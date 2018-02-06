Kylie Jenner didn’t talk about her pregnancy for fear of being ‘judged for being so young’

I actually wasn’t expecting people to care so much about Kylie Jenner giving birth. Do I think Kylie is a mess? For sure. Do I think she’s too young to have baby? Yes. Do I think Kris Jenner is probably going to end up raising this child in a few years? Yeah. But those are the breaks – Kylie is a legal adult, she made a series of choices and this is what she wanted, and now she’s the mother to healthy baby girl. Whose name we still don’t know! Her family sent her a lot of flowers, and Khloe sent her a floral arrangement that seemed to be in a “C” shape. A clue about the name? My (real) name starts with C and I will just die if this baby ends up with my Indian name. Or was the “C” bouquet intended for Kim and Chicago West? Hm. Meanwhile, People Magazine had this story about why Kylie stayed so quiet during her pregnancy:
PEOPLE first learned Jenner was expecting in September, but the star didn’t reveal any details — even going as far as to make sure her baby bump was concealed during any appearances — until Sunday.
“She really wasn’t ready for the pregnancy news to come out,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She knew it was inevitable, but she knew she would be judged for being so young.”
“Kylie’s very sensitive and is obsessed with her public image,” added the source. “When she started gaining weight, that’s when she really started going under the radar. She didn’t want the public scrutiny and didn’t think it would be healthy for her or the baby.”
A second source told PEOPLE that Jenner has been looking forward to everything that being out of the public eye will bring in new motherhood.
“She very much enjoys being out of the spotlight and can’t wait to spend quiet time with the baby,” the source says of the reality star and businesswoman. “She doesn’t seem in any rush to get back to a more public life,” adds the insider. “She is not selling baby pictures. She has a baby name.”
I can see how she would be afraid of being “judged” or criticized, and I think that she probably made the right choice for her own well-being. I know a lot of people thought Kris Jenner would find a way to angle Kylie’s pregnancy and birth into some kind of spectacle, so it warms my heart a little bit that Kylie was able to do this on her terms. People Mag’s sources also say that the “baby is very cute with chubby cheeks. The baby sleeps a lot and so far Kylie feels everything is going well.” And Kylie posted this Instagram on Sunday:
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
If she means it, that’s a really sweet post that she made and I have hope for her and her baby.
It was surprising that she kept things so under wraps. I truly hope that she keeps the rest of the family from infecting her child with low self esteem or whatever it is that makes them fill and plump and go under the knife to change their appearance so much.
I hope so too but I don’t have much hope. Unless she tries to do for her child what Kris failed to do for her. I actually do think she means it but its going to be a battle between her and Kris
I genuinely think that she stayed out of the spotlight because of the weight gain and warped sense of what makes a person worthwhile/attractive. She is glossing it over now. Either way, I’m am glad she stayed low key. I wish she would continue to do so perpetually.
It’s kind of sad… but this is probably the first time in almost her whole life where she’s been legit under the radar and living more a more ‘normal’ existence. I know that she’s kept herself in the spotlight by oversharing and whatnot – but this was what she was growing up around. It was their sort of normal as abnormal as it would be for someone like the rest of us.
I hope she and the baby are doing well – I have no real ill will towards this girl. She’s kind of an idiot, but in the world that we’re living in “kind of an idiot” doesn’t bother me nearly as much as it used to.
I’m rooting for her and her child. She’s off to a great start.
I never thought I’d be saying it, but I am too. As long as she’s trying to be a good mom I’m happy for her. Even if the kid gets a bit more publicity later, if she’s genuinely involved, and taking care of her child to the best of her abilities, I think I’m going to cut her some slack.
She’s not too young. It’s not what I would want for Kylie if she were my daughter, though. My dream for Kylie at 20 would be college or a job she loves and fun Spring Break plans to make, and a boyfriend who she loves and who loves her.
My dream for Kylie would not be the responsibilities that come with a baby, no matter how many staff you have.
But it is not my call, it’s Kylie’s.
Yeah, I mean – she’s not 15 or 16. She’s legally an adult. She’s had her own place for a while now so she’s more self-sufficient than a lot of girls her age. If it were my daughter I’d prefer to think she’s getting a career in order or going to school – or what have you. But she’s a mom now – and that’s that. So now I guess it’s a case of her doing what she can to be great for this kid.
I don’t blame her for keeping it private. Not one bit. The Ks court controversy for fame and wealth. Controversy is not unstressful though, no matter how thick your skin.
It’s probably the healthiest, most mature choices she’s ever made.
Side note: She’s older than every one of my 5 aunts on my dads side when they had their first. Good christian girls, they all got married first or during pregnancy. Are all now divorced, except one. Kylie’s both older, more financially sound, and didn’t force herself into marriage for a baby. I think she’ll be just fine.
So she thinks she actually has to say something for people to judge her?? (Eyeroll) People do that no matter what.
Yes, but she drastically limited her exposure to the criticisms by staying off the radar and not providing them extra fodder.
Were people really judging her for being “too young” or for getting knocked up by a random guy she’d known for a week?
Both, imo.
I think it was more for the lap over of dating the two guys. Also, I don’t think 20 is too young to be having children. Two of mine had babies at 21 & 22.
I am so over this family. Ugh
I can’t believe she’s only 20. I rolled my eyes when I saw this because I thought she was like 25-27. She looks so old.
Oh, honey! I would never judge you for becoming a mother at 20. I judge you for taking part in the Kardashian-Jenner flea circus.
Ha! Same.
Did she ever have a choice? She was born in to it. By the time she was old enough to understand herself and her body she was surrounded by literal circus freaks who looked different ever other day.
They couldn’t force her in front of the cameras if she truly didn’t want to be there, especially once she turned 18. So, yes, we can blame her just a bit, if we really want to.
I feel for her, and I’m glad that she did what she needed to for her own well-being, However I can’t help feeling like the fact that she hid her pregnancy reinforces the idea that young women in her situation have done something shameful that needs to be hidden. It’s not her reposponsibiity to counter the stigma, but it’s sad that she inadvertently reinforced it as well.
Agreed. You’d think people would be past letting the ancient writings of dead, violent, homophobic, sexist males dictate their attitudes about sex and childbearing, but considering who we have in office, it’s not *that* shocking.
I still stick with my theory, she did not like how her body was changing during the pregnancy. Superficial is a strong family trait. All of them thought they were gonna have Courtney’s pregnancy.
Huh? If you look at the video she posted, you can see the happiness in her eyes /demeanor- that was the first time she didnt look dead in the eyes in years. I think she was being honest when she said she was the happiest shes ever been while pregnant and she stayed out of the spotlight for that reason.
Kylie is the only one in the Klan who i think deserves a bit of a break/pass. She didnt really choose this life and when she does the right thing and stays out of the spotlight to take care of herself and her baby she still gets trashed with conspiracy theories – damned if she does, damned if she doesnt.
+1 She showed plenty of her pregnant body in the video, showing all the weight. The video showed that Kylie loves babies and really the whole family loves babies, it was a very heartfelt sentimental video,
Becoming a mother doesn’t change who you are intrinsically. If she’s telling me that all of a sudden, she’s going to run to her waking infant before looking in the mirror or forego makeup, hair, showers, visitors, selfies, because she’s milling around the house in a robe in a sleep-deprived haze nurturing, loving and smothering her precious gift with kisses, then okay. We shall see.
sorry but i have a baby and i don’t forego makeup and hair and showers or pictures and my child is very well loved. this is a stupid comment.
Agreed. Don’t get me wrong, Kylie is vapid, but doing things associated with femininity don’t make you a bad person or a bad mom.
What? I was a stupid vapid person when I had my first child. I was just as self obsessed, in to hair, make up, clothes etc as Kylie was. I wouldn’t leave the house to get the mail without being done up but guess what! I had a baby and I DID change. i stopped rushing to the mirror, to the nail salon, to my colorist. I paid attention to my child, I learned to love myself, but there came a time where I also paid attention to myself and did get my hair and nails done, put on make up and be me. Having a baby CAN change you. It doesn’t have to, and it doesn’t do it for anyone but to judge her so harshly isn’t fair.
Lol y’all can certainly go extreme. Like black or white extreme. The Kardashians are what they are. When I had infants, those first few weeks were all about my babies. Sure, I’d slap some quick makeup on to run to the grocery store, but all things considered, my life stopped being about me. It was all about them. Most of us mothers do exactly what we’re supposed to do (as I said, it’s intrinsic). Celebrities, by and large, do not know normalcy. And the K’s are at the top of that list. Shoot me if ya want. Stupidity is as stupidity does.
She does realize gaining weight while pregnant isn’t getting fat, doesn’t she? PMK in the earlier days of her reign was always telling the daughters to get pregnant. By the time I was your age, I had two kids. Miss Kylie is very vain and very fragile. I hope she doesn’t place as much importance on aesthetics to her daughter as she does to herself. It’s your heart and soul, not your lips and hips that matter little Kyles.
Out of curiosity: I keep seeing people writing in all lowercases – is this a thing now?
I don’t think so, no.
I know a few people who tweet or post small case simply out of habit or laziness! I always called it the e. e. cummings style, but learned later some publishers actually used small case and others printed his name correctly. Some then said he changed his style to small case. His wife clarified the matter by calling bs on it, so all of us who thought he was the innovator of small case were wrong. Very verbose comment!!!
only since the internet was invented. Been seeing that as a style for 17 years now personally.
She’s far too obsessed with her public image, it isn’t healthy and I hope she doesn’t pass that to her daughter in the future.
If she wanted it so private then why the sudden over sharing?
I totally agree. I would have accepted that explanation if she would have just posted the note on IG without the video and decided to just skip the lime light for the foreseeable future.
I feel like she’s trying to control the narrative before the news inevitably breaks on it’s own. Didn’t she find one of her household employees taking surreptitious photos of her within just the last couple of months? I don’t blame her for wanting to break the news herself…
I am not talking about her finally announcing on her IG..thats fine but the ELEVEN minute videos, back to back articles on the Daily Fail. I actually almost bought it..mark my words there is a special delivery special coming up on E.
Oh, honey. You’re rich and white. Those “sins” are quickly forgiven as “eccentricities.” It’s everybody else who has to worry about it in the long term.
Calling the name – Chrysalis (possible nickname Kris)
Oh come on. All she cares about is how she looks. She didn’t want anyone to see her face without fillers and her body with extra weight. The decision was as superficial as that.
Um did you watch the video?
Kylie just can’t win no matter what she does. She didn’t milk her pregnancy for likes and money. She shared footage of her pregnant body and her weight gain and people are still blaming her silence on vanity and fear of getting fat. I think she looked absolutely radiant and happy. I sincerely hope the ones that are being mean to her find happiness with yourselves and stop judging others. I know this is a gossip site but some of you are so unnecessarily mean. I’m not a fan of the Kardashians/Jenners but I do feel bad for Kylie.
Agreed! No wonder she kept this under wraps, geez. Is it just me or are some people on this site becoming meaner and meaner for no good reason…?
It’s not just you, sweetheart. It’s getting out of control around here.
No, it’s not just you. Read any Kardashian article or Kate Middleton article and you have proof right there
So true. People are so unnecessarily mean to “vapid” people like they’re out there committing crimes. But those who do commit terrible deeds against others? Oh well, they’re just “flawed”, “people grow”, “they feel remorse”. She’s given no reason for anyone to believe she’ll be a bad mom, so leave her to learn how to be a mom before deciding she *only* cares about vanity. People can care about vanity and other things.
Perhaps “C” is for Caitlyn? I think that would be really sweet.
Considering the type of parent Caitlyn has been, I seriously doubt it.
She is independent and has a successful career. I won’t judge her for choosing to have a baby. Maybe I’ll judge her for choosing to be made out of plastic, to absurd results. Mostly I feel sorry for her. But the baby thing doesn’t bother me. If she imparts the body dysmorphia from which her entire family suffers onto this child I’ll judge her for that as well.
I don’t find it hard to believe she wanted to be a young mother. My non-scientific analysis is that motherhood gave her a purpose and finally ‘something’ that she can truly call hers (without intervention or orders from Kris) and someone who would not judge her. She spent her fragile child and teen years under the spotlight and was often compared to Kendall. Do you recall the interview where she said some guy said her lips were too thin yikes. I think Kylie is craving the unconditional love and acceptance from a child.
I just wonder if she wanted a baby so badly, why she never got pregnant with Tyga. Unless she wanted a baby with him, but he didn’t? Is that why they broke up? I mean having a baby with Travis, a guy she JUST started dating does seem odd…but it happens.
Tyga: NOT father material. Not evening relationship material, ugh.
Well she dated him for years so she must have saw something in him.
No, you mean he groomed her for years.
Honestly, I hope this is the first step to her growing up and doing whats right for her and her daughter. It had to take a lot of guts in the family to do what she did. I’m glad she took the effort to protect her mental health and doing what was right for her, not what PMK thought was best for the “brand.”
I wish her all the best.
I am dying to know the name!!
Wait I thought I read her name was Posie?
it hasn’t been announced yet, no one knows for sure.
I think it was more hiding her weight gain AND the fact she was with her BF for a minute before she got pregnant. There is NO WAY she will stay out the spotlight. She says she wants to, but it’s in her DNA to crave/need/want attention now. Plus would mean Kim regains the most popular Kardashian crown – and if there is anything I like about Kylie is that you just know that it’s likely driving Kim CRAZY that Kylie is more popular than she is now, Kylie has the 20-somethings which is big $ and they are the social media generation. Kim is entering middle-age territory and looking ridiculous at her age, being so me-me-me. Poor Kim can’t slow the hands of time!! Kylie is still very young, her fans can carry her through another decade or so . So I WANT Kylie to stay popular just to bug Kim lol!!
20 isn’t THAT young. I had 2 kids already at 19. AND I was married, something that whole family usually ignors.
its young – just because you managed to do it doesnt mean the vast majority of women that age are ready – my mother sure as shit wasn’t.
The average age for childbearing in the United States is 25 right now, and it’s predicted to keep going up. It’s not that people don’t have kids at twenty anymore, but it’s considered fairly young these days. A lot of it is the economics, particularly for people with a college education – they really can’t afford to have kids until closer to their thirties when some of the debt is paid down.
I dunno. I kinda think you don’t get to hide what you don’t want seen, when you choose to exploit your very existence for publicity / money. Can you have it both ways ? She simply didn’t want to be seen by the public looking less than her self-perceived ideal. It’s a damn shame that she felt her pregnancy made her less attractive – but I’d bet my left lung that’s what she thought. We will see if she reappears before she’s back to her pre preg body. I hope she does. I hope this is enough of a change for her to want a normal life. As normal as can be for a reality family anyway. Surely she has enough money by now to “retire.” I can’t even imagine the time spent to maintain her facade. There’s so much joy in the confidence you feel running out to grab a smoothie in a tee shirt and shorts and zero makeup.
I remember where I was at 20. In love, over the moon with the thought of love, the idea that a little bitty baby is going to make everything even more wonderful as you’re playing house and then it doesn’t workout that way…
The one who is in love with love, in love with the idea of family, in love with the mushy moments, in love with it all in sake of love. And then the relationship breaks down and then things don’t work out like the fairy tale you envisioned and there you are a young woman with a baby and fighting with your ex for custody. Fortunately for her she does have a caring family and more money than she’ll ever know what to do with, not all of us are that fortunate.
She’s so full of it, lol. She’s the same age now, isn’t she? Now that the baby has been born?
I had my daughter when I was 21, going on 22. No judgement there. I judge based on the lies and taking of cultures to benefit their brand. That’s the issue I take with this family. I saw Cardi B and Chyna get described as stripper yet Kim and co get labeled business women. Doing almost the same thing. The hypocrisy is a turn off. But having a child young, nah no judgement on my end. People do it every day.
The healthy part of this is that she put down a boundary and stuck with it, so cheers and congratulations for making a healthy choice and stepping away from the circus.
