“The gender-reversed ‘Overboard’ remake still looks really bad” links
  • February 13, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I agree, the gender-reversed Overboard remake starring Anna Faris still looks absolutely terrible. They should be ashamed of this mess! [Pajiba]
The return of Leo DiCaprio’s struggling dance moves. [LaineyGossip]
Stop sending weird or bad sh-t to Don Trump Jr. and his wife. Let Robert Mueller deal with them, okay? [Dlisted]
I would get Alexa if Jasmine Masters did the voice. [OMG Blog]
Wait, they’re going to do *another* Willy Wonka movie?! [Looper]
Danielle Herrington is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model. [JustJared]
Cardi B is the darling of New York Fashion Week. [GoFugYourself]
Elizabeth Hurley is still posting scandalous selfies. [Moe Jackson]

16 Responses to ““The gender-reversed ‘Overboard’ remake still looks really bad” links”

  1. psl says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    I love the original. LOVE it.

    This is a travesty.

    Reply
  2. supersoft says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Ok i admit it. I like the trailer. (and i absolutely love the original, too…)

    Reply
  3. nikzilla says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    the original is so great and I hate that they keep remaking movies but, i’m surprised and impressed that they went with a more diverse actor for the male lead! I was expecting Channing Tatum lol

    Reply
  4. Dulcinea says:
    February 13, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Liz Hurley should play Melania in the Trump movie.

    Reply
  5. Stacy Dresden says:
    February 13, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    I’d give it a shot.

    Reply
  6. starkiller says:
    February 13, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    I’m tired of all this gender reversed. Why don’t women rate their own, original material?

    Reply
  7. Betsy says:
    February 13, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    I don’t get Anna Faris. At all.

    You know, the Trump Crime Syndicate lies so much and so freely that I half believe they created the white powder themselves.

    And I’ll never get an Alexa. It’s bad enough I have a phone that can “listen,” I’m not paying for the privilege of a corporation to listen in 100% of the time.

    Reply
    • Neelyo says:
      February 13, 2018 at 1:58 pm

      I more than half believe they created the whole thing themselves. The whole thing reeks. And the fact that it’s not a bigger story makes it even more suspect.

      Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      February 13, 2018 at 2:26 pm

      It’s all very strange. They all would have had mail opening procedures explained to them by the Secret Service months ago & that’s for the rare instances when they would be opening mail. Under no circumstances is it imaginable that any of them would open something from someone they didn’t know. And she opened something addressed to him. Did he tell her to open it? Did she open it because she’s suspicious of him getting mail from other women? And of course, Nagini has to horn in by tweeting that she wishes she was there. Oh the missed photo opportunities!

      Reply
  8. Happy21 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Nope. Just nope.
    Maybe it’s because I can’t stand Anna Farris in anything but I more just think nope. Why remake a movie? Because the original was so well loved that maybe they can top it for today’s movie goers. NO. Just no.

    Reply

