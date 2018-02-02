Duchess Kate ends the Sweden-Norway tour with a buttony Dolce & Gabbana

Cambridges school Oslo

AT LONG LAST: BUTTONS! The Duchess of Cambridge actually made me miss her buttons! She’s been severely lacking in buttons for her Sweden-Norway tour, and finally, on the last day of the tour, she brings out the biggest, most glorious buttons she can find. It’s like she knew!

These are photos from Day 4 (the final day) of the Duke and Duchess’s tour of Sweden and Norway. I believe they’ve already left Oslo and are possibly in the air right now, on their way back to London, back to see their kids. Prince George and Princess Charlotte got left behind, probably with Nanny Maria and Carole Middleton. That’s a discussion for another time isn’t it? *whisper* I bet Carole is staying in the palace with her grandchildren.

For the final day of the tour, Kate went with this gloriously buttoned Dolce & Gabbana coat in a shade of… what’s this? Aubergine? Burgundy-purple? Apparently, she wore a dress by Norwegian label byTiMo underneath the coat, but no one saw it because guess what? She didn’t take off her coat indoors. Kate and William met with high school students and did some last photo-ops with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Incidentally, I think this tour will probably be considered successful – Will and Kate were well-received in both countries, there were no big gaffes from either of them, and the only weird little aside I saw was that some of the British reporters covering the tour noted that the Swedish media didn’t really seem to care that Will and Kate were visiting.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Hartvig Nissen School

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Hartvig Nissen School

  1. Becks says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:44 am

    She wore buttons on two of her other coats! lol.

    At least this one fits her really well, especially considering her pregnancy, and the color is very nice on her.

    I was surprised we did not see more Norwegian or Sweden designers. When she did wear them it seemed pandering and like she did not really want to wear them – the sweater her first day in Sweden, this dress, etc.

    Reply
  2. NameChange says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:45 am

    It surprises me that no one ever mentions how problematic Dolce and Gabbana are as people.

    Reply
  3. Becks says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Also I’m not surprised the Swedish media did not seem to really care. They have their own royal family, with young attractive and stylish members, with a cute younger generation, etc. I would be interested to know how much people in Sweden really care about the BRF in general.

    Reply
  4. Sullivan says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:45 am

    She looks beautiful and genuinely happy. I think she enjoyed this trip.

    Reply
  5. Hh says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:46 am

    So I guess it was a quick/short visit? Otherwise it would seem rude not to take your coat off. What’s the point of wearing Swedish label dress if we’re not going to see it? On a positive note, I did like the coat. And her makeup has improved vast amounts.

    Reply
    • lunde says:
      February 2, 2018 at 9:21 am

      If she was just wearing a dress and coat I bet she was pretty cold as it is freezing in Scandi at the moment with temps around the minus 10C, (not including wind chill) plus the air is very damp with humidity around 70%+ whik makes it feel like freezing fog. Kate doesn’t seem to have got the Scandi style of cardigans and jumpers. I think it may have been cold at the school. In the pictures at the high school where Kate is wearing a dress and coat – princess Mette-Marie is wearing a jumper, skirt, wolly tights and has wrapped a thick wrap around her shoulders.

      Reply
  6. Liberty says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I think the DM said they were doing lunch at a country house, then attending a ski jump exhibition today. I might be wrong.

    I will always wonder why she wears the coats indoors. It’s like a wall of fabric and buttons…..sense of security? This was a nice color and cut for her, in any case.

    Reply
  7. CommentingBunny says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Great colour. It’s so rude and dismissive to leave your coat on inside at an event. It screams: I can’t wait to get outta here!

    Reply
  8. Millenial says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Is it controversial that Carole would stay at Kensington and watch her grandchildren? It is Willa and Kate’s home (one of them). My parents have stayed at my house and watched my son for us while my husband and I have taken getaways.

    Reply
  9. Nicole says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I really like this coat. Love the color it’s quite nice.

    Reply
  10. Eliza says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Even if she keeps her coat on inside, I don’t understand why she doesn’t unbutton it when sitting. It looks so uncomfortable with those buttons pushing into her pregnant belly.

    Reply
    • Amy says:
      February 2, 2018 at 9:03 am

      Yeah this is now a good coat to sit in while it’s all buttoned up. It’s bunching and looks stiff and uncomfortable. She should’ve at least unbuttoned it. Leaving it buttoned and closed completely seems like an extra bit of rudeness and distancing. Will took his coat off, so there was certainly time set aside for taking coats off. How awkward for her to stand by and say “no thanks, I’ll keep my coat on,” while Will is taking the time to take his coat off.

      Reply
      • Buttoned up says:
        February 2, 2018 at 10:14 am

        Clearly it *isn’t * uncomfortable or she would have unbuttoned it. She clearly feels comfortable with her coats on at all times, and considering the continued criticism of her for modeling someone’s college design (“scheming slut” was a recent description of her for * OBVIOUSLY * trying to “steal” William by “showing off” her “naked” body…) and the massive, telescopic-lens invasion of her privacy whilst enjoying her honeymoon in a private, secluded estate, I’m not surprised that she continues to be buttoned up. I get why people don’t like her, why they dislike her clothes, etc. but good god, what could she possibly be trying to prove by forcing herself into discomfort *with her buttons*? Jesus. I love throwing shade at her for her insane obsession with Erdem, for needing half a decade to move on from nude heels, etc, but I just can’t understand the obsession people have over her wearing coats or liking buttons on coats (which, incidentally, almost-universally have buttons)!

      • Nic919 says:
        February 2, 2018 at 11:01 am

        It does look weird especially because the Norwegian dress she wore underneath the coat never sees the light of day. Why not wear a non descript repeat if the dress will remain hidden underneath the coat.

  11. minx says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Love the color of the coat and it fits well. My only complaint is the buttons look a little askew. And William looks well put together.

    Reply
  12. Nancy says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I think she likes being pregnant. She looks so happy and pretty. Harry could take a lesson from his older brother…..the darker blue is so much more regal and pleasing to the eye than what seems to be his signature color of ick blue. If someone knows the shade of blue Harry is fixated on, fill me in.

    Reply
  13. Rose says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:52 am

    That’s a really nice coat. Also Wills has looked really nice this trip too, very smart

    Reply
  14. Upstatediva says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:56 am

    The coat camouflages the belly — she barely looks pregnant (compared to the red houndstooth for example). Strange optical illusion.
    There’s pics of them sitting in Haakon and Mette-Marit’s home and she has her coat on. I imagine they have heat in the palace; I don’t think that is a good look. Is she coming or going?
    The coat is a nice color.

    Reply
  15. Lisa says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I heard the Swedish media were not happy because they were not granted full access hence the lack of coverage I believe.

    Reply
  16. Chlo says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:00 am

    She looks bizarre wearing her coat inside next to everyone else who took theirs off.

    Reply
  17. Kitty says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Did this for accomplish anything?

    Reply
  18. another kate says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Not crazy about Kate’s outfit (and yes, why doesn’t she take the dang thing off inside? It looks ridiculous and it obviously is not meant to be photographed sitting down like that – very unflattering) but dang it I like William’s look a lot! He looks handsome today and I like the whole outfit.

    Reply
  19. Nola says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Could it be that she just doesn’t know what to do with her coat ? Or is there someone there in her staff who’s job is to hold her coat (and she doesn’t utilize it)? Sometimes I feel awkward standing there holding my coat. So I’m wondering if it’s more of a practicality for her. (I’m probably being too generous, yes ?)

    Reply
  20. Starryfish says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I will never understand the refusal to take her coat off indoors. It just telegraphs that you’re just there for the photo op and don’t intend to stay more than a few minutes.

    Reply
  21. Embee says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Who’s the hot guy waving? And what’s up with his shoes? They almost look like galoshes or pull-overs. But I like them.

    Reply
  22. Tania says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Her makeup looks better on this trip.

    Reply
  23. Lexa says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:32 am

    They’re actually at their last event right now… I am really starting to think she’s just someone who generally runs very cold and that’s why her coat stays on most of the time. She usually doesn’t layer with cardigans or a blazer/lighter jacket beneath over main coat and that dress fabric doesn’t look very thick. Or maybe it’s just tedious to undo and redo so many buttons ;)

    It seems like this tour was a success? W&K were very warm and engaged with the crowds, and even the royal reporters seemed a bit surprised by the numbers they drew. If one of the goals was to get them comfortable with some of the royals in their age group, it seems like that happened…? Obviously everyone is putting on a happy face in public, though.

    Reply
  24. Jayna says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:50 am

    That is an absolutely great color on her, and I love that color with the black gloves, etc, Her hair looks amazing here, very flattering. She looked great.

    And I will add that William looks great here. He has really been looking handsome to me again, at least on this trip.

    Reply
  25. Maria says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Can’t believe she’s six months pregnant.
    I literally had a soccer ball attached to my belly.

    Reply
  26. Kitty says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:04 am

    So was this tour successful?!

    Reply
  27. Mar says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:29 am

    She looks lovely here. That’s all I got

    Reply
  28. Anastasia says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Thank GOD William is wearing a long coat here, because I’ve seen those pants on him before and if you could see the crotch, you could see everything.

    Reply

