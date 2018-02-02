Duchess Kate ends the Sweden-Norway tour with a buttony Dolce & Gabbana

AT LONG LAST: BUTTONS! The Duchess of Cambridge actually made me miss her buttons! She’s been severely lacking in buttons for her Sweden-Norway tour, and finally, on the last day of the tour, she brings out the biggest, most glorious buttons she can find. It’s like she knew!
These are photos from Day 4 (the final day) of the Duke and Duchess’s tour of Sweden and Norway. I believe they’ve already left Oslo and are possibly in the air right now, on their way back to London, back to see their kids. Prince George and Princess Charlotte got left behind, probably with Nanny Maria and Carole Middleton. That’s a discussion for another time isn’t it? *whisper* I bet Carole is staying in the palace with her grandchildren.
For the final day of the tour, Kate went with this gloriously buttoned Dolce & Gabbana coat in a shade of… what’s this? Aubergine? Burgundy-purple? Apparently, she wore a dress by Norwegian label byTiMo underneath the coat, but no one saw it because guess what? She didn’t take off her coat indoors. Kate and William met with high school students and did some last photo-ops with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.
Incidentally, I think this tour will probably be considered successful – Will and Kate were well-received in both countries, there were no big gaffes from either of them, and the only weird little aside I saw was that some of the British reporters covering the tour noted that the Swedish media didn’t really seem to care that Will and Kate were visiting.
TRH join students and mental health support staff to chat about the impact of Skam, and the effect it had on bringing important issues out into the open #RoyalVisitNorway pic.twitter.com/1pv5Yo72vZ
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 2, 2018
The Duchess of Cambridge pays tribute to her host 🇳🇴 in a floral dress by Norwegian label @byTiMo #RoyalVisitNorwayhttps://t.co/AWiJdTkw34 pic.twitter.com/tQ1WFrKfTf
— The Lady’s Maid (@theladysmaid) February 2, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She wore buttons on two of her other coats! lol.
At least this one fits her really well, especially considering her pregnancy, and the color is very nice on her.
I was surprised we did not see more Norwegian or Sweden designers. When she did wear them it seemed pandering and like she did not really want to wear them – the sweater her first day in Sweden, this dress, etc.
She wore a nice no-button blue coat yesterday and a ski jacket with a zip!
Agreed. The coat is a lovely color & fits well.
It surprises me that no one ever mentions how problematic Dolce and Gabbana are as people.
This.
agreed
Also I’m not surprised the Swedish media did not seem to really care. They have their own royal family, with young attractive and stylish members, with a cute younger generation, etc. I would be interested to know how much people in Sweden really care about the BRF in general.
Yeah, but actually the Swedish royal family is not as popular in the population as royal families are in Norway and Denmark. The king is a jackass – but maybe Victoria and co. will change it over time.
The Swedish media would rather attack Princess Madeleine’s husband Christopher O’Neill for working so he can support his family instead of going to every ceremonial event.
The events for which his wife receives tax money to attend, yet rarely does? Can’t see why their absence is impopular.
@Josie
Madeleine only gets money for events she attends. Otherwise she and her family are supported by her husband. So like I said, the Swedish media is just looking to start trouble.
Working for minor royal is the future. In Denmark only crown prince Frederik first born (out of four) will receive tax money. The others will have to make there own future. If you compare with the british royal house, it would be only William receiving money.
+100
Mainly the middleton Lambridge who are Entitled – lazy and a don’t care attitude to the position and Status the least of which – maintaining the decades of HM (POW) work in continuing the BRF CW Traditions and role in the world – for the better for countries and mankind.
@ Moir
… could have been reading some of our comments:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5342749/JAN-MOIR-choices-royals-tour-new-low.html
Jan Moir is awful and a total hack- but in this case, I completely agree with her.
She looks beautiful and genuinely happy. I think she enjoyed this trip.
So I guess it was a quick/short visit? Otherwise it would seem rude not to take your coat off. What’s the point of wearing Swedish label dress if we’re not going to see it? On a positive note, I did like the coat. And her makeup has improved vast amounts.
If she was just wearing a dress and coat I bet she was pretty cold as it is freezing in Scandi at the moment with temps around the minus 10C, (not including wind chill) plus the air is very damp with humidity around 70%+ whik makes it feel like freezing fog. Kate doesn’t seem to have got the Scandi style of cardigans and jumpers. I think it may have been cold at the school. In the pictures at the high school where Kate is wearing a dress and coat – princess Mette-Marie is wearing a jumper, skirt, wolly tights and has wrapped a thick wrap around her shoulders.
I think the DM said they were doing lunch at a country house, then attending a ski jump exhibition today. I might be wrong.
I will always wonder why she wears the coats indoors. It’s like a wall of fabric and buttons…..sense of security? This was a nice color and cut for her, in any case.
Yes, there are pictures from a ski jump. Will found another hat!
Great colour. It’s so rude and dismissive to leave your coat on inside at an event. It screams: I can’t wait to get outta here!
So the Queen has been rude all of these years? Got it.
LOL
Or it means that the person feels cold. Better to keep a coat on than jack up the heat which could make others uncomfortable.
CommentingBunny, i completely agree.
What bothers me about it today is that people are raving about her “diplomatic dressing” by wearing a dress by a Norwegian designer- but she never takes the coat off so that we can actually see her in the dress! So stupid.
Is it controversial that Carole would stay at Kensington and watch her grandchildren? It is Willa and Kate’s home (one of them). My parents have stayed at my house and watched my son for us while my husband and I have taken getaways.
Same. And a few times when it was MIL alone, I had our pt sitter come for several days to help her too.
Right? It seems normal that they would leave the children with someone other than just the Nanny and the grandmother is a good, natural choice.
It shouldn’t be controversial. Why wouldn’t a hands-on grandma be allowed to stay with her grandchildren while the parents are out of town? Why leave them with strangers when they could be around family. Oh, because we need to poke holes in everything they do. *rolling eyes
I don’t understand why it’s made to be an issue either.
Of course their grandma would stay with them. Sometimes the anti-Kate stuff is so tiresome.
I really like this coat. Love the color it’s quite nice.
Even if she keeps her coat on inside, I don’t understand why she doesn’t unbutton it when sitting. It looks so uncomfortable with those buttons pushing into her pregnant belly.
Yeah this is now a good coat to sit in while it’s all buttoned up. It’s bunching and looks stiff and uncomfortable. She should’ve at least unbuttoned it. Leaving it buttoned and closed completely seems like an extra bit of rudeness and distancing. Will took his coat off, so there was certainly time set aside for taking coats off. How awkward for her to stand by and say “no thanks, I’ll keep my coat on,” while Will is taking the time to take his coat off.
Clearly it *isn’t * uncomfortable or she would have unbuttoned it. She clearly feels comfortable with her coats on at all times, and considering the continued criticism of her for modeling someone’s college design (“scheming slut” was a recent description of her for * OBVIOUSLY * trying to “steal” William by “showing off” her “naked” body…) and the massive, telescopic-lens invasion of her privacy whilst enjoying her honeymoon in a private, secluded estate, I’m not surprised that she continues to be buttoned up. I get why people don’t like her, why they dislike her clothes, etc. but good god, what could she possibly be trying to prove by forcing herself into discomfort *with her buttons*? Jesus. I love throwing shade at her for her insane obsession with Erdem, for needing half a decade to move on from nude heels, etc, but I just can’t understand the obsession people have over her wearing coats or liking buttons on coats (which, incidentally, almost-universally have buttons)!
It does look weird especially because the Norwegian dress she wore underneath the coat never sees the light of day. Why not wear a non descript repeat if the dress will remain hidden underneath the coat.
Love the color of the coat and it fits well. My only complaint is the buttons look a little askew. And William looks well put together.
Agree, color and fit are good, but the luster on the buttons is just too much for me.
Yes on everything. The buttons remind me of cabinet pulls.
Yeah, the color is beautiful on her but those buttons are just too shiny (and numerous).
I think she likes being pregnant. She looks so happy and pretty. Harry could take a lesson from his older brother…..the darker blue is so much more regal and pleasing to the eye than what seems to be his signature color of ick blue. If someone knows the shade of blue Harry is fixated on, fill me in.
That’s a really nice coat. Also Wills has looked really nice this trip too, very smart
The coat camouflages the belly — she barely looks pregnant (compared to the red houndstooth for example). Strange optical illusion.
There’s pics of them sitting in Haakon and Mette-Marit’s home and she has her coat on. I imagine they have heat in the palace; I don’t think that is a good look. Is she coming or going?
The coat is a nice color.
I heard the Swedish media were not happy because they were not granted full access hence the lack of coverage I believe.
She looks bizarre wearing her coat inside next to everyone else who took theirs off.
Yes, this. I see comparisons to the Queen…Well, Kate is not the Queen…lol.
Did this for accomplish anything?
Not crazy about Kate’s outfit (and yes, why doesn’t she take the dang thing off inside? It looks ridiculous and it obviously is not meant to be photographed sitting down like that – very unflattering) but dang it I like William’s look a lot! He looks handsome today and I like the whole outfit.
Could it be that she just doesn’t know what to do with her coat ? Or is there someone there in her staff who’s job is to hold her coat (and she doesn’t utilize it)? Sometimes I feel awkward standing there holding my coat. So I’m wondering if it’s more of a practicality for her. (I’m probably being too generous, yes ?)
William had a coat that he took off, so there must be people available.
Yep, I see that now. I just glanced and didn’t realize Will had worn a coat as well. Maybe she’s emulating the Queen, then?
I will never understand the refusal to take her coat off indoors. It just telegraphs that you’re just there for the photo op and don’t intend to stay more than a few minutes.
I don’t understand why people have a problem with her not taking her coat off inside. For Kate and the Queen, the coat is the focal point of nearly all their outfits. They don’t just wear coats for keeping warm like us normal people do.
How is a coat a focal point of a dress?
It comes off rude and basically says “I won’t stay here long”.
Plus the dress didn’t look that warm.
@whatever, have you noticed? Another new coat! This one doesn’t look like it’s a maternity one though.
I promise to shut up about all the new coats.😑
@Maria,
Oh yes I noticed, it’s not my favourite though. The plus side of this coat is that she could wear it post-partum or later on in the year if she wanted too.
If the coat was the focal point then why did she spend money on a new dress made by a Norwegian designer just to keep it covered up by the coat? It seems extravagantly wasteful and rude to the host country to not bother showcasing the dress.
Who’s the hot guy waving? And what’s up with his shoes? They almost look like galoshes or pull-overs. But I like them.
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, and yes those look like shoe protectors as they are walking in a snowy street.
Her makeup looks better on this trip.
They’re actually at their last event right now… I am really starting to think she’s just someone who generally runs very cold and that’s why her coat stays on most of the time. She usually doesn’t layer with cardigans or a blazer/lighter jacket beneath over main coat and that dress fabric doesn’t look very thick. Or maybe it’s just tedious to undo and redo so many buttons
It seems like this tour was a success? W&K were very warm and engaged with the crowds, and even the royal reporters seemed a bit surprised by the numbers they drew. If one of the goals was to get them comfortable with some of the royals in their age group, it seems like that happened…? Obviously everyone is putting on a happy face in public, though.
What were the goals?
That is an absolutely great color on her, and I love that color with the black gloves, etc, Her hair looks amazing here, very flattering. She looked great.
And I will add that William looks great here. He has really been looking handsome to me again, at least on this trip.
Wills does look great! He has always had a good body.
Maybe unlike peasants he skipped the awkward teen years but suffered a belated awkward stage . Anyway, I agree that his look is improving a lot.
Can’t believe she’s six months pregnant.
I literally had a soccer ball attached to my belly.
So was this tour successful?!
She looks lovely here. That’s all I got
She never looked so normal. Like a pretty girl with honest smile. Not a robot.
She does look unusually relaxed and carefree. I hope she enjoyed the trip. It would be awful if she hates public events, and married William.
Thank GOD William is wearing a long coat here, because I’ve seen those pants on him before and if you could see the crotch, you could see everything.
