isn’t clamouring for pics of her in the latest fashions.

    • Natalie S says:
      February 1, 2018 at 8:28 am

      She’s supposed to be getting attention for these occasions. They’re not in the room for their amazing diplomatic skills or brains.

      She sometimes has crap taste and it’s okay. Lots of people do.

      • perplexed says:
        February 1, 2018 at 10:14 am

        Diana dressed dowdy at times, and became “sexier” after the divorce so I do think the theory that the royals are supposed to be distanced does have merit. Diana’s hair even became better after the divorce. It was just a regular bob before she died. Why she didn’t go with that hairstyle earlier has always been a puzzle to me.
        She had such better hair after her divorce.

    • Nic919 says:
      February 1, 2018 at 11:03 am

      She obtains most of her outfits from high end designers now, like McQueen, Erdem, etc so she is being a fashion plate, especially when she wears clothing straight from the runway. If she was going to distance herself, she would wear bespoke clothing not tied to a fashion house more often. But she can’t have it both ways, just because she is wearing designer clothing badly doesn’t mean she is distancing herself from the masses, it just means she has bad taste and can’t figure out what works with her duties as a representative of the BRF.

      Reply
    February 1, 2018 at 8:10 am

    I’ve been with her for awhile now, but not a fan of this one. I do, however, like her blue umbrella and coat.

  23. Chaine says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Love the expressions on the faces of Wills and the other husband. Neither looks happy with what their partner is wearing.

  24. Kaz says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:24 am

    It makes me weep to think of the budget she has and the fashion choices available to her. And Erdem designs a frumpy blue velvet thing with a dust ruffle and Kate wears it. It’s so non-contemporary and awful pregnant sister-wife style.
    Yuck.

  25. Natalie S says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Someone’s in her dress robes for Hogwarts!

  26. SoulSPA says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:45 am

    IDK. Now, she does have unlimited time and money. But who styles her? Does she really have a stylist? I sort of refuse to think that a pro would advise such ridiculous outfits for such a high level client. She must have someone communicate/coordinate with fashion labels or shops to choose stuff and receive the delivery. I’m really trying to imagine the whole process of seeing stuff, advising if someone does it, and choosing. But I can’t. I am lost in confusion.

  27. magnoliarose says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Why does she insist on those ribbon waistlines when it always looks terrible. This is just bad. It is old-fashioned, and marmish along with the hair and the earrings don’t belong with this. The shoes don’t flatter her legs at all.

    I am not a fan of Victoria’s outfit either, but it is better than fainting sofa blue with a dust ruffle.

  28. Juliaoc says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:53 am

    She dresses like a very elegant, very wealthy octogenarian.

  29. Cerys says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Erdem should quit making dresses and start making curtains because that is what their clothes seem to resemble. The whole look was unflattering. The shoes together with the length of the dress managed to make Kate look dumpy.

  30. Jenna says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Gimme a break. She’s very pregnant, looks comfortable and it’s a much more appropriate choice than a gaudy satin red shirt and black satin skirt with a serious slit.

  31. kk2 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I like the earrings. The dress looks like something a little girl would wear. Not my favorite.

  32. Liz says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:08 am

    I think she looks beautiful, the color is very refreshing on her.

  33. Citresse says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:13 am

    William looks the best dressed!!!

  34. Amy Tennant says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Hey, no danger of exposed knickers.

  35. Lindy says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I’m kind of inclined to give her a pass. Mostly out of sympathy. I’m at about the same stage of pregnancy and feel lucky that I work for a tech company where I can wear jeans and a stretchy cotton tee-shirt every day. And even that is a little dressy compared to what some of the guys wear. That said… The fabric of her dress is gorgeous and I’d love it as upholstery.

  36. Maria says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:31 am

    That material would make lovely drapes in my living room.

  37. Karen says:
    February 1, 2018 at 9:32 am

    It feels cozy like my living room. I have one set of pillows in the same fabric as the dress and the pillow next to those have the same dust ruffle as the bottom of the dress.

    Definitely Pippa chose these dresses.

  38. perplexed says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:01 am

    I don’t think it’s a pretty dress, but she does seem to be taking some fashion risks lately.

  39. Cher says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Again, Kate needs to hire a professional stylist. The last two days was embarrassing and all she had to do was show up and look good!

  40. Jayna says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Kate’s dress could have been great for her pregnant body. The color is beautiful. I think it’s the ruffle that throws it. I almost like it but can’t because of something, maybe the big, shiny ruffle.

    Victoria’s outfit is absolutely horrible! Just horrible.

  41. Sharon Lea says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:08 am

    I am super disappointed in her jewelry choices in general. These earrings are the best of the trip, but I don’t think they are the right ones for the dress. She wore Asprey button earrings, and has a matching necklace she has worn for other events, very small and blah. I love jewelry and want her to dazzle, much like many here would like to see with her fashion. I get she is pregnant and it is very cold, so maybe she isn’t doing the most fashion wise, but there is no reason not to have great jewelry.

  42. Numi says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:24 am

    what the hell is the other woman wearing – she looks like she hit 40 got a divorce and is all about clubbing with the young things – yet she gets a pass?? LOL

  43. Lorelai says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:42 am

    It is so funny that in at least three comments, the nicest thing people could say was that they liked her umbrella. :)

  44. KiddV says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:43 am

    I like the pattern on the dress. It would make a great long Stevie Nicks-type skirt. It just appears too much, or too heavy for a maternity dress.

    I love the look of the coat over the dress and the umbrella matching the dress. At least she looked great coming and going.

  45. manta says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:43 am

    A coat without buttons. How could it be blah?
    People should be ecstatic. Usually the sight of buttons on a coat seems to make their vessels explode (one fashion complaint I had never figured out).

  46. Themummer says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    I actually really like the dress, but I feel like it should have been floorlength and without the dust ruffle, for sure. But I love the color and the fabric and pattern.

  47. Anastasia says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    I think this dress is worse than the yellowish floral pattern one. It’s just got NOTHING going for it.

  48. vava says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    I like the color on Kate. Not a big fan of the earrings, coat, or ankle strap shoes. I love velvet and devore velvet, but what Erdem did here is an assault on some nice fabrics. It would look much better without the bottom ruffle and that band going across under the bust.

    This ensemble is better than the gold gown or the red checked coat, though.

