Kylie Jenner didn’t talk about her pregnancy for fear of being ‘judged for being so young’

I actually wasn’t expecting people to care so much about Kylie Jenner giving birth. Do I think Kylie is a mess? For sure. Do I think she’s too young to have baby? Yes. Do I think Kris Jenner is probably going to end up raising this child in a few years? Yeah. But those are the breaks – Kylie is a legal adult, she made a series of choices and this is what she wanted, and now she’s the mother to healthy baby girl. Whose name we still don’t know! Her family sent her a lot of flowers, and Khloe sent her a floral arrangement that seemed to be in a “C” shape. A clue about the name? My (real) name starts with C and I will just die if this baby ends up with my Indian name. Or was the “C” bouquet intended for Kim and Chicago West? Hm. Meanwhile, People Magazine had this story about why Kylie stayed so quiet during her pregnancy:

PEOPLE first learned Jenner was expecting in September, but the star didn’t reveal any details — even going as far as to make sure her baby bump was concealed during any appearances — until Sunday. “She really wasn’t ready for the pregnancy news to come out,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She knew it was inevitable, but she knew she would be judged for being so young.” “Kylie’s very sensitive and is obsessed with her public image,” added the source. “When she started gaining weight, that’s when she really started going under the radar. She didn’t want the public scrutiny and didn’t think it would be healthy for her or the baby.” A second source told PEOPLE that Jenner has been looking forward to everything that being out of the public eye will bring in new motherhood. “She very much enjoys being out of the spotlight and can’t wait to spend quiet time with the baby,” the source says of the reality star and businesswoman. “She doesn’t seem in any rush to get back to a more public life,” adds the insider. “She is not selling baby pictures. She has a baby name.”

I can see how she would be afraid of being “judged” or criticized, and I think that she probably made the right choice for her own well-being. I know a lot of people thought Kris Jenner would find a way to angle Kylie’s pregnancy and birth into some kind of spectacle, so it warms my heart a little bit that Kylie was able to do this on her terms. People Mag’s sources also say that the “baby is very cute with chubby cheeks. The baby sleeps a lot and so far Kylie feels everything is going well.” And Kylie posted this Instagram on Sunday:

