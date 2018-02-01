Duchess Kate wore Catherine Walker & Seraphine for the arrival in Norway

I’ll say something nice about the Duchess of Cambridge, and by extension, Meghan Markle’s early influence on Kate’s style. It used to be that Kate would spend entire royal tours in a fog of shaggy-dog hair styles, with flyaway sausage curls and wiglets askew. But Meghan has been doing “messy buns” for her first royal appearances, and it seems like Kate was taking notes (at long last). I’ve been impressed with how many times Kate has worn her hair up during this Sweden-Norway tour, is what I’m saying. Now, have Kate’s updos been great? Eh. But they are an improvement from the Wall of Hair we’re used to.

These are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving in Norway earlier today. They were supposed to spend this morning at Uppsala Airbase in Sweden, but that visit got canceled because of a heavy snowfall. So they flew to Oslo, where they were greeted on the tarmac by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. You can see more photos here.

Kate wore a high-neck Catherine Walker coat for the tarmac photo-op. This is new? She has so many blue coats, I can’t even tell. This looks new to me. I would bitch about Kate wearing another f–king high-neck look, but again, I think it’s snowing and freezing in Oslo, so she was probably doing what she could to stay warm. The coat is nothingburger to me, but whatever, at least it’s not covered in shiny buttons and ruffles. She looks presentable and professional (and a tad dated, like she’s back to doing Downton Abbey cosplay).

After the tarmac greeting, William and Kate were welcomed into Oslo’s Royal Palace for a luncheon with Haakon and Mette-Marit, as well as King Harald V and Queen Sonja. For this royal gathering, Kate chose to wear a twee maternity dress from Seraphine, which costs £165. My queendom for some professional-looking separates!!! Why not choose maternity trousers, or a maternity-wear suit? A wool sheath dress with a warm suit jacket? Why is it either/or with Kate: either she looks like a 90-year-old Victorian ghost or she looks like a 19-year-old college student wearing her idea of a fancy dress?

