Donald Trump worries that wife-beaters’ lives are being ‘shattered & destroyed’

As we discussed last week, White House aide Rob Porter brutally assaulted and emotionally abused his two wives (now his ex-wives). This information came up in his FBI background check, when both of his ex-wives told the FBI all about the abuse. Porter was allowed to stay on, working on highly classified security issues, all on a temporary security clearance. That went on for months until the story broke last week, which is when Porter’s current girlfriend Hope Hicks – the current Communications Director – organized some character witnesses for Porter. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly called Porter a “man of honor” just hours before Porter turned in his resignation (or he was fired, the WH lies about so much).
Unsurprisingly, the sexual assailant-in-chief doesn’t really give a sh-t that he was employing a serial wife-beater. According to the Daily Beast, Trump “has privately questioned the credibility of the accusers. In fact, the president has gone as far as to express doubts to aides and friends about the assault allegations, and has asked repeatedly if there are any reasons Porter’s two ex-wives could have to make up such claims.” Sources also noted that Trump “has not expressed sympathy for the ex-wives, Colbie Holderness and Jennifer Willoughby, who have gone on the record to allege physical violence” and the well-being of the two women is “100% not what’s on his mind.” Who is surprised by that? No one. Literally, no one. And unsurprisingly, Trump made his disdain for two victims of domestic violence even more explicit with a tweet on Saturday morning:
Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018
Due process is something he’ll get when Bob Mueller comes through. But whenever a guy starts talking about “due process” and “working within the system” you know they’ve got skeletons packed into their closets. Speaking of, a second White House employee resigned on Friday because – SURPRISE! – he had beaten the crap out of his wife too. The second guy’s name is David Sorensen, and he was a WH speechwriter. Sorensen’s ex-wife Jessica Corbett also told the FBI what happened during her marriage during the FBI’s background check:
White House officials said they learned of the accusations by Sorensen’s wife Thursday night, before The Post contacted the White House for comment.
“We immediately confronted the staffer, he denied the allegations and he resigned today,” spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement Friday evening. In a text message to The Post, Sorensen said he stepped down because he “didn’t want the White House to have to deal with this distraction.”
Administration officials said Sorensen’s position as a speechwriter at the Council on Environmental Quality, a division of the Executive Office of the President, did not require a security clearance. His background check was ongoing, they said. The FBI declined requests for comment.
Corbett first contacted The Post a week before Porter’s case became public. She said that during her marriage to Sorensen, he ran a car over her foot, put out a cigarette on her hand, threw her into a wall and grasped her menacingly by her hair while they were alone on their boat in remote waters off Maine’s coast, an incident she said left her fearing for her life. During part of their marriage, he was a top policy adviser to Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage. She said she did not report her abuse allegations to police because of Sorensen’s connections to law enforcement officials.
There was a lot of discussion last week about how it feels like the only people who will agree to work for Donald Trump are the worst people in the world. They are the most damaged, the craziest, the most psychotic, the most delusional, the most megalomaniacal, the biggest narcissists and the most violent. Maybe we should just start a list of who is NOT an appalling character.
This man crashes through new lows on a daily basis.
I believe we’re currently witnessing the living, breathing, embodiment of a Sociopath. Someone with literally not an iota of conscience or shame. On top of being one himself, he’s now finally championing the cause for all sexual predators, rapists, paedophiles, wife beaters, the lot.
I’m exhausted.
+1
Come on now. To be fair to him, Trump has criticised an abuser in the past – Tweeting in 2012(?) that Rihanna should leave Chris Brown.
Now if I could only work out the what the difference between Chris Brown and Porter, Sorenson, Steve Bannon & Roy Moore is…
Well in Chris Brown’s case , there was photographic evidence. Oh wait…
I know right? I feel like it’s staring me in the face but I can’t put my finger on it…
It’s because Chris Brown doesn’t wear ties. Trump likes men to wear a suit and tie. Has to be it. Couldn’t possibly be anything else.
Yeah, there must be something. What could it be?
I wonder if it’s the car Brown drives …
(All jokes aside, Chris Brown deserves all his rebukes too.)
The “president” livse to distract from his criminality. The issue is that people are in the WH without full security clearance. The CONCERN is violent minded officials are PITCHING IDEAS (via speech writing) meant to shape the thinking, character and actions of Americans. I just studied the case of Jim Jones, and trump is another malignant narcissist/sociopath, hell bent on justifying cult-like violence. This chapter can’t be over soon enough, yet I can’t skip ahead!!
The scariest part is, just how long will it take for America to heal from all the damage this guy is inflicting? Because make no mistake, he’s taking a wrecking ball to the expectations of decency, virtue (and even just non-criminal behaviour!) that used to be the norm for those running for higher office.
Lets see the caricatures that spring out for the mid-term elections – then we’ll know how bad the damage is.
I’m still incredulous – but, why? WHY?? – that I come on here almost daily, and almost daily, I read that this mealy-mouthed, repulsive cretin and his equally-vile maggot mates have again plumbed the depths of heinousness. When will this end for America? How much longer can this go on? And here we are, having great guffaws because our Deputy Prime Minister, the not-at-all-pretty Barnaby Joyce (remember him?!) has been having it away with a much younger work colleague (who is now pregnant), and with whom he is now living. This is the same guy who proudly and vehemently opposed same-sex marriage because he “believes in the sanctity of marriage”. Oh, yeah. Har har. It is to laugh. (He’s the Minister in the Depp-Heard Doggie Drama) and is really pissed off because his DLS was exposed. I wish your country’s troubles could be as serious as this. Stay strong, America.
His marriage to McDonald’s is very strong and committed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Annakist
The truth is, UK political scandals and foibles in general now seems so quaint and genteel, in comparison to the teeming, heaving jungle of hyenas, anacondas and vipers that Trump has transformed his government into.
The real danger will be if that new culture starts to migrate and really take hold in the UK as well…..(heaven forbid)
(Apologies to hyenas et al)
The only thing that surprises me is that it took so long for Trump to start bashing #MeToo.
One of Porter’s wives filed for a restraining order at the urging of the police, who then testified on her behalf in court before a judge as to what they saw him do to her, and the judge put a temporary restraining order in place against him. That is due process. Porter had his time in court. Porter got due process. He beat his wife. Shut the f*ck up, Dotard.
Ooh, so that’s why he couldn’t get a permanent security clearance. So they kept giving him a temporary one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All these people operating without proper security clearances is abominable. Especially rich considering Hillary’s emails were such a central campaign concern. Clearly it was never about the emails.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And no GOP outrage cause these guys are guys, not an uppity woman trying to play with the boys.
GOP has sent women out today to claim that they and Trump are such strong supporters of women. Their deeds say otherwise. No number of photo-ops Princess Nagini does, at great taxpayer expense, with groups of girls will make up for their attacks on laws and programs that help and protect women in the workplace, women in our homes, women in search of medically necessary healthcare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Such an a$$hxxx thing to say.
But I’m sure Trump probably thinks it’s ok because they’re good guys, you know. Those women were probably provoking their husbands. I’m sure they bear some responsibility in bearing beaten. Right? *Eyeroll*
I hate him so much. And now he won’t declassify the Democratic memo so it can be released. It must have some evidence besides the Steele dossier. You know if there wasn’t anything that contradicted his story, he would release it. I have to say, they’ve done a good job of twisting the narrative
I’ve never hated someone as much as I hate him. He decided he was going to release the Republican memo before he even read it, so him not doing the same for the Democrats memo definitely looks like he’s nervous about what’s in it
Ted Lieu has read the memo and is basically saying that Dump is afraid of the information it contains. More Dems need to be public about this. Dump wants to be a dictator and the GOP is enabling his fascistic tendencies. He must be stopped.
I read that by forcing the issue Adam Shiff basically set up a Gordian knot for idiot in chief. If he releases it it disproves everything. If he surpresses it, then he’s pretty much guilty after all.
Mueller is watching
Funny how Wikileaks isn’t trying to leak the Democratic memo to the outside world. It’s almost like they’re biased with their leaking.
Wow. I’m shocked. If I recall correctly, “nobody respects women more than him.” I don’t have enough groans and eyerolls for this man.
His supporters don’t care. The GOP doesn’t care. No one in his administration cares.
He’s also the “least racist“, the biggest friend to LGBT, etc. etc. etc. basically whatever he claims to be, is truly the opposite. Including a billionaire businessman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His supporters and the GOP are so intoxicated with this new found power (after 8 years on the outs), that they’re literally going to close their eyes to *absolutely everything* this man does.
They KNOW how foul he is, but the fear of being on the outs again politically completely trumps their sense of human decency. They’ll rather take this ugly, tainted power than have none at all.
I’m so surprised that the admitted sexual assailant, alleged rapist and abuser thinks we’re being unfair to abusers. So f*cking shocked. The peeps of Pod Save America said it perfectly~ to believe these women, any women, is to admit that Trump is guilty (unless they’re accusing a democrat).
It is quite amazing that this administration has managed to gather all of America’s sociopathic, sexually-abusive wife-beaters in one place, but that’s all the more reason to burn the whole damn thing to the ground so society is rid of this trash once and for all. Lock them up.
Also: what the f*ck is up with Hope Hicks? Didn’t she date another WH staffer at one point? Inappropriate and unprofessional. She’s messy as hell and yes, I’m judging the shit out of her for it because she defended an abuser and she has no issues working for Donald Trump. She’s a horrible human.
Remember when Obama wore a tan suit, y’all??? God, I am appalled.
Yes she dated the married Corey. I can’t spell his last name. Lewandowski I think
I spell it Lewd-oski
Lewandowski was married when they dated??! Christ, these people just have no low they won’t smash through.
Never mind Obama’s tan suit, can you imagine if his administration had a quarter of the messes that Trump’s currently has within his first year????!!!! They would have come for him with pitchforks and fire!!!
Hicks is demonstrating she is just as off-kilter, dishonest and dumb as baby fists, Kelly and everyone else in the WH.
First, her presence as apologist and ego massager to drump. Second, her eagerness to obstruct justice by implying she would destroy donnie jr’s emails. Then her dating on the job a married man with four children. And now by her writing a rebuttal for her new boyfriend in the administration, a proven wife abuser. All because she is dying to get a date.
The Onion had a wry item commenting on her role in this administration last week.
Hope Hicks is either insecure or ruthless to get to the top.
There is a blind item that she was “dating” Porter as coverup for affair with Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with Karen here. I don’t believe for a second that she was dating Porter. I think it’s to minimize the optics of having an extremely attractive young single woman spending *that much* time alone with a president who is already quite renown for cheating. At the very least Hope is trading on her looks to get her position, most likely she is trading more than just her looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Holly Hobby…..
Sadly, people like this will never smell anywhere near the insides of a cell. Not when the corruption behind them has risen as high as the presidency. Look at Dick Cheney.
By the way, I used to think Dick Cheney was the devil incarnate…..lol…..now I struggle to pick which one’s worse btw him and Trump.
You know who shares his views on “those damn bitches ruin men”, Bill Maher and The New York Times who are in full mode attacking the MeToo movement.
Men of all political sides can agree on one thing, abuse of women.
Ugh. Gave up on the Times a long time ago. And never liked Mahar.
Yes, it’s a common thread for some reason, isn’t it?
That isn’t true. The New York Times played a part in breaking the Weinstein story, and Bill Maher hasn’t said that. I am always suspicious of statements like this because they seem pointed with an agenda. Especially when they obscure nuance or truth.
I also think it sounds like a right winger plant or a Deplorable trying to shift the focus off of 45. Why not choose Hannity or the scores of GOPers who have said worse.
THEY are the ones in the wrong in this situation.
It has nothing to do with anyone else.
Tucker Carlson is the biggest pig on TV why not name check him.
DT says these are “mere allegations” but then goes on to say that “Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new.” Wtf?? He’s not only defending these, jerks but he doesn’t make any sense.
And of course all of this is a distraction from how the government shutdown briefly and he still holding DACA hostage. It’s also a distraction from the fact that he won’t release the Democratic rebuttal to the Nunes memo. Oh and it’s also distracting from the fact that Mike Pence is doing a terrible job in South Korea at the Olympics.
DT says these are “mere allegations” but then goes on to say that “Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new.”
He sounds like a Dr. Seuss book for senile deplorables.
Domestic violence was always and is still being excused by the majority of the “voices of revolution and movements”, it is always he is a good person, he never hit any of his friends, I never saw anything, the victim was the guilt one because she stayed, he is an amazing professional so it is a lie, he wasn’t prosecuted, etc….
The think is people has a high tolerance for domestic abusers and discredited the victims brave enough to speak and victimized them again, just look how Hollywood is still supporting Mel Gibson, Sean pen never heard any critic about his temper with Madonna, Johnny Depp was during the allegations at Ellen show and Jimmy Kimmel and still being casted and defended by jk Rowling, Gary Oldman is nominated for an Oscar.
So unfortunately the majority think like the president but he is the one that speak openly about his opinion, the others fake outrage but their actions and data about domestic violence just prove how proved serious this is.
Everthing, everything that baby fists comments on is about himself. He doesn’t care about anyone else. His defense of anyone or anything is just him bunkering down for his own well being when accusation and criticism comes up against him.
I agree that this is about him.
I just want to know why he is twisting his words riffing off of Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed Something Blue.
Could he be that subversive?
I think Mueller is ready to present his Obstruction findings to Congress. Unless she is going to be a star witness for the obstruction case, like stat, then the loss of Rachel Brand is troublesome. She was third in line at the DOJ and right behind Rod Rosenstein.
There are indications that Emperor Zero will install Robert Higdon, a US Attorney from NC (and most likely EZ toe-licker), to replace Brand. This leaves Rosenstein on an island to be canned. See the issue?
Cmon Mueller, strike at the beast in the WH! Do it on FAT Tuesday (in honor of EZ’s girth) or Valentine’s Day.
Yes. The timing of Brand’s leaving is distressing. I’m with you, Eric—I think Mueller has the smoking gun, and it’s all coming soon.
I’m betting on the Ash Wednesday/Valentine’s Day/MuellerTime Trifecta💥
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Punky:
I’m with you. All bets in on the Trifecta day!
Eric, Agree. It does terrify me that Brand explained her leaving after 12 years on the job by saying she needed to keep her good professional reputation intact. There is something really evil going on with baby fists. Nothing matters more to him, his family and his staffers than protecting this fragile, moronic baby fists.
The Cult of Personality is everything now and everyone attached to baby fists will fight to the death to protect it.
A couple of lawyers pointed out that she could make much more money elsewhere. Yet she’s had that option for years, which suggests the reputational risk and pressure has become too much. I wish she’d stayed until she was fired (not quit), though.
When it is he or his, it is a mere allegation. When it is his enemy, it is a fact. I loathe him and I fear for all of us while he is in office. Why is he still there.
Firstly, the tweet has an abscence of exclamation marks and misspelled words, so I think we can safely assume someone else write it for him.
Secondly, NOW you’re a big supporter of due process? Did you even know what is was before yesterday?
Motherf*cker please.
Not surprising. Also the fact that Kelly gave this guy MORE work after the temporary clearance expired. My goodness.
I saw yesterday that there are 30 people without full clearance working in the admin. So either they cannot pass their background checks or something is holding that up. Going to guess it’s the former
So says the a$$ who took out a full page ad advocating that the Central Park Five be executed. Due process must be a whites only thing in his mind.
Did Hillary get due process?
Tell us again, Donald, about the Central Park Five.
Brand’s leaving is terrifying and telling. Everyone knows baby fists is ready to fire Rosenstein.
I lived through Watergate and this is much, much worse. Not to mention how Putin also has a hand in this. baby fists’s loyalty is to wealthy Russians and their money. All his lies about patriotism and wanting a dictator-like parade is a smokescreen meant to signal Putin that he and Putin have the same mindset about brutal power.
Deny, deny, deny … Trump plays that card every time. He won’t apologize or admit to any wrong doing ever. He’s the victim at all times. You can see this in the way he’s handled everything from Russia invading the election to being obnoxious and abusive to women. That’s why he sympathizes with other men who deny, deny, deny.
There is also a lot of sloppy management in the Trump administration. The scariest thing is that even Trump shouldn’t be trusted with a full security clearance but here he is the president of the US. How crazy it that!!!!???
The exhaustion of every day living under this sociopathic administration is hard to fight against. Also, as someone with direct, personal experience of trying to use the legal system to get justice in a domestic abuse case, I came to realize with intense despair that you get the justice you can pay for. If your abuser has the money to pay for a high-powered, aggressive attorney who knows how to intimidate already-abused witnesses and how to use postponements and delays to drain the cash resources of the victim, then “due process” means very little. The fact that Baby Fists is fixated on the “poor abusers” narrative is both unsurprising and revolting. If we have three more years of this man and his White House full of criminals I don’t know what will be left of our democracy.
I am surprised it wasn’t covered in the article – the second guy, the speech writer – has come out stating that HE was the abused party in the marriage and that is what caused the divorce. He has provided photos of alleged abuse as well as text messages and emails discussing his wife’s temperament. Haven’t heard that defense yet.
Agree with someone above who pointed out that no one of decent character wants to touch this administration.
So when does “draining the swap begin?” I’m beyond ready to make America great again.
He is awful and the message he’s sending is deadly.
Can you imagine being a government worker, trying to uphold the virtues of your job, but having to acquiesce at every turn in this administration? And then forbidden to say anything or risk your job/career and the consequences thereof.
Do you realize how many stories we won’t learn because of workers who can’t talk?
Than goodness for #me too and other voices for the victims.
Funny comments coming from people who support and glorify an industry brimming with abusers not to mention decades of adulation of the abuser-in-chief. I can’t stop laughing.
Get this idiot in an orange jumpsuit, already! I am so angry at the GOP for supporting this vicious ship of fools.
