“The gender-reversed ‘Overboard’ remake still looks really bad” links

I agree, the gender-reversed Overboard remake starring Anna Faris still looks absolutely terrible. They should be ashamed of this mess! [Pajiba]

The return of Leo DiCaprio’s struggling dance moves. [LaineyGossip]

Stop sending weird or bad sh-t to Don Trump Jr. and his wife. Let Robert Mueller deal with them, okay? [Dlisted]

I would get Alexa if Jasmine Masters did the voice. [OMG Blog]

Wait, they’re going to do *another* Willy Wonka movie?! [Looper]

Danielle Herrington is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model. [JustJared]

Cardi B is the darling of New York Fashion Week. [GoFugYourself]

Elizabeth Hurley is still posting scandalous selfies. [Moe Jackson]

