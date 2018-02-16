Ulta sued for repackaging and reselling used, returned makeup

This is disturbing and really gross. Makeup retailer Ulta, a/k/a the budget alternative to Sephora, has been named in a lawsuit by two Illinois women, alleging that the chain regularly repackages and resells makeup that has been used and return. Eek.

Ulta’s return policy allows customers to bring back products if they are unsatisfied with them. I don’t believe that is unique to Ulta. When I was a beauty advisor at Estee Lauder, we had lots of product returned because someone wasn’t happy with an eye shadow or foundation after they got them home. Ulta’s employees ask if the product was used, and, if it was, it is supposed to go into a “damage” bin, not to be sold. In the complaint, former employees allege that managers tried to get around corporate-mandated quotas on damaged items by putting some used products back on the shelf.

This is seriously wrong. Reselling used makeup is dangerous, according to an ABC News report, the chain could be “potentially exposing customers to harmful bacteria, including E. coli and another bacteria commonly found in feces.” I told you this was gross.

The lawsuit, the second in less than a month, cites tweets from former Ulta employees, most notably a user named @fatinaxmo, who decided to share her story because she felt that “makeup lovers should know what’s going on behind closed doors.”

In her numerous tweets (and accompanying cringe-inducing photos), she alleges that, as part of their training, staff were told to “restore” products found in the damage bin that managers felt could be resold. In another tweet, she said that store managers “even taught [employees] how to clean eyeshadow [sic] palettes and let it dry over night [sic] so it can be repackaged and sold the next day.” The staff were also instructed to clean used foundation sticks with Q-tips and then put them back on the shelves.

@fatinamxo also claims that she contacted Ulta’s corporate offices and was initially told that the company “definitely want[s] to be hygienic” when it comes to mascara. Just mascara. When she asked about the other products employees were told to restock, company representatives told her that someone from corporate “would look into the situation.

Within days of posting her story on Twitter, she received messages from current and former Ulta employees from stores throughout the country – including California, Washington, Texas, Florida, Michigan, South Carolina, Wisconsin, and Ohio – stating that they were also told to restock and resell used and damaged products. Unfortunately, the papers filed in court show evidence that Ulta has been aware of these shady practices for at least three years.

A former manager told Business Insider that “Our bosses constantly told us if it looked like it could be sold, put it back out. The company always had a percentage they wanted you to stay below weekly in what we damaged. We would literally get lectured by our boss on our conference calls if our stores were over.”

Upon hearing about the lawsuit, Ulta issued a statement that read:

Our policy does not allow the resale of used products. We are aware of the lawsuit and intend to vigorously defend against the allegations. The health and safety of Ulta Beauty guests is a top priority and we strive to consistently deliver an optimal experience every time they shop with us.

It wasn’t all horror stories from former (and some current) employees. A few employees came to the chain’s defense, but definitely not in the same numbers.

I’m a Platinum level Ulta shopper, and this story is tempting me to turn in my Rewards Card. Could this be the end of Ulta? Even if it’s not, there is a lesson to this story. If cosmetic packaging looks wonky, I have always made sure to check the product inside, and I’d advise you all to to do the same. Stay safe out there.

Photos credit: fatinamxo/Twitter, Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia, Pumpkincat210

 

67 Responses to “Ulta sued for repackaging and reselling used, returned makeup”

  1. gabbie says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:22 am

    it was likely just her store and bad management, not a company wide policy. i don’t know why ulta would be “over” because of a bad employee.

    Reply
  2. OriginalLala says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:33 am

    ewwww. the cosmetic/beauty industry is already gross enough without knowing this

    Reply
  3. Becks says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Ugh so gross.

    The reason they are told to keep their damaged products below a certain quota, I’m sure, is to encourage better salesmanship – to work with customers in the store, make sure the product works for them, etc. And better salesmanship does not mean being more aggressive necessarily.

    I have an Ulta a mile from my house and I admit I hate it. I like the selection of products, but there are always SO many sales reps standing around who swarm me when I walk in but don’t give me a minute to breathe or to look around for a minute. I usually end up buying something in a hurry (or not buying anything) because I want to get out of there.

    Reply
  4. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:53 am

    The biggest chain in Germany has the same return policy. I’ve only returned ONE item ever and that was because I actually already owned it. *cough* It was only €4,95 though. I’ve always wondered how that works, i.e. the costs of this policy. Guess this is one way of circumventing that.

    I have to say, I find this policy a bit ridiculous. And it’s not necessary. You can’t return worn underwear or even earrings, why makeup??? If beauty companies put out better formulas (some makeup oxidizes like crazy, that’s not necessary), if these stores had better lighting (I swear, NO shade looks the same in daylight, ever), and they gave out more samples, this “return anything for any dumb reason” wouldn’t be such an issue. I understand why people return stuff. Because it rarely looks the same at home.

    Reply
    • Veronica says:
      February 16, 2018 at 9:15 am

      I work for a lingerie company, and I unfortunately can confirm that some of them do return worn underwear. It’s disgusting, and I don’t think we should accept it – and don’t get me wrong, we damage it out immediately – but you would be mind blown at the type of shit people think is acceptable to give back to a store. (For the record, if it’s without tags, it doesn’t matter if it’s worn. We toss it.) It’s generally done so that the customers can’t throw hissy fit temper tantrums about you embarrassing or “insulting” them for publicly acknowledging what they damn well know they did.

      That’s not even counting how much we throw away from UNSOLD items. A remarkably high amount of women think it’s acceptable to try on lingerie or underwear without something underneath. (Pro tip for those who do this: We can tell. We can always tell.) We then have to damage out all that expensive merchandise. I estimate we throw out about $150-$200 in soiled lingerie on a slow day, and on a busy weekend, we can easily wind up tossing closer to $500 in damaged merchandise. People are gross. I keep hand sanitize and soap and water close to my heart.

      Reply
      • OriginalLala says:
        February 16, 2018 at 10:11 am

        I worked for a lingerie store in my early 20s and one time a woman came out of the change rooms and dropped a pair of undies on the table and scurried away. When I looked at them there was blood all over the crotch area.

        I get that women sometimes have period accidents but, this is why you’re not supposed to try on underwear without something on underneath. it was gross and made even worse that she couldnt even be bothered to tell me about it

      • Anners says:
        February 16, 2018 at 10:17 am

        I just threw up a little! Why are ppl so gross?!

      • Jordan says:
        February 16, 2018 at 10:18 am

        I use to work for Victoria’s Secret and same, we would damage any panties that came back even with the tags. If it smelled slightly of cigarettes or weed (I’m in WA) we would toss it.

        We had a teenager come in and grab a whole bunch of panties and she stole a pair while leaving her period panties in. The entire bag of go backs were damaged out because a) gross and b) public health is vital.

        Come on ulta.

      • Veronica says:
        February 16, 2018 at 11:09 am

        We actually had a woman bleed through her tampon in a fitting room, ruining the product…and then apparently CHANGED THE TAMPON IN THE FITTING ROOM AND LEFT IT BEHIND THE CHAIR. My coworker literally shrieked like a banshee when she found it after closing.

        (I went in and cleaned it up. I worked in a hospital for ten years. I am dead inside and can no longer be disgusted.)

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        February 16, 2018 at 11:10 am

        Well that is just delightful. I don’t understand people. I don’t even try on panties. It’s one of those items of clothing that I can choose just by looking at it. Like socks.

        Can’t say I’m super shocked though. I used to work in a hotel and breakfast was a buffet. The sh*t that went back in the fridge …. man. We had a designated fridge for things that were open. Cheese, cold cuts, yoghurt … just stuff it back.

      • Cee says:
        February 16, 2018 at 12:50 pm

        If I were to damage something I immediately purchase it. And I don’t get people who try on lingerie and bikini bottoms without their underwear on.

  5. Caroline says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Sorry but this is not a company-wide policy. Did some random store manager do something wrong? Maybe. But here is the policy from Ulta: https://www.ulta.com/policy-against-reselling-used-makeup/

    Some manufacturers make the stores send them back to them for disposal, and other brands they have to dispose of on-site (see this reddit post from a year ago https://www.reddit.com/r/MakeupAddiction/comments/4h04yp/what_happens_to_returns_and_testers_at/)

    from the reddit above: “Also an Ulta employee- if they are unopened or obviously unused then they go back on the shelf. But if there is any question that they could be used we have to destroy them. It’s heartbreaking. 😫

    This fashion blogger who started the rumor/lawsuit is trying to get publicity for herself and it’s really disturbing that a month-old non-story is gaining traction and everyone is just taking this person’s claims at face-value.

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:04 am

    My friend works at Ulta and has witnessed this as well. Its gross that they would let people do this. Obviously its not company policy but if numerous people in your stores are saying this then yes you have a problem.
    I always check the makeup i buy unless its sealed. Something my mom taught me to do

    Reply
  7. Anna says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Why accept used make-up in the first place? It’s not like people actually have the right to just buy, use, then return make-up and get a full refund?

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      February 16, 2018 at 8:40 am

      most stores have a policy like that. sephora does too

      Reply
    • Veronica says:
      February 16, 2018 at 8:56 am

      I do think American companies need to tighten up their return restrictions, but there are cases where it causes an allergic reaction, has a defect, quality issues, etc. That I think is fine.

      Reply
    • Merritt says:
      February 16, 2018 at 9:31 am

      Sephora, CVS, and Rite Aid all have similar return policies. They exist because of allergies and other issues. I won’t keep a foundation that oxidizes on me. And if the stores are destroying the returns the way they should, then it would not be a problem.

      Reply
    • nb says:
      February 16, 2018 at 11:50 am

      Nordstrom’s and Walgreens accept it back too. A few months ago I bought 2 clearance mascara’s from Walgreens and when I got them home to test them out they both were dried up and applied terrible. I returned them no problem. If they didn’t have that policy I wouldn’t have purchased the mascara in the first place and risk being out that money, but since I knew if the products didn’t work I could get my money back I took a risk.

      Not every formula or color will work for everyone. As a makeup junkie I will only buy from places that accept returns, although I rarely return things because I feel bad about it. I just like knowing that if a product looks awful in real lighting or performs poorly through an 8 hour workday or irritates my sensitive eyes that I’m not out all that money. Especially when high-end makeup is so expensive.

      Reply
    • Alexandria says:
      February 16, 2018 at 2:07 pm

      I think it’s Iike that in the US. Stores here in Singapore aren’t as generous and so far most of Asia is like that (during my travels). Once used, no returns. I’m not sure about Europe. Do correct me if I’m wrong.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 16, 2018 at 2:54 pm

      They can because the markup is very high. That is what makes this worse. They lose nothing by throwing it out.

      Reply
  8. Veronica says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Eh…she might want to be real careful about those tweets. If it turns out that’s a store-specific situation, the company could get on her for libel. I’ve worked at a couple places that sold makeup, and the stores did not mess around with FDA regulations. The Victoria Secret I work at will only put unopened packaging back on the shelves. Anything that looks even remotely tampered with, we toss – and that includes products where it wouldn’t actually be a contamination issue, like sprays or mists. The online store won’t even take beauty returns back, unopened or otherwise. It’s too big of a lawsuit risk.

    Reply
    • HK9 says:
      February 16, 2018 at 8:42 am

      She’ll be fine. The court papers say that Ulta’s been aware of this practice for about three years now.

      Reply
      • Veronica says:
        February 16, 2018 at 9:01 am

        I’m glad for her sake that her claims are backed up by official documentation. I’ve gone to Ulta for years for my hair, but I’ve rarely purchased makeup there beyond the higher end collections (where tampering is more difficult to cover up). I generally prefer Nordstroms since I’m an indulgent Chanel girl where makeup is concerned. It kind of blows my mind that they’d risk the FDA fines and lawsuits over something like that.

  9. minx says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Well, forget Ulta.

    Reply
  10. Nikita says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:43 am

    I worked at Ulta for two years right before I had my son. I NEVER saw or experienced any repackaging of returned items. The store I worked at was run by extremely professional and by-the-book managers who followed damage procedure to a T (damaging out anything used or even looking used, even if a customer claims they haven’t, taking inventory of damages, and destroying all damages before throwing them in the dumpster out back).

    That said, while I know the store I worked at never did that, they did, however, practice other shady stuff, but primarily with employees, not product. Halfway through my pregnancy, a new GM took over. She seemed nice enough, until learning about me being pregnant. Suddenly, my hours mysteriously began to lessen until they completely vanished and my name taken off the schedule when I hit my 33rd week of pregnancy, despite me never expressing that I wanted or needed less hours. I was effectively terminated for being pregnant. A good friend of mine was a manager at an Ulta in a different state, and man, the stuff she witnessed was unbelievable.

    Reply
  11. Merritt says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:56 am

    I wonder how wide spread the repackaging and reselling is. Some stores must be following policy though since Ulta dumpster diving is a thing (seriously check YouTube) and the dumpster dives always talk about how soupy the bags are or whether the Ulta employees are fully cutting into powders to destroy them. I can’t imagine wearing any makeup from a dumpster, it is just too gross. But reselling used makeup as new is also gross.

    Reply
  12. Eden75 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Yuck yuck yuck. This is why I never buy anything that is not sealed and I double check the seal. Even when I made a living with my face, my makeup artist would clean everything in front of me and would use my kit for the majority of my look. I honestly believe that makeup should be a no return item just like any other item where sanitation could be an issue.

    Reply
    • SJhere says:
      February 16, 2018 at 11:16 am

      I worked retail as my first job and the stuff that people tried to return would turn your stomach.
      I always buy things with seals and/or are packaged with seals intact, even socks and undies and I wash everything before I wear it. Everything.
      This is not the first time I’ve heard about reselling make up.
      Disgusting!

      Reply
  13. me says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:40 am

    You shouldn’t be allowed to return used make-up. I also don’t like stores that return bedding. It’s gross. They just stick it right back on the shelf for someone else to buy.

    Reply
    • Merritt says:
      February 16, 2018 at 9:51 am

      If stores destroyed it the way they are supposed to, it wouldn’t be a problem. The problem is not the return policy, it is the people who feel they can around the policy.

      Reply
    • nb says:
      February 16, 2018 at 12:24 pm

      @me Why not? Do you know how much money these companies make off high end makeup? Maybe it takes $15 for them to produce a palette and they sell it for $50 based on their name brand alone. I’ve been a makeup junkie for years. MAC, Chanel, Pat McGrath, Urban Decay, tarte, etc. These products are not cheap and my makeup spending would go down so much if my thought was “Well, I can buy this and if my eyes get really itchy I’m stuck with a $60 palette I can’t use” vs. “Well, I can buy it and if my eyes get really itchy I can at least return it”. These companies make MORE money by allowing returns and letting people take the risk. I actually don’t return makeup very often but I like to know the option is there.

      The problem is not with the returning of makeup. It’s with the companies or employees that don’t follow their policies and think it’s ok to put that used product back on the shelf. THAT is disgusting and abhorrent. Every return should be destroyed, whether it was used or not. Once that product leaves the store they have no idea what happens to it between it leaving the store and it being returned.

      Reply
  14. JA says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Noooooo I shop religiously there!! Hoping and praying Austin adhered to the law and common decency!!! Ugh I can’t afford Sephora and local grocery stores have limited lines </3

    Reply
    • isabelle says:
      February 16, 2018 at 1:04 pm

      Especially since Sephora has declined in CS and has very few customer rewards. I’m aSephira Rouge and won’t be one again because the program is useless. Sephora, has horrible customers rewards program IMO and very few sales. I’m kind of over Sephora and have moved on to ULTA because they have a x10 better rewards program.

      Reply
  15. HeyThere! says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I ALWAYS check makeup no matter where I get it. I wish they would put those clear, plastic sticker like things on stuff. Idk. I guess you could fake that also if you really wanted to. I’m a big Sephora shopper but on vacation I have run into an Ulta for a last second thing. This is so, so gross. If you get to many returns, change your return policy. I can’t say I’ll shop there again because this is so nasty.

    Reply
  16. PRISSA says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Kudos to them for standing up and exposing this. YUCK!

    Reply
  17. Betsy says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Ulta has always been an also ran and now I will be sure not to do business there. Yick.

    Reply
  18. noway says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Yuck, I wish I didn’t know I have an Ulta gift card. Maybe I’ll buy a brush or something.

    Reply
  19. Lila says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:37 am

    I learnt in a business class that the cost of make up returns is built into the product price. For example, a Dior eyeshadow pallet can be $54. Selling used stuff is a money grab for the make-up companies and stores like Ulta. But it is still gross.

    Reply
  20. Irene says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    I was a lower level manager years ago at an Ulta, and we were told to salvage anything we could, even if it had been used, and put it back on the shelf. I always damaged everything out, but that wasn’t what I was instructed to do by my manager.

    Contrasted with when I worked at Sephora, and the only thing we would salvage were things that could be repurposed as testers without being gross (like an eyeshadow tester that customers are just going to jam their fingers in anyway).

    Reply
  21. starkiller says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    I have to say I’m not terribly surprised by this. I’ve yet to enter an Ulta that doesn’t look Gross—testers in an absolutely disgusting state, foundations and other liquid products dumped on the floor, lipsticks smeared all over the displays, a general appearance of having been ransacked. If that wasn’t enough, their employees are dismissive at best and openly rude at worst (not that they’re any better than Sephora or Nordstrom in that regard). I buy almost all makeup online now and just make sure I can return it if—I’m not wild about being belittled and glared at while I’m just trying to find a foundation match.

    Reply
  22. aenflex says:
    February 16, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    If there are incentives and bonuses paid to managers based on their shrink levels and damaged out item levels, I could see this practice being widespread while not being ‘official’.

    If that’s the case, Ulta need to reexamine their incentive structure.

    Reply
  23. justcrimmles says:
    February 16, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    I have shopped at Ulta a lot. A whole lot. Different stores in different states and have yet to have any bad experiences, be they with staff or coming across previously used makeup. That said, some stores would do well to provide testers for their drug store lines (the Nyx section, especially, is always a nightmare of smeared eye shadows and lipstick, I don’t buy anything from Nyx that isn’t sealed.)

    I don’t doubt any of this is going on, because some people suck. But, having also seen the Ulta dumpster dive videos, where employees chuck the used merchandise and drench it with bleach to prevent dumpster divers from getting free stuff (and think about it, prevent those little gross asses from reselling it on their own.) I’m still of the opinion most Ulta stores do things the right way. Eff the bad apples.

    Reply
  24. Hildog says:
    February 16, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    I went to ulta for the first time last week and not by choice! I am a Sephora Rouge member so a I usually purchase makeup there. Unfortunately, Tarte only sells their Shape Tape concealer at Ulta and I needed to swatch before buying (this concealer is amazing btw). Never again- I know my shade now and will just purchase on Tarte’s website.

    Reply

