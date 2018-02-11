Donald Trump worries that wife-beaters’ lives are being ‘shattered & destroyed’

As we discussed last week, White House aide Rob Porter brutally assaulted and emotionally abused his two wives (now his ex-wives). This information came up in his FBI background check, when both of his ex-wives told the FBI all about the abuse. Porter was allowed to stay on, working on highly classified security issues, all on a temporary security clearance. That went on for months until the story broke last week, which is when Porter’s current girlfriend Hope Hicks – the current Communications Director – organized some character witnesses for Porter. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly called Porter a “man of honor” just hours before Porter turned in his resignation (or he was fired, the WH lies about so much).

Unsurprisingly, the sexual assailant-in-chief doesn’t really give a sh-t that he was employing a serial wife-beater. According to the Daily Beast, Trump “has privately questioned the credibility of the accusers. In fact, the president has gone as far as to express doubts to aides and friends about the assault allegations, and has asked repeatedly if there are any reasons Porter’s two ex-wives could have to make up such claims.” Sources also noted that Trump “has not expressed sympathy for the ex-wives, Colbie Holderness and Jennifer Willoughby, who have gone on the record to allege physical violence” and the well-being of the two women is “100% not what’s on his mind.” Who is surprised by that? No one. Literally, no one. And unsurprisingly, Trump made his disdain for two victims of domestic violence even more explicit with a tweet on Saturday morning:

Due process is something he’ll get when Bob Mueller comes through. But whenever a guy starts talking about “due process” and “working within the system” you know they’ve got skeletons packed into their closets. Speaking of, a second White House employee resigned on Friday because – SURPRISE! – he had beaten the crap out of his wife too. The second guy’s name is David Sorensen, and he was a WH speechwriter. Sorensen’s ex-wife Jessica Corbett also told the FBI what happened during her marriage during the FBI’s background check:

White House officials said they learned of the accusations by Sorensen’s wife Thursday night, before The Post contacted the White House for comment.

“We immediately confronted the staffer, he denied the allegations and he resigned today,” spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement Friday evening. In a text message to The Post, Sorensen said he stepped down because he “didn’t want the White House to have to deal with this distraction.”

Administration officials said Sorensen’s position as a speechwriter at the Council on Environmental Quality, a division of the Executive Office of the President, did not require a security clearance. His background check was ongoing, they said. The FBI declined requests for comment.

Corbett first contacted The Post a week before Porter’s case became public. She said that during her marriage to Sorensen, he ran a car over her foot, put out a cigarette on her hand, threw her into a wall and grasped her menacingly by her hair while they were alone on their boat in remote waters off Maine’s coast, an incident she said left her fearing for her life. During part of their marriage, he was a top policy adviser to Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage. She said she did not report her abuse allegations to police because of Sorensen’s connections to law enforcement officials.

[From The Washington Post]

There was a lot of discussion last week about how it feels like the only people who will agree to work for Donald Trump are the worst people in the world. They are the most damaged, the craziest, the most psychotic, the most delusional, the most megalomaniacal, the biggest narcissists and the most violent. Maybe we should just start a list of who is NOT an appalling character.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

65 Responses to “Donald Trump worries that wife-beaters’ lives are being ‘shattered & destroyed’”

  1. Bella Dupont says:
    February 11, 2018 at 8:18 am

    This man crashes through new lows on a daily basis.

    I believe we’re currently witnessing the living, breathing, embodiment of a Sociopath. Someone with literally not an iota of conscience or shame. On top of being one himself, he’s now finally championing the cause for all sexual predators, rapists, paedophiles, wife beaters, the lot.

    I’m exhausted.

    Reply
  2. lightpurple says:
    February 11, 2018 at 8:26 am

    One of Porter’s wives filed for a restraining order at the urging of the police, who then testified on her behalf in court before a judge as to what they saw him do to her, and the judge put a temporary restraining order in place against him. That is due process. Porter had his time in court. Porter got due process. He beat his wife. Shut the f*ck up, Dotard.

    Reply
  3. Snowflake says:
    February 11, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I hate him so much. And now he won’t declassify the Democratic memo so it can be released. It must have some evidence besides the Steele dossier. You know if there wasn’t anything that contradicted his story, he would release it. I have to say, they’ve done a good job of twisting the narrative

    Reply
  4. Hh says:
    February 11, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Wow. I’m shocked. If I recall correctly, “nobody respects women more than him.” I don’t have enough groans and eyerolls for this man.

    His supporters don’t care. The GOP doesn’t care. No one in his administration cares.

    Reply
    • Lucy2 says:
      February 11, 2018 at 8:41 am

      He’s also the “least racist“, the biggest friend to LGBT, etc. etc. etc. basically whatever he claims to be, is truly the opposite. Including a billionaire businessman.

      Reply
    • Bella Dupont says:
      February 11, 2018 at 2:45 pm

      His supporters and the GOP are so intoxicated with this new found power (after 8 years on the outs), that they’re literally going to close their eyes to *absolutely everything* this man does.

      They KNOW how foul he is, but the fear of being on the outs again politically completely trumps their sense of human decency. They’ll rather take this ugly, tainted power than have none at all.

      Reply
  5. Shambles says:
    February 11, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I’m so surprised that the admitted sexual assailant, alleged rapist and abuser thinks we’re being unfair to abusers. So f*cking shocked. The peeps of Pod Save America said it perfectly~ to believe these women, any women, is to admit that Trump is guilty (unless they’re accusing a democrat).

    It is quite amazing that this administration has managed to gather all of America’s sociopathic, sexually-abusive wife-beaters in one place, but that’s all the more reason to burn the whole damn thing to the ground so society is rid of this trash once and for all. Lock them up.

    Also: what the f*ck is up with Hope Hicks? Didn’t she date another WH staffer at one point? Inappropriate and unprofessional. She’s messy as hell and yes, I’m judging the shit out of her for it because she defended an abuser and she has no issues working for Donald Trump. She’s a horrible human.

    Remember when Obama wore a tan suit, y’all??? God, I am appalled.

    Reply
  6. toni says:
    February 11, 2018 at 8:43 am

    You know who shares his views on “those damn bitches ruin men”, Bill Maher and The New York Times who are in full mode attacking the MeToo movement.

    Men of all political sides can agree on one thing, abuse of women.

    Reply
  7. Rapunzel says:
    February 11, 2018 at 8:50 am

    DT says these are “mere allegations” but then goes on to say that “Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new.” Wtf?? He’s not only defending these, jerks but he doesn’t make any sense.

    And of course all of this is a distraction from how the government shutdown briefly and he still holding DACA hostage. It’s also a distraction from the fact that he won’t release the Democratic rebuttal to the Nunes memo. Oh and it’s also distracting from the fact that Mike Pence is doing a terrible job in South Korea at the Olympics.

    Reply
  8. Hum says:
    February 11, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Domestic violence was always and is still being excused by the majority of the “voices of revolution and movements”, it is always he is a good person, he never hit any of his friends, I never saw anything, the victim was the guilt one because she stayed, he is an amazing professional so it is a lie, he wasn’t prosecuted, etc….
    The think is people has a high tolerance for domestic abusers and discredited the victims brave enough to speak and victimized them again, just look how Hollywood is still supporting Mel Gibson, Sean pen never heard any critic about his temper with Madonna, Johnny Depp was during the allegations at Ellen show and Jimmy Kimmel and still being casted and defended by jk Rowling, Gary Oldman is nominated for an Oscar.
    So unfortunately the majority think like the president but he is the one that speak openly about his opinion, the others fake outrage but their actions and data about domestic violence just prove how proved serious this is.

    Reply
  9. Indiana Joanna says:
    February 11, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Everthing, everything that baby fists comments on is about himself. He doesn’t care about anyone else. His defense of anyone or anything is just him bunkering down for his own well being when accusation and criticism comes up against him.

    Reply
  10. Eric says:
    February 11, 2018 at 9:08 am

    I think Mueller is ready to present his Obstruction findings to Congress. Unless she is going to be a star witness for the obstruction case, like stat, then the loss of Rachel Brand is troublesome. She was third in line at the DOJ and right behind Rod Rosenstein.

    There are indications that Emperor Zero will install Robert Higdon, a US Attorney from NC (and most likely EZ toe-licker), to replace Brand. This leaves Rosenstein on an island to be canned. See the issue?

    Cmon Mueller, strike at the beast in the WH! Do it on FAT Tuesday (in honor of EZ’s girth) or Valentine’s Day.

    Reply
  11. Nancy says:
    February 11, 2018 at 9:09 am

    When it is he or his, it is a mere allegation. When it is his enemy, it is a fact. I loathe him and I fear for all of us while he is in office. Why is he still there.

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    February 11, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Firstly, the tweet has an abscence of exclamation marks and misspelled words, so I think we can safely assume someone else write it for him.

    Secondly, NOW you’re a big supporter of due process? Did you even know what is was before yesterday?

    Motherf*cker please.

    Reply
  13. Nicole says:
    February 11, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Not surprising. Also the fact that Kelly gave this guy MORE work after the temporary clearance expired. My goodness.
    I saw yesterday that there are 30 people without full clearance working in the admin. So either they cannot pass their background checks or something is holding that up. Going to guess it’s the former

    Reply
  14. Cheche says:
    February 11, 2018 at 9:21 am

    So says the a$$ who took out a full page ad advocating that the Central Park Five be executed. Due process must be a whites only thing in his mind.

    Reply
  15. Betsy says:
    February 11, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Did Hillary get due process?

    Tell us again, Donald, about the Central Park Five.

    Reply
  16. Indiana Joanna says:
    February 11, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Brand’s leaving is terrifying and telling. Everyone knows baby fists is ready to fire Rosenstein.

    I lived through Watergate and this is much, much worse. Not to mention how Putin also has a hand in this. baby fists’s loyalty is to wealthy Russians and their money. All his lies about patriotism and wanting a dictator-like parade is a smokescreen meant to signal Putin that he and Putin have the same mindset about brutal power.

    Reply
  17. robyn says:
    February 11, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Deny, deny, deny … Trump plays that card every time. He won’t apologize or admit to any wrong doing ever. He’s the victim at all times. You can see this in the way he’s handled everything from Russia invading the election to being obnoxious and abusive to women. That’s why he sympathizes with other men who deny, deny, deny.

    There is also a lot of sloppy management in the Trump administration. The scariest thing is that even Trump shouldn’t be trusted with a full security clearance but here he is the president of the US. How crazy it that!!!!???

    Reply
  18. Lindy says:
    February 11, 2018 at 10:42 am

    The exhaustion of every day living under this sociopathic administration is hard to fight against. Also, as someone with direct, personal experience of trying to use the legal system to get justice in a domestic abuse case, I came to realize with intense despair that you get the justice you can pay for. If your abuser has the money to pay for a high-powered, aggressive attorney who knows how to intimidate already-abused witnesses and how to use postponements and delays to drain the cash resources of the victim, then “due process” means very little. The fact that Baby Fists is fixated on the “poor abusers” narrative is both unsurprising and revolting. If we have three more years of this man and his White House full of criminals I don’t know what will be left of our democracy.

    Reply
  19. IMHO says:
    February 11, 2018 at 10:46 am

    I am surprised it wasn’t covered in the article – the second guy, the speech writer – has come out stating that HE was the abused party in the marriage and that is what caused the divorce. He has provided photos of alleged abuse as well as text messages and emails discussing his wife’s temperament. Haven’t heard that defense yet.

    Agree with someone above who pointed out that no one of decent character wants to touch this administration.

    Reply
  20. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 11, 2018 at 11:01 am

    So when does “draining the swap begin?” I’m beyond ready to make America great again.

    Reply
  21. JRenee says:
    February 11, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    He is awful and the message he’s sending is deadly.
    Can you imagine being a government worker, trying to uphold the virtues of your job, but having to acquiesce at every turn in this administration? And then forbidden to say anything or risk your job/career and the consequences thereof.
    Do you realize how many stories we won’t learn because of workers who can’t talk?
    Than goodness for #me too and other voices for the victims.

    Reply
  22. Leetha says:
    February 11, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Funny comments coming from people who support and glorify an industry brimming with abusers not to mention decades of adulation of the abuser-in-chief. I can’t stop laughing.

    Reply
  23. adastraperaspera says:
    February 11, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Get this idiot in an orange jumpsuit, already! I am so angry at the GOP for supporting this vicious ship of fools.

    Reply

