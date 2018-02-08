Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are still together but they’re not living together

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram (above) announcing the name of her daughter, Stormi Webster, is now the most-liked IG of all time. Kylie dethroned Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement! Which sucks, because I loved that Beyonce IG and it deserved to be the “most liked” of all time. Everyone complains about the Kardash-jenners, but seriously, you guys: they’re still winning. Kylie Jenner flipped the script, didn’t famewhore her pregnancy at all, stayed hidden and then released information completely on her terms, on her social media and YouTube channel. And it’s still the biggest story of the week.
Kylie is also doing her relationship with Travis Scott on her terms. What became clear in that 11-minute video was that Kylie wanted to be pregnant and wanted to have a baby, and she really didn’t care about getting married or being a serious relationship with someone she loved and trusted. Her priority was the baby, not the man. Travis Scott and Kylie weren’t living together throughout her pregnancy, and they’re not living together now. This is unshocking.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are focusing on one thing and one thing only right now: their baby girl. A source tells PEOPLE that the couple is “over the moon” after welcoming their daughter Stormi Webster on Thursday — but they’re in no rush to take the next step in their relationship.
“Kylie and Travis are not officially living together,” says the insider. “He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”
According to the source, Jenner, 20, and Scott, 25, still have no plans to get married.
“They’re not in rush,” says the source. “They’re just enjoying their little family.” The source adds that the rapper “has been great” with the baby and is “very sweet with his daughter.”
The couple have been dating since April 2017, after Jenner split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend of nearly three years, Tyga — and a source recently told PEOPLE that her relationship with Scott is very different.
“Kylie had a lot of trust issues with Tyga,” explained the source. “He was her first love and she was obsessed with him, but she never felt like she could trust him 100 percent. With Travis, things got really serious fast, even though she was still getting over Tyga.”
According to the source, Jenner’s relationship with Scott has helped her grow.
“He’s very protective of Kylie, and his family embraced her, too,” the source said. “Kylie has matured a lot since becoming pregnant. She’s much less dramatic than when she was with Tyga.”
Yeah, it’s all fun and games now, but I doubt it will last another year. I hope Kylie doesn’t end up in a nasty custody dispute with Travis, but who knows? Maybe it will be fine.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
It is odd to me how much effort Kylie puts into continuously saying she and Travis are still together. Not sure that I’ve seen that before either with her relationship with Tyga or any of her sisters relationships.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their relationship seems very”separate lives” to me. They are together in the sense that when it’s convenient they see each other otherwise they lead their own lives and do whatever they want. Honestly if it’s consensual and they are both okay with it God speed. I just hope it’s not a “Travis wants freedom to party and sleep with groupies” so she puts up with it type of thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not odd to me. Her previous relationship while long-term was quite immature and Tyga groomed her. Now she’s with a another rapper and they don’t usually have the best of track record re: monogamy. She ‘choose’ to have a baby at this young age with a boyfriend she was barely dating and that she leads a separate life from. She’s been pregnant this whole relationship, of course she’s making sure to let people know they’re still together! For how long, god knows. But the child will be fine regardless and so will Kylie.
However, it will be another cliché of young people making a long-term decision and committing to something they weren’t ready for yet. And for Scott, it’s perfect because he’s free to continue his life as before and comes ‘home’ whenever she wants to while Kylie and other caretakers are in the charge of the baby. Kanye and Scott were also absent fathers and nobody cared, why would they now when it is to be expected in this relationship?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Man, your whole comment is spot-on..and kind of depressing but whatever, I guess. The kid will be fine, as you say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Kardashian and Jenner women just have low expectations of relationships with men. As far as children are concerned, they don’t really expect them to do much else but be the sperm donor. Anything they do past that is just a bonus but they know it can be temporary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight.
That guy is long gone, and evidently two other women are about to have his baby as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Proof that two other women are pregnant by him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whaaaaaat? Where can we find that story?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I keep reading that all over the place but does anyone know who these two women are, or any details at all?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was a blind item on Crazy Days and Night, it has been solved as these two, so your mileage may vary on how believable it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I’ve read that several places. No names given, but one baby due right around this time and another in two months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve read that in several places as well. Khloe and Kylie know how to pick em. He might be having other babies soon and tristan dumped his pregnant gf for khloe and apparently doesn’t see his child.
Seriously they have SUCH good taste
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole, Thank you for calling them out on their choice in men! If a woman was popping babies out and leaving them with the baby daddies to hop on the next available crotch she’d be lambasted for it and no “proper” man would date her. But these women pick men who treat the mother of their children like disposable garbage and they want us to think they are influencers and enviable. I’d rather be me than them any day. At least I don’t pick garbage men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and cue the Pimp Mama orchestrated paternity test for Tgya and the story lines of whose the baby daddy ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should get a paternity test, if not for the show. It sounds like there may have been overlap between the two relationships. Only she knows if she had sex with Tyga and Travis within a week of each other. If so, where’s Maury?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure how it is in CA but where I live when my daughter was living with who is now her husband and had a baby, the father’s name could not go on the birth certificate without a paternity test. So, I would hope there was a paternity test taken.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, she doesn’t look bad or stupid in this at all. She had no say in how she lived her life since she was what, 10 or something? She did what was expected, she followed in her sisters’ footsteps, she made a lot of money, had her own show and then she did what she wanted to do. She had a baby. On her terms, as far as we know. She didn’t want/need the man to go with it. She’s not 15 or anything. She has the means, she made a decision.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, hopefully the father of this child had a say in this decision of hers to have a baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doubt that he did. It sounds rather unplanned. Kylie definitely wanted a baby, so it was a happy accident for her. Don’t know how he felt about it.
It very well could have been a failure of birth control methods they were using – I doubt very much that the guy would have deliberately wanted to conceive a baby that early in the relationship. Unless Kylie had deliberately stopped taking her oral contraceptive (if that’s what she was using) while telling him that she was still taking it, hoping to get a baby out of it (assuming he was dumb enough to think he didn’t need to use a condom then). He didn’t seem too invested in the pregnancy, but since she was off the radar maybe he visited more often than we realize.
Some guys just feel babies and young children are women’s work, not theirs, even if they live in the same house. He might be more interested when his children are older, but since bonds form early he may always be just an occasional visitor and not that important to his kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. This was such a breath of fresh air of a comment. Yes, they have a lot of money and everything, but she’s been on tv since she was maybe 10 (and yes, I watched the early episodes, don’t judge me.) she was clearly upset w being filmed sometimes, and she had sibling struggles (she was very jealous of kendall’s modeling career, which is a natural thing for a teen to struggle w.) I know she’s had plastic surgery and yes, her lips are big, but i think she looks beautiful. And she’s a new, young mom – we should kind of be rooting for her. Wouldn’t it be great if one kid in that family grew up normal?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The chances of that are slim, no matter how hopeful we are for that child. That family is such a mess, the only security anyone has in financial. I wouldn’t trade places with any of them.
Kylie looks beautiful, but only in her filtered Instagram pics. Any pics of her that are candid, she looks totally different. And her face in motion? Weird. She had so much work done, she looks like a different person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, but when a family represents so much vanity and materialism to the point where it’s damaging to our nations psyche then no… I’m not rooting for them. They can shove their billion dollar crappy cosmetics company up their asses. They are vapid, vain, and if they really wanted to leave “normal, private lives” then why the fu** am I always seeing their faces caked in makeup and hidden by photoshop and filters. This family and the way they utilize modern media to shamelessly promote their brand is tasteless and exhausting. Their excessive plastic surgery and consequent lies behind it are harming young people and their self esteem. Can’t support that or encourage it. They contribute nothing to American culture and in fact hinder it more than anything. I’ll group them in the same nauseating category as Trump. Overpromoted and dumb as rocks.
Good luck to her and her baby, though. Stormi is a really………. Kardashian-esque name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Coop, I’m not sure if you’ve been watching the news lately but the Kardashians are not what’s damaging your nation’s psyche. That was damaged long before these women graced out screens with more silicone and contour than I thought possible. And they didn’t force themselves on anyone. The audience made them what they are. That’s on you, not them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really hope Kylie draws back from the Kardashian Krazy rather than letting Mama Ten Percent exploit her child. Kylie has been longingly talking about going off to live privately for a long time. This is her excuse to make a break for it, and I hope she takes it. If she enjoys the cosmetics stuff, she could continue that just with online interactions to peddle it. She could live anywhere with a fast internet connection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly didn’t get that at all from the video. I thought they looked very sweet together. I was really happy for them. I also got pregnant in a very new relationship and I wish I would have done it like this- focus on the baby and not rush the relationship. I don’t think that means she was just trying to get a baby or that he’s gone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought they all look a bit like they were putting on a fake happy face- and that her and him, and her and his family seemed phoney with each other (with great intentions) and seemed like strangers.
Her friends were over acting at the babyshower acting like Stormi was the second coming.
It was all too contribed considering the situation
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Men are disposable to the Kardashian/ Jenner women. I’m sure they want the benefits of a relationship but not the work and effort it takes. At least the women in the family are financially able to take care of themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Kylie is also doing her relationship with Travis Scott on her terms.” Not necessarily. Kylie released the video edit that told the story she wanted. Reality is something else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When my 17yr old nephew told us he gotten his 18 yr old girlfriend pregnant and that it was going to be fine because they loved each other, all I could do was shake my head with utter disbelief. Kylie is older than my nephew and obviously with more money and resources but the same cluelessness is there! Wtf are you thinking!? When you are not even sure what kind of person you want to be for the rest of your life which you haven’t even figured out yet and you decide that yea a baby sounds great! Unnecessary heartbreak, pain and constant struggle is all I see in the future for people having kids way too soon for all the wrong reasons….sigh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, in her video that shows her pregnant at christmas with his family…even though the mother is being extra over-the-top sweet…you can sense the tension in that moment.
They are making the best of a bad situation but Kylie and his family are strangers and it shows.
The friends are clueless and faking happiness but you can tell the adults in the situation chose their words very carefully. We all know how this is going to end (apparently with travis impregnating two other girls)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. I WTF’ed twice. My cousin got pregnant at 19 after being with her bf for 1 month exactly. Also really wanted a baby from age 14. Her other reason was to keep the bf. Her bf was a massive douche who was interested in me (I was 15 going on 16), my cousin struggled bad when they broke up 4 months into the pregnancy and crumbled completely in young adulthood as her life was consumed by single motherhood and low self-esteem. She went on to have another one with a douche to have a family and that fell apart too. I tried to support her both times and make her appreciate her damn self instead of this romantic idea of motherhood and family because she never learned to love herself but she wasn’t having it. I just learned to let people be and to figure out who you are before embarking on taking care of another human being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FYI…kylie’s Instagram photo didn’t dethrone Beyoncé, Cristiano Ronaldo had the most liked pic before Kylie’s. Heard that on celebrity news this morning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who are these people who lurk around Kardashian instagram and ‘like’ them. Absolutely nobody I know or have ever heard of except ive seen some people in Australia and Brazil comment that they like them in different stories but I’m still puzzled. EVERYTHING THEY DO IS A LIE AND TRAVIS SCOTT AND K-TRASH ARE NOT A COUPLE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, why has nobody clicked on that they all “buy” their fake followers? If you look on Balloon Lip’s instagram account, 95% of the comments are from spam accounts saying “Like back” or “follow for follow”
Where as if you go on Beyoncé’s, it’s mostly real people commenting. Being actually inspired.
This family is a cheap con. They smell like cheap materialism to me. Almost like the entire family smells of velour.
That is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her friend Justin Skye supposedly liked him first then she took him.
I don’t think Travis wants to end up like Ye
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is all one giant manufactured lie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kan these Kockroaches just go away??? Pleaaaaaase.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would they live together. She got pregnant 30 days in to the relationship. She doesn’t even know him that well yet lol but still enough to have a child with him. Plus that’s how this family rolls. Kim was married to Humphries and refused to live with him lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
haha she had his baby but doesn’t even know him well enough to live with him.
i bet he has other girls and he doesn’t want to live with her because it would cramp his player lifestyle
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HaHaHa…ridiculous woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kourtney – 3 kids with a drug addict, alcoholic
Kim – on 3rd marriage, 3 kids with a guy with serious mental health issues. I’m not convinced that they actually live under the same roof.
Khloe – pregnant, baby’s father left pregnant girlfriend for Khloe
Kendall – closet
Kylie – probably not even sure if this baby is Travis’ s or Tyga’s. Knew Travis less than a month when she got knocked up.
Rob – has a baby w/ a woman who already had a baby with Kylie’s ex, Tyga. So if Tyga is Kylie’s baby daddy, then, what?! Stormi and King are half siblings and Stormi and Dream are cousins? This is next level messy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
omg i almost forgot about Rob’s messed up baby situation!
They all use pregnancies and children as pawns to attach themselves to their lovers. All of these children have been born out of wedlock and as “surprise babies”. What are the chances?
This family are pathological manipulators and all of the unsuspecting spouses involved have been tricked into having children with every single Kardashian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse