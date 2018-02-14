“Shaun White apologized for minimizing his bandmate’s harassment claims” links

Shaun White won his third gold medal at the Olympics, and people asked him about his bandmate Lena Zawaideh and her accusations that he sexually harassed her for years. He called the accusations “gossip” a few days ago, and then in an interview today, he did a terrible job of trying to explain that sh-t. [Buzzfeed]
I agree, I think John Kelly is getting fired very soon. [Pajiba]
Nelly is under investigation for sexual assault (again). [Dlisted]
The Black Panther fashion tour has been spectacular. [LaineyGossip]
I will #neverforget the day I mistook Iggy Azalea for Chloe Sevigny. [Go Fug Yourself]
South Korea really knows how to do statues. [The Blemish]
Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen are into crystals? [Wonderwall]
Wait, Curse of Oak Island has made it five seasons already? [Starcasm]
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap. [Reality Tea]
Oooh, I would love a bouquet of chicken wings for V-Day. [Jezebel]
Trump will hire a new Chief of Staff and their, I mean, his first job will be to fire the old Chief of Staff because LOL if you think Trump has the spine to fire people.
Thank you for mentionning the claims against Shaun White.
Anyway, I saw this article today and I liked it a lot, I’m leaving the link if some of you are interested and a good quote :
http://theweek.com/articles/749978/female-price-male-pleasure
“The Aziz Ansari case hit a nerve because, as I’ve long feared, we’re only comfortable with movements like #MeToo so long as the men in question are absolute monsters we can easily separate from the pack. Once we move past the “few bad apples” argument and start to suspect that this is more a trend than a blip, our instinct is to normalize. To insist that this is is just how men are, and how sex is.”
Have a good day/evening everyone!
@Léna: Thank you so much for the link! I read tge whole article just saying, “Yes…yes, YES.” I particularly appreciated the discussion on men vs women comparisons of ‘bad sex’ (and how that affects our greater outlook on not only sex but relationships, women’s ‘sensitivity’, etc) and also a major peeve of mine–telling girls from such an early age that they’re pretty (and the long term consequences of that).
If you’re a famous person with any kind of accusations in your background and you’re expecting to be in front of a camera for any reason at all right now, how are you not expecting to get asked about it? How do you not have a non-dismissive answer prepared? Did all the PR reps in the world suddenly forget how to do their jobs?
It’s mind/boggling isn’t it? I don’t know if it’s bad PR training or just sheer arrogance and ignorance. Admittedly some awkwardness is not surprising if the question is out of the blue. Some will also point out that few celebrities have PR reps employed 365 days a year. Yes that makes sense, if you’re not promoting/staying under the radar why not save some money? But you’re going to tell me you weren’t PR ready for the OLYMPICS?! Mind boggling.
In that Buzzfeed article, Shaun White stated, “My friends, you know, love me and vouch for me and I think that stands on its own.” —Not really, bro. Given all of the people that are standing by Trump and Rob Porter, or all of the friends and family that came out to issue statements of support for Brock Turner (the Stanford rapist), friends and family “vouching” for you means absolutely nothing. If anything, it means friends and family can be loyal to a fault.
Shaun White is awful. And it is gross of NBC to be featuring him so much. Team USA should be ashamed of themselves for allowing him on the team.
NBC loves to feature sexual abusers.
This is the first time I’m hearing these sexual harassment accusations against Shaun White. I’m so disappointed. Suddenly his exciting Olympic Gold Medal win last night seems tarnished.
Me too. A colleague just showed me clips of him earlier this week and we were both so excited about him and the sport in general. I didn’t know just quite how cool the stunts are they do.
And then I see this…
This has been the fastest time from getting to ‘know’ and like someone famous to being disappointed.
I’m going to talk about Cloe Kim instead.
Any woman has had to laugh off the bad behavior of men their whole life. Because men are dumb. There is some crazy shift in their brain when it comes to sex and romance. A man who is great as a friend can turn into a complete weirdo once sex enters the picture. There is a difference between a geek with no game and a guy who is malevolent and misogynistic. Too often when men are successful or powerful the no-game geek turns into the vicious and vindictive. It is pretty easy to tell the difference. Not paying back wages sounds like the latter to me.
