Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are still together but they’re not living together

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram (above) announcing the name of her daughter, Stormi Webster, is now the most-liked IG of all time. Kylie dethroned Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement! Which sucks, because I loved that Beyonce IG and it deserved to be the “most liked” of all time. Everyone complains about the Kardash-jenners, but seriously, you guys: they’re still winning. Kylie Jenner flipped the script, didn’t famewhore her pregnancy at all, stayed hidden and then released information completely on her terms, on her social media and YouTube channel. And it’s still the biggest story of the week.

Kylie is also doing her relationship with Travis Scott on her terms. What became clear in that 11-minute video was that Kylie wanted to be pregnant and wanted to have a baby, and she really didn’t care about getting married or being a serious relationship with someone she loved and trusted. Her priority was the baby, not the man. Travis Scott and Kylie weren’t living together throughout her pregnancy, and they’re not living together now. This is unshocking.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are focusing on one thing and one thing only right now: their baby girl. A source tells PEOPLE that the couple is “over the moon” after welcoming their daughter Stormi Webster on Thursday — but they’re in no rush to take the next step in their relationship. “Kylie and Travis are not officially living together,” says the insider. “He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.” According to the source, Jenner, 20, and Scott, 25, still have no plans to get married. “They’re not in rush,” says the source. “They’re just enjoying their little family.” The source adds that the rapper “has been great” with the baby and is “very sweet with his daughter.” The couple have been dating since April 2017, after Jenner split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend of nearly three years, Tyga — and a source recently told PEOPLE that her relationship with Scott is very different. “Kylie had a lot of trust issues with Tyga,” explained the source. “He was her first love and she was obsessed with him, but she never felt like she could trust him 100 percent. With Travis, things got really serious fast, even though she was still getting over Tyga.” According to the source, Jenner’s relationship with Scott has helped her grow. “He’s very protective of Kylie, and his family embraced her, too,” the source said. “Kylie has matured a lot since becoming pregnant. She’s much less dramatic than when she was with Tyga.”

Yeah, it’s all fun and games now, but I doubt it will last another year. I hope Kylie doesn’t end up in a nasty custody dispute with Travis, but who knows? Maybe it will be fine.

