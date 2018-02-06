Justin Timberlake really was going to use a Prince hologram at the Super Bowl

I was living for how much hate Justin Timberlake got at the Super Bowl. I LOVED IT. It nourished my soul. I’ve watched a lot of bad/crazy Halftime Shows, so I’m not going to claim that JT’s was the worst I’ve ever seen. It was not, let’s be clear. But it was so bland, so egotistical, so flavorless, so poorly executed. JT couldn’t even stand to bring in any other living artist, and so he brought in a projection of Prince on a sheet, basically, and they “performed together.” Prince hated him and Justin didn’t show Prince any respect in his lifetime, so no one was buying Justin’s attempt to appropriate Prince’s purple flavor. But just take a moment and realize that it would have been a hell of a lot worse: Justin really did intend on performing with a Prince hologram.
Justin Timberlake was “100 percent ready to use the hologram” for his Prince tribute during his Super Bowl halftime show performance on Sunday, sources say — but backed out at the last minute.
“He was 100 percent ready to use the hologram but nixed it due to backlash from social media and Prince fans. That’s why he had that sheet up like in your mama’s backyard,” sniped one insider. Prince’s longtime pal Sheila E. had tweeted that Timberlake was not going to use a hologram after they spoke on Saturday. “Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans . . . There is no hologram.”
But in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” she also hinted that she had nixed the hologram idea personally. “I just said no. I just felt that it was too soon,” she told ET. “The hologram was weird, and Prince did tell me [to] make sure nobody ever does a hologram [of him] . . . He thought it was very demonic and that’s his spiritual beliefs.”
However, a source close to Timberlake told us the hologram plan was never fixed: “There’s no way Justin would ever disrespect Prince’s legacy. He didn’t change his performance.”
Prince fans were also upset about Timberlake hosting his “Man of the Woods” album listening party at the late icon’s Paisley Park and allowing alcohol to be served, but the source told us he had previously gotten the Prince estate’s blessing.
I think there probably was a different Prince tribute planned, and that tribute was possibly a hologram, but my guess is that Timberlake was trying different things and he ended up choosing the “sheet” after the backlash online over the weekend. It still wasn’t the best, but it could have been a lot worse. Incidentally, Justin was on the Tonight Show after the Super Bowl and he tried to explain why he thought it was totally fine to use Prince’s image:
Appearing on NBC’s The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Timberlake didn’t directly address the criticism surrounding the tribute, but did explain why he wanted to incorporate it into his performance.
“It’s a moment for me, and if I’m being quite honest, it’s because he’s always been the pinnacle of musicianship,” Timberlake said. “And when we decided that the serendipity and synergy [of being] in Minnesota — he’s such a special thing here aside from what he is all over the world. I just felt like I wanted to do something for this city and something for him that would just be the ultimate homage to what I consider the GOAT [Greatest of All Time] of musicians.”
He also noted that Questlove, who is Fallon’s bandleader, approved of the performance.
“Questlove is the encyclopedia on music, but I also feel like a gatekeeper on Prince, so if I got the thumbs-up from Questlove, I’m good,” he said, to which Questlove responded: “Yeah, it was good.”
Questlove approved of it? Um-hm. That’s some bullsh-t right there. I mean, it’s possible that Questlove genuinely thought it was fine, or that he was just being nice to a VIP guest, but how this comes across is that Justin was looking for a “pass” from one African-American musician to literally use a dead icon’s image. All to sell Pepsi and football. The whole thing is just so gross and typical Timberlake.
Photos courtesy of WENN/NBC.
While the show was lackluster, what he did end up doing for Prince was really nice, I thought. Seeing Prince’s hometown lit up that way was quite touching and very cool.
Except for the glaring fact that Prince hated JT and that he was the last person Prince would have wanted doing something like that. Prince wasn’t just against holograms. He did not want his likeness included on stage with other performers posthumously. He talked about it at length. It was against his beliefs. So while people may have thought this was nice it was a slap in the face to Prince’s wishes. It was disrespectful.
I keep seeing the Prince “hated” JT but have yet to see evidence. Links please?
Plus JT has disrespected and insulted Prince several times, made fun of his height, wrote a diss track of PRINCE!
He was trying to ride Prince’s coattails as he does with everyone else and he didn’t want to have to share the stage with a living artist so he picked a dead one.
@Nick well you could always do your OWN research on that. Google is free. And the information isn’t hard to find. But since I’m in a okay mood right now I’ll sum it up for you. Right after Sexyback came out Prince famously said durig one of his concerts, “Sexy never left”. This was broadcast wide and JT then wrote a DISS track about Prince. With the lyrics: “If sexy never left then why’s everybody on my s*hit? Don’t hate on me just because you didn’t come up with it. So when you see me in the club go ahead an walk the other way.”
A year later Prince won a Golden Globe which JT was presenting. Prince didn’t attend the awards but JT accepted on Prince’s behalf and proceeded to MOCK HIS HEIGHT. So yeah…they didn’t like each other. And if this were you would you want the dude who wrote a diss track about you and made fun of your height to do a tribute to you and put your likeness on a sheet behind him???
Really? That’s it’s? I’ve mocked Princes height and I’m 5’1″ on a good day. I see no evidence of hatred, maybe annoyance but not hatred. Also if you’re making the claim then it’s on you to provide proof when asked.
@Nick but this isn’t about YOU. You aren’t JT (maybe you are). And you certainly aren’t Prince. Common sense would tell a person that if you had beef that lasted years that you are probably NOT the best person to all of a sudden act like you were their biggest fan and do a tribute. It’s disingenuous at best. But honestly – that’s not even the biggest issue here. It’s certainly part of it. The issue is that Prince did not want his likeness to be onstage with ANYONE posthumously. Let alone JT. This is a man who scrubbed all of his work off of YouTube to prevent people from using his likeness against his wishes. He gave an interview to Guitar World where he spoke AT LENGTH about how he didn’t want that. So even without their beef what JT was disrespectful and also shows that he WASN’T a true Prince fan. Because somehow every other Prince fan but him seems to get this. And PS – no hun it’s not on me to provide anything. This isn’t school or the debate team. Find it yourself if you feel the need to question it. I do it all the time.
Nick, you seem to be purposely acting obtuse. Valiantly has more than adequately explained what Prince’s feelings were and you don’t want to accept it.
I read somewhere from his estate, who happened to published a quote from Prince before he had died. The quote stated that he felt the holograms were the most demonic things he has ever seen. And in no way would he ever want one done like that. Not sure if the NFL got hit with the memo but I dont think it would have saved Justin’s horrific show. Either the NFL ran out of funding for the halftime show or Justin Timberlakes ego was so big that he thought him dancing alone was going to be enough to wow the crowd. I have no idea but I watched every super bowl half time show since 1988 and all I can say was this was painful to watch and underwhelming.
I am unaware of who appointed Questlove the holder of all things appropriate for black musicians. Prince did not like Justin while he was alive so F off with that nonsense.
@Nicole, co-sign. “Well ONE black guy said it was okay,so……”
I don’t know that it was a race thing… Questlove and prince were friends. Although Q knows who signs his paycheck… I think he was in a no win situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ 100000
Exactly. “Well one black person signed off on on it so it’s okay.” Because you know, Questlove speaks for all of us black folks.
Everything you’ve said and also, Questlove was put on the spot on live tv, it’s his job. If he didn’t like it what could he say/do? Go off on one about how shitty it was?
But Questlove AND FALLON (you know, the dude who signs his paychecks) said it, y’all, so like everything the internet, it MUST be true. They’ve done a million History of Rap installments, so clearly they’re gatekeepers!!! 😐
And the performance was on NBC, the people who sign Fallon’s paychecks.
Plus, you know Justin didn’t ask Questlove what he genuinely thought anyways. He probably approached him after the fact and said “the show was good, right? It was a good tribute to Prince, right?” Questlove probably just nodded or said “yeah, it was good” and JT couldn’t wait to broadcast that “seal of approval” to the world.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Questlove was just being polite or knew not to piss off his bosses buddy and JT twisted it and put him on the spot on live TV.
You took the words right out of my mouth! Why on earth does getting an OK from Questlove mean it’s cool? It’s like if someone went and asked some random Middle Eastern woman on the street if I’d be good with a plan I had no idea about.
JT’s lack of respect and blindness to his obvious issues are just getting on my last nerve.
Hey Justin, if Prince wanted to perform with you, he would have done it while he was alive. He obviously didn’t want to ! Take that as a damn hint !
A hologram Prince just sounds silly and disrespectful.
The performance was so uneventful. JT has done a medley of his songs MUCH better. When he won the Video Vanguard award at the 2013 VMAs, he did a similar medley AND brought out *NSYNC. So good. The Super Bowl calls for something very grandiose. And if you can’t give the people that, be humble enough to get other people who can (ie when Coldplay was assisted by Bruno Mars and Beyonce). At the Super Bowl people want to see a large spectacle, not just a mashup of your most popular songs.
ETA: Also, has JT had surgery? Or does he do drugs? I don’t remember his eyes looking constantly maniacal.
A little from column A, a LOT from column B….
@HH… Dude’s eyes are definitely in Ren territory.
It was a terribly boring performance and I’m living for the hate also. I’ve never forgotten how he threw Janet under the bus and Prince was not a fan. Keep the shade coming.
Seriously. I read a whole bunch of reviews to my husband last night while he was cooking and both of us were very much enjoying how JT was eviscerated by some critics. The Daily Beast’s review of his performance was particularly good (and by that, I mean he was very harsh on JT).
#NeverForget #JanetJacksonFanForLife
Ira Madison III is the best.
Between here and Lainey’s take on JT, it really gives me life this is happening to him.
Petty of me, absolutely.
That’s it.
@ Tiffany:
This is the guy who laughed at a video (made by one of his best friends) featuring homeless people “excusing” themselves for “not being able to attend his wedding”.
His 6-million dollars wedding in Italy.
So…don’t feel like you’re being petty. There’s no need for schadenfreude either. This ASSHOLE deserves every single shit thrown at him.
And I mean actual shit. You know what? I’d make him eat it, too:
“One unrepentant asshole, two cups”. Starred by gifted actor Justin Timberlake. Directed by Eve.
By the way: there would be a lot of takes. And reshots.
Not petty at all. Simply beautiful.
You know what I would have loved? Questlove and the Roots doing the Super Bowl. Maybe some guests with them, but honestly, whatever the Roots dreamed up.
If he really wanted to give respect to Prince and his fans, he would just sat down and played Prince’s performance at the super bowl in 2007 I’m the jumbotron.
Ok Justin Timbersnake. Whatever you say.
More and more, I am comforted in my view that dip&S*%-faced dudes gonna dip&S*%.
Never liked this weenie. Glad everyone is catching up.
“I was living for how much hate Justin Timberlake got at the Super Bowl. I LOVED IT. It nourished my soul.”
Yes, this is me exactly. Ditto. Copy. x1000.
I would have rather watched a replay of Prince’s Super Bowl half-time show on a jumbo screen than JT’s narcissistic show on Sunday.
All of this. Prince’s halftime show was amazing. Prince was amazing. JT can fuck off.
During Super Bowl week in Minneapolis there was an exhibit of Prince’s clothes and accessories being put on near the stadium, and they had TVs playing Prince’s half time performance on a loop. was happy to go see that on Sunday morning!
JT deserves every bit off shade for this performance. He barely sang for the first half… I didn’t even click when he sang Rock Your Body but being the song that derailed Janet’s it was particularly tasteless. The whole thing lacked any joy, any energy. They really seemed to be going through the motions. Esp when recent acts have been so full of…. everything! Katy Perry, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé…. wasn’t the Rolling Stnes a recent one too? Anyway, they all gave us a SHOW!
If you’re going to fuck up a tribute, then it’s better to not do one. That tacky ass sheet…. the quarter of a song…. and the song choice, Jesus! Anyone who has attended a Queen concert in either of their last two tours at least could have told JT how to do a tribute. They do one to Freddie every night. No one in Timberlake’s universe can have seen the Adele or Chris Martin tributes to George Michael. So no, there is zero excuse for not nailing a tribute to Prince in his hometown,
I agree with Lainey Gossip. A *HOLOGRAM* and a *PROJECTION* are very similar things, and just basic technicality.
It’s ridiculous either way, and that Justin had the audacity to use Prince’s image and name after openly mocking him and showing no respect for the artist while he was alive is beyond absurd.
a projection is using existing footage. a hologram is creating new footage from beyond death. it’s creepy.
He’s such a jerk. I just couldn’t give him my eyeballs. Husband watched it while I was upstairs getting my lunch ready for the next day. I could hear it though and it sounded really dull and uninspired. When I could hear him properly. What a hot mess and how deserving he is of this! PS: Always use that link photo. Ugly.
