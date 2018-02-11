Donald Trump worries that wife-beaters’ lives are being ‘shattered & destroyed’

Embed from Getty Images

As we discussed last week, White House aide Rob Porter brutally assaulted and emotionally abused his two wives (now his ex-wives). This information came up in his FBI background check, when both of his ex-wives told the FBI all about the abuse. Porter was allowed to stay on, working on highly classified security issues, all on a temporary security clearance. That went on for months until the story broke last week, which is when Porter’s current girlfriend Hope Hicks – the current Communications Director – organized some character witnesses for Porter. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly called Porter a “man of honor” just hours before Porter turned in his resignation (or he was fired, the WH lies about so much).

Unsurprisingly, the sexual assailant-in-chief doesn’t really give a sh-t that he was employing a serial wife-beater. According to the Daily Beast, Trump “has privately questioned the credibility of the accusers. In fact, the president has gone as far as to express doubts to aides and friends about the assault allegations, and has asked repeatedly if there are any reasons Porter’s two ex-wives could have to make up such claims.” Sources also noted that Trump “has not expressed sympathy for the ex-wives, Colbie Holderness and Jennifer Willoughby, who have gone on the record to allege physical violence” and the well-being of the two women is “100% not what’s on his mind.” Who is surprised by that? No one. Literally, no one. And unsurprisingly, Trump made his disdain for two victims of domestic violence even more explicit with a tweet on Saturday morning:

Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

Due process is something he’ll get when Bob Mueller comes through. But whenever a guy starts talking about “due process” and “working within the system” you know they’ve got skeletons packed into their closets. Speaking of, a second White House employee resigned on Friday because – SURPRISE! – he had beaten the crap out of his wife too. The second guy’s name is David Sorensen, and he was a WH speechwriter. Sorensen’s ex-wife Jessica Corbett also told the FBI what happened during her marriage during the FBI’s background check:

White House officials said they learned of the accusations by Sorensen’s wife Thursday night, before The Post contacted the White House for comment. “We immediately confronted the staffer, he denied the allegations and he resigned today,” spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement Friday evening. In a text message to The Post, Sorensen said he stepped down because he “didn’t want the White House to have to deal with this distraction.” Administration officials said Sorensen’s position as a speechwriter at the Council on Environmental Quality, a division of the Executive Office of the President, did not require a security clearance. His background check was ongoing, they said. The FBI declined requests for comment. Corbett first contacted The Post a week before Porter’s case became public. She said that during her marriage to Sorensen, he ran a car over her foot, put out a cigarette on her hand, threw her into a wall and grasped her menacingly by her hair while they were alone on their boat in remote waters off Maine’s coast, an incident she said left her fearing for her life. During part of their marriage, he was a top policy adviser to Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage. She said she did not report her abuse allegations to police because of Sorensen’s connections to law enforcement officials.

[From The Washington Post]

There was a lot of discussion last week about how it feels like the only people who will agree to work for Donald Trump are the worst people in the world. They are the most damaged, the craziest, the most psychotic, the most delusional, the most megalomaniacal, the biggest narcissists and the most violent. Maybe we should just start a list of who is NOT an appalling character.

