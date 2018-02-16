Ulta sued for repackaging and reselling used, returned makeup

This is disturbing and really gross. Makeup retailer Ulta, a/k/a the budget alternative to Sephora, has been named in a lawsuit by two Illinois women, alleging that the chain regularly repackages and resells makeup that has been used and return. Eek.
Ulta’s return policy allows customers to bring back products if they are unsatisfied with them. I don’t believe that is unique to Ulta. When I was a beauty advisor at Estee Lauder, we had lots of product returned because someone wasn’t happy with an eye shadow or foundation after they got them home. Ulta’s employees ask if the product was used, and, if it was, it is supposed to go into a “damage” bin, not to be sold. In the complaint, former employees allege that managers tried to get around corporate-mandated quotas on damaged items by putting some used products back on the shelf.
This is seriously wrong. Reselling used makeup is dangerous, according to an ABC News report, the chain could be “potentially exposing customers to harmful bacteria, including E. coli and another bacteria commonly found in feces.” I told you this was gross.
The lawsuit, the second in less than a month, cites tweets from former Ulta employees, most notably a user named @fatinaxmo, who decided to share her story because she felt that “makeup lovers should know what’s going on behind closed doors.”
So I’m gonna start a thread about a serious matter because I feel like makeup lovers should know what’s going on behind closed doors.
— fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018
In her numerous tweets (and accompanying cringe-inducing photos), she alleges that, as part of their training, staff were told to “restore” products found in the damage bin that managers felt could be resold. In another tweet, she said that store managers “even taught [employees] how to clean eyeshadow [sic] palettes and let it dry over night [sic] so it can be repackaged and sold the next day.” The staff were also instructed to clean used foundation sticks with Q-tips and then put them back on the shelves.
They even taught us how to clean eyeshadow palettes and let it dry over night so it can be repackaged and sold the next day.
— fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018
For example this foundation ( even sticks) they would clean it with a q-tip to make it look new. I’ll attach a photo of a NEW foundation vs. the one they repackaged and put back on the shelf. ( NOT SANITIZED ) pic.twitter.com/opCq6Uovj1
— fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018
@fatinamxo also claims that she contacted Ulta’s corporate offices and was initially told that the company “definitely want[s] to be hygienic” when it comes to mascara. Just mascara. When she asked about the other products employees were told to restock, company representatives told her that someone from corporate “would look into the situation.”
Within days of posting her story on Twitter, she received messages from current and former Ulta employees from stores throughout the country – including California, Washington, Texas, Florida, Michigan, South Carolina, Wisconsin, and Ohio – stating that they were also told to restock and resell used and damaged products. Unfortunately, the papers filed in court show evidence that Ulta has been aware of these shady practices for at least three years.
A former manager told Business Insider that “Our bosses constantly told us if it looked like it could be sold, put it back out. The company always had a percentage they wanted you to stay below weekly in what we damaged. We would literally get lectured by our boss on our conference calls if our stores were over.”
Upon hearing about the lawsuit, Ulta issued a statement that read:
Our policy does not allow the resale of used products. We are aware of the lawsuit and intend to vigorously defend against the allegations. The health and safety of Ulta Beauty guests is a top priority and we strive to consistently deliver an optimal experience every time they shop with us.
It wasn’t all horror stories from former (and some current) employees. A few employees came to the chain’s defense, but definitely not in the same numbers.
I work at Ulta and have never once witnessed this…maybe different management I dunno. We take sanitation and hygiene to a very high standard where I work
— Gabz (@GabbyChesak) January 10, 2018
I think that just might be your store girl! We don’t return products to the shelves if they’re returned, even if they’re only slightly used. I can promise you that.
— alyssa w (@alllyysssaw) January 10, 2018
I’m a Platinum level Ulta shopper, and this story is tempting me to turn in my Rewards Card. Could this be the end of Ulta? Even if it’s not, there is a lesson to this story. If cosmetic packaging looks wonky, I have always made sure to check the product inside, and I’d advise you all to to do the same. Stay safe out there.
Photos credit: fatinamxo/Twitter, Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia, Pumpkincat210
it was likely just her store and bad management, not a company wide policy. i don’t know why ulta would be “over” because of a bad employee.
Well if many stores were doing it and corporate knew about it, there will definitely have to at least be a shake up. How gross
Not true. Read it. Many employees from states all over the country confirmed the same practice.
Thank you. A classic case of commenting without reading.
Did you read the article? Employees from all over the country confirmed that their stores did the same thing.
I used to work for ulta and my store would never do this, we all took extra measures to ensure that things looked perfect even if a customer swore they never tried it. Definately not a company policy. If this ever happened at my store it was more tgen likely an accident and if the customer noticed they could bring it back to exchange it no questions asked. It’s disgusting that a store would deliberately put used items back on the shelf.
While traveling, had to run into an ultra in Pueblo, Co, and now I know why so many package shadows looked so shady!!!
Didn’t buy anything, but literally said, “It looks like this is used!” over 3 times and left without a purchase.
totally believe this story!!the people who did not participate in the practice have awesome managers, with integrity!!
I dunno but that killed Ulta for me
I saw this happen. I was actually someone who returned something because it had been opened. I was shopping a week later and saw the one that I had returned on the shelf! It had a very distinct defect in the packaging that was easy to identify. I was disgusted and never bought from that store again. They literally put it back on the shelf TWICE!
ewwww. the cosmetic/beauty industry is already gross enough without knowing this
You’re right! Some of the ingredients are really disgusting. This is awful!
Yeah, but at the same time, it’s not surprising that an industry that preys on insecurities and often panders to racist views of beauty would be sleazy in other ways.
Ugh so gross.
The reason they are told to keep their damaged products below a certain quota, I’m sure, is to encourage better salesmanship – to work with customers in the store, make sure the product works for them, etc. And better salesmanship does not mean being more aggressive necessarily.
I have an Ulta a mile from my house and I admit I hate it. I like the selection of products, but there are always SO many sales reps standing around who swarm me when I walk in but don’t give me a minute to breathe or to look around for a minute. I usually end up buying something in a hurry (or not buying anything) because I want to get out of there.
No, I think the managers get a bonus if it’s below a certain level. Must be a good bonus for them to be doing it so frequently.
Right, but I am sure the thinking is that with better salesmanship, there are fewer returns, and that’s why the managers get a bonus if the returns/damaged goods are low (I was a manager in a retail store for a while and that was the thinking.)
The biggest chain in Germany has the same return policy. I’ve only returned ONE item ever and that was because I actually already owned it. *cough* It was only €4,95 though. I’ve always wondered how that works, i.e. the costs of this policy. Guess this is one way of circumventing that.
I have to say, I find this policy a bit ridiculous. And it’s not necessary. You can’t return worn underwear or even earrings, why makeup??? If beauty companies put out better formulas (some makeup oxidizes like crazy, that’s not necessary), if these stores had better lighting (I swear, NO shade looks the same in daylight, ever), and they gave out more samples, this “return anything for any dumb reason” wouldn’t be such an issue. I understand why people return stuff. Because it rarely looks the same at home.
I work for a lingerie company, and I unfortunately can confirm that some of them do return worn underwear. It’s disgusting, and I don’t think we should accept it – and don’t get me wrong, we damage it out immediately – but you would be mind blown at the type of shit people think is acceptable to give back to a store. (For the record, if it’s without tags, it doesn’t matter if it’s worn. We toss it.) It’s generally done so that the customers can’t throw hissy fit temper tantrums about you embarrassing or “insulting” them for publicly acknowledging what they damn well know they did.
That’s not even counting how much we throw away from UNSOLD items. A remarkably high amount of women think it’s acceptable to try on lingerie or underwear without something underneath. (Pro tip for those who do this: We can tell. We can always tell.) We then have to damage out all that expensive merchandise. I estimate we throw out about $150-$200 in soiled lingerie on a slow day, and on a busy weekend, we can easily wind up tossing closer to $500 in damaged merchandise. People are gross. I keep hand sanitize and soap and water close to my heart.
I worked for a lingerie store in my early 20s and one time a woman came out of the change rooms and dropped a pair of undies on the table and scurried away. When I looked at them there was blood all over the crotch area.
I get that women sometimes have period accidents but, this is why you’re not supposed to try on underwear without something on underneath. it was gross and made even worse that she couldnt even be bothered to tell me about it
I just threw up a little! Why are ppl so gross?!
I use to work for Victoria’s Secret and same, we would damage any panties that came back even with the tags. If it smelled slightly of cigarettes or weed (I’m in WA) we would toss it.
We had a teenager come in and grab a whole bunch of panties and she stole a pair while leaving her period panties in. The entire bag of go backs were damaged out because a) gross and b) public health is vital.
Come on ulta.
We actually had a woman bleed through her tampon in a fitting room, ruining the product…and then apparently CHANGED THE TAMPON IN THE FITTING ROOM AND LEFT IT BEHIND THE CHAIR. My coworker literally shrieked like a banshee when she found it after closing.
(I went in and cleaned it up. I worked in a hospital for ten years. I am dead inside and can no longer be disgusted.)
Well that is just delightful. I don’t understand people. I don’t even try on panties. It’s one of those items of clothing that I can choose just by looking at it. Like socks.
Can’t say I’m super shocked though. I used to work in a hotel and breakfast was a buffet. The sh*t that went back in the fridge …. man. We had a designated fridge for things that were open. Cheese, cold cuts, yoghurt … just stuff it back.
If I were to damage something I immediately purchase it. And I don’t get people who try on lingerie and bikini bottoms without their underwear on.
Sorry but this is not a company-wide policy. Did some random store manager do something wrong? Maybe. But here is the policy from Ulta: https://www.ulta.com/policy-against-reselling-used-makeup/
Some manufacturers make the stores send them back to them for disposal, and other brands they have to dispose of on-site (see this reddit post from a year ago https://www.reddit.com/r/MakeupAddiction/comments/4h04yp/what_happens_to_returns_and_testers_at/)
from the reddit above: “Also an Ulta employee- if they are unopened or obviously unused then they go back on the shelf. But if there is any question that they could be used we have to destroy them. It’s heartbreaking. 😫
This fashion blogger who started the rumor/lawsuit is trying to get publicity for herself and it’s really disturbing that a month-old non-story is gaining traction and everyone is just taking this person’s claims at face-value.
So the dozens of other people from all over the country who have also witnessed this when they worked at Ulta? What about them?
Right! And big companies like Ulta would NEVER lie to their customers or put their bottom line above consumer safety! I despise Ulta. I have never had a pleasant shopping experience there. The staff is rude and knows nothing about their products. I have even seen a sales person be rude and dismissive to a shopper in her 90′s!! I ended up helping the poor lady find a good foundation. That day was the last time I gave that janky store my money.
Also, all cosmetics and skin care should be SAFETY SEALED! Why is this not a law?
I believe Ulta is full of it. You can tell a lot about company culture by the behavior of their employees. Most I’ve seen locally are more snippy than pleasant. I go to their competitor, thank you.
But at what point does a widespread practice actually become the policy notwithstanding what the written policy actually says? They can point to a million documents but their employees around the country are reporting that this actual practice exists.
Exactly. Of COURSE it isn’t a written policy of Ulta. That does not mean it isn’t encouraged.
My friend works at Ulta and has witnessed this as well. Its gross that they would let people do this. Obviously its not company policy but if numerous people in your stores are saying this then yes you have a problem.
I always check the makeup i buy unless its sealed. Something my mom taught me to do
It’s so easy to hide behind official company policy, it’s only as good as the people willing to uphold and enforce it.
I have no idea if this is pervasive or not but people have been known to to shady things in the name of numbers/profitability in many industries so I could see this being true, at least on some level. It’s so gross to imagine.
No way is it company policy, commons sense. Its more like a lot of bad managers with bad to little training and no oversight but not a policy
Why accept used make-up in the first place? It’s not like people actually have the right to just buy, use, then return make-up and get a full refund?
most stores have a policy like that. sephora does too
I do think American companies need to tighten up their return restrictions, but there are cases where it causes an allergic reaction, has a defect, quality issues, etc. That I think is fine.
Sephora, CVS, and Rite Aid all have similar return policies. They exist because of allergies and other issues. I won’t keep a foundation that oxidizes on me. And if the stores are destroying the returns the way they should, then it would not be a problem.
Nordstrom’s and Walgreens accept it back too. A few months ago I bought 2 clearance mascara’s from Walgreens and when I got them home to test them out they both were dried up and applied terrible. I returned them no problem. If they didn’t have that policy I wouldn’t have purchased the mascara in the first place and risk being out that money, but since I knew if the products didn’t work I could get my money back I took a risk.
Not every formula or color will work for everyone. As a makeup junkie I will only buy from places that accept returns, although I rarely return things because I feel bad about it. I just like knowing that if a product looks awful in real lighting or performs poorly through an 8 hour workday or irritates my sensitive eyes that I’m not out all that money. Especially when high-end makeup is so expensive.
I think it’s Iike that in the US. Stores here in Singapore aren’t as generous and so far most of Asia is like that (during my travels). Once used, no returns. I’m not sure about Europe. Do correct me if I’m wrong.
They can because the markup is very high. That is what makes this worse. They lose nothing by throwing it out.
Eh…she might want to be real careful about those tweets. If it turns out that’s a store-specific situation, the company could get on her for libel. I’ve worked at a couple places that sold makeup, and the stores did not mess around with FDA regulations. The Victoria Secret I work at will only put unopened packaging back on the shelves. Anything that looks even remotely tampered with, we toss – and that includes products where it wouldn’t actually be a contamination issue, like sprays or mists. The online store won’t even take beauty returns back, unopened or otherwise. It’s too big of a lawsuit risk.
She’ll be fine. The court papers say that Ulta’s been aware of this practice for about three years now.
I’m glad for her sake that her claims are backed up by official documentation. I’ve gone to Ulta for years for my hair, but I’ve rarely purchased makeup there beyond the higher end collections (where tampering is more difficult to cover up). I generally prefer Nordstroms since I’m an indulgent Chanel girl where makeup is concerned. It kind of blows my mind that they’d risk the FDA fines and lawsuits over something like that.
Well, forget Ulta.
I worked at Ulta for two years right before I had my son. I NEVER saw or experienced any repackaging of returned items. The store I worked at was run by extremely professional and by-the-book managers who followed damage procedure to a T (damaging out anything used or even looking used, even if a customer claims they haven’t, taking inventory of damages, and destroying all damages before throwing them in the dumpster out back).
That said, while I know the store I worked at never did that, they did, however, practice other shady stuff, but primarily with employees, not product. Halfway through my pregnancy, a new GM took over. She seemed nice enough, until learning about me being pregnant. Suddenly, my hours mysteriously began to lessen until they completely vanished and my name taken off the schedule when I hit my 33rd week of pregnancy, despite me never expressing that I wanted or needed less hours. I was effectively terminated for being pregnant. A good friend of mine was a manager at an Ulta in a different state, and man, the stuff she witnessed was unbelievable.
I wonder how wide spread the repackaging and reselling is. Some stores must be following policy though since Ulta dumpster diving is a thing (seriously check YouTube) and the dumpster dives always talk about how soupy the bags are or whether the Ulta employees are fully cutting into powders to destroy them. I can’t imagine wearing any makeup from a dumpster, it is just too gross. But reselling used makeup as new is also gross.
Ewwww! Did not know that was a thing! That’s hideous! 😱
I used to work at a Payless in a strip mall that also had a Bath and Body Works next door. One of my coworkers would go dumpster diving for B&BW stuff. She’d get things like the more expensive lines of lotions and body sprays, candles, etc. that were new or barely used. Nothing bad happened from her doing it or her using the products, but yeah the dumpster makeup thing is nasty.
I was going to bring this up, there are tons of dumpster diving not only youtube channels but blogs of discarded used MU from ULTA. If it was their overall policy they wouldn’t be discarding the used MU in huge quantities every week.
When I worked there we destroyed the items that were being thrown in the trash due to dumpster divers.
It’s heartbreaking destroying the expensive stuff especially when it’s something in high demand that has only been used once but also it’s kind of therapeutic if you’re having a rough day lol
Yuck yuck yuck. This is why I never buy anything that is not sealed and I double check the seal. Even when I made a living with my face, my makeup artist would clean everything in front of me and would use my kit for the majority of my look. I honestly believe that makeup should be a no return item just like any other item where sanitation could be an issue.
I worked retail as my first job and the stuff that people tried to return would turn your stomach.
I always buy things with seals and/or are packaged with seals intact, even socks and undies and I wash everything before I wear it. Everything.
This is not the first time I’ve heard about reselling make up.
Disgusting!
You shouldn’t be allowed to return used make-up. I also don’t like stores that return bedding. It’s gross. They just stick it right back on the shelf for someone else to buy.
If stores destroyed it the way they are supposed to, it wouldn’t be a problem. The problem is not the return policy, it is the people who feel they can around the policy.
ULTA dumpster hauls are a thing, they do discarded the used stuff in dumpsters and people take advantage of it, make videos, blogs, etc…on it.
@me Why not? Do you know how much money these companies make off high end makeup? Maybe it takes $15 for them to produce a palette and they sell it for $50 based on their name brand alone. I’ve been a makeup junkie for years. MAC, Chanel, Pat McGrath, Urban Decay, tarte, etc. These products are not cheap and my makeup spending would go down so much if my thought was “Well, I can buy this and if my eyes get really itchy I’m stuck with a $60 palette I can’t use” vs. “Well, I can buy it and if my eyes get really itchy I can at least return it”. These companies make MORE money by allowing returns and letting people take the risk. I actually don’t return makeup very often but I like to know the option is there.
The problem is not with the returning of makeup. It’s with the companies or employees that don’t follow their policies and think it’s ok to put that used product back on the shelf. THAT is disgusting and abhorrent. Every return should be destroyed, whether it was used or not. Once that product leaves the store they have no idea what happens to it between it leaving the store and it being returned.
Noooooo I shop religiously there!! Hoping and praying Austin adhered to the law and common decency!!! Ugh I can’t afford Sephora and local grocery stores have limited lines </3
Especially since Sephora has declined in CS and has very few customer rewards. I’m aSephira Rouge and won’t be one again because the program is useless. Sephora, has horrible customers rewards program IMO and very few sales. I’m kind of over Sephora and have moved on to ULTA because they have a x10 better rewards program.
I ALWAYS check makeup no matter where I get it. I wish they would put those clear, plastic sticker like things on stuff. Idk. I guess you could fake that also if you really wanted to. I’m a big Sephora shopper but on vacation I have run into an Ulta for a last second thing. This is so, so gross. If you get to many returns, change your return policy. I can’t say I’ll shop there again because this is so nasty.
Kudos to them for standing up and exposing this. YUCK!
Ulta has always been an also ran and now I will be sure not to do business there. Yick.
Yuck, I wish I didn’t know I have an Ulta gift card. Maybe I’ll buy a brush or something.
I learnt in a business class that the cost of make up returns is built into the product price. For example, a Dior eyeshadow pallet can be $54. Selling used stuff is a money grab for the make-up companies and stores like Ulta. But it is still gross.
I was a lower level manager years ago at an Ulta, and we were told to salvage anything we could, even if it had been used, and put it back on the shelf. I always damaged everything out, but that wasn’t what I was instructed to do by my manager.
Contrasted with when I worked at Sephora, and the only thing we would salvage were things that could be repurposed as testers without being gross (like an eyeshadow tester that customers are just going to jam their fingers in anyway).
I have to say I’m not terribly surprised by this. I’ve yet to enter an Ulta that doesn’t look Gross—testers in an absolutely disgusting state, foundations and other liquid products dumped on the floor, lipsticks smeared all over the displays, a general appearance of having been ransacked. If that wasn’t enough, their employees are dismissive at best and openly rude at worst (not that they’re any better than Sephora or Nordstrom in that regard). I buy almost all makeup online now and just make sure I can return it if—I’m not wild about being belittled and glared at while I’m just trying to find a foundation match.
If there are incentives and bonuses paid to managers based on their shrink levels and damaged out item levels, I could see this practice being widespread while not being ‘official’.
If that’s the case, Ulta need to reexamine their incentive structure.
I have shopped at Ulta a lot. A whole lot. Different stores in different states and have yet to have any bad experiences, be they with staff or coming across previously used makeup. That said, some stores would do well to provide testers for their drug store lines (the Nyx section, especially, is always a nightmare of smeared eye shadows and lipstick, I don’t buy anything from Nyx that isn’t sealed.)
I don’t doubt any of this is going on, because some people suck. But, having also seen the Ulta dumpster dive videos, where employees chuck the used merchandise and drench it with bleach to prevent dumpster divers from getting free stuff (and think about it, prevent those little gross asses from reselling it on their own.) I’m still of the opinion most Ulta stores do things the right way. Eff the bad apples.
I went to ulta for the first time last week and not by choice! I am a Sephora Rouge member so a I usually purchase makeup there. Unfortunately, Tarte only sells their Shape Tape concealer at Ulta and I needed to swatch before buying (this concealer is amazing btw). Never again- I know my shade now and will just purchase on Tarte’s website.
